Status of US Dollar as Global Reserve Currency v. Euro, Yen, Chinese Renminbi, & Others

Latest data is out. Folks who hoped the Renminbi would break the dollar hegemony have to be very patient.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The US economy and financial system – including being able to maintain and fund the gargantuan trade deficits and fiscal deficits – has become reliant on the dollar being the dominant global reserve currency. And the IMF just released its next installment on how this status has been changing.
Total foreign exchange reserves in all currencies combined declined 0.6% in the third quarter from the second quarter to $11.66 trillion, according to the IMF’s quarterly COFER data. US-dollar-denominated exchange reserves – such as Treasury securities, US corporate bonds, etc. held by foreign central banks – ticked down 0.4% to $6.51 trillion. But holdings denominated in other currencies fell faster, and the share of dollar-denominated reserves edged up to 61.8% of total exchange reserves. The dollar’s status has declined from a share of 66% in 2014 to a share of 61.8% in Q3 2019:
This data does not include the Fed’s holdings of dollar-denominated assets, such as its pile of Treasuries or MBS, though it includes the Fed’s holdings of assets denominated in foreign currencies ($20.6 billion) — minuscule compared to its $4.16 trillion in total assets, and minuscule compared to China’s stash of foreign exchange reserves of $3.1 trillion. The data also does not include the assets other central banks hold in their domestic currency.
The US dollar’s share of total global reserve currencies declines when central banks other than the Fed proportionately reduce their dollar-denominated assets and add assets denominated in other foreign currencies.
Over the long term, the recent moves in the dollar’s share are relatively small. There have been huge moves from 1977 through 1991, when the dollar’s share plunged from 85% to 46%, and then huge moves as the share rose again to 70% by 2000:
Euro fails to reach “parity” with the dollar.
The creation of the euro came with a lot of hopeful rhetoric that it would reach parity with the US dollar in every way, including as global trade currency, global financing currency, and global reserve currency. The euro has been replacing in phases the national currencies of EU member states, starting with five currencies, including the Deutsche mark, a major reserve currency at the time, but far below the dollar. During the initial phase of the conversion of European currencies to the euro, the euro’s share of global reserve currencies rose and the dollar’s share fell from 71.5% in 2001 to 66.5% in 2002.
Now, the Eurozone, with its 19 member states, would be the largest economy in the world if it were counted as a country. And it was assumed by euro boosters that given the size of the Eurozone, its currency would reach parity with the dollar and end the dollar hegemony. These hopes were trashed by the sovereign debt crisis in the Eurozone, and the euro’s share has since been hovering in the range of 19% to 21%. In the third quarter, the euro’s share of global foreign exchange reserves ticked down to 20.1%.
Where is the Chinese renminbi?
In October 2016, the IMF included the Chinese renminbi in the currency basket of the Special Drawing Rights (SDR), and the renminbi became officially a global reserve currency. But since then, progress of the currency has been exceedingly slow, and there are no signs the RMB would dethrone the US dollar anytime soon. But it has surpassed the Swiss franc, the Australian dollar, and the Canadian dollar, as its share in the third quarter grew to 2.0% (short red line near the very bottom):
To see what is going on beneath the dollar-euro battle, it’s useful to look at the currencies without the dollar and the euro. The chart below shows that the yen’s share, having surged to 5.6%, has pulled away from the other currencies, including the RMB; and that the pound sterling’s share, despite the Brexit turmoil, has held roughly steady. The share of “other currencies” plunged when the RMB was pulled out of that category in 2016. Since that time, the RMB has increased its share from 1% to 2%, surpassing the Australian dollar in 2018 and the Canadian dollar in 2019:
“Allocated” foreign exchange reserves.
This data is based on data that central banks submit to the IMF. The IMF does not disclose the detailed holdings by individual central banks. It only discloses it in aggregate, as you see here. But not all central banks participate in disclosing to the IMF how their foreign exchange reserves are “allocated” by currency. But participation has been rising. In 2014, 59% of the foreign exchange reserves were “allocated” to specific currencies. By Q3 2019, allocated reserves reached nearly 94% of total reserves.
The relationship between trade deficits and reserve currency status.
The US dollar is the dominant reserve currency, and the US has the largest trade deficit in the world. This gave rise to the theory that the US, in order to maintain the dollar as dominant global reserve currency, “must have” a large trade deficit. But this “must have” relationship is disproven by the euro and the yen, the second and third-largest reserve currencies: their economies have substantial trade surpluses with the rest of the world.
But there is a relationship: The US dollar’s status as the largest reserve currency and the largest international funding currency permits the US to easily fund its trade and fiscal deficits. This enabled policies by the US government, by governments of other countries, and actions by Corporate America that have led to the gargantuan dual deficits.
Hmmm which of these currencies do I want to get paid in? NONE
Looking for a better job
The dollars value always has to be denominated in terms of other currencies and commodities.
Do you want to hold the pound instead of the dollar, given Britain’s seeming inability to compete ?
Do you want to hold the Euro instead of the dollar given the strong separatist movement in Catalonia , the rebellion against forced immigration in a number of countries and the large and increasing EU regulations ?
Do you want to hold the Yen instead of the dollar in a country with a decreasing population ,one with huge budget deficits and who is dependent on the US for its military protection?
Do you want to hold the RNB instead of the dollar in a country whose economic stats are opaque, who steals technology , whose population is increasingly controlled by its military and who is dependent on the US for its trade surplus.?
Do you want to hold gold instead of the dollar.,A country (US ) which runs irresponsible deficits ?
My new lady friend works three jobs, barely has any time to sleep. She is from China and does not speak much English, but she does say she ‘loves benjamins’. Also jade.
@Andy
+1 Jade
Jade it is
@Rcohn I’m already sick of working for this fiat junk it’s all the same no matter what flag
And the problem with gold is it’s in a bubble relative to many other real assets. Not to mention needs special storage considerations.
Gold is in a bubble compared to SF Real Estate? NYC Real Estate? Toronto Real Estate? Fine art? Beyond Meat? Tesla? Apple? Netflix? Uber? College costs? Medical costs?
US exports oil to China, and LNG to Europe. You can’t parse these numbers properly without the energy component. The euro currency is in better shape than the dollar, while Fed is behind the curtain trying to monetize debt spending, never mind deficit spending, using REPO. More ROW Dollar reserves because they are worth-less exchanged in the form of Treasury bonds, which by Feds own admission are worthless, dumping them from the balance sheet to replace them with overnight paper, or cash equivalents, offering silver coins in lieu of cash soon.
I see the yen keeps on ticking forward as a reserve currency, a trend that started in 2016 and seems set to continue. This, very much like the yuan’s slower rise, seems to have come chiefly at the expense of “other currencies”, which I take to be everything from Indian rupee to South African rand.
In short somebody is hoarding yen, but given the IMF doesn’t disclose who holds what we can only imagine what’s going on here.
The yen seems a pretty strange currency to hoard, given how committed to monetary lunacy Japan is, but perhaps it’s better than holding yuan, a pegged currency issued by a country wont to fabricate economic data downright.
To anyone who wants to trust their fortune to the communist Chinese i say “be my guest!”
Go ahead and buy all the RMB and Chinese stocks you want. I’m sure if there’s trouble in the world the first thing Chairman Xi will be thinking about is how to make sure white foreign capitalists’ money is secure. Yep, communists are definitely looking out for you and when the going gets tough, would never stab you in the back!
Wolf,
Important topic (given the insane size, intractable tenure, and politically corrupt nature of US trade and fiscal deficits) but I wonder if you don’t bury the lede by failing to step through exactly how the dollar’s reserve status essentially enables America’s junkie habits.
Granted, the Dollar has not died, but the twin deficits are evidence of a fundamental rot at the core of the US economy – whose government has demonstrated a multi decade inability to remotely balance it’s books and whose people have equivalently produced far less than they have consumed, also for decades.
The contingent ability to print money at will to pay off its debts (due to “reserve” status) is what enables such madness.
But in the long run, currency demand must follow productive capacity and resource endowment (ie the only reason to hold a currency is to obtain the real goods denominated in that currency).
Perhaps America’s enormous (but decaying) real asset base accounts for residual internal demand for the dollar – as does China’s refusal to allow a free float of its vastly undervalued currency (in the service of undisputed export supremacy).
They also zealously protect their industrial base, have tariffs in their favor, take manufacturing very seriously and highly limited imports from those countries that they feel do not trade freely/fairly.
Hmmmm…..
“This gave rise to the theory that the US, in order to maintain the dollar as dominant global reserve currency, “must have” a large trade deficit. But this “must have” relationship is disproven by the euro and the yen, the second and third-largest reserve currencies..”
New all time highs daily.
Don’t short stocks when the sap is running up the trees, they say.
Wolf,
It seems to confusing to conflate “global reserve currency” with “global reserves”, or “global exchange reserves”. Having dollars on hand is not the same as having corporate bonds on hand.
I have a question: How many dollars are in existence, who owns them, and where are they?
Japan’s CPI inflation rose 0.5% in November
Eurozone CPI inflation rose 1% in November
U.S. CPI inflation rose 2.1% in November
China’s CPI rose 4.5% in November
India’s CPI inflation rose 6.9% in December
The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.3 percent in November on a seasonally adjusted basis? What am I missing here?
The loss of reserve status would go to gold as many countries still see it as a commodity of value and exchangeable.
Every countries currencies would be nul and void and only traded in their own countries.
This is the only way to reset this current system.
A long time ago there was a hockey player named
Frank Mahavolich.He was very talented but not much trouble
until some idiot decided to wake him up by checking
him hard.That was it.Game over .He would score three goals
in short order.
America is like that.Leave them alone to wander over hill and dale.
But scare them and and watch U.S.A pay their deficit off
while blowing your country up.