What the Fed Did to Calm Year-End Hissy-Fit of its Crybaby Cronies on Wall Street

But on Jan 1, it removed $64 billion in liquidity via gigantic “Reverse Repo.” And it continues to shed MBS.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The big fear was that the repo market would blow out again at the end of 2019, as banks would be window-dressing their balance sheets by building up reserves to certain levels. In the process, they would refuse to lend to the repo market. And borrowing pressure on the other side – such as hedge funds or mortgage REITs that borrow cheaply in the repo market to fund long-term bets – would drive up repo rates. At the end of 2018, repo rates blew out, but quickly settled down without the Fed’s involvement. In September 2019, repo rates blew out again. At this point, the rattled Fed started dousing the market with hundreds of billions of dollars to calm the repo market and prevent another year-end blowout.
To do this, the Fed engaged in repo operations and also began purchasing short-term Treasury bills. This calmed the repo market, and at the end of December, repo rates didn’t blow out. But on January 1, the Fed did a huge $64 billion reverse repo, the opposite of a repo, thus draining overnight $64 billion in liquidity from the market. This astounding spike in reverse repo balances showed up on its balance sheet for the week ended January 1, released today:
In a reverse repo, the Fed sells securities and takes in cash, under an agreement to buy back those securities at a fixed price on a set date. A reverse repo drains liquidity from the market. When the reverse repo unwinds on the maturity date, as the Fed buys back those securities, it adds liquidity to the market. Reverse repos are liabilities on the Fed balance sheet.
In a normal repo, the Fed buys Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) guaranteed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, or Ginnie Mae, under agreements to repurchase them at a fixed price on a specific date, such as the next day or in a longer period. This adds liquidity to the market for the duration of the repo. When the repo matures and unwinds, the liquidity gets drained. But a new repo can roll this over. Repos are assets on the Fed’s balance sheet.
Total repos on the Fed’s balance sheet on January 1 rose to $256 billion, up $48 billion from a month earlier (as of Dec 4 balance sheet):
Fed gorges on T-Bills.
During the month of December through the balance sheet for the period ended January 1, the total amount of Treasury securities on the Fed’s balance sheet jumped by $69 billion.
Most of this increase was due to the Fed’s buying spree of short-term Treasury bills (T-Bills) with maturities of one year or less. The Fed carried $169 billion of T-bills on January 1, up from nearly nothing in September, following its announcement that it would add about $65 billion in T-bills a month until there were enough reserves in the banking system to calm its crybaby cronies in the repo market. This brought the balance of total Treasury securities, including T-bills, to $2.33 trillion.
But the Fed continues to shed MBS
In numerous pronouncements in 2019, the Fed said that it wants to get rid of its holdings of MBS. The plan is progressing bit by bit. In December, the Fed shed $15 billion in MBS. Over the past eight months, it has shed $174 billion in MBS, or about $21.8 billion a month on average. Its holdings are now down to $1.41 trillion, below where they had first been in November 2013:
The Fed, like all holders of MBS, receives pass-through principal payments as the mortgages that back the securities are paid down or are paid off. About 95% of the MBS on the Fed’s balance sheet mature in 10 years or more, and the current runoff is almost entirely due to these pass-through principal payments.
Total Assets Jump
In total, the assets on the Fed’s balance sheet – which include Treasury securities, repos, and MBS, among other stuff – jumped by $108 billion in December to $4.17 trillion. Over the four months since the repo-market bailout started, the Fed has added $412 billion to its balance sheet, the fastest increase since early 2009, when the banking system was on the verge of collapse and the economy in a tailspin. But this time there was no crisis, other than a hissy-fit of the Fed’s crybaby-cronies in the repo market, and they had to be pacified, it seems:
We got another one from the Fed, warning about all the right things. And then they do the opposite. Read… Here’s What Gets Me about the Fed’s Warnings of “Excesses and Imbalances that Are Hard to Deal with Later”
Won’t be surprised to see the balance sheet exceed $6 Trillion by year end as the government doubles down on deficit spending and the Fed agrees to finance the deficits. Will exceed Quadrillion by end of decade if we have not moved on to the new dollar by then.
Dual mandate: 1) fund government deficit spending 2) inflate assets
Everything else is just sound and fury signifying nothing. A banana republic but without the banana production.
Wolf, are you of the opinion that some important bank or hedge fund would have already filed for bankruptcy if not for these repo operations? Are you of the opinion that the banking system almost collapsed on September 16?
Not banks. Banks can borrow at the Fed’s discount window at 2.5% currently, if they need cash. They don’t need the repo market once rates spike over 2.5%. Hedge funds and mortgage REITs do not have access to the discount window. And once they start funding long-term bets in the repo market, they have to have continued access to the repo market. And if that access closes, or rates spike too high, they will run out of options very quickly. I think that there is a good chance that a hedge fund or mortgage REIT could have gotten tripped up.
Thanks, very clarifying. Could this have something to do with WeWork or SoftBank…? (I know there is no way to know, since it’s a secret.)
The Federal Reserve Board of Governors lowered the discount rate to 2.25% effective October 31st, 2019.
However, no banks use it because of the stigma associated with it. Under Basel III banks are supposed to have at least 30 days of HQLA to cover its outlay so in theory the have enough liquid reserves and don’t need to borrow from the Fed. They do it at Repo, though.
The problem has been exacerbated when the non dealer bank holding companies such as hedge funds increased their holdings of long term notes and bonds. Many became sponsored members at GCF repo and bought tremendous quantities as DIRECT competitive buyers at auction. They also most probably bought the dealer inventory overhang last year. Why? Because they bought the Druckenmiller bet that yields were dropping to zero. Meaning the price will increase and they will profit. The reverse happened and the yields suddenly rose!
Since this position was leveraged, they had to borrow mostly at repo. Since hedge funds don’t hold reserves at the Fed, they were stuck at borrowing at repo rates. Fed to the rescue because they didn’t want a fire sale of Treasuries by hedgies.
Fed is extremely fearful that short term interest rates will rise causing the Federal debt to become then very unmanageable and creating economy chaos throughout all monetary systems. However, Fed will lose the battle because market forces will eventually win out and cause rates to rise. They can’t stay low forever. There is just too much world debt not to have some accidental financial panic due to rate increases. What investors should do in that event would be a very good question.
The Fed’s balance slowly, or not so slowly, is working its way back to where it was before the runoff. But it is not QE!
Well who would have thought that after more than ten years since the 2008-09 Crisis, the Fed still has the same problem that caused it in the first place. It’s the debt problem and there’s no way to hide it.
The main purpose of Repo is to finance Treasuries and Agency. Both are government debt. Treasuries essentially are spent and simply go out into the ether. We pay most Treasuries by printing more Treasuries. But MBS are supposedly paid by mortgages that pay.
The simple problem is a mismatch between lenders and the amount of Treasuries that need to be financed at a very low rate. The market wants a higher rate for lending money but the Fed wants to keep that rate low and within its target Fed Funds rate. So the Fed needed to step in and became the lender at repo.
In my opinion this is a self limiting problem. If the government borrows more than the market can feed it, then the central bank must print the rest. The story always ends up badly because debt isn’t prosperity. It has to blow up sometime as it can’t go on forever. That’s why they are talking about a global reset. Reset of what?
Reset of the dollar, of course…
Yeah, because there aren’t REPO markets denominated in anything else with junk soverign collateral… lol
Just imagine, if the fed has to step in $USD denom, UST/ABS collateral… what about all those other repo markets using corporate BBB as collateral? How many times have those kind of collateral have been rehypothicated?
M. Singh of the BIS approximates the velocity of collateral to be about 2. That’s rehypothecation here in USA because its limited by law. But not in London. There is no limit to rehypothecation. That’s why Lehman took the money there.
I don’t think the Fed is interested in repo-ing non government or private securities. I don’t think that’s even a player in the 10 classes of general collateral anymore although you see ABS and some other private collateral mentioned in triparty. Over 85% is now government securities, right?