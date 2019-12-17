Here’s What Gets Me about the Fed’s Warnings of “Excesses and Imbalances that Are Hard to Deal with Later”

We got another one today, warning about all the right things. And then they do the opposite.
Here is what gets me. It happened again today. These Fed guys and gals are wandering about the land – armed with solid data – flailing their arms to warn about corporate debt that is at historic highs, and about credit spreads between certain types of junk-bond yields and investment-grade yields that are the tightest in history, where investors no longer effectively distinguish between higher and lower risk, and about commercial real estate with “cap rates” that have hit historic lows, indicating out-of-whack prices.
And they’re pointing at all the warning signs of “excesses and imbalances” caused by low interest rates and excess liquidity, and they’re pointing at the risks that these excesses and imbalances can pose to the US economy and financial system.
And then what do they do, these Fed guys and gals? Everything they can to make these excesses and imbalances even more excessive and imbalanced.
They cut rates three times, and bail out the repo market by throwing over $300 billion at these folks since September, rather than allowing some sort of price discovery to take place, and allowing in the process a hedge fund or two and a mortgage REIT or two, that have gotten addicted to borrowing at the ultra-low interest rates in the repo market, to experience withdrawal symptoms.
Today it was Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan on Bloomberg TV that said all the right things and warned about the “excesses and imbalances,” and even named some of them – despite having been part of the cabal that cut rates three times and bailed out their crybaby cronies in the repo market in order to inflate those very excesses and imbalances even further.
“What gets my attention more is that single-B and double-B credit spreads are so tight, triple-B spread are very tight,” he said.
How tight are they?
The average yield of BBB-rated bonds (with “BBB-” being the very bottom of investment grade) was 3.23% as of Monday at the close. The average yield of BB-rated bonds (BB+ being the top end of “junk”) was 3.72%, according to the ICE BofAML US Effective Yield indices (my cheat sheet of corporate bond ratings by S&P, Moody’s, and Fitch). The difference between the two – the “spread” – was 49 basis points. Spreads in this range of 48 or 49 basis points are “tight” in the sense that until September this year, they’ve never been this tight before.
This means that the markets are only asking for minimal extra compensation to take quite a bit more risk. That’s how a bond bubble is defined, when credit risks don’t matter much anymore – meaning the risk of a company defaulting on its debts isn’t perceived as much of a risk anymore, even at the junk levels, where this risk is substantial.
In the past, the low points in credit spreads was followed by financial upheaval when these companies then did default and yields of riskier bonds spiked, as bond prices plunged, and credit spreads blew out, with bondholders often ending up as creditors in bankruptcy court. The same credit spread Kaplan pointed out:
“If I see evidence that the market is sort of distinguishing between lower quality credits and better credits, I actually think that’s an encouraging sign,” Kaplan said. But the market is no longer doing that, now with spreads between BB and BBB at historic lows.
“My bigger worry is that you’ve got increasing PEs, you’ve got historically low cap rates, you’ve got very tight credit spreads,” he said, referring in one breath to:
- The high P/E ratios in the stock market, a sign of overvaluation.
- The historically low capitalization rates in commercial real estate that have been cropping up in the Fed’s Financial Stability Report because they’re such a worrying phenomenon now, and that indicate that commercial real estate prices are the most overvalued ever in terms of rents.
- And the credit spreads – see chart above – that indicate that in the double and triple-B range, bonds are in the biggest bubble ever.
So that’s his “bigger worry,” and he went about how vigilant he is about these excesses and imbalances:
“I’m just keeping a close eye on excesses and imbalances, particularly when corporate debt is historically high, [the amount outstanding of] triple-B debt has tripled, [the amount of] double-B and single-B debt has increased dramatically, and I’m just cognizant of that and watching it carefully to make sure we’re not creating excesses” – and then he corrected himself – “undue excesses and imbalances that are hard to deal with later.”
This short interview was just so rich. So he is saying that creating “excesses and imbalances” is fine, no problem; but “undue excesses and imbalances” are a problem. Now the excesses and imbalances have reached historic highs, as he himself pointed out, and are therefore by definition “undue.” And in theory, these undue excesses and imbalances would require for the Fed to start scrambling to try to bring them back down to earth, however “gradually” they might want to do this in order to avoid bringing down the whole house of cards all at once.
But what did they do instead? They cut rates three times and printed hundreds of billions of dollars to bail out their crybaby cronies in the repo market, and the “undue excessed and imbalances that are hard to deal with later” are further blowing out, making them even harder to deal with later.
I think you misheard the man, Wolf. He said “I’m just keeping a close ‘I’ on excesses and imbalances”.
… When me and my 1% buddies have completely squeezed the lemon of personal gain and exited these inanely high risk positions, only then will we cast an ‘I’ towards stopping printing and raising rates.
Exactly. And when he mentioned ‘undue’ that really meant that those not in the club were due nothing. All profits from the excesses and imbalances are due only to those in the club.
These spokespeople for the club have done this same sort of spiel for many years, scare the crap out of the little investor while they and those in their club gobble at the trough.
Much like politicians, watch what they do NOT what they say.
Wolf,
The answer is simple – ass covering.
They can see the piles of politicians’ burning bodies if (when) this thing comes apocalyptically undone and they want to have some excuse on record to point to as they are dragged to the bonfires.
Figuratively.
Of course.
Also, remember the look in Tim Geithner’s eyes during the worst of 2009 – dead men walking.
American leadership knows it has played out the end of its corrupt string and is just looking for the last copter out of Saigon.
The imbalances, malinvestment, bubbles, and inequality these Fed blowhards have created after incentivizing three decades of debt, debt, and more debt and now trillions in new money printing is criminal. And yet it continues in ever greater quantity and lunacy. When will the average person figure this out? The Fed is as responsible for the sorry state of this country as anyone/anything. Sound money should be their sole concern. Not inflation. How is itfine to inflate away one’s hard earned money on purpose and then have the gaul to say there’s no inflation? How is this not criminal? Intentionally robbing someone is criminal.
The Feds’ real policy is to impoverish the masses. Just look at the purchasing power of the dollar over the last 100 years. What more evidence do you need? It’s time to awaken from your golden slumber.
Geithner himself was once quoted as saying QE was to “foam the runway”.
One explanation is:
The present Repo orgy, conveniently out of the media’s critique, is ENABLING all the 1% to CASH OUT while maintaining price as the buy side take these positions with repo foam, and then take out put option like insurance.
It’s all very very very devious. The coming crash will only bring austerity to the sheep, not the 1% who will be safe and out to attend inaugural balls and whatnot. LOL.
Too much is good, until it’s just a little bit toooo much. Hey well, too big to fail isn’t just a sector anymore, glad to know the Fed is realizing it forced the entire economy to put a gun to its head. Maybe just maybe the trauma will finally get the field of economics to do some soul-searching.
From my article” 29 Nov 19”
the financial and economic world in particular, and the political influences surrounding what may happen in the near future:
The world is going through an unprecedented stage of exceptional financial and economic policy, and we are now on the verge of the collapse of the global capitalist system and the changes it may impose on banking systems and interest and the possibility of the collapse of the global financial system in its usual form. Some will say that these are just speculations for the future and it is difficult to be certain, but if it were not for me to know what is going on in the world in this regard, I would have avoided delving into it. Here are some of the things that are happening now:
1- As everyone knows that the Fed is responsible for pumping money specifically (the US dollar) to all countries of the world with varying interest rates according to the lending mechanism of countries and other factors, the Fed has for the first time in this year reduced interest rates for lending 3 times in a row to the lowest rate It is possible, and as financial experts see it, it does not meet the required profit purpose of the Federal Bank or the global central banks, from what we call the reverse or negative interest of banks, or in short, the loss of banks when lending at these low rates, and the nearness of their bankruptcy in the first case of a global economic recession or inflation as happened to a bank ( Liman Brothers) USA 2008
2- In one of the most important statements of the US Treasury official in the month of September this year: “Digital currencies pose a great threat to American national security.”
3- The current US confusion in global economic policy and the trade war with China is not because China has increased its gross national income gross to high levels in which it has come close to competing with America, but because it has already met with Russia this year to discuss abolishing the hegemony of the US dollar in the world. Trump’s current policies and the prevention of financial supplies to many countries, the most important of which are the countries of the Middle East, are not in a vacuum, which is reflected in the Arab street by the demonstrations due to the lack of the dollar or the lack of it from the market, as some have seen.
4- Bitcoin topped the digital currency by having the largest stocks of the US dollar throughout history, and here are some pictures that bring you closer to what is the meaning of keeping the value in US dollars and how it affects the actual value of the dollar in financial trading
5- In the year 2020 or shortly thereafter, God knows best one of the biggest economic crises in history due to inflation, which I mentioned some of the reasons here, and the beginning of the end of the era of the Federal Bank ….. the crisis that I hope will pass in peace, but I exclude it “
….and also today, Boston fed governor Rosengren suggested the fed pay more attention to asset prices instead of just inflation. The “fireman” and arsonist are one in the same.
BEST(!) rip of these cretinous Fed types EVER! Lol! Should be plastered into every E-CON book taught to sheep at high tuition rates!
When a billionaire makes a good investment he gets to keep all the profit
When a billionaire makes a bad investment the FED buys it from him using our taxpayer dollars
In this corrupt system they can’t lose so why not buy everything at any price!
Then when they’ve taken every dollar from us and left the country with Argentina levels of debt and inflation, the billionaires will take “their” money that they stole from us and leave for another country. People need to wake up and elect a Teddy Roosevelt or FDR to smash the corrupt billionaire cabal before it’s too late!
Heckuva plan Sir, but when the mob controls everything and everybody in the total political spectrum, just where are you going to find this Teddy or Franklin Roosevelt?
Right ,
it is losses for the rest of us via financial repression and the debasement of the currencies and immense profits for the few
privatization for them, dispossession for us
they are taking all with the free money they get from the central banks and the minimal taxes to no taxes they pay
It is the cantillon effect
Totaly crony
It cannot last forever.
‘But what did they do instead? They cut rates three times and printed hundreds of billions of dollars to bail out their crybaby cronies…’
But is the Commander happy? Hell no! He wants rates cut to zero or negative. ‘Then we could refinance the national debt.’ He wants to get rid of ‘bone head’ Powell, already arguably the weakest Fed chair in prosperous times.
No doubt some will say the US $ can’t be threatened as long as it has the most H-bombs or something. (Russia has as many and the ruble isn’t money outside Russia. It’s not a convertible currency)
The US $ almost collapsed in 1978. To shore it up the US had to issue bonds denominated in Swiss francs.
Remember what happened to the Taj.
Was watching in fascination BA (Boeing) stock ramping up for a few hours despite the horrendous news of stopping production of their most important airliner. same with AAPL hitting alltime highs despite news of a 30% drop in their china sales. i think what’s going on here is these are massively owned issues globally by pension funds,central banks (the swiss CB has been loading up on AAPL) and everybody and their cousin. these companies can not be allowed to falter without causing significant risk to the global financial system IMO,the train is going downhill with no brakes but they keep shoveling coal into the engine.
everybody is trapped
knowing and speaking of the risks of everything bubble
and keeping on blowing into the bubbles that is what they are doing all the time
they cannot deflate such a ponzi without imploding the system
They let it growing even bigger hopping for ?
nobody knows exactly for what,
may be for more time “kick the can down the road” until they think there will be able to resset -change the financial system hoping for a kind of soft landing
they are either dreamers or cynicals may be both.
God will punish the money changers
As for the Fed,well,it’s owned by the banks but i bet if you would hold a survey 80 % of Americans would say it’s some form of government institution working for the common good. a truly masterful Charade.
Might be a good time to be stacking…
What can one expect from academics and bureaucrats?
Most of them are cowards.
Don’t get me wrong, but I am beginning to suspect we are seeing some sort of rift opening up between central banks and governments.
So far this had mostly been the preserve of developing countries: see the past public spats between the Indian government and the Reserve Bank of India. But in 2019 something changed: when was the last time we heard people for central banks bemoan their own handywork and so publicly? Where have all the pats on the back for saving the world gone?
It’s beyond doubt politicians and the people voting for them absolutely love the present monetary climate. Not only that but they want more, more and more: see how the White House farcically keep on calling for rate cuts at a time when rate hikes would be eminently desirable or how the Japanese government and their corporate pals fully expect the Bank of Japan to bankroll more trillions of yen in stimulus (read: corporate welfare and white elephants) just after bankrolling the usual Olympic pork barrel. These guys remind me of Mr Creosote, every single one of them.
Central banks lack the ability and, dare I say, the spine to stand up to these horrible folks. But lately Mr Creosote’s demands have become so absurd and downright grotesque even these usually meek creatures are starting to show a tiny hint of rebellion.
Last week Mr Visco the President of Bankitalia, Italy’s central bank, voiced his thoughts on NIRP and QE, calling the former “a mistake”, suggesting interest rates should never go below 1% even during a financial crisis, and the latter”in need of deep reform”. He also did his job for once and ordered the effectively insolvent Banca Popolare di Bari (BPB) to enter administration to prepare the bail-in procedure.
Needless to say politicians are furious and have already overruled him to bail out BPB. €900 million are already gone and many many more will follow. Cue in Trent Reznor’s “March of the Pigs”.
Mr Visco is not a hero, far from it, but he probably reached saturation point after increasingly ridiculous demands on the monetary and financial side. Every man with a shred of self-respect has a breaking point after which he’ll break: some may go on a crime spree, other may self-destruct with drink and others still may make their irritation known through other means, as absurd and ridiculous as these may be.