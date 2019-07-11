With all this Money Printing, Where’s the Huge Inflation?

Oh, it’s here alright. But we’re a little squeamish about calling it out.
This is the transcript from my podcast, THE WOLF STREET REPORT:
It constantly comes up: With all this central-bank money printing and the zero-interest-rate policies and the negative-interest-rate policies, and all these central-bank liquidity injections, in other words, with all these loosey-goosey monetary policies around the globe, why are we not seeing huge bouts of inflation?
And then, some folks take the next step and say: Well, since we’re not seeing big bouts of inflation, these loosey-goosey monetary policies should become standard, perhaps run by the government, instead of a central bank, and renamed Modern Monetary Theory, or whatever, because it will give us all this stuff for free and in terms of negative interest rates for better than free. This is finally the free lunch that we’ve been waiting for since the beginning of mankind.
But there is a fatal flaw in this logic. Turns out there are huge bouts of inflation, pernicious dangerous inflation. Here, inflation means that the dollar, the euro, or whatever other currency is losing its purchasing power. But this inflation is less focused on prices of consumer goods and services, but on prices of assets. This includes nearly all asset classes: stocks, bonds, residential real estate, commercial real estate, and so on.
Assets are highly leveraged. When their prices rise, these higher prices are used as collateral for more debt, meaning banks and bondholders are on the hook when prices turn the other way, as asset prices do. And this is when asset-price inflation leads to – you guessed it – a banking crisis and a broader financial crisis.
The term “inflation” can mean a lot of things. Here I’m not talking about “grade inflation” or “monetary inflation.” I’m talking about price inflation. Price inflation is when it takes more money to buy the same thing. There is no magic happening here. It just means the currency loses its purchasing power with regards to those things.
There are several types of price inflation, including:
- Consumer price inflation, tracked by various measures such as the Consumer Price Index or CPI.
- Wholesale price inflation, tracked by measures such as the Producer Price Index or PPI.
- Wage inflation, tracked by various measures of labor costs, wages, and salaries
- Asset price inflation.
In the US, we’re little squeamish about the phrase “asset price inflation.” When a house sold for $200,000 in 2014, and in 2019, the same house sells for $300,000, it doesn’t mean that the house grew 50% in size or got 50% more opulent or whatever. Nope, the house stayed kind of the same, it just got a little older. But what it means is that the dollar with regards to this house lost much of its purchasing power. It now takes $300,000 to buy the same house that five years ago $200,000 could buy.
As homeowners, we would like to think that some magic happened here, that we got something for nothing, when in fact, we own the same house, but now it takes a lot more dollars to buy the house because the purchasing power of the dollar with regards to housing has gotten crushed.
None of the home price indices we commonly use in the US are called “home price inflation index.”
But not every country is so squeamish about calling a spade a spade, when it comes to home price inflation. For example, the UK government’s Office for National Statistics calls its data and indices for house prices, “Monthly house price inflation.” And it says: “House price inflation is the rate at which the prices of residential properties purchased in the UK rise and fall.”
Between January 2013 and December 2018 – so over a period of six years – house price inflation as defined by the UK government was 37% nationally, and 52% in London.
Over the same six-year period, house price inflation in the US was 42%, according to the Case-Shiller index. And by metro area, it was 58% in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, 65% in Denver, 78% in the Seattle metro, and 82% in the San Francisco Bay Area.
This just means that it takes a heck of a lot more dollars than six years ago to buy the very same house. No magic here.
When it comes to stocks, the picture of asset price inflation gets a little more complex, because, unlike houses, companies do grow. Their revenues go up and their earnings go up, and these elements are not related to asset price inflation.
However, the price-earnings ratio, the P/E ratio is a measure of asset price inflation. It measures how many dollars it takes to buy the same amount of corporate earnings.
For example, in July 2012, for all S&P 500 companies, the P/E ratio was just under 15. Meaning that in aggregate for all companies in the S&P 500 index, the price per share was 15 times the aggregate earnings per share. It took under $15 to buy $1 in earnings.
Now the S&P 500 aggregate P/E ratio is around 23. In other words, it takes $23 to buy the same $1 in earnings per share. This is 55% more than in 2012. By this measure, the asset-price-inflation component of stock price increases was 55% since mid-2012.
Over the same period, the S&P 500 has risen 120%. So nearly half of this increase was due to pure asset price inflation. The remainder was due to other factors, including earnings growth and financial engineering such as share buybacks which reduce the number of shares outstanding and therefore increases earnings per share even if earnings do not increase.
Other asset classes have gone through similar increases over the years. And this type of asset price inflation – whether its in housing or stocks or bonds – was the express purpose of the monetary policies during and after the Financial Crisis. QE was supposed to trigger the quote-unquote “Wealth Effect,” where asset holders feel wealthier due to asset price inflation, and then start spending and investing this wealth to boost the overall economy. QE and the low interest rates have accomplished precisely that. They created asset price inflation. And a lot of it.
But asset price inflation has pernicious consequences over the longer term.
In housing, the issue is that house price inflation in effect devalues the fruits of labor, when it comes to buying a house. So if there is 50% house price inflation in one city over a five-year period, but wage inflation is only 10% over the same five-year period, it now takes much more labor to buy the same house.
People who make their money by working, and who depend on their salaries, are “priced out of the market.” Their labor no longer suffices to buy the house. Or if it still suffices, the costs of the house now eat up much more of their labor, and they have less money to spend on other things, and less money to save and invest.
With house price inflation, there are definite winners, namely the asset holders; and definite victims, namely the people trying to buy a house from the fruits of their labor. This is why house price inflation eventually runs out of steam, and reverses course, with house prices heading south. Because house price inflation kills demand.
Houses are highly leveraged. In the US, there is about $10 trillion in mortgage debt outstanding. In a housing downturn, some of this debt will go into default. Last time, it worked like this: Years of rampant house price inflation was followed by the inevitable downturn in house prices, that then triggered an avalanche of mortgage defaults that then brought the financial system to the brink of collapse.
Stocks are leveraged too in myriad ways, from margin loans to banks holding stocks among their assets, which many of them do. A reversal of asset price inflation in stocks can have a nasty impact on banks. This is why a stock price crash figures into the Fed’s bank stress tests.
If a stock-price crash is combined with mortgage problems, as it was last time, it sure helps in pushing banks closer to the brink.
There is another side effect of asset price inflation: yields fall. This includes yields from bonds, loans, and commercial real estate. Yields mean income for investors. Falling incomes mean that investors will take more risks and take on more leverage in order to maintain their incomes. They are, as it’s called, “chasing yield.”
Assets are used as collateral by banks and other lenders. Inflated asset prices support larger debts. But when asset prices deflate and the borrower defaults, the collateral is no longer enough to cover the debt, and these lenders take big losses.
Asset-price inflation feels good because it translates into seemingly free and easy wealth for asset holders, but when it deflates, it tends to pull the rug out from under the banks and the broader financial system and it causes all kinds of other mayhem.
Asset price inflation is not benign. It’s not a free lunch. It loads up the financial system with systemic risks and future losses.
The Fed has expressed this worry in various forms for three years. Certain corners at the ECB have started to grumble about it too. And even the Bank of Japan is murmuring about the “sustainability” of its QE program, and its impact on the financial markets.
This is why money-printing cannot be maintained without setting the stage for another, and much bigger and even more magnificent collapse of the financial system, and all the real-economy mayhem that this would trigger.
It doesn’t make any difference whether this money printing takes place at a central bank or at the government. This is a cosmetic distinction. It always destroys the purchasing power of the currency with regards to assets, and therefore it destroys the purchasing power of labor with regards to assets, such as housing. And it pumps huge risks into the financial system that eventually lead to big losses that invariably get very costly for society to resolve.
You can listen to and subscribe to my podcast on YouTube.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Million dollar question, when will it all come crashing down this over juiced market?
Sounds like the 1920s.
It seems to me that Wolf’s reports are directed primarily to the investor/creditor class. While I find some of them interesting, I would also like to see a little more emphasis on life among the debtor class. For instance, what percentage of higher education loans are more than a month late (if information like that is available somewhere).
Google is your friend. Found this from Feb 2019.
https://studentloanhero.com/student-loan-debt-statistics/
In the 1920’s gold was money so the government could not command the central bank to create more of it. Today money is an electronic value arbitrarily typed into accounts of mostly wealthy investors. The central banks have completed the heavy lifting of an “inflation is good” PR blitz and feel they have paved the way to 1) type as much money into accounts as necessary to guarantee assets continue to levitate and 2) type as much money into accounts to fund the government (government jobs, government welfare, government military/warfare spending).
The Fed is actually complaining about too little government deficit spending. They gripe that the government “isn’t doing enough with fiscal policy” and that the Fed is “doing all the heavy lifting”. The Fed believes the government must do more to pull us out of this economic downturn. For the first time in history we have an economic downturn in the midst of the strongest economy in our history – so enjoy your cake everyone as you will no doubt be able to eat it and have it too.
You know what’s happening. Everyone knows this is happening. You can’t get something for nothing forever. Eventually there will be a currency crisis. When this occurs there will be untold suffering.
No doubt central bankers will announce no one could have predicted the rabid inflation outcome.
“The 1920s may not have been characterized by a “price” inflation, but there was, in the words of John Maynard Keynes, a “profit” inflation. After the 1920-21 depression, national output (GNP) grew rapidly at a 5.2 percent pace, substantially exceeding the national norm (3.0 percent). The Index of Manufacturing Production grew much more rapidly and virtually doubled between 1921 and 1929. So did capital investment and corporate profits.
Like the 1980s, there was also an “asset” inflation in the U.S. A nationwide real estate boom occurred in the mid1920s, including a speculative bubble in Florida that collapsed in 1927. Manhattan, the world’s financial center, also experienced a boom.
The asset bubble was most pronounced on Wall Street, both in stocks and bonds. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began its monstrous bull market in late 1921 at a cyclical low of 66, mounting a drive that carried it to a high of 300 by mid-1929, more than tripling in value. The Standard & Poor’s Index of Common Stocks was just as dramatic–Industrials, up 321 percent, Railroads, up 129 percent, and Utilities, up an incredible 318 percent.”
https://theihs.org/blog/friedman-vs-austrians-inflation-1920s/
Interestingly, I think the 1920’s stands somewhat against Wolf’s premise here. There was no significant reduction in interest rates over the period of the 1920’s and yet there was massive asset inflation.
Though the counter-argument might be that the Fed should have tried to find a way to engineer a significant increase in interest rates in order to counter the mass increase in bank liquidity. Though I don’t know if the fed had that ability in the 1920’s.
Those were the days of the gold standard and the Fed did not intervene or “manage” rates the way it does today.
Though the Fed was involved in setting “discount” rates, the short and long end were dictated by the market. The 20s saw a shift since the Treasury needed the Fed to intervene more aggressively to manage the short and long rates to manage wartime deficits.
The Fed has never looked back since then.
With all the easy money policies of the past decade, Fed has contributed a lot to asset price inflation. But not much to other inflation indicators.
As you pointed out, all this asset inflation has locked out working class people from owning their first homes. Retirees get less for their saved, now devalued, dollars.
So is Fed now proposing it needs to do more of the same? Sounds like a genius move. /s
There’s nothing wrong, keep proping up real estate speculators at the cost of the country’s future economic growth. This will be bad when it finally stops.
SCJ told me Boston is full of bidding wars, but even the shills at Redfin-ished can’t keep that lie going, I see it with my own eyes in that market. Bidding wars down BIG time, price cuts and inventory up, and that’s with rates 100+bp lower than this time last year:
https://www.redfin.com/blog/june-2019-bidding-wars/
We need an anecdote from timbers about how a cousin got multiple offers over asking…
Here’s an anecdote from last week in Boise, Idaho. House down the street. 489k asking. Within 24 hours, five offers, two cash. Sold at 27k above asking.
Nothing special. Just a regular house in a regular neighborhood. This house was purchased for around 245k in 2012. No remodeling since.
Would love to see a link to the house. Redfin-ished says that the average for a house in Boise is 2 offers, at around list price. The house you’re citing must be an exception, possibly priced below market value to create competition, the newest tactic from Realors.
Boise is bubble central, lots of reason to attract interest, but price growth has outstripped the economic productivity in the area, leaving it heavily overvalued. Your house isn’t going to the moon alice, and Idaho isn’t the next SF/NYC/Boston. As we learned in 2006, those that rose the quickest, fell the hardest.
I suspect the growth in Boise is an echo of asset inflation from the large coastal cities of the west. People cash out, or decide its too expense, or want a quality of life that does not face the same transformational pressures of San Fran or Seattle.
I m in Glasgow Scotland.
Called the agent yesterday around 5 pm for a flat that was put on sale yesterday around 11 am.
No reply yesterday and that’s unusual.
She called this morning , owner accepted an offer yesterday. Bust the price for the street too.
His boss’s cousin’s friend’s sister’s uncle sold his house and totally had multiple offers. Then he was one of 118 offers on a house in that went 33% over list. Never mind the real metrics showing Boston area homes selling below list, often times with 1 offer after multiple open houses. The only things still hot here are the really desirable areas like Newton. If you’re in an average suburb like Burlington, you missed your chance to sell last spring.
And then all 5 of his coworkers are all engaged in multiple bidding wars and have lost out on 20 properties. What kind of place of has that many knife catchers all trying to buy at the same time, at the top of the market?
Wolf doesn’t like cluttering this place with links. Besides, you need to ask nicely.
If sc7 asks nicely, you can post the link :-]
@sc7. No one is disputing your thesis about a slowdown in the works. However, there is a frenzy in some markets and it is real.
Ok, sc07, here you go.
This place went under contract for around 515k last week.
https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/3350-S-Ashbury-Pl_Boise_ID_83706_M16974-79229
And I know for a fact that it went for around 245k just a few years ago.
Food. Food prices are escalating quickly.
This last winter one cauliflower was selling for $10. Dropped to $6 in Spring. The soup I make calls for 3 heads.
Unaffordable.
At least with fish/meat, the spread between what the processors are charging vs what they’re paying the suppliers (ranchers, fishermen, etc) is widening. Wall Street realized the barrier to entry was in the processors, and has been consolidating (monopolizing) that market.
Supposedly, the chicken market (3 processors control 90% of the market) will be facing DoJ antitrust scrutiny soon.
Northern VA, townhouses @ $600K+ seem to be selling. Detached house went on market near me and switched to under contract in 2 days. *Shrug*
No signs from what I can see of market slowing down. Tons of new construction way out, miserable commute from the job centers. Signs everywhere in medians and such.
Everyone has a story about a house near them selling super quickly, so everything must be just fine.
For one, Northern VA may very well be an exception, particularly with the Amazon relocaiton. I’ve been watching that market, and it does seem to be exceptional right now. It’s not at all indicative of what I am seeing in the other “hot” cities, though.
The signs of the slowdown for now, while the economy is good, will be mild:
-Homes may still sell quickly, but it will be for one or two offers, and at or below asking price
-Home prices “fall off a cliff”. Gains will continue to erode in terms of YoY percentage, eventually falling below inflation, making the home in nominal value cheaper than the same time last year. Some markets are already here
-Home sales will slacken, but won’t completely fall off as long as the economy is good.
-Soft benefits to buyers, such as seller-paid closing costs, more repairs and concessions, will appear. These are not represented well in the real estate transaction data.
My contention is, with record low unemployment, and near record low mortgage rates, when we are seeing the market cool. All it takes is for a recession and surging unemployment/falling confidence to pop the balloon, at least in the overheated coastal cities. This cities have simply pulled forward demand from rates being too low, too long.
I meant that to be home prices *won’t* fall off a cliff, at least not when unemployment is so low.
New Amazon seems silly. It’s over 10 years, and it’s not easy to commute across the region during daytime work hours. But everyone thinks they’re going to get rich dumping overpriced houses on these Amazon employees.
SC7, something is wrong with the redfin data you mention. Right now, in Suffolk and Norfolk counties ( Boston metro ), for every home listed for sale, another home is under agreement. That is a 1 for 1 ratio. That is red hot. 2 listing for 1 under agreement is considered hot. 1 to 1 is crazy. Eventually, this will end but after a spring stall, home are moving again.
Middlesex county, which is another Boston metro county is even hotter … “white hot”. There are more homes under agreement than available. Burlington is in Middlesex county. Sooner or later, someone will get burned, but the question is how much higher will prices go before the recession hits.
Asset price inflation and inflation in general are defined by how an “index” is constructed.
Housing/Real Estate- usually in CPI-type indexes, BUT poorly tracked.
Medical Care/Insurance- usually in the CPI indexes, BUT also poorly tracked. The new technology that gets to be “standard of care” lags in the indexes because they are concerned with “constant quality”. What’s the constant quality entry in the CPI for MRI in 1970 vs 2019?
Paper/Financial Assets- Not in the CPI, so not tracked.
Education Costs- In the CPI, BUT poorly tracked- and hard to track, because the high costs only relate to people going to college, which isn’t that big.
So, as usual, it’s not that easy to get it right.
A worldwide depression is the cure, much needed reset, have to pay the Piper eventually.
Workers lost out a lot of purchasing power during this boom cycle and will be even more devastated during the up coming bust. Such is the life of the working people’s in 21st century, lose-lose.
Won’t happen. Too many suckers out there!
There is not much “REPORTABLE” price inflation in consumer goods, because so many folks are aware of it in their lives every day and their reaction must be avoided at all costs.
IMO, it is much greater than reported, because of the myriad little ways the data can be collected and fudged.
As mentioned before, price inflation in consumer goods come mainly as a diminished in quality product. I swear, sometimes the packaging that the item comes in is sturdier than the lousy product itself.
and last but not least…
5) Stupidity inflation.
The artificially high asset prices the Fed has created have big consequences.
I hear about lots of people leaving the workforce early to live off their nestegg. The Fed has convinced everybody that 15% annual stock price gains are normal. What happens to these people when stock prices drop 50% because the Fed loses control?
What happens to pension funds that are relying on 7% asset price growth from here?
What happens to millions of people that are relying on social security and Medicare? How will the government afford these entitlements when deficits and debts are growing faster than GDP, with no end to that in sight?
What will happen to all the millennials who are taking on mega-debt to buy an overpriced house? Will a housing price drop take away their wealth and put the in a financial hole for decades?
What will happen to otherwise prudent individuals who decide a 2% return on savings isn’t adequate, so they then get into a stock market at all-time valuation highs?
What happens to national security when the financial system falls apart because of systemic risks the Fed does not appreciate?
What happens to the country’s social fabric when the Fed exacerbates the wealth divide by assigning more wealth to stock and bondholders (i.e., 10% of the population)?
The Fed will have to answer many questions when it loses control and its plan fails.
“What will happen to all the millennials who are taking on mega-debt to buy an overpriced house? Will a housing price drop take away their wealth and put the in a financial hole for decades?”
Foreclosures and short sales… History may not repeat itself, but it certainly rhymes.
My biggest lessons were always discovered by making mistakes. A millenial taking on mega debt to buy a house is a problem of their own making.
Hopefully, this wisdom will be passed down to their children in the same way I learned about security and debt from my folks who were brought up with nothing during the Great Depression.
I know people who had pulp mill jobs who thought destination weddings in Hawaii were normal. Really? Life isn’t a beer commercial and a home purchase as seen on the HGTV RE channel is not reality. The RE markets in rarified cities are not places millenials can afford, so why would they even try?
Asset inflation is bad if the assets are leveraged. The article states this quite nicely. However, it’s the leverage/debt creating unrealistic demand that actually furthers asset inflation to a great extent. If people bought what they could realistically afford this situation would not exist. Case in point, I have some neighbours who are in poor health and are also financially poor. They had about 100K to put towards a house, but due to their dodgy health they aren’t likely to ever work again. Instead, they bought a used trailer that has 2 pullouts and is actually quite large and comfortable. They paid 13K cash for it. They will be saving about $700 in monthly rent after paying for their site rental, and still have 85K in the bank if they need it. They have no more than a grade 8 education and have never had jobs above menial labour and kitchen work. It’s funny their life choices are so much more intelligent than a leveraged homeowner.
” It’s funny their life choices are so much more intelligent than a leveraged homeowner.”
Only if you like the inevitable coziness of living in a trailer…not sure I would call that intelligent.
“The Fed will have to answer many questions when it loses control and its plan fails.”
Not at all. The incumbents retire/resign and the new ones say, ‘this time it’s going to be different’
A good example of over-valued real estate may be the land where many shopping centers are located. Still in the books as prime location busy-corner acreage but practically unsaleable near current levels due to the retail meltdown.
Meanwhile those Boomers are everywhere mocking supposedly profligate young people who eat avocado toast.
A recent survey from Temple University found that nearly 50 percent of students at more than 100 schools couldn’t afford to eat a balanced meal and 35 percent of students were skipping meals entirely because they did not have enough money for food.
“When it comes time to hang the capitalists, they will vie with each other for the rope contract.” – Major George Racey Jordan
When the system gets out of balance what rips it apart is volatility; hyperinflation to deflation and back again. Should the Fed lower rates successfully ahead of the recession, their continued policy of micromanaging the economy will cause these minor moves to amplify, there simply are no feedback systems that work without implementing an hermetically sealed centrally run economy.
With housing prices, the government and central bank haven’t exactly printed money and thrown it out of helicopters while telling people to go buy houses with it. No, all they have done is make it extremely easy to qualify for 30 year fixed rate mortgages with virtually no money down. Furthermore most of these loans have been created by lightly-regulated shadow banks with shoddy underwriting standards. And low interest rates have allowed ‘investors’ to do essentially the same thing. It’s all about the financing terms, and this housing bubble is currently in the process of cratering just like the last one.
+100. I tend to believe that the Fed’s interest rate policy is not the prime driver of asset inflation, it’s the Fed’s regulation (or lack thereof) of banks.
Suppose the Fed had a policy that said a bank can only originate a mortgage with 20% down and the house price no more than 200% of the buyer’s income and the total mortgage cannot be for more the last sale price of the house + inflation – 20%.
Housing would now be housing, not a speculative asset. There are alternative policies.
From previous commentary at wolfstreet I learned people in Europe have been stashing cash in safe deposit boxes because of negative interest rates. That is not inflationary. Buying collectibles produced inflation in classes not tracked in the CPI report. Someone investing in antiques does not make the price of cabbage go up.
There are Hummel figures in my closet worth just about what my parents paid for them 75 years ago. The wealth disparity gap has been no more obvious that in the collectible market, where mass market items zero out and one of kind impressionist art goes for millions. There are people who put a sizable amount of their retirement in collectibles, who are bitterly disappointed, not because inflation hasn’t produced value, but it produced value across the same inequitable class barriers.
collectibles=good marketing
try selling stamp collections, my father had and we still have thousands and thousands and thousands, but it only costs 300.00 plus an hour to take to a stamp shop ( are there any left) expert to tell you what they might be worth. I just want the upside down biplane
So is the housing market really going to head down as it has in the past or due to QE have we entered a new era that won’t be like the past unless the Fed balance sheet returns toward historic values? I can’t convince myself one way or the other. Impatiently waiting here…hope we have the courage to do what’s in the best long term interest of the nation but maybe it’s already too late. Way to overdo it with QE…nice global financial experiment. Friggin morons. Do I sound frustrated? At some point this could become a huge political force for the younger “assetless” generations if something doesn’t change. Squandering the future for the present
If a decent recession hits, home prices will go down substantially. If no recession, then no deals.
Ha! Agreeing with you twice today. It’s going to take unemployment ticking up for this to happen. Otherwise, just a slowdown…
However, that slowdown paired with a recession could be the recepie for something quite ugly.
We could certainly have another housing price drop in the near term. And that would generally be caused substantial drop in employment and income.
So, the question becomes, in that moment are you ready to swoop in, or will you be one of those who have been effected by the substantial drop in employment and income?
S&P div is $56. Hard to believe people will pay $3000 for it. Sure it tends to grow, but it does go down during a recession.
Once they realize that lowered Fed Funds will not do much to spiking the profits of firms (like the last Tax and Repatriation Bills), most will realize it’s game over.
Sorry to add-in 2 links, but I just found an interesting connection — and still pondering what a tsunami of MBS supply implies; this is a bit beyond my pay grade!
1: Nor is it just the effective fed funds rate that isn’t responding to changes in the Fed’s administered rates as it’s supposed to. As the next chart shows, although the New York Fed’s Secured Overnight Lending Rate (“SOFR”) — an average of rates for a broad set of overnight repos collateralized by Treasury securities — has always been closer to the Fed’s IOER rate than to its ON-RRP, it has recently been persistently above it. Despite its broad base, consisting of several lending markets that are far larger and thicker than the fed funds market, the SOFR has also been considerably more volatile than the effective fed funds rate. It’s therefore far from obvious that the Fed could improve its rate-targeting score simply by switching, as some have suggested, from a fed-funds-based target to one based on overnight repo rates.
The Federal Home Loan Banks in particular now find it attractive to exchange their surplus Fed balances for securities in the repo market instead of offering them on the fed funds market . The Fed’s unwind has in turn reduced the total supply of such balances available to banks for meeting their LCR and other regulatory requirements. Consequently some banks have found themselves having to bid more aggressively for fed funds. It’s owing mainly to its desire to avoid seeing this tendency increase that the Fed decided earlier this year to end its balance-sheet unwind in October.
https://www.cato.org/blog/feds-shifting-goalposts
2: Regardless, the Fed’s shift away from mortgage bonds could present a risk for the MBS market if 10-year Treasurys — the benchmark for 30-year mortgages in the U.S. — fall below 2.25 percent, according to Walt Schmidt, head of MBS research at FTN Financial. Those levels could trigger an influx of supply as lower rates prompt homeowners to refinance their mortgages.
“There will be no Fed to sop up supply,” he said.
https://finance-commerce.com/2019/03/trillion-dollar-bond-dilemmas-emerge-for-fed/
IOER used to be high enough so EFFR did not exceeded IOER. In other words the banks had too much reserves that there no was no need to borrow reserves. After March 20, EFFR was higher than IOER so IOER could no longer contain the cost of trading reserves. Meaning liquidity is tighter.
You can also see that both SOFR rate and volume has increased. That means that financial institutions are paying more for funds. The demand also suggests these cash like securities are getting rarer.
I wonder what lowering the FFR will actually do.
Without increasing the supply of reserves and secured collateral for Repo who’ll be willing to lend at lower rates? I guess if they lower IOER enough, something different might happen as hoarding reserves might not pay as much.
“Because house price inflation kills demand.”
I hope so. Logical yes. But here is So Cal I’m only seeing things go up. Of course we’re on the frustrating “want to buy” side of the equation. I wonder what will happen to asset prices if and when the Fed cuts again? I hope there’s not more room for prices to expand. Frustrating.
Rate cuts may work inverse to mortgage rates this time. If a rate cut sparks optimism, treasuries will go up (which dictates mortgage rates). In this case, a rate cut could actually hurt housing.
Historically they’ve been tied together because the cuts came as the economy was going down. Here? It’s a cut with some all time economic highs.
Consider a negative interest loan. I loan you a dollar for a year and you pay me ninety nine cents at the end so that looks like a one percent inflation to me. I have to add a penny more for a dollar purchase. Further more, that penny represents a destruction of capital. Hungry? eat the seed corn.
Wolf, here is the question of the day. Relative to the other economies of the world, would the US still be considered the “cleanest shirt?”
If you look at the economies of Europe and Japan, it’s getting challenging there. China is still kind of growing, if we believe in the stats there.
Or perhaps is this the time to consider hard assets (gold), although I do see gold have gone up a little recently. But with interest rate cut ahead, it seems like gold is on the way down again.
Begs the Questions:
1.) How have they controlled and directed the flow of funds into increasing the prices of financial assets and real estate and prevented Consumer Price Inflation from increasing at a higher rate?
2.) The “Wealth Effect” is a canard IMO. Why did they adopt this assets price appreciation policy? Who has most benefited from it?
My point is, I find it confusing using the word “Inflation” for virtually every price increase and then discussing about the FED that targets only Consumer Price Inflation. The question is, why the FED does not succeed in pushing up Consumer Price Inflation?
For consumer prices to rise, we need either more demand or lower offer.
By injecting money the FED would like to obtain a rise of wages that would push demand up. This would happen if money were invested in productive new business, thus creating employment, wages, more spending. But is this analisys correct? Why should that happen?
One possibility: if the portion of income distribution that goes into wages is too low, demand will always not be there, no matter how much money we push into the system. Injected money will create savings, malinvestments going around seeking low yelds or, even worse than that, seeking some place to hide at any cost, bonds with negative rates, criptocurrencies, gold, fine arts.
So the money has to go to push demand. Not in a forceful way, but slowly. At this point, the only way to drain this money will be that of offering products and services to those who are demanding them and have the money to pay for them.
It is harsh to say, but give the money to those who are in need of products, not too much but only what is needed to go a little little over production capacity, and demand will create some consumer price inflation and firms will start investments to increase production capacity
It’s all about the credit cycle.
Objects in mirror may be larger than they appear.
XLNT post; thx, Wolf.
re the CPI, I want a tee-shirt index: the fabric weight, the fabric, the fabric content; …..the quality of the dye for printed tee-shirts, and its typical lifespan….and so on. Predicted lifespan for the tee-shirt itself, as well.
No I don’t trust the federal agencies to calculate an honest rate of inflation for the tee-shirt index, but I do have some 20-yr old favorites which are getting pretty ragged now- they have become work shirts- and the weight of fabric is heavier than any new one that I have recently purchased. Spandex, by the way, is it by definition a type of plastic ? Anyway, in some articles of clothing, it has become a reportable percentage of the fabric.
Just wondering.
And by the way, I plan to update the Cod Index of inflation, after my next trip to the supermarket (there’s an outdated term).
No debate on asset price inflation or any panther major causes/effects mentioned.
However, a possible major driver not listed: taxation.
Taxation in democracies is very difficult, but sovereign level money printing is a way to get taxes for “free”, because the newly generated money devalues all of the outstanding money in creating value itself.
The regular folks can’t protect themselves against this because their incomes aren’t indexed to purchasing power; the wealthy ate more able to via ownership of the “hard” assets. Not the largest factor, but perhaps a significant one?