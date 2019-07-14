THE WOLF STREET REPORT: The Victims of Inflation

Beatings Will Continue Till the Mood Improves, or Something.

The media and the Fed make it sound like inflation is inherently good. That’s how the media pitch it to regular folks — that the Fed is heroically trying to make sure everyone gets enough of it. (10 minutes)

