China Auto Sales Spiral Down, But This Time It’s Different: Government Refuses to Bail Them Out with Big-Fat Incentives

Here’s why. The strategy is a game changer with global impact.
Geely, China’s largest domestic automaker, disclosed that deliveries plunged 29% in June compared to a year ago, and that they’re down 15% in the first half. And it slashed by another 10% its already lowered forecast for deliveries for the whole year. This type of disclosure is now a regular feature of China’s dramatic auto slowdown.
New-vehicle sales in China dropped 9.4% in June, compared to a year ago, to 2.06 million vehicles, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). It was the 12th month in a row of year-over-year declines. For the first half of 2019, sales were down 12%. If sales continue to decline at this rate, they will drop to 21 million vehicles for the whole year, the lowest since 2014, representing a 15% drop from the peak in 2017 (estimate for 2019 in red):
But the boom had been mind-boggling: From 2005 through 2017, sales sextupled, from 4.0 million vehicles to 24.7 million vehicles. In China’s managed, pump-primed, growth-no-matter-what economy – at least that is what it was – there was not a single year of declines in the data going back to 1991. But that changed in 2018 with a 4.1% decline. And now there is this awful 2019.
During the Financial Crisis years 2009 and 2010, China’s vehicle sales doubled, from 6.8 million in 2008 to 13.8 million in 2010, with annual sales soaring 52.8% in 2009 and 33.2% in 2010, after the government unleashed a torrent of liquidity and incentives to get consumers to buy cars. But 2017 was already a year of near-stagnation (+1.4%), now followed by what will likely be two years of declines in a row:
But “New Energy Vehicles” are booming.
Despite falling overall new-vehicle sales, New Energy Vehicles (NEV) are hot and sales are booming. They include battery-electric vehicles (BEV), plugin hybrids, and fuel-cell vehicles.
In June, NEV sales skyrocketed 80% year-over-year to about 152,000. Of them, 129,000 were BEVs, 22,000 were plug-in hybrids, and a minuscule 484 vehicles were powered by a fuel cell.
In June, BEVs accounted for 6.3% of total new vehicle sales, up from 0% just a few years ago, putting BEVs on track to hit 1 million in sales for the year. Starting to be real numbers!
Where’s the government stimulus everyone is waiting for?
In China, the government runs the show. So if sales fall across an industry the size of China’s auto industry, by far the largest in the world, everyone looks to the government to do something, and come up with some big-fat stimulus package that will put sales back on track, as it had done so miraculously during the Financial Crisis. Everything revolves around incentives. And consumers are well-trained by now to play the game.
Many industry voices, including the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, have exhorted the government to come up with incentives.
And those well-trained consumers waiting for incentives have been disappointed. There are no new incentives on cars with internal combustion engines (ICE). The government has not relaxed the limits on the issuance of license plates for ICE vehicles. And car buyers have to grapple with new emissions standards that 15 cities and provinces – accounting for 60% of new-vehicle sales in China – are implementing ahead of the government-imposed deadline in 2020.
While the government is spurning incentives for ICE vehicles, it is heaping incentives on New Energy Vehicles. Yang Jian, managing editor of Automotive News China, explains that this is the government strategy going forward, and the industry needs to come to grips with it:
The days are gone when China’s leaders pursue economic growth at any cost. When it comes to describing economic policies, the catchphrase used by government officials these days is “switching from old to new economic drivers.”
Under the new approach, traditional gasoline-powered vehicles, in general, are deemed an “old” economic driver that results in air pollution. While they support economic growth, they need to be improved to reduce emissions, the thinking goes. That’s why the central government is pushing China’s cities and provinces to upgrade vehicle emissions standards, ahead of schedule, regardless of the cost to carmakers and dealers.
By contrast, the electrified vehicle sector is seen as a “new” economic driver capable of boosting economic growth without inflicting damage on the country’s environment. Electrified vehicles have won key support from the top echelon of the Chinese government.
The incentives for NEVs, that were adopted in 2016 for a five-year period to encourage innovation and build the industry, are going to be phased out at the end of 2020. These incentives are under a carbon-credit program with quotas for electrified vehicle sales. To get the carbon credits, an automaker has to reach NEV sales equal to 10% of its annual sales in 2019, and 12% in 2020, after which the credits were supposed to end.
Now there are fears that sales of NEVs will plunge after 2020. So this week, the government proposed a new carbon-credit quota program for 2021, 2022, and 2023, with sales targets for NEVs of 14%, 16%, and 18% respectively, along with other changes.
“The proposed changes to the carbon credit program, once implemented, will force automakers to keep ramping up electrified vehicle output beyond 2020,” says Yang Jian.
And the government is unlikely to come to the rescue of overall auto sales “with a heavy dose of incentives,” Yang Jian says, “as long as it can continue to prop up electrified vehicle sales.”
In other words, this is not the era of the Financial Crisis, where the guiding principle was growth-at-all-cost; instead the government will likely let the overall market slow down as long as NEV sales boom. This fits into China’s long-term strategic decision to become the dominant global leader in NEVs and auto-battery systems. And ICE vehicles are left to fend for themselves.
Shadow banks provided 40% of new loans for vehicle purchases in India. Read… Vehicle Sales Plunge amid India’s Shadow-Bank Debt Crisis & Contagion Fears
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Are we actually in a recession already? So much bad news, really.
The auto industry is in a recession globally. But the auto industry is only a sliver of the overall economy.
You are correct to a certain extent . The problem is that negative auto sales have a cumulative negative effect on the upstream industries i.e steel ,rubber ,plastics, glass ,upholstery(textiles) etc and has a disastrous effect on it’s ancillary suppliers who have increased their capacities in view of optimistic projections from the majors . Anyway the world is now already in a recession ( yes the authorities will not say so . The world is now a a ^ bail out ^ economy . The following industries are dead and are never coming back ;
1. Ship building (Hat Tip MC01)
2. Commercial aircraft building
3. Mining (Declining or negative EROEI)
4. Oil and gas ( Burn cash to produce shale oil)
Now add to this the auto industry and the world is looking to be bailed out on every front . The financial sector was bailed out in 2008 with TARP and has been under continued bail out with ZIRP and QE . How much and how ling can you keep this up is the question ?
Singapore just said the global economy is… With a extremely loose credit environment and majority of Central Banks in QE or equivalent to make things even more trippy
Maybe AT&T can achieve north of 200 Billion in debt after QE5! LOL
Kind of goes with rethinking cars as appliances to do stuff for you. Obviously the way things are headed.
Cars as an appliance.I used to buy Kenmore,
now I drive a Rav but wouldn’t be nice to own a jag.
1920: Ford ICE automobiles start becoming popular, makes America a mega automobile manufacturer for the rest of the century
2020: BYD EVs start becoming popular, makes China a mega automobile manufacturer for the rest of the century
1910. EVs are extremely popular in the United States and outsell ICEs. Battery charging and range are the major issues that ICE steal most of the market.
2020. EVs are popular in the United States with massive subsidies and tax credits. Battery charging and range are the major issues that ICE steal most of the market.
That’s how China’s government sees it. The “critical technology” in EVs is the battery. China, Japan, and South Korea dominate the auto-battery sector. US automakers are going to buy their “critical technology” from them :-]
I am skeptical about China’s EV push being based on pollution concerns.
Electricity in China is mostly from coal and its claims to have banned new coal plants are a fabrication. In 2018 it created coal- fired generation equivalent to the US installed base. There is no such thing as an environmental impact study.
China has lots of low- grade thermal coal. It does not have much oil and imported 30 billion from Saudi Arabia alone in 2018. SA was the largest source but all Gulf producers contributed.
But there is one pollution advantage to using coal to supply EVs: you can produce the electricity a long way from the capital and other cities, step it up to 150 K volts and ship it hundreds of miles to those cities.
Problem solved?
“Exactly”, said the observer on the other side of the aquarium. Kind of modeled on the reduction of C02 by western corporations/countries (the two words are interchangeable) by offshoring industry to China in the first place.
Aren’t the coalfields near Beijing?
I think you are right that oil is the most important reason why EV’s are so pushed but pollution is also a major reason
Sorta like NYC, rushing to replace scores-of-thousands of mob #4 oil boilers with PA fracked gas, to artificially export carbon footprints for slumlord DNC superdelegates, to leaky well-pads across the Delaware River (soon to be abandoned).
nick kelly,
China is exerting a HUGE effort building its natural gas, renewables (solar, wind, hydro), and nuclear power generating capacity. No one in the world comes even close in how much capacity it is adding with these technologies. However, the transition takes a long time. In the US it took 30 years to go from 55% coal to 28% coal because power plants last decades, and they’re not retired when they’re new. But China is into long-term thinking. And when it comes to a national fleet of EVs, you’ve got to work both sides because it also takes decades to create a national fleet that consists largely of EVs. Neither one can be accomplished overnight.
Living in Qingdao now for over 6 years, I have been constantly asking myself (and anybody who will listen) “Where will they park all the cars?”
All the on-street parking is used up. It’s a major project to find a spot now. Most people in urban China live in mid- and high-rises. Every newer building has an underground parking garage, but it is limited. When parking spots became available for our home under construction in 2010, they were $22,000 US. Just for a parking spot. Now they are over $50,000 US. This is typical. You can pay for parking by the month, but it won’t be near your home.
I don’t see the huge future for individually owned EV’s that many outsiders see. More likely they will be sold to rental companies that are springing up everywhere. There are rental plaza’s in residential areas, at gas stations, hotels, etc. You rent an EV by the hour or day with a phone app like ZipCar. You return it to the same plaza. Parking problem solved.
roddy6667,
When we moved to Manhattan nearly 20 years ago, we faced the same problem and sold both of our cars. In a big dense city like that, you’re better off without a car. And if you want to get out over the weekend occasionally and need a car, you can rent one.
China has a problem with air pollution degrading solar cell performance: https://arstechnica.com/science/2019/07/air-pollution-costs-china-1-9-billion-in-solar-electricity-each-year/ Those electric vehicles will present a huge load to the power grid. If they are still using coal fired power, then any vehicle emissions savings will simply be emitted by the power plants and renewables will still suffer. EVs are good but Lithium Ion technology is horribly polluting and those batteries will end up in landfill. Hydrogen fuel cell tech alleviates some of those issues (at the risk of your car becoming a bomb). I personally don’t see any of it making much of a difference without reducing overall miles traveled by the populace. But their EV industry will suddenly become very competitive against those of other countries.
So Xi is living the dream of the green new deal. And he is just an old fart. They need to have AOC take over, she will show what a real government backed NGD can do.
It is interesting though is that China is busy doing an all out approach on energy, they don’t particularly disfavor good ol fossil fuels.