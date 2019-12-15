My “Pickup Truck Price Index” Crushes “CPI for New Vehicles”

A total mind-blower. Actual prices skyrocket even as CPI for new vehicles has been flat for 22 years.
I started stirring the pot a few weeks ago with the Toyota Camry, the best-selling car in the US. I compared Camry LE prices for the model years from 1990 through 2020 (now in showrooms) and found that the base MSRP increased by 70% while the CPI for new vehicles increased by only 22%, and more disturbingly, that this 22% increase happened entirely between 1990 and 1997, and that since then, the CPI for new vehicles has been flat with a dip in between. Now I’m going to do the same analysis with the best-selling vehicle of all times in the US, the Ford F-150 pickup truck. And you know what is coming: a total mind-blower.
Price increases consist of at least two factors: The loss of purchasing power of the dollar (inflation, a monetary phenomenon) and the costs of quality improvements, for example going from a 4-speed automatic transmission in 1990 to a shiftable eight-speed-automatic. To isolate the loss of purchasing power of the dollar, the costs of quality improvements are removed from the CPI via “hedonic quality adjustments.”
But that hardly explains the enormously billowing price of the F-150, which totally blew past the Camry’s price increases.
This year, the Camry will clock in with around 340,000 deliveries in the US. Ford’s F-series trucks – from the F-150 through the F-750 medium-duty commercial truck – will get close to 900,000 deliveries. The F-150 has the lion’s share of those deliveries.
Americans have fallen in love with “trucks” in all forms: pickups, SUVs, car-like compact SUVs, and vans. Since 2014, “truck” sales have soared 44%, while car sales have collapsed 40%, a phenomenon I have come to call Carmageddon (my chart of Carmageddon). This shows up in the price gains of the F-150, which totally blow away the price gains of the Camry, which in turn totally blow away the CPI for new vehicles.
The stunning price increases of the F-150 XLT.
The MSRP (manufacturer’s suggested retail price) for the 2020 F-150, now in showrooms, ranges from $28,495 for an XL to… well, I had some fun and specced out a mean piece of equipment on Ford’s website, a 2020 F-150 Limited SuperCrew Cab (4-door) 4X4 with the EcoBoost High Output Engine, electronic 10-speed automatic transmission, and all the bells and whistles I could stick on it. It came to $76,935 MSRP.
There has always been a huge price range between the base version of the F-150 and the top end. Back in the early 1990s, there was the stripped-down “S,” now extinct, plus the XL that still exists, the XLT, which has been the most commonly sold model, plus various high-end versions. For this study, I will stick with the XLT.
For the 1990 model year, the base MSRP of the F-150 XLT was $12,986. In the 2020 model year, it’s $34,160. That’s a price gain of 163%.
Let that sink in for a moment. Over the same period, the CPI for new vehicles (green line, right scale in the chart below) rose just 22%:
Note that from 1990 through 1998, the CPI for new vehicles closely tracked the price increases of the F-150. But this surge in CPI was too disturbing, apparently, and so the CPI methodology was enhanced with aggressive hedonic quality adjustments and other methods to bring CPI down, and it actually fell from 1997 through 2009, even as new vehicle prices were soaring.
Also note the 12.8% jump from the 2003 model to the 2004 model. This was the year of a redesign – “exciting” engine options, “bigger and bolder” exterior, “refined” interior, offering “a revolutionary level of comfort and spaciousness that was unparalleled in a pickup truck,” the Ford enthusiasts at Blue Oval Tech gushed at the time:
Ford thought it could get away with jacking up the base price by nearly 13% — only to end up backing down over the next few years. The MSRP didn’t get back to that price level until 2009. Big price increases following a redesign are common, as is the failure to make them stick in the following years. But this up-and-down was extreme.
Why MSRP?
No one pays MSRP as automakers heap on rebates and incentives and dealers give discounts. But this was also the case in 1990. MSRP and dealer “invoice” are set by the automaker at the beginning of the model year and don’t change for the model year. What changes are the incentives, rebates, and discounts. But MSRP, being fixed for the model year, allows us to approximate year-to-year price changes.
The price face-off: F-150 XLT v. Camry LE.
In 1990, the Camry LE was more expensive ($14,658) than the F-150 XLT ($12,086). In 2001, the F-150 XLT ($20,225) about caught up with the Camry LE ($20,415). And today, the F-150 XLT is 38% more expensive. This chart shows all three: The F-150 XLT (blue columns, left scale), the Camry LE (red squares, left scale), and CPI for new vehicles (green line, right scale):
The theory is that CPI should only track the monetary phenomenon of inflation – the dollar losing purchasing power – when it takes more dollars to buy the same good or service over time. When a truck gets more expensive because it gets bigger and more powerful and safer and more comfortable and what not, the costs of those goodies are not inflation. They’re improvements. So they’re removed from the CPI via these “hedonic quality adjustments.”
And there have been countless “improvements” in safety, performance, comfort, convenience, etc.:
- Engine: The 1990 base XLT came with an antediluvian 4.9-liter inline 6-cylinder engine that produced 150 hp. Today, the base engine is a 3.3-liter V6 that produces 290 hp.
- Automatic transmission: The 1990 XLT came with a 4-speed automatic. Today, the XLT comes with a 6-speed shiftable automatic with three selectable modes (Normal, Tow/Haul, Sport); a 10-speed automatic is available at the high end.
- Wheels went from 15-inch steel to 17-inch aluminum.
- Air conditioning transitioned from basic A/C to a computerized Climate Control System.
- Airbags: From two airbags to a confusingly large number of airbags all around the driver and passenger.
- More goodies that were unheard of in 1990: Tailgate power-lock, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams, fade-to-off interior lighting, WiFi hotspot as part of the entertainment system (from just an AM/FM radio in 1990), rear-view camera with hitch assist (you see the trailer hitch on screen); tire-pressure monitoring system, and on and on.
The additional costs of these quality improvements are estimated and removed from the CPI for new vehicles over time.
But wait…
The Camry too has undergone major redesigns, most recently for the 2018 model year, and it too benefited from myriad improvements in performance, safety, comfort, convenience, etc. Why did its price rise 70% since 1990 compared to 163% for the F-150?
It boils down to this: Americans are in love with trucks and are willing to pay more – a lot more – for pickups than for cars; and this willingness has grown in recent years. This has led to the phenomenon where profit margins for automakers are huge on pickups but slim on cars.
Ford proudly points this out at every earnings call, as it emphasizes how it’s selling ever more high-profit-margin “trucks.” Other automakers are doing the same thing. And this willingness by normally astute American consumers to pay so much for trucks and allow the manufacturer to make such fat profit margins is fairly rare for a mass-produced high-volume item (the iPhone is another example).
When you squint just right at this phenomenon after the costs of the quality improvements have been removed, it looks suspiciously like a big dose of inflation in a special part of the US economy – truck sales – where consumers willingly or even eagerly submit to it even as they fight inflation in other products by switching when the price goes up, thus forcing the seller to back off. But not with trucks apparently.
Used vehicle sales are declining again, after having risen for years. Wholesale prices slip year-over-year for first time in 33 months. But “cars” still dominate “trucks.” Read… What’s Going on in the Used Cars & Trucks v. Carmageddon?
Does anyone else look at “goodies” as just something else that can break and will be expensive to fix?
I wonder if it’s planned obsolescence?
2banana,
“I have often fantasized about manufacturing /selling basic, low cost, high quality, very little goodies, easy to fix cars/trucks”
This has been tried many times. The irony is that Americans don’t like to buy stripped-down vehicles. Back in the day when I was still in the business, the F-150 S was still available, a stripped-down truck, a work truck, manual windows and locks, 6-cylinder engine, rubber floor mats instead of carpeting, vinyl bench, etc. It was a lot cheaper than the XL and XLT. But we hardly ever sold any except to fleets occasionally. The old Korean-made Ford Festiva used to be that way, and it didn’t sell either though it was a great little hatchback with room in the back and got 50 mpg.
2banana,
I’d manufacture a heavy duty pick up truck with a magneto based straight six, manual trans, no electronics, and 4 wheel drive. Everything would be way over built, and replaceable with common tools. Capable of running a million miles. Ad a diesel option for an engine. Think of the original UPS trucks as a close example.
Make the cab a quiet, comfortable rider, and there is no telling what the market might be for such a vehicle.
I’d buy one of those. You think these prices increass would exit without the availability of sub-prime credit conditions? This column completely fails to take that into account, although more and more vehicle debt is turning up junk.
I’d pay extra for a back up camera, but that’s it. Everything else is useless expensive junk, including the cow hyde.
This is fascinating stuff. Can you do similar work for housing, healthcare, and education?
I’m sure millennials would be interested in education / student loan costs, and older generations would be interested in health care / prescription drug costs (especially since they will depend on CPI for SS payment increases).
Bob Lutz said they make up the losses on electric cars by adding it to trucks and suvs.
Yes they’re all saying it. Truck buyers will be subsidizing EV buyers for the next few years.
Or forever?
I never understood the public’s fascination with pickup trucks. Large gas guzzling vehicles; with poor passenger accommodations; a high step to get in and out of; poor balance with a front heavy rear wheel drive layout; and a large, unsecure open truck bed. I do favor mini vans and small to mid size SUV’s with AWD. My congressional district has the distinction of having the highest proportion of truck and SUV sales in the nation.
Now that marketing has replaced culture, US citizens are much more susceptible to fads than in years past, and they’ll gleefully overpay for phony ‘status’.
Before I did my compendium of religious heresies I did another on historical fads. They’ve been around since before ‘Alcibiades shoes’ were all the rage for Athenian youth in the fourth century BC. There are many examples.
Pickups are certainly not made for work anymore. The beds are too short for lumber without putting down the MOTORIZED tailgate (does anyone see that feature aging more than 2 years?). Gas mileage under 20 MPG. $30- to $60k vehicle for hauling rocks, junk or firewood? I don’t think so.
Your generalization is not correct.
6′ bed pickups today have the same bed length (6″) they have always had.
Recently, I saw two shiny, recent F-150s parked by adjoining mobile park homes. This suggests that at least some of these sales come from people who’ve given up on a more ambitious goal like house ownership, and redirected their small discretionary income toward a more attainable luxury item in the form of a new full-size truck.
Away from their place of residence this affords them a feeling of not being left behind economically: in traffic they are indiscernible from those more fortunate ones who “own” a standalone house and a higher paying job. Temporarily, they get some dignity, and a feeling of being equal if not better.
In some way, this is understandable, and even forgivable.
Wow. A graph is worth a thousand words. Thanks for the great analysis.
But trucks are so much higher now, hood is as high as an average driver, you feel you can just roll over that camry in front of you. Trucks now have like eight headlights running up down and sideways, and the grill screams conspicuous consumption. Wish they had an option for color-matched four-wheeler in the bed, for when you need off-roading you know.
You can either have a new car every few years or a nice house that hopefully increase home equity value from principal allocated mortgage payments! But not both! All cars depreciate 30% to 40% in three or four years which eats away your equity!
It makes sense to buy a junk car and have a nice house!! Unless, you’re working three part time jobs or expect to move again for better jobs!
The fields of psychology have revealed that in most all cases when buying a vehicle, it’s to impress one’s self.
Those with a weak ego or who feel vulnerable in a socio-economic jungle are more likely to buy whatever the current over-priced “in” vehicle is. current ford f-x50 junk.
Those who are secure and know that they could easily go and purchase an entire fleet of vehicles will be perfectly content in a well maintained, ten year old Camry.
I’d buy one of those stripped down, last-forever models. except I am dedicated to getting 500,000 out of my 2008 Tacoma, which just hit 330,458 miles. Meanwhile, you think these prices increase would exist without the availability of super easy (sub-prime) credit ? This column fails to take that into account, although more and more vehicle debt is turning up junk – and you have noted this elsewhere.
If you have ever actually used a truck for hard work like hauling hay, or fence posts , or 400 lb sacks of wool you laugh when you see these new 4×4 pickups jacked up so the bed is 4 feet off the ground. Who wants to lift heavy stuff that high. If we had our way back on the farm the bed of our pickup would have been 6″ off the ground. The only thing dumber is a 5 or 6 foot bed, what the heck is that good for anyway. Seems like these new trucks have suffered a hedonic decrease in value if usefullness is considered.
Yes, that’s a good point.
And isn’t it interesting that in today’s world, with certainly more paved roadways paved wider, better and even with wide shoulders compared to say 50-60 years ago find themselves in a predicament. For some reason…… the fantasy need of certain urban dwellers who fear they will suddenly find themselves in some hilly terrain with mud and quick-sand like earth everywhere. Oh-h the horrors.
Why of course one should have four wheel drive, a winch, and 48″ tires when considering that commuter car that will be going from suburb to suburb.
Absolutely pathetic.
I drive one of “those” pickups. It has a commanding view of the road in the land of SUVs. Its rides well and has excellent highway stability, is very roomy, and I put a lockable lid on the bed, making it a big trunk. And best, it is safe – no matter how many airbags you have, height and weight conquer all. I probably would have been happy with a Lincoln in the sixties but the landscape is different now. I have other cars (fast ones) in the garage but always drive the pickup. BTW, manufacturers’ rebates and discounts have grown substantially on trucks as prices have gone up. Gotta buy on sale, like at Walgreens.
“And best, it is safe. . .” for you. For everyone else on the road, especially cyclists and pedestrians, your truck is a menace. According to this European study https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3256841/, “lethality was very much higher in the case of a collision with a truck than a car” for pedestrians.
Agree,Curt,large modern PU trucks drive and ride like a large luxury vehicle. makes for a very relaxed driving experience especially on the highway. the interior of the new Ram in upper trim levels would look right at home in a Benz. don’t really understand the hate,this is what people want,it’s a free country. if you feel unsafe riding in your honda fit amongst the towering suv’s and trucks,well,that was your choice when you signed that sales contract. myself i just bought a sedan,that’s where you get the super deals and i love the MPG. when my european friends visit the first thing they do is rent a V8 mustang or a Tahoe just to live the american dream for a few weeks but then telling me what backward hicks we are. LOL
One of the issues is financing which has gone to 5 or more years. So it’s not the cost, but the pmts
Yeah, there’s no way I will take a payment of over $190 a month. I’m currently paying $144 a month and my insurance (because we are an expensive state to get insurance in) is $185. That which I’m told is reasonable here.
Went to a Honda dealer and told them I love the Fit. I’ll buy if the payment is in that ball-park. The wheeler-dealer seemed genuinely perplexed on how I had an affordable payment now. “That won’t be changing” I said, and I left.
I feel sorry for most pickup truck owners. They’ve been brainwashed by their peers and social pressure to look tough and fit in. I guess they can always live in their truck when the economy tanks and their life savings has evaporated, that’s at least some marginal utilitie for their “investment”
In a world of blah, blah, blah, cookie cutter styling, look alike autos that resemble a herd of 10,000 melting Dairy Queen cones, if the pick up truck is supremely more popular, why wouldn’t it’s prices go up? Buick is dumping the boring sedan line altogether.
The days of “we made a million of em, so you’ll have to love them” are disappearing quick. Good riddance.
Ford, and the world Fords with you. Rolls, and you Rolls alone.
Interesting Wolf thanks for the article. Could imagine all electric cars but not trucks. I personally think Ford would go that route, but what do I know. They are making the mustang electric, as a suv. Boy, times are changing. Inflation or high demand or no demand and deflation. The price of a ford truck is a fortune! I worry more about the federal reserve and their repo’s. With certain stocks and certain trucks there are corollations to the herd.
Actually, the auto markets are saturated and not just in the U.S. And manufacturers are selling fewer vehicles in general, but for some, like these ugly suv thingees, they’re asking more money.
Hey, if the manufacturers can get away with it, good for them.
I’ll play the stock of (F)ford and keep driving my 2014 5 speed nissan compact car.
I should have read all the comments before posting. They are an assembly of holier than thou statements about pick up trucks from folks who clearly do not have much experience with, or an interest in their function.
Mine is usually filthy, has never become stuck in mud or snow, hauls up to 7,200 pounds of equipment or whatever, is very quiet, and extremely comfortable on very long highway trips. Oh, and fuel is available at most intersections, parts are widely available, and when I’m done with it after 200,000 miles, I can actually sell it as an operating vehicle.
What others think of my vehicle, me, or what I use it for, is of absolutely no concern.
Agree with you credit, as well as the conclusions of Wolf’s good article: I have been working with pick ups from 1962, owning my own since 71; the older ones were very much less money, noisier by far, etc., but my 84 3/4 ton chevy was running just fine when i sold it last year (for more that it cost new) due to being sickened from fumes (at lights, etc.) and needing air conditioning.
Besides that one, I have owned a new one every couple of years since 89, all smaller, from S-10 to the present 19 RAM 1500 that is, in fact, bigger, heavier, holds more, tows a ton more, and gets better gas mileage on the highway, thou the same around town, and cost 10 times as much as the 84. The 19 has bells and whistles they told me are now mandatory, and a few conveniences but other than that, a Tradesman model, about as simple as the sell them…
TEN TIMES MORE$$$ Crazy!!
Yeah we have mark to market, mark to fantasy and mark to CPI… government gets to decide how to compute the later for their payouts.
Just move overseas to somehwhere cheaper, and have convoluted schemes to avoid funding such largess (aka your fair share)… that is unless one is too afraid of being locked up for being productive or some other reason to keep taking it over the barrel.
Not quite 20 years ago, I bought a new and top-end sport bike. The Kawasaki ZRX 1200; it retailed for $7,800.
Soon, I will replace my Kawi with a new top-end sport bike. Ah, but what do I go with? Lot’s of great choices are out there.
$13,000 or just a bit more buys a Honda CB1000R, a Yamaha MT-10 or a Suzuki 1000 Katana.
However, on the Euro side there’s an MV Agusta Brutale 1000 Serie Oro for $46,000, or an Aprilla Tuono V4 1000 for around $17,000 to $20,000 depending on which model one prefers, and the Ducati Monster 1200 at only $15,000.
As it has warmed all the way up to 9 F, and my streets are covered in snow and ice, I reckon I have plenty of time to decide.
Seriously though, ABS and traction control, throttle by wire engine response modes and LED lights are improvements that my beloved old bike doesn’t have.
Get a used Kawa Versus 650 with low miles and get 60,000 problem free miles and 50 mpg for $3000. Been to the backwoods of British Columbia, Oregon coast, Columbia river, and elsewhere on mine.
A Chinese bike maker can offer you that for a third of the price.
Voices told me to support home industry so on a whim I bought 500 shares of Ford. Maybe I’m crazy but it just went up a few dollars. Now the question is will anyone be able to afford their trucks?
This is a great piece of work Wolf.
But I thougt from reading some of your previous articles that you were a true believer in the basis for all these ‘hedonic adjustments’ the CPI used.
You mentioned that car buyers had received better quality and safety and thus the higher prices could be justified in terms of more features.
Or am I misinterpreting something?
Dan,
Yes, you’re misinterpreting things a little.
I do see the need to isolate inflation (the monetary phenomenon) from other effects on prices, such as quality improvements. To separate these two makes sense to me on a conceptual basis, and I have been saying this all along.
I have also said that these hedonic quality adjustments can be applied too aggressively, and in the past, I mentioned some of the ways in which this can happen, and this looks to be the case.
All price increases combined = “cost of living increases,” which are the sum of price increases from inflation (the monetary phenomenon), plus quality improvements, and other factors.
Where it becomes an outright “lie” is when the CPI is used for “cost of living adjustments,” for example, in Social Security and other. CPI does NOT track cost of living increases. It only tracks the monetary phenomenon of inflation.
But in the way trucks are priced, there are clearly other dynamics at work as well which I attempted to clarify in the last few paragraphs.
My 1990 Ford F-250 finally died. It had over 400,000 miles. It was my wood hauler. I’m in the market for a replacement. I’ll spend $2000-3000 on another old truck (any domestic, it doesn’t matter as long as it’s a 3/4 ton) with 150k or more on the odometer and the story repeats itself. J like the old domestics as they’re re as l work trucks, super reliable, and cheap to fix. Thank you Rockauto.com…
Neither are the prices of new homes accurately accounted for in the CPI.
A lot of my friends purchase trucks for the “tax write-off,” which I understand if one legitimately needs a truck for its use. But I don’t understand choosing to over-pay Ford and bank JUST for the privilege of not paying the government.
How long can this go on? Millennials can’t afford squat and 60k Pickups aren’t happening for them. Generation behind them is smaller still with unknown truck appetite. This is the last hurrah of the boomers and Gen X who are leasing trucks on the cheap with 10k mile yearly allowances or less. Last chance to be a cowboy.
Soon he cost of living for housing and various insurance schemes will put a squeeze on the truck love even if demand is there. Truck market will go back to the 30% or so market share where trucks are needed in commerce.
My 1990 Ford F-250 finally died. It had over 400,000 miles. It was my wood hauler. I’m in the market for a replacement. I’ll spend $2000-3000 on another old truck (any domestic, it doesn’t matter as long as it’s a 3/4 ton) with 150k or more on the odometer and the story repeats itself. I like the old domestics as they’re real work trucks, super reliable, and cheap to fix. Thank you Rockauto.com…
Time changes very quickly. Lets say a man in 30s today wants to buy a car, he may not know about the manual transmission, rolling windows down and be surprised at only AM/FM stereo. Most of the new cars have automatic transmission and power steering, power windows and heated mirrors and heated seats. So, for a CPI calculation and adjustment feds can use them. Today, 25 year old man ready to buy his first car, might not even recognize those options. If the car is not having USB charger and Bluetooth options, he will not buy it. Also, back up camera is now a must for all cars.
Hedonic CPI price adjustments are a bunch of nonsense, and arbitrary.
The products offered at a particular time in history reflect generally the optimum design and technological expectations at that time. Future improvements are what would be normally expected in the course of competition and technological progress.
CPI should only be considered as government propaganda. Even in this low-inflation era, since 1990 a rule of thumb would be that prices have at least doubled, since 1980 tripled, and since 1970 quintupled, and from 1950s,1960, 10X.
Do these pickups still have a whopping 3 threads holding each tiny spark plug that are prone to blowing out in the overengineered aluminum head overhead cam engines?
I don’t need an 8-speed automatic, either. I’ll keep my Bronco, thanks.
For those of you anticipating rising wages ($15/hr minimum wage?), what happens when millions of India’s citizens are unleashed by global labor arbitration opportunists?
A maxed-out new Mac Pro costs about the same as a Ford F-150 Raptor ($53,000).
I wonder what the McDonald’s inflation would be. Last I checked the Big Mac was about $6. I remember getting them for $1.25 about 30 years ago. It’s the exact same thing.