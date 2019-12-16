College Enrollment Skids for 8th Year in a Row in 2019, But Student Loans Skyrocket. What Gives?

The stunning decline of men in the student headcount.
With college costs blowing through the roof, with “luxury student housing” and not so luxury “student housing” having become asset classes – including, of course, CMBS, now in rough waters – for global investors, with textbook publishers gouging students to the nth degree, and with the monetary value of higher education questioned in more and more corners, the inevitable happened once again: College enrollment dropped for the eighth year in a row.
The post-secondary student headcount – undergraduate and graduate students combined – in the fall semester of 2019 fell 1.3% from the fall semester last year, or by over 231,000 students to 17.97 million students, according to the Student Clearing House today. In the fall of 2011, the peak year, 20.14 million students had been enrolled. Since then, enrollment has dropped by 10.8%, or by 2.17 million students:
This is based on enrollment data submitted to the Student Clearing House by the schools. It does not include international students, which account for just under 5% of total student enrollment in the US. Duplicate headcounts – one student enrolled in two institutions – are removed from the data to eliminate double-counting.
The 10.8% decline in enrollment since 2011 comes even as student loan balances have surged 74% over the same period, from $940 billion to $1.64 trillion:
Enrollment in for-profit colleges collapses.
The overall decline in enrollment hasn’t been spread evenly across the board. After myriad scandals, lawsuits, government action, and government inaction, enrollment in for-profit four-year colleges has plunged by 54%, from 1.64 million student in the fall of 2010, as far back as the data series is available, to 750,000 now.
The current year-over-year decline of 2.1% pales compared to the plunges of 15% in 2018, of 7% in 2017, of 15% in 2016, and of 14% in 2015. Despite the relatively small share of total enrollment – by 2019, the share has withered to just 4% – these for-profit colleges account for 41% to the total decline in enrollment since 2001:
Enrollment at public two-year schools, such as junior colleges, has plunged by 22% since 2011, to 5.37 million (green line in the chart below).
But enrollment at private nonprofit four-year colleges has ticked up 3.9% since 2011. Yet, even these schools saw enrollment decline by 0.6% over the past year, to 3.84 million (brown line in the chart below).
And public four-year schools too had been hanging in there and the student headcount remains up 2.2% from 2011 though it too declined 1.2% over the past 12 months, to 7.82 million. At public schools, the peak was in 2016 with 8.1 million students (blue line):
Where the heck are the men?
Women by far outnumbered men in total enrollment in the fall semester of 2019 with 10.63 million women enrolled and just 7.61 million men, meaning that overall there are now 40% more women in college than men:
- At public four-year schools, there were 30% more women (4.51 million) than men (3.48 million)
- At private non-profit four-year schools, there were 50% more women (2.32 million) than men (1.54 million)
- At private for-profit four-year schools, there were more than twice as many woman (508,000) than men (241,000).
- At public two-year schools, there were 38% more women (3.11 million) than men (2.26 million).
Over the past three years, enrollment has declined for both men and women, but faster for men (-5.2%) than for women (-1.4%). Since 2011, enrollment has declined by 13% for men and by 9.4% for women.
Enrollment by state.
Of the big four states, California had by far the most students, at 2.45 million. Over the 12-month period, enrollment ticked down by 0.8%, and over the three-year period by 2.7%.
In Texas, with 1.49 million students, enrollment inched up by 0.3% this year, and by 0.7% from three years ago.
In New York, at 1.04 million students, enrollment declined 1.8% year-over-year and fell 4.4% over the three-year period.
In Florida, with 933,000 students, enrollment fell by 5.3% year-over-year, or by 52,328 students, the largest headcount decline among the states. And it fell 7.0% over the three-year period.
Enrollment in 35 states declined. Here are the states with largest enrollment declines by percentage change this year:
- Alaska: -10.6% year-over-year to 22,300 students; -14.3% from 2017
- Florida: -5.3% year-over-year to 933,000 students, -7.0% from 2017
- Arkansas: -4.9% year-over-year to 144,000 students; -7.2% from 2017
- Missouri: -4.4% year-over-year to 323,400 students; -6.9% from 2017
- Vermont: -4.4% year-over-year to 38,200 students; -4.5% from 2017
- Wyoming: -4.4% year-over-year to 27,600 students; -5.8% from 2017.
And in 15 states, enrollment increased. Here are the biggest gainers:
- Utah: +4.9% year-over-year to 362,000 students; +13.8% from 2017
- New Hampshire: +3.4% year-over-year to 157,200; +6.4% since 2017
- Arizona: +1.8% year-over-year to 456,543 students; +1.1% from 2017, having dipped in 2018
- Georgia: +1.5% year-over-year to 518,800 students; +5.5% from 2017
- Kentucky: +1.5% year-over-year to 243,300 students; +1.8% from 2017
The overarching theme is the horrible expense of getting a higher education, as each layer element in the University-Corporate-Financial Complex extracts its pound of flesh, largely funded by parental sacrifices and by student loans, which are a mix of taxpayers funds when the loans default and students’ future sacrifices when the loans don’t default. The vision of a pile of student loans for years to come act as a discouragement to students who spend more than two minutes thinking about it.
But clearly, there are more factors at work. The collapse of enrollment in for-profit colleges is a result of numerous scandals and scams that left students with huge student loans and either no degree or with a degree that’s utterly worthless. It is likely that these for-profit schools marketed to people that would otherwise not have gone to university and enticed them with government-funded student loans.
The declining proportion of men among students has long been observed. That women flock to higher education is a great thing, but why did men bail on the system in such large numbers? This is subject to endless and wide-ranging discussions. One explanation that has been offered, and only a partial one, and only covering the past few years, is the relatively good job market where young men decided for forgo a higher education and instead enter the workforce after high school – and that makes sense in many cases, especially if it involves learning a trade.
Whatever the explanations may be, for most parents and students it has become a daunting task to pay for higher education and feed the University-Corporate-Financial Complex.
And so student loans have become the biggest problem area of consumer loans. Read… The State of the American Debt Slaves, Q3 2019
My graduating class of Carnegie Mellon School of Computer Science in 1994 had, I think, 3 females out of about 120 graduates. How times have changed! Social life must be much better. Well, except for how terrible social life has become for kids these days with social media.
CS and Engineering are still 80-90% male.
My Plumber owns three houses in SOCAL and a condo on the big island,pretty sure he has never finished college. even smarter people have gone into “Public service” and retire on a nice FAT pension after driving a school bus for 10 years. friend of mine retired from a public utility with a good bye bonus of 250K on top of her generous pension,she has no college degree. so yes,perhaps college is over rated? in my next life i will….
Not all public pensions are FAT. The average CALPERS (California public retirement) retiree earns approximately $30,000 a year. I would not necessarily consider that FAT, when considering the cost of living in CA.
Huck,
What is the median CALPERS pension?
How many beneficiaries are there?
Huck,
At 2 pct T bond rates, it takes a 1,500,000 dollar private sector portfolio to generate a 30k per yr public sector perpetuity pension.
What pct of public sector workers that you have known have led careers worth 1.5 million bucks?
If I were 18 today, I’d join a police force, work overtime as much as I could, make $200K a year, then retire at 45 with a $80K pension for life. Or firefighter, or some federal agency.
Govt work, that’s where the money is today. College is for suckers.
Many pension systems will experience heavy turbulence in the years to come. This is well documented. In fact the Dallas TX police pension has serious issues; so much in fact that many retirees were cashing out instead of taking a higher pension fearing the system would not be around. Three states in particular…Kentucky, Illinois and New Jersey are the poster children for being seriously underfunded. CalPers and CalSters are not as bad, but no so good either. These are enormous systems…are bailouts a possibility ? I have no idea, but they better gird their loins.
By they do you mean we?
Taxpayers are legally on the hook for gamed public sector pensions.
When things get bad enough there may be a taxpayer rebellion and special taxes levied upon the upper 50 pct of gamed pensions – but public sector unions will fight that fairness to the last dead Dem politician and MSM dildo.
The Fed and Congress have done a good job of extending the economic cycle which means more people working and paying into pensions.
The downside is it has been done by blowing the largest debt bubble, stock bubble, bond bubble, military bubble, welfare bubble, pension bubble, student loan bubble and tech bubble in history. This bubble hasn’t popped because govt has stimulated even at the end of a business cycle. Might be biggest mistake ever made.
What is worrying is LaGarde has let the cat out of the bag, it’s all going to be taken out of savers hide. You see central banks don’t really value real savings because they can conjure up fake money out of nothing to keep the party going. They are ready told us they will steal our savings to invest in windmills and electric cars. It’s for the children. Governments go to excuse for blowing money.
If I were 18 today,
the first thing I’d do is get a vasectomy.
Health degrades with age,
and money is no substitute;
so I’d focus on education, not money.
Why would you need education? That sounds like a huge time waster to me.
Blow off top in “higher education”: declining students with increasingly more debt; could go exponential, can we get a 3 handle on that T with 16 million enrolled by 2030?
Cant imagine men who dropout and/or forgo all together “higher education” that actually “make it”… will recommend it to their children (at least under the terms of “take out as much debt as possible because you’re worth it™)…
couldn’t agree more. as someone from a family educated exclusively at private universities. i don’t know what advice to give my high school aged daughter. i paid off my student debts by 30 and have had a middle class career in the visual arts. i don’t see this as a possible path for her. it seems crazy to get in lifelong debt to pay for 4 years at some top tier private college and graduate with a ba.
Additionally, these same employees are paying into the state retirement, and not into Social Security. Therefore they are not eligible for SS benefits, unless they were vested In SS while working another job. Minimum retirement ages have incrementally been raised, and amounts received have been lowered. Yes it is true there are some who get plush state retirements, but that is not the norm.
“Enrollment at public two-year schools, such as junior colleges, has plunged by 22% since 2011, to 5.37 million (green line in the chart below).”
This is sad to hear; an AA or AS from a junior/community college can be a great stepping stone to a career–esp. in the trades–or to an advanced degree. My late father designed the original auto shop class at DeAnza JC in Cupertino, from which many successful auto technicians graduated and made good livings (I knew several). These jobs are not exportable.
My 3 kids watched lectures on the bus on the way to/from university, and often had a video link at school instead of the physical lecturer who was in a separate room (lecture held over 3 rooms).
Put 4 years of lectures for an arts/law/medicine/engineering/finance degree on memory sticks, run online exams (as for pilots in the aviation industry) and sell the kit for $100 per year. Plus a bit extra for lab sessions if required.
One day in the education industry, brand value will collapse like a NY yellow cab, and market price will equal marginal cost of supply in the internet age – next to nothing.
Andy:. Until I saw my son go through his industrial millwright schooling, I had no idea that I had learned all of what he learned when I was back in high school! Yes high school shop courses!
True after electrical engineering school, I worked on building heavy open pit mining machinery so I got to practice everything I learned in my high school shop courses.
Looking back I almost wished I had careered as an industrial millwright. But such was fate back then. Everybody in my family were engineers or nurses.
Well what you describe is my family exactly!
Oldest son went for a trade, industrial millwright.
Younger daughter chose 4 year public university.
When I went to engineering school in the early 1970s it was all guys and no women. Socially it sure sucked. Zero dates.
So you telling me if I went to school now, I would be out numbered almost 2 to 1 by women! But are the guys really getting any dates?
But wasn’t the ratio of women supposed to be 2 to 1 in Kansas City back in the day?
When I went to engineering school in the early 1970s it was all guys and no women. Socially it sure sucked. Zero dates.
Looks like you went to college for the wrong reasons. It would have been cheaper just to go to Las Vegas.
I live next door to a fellow who runs a medium sized heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) company. He tells me he can’t find enough qualified technicians to hire. And he says it’s not just his company; this is a nation-wide problem. The demand for skilled technicians in HVAC, along with the Plumbing, and Electrical industries, is there, but the qualified technicians are not.
I asked him what kind of qualifications does someone need in order to work at his company. He said, 1. A vocational school certificate in HVAC. 2. A clean driving record. 3. No drug offenses of any kind. He told me he can’t find many young folks with all three of those requirements. Those he does find, he starts them off at $18 – $20 per hour. Within a year or so, the big players in the central Florida market start hiring his employees, starting them at $25 – $28 an hour. He says it’s a constant struggle to replace those who leave.
If I was a youngster in today’s world, I think I’d have to strongly consider the skilled trades as a career choice.
Hmmm,
Since a HVAC certificate maybe rqs 6 to 12 months max (and could easily be sponsored by allegedly employee starved employers), these kind of stories always have at least a whiff of bs about them – the training period is awfully short and the alleged salaries awfully high (in comparison to the tens of millions making 25k per yr).
My youngest son quit first year college about a year ago. He was extremely bored. I can’t blame him. I told him he can take a break as long as he wants. He went on to study Japanese instead. He said he wants to go to Japan for a while. Things are different now. If you go visit schools now, you’ll probably mistake them for country clubs.
Believe it or not, very few college students can afford to take a couple of years off to hang out in Japan.
If your kid is bored cut him off and make him work his way through college. That should provide plenty of excitement and won’t require travel.
I have two kids in college, the amenities are crazy! Both schools have rock climbing walls and full gyms. My daughter is at a Cal St school which has 3 pools. Only one for athletics. They one attached the gym has a tiki hut bar! The food hall serves sushi! Someone has to pay for all this, federal student loans!
For profit colleges and education is a contradiction in terms as is for profit healthcare.
Profit motive fails in many areas because it is not appropriate like in education and healthcare because it is the exact opposite not only the Hippocratic oath but the entire mission of education and many other areas of society.
Should religion be for profit? Do you think that is a good idea?
How about for profit roads and bridges? Should be privatize roads and let the owners charge the highest possible price for us to use them?
The illegality of for profit education and medicine should be restored. Ronald Reagan’s decision to legalize for profit hospitals and healthcare is a catastrophic disaster.
The profit motive is a proven failure in not only in education and healthcare, but public infrastructure and utilities where they exist as monopolies.
Timber:. There is of course the other extreme where everything is 100% owned by the government.
My 1983 stay in Siberia comes to mind. A worker’s paradise! Nothing worked.
Had to bring your own toilet paper, coffee, and beer!
I flew 44 cases of beer and 2 cases of Johnny Walker from Moscow to Siberia!!
The Russian baggage crew said I had to put the all the booze inside the plane so it wouldn’t freeze! I took their word for it! They would know!
It took up most of the single ile floor space between the seats from front to back in that narrow body Russian plane!
I am sure those Russians are still talking about what a bg boozer that American was!
There is of course the other extreme where everything is 100% owned by the government.
A situation which has never existed anywhere.
Unlike the contrasting situation where everything is 100% owned by the rich, including the people picking the cotton to make them rich.
If you’re going to be inventing self-serving conspiracy theories out of utter vacuums you’ll have better luck screwing the rubes if you at least make them plausible.
re: “Should religion be for profit?”
It always has been.
I was thinking that too.
It always has been.
Jesus’ expenses are high, and he never made much as a carpenter selling crosses to the Romans. Later on he made up for it by owning a third of the land in France and having a couple of million serfs do the work.
Long-term (real) innovation also fails to materialize if left in the hands of the private sector alone. Without the Department of Energy, no Tesla Motors, no EV market as we know it today. There would have been no AI craze that we’ve experienced in the last few years either. The Googles and Facebooks of this world have been grabbing the fruit of decades of AI research, funded with public money, by hiring all those experts and researchers in universities. US 5G technology falling behind China is an example of what goes wrong when relying on private R&D.
Success due to government initiatives is rarely known, much less celebrated.
An interesting book touching the subject is The Fifth Risk by Michael Lewis.
And “non-profit” motive is usually a bullshit mask hiding hypocrisy, greed, and political corruption.
It is no accident that the sectors most subject to toxic multi decade inflation are the alleged caring professions grossly subsidized by a captured, money printing gvt – medicine, higher education, public serpents – er, servants.
The toxic places are really private organizations heavily funded by the federal government. Where, as you say, the private sector has captured government expenditures. Adding to your list I’ll throw in military hardware. I have a relative who works for the biggest of these firms and he gets an annual $250k+ bonus. Every bit is tax payer money. Health insurance and student loans (especially to for profit schools) are the biggest scams on the planet.
I have a question :
So… what are the men who do not study … doing ?
Where are they ?..
Ole:. Just a guess.
Young men are at home playing games because women are too expensive?
Noticed young women complaining about shortage of suitablely educated young men earning enough to raise a family. Women don’t want to marry down.
Seems like the opposite of earlier generations where men routinely married down.
I think Wolf may have done articles about what is happening in Japan. The same male/female problem but much worst.
Women don’t want to marry down.
That’s what you get for letting them vote and have careers instead of keeping them barefoot and pregnant at home serving their masters like the bible tells you.
Where are the men?
It’s not sexist to emphasize that male and female humans have different strengths. Men are generally 10% larger, stronger, and faster, with faster reaction times.
Coaching youth soccer, I was struck by how early this difference showed up – a soccer match my daughter played in the U-10s between an all girl team and all boy team – the boys were an order of magnitude faster to the ball with their reaction times than the girls, etc. Same thing with youth tennis – boys are much faster and hit harder early on.
Males were designed for hunting and war and hard outdoor farming work. Females were designed for the more dull repetitive hard work of gathering, basket weaving, etc.
This translates today into – Females are better at sitting down and studying and patiently reading books and making good grades. Males, not so much. They’d much rather be outdoors working with their hands, doing physical stuff, like sports.
Generalizations, yes, and there is a huge overlap – females can train and be pretty darn good at the physical stuff, males can be great at studying and doing well in school. But ….. that’s not where the inherent genetics trend
The only reason more men than women attended college was because of the suppression of women opportunities. This started to change decades ago.
When I went to medical school, only 25% of my class was female. by the 2000s, this had flipped – more women were getting into medical school than men – there were simply more women with good grades than men.
It’s not just grades.
The SAT (the most popular American standardized college aptitude test) once was broken into two parts with equal weighting, math and verbal. Now there is an essay section, and the test is now slightly curved rather than graded absolutely. Each part has a score of 200 to 800 points. When I took it back in 1986, there was no essay section, and you had to answer every question correctly on both parts to get a perfect 1600 score. There was no “rounding up”, or subjective grading of essays.
Today they “round up” a fractional score, the essay part is averaged in with the standardized verbal testing score, and it’s possible to miss a question or two and get a “perfect” score.
IOW, the “raw score” is not the same as the “scaled score” – you can miss a question and still get a “perfect” scaled score, in some instances.
Women tend to write better than men, and score fewer points on standardized tests, so these changes are all designed to skew the results to favor females and disfavor males. It’s an example of women changing the rules to suit women at the expense of men.
https://blog.prepscholar.com/how-is-the-sat-scored-scoring-charts
As women tend to do better in reading and writing and worse in math, the addition of an essay section, and the slight curving of the scores, together make it easier for females to get a final score that is as high as or higher than the best male scores. This is especially true for admission to the top colleges, as there is fierce competition.
Men outnumber women at the extremes of IQ – there are more idiot males than females, and more genius males than females. Blurring the lines at the top of the test scores – the 98th and 99th percentiles – makes it much easier for women to gain admission to the top colleges.
It’s ironic that women changed the rules to exclude men from colleges, and then turned around and complained that there are three women for every two men at college. This outcome was very easy to predict, but they went ahead and did it anyway.
Online.
Uni education is going online.
And part-time.
Due to stratospheric full-time uni costs, more and more 18-40yo are working full-time, while simul-studying part-time by distance-learning, evenings, and weekends.
You can save a fortune. My UK neighbour saved -90% on the total cost of their 3-year undergraduate degree. The online savings are enormous.
Huck,
“these same employees are paying into the state retirement”
What pct of total contribution? – taxpayer pays rest, also on hook for shortfalls.
“Minimum retirement ages have incrementally been raised, and amounts received have been lowered. ”
Specifics please. When did these unspecified improvements start?
Trend from gross abuse to slightly less gross abuse isn’t a triumph, it is a public sector union talking point, even as vaguely fleshed allusions are a MSM stock in trade.
Huck,
At 2 pct T bond rates, it takes a 1,500,000 dollar private sector portfolio to generate a 30k per yr public sector perpetuity pension.
What pct of public sector workers that you have known have led careers worth 1.5 million bucks?
Young people may consider being more practical with education expenses and entrepreneurial. An example of generating multiple sources of income is a “side hustle” of rental income from rental properties. Live in one portion of the rental property with roommates (living expenses are reduced) and rent out the other units (duplex, four-plex, type properties). Be an over the road trucker (flat bed truckers allegedly make more income) or highly skilled pipeline welder for a couple of years and pay off the debt service on rental property. When you are younger, living cheaply is not as much of a shock to the system.
With the “corporate jobs being precarious” for long term income at one company, people are considering multiple sources of income. Some of the youth that I talk to are very leery of taking substantial loans out for education. They have seen the disruption from a loss of a job in their parents or relatives. They see the dangers and pitfalls of traditional college education costs and lack of financial return on college investment.
The “gig” economy is a tricky proposition. People have to think short-term, medium term and long-term for their own benefit.
Additional note….As your are a trucker driving flat-bed over the road or highly skilled welder on pipelines, get your post-secondary education online during “down time”……
On-line education seems to be a very viable alternative to on-site college classes. Be efficient with your time and money.
One thing I track is real (CPI-adjusted) per capita PCE expenditures for various categories of services and goods. One thing that had mystified me was that, after increasing nearly x10 in the preceding 50 years, in the last 7 years the real per capita PCE for higher education had leveled off.
Now I understand why: enrollments have decreased 10% in that timeframe.
Thanks Wolf.
(PCE is a terrible metric. It allows items that go up in price to be “substituted” with cheaper items. Low inflation biased.)
However, your point is still a good one.
When I went to college, a good entry level job was about 4 xs the annual tuition. Now its under 2 xs from my casual observances.
Schools should do the lending to the students.
The cost of tuition would drop.
Better educated students would be the desire of the school to help ensure payback.
Why not? Huge endowments should be the lender for tuition.
The easy credit is the reason the cost of school being way too high.
Where are the men?
They are playing COD and other video games at home at their parent’s because the only jobs available pay $8/hr.
Put another way, they are on strike.
The reason US is the best country in the world is not because of the trade jobs and blue collar workers. They are essential but science and technological advancements put US on the world map. Lesser college degrees means expect less in future. World will laugh at this.
Not only men are lesser in college. In general, men are increasingly withdrawing from the society and culture as a whole. Although women are in colleges more, most of them are in the social sciences like gender studies and non-stem majors. Women cannot find a good husband these days. mmm? I wonder why.
Meanwhile a coyote wanders in to college campus and came out with $ 25,000 credit card debt. The debt (not student loans and college books) is from “living the best of life” and “enjoy thy youth”. Urban and progressive campus will increase the debt. I don’t know who give credit cards to students.
Colleges are concentrating on athletics, parking garages and endowments. Students are always disposables. A sucker is born every minute.