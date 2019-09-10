Men’s “Real” Earnings Below 1973 Level: Census Bureau

Top 20% households made out like bandits, bottom 40% got crushed.
The median earnings of men working full time year-round in 2018 ticked up to $55,291. Adjusted for inflation, this was below the amount they earned in 1973, according to the annual data trove released by the Census Bureau today. In other words, there has been a “real” income decline for men over the past four-plus decades!
Women have seen a lot of progress in their real earnings, but they started out much lower, and they still haven’t caught up with men – whose earnings are sitting ducks. The median earnings of women working full-time year-round in 2018 ticked up to $45,097, a new record. Since 1973, women’s earnings adjusted for inflation have surged by 40%. The female-to-male earnings ratio hit a record in 2018 of 81.6%, up from 56.6% in 1973:
“Median earnings” means half earn more, and half earn less. Even though the Census Bureau publishes the earnings history of men and women for all to see, in the media you will not readily find this history – that the real earnings of men in 2018 were below where they’d been over 45 years ago.
It’s a very uncomfortable topic: Women deserve every penny in earnings increases, and there should have never been such a gap between men’s and women’s earnings in the first place. But men’s real earnings are a fiasco.
What you will find in the media instead is “household income,” total, all forms of income combined by all members of the household – which is politically a lot more correct.
Household income, adjusted for inflation but before taxes, doesn’t look that hot either. But soothingly, in 2018 it set a new record of $63,179. This was up 19% from 1973, roughly the average of the 40% surge for women and the slight decline for men:
“Earnings” in this data are the fruits of labor – wages, salaries, and the like (first chart).
“Household income” (second chart) includes “earnings” and other “money income” from all household members, from these income sources:
- Earnings from work
- Unemployment compensation
- Workers’ compensation
- Social security
- Supplemental security income
- Public assistance
- Veterans’ payments
- Survivor benefits
- Disability benefits
- Pension or retirement income
- Interest
- Dividends
- Rents, royalties, and estates and trusts
- Educational assistance
- Alimony
- Child support
- Financial assistance from outside of the household
- Other income
“Household income” is measured on a pretax basis. But it does not include noncash benefits, such as food stamps, subsidized housing benefits, or healthcare benefits — a biggie for executives at big companies. And it does not include capital gains, a biggie among the top income groups.
The income from investments (items 10, 11, 12, and 13 in the list above) play a critical role at the upper end of the distribution of household income.
And this is how the median household income, pretax and adjusted for inflation, has changed since 1967, by income segment (quintiles) and for the top 5% (red line):
Since 1967, the inflation-adjusted household income of the top 5% has soared by 125%, or by $231,224, to $416,520 in 2018 (not including capital gains).
But at the lowest quintile, household income ticked up only by $3,228 over the same period to just $13,775 and for the second quintile, it rose only by $8,072 to $37,293.
In 1967, the top 5% of households made 17.6 times more money than the lowest quintile. In 2018, the top 5% made 30 times more – not including the huge capital gains in recent years.
In terms of a more recent time frame: Over the 12 years since 2006 – so just before the Financial Crisis – the median household income, adjusted for inflation, at the lowest quintile fell by $398 to $13,775, while for the top 5%, it soared by $45,216 to a glorious $416,520:
And among men… Given that the median earnings adjusted for inflation have declined over the past four decades, even as earnings at the top have zoomed higher, the earnings at the lower end for men have seen substantial shrinkage.
This real-wage repression has occurred as a result of inflation, an insidious process whereby nominal wages inch up, but not quite enough to keep up with the Fed-engineered loss of purchasing power of the dollar that labor is denominated in.
And it gets a lot worse: “Inflation” as measured by CPI and “cost of living increases” are entirely different animals.
Many goods and services, including new cars and trucks, have seen very little or no “inflation” over the past 20 years as measured by CPI, though their actual prices have risen by a lot. As these products or services have gotten a better (in cars, it’s safety features, performance, additional equipment, and the like), you have to pay more. But because you get more, those increases in price that are related to quality increases are not considered “inflation,” though they raise the “costs of living” (here’s my story on how this works, including a chart about new vehicles inflation). And it makes sense to distinguish the two.
But the result is that the real earnings of men can no longer buy what they used to be able to buy, and their standard of living has sagged.
If you want to know why so many men are seething, it’s because the incomes of men in the lower half of the income spectrum gotten crushed by real-wage repression over the past decades, while incomes at the upper echelons have skyrocketed. For those whose incomes have skyrocketed, the surge in costs, such as housing costs, is no problem; but for those at the lower echelons, it’s an existential crisis.
OK, I’m going to wade into this debate — but with my boots on. Read… THE WOLF STREET REPORT: What to Do About the Student-Loan Fiasco?
”there should have never been such a gap between men’s and women’s earnings in the first place”
Not necessarily. Remember that this gap was engineered by labor activists in the early days of the industrial revolution, when capital preferred hiring women and children for factory work because they’re generally more compliant.
So this gap is only unjust if you think
a) a woman’s life has no value except insofar as she is adding shareholder value in a corporate setting
b) the family is not the basic unit of society, we are all just atomized individuals in contract with each other.
Thank you. We need this information.
Stats for the US are falling behind the competition in practically every category; highest poverty rate in OECD, one of the lowest post-secondary graduation rates, stagnant wages, skyrocketing debts, even life expectancy is decreasing (thanks to opioids)…
For comparison, Canada surpassed the US in median household income in around 2011. As others have said, if you’re rich, the US can be a great country, for everyone else, many other countries do it better.
“life expectancy is decreasing (thanks to opioids)”
True about opioids but it’s not just that, and frankly opioids are second fiddle, a symptom compared to the larger, real cause.
The real cause is the insistence of the ruling class of protecting the parasitical insurance industry who’s interests is not our health but corporate profit. Insurance is not healthcare and insurance has entirely different motives that healthcare and IT is the more fundamental reason for our falling life expectancy.
After all, the U.S. was lagging in life expectancy vs those with socialized medicine long before the opioid crisis…and at TWICE the cost.
Twice the cost, far less the product. For decades. That’s not because opioid crisis.
If we had a national health service like Canada or UK, the impact of opioids would have been lessened as well has possibly prevented altogether. At the very least it would have been mitigated by people having access to healthcare unlike our current system.
So let’s be clear on this incontrivertable fact:
American are dying sooner while paying twice the price, because are healthcare system is inferior to the rest of the world.
Gee, I wonder why?
“In general, union organization is not an easy thing in the United States, relative to what happens in other rich countries. Twenty two states, mainly in the south and in the middle of the country have right-to-work laws. In some states, state employees have much less power to form unions relative to what exists in the private sector. ”
“In Canada, labor law is much more conducive to union formation and power. For example, most (if not all) Canadian provinces do not allow the hiring of permanent replacement workers during a strike, and some will not permit the hiring of temporary replacement workers.”
and: “The difference in labor laws in Canada and the US is reflected in unionization rates. The US has a unionization rate of only 7% in the private sector, and 29% in the public sector. In Canada, the comparable statistics are 16% in the private sector and 71% in the public sector.”
It’s funny/interesting how the right to work states are generally poorer, have lower wages, and are Republican.
I remember working years ago with a guy who kept spouting off about, “We used to need Unions, but not anymore….not these days”. I politely asked him where he thought our 40 hour work week came from; benefits, holidays, and recourse from being unjustly fired, etc. I have also worked just as much in non-union environments, particularly in aviation and construction. In every case the business was no more efficient than union companies, but if the boss was a ‘good guy’ the job was good. Same for union companies, if the boss or supe was decent, so was the workplace. The main difference was process, wages, and respect.
For all the talk about ‘free enterprise’ and ‘free markets’, my observation is that the modern US economy is becoming more and more feudal in nature. Formal work relationships seem to be more vassal and serf, as opposed to a respectful exchange of labour for some of the profits. A good worker is one who keeps his head down and his mouth shut. Where was it where the V dub plant was ‘afraid’ to unionize?
“Volkswagen says that in 2018, the average assembly worker at Chattanooga earned nearly $55,000 while skilled workers made more than $78,000. That compares with $95,000 for assembly workers and $123,000 for skilled work, on average, for U.S.-based GM, including overtime and profit-sharing bonuses.”
“The company ran a brutal campaign of fear and misinformation,” Romero said in a statement Friday. “Fear of the loss of the plant; fear of their participation in the union effort; fear through misinformation about the UAW; fear about current benefits in contract negotiations. Over a period of nine weeks – an unprecedented length of time due to legal gamesmanship – Volkswagen was able to break the will of enough workers to destroy their majority.”
From Tennessee Ernie Ford:
“You load sixteen tons, what do you get
Another day older and deeper in debt
Saint Peter don’t you call me ’cause I can’t go
I owe my soul to the company store”
Last line could be changed to: “I owe my soul to the Company Pol”
“The union also called on Congress to amend “broken” U.S. labor laws. UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg says current law “caters to clever [company] lawyers who are able to manipulate the NLRB process.”
https://www.autonews.com/manufacturing/vw-workers-tenn-plant-reject-second-uaw-organizing-bid
I’m not quite sure what Wolf’s point is with this. Ultimately it is pay rates for the same type of work that really matter in terms of the gender pay inequality debate, and a aggregate graph like this doesn’t give any useful information regarding this. The graph of rising incomes for women likely just reflects that more of them are doing higher skilled jobs now, which is quite obvious to anyone who has been around for a while.
As for the general trend of declining real wages, well, I would hazard a guess that if you looked at the median wages of women adjusted for job mix type, then you would also see a similar decline. I don’t think our rentier overlords are particularly picky about who they extract their ever increasing portion of GDP from.
Hello Wolf,
I enjoy reading your wonderful articles and comments. You have created something unique.
Do you have any interest in exploring further the theories of where we are right now as an economy? Albert Edwards has his theory ‘The Ice Age’, John Hussman has his work on 10 – 12 year future returns, David Stockman has his thoughts on Fed’s ‘dishonest money’ and Ray Dalio has his ‘Economic Machine’ theory.
They all say the current system has run out of gas, but all have different theories and thoughts on solutions and how investors should be positioned.
Beautiful collection of fallacies. Let me take up one.
“In 1967, the top 5% of households made 17.6 times more money than the lowest quintile. In 2018, the top 5% made 30 times more – not including the huge capital gains in recent years.”
That ‘top 5% of households’ are not the same in 1967 and 2018. They are most definitely different set of families. You are comparing statistical brackets and ignoring upward and downward economic mobility of people over time.
Furthermore on the same topic, household income considers total income of that household and not per capita income. A household of 4 earning $50k each has higher income than a household of 2 earning $80k each.
Capital gains count towards income in the year it is realized even though it took several years to get thete. Profit made by buying Amazon stock in 2010 and selling in 2019 only gets added in 2019.
A household that’s usually not in too 20% suddenly gets promoted to that bracket due to capital gains, inheritance and such.
I’m sure when Wolf wakes up he will correct your… unique interpretation of the data.
The US is turning into Latin America in terms of wealth distribution: truly, going South’……
I think about 20 years ago in NC the most common employment among men was working in the manufacturing sector and for women it was public school employment. Illegal immigration has suppressed wages in manufacturing, but it has boosted school enrollment. I see it all around me. A lot of men just retired early and their wife works a few years longer because they took a few years off to raise kids and need to hot the retirement years of service.
We all have to adjust to the world as it is, not as we want it to be.
The US is one of the worst developed countries to have a baby/raise a child. How many weeks of paid leave does a typical women get in the US? Zero…Around 12 weeks (unpaid)….. contrast to Canada, it’s now up to 63 weeks (paid) – covering both mother or father. A society that values its children provides the best quality of life for everyone.
Amounts of paid leave = how good a place is to raise a child?
Try to take off your big government rose colored glasses
In China a woman gets 5 months off with full pay and health insurance benefits.
When people merely get on with things and adapt, as they must to survive, it merely helps their masters to grind them further down into the dust.
And yet I see so many comments (not necessarily here) from those telling us “we” can’t afford to raise the minimum wage to an insulting $15.
What they should be saying is we can’t afford the wages of the top 5%/10%/20% which are costing “us” far more than the minimum wagers ever will.
So yes, keep on opposing the minimum wage and keep Mark Zuckerburg in mental perplexity as to where he should put those hundreds of billions of Treasuries he has laying around because he doesn’t know what to do with them.
So, is this caused by taxes being too high, or too much federal regulation of industry? Maybe labor unions?
Once you normalize women’s wages for time off for raising children (voluntarily), less time at work/overtime (voluntarily) and career choices (again, voluntarily)…
The wage gap nearly disappears. And in some categories like younger single females, they actually make more than thier male counterparts.
“It’s a very uncomfortable topic: Women deserve every penny in earnings increases, and there should have never been such a gap between men’s and women’s earnings in the first place.”
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/the-gender-pay-gap-is-a-complete-myth/
Simple answer to the problem is “monetary inflation of the currency”. The media and politicians have lied for decades as quality gets crushed for producing and maintaining cheaply made products.
Canada got rid of the pennies as inflation made producing them more expensive than their worth.
Companies have adjusted in vastly different ways to keep their costs down at the sake of quality.
Media being paid by companies rejoice at our suffering and expense as numbers are manipulated…
But you can still look back at what you paid 40 years ago to today.
Women are paid less on average because they have less experience on the job then men do.
Tell that to some of the new actresses who are expecting the same pay as a veteran highly demanded actor and will seek the media’s attention to complain.
Wow, this blog is getting more popular I guess, and bringing out the trolls.