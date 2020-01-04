More ECB Bond Holdings Get in Trouble: Infrastructure Giant Atlantia, Infamous for Collapsed Genoa Bridge, Could Lose its Core Business

Amid a slew of problems.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
Italy could be on the verge of approving rules that would make it much easier and cheaper to revoke highway concessions. And that could be very bad news for Autostrade per l’Italia (ASPI), the private toll road operator that controls more than half of Italy’s aging toll roads and which is blamed for the collapse of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa in 2018 that resulted in 43 fatalities and left 600 people homeless. The regulatory uncertainty sent shares of ASPI’s parent company, Atlantia, down 10% to eleven-month lows this week.
Majority controlled by the Benetton family’s holding company Edizione, Atlantia is currently facing a criminal inquiry for potential negligence in the Morandi Bridge collapse. Atlantia happens to own the inspection company responsible for safety checks on the bridge. And those checks, it seems, were not very thorough.
Italian prosecutors recently widened their inquiry into suspected safety breaches to include more employees and viaducts than previously identified. The suspects include Atlantia subsidiaries APSI and Spea Engineering, Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci and Chairman Fabio Cerchiai. If found guilty of negligence, Atlantia could face massive fines. The company already booked provisions for the disaster in its 2018 accounts, with a negative impact on its EBITDA of €513 million.
Atlantia’s troubles were compounded this week when the roof of a tunnel operated by ASPI collapsed. Thankfully, this time there were no injuries, but the timing, just days before the parliament votes on the government’s proposed measures to revoke highway concessions, could not have been worse.
Deputy Transport Minister Giancarlo Cancelleri, a member of the ruling 5-Star Movement that has spearheaded the charge against Atlantia, said on Friday that the company had “run out of alibis” and that Rome would have to strip ASPI of its contract with the state. “I repeat: we must send a strong signal… what else must collapse to make us understand that these people did not operate with common sense?”
ASPI is a vital income-generating piece of Atlantia’s sprawling business empire, which includes overseas motorways, airports in Rome, Nice, Cannes-Mandelieu and Saint Tropez, as well as large holdings in Getlink, the Paris-based company that controls the Channel Tunnel, and the Spanish telecommunications infrastructure behemoth Cellnex. In the first three quarters of 2019, ASPI provided 35% of Atlantia’s €8.82 billion in revenues and 33% of its Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization).
Now, much of that revenue and profit could be under threat. If the government’s proposed measures are introduced and the motorway concession is revoked, compensation due Atlantia could fall from over €20 billion to about €8 billion euros. According to Bloomberg, in such an event, ASPI could face bankruptcy as it would lack the funds necessary to pay back the €10.8 billion of debt it owes.
Revoking Atlantia’s contract would still mean the government would have to take on some of Altantia’s liabilities, potentially swelling Italy’s already bloated public debt (last count: 134.8% of GDP). And that is unlikely to go down well in Brussels. There’s also stiff opposition to over-penalizing Atlantia within some quarters of Italy’s fragile coalition government.
Atlantia has threatened to give back all of its highway concessions if the measures are confirmed. It has also announced that it is considering selling a stake of up to 49% in Rome airport operator Aeroporti di Roma. It might also sell off part of its stake in Spanish toll road operator Abertis and telecommunications infrastructure company Cellnex.
But it could still face funding issues. Since acquiring part of its Spanish rival Abertis in 2018 in a €16.5 billion joint takeover with Spanish construction behemoth, ACS, and ACS’s German subsidiary Hochtief, Atlantia’s total debt pile has increased to €38 billion. A source close to the company said the loss of the motorway concession in Italy without compensation could trigger a default on €16 billion of debt belonging to ASPI and Atlantia.
The holders of that debt include the European Central Bank, which has purchased undisclosed amounts of 11 bonds issued by Autostrade and another three bonds issued by Atlantia. As both firms have, until now, been rated investment grade, their bonds have qualified for the ECB’s corporate sector purchase program, or CSPP.
But that debt is now being downgraded into junk. On Friday, Moody’s downgraded Atlantia to to Ba2, two notches into junk, after having downgraded it to Ba1 (one notch into junk) in early December, and also downgraded Autostrade to Ba1, on uncertainty surrounding the future of Italy’s road toll business. Moody’s is keeping the ratings on review for further cuts. Both firms are just one notch away from being dealt the same fate by S&P’s, which had downgraded the firms in September to one notch above junk has the firms on “credit watch negative.”
If two of the major ratings agencies — in this case, Moody’s and S&P — downgrade Atlantia to junk, it would trigger, or has already triggered, selling by bondholders that are contractually bound to hold assets of investment grade quality, including many pension funds and sovereign wealth funds. The ECB, while it is not allowed to buy junk-rated debt under its rules, is not obligated to sell debt that has been downgraded to junk.
Atlantia would become the third high-profile company after retail giants Steinhoff and Dia to have issued large amounts of corporate debt that were hoovered up by the ECB only to then be downgraded to junk. In the case of Steinhoff, rather than continue holding those bonds on its balance sheet, the ECB ended up selling its position at a multi-million euro loss. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
“Many families, scratching a living on badly-paid zero-security jobs, just cannot pay the sort of rents many landlords, especially the big funds, have been asking for.” Read… REITs Pull Back from Housing Market in Spain as Rental Boom Runs Out of Gas
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Parity needed. At a minimum
Let me get this straight: the company that owned the Morandi Bridge, Atlantia, also owned the company that did the safety checks on the bridge? And as you said “…those checks, it seems, were not very thorough.”?
Kind of like Boeing self certifying the unsafe at any altitude 737 Max.
And neither government saw any risks in those facts. Mama mia!
Boeing’s AFKA737M came to my mind, too, in reading Nick’s blog re the Morandi Bridge and Atlantia.
In the case of Boeing, it is apparent that bad design was never compensated for by software genies. It’s so hard to fix bad design. Hard when not downright impossible.
In the case of the bridge, perhaps the cost-cutting involved buying cheap materials, perhaps not enough rebar in the concrete ?
In Boeing’s case, and in Atlantia’s case, you just can’t overcome Gravity if you choose apparent profits rather than impeccable design, and strength of materials and construction.
And then the apparent profits turn out to be short-lived, and perhaps they transform into big losses.
Gravity…..not just a good idea. It’s the law.
Italy has close to 10% unemployment.
There is also a problem with talented Italians leaving the country to find work elsewhere in the Eurozone. They called it a “brain drain.”
Hey Wolff— I understand you don’t want lots of political rants here, so certain comments get flagged for moderation… but I notice several really nasty commenters (unamused) get a free pass… what is up with that?
Perhaps I should apologise. Just kidding.
My corrections to deliberately deceptive corporatist propaganda isn’t ‘nasty’. You just resent not getting away with it and misrepresent any challenge as ‘nasty’. In view of the subject matter typical of the articles on this web site you’ve obviously been winning this game for a long time, so what’s your problem?
Let’s talk about Mr. Corbishley’s excellent post, shall we? Aren’t you pleased that Italian authorities are finally getting a handle on the referenced corporate abuses, despite the extreme difficulties? Or is that a bad question?
Wolf — if you choose to moderate your comment section, you have to moderate both sides equally — even when you disagree with one side (which you will by definition).
You are setting the tone for comments by allowing unamused to post nasty, unsupportable comments. It doesn’t matter what your intentions are — your actions speak much louder.
You are currently signaling that you support nasty partisan bickering
Sometimes I notice things too late, and then a whole string of comments would have to be deleted because they’re all attached to the first comment. So at some point I block the new ones without deleting the old ones. Unamused is not immune to having comments blocked — and he just bitched about it too, accusing me of being one-sided, a comment that I deleted. You just don’t see these comments when they’re blocked. So yeah, I piss off both sides fairly equally, you just cannot see it.
His comments that get through are his “nicer” comments?!?!?
So participating in the comment section is a waste of time…
I’m not criticizing you Wolf — I’m sympathetic even though I said comments are pointless. I’m sure this blog is not your full time job, and baby sitting the comments even less so.
I appreciate the blog posts, and some of the comments are really well thought out, even when I disagree with them. But the effort to filter out the miseducated crap is a lot of work, and like you I have other more important things in my life.
Please keep the posts coming, even if comments dry up.
I learn a lot from the comments. I hope they don’t dry up. Isn’t it nice NOT to see the usual four-letter words and senseless attacks back and forth, seen elsewhere? This site is the best on the net.
In today’s Central Bank construct, where the balance sheet can grow and grow without there being concern, why should we care if the ECB made a bad investment? The ECB was never going to sell the debt and they are not being measured as investment managers. The debt has already been monetized and the euros are in the economy.
In other news: NYC property bubble looks primed to implode
“People don’t realize this is already as bad as it was after Lehman, purely from a supply standpoint,” Mark Chin, the CEO of Keller Williams, told the Times.
The paid manager of these assets has a company it owns inspect and certify them for safety?? Really? Nothing political here, just criminal fraud.
When fraud and GAAP laws are enforced.
And bankers and CEOs go to jail.
With perp walks in front of the press.
With years of bonuses clawed back.
This crap will stop.
Without these steps, it is just the cost of doing business.
Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?
In the 75 years since the end of WWII, Italy has had 61 governments; you can imagine how effective government oversight of any importance is conducted.
The theft of public resources by those supposed to guard those resources continues unabated. One strain is crapification and outright sellout of any statutory controls, like the Boeing 737max or Genoa Bridges, which sellouts led to deaths of hundreds of people.
Tamiami Bridge in Miami, collapse in 2018, anyone? A crazy and structurally totally unsuitable system was built and open to traffic over a public roadway, without anyone even checking the basic structural principles.
The spiel is very simple, people like Atlantia win contracts because they say they are cheap and efficient. They come across as such because they say they will do 100 things but in real life they only plan to do 60. And the friendly government minister who awards them access to taxpayer filled state kitty then shares the 40 surplus with the capos of the firm.
When mass murder occurs, like with Boeing or Atlantia or indeed Tamiami, sternly worded letters are all that is allowed to happen.
It was also an affirmation action feel good contract award to the engineering company that was in way over its head.
“Tamiami Bridge in Miami, collapse in 2018, anyone? A crazy and structurally totally unsuitable system was built and open to traffic over a public roadway, without anyone even checking the basic structural principles.”
Apologies for the link, but please note mentions of “abnormal profits” and “taxpayers being shorn like sheep”.
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/03/05/world/europe/genoa-bridge-italy-autostrade-benetton.html
Obviously the central bureaucracy of Europe played no part in the decision making process and blame lies squarely at the feet of underclass irredeemables.
The unelected bureaucracy of Europe ignored the opinions of the people paying for both the bureaucracy and for its decisions.
Who is giving odds on the next anchor country to abandon the EU? Italy seemed to be most likely a couple years ago, but Germany and France have caught up and its now a three way tie.
Irredeemables for the win, because power of the purse always wins.