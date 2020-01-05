Carmageddon Spreads to Canada

Sales fall for second year in a row, as car sales collapse further and truck sales barely tick up.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
Sales of passenger cars and light trucks in Canada fell 3.7% to 1.91 million vehicles in 2019, the second year in a row of declines, and were down 6.1% from peak-year 2017, according to industry data compiled by Des Rosiers Automotive Consultants:
These sales are new vehicles that dealers delivered to their customers, or that automakers delivered directly to large fleets, such as rental car fleets. Leases are included as dealers sell these units to leasing companies which then lease them to the customer.
As has been the case in the US – a phenomenon I’ve come to call Carmageddon — “car” sales plunged 16.1% in 2019 from very already low levels to even lower levels, to 484,687 units, after having dropped every year since 2014. The share of car sales as a percent of total new vehicle sales dropped to 25% in 2019 from a share of 45% in 2012.
And truck sales rose 1.6% to 1.43 million units, for a share of 75% of total new vehicle sales, up from a share of 55% in 2012. The category of “trucks” includes pickups, SUVs, compact SUVs, and vans. Since 2012, car sales have plunged 36% while “truck” sales have soared 56%.
This chart of Carmageddon in Canada also shows how truck-sales growth has stalled over the past two years, as car sales have plunged; hence, the overall sales decline in those two years:
The dividing line between “cars” and “trucks” that the industry has been using since Adam and Eve is probably no longer relevant: Compact SUVs and subcompact SUVs, when they were established by the industry some years ago as categories, were classified as “trucks,” mostly for marketing reasons because it would allow automakers to charge higher prices for them.
But compact SUVs are based on a car chassis with a car powertrain and car components. They just sit a couple of inches higher off the ground than a car, and their roofline isn’t as low-slung as that of a car. These compact and subcompact SUVs are very popular, and the fact that they’re classified as “trucks” instead of “cars” is a big driving force behind Carmageddon.
Most mass-market brands (I define them as having a market share of at least 2%) experienced declining sales in 2019, except Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia.
Ford sales, according to estimates by Des Rosier (laggard Ford will announce its deliveries on Monday after everyone else announced their deliveries on Friday), dropped 3.4% to 287,900 units in 2019, which allowed Ford to hang on to its place in Canada, with a market share of 15%.
General Motors sales plunged 10.9% for the year, to 256,795 units, putting GM again in second place behind Ford, with a market share of 13%. The 2% uptick in Q4 deliveries, after the battering sales had taken in the prior quarters, caused the press release to crow, “We achieved solid year-end results in 2019,” while also noting that “Canadian consumer preferences shifted significantly toward crossovers, SUVs and pickups in 2019.” Namely Carmageddon.
The press release only pointed out the good stuff: Buick’s China-made compact SUV, the Envision, and the South Korean-made compact SUV Encore were hot, with sales rising 19.9% and 21.7% respectively in the fourth quarter. And GM’s pickup sales were hot too, with Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra sales rising 10.9%.
Toyota sales ticked up 1.9% for the year to 211,551 units, and its Lexus brand sales rose 5.9% to 25,540 units, for a combined 237,091 units (+2.4% combined), which put Toyota in third place, with a market share of 12.4%. The press release gushed that Toyota Canada “ended the decade on a high note with its best sales year ever.” Some standouts:
- Toyota truck and SUV sales rose 5.6% for the year to a record of 153,117 units, or 72% of its total sales.
- Within this group, sales of the new RAV4 Hybrid soared 82% to 14,246 units.
- And the Camry? The press release was about trucks and SUVs, and it did not even mention the Camry which has gotten caught up in Carmageddon.
FCA sales, in fifth place, inched down 0.8% in 2019, to 223,101 units, for a market share of 11.7%. Its Fiat and Alfa Romeo brands only sell a few hundred cars a year and don’t matter. FCA’s cars are being killed off methodically, visually reemphasized in its press release, which showed three photos: two of SUVs and one of a pickup.
- Ram sales rose 14% to 102,000 units in 2019, which is 46% of FCA’s total sales in Canada! This is powered by Ram truck sales, which rose 14% for the year to 85,000 units. Ram-brand van sales also rose but the numbers were small.
- Jeep sales ticked down 2% for the year, as Cherokee sales collapsed 34%, Renegade sales collapsed 44%, and Compass sales plunged 19%, but as Grand Cherokee sales soared 38% and Wrangler sales ticked up 4%.
- Chrysler sales plunged 40% for the year, to just 9,220 units, as the brand has phased out its car models, whose sales have collapsed into nothingness. This brand is dead.
- Dodge sales plunged 15% as car sales under the brand collapsed into nothingness, as these cars have been phased out, and Caravan sales plunged 15%. But sales of the Durango SUV soared 33% to a whopping 9,220 units in 2019.
Sales of the other brands in 2019 with a share of 2% or higher.
- Honda and Acura sales dropped 3.1% to 169,047 units, for a market share of 9.8%.
- Hyundai sales rose 4.2% to 152,988 units, increasing its market share to 7.0%.
- Nissan sales dropped 9.4% in 2019 to 123,755 units for a market share of 6.5%.
- Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche sales combined fell 5.9% to 112,000 units, for a market share of 5.9%.
- Kia sales rose 5.0% to 76,630 units, increasing its market share to 4.0%.
- Mazda sales dropped 10.1% to 66,420 units, for a market share of 3.5%.
- Subaru sales edged down 0.9% to 57,524 units for a market share of 3.0%.
- Mercedes-Benz sales dropped 7.3% to 45,828 units for a market share of 2.4%.
- BMW sales dropped 6.1% to 36,658 units, and its market share dropped below 2%; so theoretically, it should have fallen off this list.
A total mind-blower. Actual prices skyrocket even as CPI for new vehicles has been flat for 22 years. Read… My “Pickup Truck Price Index” Crushes “CPI for New Vehicles”
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
It’s a pity that a simpleton marketing-driven definition of “truck” vs “car” is muddling the statistics.
For purists like me, only vehicles with body-on-frame construction deserve the “truck” moniker. Standard unibody vehicles are just cars, no matter how high you raise the suspension or the roof line, or how big the wheels and tires you put on them.
If these simple and clear definitions were broadly used, the “carmageddon” graphs would look very different, and a lot less alarming.
Thank you for formulating that interpretation. I’ve been leaning towards that interpretation also. Marketing has clouded the categories as a way to get people to pay too much for personal transportation, but looking at it this way clarifies things.
It may also clarify things to simply lump them together as light-duty vehicles and ignore the distinction between ‘cars’ and ‘trucks’ used by the large majority of people who do not haul stuff.
Marketing has changed consumer preferences. People have changed. People are encouraged to be more narcissistic and self-indulgent. They’re increasingly inclined to sedentary screen addiction, not to be more industrious and more adventurous. It’s hard for me to believe more people want to haul stuff with a truck. It’s easier to believe that people would like to pretend they’re more industrious and adventurous, so they prefer a car that looks like a truck to promote that pretence.
Earlier articles on this web site discussed related issues:
– Total vehicles in service have been increasing.
– The average age of vehicles in service has been increasing.
It might be interesting to try an overall interpretation of the macro trends to obtain a clearer picture of where the industry might be heading: increasing numbers, increasing age, changing consumer preferences, and flattening sales. Maybe later.
“so they prefer a car that looks like a truck to promote that pretence.”
Historically at least, women were notably disproportionate buyers of SUVs – I think the perception of increased safety/the reality of increased line of sight are actually behind a lot of the SUV surge.
And of course Detroit likes the trend because they can charge more while gaming the MPG rules – SUV are legally placed in the truck category which has much much looser MPG requirements (ie older, cheaper technology can be used)
See Tesla Cybertruck. It’s a 21st century truck.
So how did Subaru manage to mantain positive growth? What’s their secret sauce?
I mean even if the numbers are down nominall, they were close to ZERO. Thats relatively positive.
Not making garbage cars like FCA, GM and Ford.
Hey Wolf
2012 bought a Mustang Pony 31k with all bells and whistles. 71600 miles now. 300 horsepower 6 cylinder 3.7, looking at a ranger to build, has a 2.3 Eco and way too low to the ground with four by four traction. They are even building mustangs on these frames you are talking about, electric to boot. Stopped making the 3.7, what a motor! I just can’t part with it, and can’t be enticed into a truck.
The only question I have is: what has to happen before the stock market will finally awake to this bearish reality?
It’s hard to fathom that the central banks are really so powerful that they can paper over fundamentals completely as they are doing. Auto sales declining for two years shouldn’t be accompanied with the share market going up by 30% or whatever it has been!
It’s hard to fathom that the central banks are really so powerful that they can paper over fundamentals completely as they are doing.
CBs really are that powerful. So are other categories of corporations, particularly internet and communications technologies. Corporations rule, and they rule national governments as proxies to hide behind, for the time being, but not for much longer.
It’s not just economics and finance. They’re molding people and human societies to serve them and discarding the unwanted. Marketing is replacing culture everywhere. Mass surveillance and mass control are becoming total and totalitarian with no resistance. It’s getting worse, and it’s getting worse faster all the time.
https://www.salon.com/2020/01/04/a-decade-closer-to-apocalypse-looking-back-at-the-mayhem-of-the-2010s/
Have some more coffee. Have another danish. Check your email. Football will be on later.
https://www.technologyreview.com/s/614934/teenagers-without-cell-phones/
‘They’re molding people and human societies to serve them and discarding the unwanted. Marketing is replacing culture everywhere. Mass surveillance and mass control are becoming total and totalitarian with no resistance.’
Yes. For example see the article above.
“CBs really are that powerful. So are other categories of corporations”
Even huge corporations can’t print money at will to buy influence. CBs can.
Huge corporations can’t make you pay for their product even if you don’t buy it – but your local school district can.
It takes government intervention to turn a crisis into a catastrophe.
Are Millennials buying cars at the same rate as boomers did? What if they have a different lifestyle? Comparing numbers will not make sense.
“What if they have a different lifestyle? ”
Like living as indentured servants thanks to the MasterCard compassion of the Boomers?
My 2010 SUV has been good to me at just 70,000 km. But I have had to replace my whole front end suspension due to some nasty potholes that are even on the highways and the calipers for the breaks have been replaced a few times, probably due to cheaply made and ceases up.
The new vehicles are horrendous in how cheap they are now in quality and all the vehicles styles seem to blend with each other. Getting hard to tell the difference in brands.
Since the federal government is collecting money to combat the global warming phenomenon maybe they should use this cash to begin production of a Canada people’s warming car that would address this pending disaster? They could take over the Oshawa facility and mandate that citizens purchase this new GWUV to save the planet?