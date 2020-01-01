The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, Dec. Update

Prices fall year-over-year in San Francisco Bay Area & New York condo market. Seattle below June 2018. Chicago nearly flat year-over-year. Other markets lose steam. Phoenix, Tampa, Charlotte surge.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Powered by the innumerable millionaires and multimillionaires that the mega IPOs would be suddenly printing in 2019, home prices in the San Francisco Bay Area would be doomed to surge this year, thus exacerbating the “housing crisis,” as it’s called locally, even further, the media have promised us incessantly earlier this year, having fallen once again for real estate industry hype. Now we got another data point that demolishes this myth.
San Francisco Bay Area House Prices
Prices of single-family houses in the five-county San Francisco Bay Area – the counties of San Francisco, San Mateo (northern part of Silicon Valley), Alameda and Contra Costa (East Bay), and Marin (North Bay) – fell 0.4% in October from September and were down 0.4% from the same month a year ago, and were down 1.5% from the peak in June, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index released on December 31. This put the index back where it had first been in May 2018. Note the double peak in 2018-2019, and note a similar double-peak in 2006-2008:
The Case-Shiller Index is a rolling three-month average. This release includes closings that were entered into public records in August, September, and October. The index was set at 100 for January 2000. San Francisco’s index value of 266 means prices in the metro have soared 166% since January 2000.
New York Condo Prices:
Condo prices in the vast New York City metro ticked down 0.3% in October from September and were down 1.3% from a year ago, and below where they’d first been in February 2018, and were up only 0.7% from October two years ago.
The Case-Shiller Index, which mostly uses standard Metropolitan Statistical Areas for its city indices, uses a custom area for New York City that includes numerous counties in the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut “with significant populations that commonly commute to New York City for employment purposes.”
All charts in this series are on the same scale, with the vertical axis going from 100 to 290, which has the effect that there is more white space above the curve in markets where house prices have not soared as much as they have in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, or Miami. These charts show that there is no “national” housing market and no “national” housing bubble, and that all markets are local, with different dynamics, price levels, and price changes, and that the bubbles, where they exist, are local too.
The Case-Shiller Index methodology is based on “sales pairs,” comparing the sales price of a house that sold in the current month to the price of the same house when it sold previously. This method avoids some of the problems other indices have, such as “median price” indices, which are skewed by “mix”; and “average price” indices, which are skewed by a few big outliers.
Seattle House Prices:
House prices in the Seattle metro declined 0.3% in October from September, and where down 2.0% from the peak in June 2018. This put them below where they’d first been in May 2018. In a testament to how steep the declines were last year from August through December, and that were followed by a bounce, the index in October 2019 was up 2.5% from a year ago. Note the double peak, with the lower high in June and July 2019:
Los Angeles House Prices:
The Los Angeles metro is now the US market where house prices, according to the Case-Shiller Index, have risen the most since January 2000: With the index at 288, house prices are now 188% higher than they were in January 2000. In October, the index rose 0.4% from September and was up 2.0% year-over-year:
San Diego House Prices:
House prices in the San Diego metro edged down 0.2% in October from September and were essentially flat for the past five months. They’re up 2.9% year-over-year:
Portland House Prices:
House prices in the Portland metro fell 0.5% in October from September but were up 2.7% year-over-year. The index has been essentially flat for the past five months. At 240, the index is up 140% from January 2000:
Miami House Prices:
The Case-Shiller index for the Miami metro rose 0.3% in October from September and 3.3% year-over-year, but remains down 12% from the most splendid craziness at the end of 2006:
Tampa House Prices:
House prices in the Tampa metro rose 0.6% in October from September and were up 4.9% year-over-year, the second largest year-over-year increase of the metros in this series, behind Phoenix (+5.9%). The index is closing in on the craziness in 2006:
Denver House Prices:
House prices in the Denver metro remained essentially flat in October for the fifth month in a row (down a smidgen from June), but were up 3.0% year-over-year:
Las Vegas House Prices:
The Case-Shiller index for the Las Vegas metro ticked down in October from September and was roughly flat for the past four months. This whittled down the year-over-year gain to 2.3%, the smallest such gain since August 2012, when prices began to emerge from the collapse. House prices have skyrocketed 118% since March 2012:
Phoenix House Prices:
House prices in the Phoenix metro rose 0.5% in October from September and were up 5.8% from October last year, the fastest year-over-year growth among the metros. And it’s closing in on the craziness of 2006. House price have nearly doubled in the eight years since September 2011:
Boston House Prices:
House prices in the Boston metro were flat in October compared to September, and were down a tad from June, which trimmed their year-over-year gain to 3.4%:
Washington DC:
House prices in the Washington D.C. metro ticked up 0.3% in October from September and were essentially flat for the past five months, but were up 3.0% year-over-year:
Dallas-Fort Worth House Prices:
In the Dallas-Fort Worth metro – counties of Collin, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, and Wise – house prices ticked down a smidgen in October from September, and have been about flat for the last four months. This whittled down the year-over-year gain to 2.9%:
Minneapolis house prices:
In the Minneapolis metro, house prices dipped 0.2% in October from September and have been flat for the past four months. On a year-over-year basis, prices rose 4.2%:
Charlotte house prices:
House prices in the Charlotte metro rose 0.4% in October from September, which increased their year-over-year gain to 4.8%, the third highest gain on this splendid list, behind Phoenix and Tampa:
Chicago House Prices:
In the Chicago metro – the counties of Cook, DeKalb, Du Page, Grundy, Kane, Kendal, McHenry, and Will – house prices fell 0.4% in October from September, whittling down the year-over-year gain to just 0.5%:
Atlanta house prices:
The Case-Shiller Index for the Atlanta metro jumped 0.7% in October from September and rose 4.1% year-over-year. Note that during Housing Bust 1, the index had plunged 40% to a value of 82.5 in March 2012, back where it had been in 1996, but in the 7.5 years since then, it has surged 87%, including at year-over-year rates ranging from 10% to 20% in all of 2013 and through mid-2014:
This is house price inflation.
The Case-Shiller Index, by comparing the sales price of a house in the current month to the price of the same house when it sold previously, tracks how many more dollars it takes to buy the same house over time, thus tracking the purchasing power of the dollar with regards to houses in various markets. This makes the index a measure of local “house-price inflation.” When the index shows that prices in Los Angeles shot up 188% in 19 years, despite the plunge in the middle, it doesn’t mean that houses have nearly tripled in size or opulence, but that in that metro, the dollar’s purchasing power with regards to houses has gotten crushed.
Fantastic!!! Now, let’s pump it up a little more for the next 5 years. The biggest and greatest housing appreciation in modern times all Thanks to our Lord Donald Trump.
After Trump regime, apocalyptic debt slaves.
But no worries, Debt will be erased for those joining the war. In the end, with debt comes leverage.
Does your TDS make your eyes unable to comprehend the plethora of charts above?
The current housing bubble started in 2012. Accelerated through 2016. And is leveling off through 2019.
And, amazingly, corresponds nearly directly with interest rates and QE policies in those periods.
The one consolation of your ideology is that it will prevent you from ever realising that it is destined to be your undoing and that of countless others. You know not what you do and never will. In the meantime you can trust him to bring those housing bubbles down while blaming his methodology on your adversaries. HRC would at least have been survivable.
Un-something,
Multiple administrations/congresses of both parties have been running the ZIRP scam since 2002-2003.
The “two” parties are really just two well heeled, polished mafias battling over the protection racket money from the other 320 million of us.
They pretend to have ideologies other than utter self interest in order to preserve their power by playing us off against one another.
The power of the near infinite printing press will never be yielded without a near endless ocean of lies.
To be sure, both parties are terribly venal, but the similarities end there. The differences between them are crucial, and you do yourself, your compatriots, and your country a grave disservice by failing to distinguish between them and to recognise those differences for what they are, how they affect you, and what you can do about them. I have no interest in debating the fine points of whatever political course you prefer to compass your ruin.
Don’t know about DuDu, but yeah, I’m so blinded by my T Disgust syndrome I do fail to comprehend all the wonderful things he alone has accomplished for all of us. Maybe a med will be invented to help out lost souls like me?
Trump 2024! Two terms is not enough. The new Supreme Court will concur, and ensure this. Then comes Don Jr.
This will ensure MAGA into eternity!
You have made me feel truly blessed. Thank God for this great family!
If I’m not mistaken, Japan is the country with the longest running period of ZIRP…So I’m curious if real estate market crashes have happened in Japan during the period of ZIRP? I can’t seem to find info on it.
It seems like ZIRP/NIRP puts a floor (at least a pretty solid one) under real estate. It seems like the most likley place to allocate capital when you millions (or billions) to place and aren’t chasing big returns.
Curious what the brilliant people on here think.
“seems like ZIRP/NIRP puts a floor (at least a pretty solid one) under real estate.”
Everything may be ok until rates are ever allowed to even twitch upwards towards truth -then you get a massive asset value/housing implosion (because the ZIRP inflated prices are utterly unaffordable under even slightly higher rates – because real salaries have stagnated or worse).
See the 2008-9 implosion – small hikes had started in 2006 (getting nowhere near historic norms) and within two years had triggered the implosion of trillions of ZIRP driven bullshit loans.
And the Fall 2017-2018 hike of MTG rates from 4 to 5 caused a 15 pct fall in CA home sales (as a 2 to 3 hike in 10 yr Treasuries triggered a 20 pct collapse in stock values).
DC has steered the country into the Dead Zone.
Some day rates will have to increase because alternatives around the world will yield 2 to 3 times more in yield for comparable risk – draining true capital from the US.
The Fed will print more to make up the difference but more and more productive capacity/legit assets will exist outside the Dominion of the dollar (with its history of debauchery). China will have/has more productive capacity and a less fraudulent currency.
So all the Fed printing will yield is wildfire inflation. There is no free lunch and DC’s empire of bullshit isn’t magic – it is just as*holery.
People like to point to absence of US inflation (ignoring many categories of prices…and the Fed confiscated price cuts – vilified as deflation
– that would have been the US consumer’s had the Fed not operated to defeat them)
SiliconValleySkeptic,
To answer your question: “So I’m curious if real estate market crashes have happened in Japan during the period of ZIRP? I can’t seem to find info on it.”
So here is some info on it: Tokyo housing prices started falling (sharply) in the early 1990s and fell more or less straight through 2013/14 when they hit bottom. In smaller towns away from the big cities, prices continue to fall to this day. This has been one of the hugest stories in global real estate. During this time, home prices in Tokyo fell from the most overpriced in the world to one of the cheaper ones among top cities.
And it happened despite ZIRP.
It also imploded the Japanese banking system along the way, which has received a long series of bailouts. The Japanese bank share index TOPIX Banks is still down 80% from Jan 1990!
Worth noting that Japan has an ageing (30%% over 65) and shrinking population not unlike parts of the US and Europe. This is going to create lots of vacant property in the years ahead.
Might not affect Tokyo or other major cities right away but eventually it will. There will be no one to buy real estate at the current valuations.
Already in America’s underclass ruled cities one can buy what was once luxury housing at 1960’s prices if one is brave enough to live there. I suspect the big problem for the children of today will not be ‘affordable’ housing but ‘safe’ housing.
Re the apparent “success” of ZIRP in Japan:
Japanese cities are well occupied, but there are thousands of towns and villages that are now ghost towns. As in zero residents. The young moved to cities because they couldn’t find a job or a mate in their village. The old moved on to the next world. Ergo, villages became ghost towns
Failing demographics may be the story (or they couldn’t afford big families in their credit bubble?) … but whether demographics are cause or effect, ZIRP is not helping Japan at all.
ZIRP has not worked anywhere, and that was obvious more than a decade before bernanke’s failed experiment… obvious to any true scholar who bothered to look anyway
Japan has a declining population. People are dying creating housing vacancies. An isolated mountain hamlet was abandoned as people moved closer to town. Commuting long distances is not efficient.
I am NOT brilliant, but following is what I think. The difference between Japan and US is NOT economics. It is guns. Japan needs protection from US, so when the G5 gets together and agree that one of the country need to strengthen exchange rate while weakening others, the sucker has to be Japan in the Plaza Accord. US can be in the same economic situation as Japan but US can use carriers around the world and say do what I tell you to do economically or you will get hurt. This is where US is different from Japan, and this is the difference between Japan and China. US does NOT have enough fire power to tell China what to do.
I think the analysis should NOT be economic or demographic, rather, goes deep down to the geopolitical power, AKA, military organized violence power.
Chicago is doing amazing considering the acceleration of the exodus of productive folks from the long time dem control (70+ years) of ever increasing taxes and crushing regulatory burdens in this people’s workers republic paradise.
A thinly-disguised creeping corporate totalitarianism is neither a peoples’ republic nor a workers paradise. It just looks that way to you in the gas light.
If by corporation, you mean gov.inc, then yes this describes the situation of Chicago. And Ill.
No complaints here. Residents fleeing from Ill. have created a very nice backlog for our business. Will keep the excavation equipment going until winter finally shuts us down.
Stop it, you two. Don’t make me stop the car.
Team Blue and Team Red are not opponents; they’re rivals They compete for the right to serve our oligarchs*, and to accrue favors therefrom.
Rooting for the either team is like rooting for the Harlem Globetrotters or the Washington Generals.
“The smart way to keep people passive and obedient is to strictly limit the spectrum of acceptable opinion, but allow very lively debate within that spectrum….” – Chomsky.
“It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it.” – Carlin
*Wall St and the big dogs in the FIRE sector, the military-industrial complex, chemical mfrs, resource extractors, et al. .
One can only hope they found the true freedom they so rightfully deserve elsewhere.
Read of facade pieces falling off a New York building and has the inspectors out in force.
Wondered how many other cities have the same problem.
This will definitely effect buyers of older condos.
This will definitely effect buyers of older condos.
If the buyers of older condos are careful and agile they could mostly avoid being affected at all, except for having had a close call.
Met a guy in Detroit once and his son was a building surveyor. Me living in a town with one 5 story building, says what is that? Evidently certain cities require a licensed person to physically inspect side of tall buildings from top to bottom to make sure they are not safety hazards. I think he said it was required one a year.
Let me know when the everything bubble is over. These charts don’t show any evidence of that.
Let me know when the everything bubble is over.
Alas, we may never see you again.
Housing prices in California maybe colliding with other ‘issues’. I’ve read that fire insurance cannot be cancelled for one year in areas that were declared ‘fire emergency areas’ last year but if that is all its a bit like saying wind insurance can’t be cancelled in Mexico Beach, Florida ( population 1200) but Miami is exempt!
Then there is auto insurance. Car breakins in San Francisco were already out of control but with the new DA refusing to prosecute unless the owner can ‘prove’ the car was locked its going to be open season on your car windows. Auto insurance maybe a picayune expense compared to a mortgage but it was already about $500 more per year in California than in other states and more in San Francisco and LA. Toss in the expected $500 deductible for annual car window repair and even higher rates to come and it adds up.
Then there are the looming black outs and utility rate hikes to say nothing of spending days and weeks in choking smoke. Got to believe, if Berkeley won’t allow you to have a gas stove in your kitchen, the state air quality folks aren’t going to allow you to run a generator for back up power and good luck with your solar panels when the sky is thick with smoke or you are under a mandatory evacuation order.
I have lived in CA since age 6, so my ability to suffer living here is beyond your comprehension. Weep not for me, and be grateful you are not here.
But I was.
Don’t know how old you are but I lived in San Francisco from 1966 to 1988 and in the REAL San Francisco. 2814th Clay St. then at a Maybach house at 2015 Pacific Ave.
Look them up! Doubt you could afford them. Then, as an adult I lived in San Rafael and Sausalito. What piece of the Bay Area do you occupy/
Not allowed a gas stove!! Sorry but I had to look that one up & verify it.
I’m guessing they would prosecute that offense.
‘When the index shows that prices in Los Angeles shot up 188% in 19 years, despite the plunge in the middle, it doesn’t mean that houses have nearly tripled in size or opulence, but that in that metro, the dollar’s purchasing power with regards to houses has gotten crushed.’
It almost sounds as if investors are including a currency crash into the value of real estate.
The World dumping the SWIFT payments system because it is an instrument of US foreign policy and punishment could start the ball rolling.
The swift system was built on confidence with recourse and a history of integrity. The new payment system China, Russia, Brazil, and Iran are now launching will collapse in no time from all the cheating these guys will pull on each other. I doubt it will last 18 months.
At first they will blame problems on the infrastructure not being mature enough, then one of them will get kicked out for outright fraud. Then another and another until there are no more kids to play with in the sand box.
If New York and SF get rejected at the top for a 3rd year in a row in 2020 and can’t break out I predict the bubble will start deflating by this time next year.
Here’s the steps of a housing bubble (or any bubble for that matter).
1. There is an appearance of a lack of inventory so prices go up for a while
2. Prices form a top and stop going up, causing a chain reaction of events
3. Sellers de-list their inventory figuring they’ll wait to list it once prices go up again. Because this inventory is unlisted, everyone still thinks there’s an appearance of scarcity in the market – “surely I’m the only smart one waiting to list, there can’t be others like me”
4. Buying dries up after a top is formed for 2 of 3 years. Buyers don’t feel a need to rush like they used to because prices are flat, they can take their time and wait for a deal
5. Some sellers start to crack. After paying property taxes on an empty unit for 2 or 3 years they cut their losses and sell at a discount
6. Buyers start to wait even longer to buy because they start seeing houses sold at a discount – buyer behavior changes from getting their dream house to getting to “win” buy getting a cheap “deal”.
7. As prices fall every month sellers panic – there’s a fear if they don’t sell soon they won’t be able to sell at all. All that shadow inventory hits the market and everyone realizes they’re drowning in supply
8. Prices crash as there’s an obvious appearance of way too much supply for the demand.
To me, it looks like we’re at stage #3 right now.
What about property owners simply renting out the vacant homes instead of selling it being a contributing factor? All the hype with being “landlords”.
Rental unit investors, young and old have been flocking to the real estate “passive” income investment game and buying up inventories for renting or short term rentals such as Airbnb.
There is no urgency to sell if the rental income pays all their PITI. I hate that this leads to lower housing inventory or higher home / apartment prices (big cities being affected far more), but if cash-loaded private investors can just swoop in and buy up all the properties and turn them into rentals, there are pros and cons.
In my personal opinion they’ll be the ones selling at the bottom.
Being underwater on multiple mortgages is an awful place to be. I really don’t understand these middle class wannabe slum lords. It’s the kind of investment strategy that only works in a bull market and when things go bad they go very bad.
“I really don’t understand these middle class wannabe slum lords.”
ZIRP has gutted returns in numerous asset mkts (many/most asset classes are implicitly priced to a spread against riskless Treasuries – when the Fed prints enough to cut rates by 50 pct (long end) or 80 pct plus (short end) almost all less risky (fixed income) asset class returns are going to fall dramatically.
People have been herded into over-leveraged, pyramided real estate slumlordism thanks to two decades of Fed interest rate repression – in the name of stimulating….slumlordism, to judge by actual results rather than lofty intentions.
I’m just a 500 sq ft apt renter in a hotel style 3 story 200 unit complex (only one exterior wall, big utility savings) and other than buying two bare off grid parcels (from a friend’s mother directly and then BLM) and two mobile homes from the dealer), I know virtually nothing about realtors or real estate.
But your analysis of the present data for this area makes sense to me, for what it’s worth.
From here it appears that residential real estate bubbles have two root causes:
1) A shortage of housing, in general created artificially, one way or another.
2) Predatory lending practices.
Interestingly enough, depending on who you ask, in the CA Bay Area there appear to be five to ten times as many unoccupied residences as there are homeless people. Many of those homeless people are well-paid professionals, which just goes to show how extreme such bubbles can be when market conditions are aggressively manipulated.
I’d spend a few minutes providing context and filling in the details except that I’d rather have some schnapps and read Henry James. That said, I have absolutely no objection to those who may be inclined to do it for me.
Translation: You’re going to shut the hell up for a while. Outstanding.
Take over me me, drggie. Owl be bock.
Guess he wasn’t kidding about using his beer mug for hard stuff…
Now what? A few years back we could have guessed the FED would assist the limp economy by reducing rates. But now that the rate reduction is virtually spent, now what?
How to short housing?
I don’t think the VNQ is just housing.
A quick perusal of homes listed on Zillow within about a 1 1/2 mile radius of my place in Union City, CA shows nineteen listings. Nine of them are foreclosures. The outcome of having so many people in over their heads can’t be good.
SF, NYC, DC and Chicago are all millennial cities….
Not long ago, a 24 year old GIRL (as in female child, not an adult woman) has a blog explaining how she supported herself living in NYC working at a magazine… after a few people questioned her math, she acknowledged her parents paid her rent, her cell phone, and gave her money toward food and clothing — and being female she got free drinks at most bars… other than rent, food, clothing, cell phone and entertainment she was totally self sufficient. Yeah, right.
How many people living in NYC or SF or DC could indulge their fantasy lifestyles if they truly supported themselves?
I own a house in the north Silicon Valley area and my house went down from its (zillow estimated) high in Sept. ’18 (of $1,910,000.) to its present est. price of $1,312,000. So what is that, down almost a third?
Funny that would happen in the best economy ever, and, while stocks are still going up thru the stratosphere.
Someone needs to short the markets!!
That would get you a nice ocean front beach house and a nice mountain house in NC with about a half a million left over.
4 years ago, January 1st, 2016,
the Fed started raising its “Funds” rate.
Interest rate spreads are so narrow,
it’s covering a multitude of sins;
not even the Fed knows what’s going on.
12 months ago, right before it started
lowering its rates, it predicted that
its “Funds” rate would be 3.1 % today.
However, here’s a hint:
> A growing company issues shares;
> an aging company buys them back.
I don’t have a lot to add really. But next year I’m gonna start seriously looking at those new condo developments around Millbrae BART. I work for the City of SF at the reservoirs along 280 and all our offices are in Millbrae and Burlingame. Been commuting on BART and its killing with and hour to an hour and half rides plus a bus connection in Oakland.
I hope it all comes down to a reasonable mid-50]k range for the new buildings.
I know Facebook AR/VR is moving into the area. But I also know someone that is a manager at FB and the cost cutting and leaving positions unfilled has begun.
The value of my home in Florida has risen about 33% in less than four years. HOA fees and utilities were rising, but at lower rates. Wages are not rising much. I think Walmart pays $12 an hour. When I worked my first summer job at 15, the minimum wage was $2.10 an hour. People were afraid the stock market might crash. It rose.
I hold onto an index stock fund. I always thought it might crash. It crashed last year. I held. It rose through 2019. In 2020 I hold. The stock market might crash someday. If I live 15 more years, it will probably be worth more, if I hold. The S&P 500 outperformed gold over the long run.
Here in the DFW area, I see constructions in progress everyfreakingwhere! They are popping up all over the place. It never ends. Growing growing growing.
I haven’t been following prices, but this area is *STILL* growing.
I have heard, new constructions are having many problems. Plumbing is a big one. From what I am hearing , unqualified labor, is the cause of the poorly built homes.
This won’t end well. I know at least 3 families right now having big issues with their new house.
The bad news is that, rent is outrageous as well, they keep building houses and overbuilding apartments, yet, rent is still ridiculous.
We still have companies moving here, mostly from California and people from all over. 45% of our new comers in the last 10 (I think) years, came from abroad.