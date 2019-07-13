My Advice to the Fed on “Low Inflation”: Use a Different Index for Crying Out Loud and Tell the BLS to be Less Aggressive with “Hedonic Quality Adjustments”

The Fed could instantly claim victory and pocket the kudos.
For the first time in history, the Fed is officially and vocally considering the use of monetary policy to increase inflation, or at least inflation expectations. On Friday, it was the turn of Chicago Fed President Charles Evans to drill this message into the minds of recalcitrant consumers and workers, whose fruits of their labor get eaten up by inflation:
“Because inflation expectations seem to be below our 2% objective and it’s been stubborn…it tells me our current setting for policy is on the restrictive side,” he told reporters. He sees two rate cuts this year, of 25 basis points each, not because the economy needs it, but to hammer into consumers and workers that their hard-earned dollars weren’t losing their purchasing power fast enough, and that they should change their attitude and gratefully expect more inflation.
But the problem isn’t that there isn’t enough consumer price inflation. There’s plenty. Everyone has their stories. Inflation is different for everyone. When your rent rises 10%, and 50% of what you earn goes to rent, and when in addition, your health insurance premium rises 30%, and 20% of what you earn goes to health insurance, no matter how you look at it, you’ve got a shitload of inflation on your hands.
And so that you can deal with this increase in your costs of living, there is 3% wage inflation, hahahahaha….
Other people don’t face those kinds of massive inflation pressures. They may live in places were rents are flat. People who own their homes – over 60% of households do – face little inflation on the housing front unless they move. Electronics, furniture, appliances, apparel, shoes, and many other things have gotten cheaper over the years if you know how to use the internet. So it all depends. And it all gets averaged out across the US, across everyone in the US, and this data gets summarized in various consumer-price inflation indices.
The consumer price inflation index the Fed uses as yardstick for its 2% “price stability” target is the PCE index. This index usually shows the least inflation of the major indices. And the Fed focuses on the PCE index without food and energy because those two categories are highly volatile; food and gasoline prices can surge and plunge.
The Fed’s target is “symmetrical,” as it keeps saying, meaning that inflation can be a little above or below target without triggering a monetary response.
Then there is the Consumer Price Index, or CPI. It too comes with a “core” version without food and energy, which makes it a lot less volatile. The CPI is usually higher than the PCE index.
There are constant complaints about CPI – that it doesn’t reflect the full brunt of increases in costs of living that consumers and workers experience. As mentioned above, everyone experiences inflation differently, and no one is going to be happy with any national average, but that’s what we’ve got.
Nevertheless, core CPI is a notch less unrealistic than core PCE. The chart shows core PCE (blue) and core CPI (red), and the Fed’s target (green). Note how the red line (core CPI) has been slightly above or below the Fed’s target in a fairly “symmetrical” manner since the Great Recession. If the Fed chooses core CPI as its target, its mission of “2% price stability” is accomplished, and would have been accomplished for years, and it can pocket the global kudos for “accomplishing” its mission:
To further improve the Fed’s success ratio, after switching its yardstick to core CPI, the Fed could have harangued the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which puts the CPI together, to be less aggressive with “hedonic quality adjustments.”
The “hedonic quality adjustments” make sense on a conceptual level. For example, with cars. They are a lot better today in myriad ways than they were in 1980. Performance, comfort, safety (multiple airbags, side-impact protection bars, crumple zones, antilock brakes, traction control, warning systems, etc.), electronics to dream of in the 1980s, backup cameras, suspension systems, emission control systems, materials, durability, etc. All this costs money to develop and build.
So if new cars get better year after year, this additional cost, as it is added to the price of the car, is conceptually not inflation because you’re getting a better product, and so you’re paying more for it. Your cost of living goes up, but you’re presumably safer and more comfortable and get better quality of life.
This is a key thing about inflation: If your cost of living goes up because you’re buying higher quality products, the portion attributed to the costs of higher quality is not inflation: Yes, life gets more expensive, but it gets better presumably, and that part is not inflation. Inflation is when the same thing with the same qualities gets more expensive.
So price increases that are based on product improvements are adjusted out of the inflation index. These “hedonic quality adjustments” for new vehicles are based on these factors, according to the BLS: Reliability, durability, safety, fuel economy, maneuverability, speed, acceleration/deceleration, carrying capacity, comfort or convenience, and added or deleted equipment.
This gives us a situation where new vehicle prices show essentially no inflation since 1997, while actual transaction prices have surged:
Conceptually, I get these quality adjustments. But they’re applied to many items, such as consumer electronics and the biggie, housing costs (rent and “owners’ equivalent rent of primary residence,” meaning a nicer apartment, house, or condo). And even slightly aggressive quality adjustments, spread across the items in the basket, have a significant impact in the peculiar world of judging the Fed, where folks labor over one or two-tenth of a percentage point – say, an annual inflation rate of 1.8% (below target = Fed failed) versus 2.0% (on target = Fed succeeded).
But these quality adjustments are aggressive – and likely overly aggressive by enough to where actual inflation is understated by some relatively small amount that makes a huge difference with regards to monetary policy where a change of five-tenth of a percentage point can cause Fed judgers to go into hyperventilation, especially on the undershoot side.
So the Fed needs to first switch its yardstick from core PCE to core CPI, which would solve just about all of its current “low inflation” problem in one fell swoop.
And then, once the switch is accomplished, the Fed needs to lay out the data points for the BLS to be less aggressive in its quality adjustments. Just a tad here and there. And core CPI, even with today’s price data, would be uncomfortably high above the Fed’s target and “low inflation” would be vanquished.
The Fed could claim victory on the “low inflation” front and pocket the kudos and build its iron-clad credibility that it will always vanquish “low inflation.” And then, it could switch its rhetoric back to fretting over how to contain inflation, and how this spurt in inflation was just “transitory,” or whatever.
Oh, it’s here alright. But we’re a little squeamish about calling it out. Read… With all this Money Printing, Where’s the Huge Inflation?
A bit off topic. Shorted the previous housing bubble better than the pros and getting reading to start my version of “Shorting the US Housing Bubble 2.0”, so your graphs are invaluable to me.
That said, why has been Dallas dropped from this adorable monthly series:
https://wolfstreet.com/2019/06/25/the-most-splendid-housing-bubbles-in-america-first-year-over-year-drops-since-housing-bust-1/
ShortIt,
Dallas has not been dropped. It has been moved to my new series (now there are two series), the very first chart:
https://wolfstreet.com/2019/06/26/from-less-splendid-housing-bubbles-to-crushed-markets-in-america-june-update/
Massive inflation in the essential needs of life – housing, health care, higher education, energy, etc.
Deflation in things you want to make life more convenient. Computers, TVs, cell phones, data, online entertainment, etc.
Very true. When I tell people that I will consider a candidate who wants to charge me more for healthcare than what I use/need ONLY after I have access to decent and cheap housing… Democrats tend to get outraged.
It’s just a budgetary constraint: the same government that inflates housing costs against me cannot possibly expect to extract more from me for healthcaree or any other “essential”.
The extra % of my income that is going to housing due to the government’s “let’s inflate home prices” policy is going to have to come from somewhere, in my case, in great part comes from not spending a cent more on healthcare than what I absolutely have to. Until housing is not fixed, I cannot entertain helping out on healthcare.
Housing: Last 20 years especially are especially steep. See monetary policy/low interest rates + lack of regulation in various financial markets/transactions. Also, supply of housing/space is tight in many areas due to urbanization.
Health Care: this one is a real challenge due to the rise in technology. As I’ve mentioned before, things as mundane as MRI didn’t even exist 30 years ago, let alone gene therapy, and advanced diagnostics. Think about joint replacement; the list is long. Supply went from 0 to non-zero and some are seen as necessity- thus huge inflation (ignoring other factors, such as market manipulation by pharma, etc.)
Higher Ed: warehousing of unemployed in college + loan risk assumption by the taxpayer + unethical academic administrators= out of control prices.
Or as Rob Dawg on hooocoodanode forum used to say, “inflation in what you need, relation in what you want” . Biflation for the
working class for sure.
The Fed is toothless and probably clueless, sucking its lips.
1) Something in Germany cracked and the German 10Y, fell from +0.58%, in Oct 2018 straight to (-)0.40% last week, for a total of 1.00%.
2) If a German 10Y positive reaction rise to just below zero, the downtrend is still very strong and the next target is at least minus 1.00%, or below. The US yield curve middle and the US10Y will be dragged down by gravity. At this point, rates between 3M to 30Y in a trading range, within the narrow bottleneck, taking a break..
3) If reaction jump higher above water, to +0.10% or more, the next target is (-) 0.70%, or higher, depend were it start.
4) A retracement to (+)0.10 or above will weaken the downtrend.
5) In order to stay afloat, the German 10Y have to popup, in a sling shot, to reduce the resumption of the German or European banking panic from spinning out of control.
6) The global banking system put a band aid on some kind of injury, invisible to US investors, healing the zombie wounds.
7) If it will get out of control, in order to protect themselves, the US
big international banks might constrict lending or stop providing US treasuries, as collateral, for swapping debt.
7) Big size 2008.
The inflation index that FEDs use are food prices, rent and others but does not include galloping housing inflation! The younger generations have been fooled once again by the benevolent FEDS! We have been lied too as the public!
Exactly. I tell “Medicare for All” enthusiasts that until housing prices don’t become affordable again, I will have to vote against the candidates that push for it simply because I cannot help with it until housing is solved.
As somebody with an actuarial risk that only justifies a premium of $51/month, I cannot be f*cked both on housing AND healthcare. It has to be one OR the other.
Medicare for all saves 2$ for every 1$ it spends. So what you are telling Medicare for all people is “I refuse the save myself and the nation money because I can’t afford to.”
All well and good until you get sick.
Universal system in Canada costs a minimum 30% less than US system with better outcomes. No employer coverage? You’re still covered. Example: My 89 year old father-in-law currently in hospital with failing heart (20% function). He has his own room, (new hospital), top quality care, MRIs (whatever) whenever the doc orders. (His doc is my doc…+ there is a visiting heart specialist contributing expertise). He has signed a release so that the ICU does no extraordinary interventions beyond his antibiotics for pnenomia. He has sought life quality for his end of days as opposed to just keeping going. It was his decision and they required a sign off to implement it. We are hoping to get him back into his own home early next week. No charge to him for care or medications. He wants to die at home, preferably while asleep. (Who doesn’t? + 89 has been a good run).
There is no reason in the World that a wealthy country like the USA cannot afford medical coverage for citizens. In fact, a few years ago we had a Uni Texas grad student up here doing research on fish. She fell and broke her arm, and had to pay for her own exams, X-rays, and limb set out of pocket at our local hospital emergency dept because she lacked insurance. She was charged at ‘cost’, and how she marveled and exclaimed. Apparently, her CDN repair charges were less than her co-pay in Texas.
Even mentioning that you would choose between health coverage and/or housing is beyond belief for most other western countries citizens. It is a false choice and indicates how far the decline has progressed, and how much people are willing to tolerate. If there is enough money for endless wars, hegemony, and cheap auto gas, (Space Force?) there is obviously enough for health coverage, ongoing health care, and affordable medications.
Respectfully, I suggest you should not have to make any such choice, regardless of inflation rates. You have doctors galore, facilities, pharmacuticals, everything already available….and people lack access? Crazytown. If war was declared tomorrow, magically the entire economy and group effort would be harnessed as needed, if it could be justified. Now why isn’t health care justified? The profit takers are picking people off one at a time, but…but you can bet they have health care. regards
Voting has no means, counting does.
The service economy is a huge piece of the pie. But consumers typically buy services on an as-needed basis rather than waiting for a sale or for the price to go down. I can’t see how targeting higher levels of inflation is going to help the service economy. However higher inflation might cause people who are already strapped to forgo needed services. Nobody is going to go out and get an unnecessary root canal just because inflation is kicking up and the dentist is likely to raise prices are going up.
Our grocery bill has doubled in the last four years. We are not buying twice as much or twice as good. Maybe 5% is for special items.
I don’t know how people on fixed incomes are surviving. I understand a new social security bill being passed now is increasing benefits about 3%, what a joke.
right. and isn’t that why the fed wont just do what Wolf is recommending? If they actually “succeed” in getting their inflation then there will be bills to pay. so they’ll keep doing what they’re doing all the while scratching their heads.
meanwhile, life will become too expensive for many people. it’s where deflation and hyperinflation meet; not enough money and tomorrow even more so.
I went to the Dollar Store for my Hedonic Hamburger Helper and my Hedonic Hair Shampoo and my Hedonic Heinz 57 and dammit, they were all $2
Helldonics I feel like I got Fedonic dildo
1) Yes, yes, the American dream have change from owning a home
to shopping online.
2) In the last 40Y the “queen of the house” was empowered at
the expense of the man of the house.
3) The man of the house had a good chance of being kicked out of the house, if he didn’t yield to his queen,
with the help of judges and lawmakers, paying household
expenses, but deprived of his family and his dream house.
4) Shopping online is safe & easy with prime delivery.
5) AMZN one trillion dollar was built on hope and the new American dream.
Interesting times.
Europe has made a convicted financial criminal the head of the ECB.
The Fed plans to openly break the law (which requires “zero per centum” inflation). They will fail to do their jobs in order to save their jobs. More criminals.
They are building a satellite Internet service for people in isolated locations. The price of a satellite used to cost $150 million. Now one costs about $1 million.
A Hershey bar cost 5 cents during the 60’s. Now they are more than $1.00 in some places. The stock market outperformed inflation since then; excepting market downturns. Past performance is not guarantee of future returns.
Core inflation was .3% last month, that is about 3.6% annualized. People panicked and asked the Fed for cheaper interest rates. The Fed controlled short term rates. Market supply and demand controlled long term rates. If this is how they act when there is no recession, what will happen when a recession occurs?
Don’t forget that Hershey is genetically modified and now a better product, just like M&M’s and Nestle chocolate chips, etc … Your paying more to get a smaller quantity of something engineered to aid with your digestion (bawhahahaha)
Changes in quantity and package size (weight, count, etc.) are included in the inflation calculus.
The government will never do this. There is no incentive to sound money. They get to short change SS by using chained CPI etc. They use same calcs for other programs as well. It pays to lie. If you are a government.
I wonder if rates are lowered than the fed can offload its debt at a higher price?
It could if it did. But for now it is only allowing maturing debt to roll off. That is, it gets paid face value for all the Treasuries that roll off.
Re: “Electronics, furniture, appliances, apparel, shoes, and many other things have gotten cheaper over the years if you know how to use the internet.”
I’m just about to buy a Brooks running shoe online. I paid $65 for their online Adrenaline GTS 10 4/18/11 — and I paid $72.00 for a GTS 17 11/02/17.
They used to have an online sale section, for poor people like me (looking for deals) and tonight, Brooks no longer has a sale section, but, the Adrenaline GTS 19 is offered @ $130.
To me, that’s obviously an inflationary trend — and a great example of a company that just depends on people with higher incomes to pay a higher market price. I knew this would happen, after Warren Buffett took that over …. I think I’ll bypass Brooks this time around!
I’ve noticed the same. Over the years I’ve become an afficianado of Salomon trail running shoes. But over the last 4 years they have doubled in price.
As with Apple and (as Wolf has been reporting) auto OEMs, companies prefer a higher profit margin on lower sales rather than conversely. This endangers their growth and even eventually their solvency as they become more dependent on fewer customers. But it is what witless investors want to see.
Dale,
If a shoe doubles in price on you, it’s time to figure out how to use the internet to your advantage.
otherbrother,
In 1985, I paid $109 for the New Balance model — the first running shoe that allowed me to run more than once a week with my ragged knees (torn meniscus). It was a huge chunk of money at the time for pair of running shoes. My last set of running shoes (Saucony), bought a year ago, cost less than that, and is far better quality than the 1985 New Balance (lighter, more flexible, and more comfortable, excellent cushioning and great support), and the sole will likely last a lot longer than that of the 1985 New Balance, which wore out very quickly.
It’s the inflation FRAUD that’s the problem not the inflation.
Damn…,,I am impressed with the content , command and tone of this piece. Of course I am in the 2nd dram of my single malt.
Core schmore. If they want to attenuate volatility, all they need to do is use the standard smoothing technique of taking a moving average.
Bill,
Yes, but you would need a two-year moving average: during the oil bust, CPI went negative in January 2015 and stayed essentially negative or barely positive through September 2015. The oil bust formed a near-perfect “U” in the CPI inflation rate, starting in Oct 2014 and going through Oct 2016. So a two-year moving average would have ironed out that volatility. But then, at the time, you would have had no idea what the current rate of inflation is because it’s all averaged out over two years.
The Fed reacted to the oil bust because credit in the energy sector was freezing up and was threatening to spread. It halted its rate hikes — it hiked in Dec 2015 and was going to hike four times in 2016, but then skipped three hikes, and hiked in Dec 2016, by which time the oil bust had blown over, largely.