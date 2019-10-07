Sticker Shock & Thorny Question: How Much Have Car Prices Really Risen over Three Decades?

Wages rose with inflation, but not nearly enough to pay for “quality improvements,” which is why working people feel increasingly impoverished.
There are two ways to answer the thorny question: One way, as measured by the official CPI for new vehicles. And the other way, as measured by retail prices. So here are the retail prices, as measured by base MSRP, for one of the bestselling four-door sedans in the US, the Toyota Camry LE, going back to 1990. And in a moment, we’re going to compare this to the official CPI for new vehicles.
The base MSRP for the Camry LE jumped nearly 70% in 30 Years.
You already knew this: New vehicles have gotten a lot more expensive over the years, regardless of what CPI says. In 1990, the base Camry LE with a four-cylinder engine and automatic transmission came with an MSRP of $14,658. The just-arriving 2020 base Camry LE with a four-cylinder engine and automatic transmission comes with an MSRP of $24,840, up 69.5% from 1990:
The $1,080 jump (+4.7%) in price from the 2017 model year to the 2018 model year was the result of a redesign of the 2018 Camry that included appearance, dimensions (longer, lower, wider), aerodynamics (the sculpted face), and performance (the 2.5 liter 4-cylinder engine was boosted to 203 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque).
The purpose of a redesign is multi-fold: To catch up with or leapfrog the competition; to improve sales or keep them from collapsing further; and most importantly, to be able to charge a higher price. The latter doesn’t always work because competition is fierce, but it certainly happened in 2018.
Why use MSRP?
We all know that no one pays MSRP. Automaker heap on rebates and incentives, and dealers give discounts. But this was also the case in 1990. So that’s a constant.
MSRP and dealer “invoice” are set by the automaker at the beginning of the model year and don’t change for the model year. What changes are the incentives, rebates, and discounts, depending on market conditions. If dealers drown in inventory, and sales get bogged down, discounts and incentives are increased to move the iron. This can change from one day to the next. But MSRP is fixed for the model year. Nothing is perfect, but using MSRP allows us to approximate price changes.
We also know that once we add an option to the base LE trim package, the MSRP jumps. For example, in 2020, the “starting at” MSRP is $24,840. But the most common models listed on dealer inventories are priced higher because they have more equipment. But that was the case in 1990 as well. Apples to apples, as close as possible: We compare base MSRP of the LE over the years.
How did I get this data?
Erik Senko, a former hedge fund manager and now Adjunct Professor at the Business Dept. of Santa Monica College who teaches investment and personal finance, sent me some amazing new-vehicle pricing data going back decades from a research project that one of his students, Jisoo Kim, submitted. The goal of her project was different from my goal: it was focused on the three top-selling four-door sedans in each model year and included models from GM, Ford, Honda, Nissan, and other brands.
My goal is to show price changes over the years, within the same model, regardless of best-seller status. I focus on the Camry LE because her data set was the most complete over the years for this model, and I only needed to dig up the data for a few years that were missing in her data set when the Camry wasn’t in the top three. I contacted Jisoo Kim to confirm how she’d obtained the data – she’d used various sources available on the internet. This was a lot of digging. Kudos to her.
Price increases are small until suddenly they aren’t.
The chart below shows the year-over-year percent change in the base MSRP of the Camry LE by model year. Note the 4.8% jump in 2018, following the redesign. The years before the redesign, prices were nearly flat. The chart also shows that price increases can be carried too far, causing resistance in the market, whereupon the automaker decides to adjust the MSRP the following year.
Oh no, not CPI!
Another way of looking at new-vehicle price increases over the years – this tends to cause a lot of hollering for good reason – is the official Consumer Price Index for new vehicles, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which uses “hedonic quality adjustments.” The CPI does not attempt to show how costs of living rise. It attempts to show how the price of the same thing or service changes over time, to measure the loss of purchasing power of the dollar.
The Camry LE came with a five speed automatic transmission in 1990 and today it comes with an electronically regulated, silky-smooth, shiftable, eight-speed automatic transmission. This is an “improvement” of the product, and the costs of this improvement are removed from the CPI in increments as these costs develop over the years – from five-speed to six-speed to seven-speed to eight-speed – the “hedonic quality adjustments.”
Which leads to the discrepancy: The base MSRP of a Camry LE today has soared by nearly 70% since 1990, while the CPI for new vehicles has risen only 22% over the same period, and has been flat since 1997.
The chart below shows the MSRP by model year for the Camry LE (blue bars, left scale) and the CPI for new vehicles (red line, right scale). To show the relative changes in a comparable manner, I put them on the same scale, with only a difference in decimals: the MSRP scale runs from 10,000 to 25,000 and the CPI-new-vehicles scale runs from 100 to 250:
If you buy a Camry today, you’re likely to pay around 70% more than in 1990, but according to this data, the dollar with regards to new vehicles has lost only 20% of its value over the time, and the rest of the price increases are attributable to quality improvements.
It could very well be that the costs of the quality improvements have been over-estimated, and as these over-estimated costs are then removed from CPI, it would understate CPI.
But the quality improvements have been enormous over the three decades. Many of the features were unheard-of in 1990 and are now standard across the industry. Since I used the example of the Camry LE, I’ll stick with it.
The Camry LE went from two airbags in 1990 to 10 airbags today. Other safety features include tire-pressure monitoring system, front and rear crumple zones, side-impact bars, energy-absorbing collapsible steering column, stability control system that coordinates antilock brakes and traction control systems to keep the car from flipping, spinning out, and doing other crazy things. Stability control systems were unheard of in 1990, when basic antilock brakes were all the rage.
Power has improved. There is distance pacing cruise control, and myriad other things, many of them unheard-of in 1990, but now nearly standard, including an exterior parking camera at the back of the car that turns on automatically when you put the vehicle in reverse and shows on a screen in the dashboard that you’re about to run over your cat sleeping right behind the car.
As these systems are added to the vehicle over time, their incremental costs are removed from CPI since CPI attempts to measure what the “same thing costs over time.”
However, this leaves the economy – and people – with a problem: While wages have grown in nominal terms, “real” wages adjusted for CPI have been flat for men since the 1970s, and have grown only for women, but from a much lower base. In terms of our time frame here since 1990, “real” household incomes have only grown 22% since 1990, but the cost of a Camry LE has soared 70%.
This is the difference between “inflation” and “cost of living.” Things get better but they get more expensive. But the problem in the logic is that you cannot buy a new 1990 Camry anymore, even if you don’t want all the improvements, and you just want a cheaper car. In other words, wages rose with inflation, but the increase was not sufficient to pay for the quality improvements of everything around us, which makes a big part of the population feel increasingly impoverished.
Cars are a very good example of Tainter’s theory regarding the collapse of complex civilization. The widespread use of automobiles causes many widespread benefits but many societal and personal problems. Advanced societies always attempt to mitigate these problems in ways that involve greater complexity. So in the example of cars increased traffic deaths is partially solved with more airbags, anti-lock brakes etc. Increased cost of fender benders is partially solved with backup cameras and lane changing gizmos. Depletion and increased cost of fuel leads to fuel injection, and 9 speed transmissions. But these things add to the cost of cars and the increased complexity of the car owning experience. unfortunately these improvements do not put extra income in the buyers pockets (most fuel economy improvements just allow bigger cars with more gadgets to be practical) and thus tend to be a drag on disposable income and create some kind of waterloo in car ownership in the future.
Excellent comment and excellent article.
10 airbags? Who needs ten airbags? Whatever. Tomorrow we head off for 12 days in our primo restored ’81 Westie. No airbags, and I’m sure we’ll be just fine.
New cars offer terrific engine quality and reliability without a doubt. Our 2009 Yaris burns no oil between changes. None. But come on, tire monitoring systems at $300 per valve stem sending unit? Insanity. I have a $5 tire air pressure gauge and actually check the tire tread at the same time. It takes a few minutes. I check the oil and fluids weekly. It takes seconds. The more gizmos people have the lazier and dumber they evolve, imho. We had to special order in crank windows, for God’s sake. People are now too freaking lazy to wind a window open?
I’ll bet most new vehicle owners do not even know how to check their oil, brake fluid, or coolant levels. New car manuals must now have cards with verbal instructions. “What’s that funny noise”? And, “How much is this going to cost”?
“… tire monitoring systems at $300 per valve stem sending unit? ”
Are you getting your blinker fluid changed and muffler bearings replaced for that price? TPMS sensors typically run $20-40/ea., or less (google ‘tpms sensor’).
Also, you can pick up a nail after you check your tire pressure.
The typical modern tire pressure monitoring is done using the same sensors that measure wheel rotation speed for anti-lock braking and the like. ABS is a great safety feature. The tire pressure monitoring is done in software.
I suppose if you’re caviler enough, you can consider seat belts a passing fancy.
Having survived a driver-side t-bone accident, I benefitted from 4 BMW airbags:
1) Steering column
2) Forward-facing head-liner bag
3) Driver-side window bag (this one saved my life; think your head slamming into the driver-side window at 45MPH as a car t-bones you)
4) Knee/leg-well bag to prevent my sliding down into the knee-well
There may have been other bags I wasn’t even aware of. I like air bags.
I could care less about checking oil or other gas-station dude stuff. I expect my BMW to perform 99.9% of the time and let me know before it’s critical that it needs some kind of fluid or gizmo.
“The more gizmos people have the lazier and dumber they evolve, imho. We had to special order in crank windows, for God’s sake. People are now too freaking lazy to wind a window open?”
Have you seen hilarious videos circulating on the Internet last week of Tesla owners failing to “summon” their cars from the parking lot? Talk about lazy and dumb…
Right on!
But the problem in the logic is that you cannot buy a new 1990 Camry anymore, even if you don’t want all the improvements, and you just want a cheaper car. In other words, wages rose with inflation, but the increase was not sufficient to pay for the quality improvements of everything around us, and people feel increasingly impoverished.
Especially when they pony up for a $70k pickup taking the place of a mass consumption sedan like the Camry. Only easy credit has allowed this.
Just like TVs they could be cheaper with technology.
And with any research it shows wages never keep up with inflation, that’s the fact
But the problem in the logic is that you cannot buy a new 1990 Camry anymore, even if you don’t want all the improvements, and you just want a cheaper car.
well actually I just buy USED in MY PAID FOR PRICE RANGE
it’s the 1 payment plan
always works
Good point. That new Camry in 1990 might be LESS valuable than a used late model Camry of today, given the quality enhancements over time. It may be fair to compare new car prices in 1990 to used car prices today. Although many people only want new.
Endeavor,
“Only easy credit has allowed this.”
Actually, only *insanely* easy credit/money has allowed this.
I also think that one vastly under-appreciated change over the last 20 to 30 years is the securitization/tranching of all sorts of receivables (home mortgage payments, auto payments, etc).
By offloading a *lot* (if not almost all) of the risk from the seller (who is underwriting/signing off on the individual loans) the explosion in securitization has created enormous, repeated incentives for adverse selection in loan approval (ie, “hike the price, loosen the terms, lobby the gvt for near-ZIRP – we’re gonna sell off these sh*t loans anyway…).
This idiotic dynamic was behind most of the housing bubble – and almost nothing has changed – the sleaze-bags making the “loans” to move the iron really don’t have all that much incentive to make good, long-lived loans.
(There are some contractual safeguards protecting yield-starved securitization buyers – but nowhere near enough).
Savers/buyers find it very hard to push back because alternative yields are so minute (thanks corrupt US government).
The government has no incentive to push back (and is in fact an eager co-conspirator) because of the artificially/temporarily/doomed inflated sales/employment made possible by the systematic debasement of loan underwriting standards.
US government/corporate incompetence and corruption made many/most US products price non-competitive decades ago (witness decade after decade of trade deficits) – so the US consumer has seen relentless erosion of their buying power.
But things got so bad about 20 years ago that ripping off the ruined consumer reached its endgame – the consumer had no more to give at historical interest rates and historical terms.
So the con had to be shifted to include the conning of *savers* – by shifting the risk of sh*tty underwritten home/car/etc loans to savers via securitization/tranching.
The *qualified* borrower had reached his limit – so *unqualified* borrowers had to be incorporated somehow.
But that only made sense for the corporate producers/crap loan underwriters/repayment bookies if they could offload the greatly increased risk to doomed-to-be defrauded/defaulted investors (herded into the FI slaughterhouse by ZIRP’ing central banks).
And despite a historic collapse in home lending standards/results – essentially nothing has changed.
I think one thing missing in your post is what all of these additional features cost at the manufacturing level.
For example, once manufacturers began making ABS standard on many cars and trucks it cost little to incorporate traction control and then vehicle stability control. Do the hedonic adjustments consider what this would cost if these were offered as an option or what it cost the manufacturer to add them?
My point, many of the additional features in cars can be added across the entire fleet at very little addition to the variable costs. It is not uncommon to see a manufacturer introduce a new vehicle at a higher price and justify the price increase based on the added content when this content cost them very little at their level but it sure helps their margins.
Imagine the horror of making the same wages since 1997………no 22% increase in my world.
Wages vs car costs + fuel + taxes + insurance
Over 30 years
The heated seats alone worth the increase according to pinhead economists
It is a well known feature of some car companies to let their different types of cars go up half a class every redesign. See for example Opel whose cadet ended up with the same wheelbase as their biggest car in the 50’s. Or VW who’s original Golf is the same size as the modern Up!. I don’t know if this is also true for Toyota’s as i live in Europe and Camry’s are rarer than Ferrari’s here but are you sure you are not seeing type-inflation and not price-inflation.
Checked wikipedia for length, wheelbase, width and height.
First Avalon was smaller than the latest Camry and the latest Corolla is bigger than the first Camry. So price increase is due to type-inflation, not price inflation. A modern Camry is a Avalon from the 90’s and a modern Corolla is a Camry from 1990.
ps. With cars there is also brand-inflation. I have been told that Chrysler was once a luxury brand and Volkswagen a people’s car. Than you have the change the Japanese & Korean brands made. But i don’t think Toyota brand value changed much in the last 30 years
I get $20050 for a corolla LE (whatever that means) so inflation would be 37% since 1990
I was kind of thinking the same thing. A 1990 Camry is probably about the same size as a Corolla and you can get a Corolla pretty stripped down, pretty comparable to what a 1990 Camry would be. Not sure on the MSRP but I seen them advertise deals on them for around 18k
The auto industry is reeling right now because of low wages and bennies. Union workers are sick and tired of giving up on healthcare and pensions. Now we have foreign auto makers locating to right to work states (LOW WAGES NO BENNIES). Until we quit paying CEO’s millions this problem will not end. Minimum wage should be at 20-26 an hr and then up. Wait till they start including cell technology in autos. We do not need tire pressure monitors either. We are just becoming more dependent on the industry to make it easier for us , I call it being lazy. And yes, buying used is more better.
“In other words, wages rose with inflation, but the increase was not sufficient to pay for the quality improvements of everything around us, which makes a big part of the population feel increasingly impoverished.”
Point 1.
So who’s going to enumerate the quality improvements in bananas that warranted a 76% increase from .39/lb in 1990 to.69/lb in 2014 according to anecdotal Morris county library Historic Prices: https://mclib.info/reference/local-history-genealogy/historic-prices/
Point 2.
What about “quality improvements” of workers? They seem to not be reflected in the price of labor. So, either the claim is that why gadgets are “improving” the people making them aren’t; or, as I contend, that people have no pricing power to get compensated for the improvement of their labor.
So there is that.
Hedonic quality adjustments are not made to food prices.
BTW, we buy our bananas at Trader Joe’s for 19 cents each. If you pick nice big bananas, they weigh 1/2 pounds each, or more, and so cost about 34 cents a pound. That’s a deal! If you’re paying 69 cents or 79 cents a pound (our Safeway), you need to start shopping around a little. It’s like paying over MSRP when you buy a car :-]
Wolf,
What does it say that I keep reading hedonic as hedonistic? I actually didn’t know what hedonic meant so I had to look it up. But as I read through your article, I kept thinking about what possible hedonistic upgrades one could provide to a Camry.
But after I looked up the meaning, it makes me wonder about the economist or the bean counter that decided to use the term hedonic quality adjustments. Made me wonder what he was thinking at the moment when he decided on the term.
And as for the bananas, I always liked the Costco bananas, then those guys started raising prices until now where I have to make a side trip to TJ’s to indulge satisfy my hedonistic banana cravings.
Ha, I worked that in, even if it is kind of gross.
I would very much approve of hedonistic upgrades, for sure, for sure.
Excellent content, Wolf. Very educational and thought provoking. We spend so much of our time telling our children that there is more to life than money, and then we spend endless hours fretting over how much a safer car is cutting into our wages. This duality can’t be avoided, but I would much prefer that my wife and kid ride in a modern car with all the (perhaps) redundant safety features and the fuel economy. But I’m lucky because I can afford one of these things, and I don’t have to decide between food on the table or transportation. Many thanks to Jisoo Kim also.
I remember my brother buying a new Ford Torino in 1969 with a 2 year loan.
In 1983 I had a 4 year loan on a new Datsun Pickup. And a hot Deal with 9.9 financing.Now loans can be 7 or 8 years, all to buy a new vehicle.
My first car that I bought on payments was a 1980 VW Rabbit. I was young and put 50% down because I had no credit. I paid off the 3 year loan early. First and last car loan.
My nomination for dumbest improvement: an auto that shuts off the motor at a stop, then starts it again when the foot comes off the brake pedal. Last time I heard it, it was an MB SUV along side.
The goal is obviously a marginal pick up in fuel consumption. Less marginal if the stop is 5 minutes or more but ordinarily…marginal.
But the massive increase in wear on the starter will be anything but marginal. In typical, but light, stop- and- go urban driving with twenty stops a day the starter will age 20 years in one year.
I wonder what a new starter installed for that MB runs. Hopefully it’s not quite like the unbelievable gouge on a master cylinder for a Smart Car. That takes the ‘smart’ out of that puppy.
Starter under warranty? Will they do one every year?
To be clear: in normal use all day, with this unit, the starter will be used at least 10- 20 times as often.
a) Decrease in fuel consumption is small but not marginal.but that is true for almost all increases in efficiency.
b) Stops the engine so no tailpipe emission were it counts, near zebra crossings and where people sit in cars
c) Start-stop starters are designed for it so probably lives longer than the old ones. It is semi standard in Europe.
Forgot the main one. If you stopped and the engine is off you don’t have vibrations. Those vibrations are maddening if you’re used to Start-Stop so it is for a Mercedes a very good improvement
ps. There is also less sound pollution.
You must be very sensitive to vibrations. I have NEVER heard anyone mention this. A new MB vibrates?
As for designing a starter motor that lasts an order of magnitude longer….
I drove my friend’s Saab 96 a few times back in the early Seventies. Besides FWD, it had a couple of other things you don’t see much. It had a two cycle, three cylinder engine. You put oil into a small tank separate from the gas tank. When you were going downhill, the engine speed went to an idle and the clutch was disengaged. After the bottom of the hill, it all resumed. The car was great in snow. It ruled the ice racing world at the Great Lakes. It also left a trail of blue smoke and a smell like a chain saw.
There are some places here in Europe where it used to be mandatory to shut off the engine at red lights. I believe this could be the origin of this?
Assuming those upgrades were government mandated, and I would say that as long as the government tests these vehicles and rates them that is the case, then government should be responsible for the excess inflation. So what exactly has USG done to make it easier to afford one of these improved cars? Makes sense that healthcare should be more affordable, the driver is less likely to end up in the ER. Should cost less to own and operate one of these, certainly taxes and registration fees have not gone up, or gasoline. Insurance costs should be lower. Of course none of these things is true. (Crude oil is up 140%) The operating cost of an automobile is very nearly the purchase cost, even at zero APR. So buying one of these is just half the liability. On the other hand a share of Microsoft is up 35000% since 1990 so one share at 75 cents would have done the trick.
“Makes sense that healthcare should be more affordable, the driver is less likely to end up in the ER.”
Not exactly, since careless drivers, facing less risk and having more distractions, kill (and presumably injure) more pedestrians.
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/02/28/pedestrian-deaths-hit-a-28-year-high-and-big-vehicles-and-smartphones-are-to-blame.html
I don’t think it is a good comparison.
The current Camry is a vastly superior car to the same named model in 1990.
The comparison could be to a mid-sized competitively priced car today.
Which I don’t know, without looking further into it.
The Camry was a good mid-size sedan back then. But yes of course, the current Camry is vastly superior to the 1990 Camry. THAT WAS THE POINT OF THE ARTICLE.
I’ve been looking for a new car since last April and can’t bring myself to pay $30k+ for a car that will eventually go to zero.
A Camry isn’t a Camry anymore. It hasn’t been since the first one.
It’s all delusion/perception, as is everything.
I think the question needs to be asked if these comparisons would be better made based on attributes.
A quick check shows a 2020 Nissan Versa @ $14k is very close in wheelbase, overall length, HP even weight. It also has a backup camera, stability control, lane departure warning and a lot of airbags.
zoomev,
We just rented a Versa. It’s fine but SPARTAN. This is the low end. It had all the electronics, the backup camera, the infotainment center, but it was noisy and under-powered (revving up the engine to 4-5,000 rpm just to go up the slope on cruise control on I-80 from Salt Lake east, with just us two lightweights in the car), kind of made us nervous… just spartan for a modern car. Don’t even think about comparing it to the Camry. Not in the same category of car. It competes with the Ford Fiesta. The very low end of the lineup.
WR,
“the current Camry is vastly superior to the 1990 Camry”
Okay – but as you note, no one can buy a much cheaper, marginally less wonderful 1990-type Camry – even though I think millions and millions of wage-stagnated Americans would love to.
Leaving aside government-mandated safety enhancements, the real question is why auto makers (US makers most of all) are seemingly 100% addicted to selling $40k tricked-out SUVs/trucks (trucks! for chrissakes…) rather than being able to progressively improve the efficient manufacture of $15k cars.
Of course, the question more or less answers itself – selling overpriced SUVs/trucks to unqualified buyers (then selling the rotten receivables to yield starved investors) is a helluva lot easier than actually improving the manufacturing process and providing for the long-term lowering of car prices.
But that is the mentality of the drugged-out sociopath, not an adult trying to sustain a society that is going to last more than 7 years.
And even if the US makers are more or less committed to being drugged-out sociopaths at this point, the question is why some overseas maker (forced to be more efficient due to lower local/international incomes…and the lack of a psychotic securitization market) really hasn’t moved aggressively into the $15k market in the US.
Thank you to Jisoo Kim. Mundane details like the price over time of a commodity base trim automobile are the bedrock of personal finance literature and behavioral economics.
Just a few observations…
If you take out the years 1990-1994, the price increase of the Camry is a lot tamer.
MPG in both the 4-cyl and 6-cyl Camry variants has improved drastically, going from about 22 and 19 combined to 34 and 26 combined, and with the engine providing more power.
The current Camry comes with standard safety systems you could only dream of in 1990. In particular, the inclusion of a Collision Avoidance System (what Toyota calls “safety sense”) . My past two cars have had a similar system and I can tell you that in the past six years it has probably saved me once or twice from serious accidents. I can’t even put a price on that. I would not dare purchase a vehicle nowadays without a CAS (or at the very least a Forward Collision Warning System).
GE announced it was cutting pensions in the future for its workers. The pension crisis is now here for real and future incomes will be falling further. Remember 10K people are retiring every day to a lower income and standard of living. GE is only kick starting what has been expected for years now.
Expect car prices and real estate to be in a downward spiral from here on out.
Quality-wise, the 1993 Camry (XV10) was way ahead of the previous model, automotive journalists at the time compared it to the E-Class Mercedes — very smooth and quiet, double door insulation, quality materials throughout.
Today’s Camry may be superior on paper, but the XV10 was the high-water mark in terms of the Camry being ahead of its competition at the time.
As the yen soared in the mid-90s Toyota went on a cost-cutting binge, and the subsequent model (XV20) that came out in 1997 was inferior, most obviously in interior materials.
Good stuff. According to my wife, without anti-lock brakes, my current sedan would have been totally scrapped and several people likely severely injured. Hard to put a price or value on that.
I learned to modulate manually long before anti-lock brakes were available and have yet to have them help me in a hard stop.
I bought a Camry-equivalent sedan in 1972 for 46% of my annual income. A Camry in 2014, the last year I worked, would have been 24% of my annual income. A Camry now would be 39% of my annual income. Just another way of looking at it.
ft,
You have to compare your annual income-to-Camry-ratio in 1972 to a 30-year-old today, and see what their annual income-to-Camry-ratio is today.
The idea is that when as you get older and more experienced, you make more money. At 30, you bought a Camry. At 40, you bought a BMW 5-series. And at 50, you bought something crazy. And at 60, today, you bought an F-350 Crew Cab 4×4 dually for $100k because you can. That’s the idea in America. So you need to compare what the median 30-year hold could afford back in the day, and what they can afford now.
“And at 60, today, you bought an F-350 Crew Cab 4×4 dually for $100k because you can”
And because you hate your children.
Or…because you can shift a sh*t loan into the securitized receivables market.
But the real question is, as it was with the housing bubble, who buys the lower tranches of these sh*t securitizations?
And without suckers buying the lower tranches, the securitizations as a whole can’t be sold.
After the mass financial executions of 2008/2009, is there really a big market of buyers for paper that yields 8% to 10% a year (wheee!!!) and defaults (with a 100% loss) in 5 years?
As it was 10 to 15 years ago, the crucial question of the age is – Who Buys This Sh*t?
Do durability and/or resale value factor into the equation for hedonic adjustments?
Thanks
In a world that runs on counterfeit money (which is what fiat currencies are) and fractional reserve banking, wages fall further and further behind the cost of goods and services over time. The ever-increasing shortfall is made up for by ever-expanding amounts of credit. Eventually, even that isn’t enough and the prices of goods and services completely outstrip the ability of wage earners to pay for them. What follows is a complete collapse of the currency system involved. The prices of cars outstripping the ability of people to pay for them (evidenced by the ever-lengthening term of auto loans) is a harbinger of what’s to come.
Great examination of inflation vs paying for ingenuity. Would be interested to know if a 2020 Camry depreciates at the same rate as a 1990, 2000 or 2010. You would think not since parts are more resilient nowadays. But….another reason depreciation is less today (if it is) would be because demand is higher for the 3-10 year old used card, likely due to income vs new car cost disparities as highlighted in this article.
It seems that everybody is swooning about how the Camry, and cars in general, have improved over the years. Personally, I wonder if the word “improved” should not be nuanced a bit here.
Of course, the modern Camry has more gears in its automatic box, and a wagonload of electronic gimmickry to aid the driver in all kinds of real and imagined emergencies. Like no longer having to look around you when backing up and never having to bend over to check the tires. And, the horror, actually having to open the hood to check the oil or washer fluid.
But the “improvements” come at a price which is not completely reflected in the MSRP.
A 1990 Camry can be repaired by any reasonably competent car mechanic. Problems are easily diagnosed and can be fixed with readily available parts. The occasional small accident involving bumpers or headlights is not a financial disaster. And best of all, a 1990 Camry is now almost 30 years old, and with reasonable maintenance can probably be kept on the road for another 30. Heck, no reason why it can’t run forever.
A 2019 Camry is chock full of complicated mechanics, electronic gizmos and all kinds of gadgetry. Most problems can only be addressed by a dealer with the aid of special tools and measuring equipment. Damage one of these ultra-modern headlights or one of these sensor-laden bumpers and the cost of the replacement part plus labour will hit you like a ton of bricks. Insurance premiums are already rising because insurers balk at the hideous cost of repairing damage to modern cars. Last but not least, the car will only run as long as the manufacturer is able and willing to supply parts. If one of these electronic black boxes fails and there is no longer a replacement available, it’s the end of the line for that car. There’s even a name for this: “electronic total loss”.
I wonder how the general public will feel about these “improved” cars 30 years from now. When the integrated on-board super electronics, navigation and entertainment systems have become as old-fashioned as PC-XT’s. When all kinds of electrical gremlins start raising their ugly heads and mechanics simply can’t find what causes them. When every forced visit to the dealer costs a fortune. When certain pieces are only available at kings ransom prices. Or worse, no longer available at all, resulting in the car having to be scrapped. I’ve seen that happen already.
It wouldn’t surprise me if by then, a lot more people would look jealously at one of these (by then) 60 year old Camry’s still going strong.
I own a 2004 VW Jetta, and I’ve put more money into repairs than the price I paid for it third-hand about seven years ago.
The latest problem was a bad sensor for the ABS system. The mechanic pointed out that I could just get by with three tires with good auto brakes and one with just manual braking, but I didn’t want to feel responsible if there was an accident and I had skimped on repairing the brakes. That was over $250 to change one tiny part.
I’ve joked that I’m buying a new car, one part at time, with the mechanics.
The newer cars are stuffed full of electronic stuff, some of which is of questionable value such as rear-view cameras, that will generate more revenue in replacement parts over the next dozen years than the manufacturer made by selling the car in the first place.
The new economic model for carmakers seems to be to break even on the initial sale price, and then make a large fortune on the financing, and a small fortune on the spare parts.
The average age of a car in 1990 was 7.8 years. Today the average age of a car is 11.8 years. That is an increase of about 50% since 1990.
I paid more for my car, but it may last longer.
Improving auto safety is a cost well worth bearing. Auto deaths in 1960 were 36,399 ( US population 180 million). In 2016 37,461 ( US population 320 million). Putting this is some context, during the height of the Vietnam War ( Tet Offensive early 1968) US combat deaths rose to 500 per week for just a few weeks but it was enough to end public support for the war. On April1, 1945 the Battle of Okinawa began and raged on until June 22. US combat deaths about 14,000! That was enough to convince President Truman to drop Atomic bombs on Japan.
Saving lives is always a good investment. In 1960 seat belts were an option. Dashboards were made of steel and steering columns were a spear aimed at the drivers chest. We complain about rising healthcare costs but going through the windshield was a sure way to incur some heavy duty emergency room expenses ( if you survived) even in 1960.
I love my car. I have a 2002 Toyota 4-Runner. That is the last year they had chrome bumpers. I intend to keep it at least 20 years. I don’t see anything out there to compare to it.