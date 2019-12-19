First Central Bank Exits Negative Interest Rates

Today’s rate hike by the central bank of Sweden ends an absurdity. ECB and other central banks with negative rates are getting ready to follow.
The central bank of Sweden, the Riksbank, has thrown in the towel on negative interest rates, and has become the first central bank in history to do so. At its meeting on October 24, it said that it would “probably” do so, after already suggesting at its September meeting that it would do so. And today, it did so. It announced that it raised its “repo” rate to 0%.
It wasn’t exactly a heroic move, but it was the first time in history that a central bank that had gone full NIRP, and had done so before most others in early 2015, has exited it. The new repo rate will be effective January 8. Chart via the Riksbank’s presentation materials. I circled today’s decision:
All options are on the table: “Improved prospects would justify a higher interest rate. But if the economy were instead to develop more weakly than forecast, the Executive Board could both cut the repo rate and take other measures to make monetary policy more expansionary.”
But it’s not getting out of NIRP because the economy is running red-hot. On the contrary. The statement:
Similar to economies abroad, the Swedish economy has entered a phase with lower growth. However, the slowdown is occurring after several years of high growth and strong developments on the labor market, and overall it means that the Swedish economy is going from a stronger-than-normal cycle to a more normal situation.
Inflation has been close to 2 per cent since the beginning of 2017. After an expected decline over the summer, it has once again risen to just under 2 per cent.
One of the motives for raising its repo rate out of the negative is visible in its warning about household indebtedness which is among the highest in the world – with household debt exceeding 190% of disposable income — in part due to the low and negative interest rate environment that caused Swedes, as would be expected, to borrow with reckless abandon. The chart (via the Riksbank) includes the Riksbank’s forecast that household indebtedness will continue to rise, though it has started to dip just a tiny little bit:
The Riksbank suggested the government should take measures to tamp down on this reckless abandon and its impact on the inflated housing market:
Swedish households are heavily indebted and thereby sensitive to changes in economic conditions. In order to reduce the risks linked to household indebtedness and address the structural problems on the Swedish housing market, measures within housing and tax policy and appropriate macroprudential policy are required.
QE continues but at a fraction of its former rate. The Riksbank forecasts that it would end QE entirely in 2020 and start unwinding its positions and reduce its balance sheet in 2021 until all its QE government bond holdings have disappeared from it by around 2030. The chart below shows the “forecast” through 2000, and at the beginning of 2021, at the dotted vertical line, its forecast turns into a “technical projection”:
And it also pointed out the “real repo rate” – the repo rate minus the inflation rate as measured by CPI – was still steeply negative at near -2.0% and would remain so, brutal financial repression still being the rule:
The Riksbank isn’t exactly the largest central bank with negative interest rates; those are the ECB and the Bank of Japan. The ECB is now undertaking a “policy review,” to determine how it wants to move forward. It is facing a wall of resistance against negative interest rates among the finance ministers of Eurozone member states because of the damage negative interest rates do to the banking system and pension funds, and because of the housing bubbles they’re now creating. Among ECB governors, the wave of resistance against negative interest rates has already boiled over the top when Draghi was still running the show. And the ECB’s policy review will likely produce a NIRP-exit strategy. But little Sweden has led the way.
Canada’s “high household debt load is the most important risk facing the financial system,” said the governor of the Bank of Canada. But it’s complicated. Read… The State of the Canadian Debt Slaves, How They Compare to American Debt Slaves, and the Bank of Canada’s Response
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Rising inflation will insure negative rates for some time to come. Ask any saver.
So higher inflation will lead to negative rates? Ask any saver? Did you get your economics lessons at Trump University? ECB has missed inflation targets since forever that is why we have negative rates.
I think Endeavor meant to say “negative real rates” — the rate minus CPI. That’s how I read it.
I love the chart about the projections how they plan to shed the government bonds through 2030.
Reminds me about our Fed’s tightening, it didn’t last long did it before they reversed it to take the balance sheet even higher. Dow 30k here we come!
We all know the end result, when a CB tries to do a 90 to 180 degree turn on massive government bond accumulation! This ‘plan’ from a NIRP country?
once I painted myself in a corner….
Not a good position to be in, ever…
Beware condo owners…
Latest scam for any quick big returns is buying up condo’s and forcing owners to pay up for the new hefty fees in which your locked into the contracts.
What is this magic occurring in Sweden? If growth is slowing there, even from “red hot” to “normal”, how does raising rates, even from NIRP just to zero, in the face of a massive household debt level, not trigger huge problems? If it’s really that easy to exit the deep hole of NIRP, then why does a measley 25bp rise in the historically low interest rates cause chaos in American markets and panic in the housing industry during a boom economy? And how can Riksbank unwind all of its assets, when the Fed nearly crashed the global financial system by bleeding off a relatively few billion? Like Sweden, we also currently have less than a 2% inflation rate (officially), so that can’t make the difference. I say we’re either doing things grossly wrong, or we should import an ocean’s worth of whatever Kool-Aid the Swedes are drinking.
You ask an excellent question. How? Answer: they can’t.
If a commander of a spacecraft decides to investigate what’s inside a black hole but later, after going beyond the event horizon, realizes only death awaits and so commands the craft be turned around, well… it won’t happen.
Central bankers have gone beyond the event horizon of their own black hole. They can say whatever they like but the gravity of hyperinflation has grabbed hold and there is no escape. Their best course is to continue to announce that getting crushed by an inflation black hole is a good thing – like a bad 1980’s Disney film a utopia paradise must surely await on the other side.
Sweden November CPI inflation was 1.8%.
Negative interest rates will not put bread on the table.
There are European stocks with higher dividend yields.
Yes, see chart #4 above (near the end of the article), about the “real repo rate,” adjusted for inflation, with projection into the future.
Lo and Behold, as Global Trade was brought to near standstill on a dime, countries RAISED rates…..just as E-CONjob 101 predicted, NOT!
We (the fiat dollar world) have traveled too far down the road to now use interest rates to correct the problems of all types of debt. Governments will not collapse themselves, they never do. A peaceful,thoughtful controlled exit is impossible. Cry havoc! And un-leash the dogs of war.
Proof that central bankers are idiots: some guy who lives in his van has a better idea what their own future policy will be. They believe (or at a minimum say they believe) they are going to raise rates above zero, stop printing money and reverse all of their past money printing. How is it possible that they don’t seem to know what even I know: they are going to lower rates deep into the negative (to tax bank accounts) and they are going to print insane amounts of money to fund government spending – same as all other central banks.
Central bankers have no credibility, why does anyone pay attention to anything they say. The ONLY time central bankers are telling the truth is when they say they will be printing more money.
Apparently the bar is pretty low to achieve a PHD in economics.
Apparently the bar is pretty low to achieve a PHD in economics.
Mainstream economics became the propaganda division of the Financial Industrial Complex in the 1980s, depending on who you ask. When you sign up to become a Ph.D. economist you’re signing on to become a shill.
It’s too bad. I was thinking of getting one.
VDBR:
Central bankers have gone beyond the event horizon of their own black hole.
We (the fiat dollar world) have traveled too far down the road to now use interest rates to correct the problems of all types of debt.
Both are apparently true.
NIRPZIRP was the wrong thing to do, as were bank bailouts, bank deregulations, and causing debt to launch skyward, but it was all necessary to preserve the wealth of the richest, and that’s pretty much their job.
What was needed, and still needed, is radical reform of the global banking system and enforcement of the laws, but they’re not about to do that, and will not even when the markets tank again. Soon enough they’re going to wish they had, but by then it will be too late. It’s probably been too late for years.
Sorry, Dr. Doom, but I neglected to include your credit in my reply:
We (the fiat dollar world) have traveled too far down the road to now use interest rates to correct the problems of all types of debt.
I’m so sick of economic experts with no solutions. I saw a wonderful author today talk about the gig economy and the horrible working conditions. When asked about a solution for the little guy who cares, he said, “Leave your Uber driver a nice tip and good rating.”
I love that….be the one with a little candle.
As a young boy my Mother would drag me to Doctors because of some health issues. By my teenage years I became skeptical of “experts” of all sorts (almost always adults). One of the smartest lessons I ever learned and I learned it early.