When Was Peak-Insanity of the Unicorn-Startup Bubble That’s Now Imploding?

WeWork was just late to the defenestration party.
Everyone – including infamously me – has been trying to pinpoint the exact moment when the magnificent startup-unicorn-bubble broke, and I mean not just broke but imploded spectacularly. All of the biggest upcoming IPOs were cancelled. All the biggest ones that got out the IPO window this year crashed and burned. And the $47-billion WeWork unicorn is now awaiting dismemberment or a bailout from Softbank after its IPO hopes were annihilated by a catastrophic event, called “market conditions,” when some sort of rationality starts to reinsert itself in tiny baby steps into the market.
WeWork is the current favorite for pinpointing when, who, and what blew up the IPO market that is so crucial for the startup-unicorn scheme to function and to come to its completion. Former Nasdaq CEO Robert Greifeld explained in an article published on CNBC this morning:
WeWork’s aborted IPO may come to mark the end of the current “unicorn” bubble the way the scuttled merger between Yahoo and eBay signaled the start of the dotcom crash in 2000.
Having become CEO of Nasdaq in 2003, I saw up close the damage caused by the growth-over-profits philosophy in that earlier era, and WeWork’s spectacular fall – from the year’s most anticipated IPO to a company with a speculative-level credit rating that may run out of funds within a year – rings many bells.
He lays out some of the similarities of the period leading up to the dotcom crash and the period leading up to now, in sections titled aptly:
- “Funding feeding frenzy.”
- “Messianic founders.”
- “Governance is for saps
- “The ho-hum in sexy packaging” – what I called, in WeWork’s case, making “little ones out of big ones.”
- “Unsustainable business mode.”
Yes, I’m totally with you, Mr. Greifeld. You nailed it. It’s obvious now to everyone. Everyone can see today what we’ve lambasted for years. And now everyone is trying to figure out the moment it started to implode.
But I don’t think WeWork did it. It crapped out on us because the bubble was already imploding, and WeWork had simply failed to get out the IPO window in time while it was still open earlier this year.
Lyft got out in time and crushed stock market jockeys.
I suspected something was off when Lyft’s shares, in first-day trading on March 29, plunged 10% in four hours after their initial “pop” to $88.66 a share. The first highly anticipated mega-IPO in 2019 had crapped out. Today, shares are trading at $38.70, down 56% from the IPO “pop” (stock data via YCharts):
Uber got out in time and crushed stock market jockeys.
At its last round of funding before the IPO, Uber was “valued” at $76 billion. There were hopes of a $120 billion IPO. Appetite waned as Lyft shares got crushed and as Uber disclosed that it had lost $10 billion in the past three years. The “rumored” IPO price started coming down. Uber went public on May 10 at $45 a share, with a valuation of $82 billion.
After the lowered IPO price, Uber shares fell out of the gate. Then dip buyers stepped in, and shares meandered higher – until they plunged. Shares are currently trading at $29.61, down 37% from their peak, and down 34% from the IPO price of $45. Market cap is a still inexplicably humongous $50 billion (stock data via YCharts):
Many other mega-IPOs got out and crushed stock market jockeys.
There were many other overhyped cash-burn machines with gigantic valuations that crashed and burned sometime after their IPO, before the WeWork IPO hopes collapsed. I went through some of them in my podcast, in reverse chronology:
- Peloton: -22% from its IPO price on September 26
- Dynatrace: -30% from its peak
- Slack Technologies: -39% from its first-day “pop”
- Crowdstrike: -35% from its peak in August
- Chewy: -37% from its peak three days after the IPO in June
- Pinterest: -37% from its peak in August
- Zoom Video: -31% from its peak in June
- PagerDuty: -57% from its peak in June.
On June 10, I infamously pinned peak-insanity of the startup-unicorn bubble on the precise hour: 9:59 AM Eastern Time on that Monday.
This was the moment when the shares of Beyond Meat had skyrocketed 34% in minutes to hit for a moment $186.43, after having skyrocketed 39% on Friday. In less than two weeks since the IPO, shares had soared by 645%, giving this outfit a market capitalization of about $11 billion, though it’s just a small maker of fake-meat hamburgers and hotdogs.
This kind of stuff is a dead-give-away that market insanity has reached a peak.
But I was wrong.
June 10, at 9:59 AM was not the moment of peak-insanity, as we know with hindsight. Yes, BYND plunged 32% in two days, from $186.43 at the peak on Monday to close at $126 on Tuesday. But then in a final paroxysm of peak-insanity, algos and human traders drove the shares to $239.71 on July 26.
Then it too crapped out. Today, the shares trade at $141.34, down 41% from the peak, and down 24% from my June 10 pinpoint-date:
So I was wrong. The moment of “peak-insanity now,” after which all this stuff implodes, wasn’t June 10 after all. If Beyond Meat is the measure – and in my book it is because it’s a minuscule company that sells fake meat burgers and hot dogs in a crowded market that has been around for a long time and has no barriers to entry – so with this stock as the measure, July 26 was the moment of “peak-insanity now.”
But it was foreshadowed by the Lyft and Uber fiascos, and it was after-shadowed, so to speak, by the mega-IPOs that got out the IPO window but have since crashed and burned.
WeWork was just late to the defenestration party. By the time it arrived to jump out the IPO window and crush stock market jockeys, the unicorn-startup bubble was already imploding, and it never made it out the window – and at least in this case, a massive wealth transfer was stopped in its tracks.
defenestration: I learned a new word.
I think the peak was the Alibaba IPO — it represents zero equity and they still sold it. They didn’t even lie about it.
“Defenestration” is a term coined to mark an event in the protestant reformation.
The Catholic representatives were tossed out of the window in Prague, coming from the German word “Fenster” for window.
The Catholics landed on a pile of dung and survived, declaring it a miracle, while the Protestants remarked that their landing was quite fitting.
Thanks, interesting origin.
Really? I thought it was when you replaced Microsoft machines with Macs.
And became a member of a cult. At 3 times the price.
huh, I did my writing pro-sem paper on St. Bartholomew’s Day massacre and don’t remember coming across that term. So I wiki’d and it looks to predate the Reformation. Maybe it was popularized in that era due to the increase in protestants and Catholics being tossed out of windows. lol, perhaps it’s the historical early version of GTFOH
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defenestration
To prove how far financial engineering has come, the upper floor windows on a modern building cannot be opened.
re: John Taylor
The root etymology would be from Latin: de- “down from”, and fenestra, “window” (from which the German word stems from).
Props to Wolf for using one of my favorite words. And yes, the infamous Defenestration of Prague: even if one doesn’t know or remember what happened, the phrase sticks in one’s mind :) (Also one of the triggering events for the 30 Years War.)
Almost all major Western bubbles burst at the end of a decade. Humans like to unwind their positions at a fin de siecle. End of an era. 1929… 1987… 2007-2009… 2019…
How about 1999 (Party like 1999)?
I was just out of college and didn’t feel the pain of 1987 but somehow today’s mantra of hyperbolic growth at all cost and SillyCON valley in the center reminds me of 1999 dot-CON bubble. Back then some chumps in Yahoo msg boards were saying profits are for the pxssies…
Well where art thou pets.con (replaced by Chewy), etoys.con (even Toys R Us went under), webvan/homegrocer.con (Amazon?) and slew of hardware networking companies.
We learn history so as not to repeat it
So if the stock market has been mostly propped up by debt-financed buybacks, because there’s no retail funds available, where was the cash for these IPOs to come from? Not pension funds because they’re so overweight older workers have been cycling stocks for bonds (driving yields to ZIRP).
I was taught to avoid insanity and more importantly, insane people, along with Ponzi schemes too good to be true. This whole episode of shoveling cash into a roaring furnace that won’t even give off any heat, is just insane, too good to be true, and definitely a Ponzi scheme.
My only problem with the “Peak Insanity” concept is that it implies that there must have been a prior “Peak Sanity” point, and a future return to sanity.
When was Peak Sanity? Between the dot-com bubble and the Great Financial Bubble? Between the 2009 crash and the start of the Everything Bubble? Or have we just been going from one insanity to another, blowing fresh bubbles at every stage, for the past 30-plus years?
If so, this may not be Peak Insanity, but merely a pause on the Path of Perpetual Insanities?
We have been going from one insanity to another. I suppose what is next is that NFL teams will IPO starting with the Cowboys.
Wisdom Seeker; with a different sentence structure, that could well be a poem.
P.S. Peak Insanity may not be in the USA at all, it might be in Europe or China. And one of the deeper roots must be the idea that insanity is ok as long as you can get someone else to pay for it… A deep moral failure. Perhaps economics needs to return to its roots as a branch of moral philosophy, instead of pretending to be a science?
WR,
“In less than two weeks since the IPO, shares had soared by 645%, giving this outfit a market capitalization of about $11 billion, though it’s just a small maker of fake-meat hamburgers and hotdogs.”
Okay, I’ll sign on to the idea that Turnip burger was Peak Silicon Stupidity 2.0.
*But* – as I’ve asked elsewhere (ie, securitizations of known unqualified borrowers), the really key question/issue is…who invests in this sh*t?
If it is the wrong group of leveraged investors, then a series of cascade failures can be triggered – leading to much wider macro-economic downturns.
I don’t think this is the case with IPO dead heads – a lot of their investors are probably SF area capital market naifs who got “lucky rich” once and are en route to losing much/all of it back.
But the last 20 years have seen such an abundance of doomed, asinine public investment opportunities that it really always pays to ask the question, “Who is buying this sh*t?”
Yes .. we could, for the historical record, name it the 20yrs Neoliberal Malinvestment War.
‘We Work Beyond Meatsacks .. into greater fools !’ …
Lollzzz
The point is it doesn’t matter who’s buying, or what they’re buying, as long as there’s a bigger fool to sell on to.
This is the crux of all asset bubbles, is it not? There’s no interest in real, intrinsic value – just in hoiking it on to the next smart guy (if he can also shift it for a fast buck) or sucker (if he’s the one holding when the music stops).
Can I interest you in some coral, or tulip bulbs..?
Perhaps this all comes down to the same achilles heel from Michael Lewis’ salient read, and subsequent movie, THE BIG SHORT? The valuations on WeWork, as with many ipo campaigns are falsified, just like the sub prime mortgage bundling markets, as with valuations being hyped in the dot com crash, as the valuations where complete nonsense in debt swap convertibles, as was the case in Mike Milken’s junk bonds, Madoff’s ponzi fraud, vc hype like Thernaos, etc. So when I hear, or read, extraordinary multiples or yields, immediate red flags go up, as to another pump and dump. As the late Carl Sagan one suggested, “extraordinaey claims require extraordinary evidence”. CAVEAT EMPTOR, let the buyer beware.
I never really got Slack. I have to use it on some projects but it never really impressed me as something I enjoyed using.
Well it was supposed to disrupt Outlook. Or something. It is a very marginally less crappy way of keeping track of communications and files. So, yeah.
From what I’ve seen it’s a private message board. It can support a company or any small group that wants a private messaging board. The group controls access but they are free to discuss anything. It’s not a revolutionary concept but it has its place in the age of censorship.
With all the Pump and dump IPO non-sense going on, I have wondered why we have not witnessed much more market turbulence and general market failure. My best guess is that the governments and central banks of the world will not be caught off guard this time. I think there is EVERY manner of ponzi funding going on to keep this show going, from fiscal policy, to QE, to interest rate manipulation, and beyond. I am not saying it will last forever, but there is definitely a coordinated response across countries and central banks. I am not saying they are coordinating every move in closed door sessions, but they are definitely maxing out whatever means they have at their disposal. I think the governments and central banks of the world are quite aware of the repercussions of a failed global fiscal/monetary system. We are talking wars, revolutions, and all matter of civil disturbance on a global scale. They will do anything to avoid this! It disturbs me that they will not be successful for too much longer.
Some years ago there was an April Fool’s joke about switching to “metric time” since we had already switched to metric everything else in Canada (1981). I was thoroughly amused by your use of “9:95” a.m., which puts us, on metric time, very close to noon!!!
As to all these stupic IPO’s, I am reminded of an old Chinese proverb, “You cannot pick up a turd from the clean end”.
Thanks for all you do Wolf, even reminders of old time switches!
Yes, I’m now on metric time, because it’s easier. At least I was until I fixed the transposition :-]
Trumps potential restrictions on Chinese IPO bubble seems to Have hit session higs! IMO this debt fueled IPO bubble will be much worse than Dot Com crash!
Trumps 1.5 trillion corporate tax cuts is a terrible stimulus that postponed the debt fueled bubble for another year is mostly finished except large Caps. All of that was wasted on stock buyback that G W Bush lifted the ban two decades ago!
Maybe Warren will bring back the stock buyback ban..)))
RE: “Having become CEO of Nasdaq in 2003, I saw up close the damage caused by the growth-over-profits philosophy in that earlier era, and WeWork’s spectacular fall – from the year’s most anticipated IPO to a company with a speculative-level credit rating that may run out of funds within a year – rings many bells.”
Back in 2003, at least there was some pretend-like growth semblance to some imaginary growth-over-profits philosophy, in 2019, even that pretense is a long gone “poof”!
Im still stuck on anyone naming a company SLACK.
That is the top limit of..Youve got to be kidding me – You work at
SLACK !!!!
IPO was at $37 and now sits at $25+
Anyway …….LMAO
Any VCs out there care to kick some Quatloo$ my way .. ??
I’ve developed this new concept called Wrinkles .. it’s Wayyyy better then Slack !
I just need to iron out a few kinks first.
Any takers ?
Ponzi schemes don’t age well so it’s wise to get out of them before they mature. When the entire monetary system begins smelling a little “ponzi”, and when ALL that’s left begins appears to become one humongous ponzi, then YOU, if you act now, can make YOURSELF filthy rich selling THE ONLY elusive cure for which I, and I alone have the secret formula!
Send $99.99 in a self addressed envelope to…..Protect yourself today!
In 1999 there were 387 IPO’s. The Nasdaq market was overpriced. The help wanted section of the Sunday Washington Post was full of tech job listings. Blue collar workers were taking classes to try to become network engineers or C++ programmers. Digital cameras were too expensive. People bought film. In 2000 Robert Shiller published, “Irrational Exuberance,” and the market started to crash.
2019 is different. NIRP, student debt crisis, real estate bubbles, commercial real estate risks, trade war, impeachment, Saudi-Yemen border conflict, mfg. downturn, rising sea level, etc. I forgot to add unicorns and zombie corps.
Until this global bubble in EVERYTHING is pricked, and the US market drops 90%, its ‘peak insanity’ all day, every day, continuously in every corner of the markets. With the insane levels of credit created out of thin air, fiat dollars have sloshed into every single nook and cranny. There are no undervaluations, there is no stone to be overturned, as the chase for yield going longer than 10 years now, in an environment of $17 trillion globally, in negative yielding debt, how can anyone possibly be at all surprised that these whackjob concepts get way overblown, and then immediately get crushed bc they werent ever worth the paper they were written on. So people have nothing to go after except for hype. Tesla is the poster child for hype, a company that can’t possibly ever be profitable, with every single vehicle costing way more to produce that they sell for, and every one of them massively subsidized, not only by the government, but by know nothing ‘investors.’ The hype is so overarching, from Tesla, it all seems ‘normalized’, and people take fiction for fact, and cannot discern the difference. Accounting rules have been so watered down, that its pretty much anything goes for whatever companies want to report. There is zero integrity left in any market, in any company, in and product, or even service. This is not an exaggeration. We are skeptical of the wrong things. Don’t confuse skepticism with cynicism. We have cynism going on in spades, because barely anyone knows what it means to have and maintain integrity. The ‘incentives’ for it are long gone. People ‘long for the old days’ mostly because they were not only simple, but there wasn’t yet 1000 ways to sunday to scam and manipulate everyone, with an exponential increase of that mischief, primarily connected to the explosion of the use of the internet.
and at least in this case, a massive wealth transfer was stopped in its tracks.
One massive wealth transfer was stopped. How many other massive wealth transfers weren’t?