Manufacturing Employment, New Orders & Production Fall Fastest Since Apr-Aug 2009

An ugly report. How will it impact the overall economy?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
US manufacturing took a turn from lousy to worse in December, according to the Manufacturing ISM Report On Business, released today, with employment, new orders and new export orders, production, backlog of orders, and inventories all contracting.
The overall Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) dropped 0.9 percentage points from November to 47.2% in December 2019, the fifth month in a row of contraction, and the fastest contraction since June 2009. Values below the 50% mark signify contraction, values above it signify growth (data via YCharts):
PMIs like the ISM report are private-sector measures, based on how a panel of manufacturing executives – names are not disclosed – see new orders, production, employment, etc. at their own companies in the current month (December). PMIs are the timeliest measure.
In terms of demand: The ISM’s New Orders Index dropped to 46.8%, the fifth month in a row of contraction, with new export orders having been in contraction mode in five of the past six months, and “recording 10 months of poor performance and likely contributing to the faster contraction of the New Orders Index,” the ISM report said. The contraction in the New Orders Index was the fastest since April 2009 (data via YCharts):
The Employment Index fell to 45.1, the fifth month in a row of contraction, and the fastest contraction since August 2009 (data via YCharts):
Order backlogs contracted for the eighth month in a row to 43.3 as manufacturers have been eating into their backlogs while new orders have declined.
The Production Index plunged nearly 6 percentage points to 43.2, the fifth month in a row of contraction and the fastest contraction since April 2009 (data via YCharts):
The executives on the panel of the Manufacturing ISM Report represent 18 manufacturing industries. Only three industries reported growth in December – down from five in November:
- Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products
- Miscellaneous Manufacturing
- Computer & Electronic Products.
The remaining 15 industries reported contraction in December, with Transportation Equipment being the weakest.:
- Apparel, Leather & Allied Products
- Wood Products
- Printing & Related Support Activities
- Furniture & Related Products
- Transportation Equipment
- Nonmetallic Mineral Products
- Paper Products
- Fabricated Metal Products
- Petroleum & Coal Products
- Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components
- Textile Mills
- Primary Metals
- Chemical Products
- Plastics & Rubber Products
- Machinery
While the declines were very broad affecting 15 out of 18 industries, December also saw some big special items: Boeing suspended production of the 737 Max and GM’s strike bled into the beginning of December.
How hard will this hit the US economy?
Services-producing industries amount to the equivalent of 70% of US GDP by value added, and to 80% of the private sector economy. In the third quarter, revenues by the services-producing industries rose 4.9% from a year ago. In the Finance and Insurance sector, the biggest of them all, revenues soared 6.6%; in health care, revenues grew 4.4%; in professional services and information services – which include the tech and telecom sectors – revenues grew 6.0% and 5.8% respectively.
We have to wait a little while for the detailed Q4 services data to emerge, but at this point, there are no indications that there was a sharp deterioration in Q4.
But with manufacturing deteriorating at this pace, and based on the historical relationship between manufacturing and the rest of the economy, the ISM Report estimates that the December manufacturing index value corresponds to a 1.3% increase in real GDP in December on an annualized basis, which would be a lot slower growth than the range between 2.5% and 2.1% over the past four quarters.
I’m calling the bottom here.
Trump and the FED see the same data we do. That’s why the FED pumped the market and Trump surrendered on his china trade war. All that will turn around the economy.
your market short is looking good, wolf… i’m with you on that
It will be interesting to see the effects of the fires on our economy here in Oz
The flower of Iran, the architect of the Iranian empire was assassinated
– without asking permission from Adam Schiff, – because we need an official cause for the next recession.
Clinton attacked Iran too when he was being impeached. The distraction worked that time. Will it work again?
With the Iranian issue and oil prices heading higher.
I am wondering what Wolf would think.
Overall, a net positive to the American economy?
Yes, good question! Would the dollar go lower if more US military spending resulting in less S&P foreign earnings and potentially profit warnings? Higher gas prices for consumers that also need to buy new iphones. So many moving parts!
reply is meant 2 banana.. A sign of a wacky market. Market isn’t moving much on the ugly ISM report.
Market isn’t moving much on the ugly ISM report.
If at all. It’s expected. This phase of the liquidation of the US economy has already been priced in. It was priced in higher, years ago. The decline of US manufacturing weakens the position of US workers relative to that of Wall St., and that’s a primary strategy and goal of the Masters of the Universe.
That manufacturing been treading water since 2009 has been of no real concern because Wall St has long militated its decline as the long-term trend. Only his gaslighted minions believed him when The Chosen One promised to bring manufacturing jobs back to the US, and Wall St. just chuckled at the bluster.
Turn those machines back off!
Americans can only sling coffee and flip houses after the magic one was done structurally transforming the economy.
The Trump Manufacturing Jobs Boom: 10 Times Obama’s Over 21 Months
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chuckdevore/2018/10/16/the-trump-manufacturing-jobs-boom-10-times-obamas-over-21-months/#4f149b625850
2banana,
Check the date of the article you linked: Oct 2018, at the peak of the manufacturing boom that has now turned to bust.
Even more recent articles.
Trump’s Policy “Magic Wand” Boosts Manufacturing Jobs 399% In First 26 Months Over Obama’s Last 26
“In fact, over the past 26 months, there were 168% more jobs in manufacturing created than in government, while during Obama’s last 26 months, there were 303% more government jobs created than in manufacturing. This was not sustainable. Government jobs don’t pay for themselves.”
…forbes.com/sites/chuckdevore/2019/03/11/trumps-policy-magic-wand-boosts-manufacturing-jobs-399-in-first-26-months-over-obamas-last-26/#36693f1620a6
U.S. enjoys best manufacturing jobs growth of the last 30 years
…marketwatch.com/story/manufacturing-employment-in-the-us-is-at-the-same-level-of-69-years-ago-2019-01-04
2banana,
Good lordy, I’m getting worn out by this fake political interpretation of whatever BS. Here are the total number of employees in manufacturing. I marked roughly Obama’s and Trump’s reign. Note that the curve has now turned down. And note what happened under Bush and prior Presidents:
The macro-economics textbooks said (and still say – according to the quackery that is today’s economics profession), that the global markets would create more wealth. At the macro level, for a certain period of time, they were right.
The big problem is that the “rules of the game” in the different economies are NOT accounted for in these economic models.
The GDPs continue to rise! But, the working class is suffering.
They are still saying the “service” economy (read “servant” economy) is even better than the old days.
This whole thing in the developed economies has turned into crony capitalism coupled with redistribution of wealth. They have to buy the working class- which is a lose-lose. (see the mental health and drug abuse stats)
Hey Wolf,
Looking good next week, 72 billion coming out from what I read about reverse repo’s. Iran too! Watching with you and your readers. Brilliant!
Construction spending surged from .1 to .5 in today’s report. That might bump up GDP growth a bit.
I went to the mall today. Sears once anchored one end. That empty space has been vacant since the Sears bankruptcy. With little traffic at that end, small shops also closed and boarded up. JC Penny is rumored to be having problems. The food court was full for lunch hour. I looked for a pair of shoes. They did not have my size in the style I wanted. I wrote down my favorite brand on my iPhone and decided to shop online.
Why don’t they say to every Mexican worker who is manufacturing a US product at a fraction of the wages, come to the US, where you can make $20 an hour. Our tax revenues will increase, the healthcare costs for younger workers is minimal. I am just paraphrasing some Greenspan boilerplate, but it bears repeating. With labor this tight, why is manufacturing slowing down?
With labor this tight, why is manufacturing slowing down?
In manufacturing circles it’s common knowledge that Wall St. will try to punish firms that are determined to stay domestic.
Well depending on who you are you might claim it’s the inventory buildup hangover from trying to frontrun tariffs. Depending on who you are, you might then say this is momentary because the best trade agreement ever is coming any day now. Depending on who are though, you might just be a pessimist or an optimist screaming recession or growth forever, especially because of how you vote or your tinted outlook on life. Just whatever you do, keep buying stocks, reshort Tesla at 700, and make sure you finish all that eggnog before it goes sour. Right?
Not sure if this means much, but the resort we’ve been going to for the last 4 years has always been 95% booked during our stay. This year it is down to 80%.
Is the resort publicly traded corp?
Thx.
Maybe it would help if one could actually buy any USA made products at your favorite retailer. Walmart and Amazon seem to think it’s the last resort to stock US made items. If I had a choice on shelves between Chinese and US, I wouldn’t mind, in most cases, paying more for domestic-made.
You have a lot of company, but Wall St. prefers otherwise:
It has always been known that the offshoring of US manufacturing has been engineered for the benefit of Wall St., even though it is contrary to consumer preferences, contrary to market forces, and even contrary to the preferences of many US manufacturers. This situation contributes to the view that the US economy is being liquidated for purposes of profiteering, not in the interests of the country or its people.
It is the same scenario in Australia
Terrafirma is eroding at an even pace
Dear God in heaven what is to become of us
Should we .. the population of the Western world move ??
Would it be a beneficial tactic
Beneficial to us persons of western origins
Beneficial to the developing nations of the 3rd world
If we migrated to developing nations ??
I’m not kidding
How would it change the dynamics of the world
Peace wise
Labor wise & every other wise
If we moved to 3rd world nations
An exodus
Like the pioneers from Europe all those years ago
Would it
Could it change the world& for the better ??
The current establishment rely’s on our compliant .. sedentary behavior
Let’s surprise them .. we need it & so do they.
Happy New Year to All.
And yet the market is unfazed.
Gosh, I wonder where all that money could possibly come from?
Doesn’t seem to be any shortage money flowing through Wall Street these days – those guys must be really productive to earn that kind money.
A fool knows the cost of everything but the value of nothing. 140 hours of the typical American’s pay can buy one share of the S&P 500 but the value of that pay over time is a bag of pooh.
Which suggests that a share of the S&P 500 equals that of a bag of pooh, which makes shorting the market something that’s done by people who know their sht.
I am quiet now.
You guys are forgetting that next week is Infrastructure Week. :-) Think of all the new and real jobs! Meanwhile, Iran…….
Unintended consequences, abound. The weather makes more sense than this economy as far as I’m concerned. Services makes up almost 70% of the US economy and medical costs/spending comprise the bulk of that. Almost a pun, but that doesn’t sound healthy to me.
Want a laugh?
https://www.investopedia.com/articles/investing/042915/5-industries-driving-us-economy.asp
I think we are now in the Bonnie and Clyde days except for the fact that the characters now involved are wearing neckties and everyone gets absolution for their part in the money scam!
I would say Dillinger per Woody Guthrie, but maybe that’s no longer a thing.
An alternate data point. A large university in our neck of the woods runs an excellent co-op program (primarily engineering related) with students often in high demand. However, this term things are far worse than normal with a quite low employment rate compared to average numbers. It tells me that companies are starting to pull back some. An early indicator perhaps as often the students they hire as co-ops end up being full time hires later on. If they are cutting back now, what are they thinking about the future?
C-Suite Compensation…
It is a single data point.
I was recently consulting at a large space related business.
Largest crop of engineering interns and coops ever.
Management decided to give them all job offers (upon graduation). Every single one. To include the freshmen.
Nice to know that a job is waiting, even three years out.
Management decided to give them all job offers (upon graduation). Every single one. To include the freshmen.
Freshmen? Really? They haven’t done the work of education, don’t have any useful training, and aren’t going to be hired as if they did. If you’re going to write fiction you have to keep it plausible.
Except Tesla…
Firing on all cylinders … no, all cells. 😁
Tesla is even more ludicrously overvalued now than it was two days ago. Tesla reported 367,500 GLOBAL deliveries in 2019. This just 6% of GM’s global deliveries of 6 million. Tesla is losing money, GM is making money. Yet, Tesla is valued at $80 billion; GM at $52 billion.
Do you see how nutty Tesla’s valuation is?
The market has written off US manufacturing, so forget about it.
As Wolf stated in an earlier article, it’s the US service economy that matters and that’s doing great. I’m sure banks are expanding sub-prime credit card offerings and there no limit to how much credit the Fed can extend.
I thought car loans were dead, but they keep coming up with more creative measures to extend more car loans.
This is a credit based economy, and the old ways of ‘work= money’ have long since died. The market views Wolf’s ISM charts as being the minimum and its only up from here.
Things are likely much better for the US than they appear. The strong dollar will keep things afloat much longer than most would think possible. Everywhere I see new housing being built, and the recent spike in oil will be a big contribution to US GDP. War with Iran might possibly spike US GDP!
– It only confirms what the data on the (shrinking) Trade Deficit say.