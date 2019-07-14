THE WOLF STREET REPORT: The Victims of Inflation

Beatings Will Continue Till the Mood Improves, or Something.
The media and the Fed make it sound like inflation is inherently good. That’s how the media pitch it to regular folks — that the Fed is heroically trying to make sure everyone gets enough of it. (10 minutes)
The one thing we can be sure of, not ours.
Sad really… Central Banks and economists when from studying the economy to thinking they can control it
Put on a puppet show here and there, have the media clowns act like it’s really complicated stuff, to add credibility to the bs they talk about… Wolf is right to talk about this low Inflation nonsense narrative. The more money that gets created into the world, the more it loses purchasing power. It doesn’t matter if credit is flooded in Japan or Paris, it can drive the Inflation of any given society, money moves without borders… Purchasing power always adjusts to the amount of money in circulation in any given society. Once it adjusts, you have to maintain it or a decrease in money supply causes deflation, like a dog chasing it’s tail these Central Banks have become, never ending circle… You can flood new money, but the moment you stop and purchasing power adjusted, deflation happens, so you gotta redo more stimulus but they don’t work as well, since 09 you see every 2-3 years massive stimulus, then fades, stimulus, fades… At every stimulus, it has much less juice and growth, yet they double down ?
They want inflation, just not wage inflation.
Workers be damned.
I think a critical factor is that today the debts of those workers and their college-age kids are among the most lucrative assets of the people at the top. It would be interesting to find out if corporate America makes more off of profits from goods or interest on debts.
I am in my 40s, and I am retired. I invested heavily in single family homes in top end zip codes … I hope this protects me from inflation because I have many decades to go.
Tomorrow is not promised
Every day you wake up is a gift … at any age … even if you are in debt.
I did some numbers …
The nominal median income in the US rose from 41K to 59K since 2000. That is an increase of 44%.
At the same time, the average home price rose ( national ) from 170K to 320K. That is an increase of 88%.
However, if you calculate the payment on a 170K home in 2000 at 8% for a 30 year fixed, which was the prevailing rate, the payment is close to a payment on a 320K home today at 4%. The payment is only a few hundred dollars more than it was in 2000. The price rise was more than offset by the interest rate drop. The wage increase ( nominal ) covered the payment change.
There is nothing to see here ….
Wolf, maybe I didn’t pick up on it earlier, but it seems your recent articles exhibit more cynicism of the Fed than earlier ones. Are you catering to the readership or just opening up a little? Also, I bet readers would love more articles on investment strategies to mitigate the various risks that you bring attention to – it seems you intentionally avoid making predictions though.
I bet readers would love more articles on investment strategies to mitigate the various risks
The biggest risks are outside the scope of this blog, and they will ultimately make financial risk irrelevant. You have no control over those and mitigation would be futile, anyway.
Don’t look now, but your life support system is being converted into capital just as fast as it can be managed. That’s a bad thing.
Sorry.
ZeroBrain,
Ha, you should have read my earlier articles about the Fed, the corruption at the Fed, and all kinds of other things. I despise that institution, and my early articles conveyed that. But anger is not helpful when it comes to understanding things.
The Fed is what we’ve got, and we have to live with it, and so these days, I try to understand it in unemotional factual terms to see where this is going.
I think raising rates and unloading assets on its balance sheet were good moves, and I was not shy about saying that. I think holding rates at this level for a while is OK. I think cutting rates with this economy is nonsense.
I’m trying to keep a clear head about the Fed. It’s hard to do. I’m trying to keep a clear head about inflation too, and I’m trying to convey different aspects of it, how it works, what it does, etc., to dispel some of the nonsense being plastered all over the mainstream media.
The Fed is an unsupervised federally charged entity like the CPFB which was overwhelmed with cronyism, corruption, and self dealing. Mick Mulvaney took it down.
Trump has not been happy with the Fed and has made noises that it should follow public policy and not go off protecting banks. Banks should fail. They key to bank failure is regionalization, not federation.
The original concept of the Fed and its regions was to assist in limiting bank panics and supporting small, regional banks What is now happened is that almost all banks are national, and the failure of Citi, JPMChase, BofA, or WellsFargo, or even USBank would likely be catastrophic and require nationalization.
It is with supreme irony that Minnesota who until the last few years required all banks to have a local charter and prohibited most forms of branch banking, is the original home of WF and USB. The conservative banking left the predecessors in some of the strongest financial position.
Much as I think political control is bad, it should be outside the supervision of Washington and abandoning the Fed is in order. Franking the treasury could take over all modern banking transactions, and should as it already does with treasury direct for bonds, bills and notes. Adding currency accounts and directed cash payments would be trivial. It is the local banks that we lost, that should supervise debt and debt creation and notions like checking where there can be overdrafts. Checking should simply go away unless part of a debt account.
The fed should either be under direct political control for accountability, or abandoned.
The Fed is no better than Fannie or Freddie which attempted to transfer privately vetted debt to the federal treasury, and was a cesspool of corruption and cronyism.
The Federal government should be in the private debt business. We either offer direct subsidies to people and corporations, but not debt. This holds for student loans and business development loans. Either pay up or shut up.
Government guaranteed private debt becomes to hard to track, and much of it goes to benefit multinational corporations and foreign investors, which our government has no business subsidizing.
Makes sense. I should do better at detaching emotionally from my disillusionment with humanity/gov/world. It’s good to hear that someone older and wiser thinks that’s a good route, plus my peers don’t want to hear what the Fed is or does anyway.
Wolf : “The Fed is what we’ve got, and we have to live with it”.
Surely if the government shut down the Fed and wrote off the debt owed to it we would not have to live with the Fed?
I was under the impression that Trump’s plan is to shut the Fed if he gets re-elected. Trump probably hates the Fed and banks more than Wolf.
Great piece Wolf,
Question: You talked about Consumer Price inflation and Wage inflation. But you didn’t (explicitly, at least) mention Asset Price inflation. Where do you see that fitting in?
Thanks. This is all about asset price inflation:
https://wolfstreet.com/2019/07/11/with-all-this-money-printing-where-is-the-huge-inflation-asset-price-inflation/
Inflation is very real at my house. My grocery bill is up 17% in the last year. My electric bill is up.
But food and energy do not count. In the meantime the SS increases run around 2-3% . But! My supplemental ins. goes up and I wind up with a negative. At 76 I have been drawing it for a while and my net check is now $200.00 less than when it started. If they were honest and figured the inflation on real life figures it would be a totally different picture.
A few points that Wolf might have forgotten to mention.
In the older days; pre 2005, interest rates used to increase and decrease with inflation. That was the way that savers/pensions retained the buying power of their savings.
When there was a shortage of labour to jobs available, you had wage inflation. That has gone now because, in reality, there are more available people than PROPER paid jobs.
Corporations are in effect subsidised by governments in benefits paid to employees to live on that don’t earn enough from corporate wages.
If you have inflation, but wages don’t go up, people will have less money to buy non essential goods and services (essential being food and rent). In the longer term, corporations would be making less sales.
If you have inflation, then the CPI and RPI (Consumer Price Index and Retail Price Index) would rise meaning that governments would have to pay more state pension and benefits to people. That would create a larger government deficit.
And if interest rates went up in direct proportion to inflation (as used to be the norm), that would result in the cost of government debt going up and people’s loans would cost more to pay back once a again creating the situation where people would have even less money to buy non essentials from corporations.
So inflation surely does not help corporations in the long term?