“Where the American Dream Goes to Die”: Changes in House Prices, Rents, and Incomes since 1960 by Region & Metro

How out-of-whack is the discrepancy in growth between incomes, rents, and house prices?
The “San Francisco Housing Crisis,” as it’s called on a daily basis, is an extreme. But housing costs in major urban areas in the US have been eating up more and more of household incomes, as house prices and rents have soared and as incomes have crept up painfully slowly. In many cities, not just San Francisco, this condition is now called a “housing crisis” where families with median incomes can no longer afford to rent or buy adequate housing, or where too much of their income is spent on housing, with not enough left over for other things. They have no savings, they barely make it to the next paycheck, and they can’t help the local economy because housing saps their spending power.
Just how out-of-whack this discrepancy between income versus rents and house prices has become over the years is depicted in a new study with long-term charts, released by the research department of Clever Real Estate. Based on Census data going back to 1960 for median household incomes, median gross rents per month, and median house prices, all adjusted for inflation, it shows that nationally, incomes since 1960 have risen just 16%, while rents have risen 72%, and house prices have soared 121%:
But the national values above reflect everything thrown into one bucket, from the more affordable areas to the biggest housing bubbles. So we will separate them out by region and metro – and there are stunning differences.
All values in the charts are indexed to 1960. The charts only include data for the depicted years: 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2008, 2010, and 2017. The data for the years in between those years are not included. For example, if in one metro, the housing bust bottomed out in 2012, the low point falls between the data points of 2010 and 2017 and is not depicted. But you get the idea.
The West: house prices & rents v. household incomes.
In the West — a vast diverse region that spans Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming — the median house price, adjusted for inflation, soared 195% since 1960. And rents, adjusted for inflation rose 72%. But household incomes adjusted for inflation ticked up only 26%.
The growth rate (vertical axis) is on a different scale in the charts. For example at the chart above it tops out at 150% growth from 1960; in the chart below, it tops out at 200% growth from 1960; in one chart further down, it tops out at 550% (yup, San Francisco):
To dissect the changes in house prices and incomes in the West, the study by Clever Real Estate separates out different metro areas. For example, in Seattle and Denver, household incomes, adjusted for inflation, rose in near-lockstep 56% since 1960, while house prices in Denver soared 239%, and in Seattle 286%:
In Los Angeles, the median house price increased 358% since 1960, adjusted for inflation, while the median household income rose only 32%. In other words, house prices increased 11 times faster than household incomes:
San Francisco is tops, when it comes to house price increases: Since 1960, house prices surged 531% adjusted for inflation. Over the same period, household incomes also rose sharply, but not nearly enough: 91%. In San Francisco – where about 1% of the population is homeless and many others are struggling – the phrase “housing crisis” is in daily use for a reason: House prices increased about six times faster than incomes:
The Northeast: house prices & rents v. household incomes.
In the Northeast – Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont – house prices, when adjusted for inflation, have declined from the peak of the prior housing bubble, and are now up “only” 159% from 1960. They had been up 201% in 2008. Rents rose 84% since 1960 – and they have not declined since the last housing bubble, and have continued to outrun inflation. But household incomes rose only 38% since 1960. They did decline between 2008 and 2010 and are now back where they were in 2008:
The downward slope of the blue line above — a declining median house price since the peak of the housing bubble when adjusted for inflation — is unlike the chart for the West and nationwide. Clever Real Estate’s study explains it this way (all data adjusted for inflation):
However, a surprising trend emerged in our data between 2000 and 2017. We observed an increase of 110% in home prices between 2000 and 2008 (i.e., before the financial crisis), and a decrease of 24% between 2008 and 2010 (i.e., after the financial crisis), which real estate analysts expected. However, unusually, home prices dropped by a further 18% between 2010 and 2017, while household income increased by 9% between these years.
This trend in the Northeast overall is not the case in Boston. Adjusted for inflation, house prices in Boston, after falling 25% during the housing bust, are back where they were during the peak of the prior housing bubble, and are up 228% from 1960. But house prices in the New York metro, adjusted for inflation, while up 184% from 1960, have declined in real terms since the peak of the prior housing bubble.
Since 1960, median household incomes have risen only 71% in Boston and 54% in New York, adjusted for inflation, far outstripped by the surge in house prices:
In Pittsburgh, house prices have by far surpassed the peak of the prior housing bubble, which wasn’t much of a bubble, and are now up 64% since 1960, adjusted for inflation. The median household income rose 31% over the same period, a relationship to house prices that seems almost sane compared to the utter madness in the West:
The South: house prices & rents v. household incomes.
In the South – Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, D.C., Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia – house prices rose 156% since 1960, and rents 93%, while household incomes rose only 49%, all adjusted for inflation.
This region includes some of the poorest and lowest-cost and lowest-income states in the US, but it also includes high-cost and high-income states. In some cities in the region, real estate has gone through some mind-boggling booms and busts. Washington D.C., Miami, and Tampa are examples — and they’re included in my glory list of The Most Splendid Housing Bubble in America. So this here is everything in the big and diverse South thrown into one chart:
The Midwest: house prices & rents v. household incomes.
In the Midwest – Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin – house prices increased a practically reasonable 82% since 1960 adjusted for inflation, while rents rose 37% and incomes 29%:
As sample cities for the Midwest, the Clever Real Estate study selected St. Louis and Cincinnati. In both cities, adjusted for inflation, house prices are still down from the peak of the prior housing bubble. And incomes, also adjusted for inflation, are about flat with the mid-1990s:
In some of the hottest most overpriced rental markets, changes are afoot. Read… Apartment Rents Fall in Seattle, Southern California, New York, Oakland, San Jose, Chicago, Honolulu
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Nice charts. Many factors are at play as usual.
– Population growth vs. “attractive location”. Attractive location usually includes factors such as weather, recreation, business activity. Port cities have lots of these things naturally and as a matter of history, thus the bi-coastal thing. Denver has reasonable weather, nice geography, etc.
– Structural economic problem: housing, and basically all other durable goods, have been in decline per capita for decades. This is a structural chicken and egg thing (as often in macroeconomics): housing is a huge (hugest?) part of the economy, and “housing” employment (construction, mortgages, materials, etc.), is huge.
If the demand for housing could go up and commensurate employment in these areas, a new trend could be achieved.
Not so far though.
I never lived it but based on those charts I think I hate 1970.
Lots of people hate 1971, infamous for Nixon severing the last monetary tie to gold.
This is very interesting data! Thank you!
Looking a the Los Angeles house prices, it looks like the drop in house prices from 1990-2000 was greater than the 2008 bust.
What caused this? Aerospace downsizing? Urban blight and people moving to the suburbs?
I owned a house in S. CA during this time and remember house prices being very flat in the 1990’s. It could be that high inflation is dominating the chart.
Regarding growth since 1970, any correlation with the rise of two income households? Also any correlation with loss of gold standard?
Yes, high inflation hides of lot of things.
Seen it,
I bought in 1991 and was upside down for 9 years, only bubble 2.0 (that was the 2nd time i’d seen this pattern, we are in bubble 3.0 IMHO) saved me. Back then the government wasn’t in the business of making banks whole again so foreclosures were everywhere and yes I should have bought as many as I could. BUT when the last bust happened I figured the same patter would play out and holy cow was I wrong. RE is now an asset class that has it’s own plunge protection team to ensure that those prices never reflect reality.
Interesting, the bigger the spread between house prices and income, the more the mortgage market grew. If the data is accurate, they had to know the housing market was heading for disaster.
Isn’t most of the recent price movements the result of “foreign buyers?” It’s a different world out there.
Some of the most discouraging economic data I’ve seen in a long time.
I think if you were to plot inflation in utilities, home insurance, and real estate taxes the trends would be similar.
If this keeps up U.S. cities will start to look like Rio de Janeiro or Sao Paulo with significant portions of the populations living in tin shacks in “favelas” around the cities.
I don’t have a clue how to remedy this disparity but if something isn’t done pro-actively the set of possible reactive solutions is scary.
When they print and you work, you lose. Period.
They say “If we don’t print, you have no work to do, your vote.”
I reject your reality and insert my own … print the money and give it to me not them
It’s already happening in Seattle. Today, I took a freeway I haven’t in a while and saw a sprawling encampment where even a few years ago none had existed at all. Maybe the next phase will be semi-permanent fixtures. It’s a bit surreal to see technology and manufacturing progress as it has, and yet we don’t even house our population or guaranty a basic level of healthcare.
As for income, it’s also worth noting that women entered the workforce during the time period in question, so median income fell even more relative to housing prices on a per-worker basis than it at first appears.
Well, finally some good news. The low inflation problem is grave indeed, but at least housing is one bright spot where the Fed has managed to mitigate this serious problem. The price of everything keeps rising relentlessly but we just can’t seem to stop deflation.
Central bankers have courageously made massive sums of money available to the investor class at low and even negative interest rates but even this valiant effort has not saved us from the scourge of prices that just don’t go up fast enough. I’m so disappointed when I see my grocery bill has only gone up 25% in one year – I know the Fed can do better than this. They have the courage to act, they will save us, they just need more time. I just hope soon I will no longer be able to afford groceries at all.
These are dark days but don’t lose hope, prices will rise more rapidly in the future. The Fed is intelligent and courageous they will delivery the higher prices we all hope for.
I’m a rapidly fossilizing historian of the UK, so maybe my antiquarian knowledge may be of some assistance. In the UK for decade after decade from the Napoleonic Wars on the purpose of investments was to live off the dividends. You made your pile, then you invested it so that your children, and your children’s children, could live a comfortable and highly respectable life as rentiers. You did not “sell the silver”, i.e. the stocks and bonds on which the family fortune rested.
Today, in America, the purpose of assets like stocks and bonds is to buy cheap and sell dear. No one who is really wealthy is prepared to live on the annual income of returns on his or her investments. They all want to “make it grow”, and can’t leave a nickle on the table. The idea of living like a character in a Regency or Victorian novel (“he has a country seat and 1200 a year”) is alien to most wealthy Americans. So they adore asset inflation, because they are not living on a fixed income and want their fortune to grow via said asset inflation. This has led to an inflationary bias at the top, which is unusual as historically the wealthy don’t like inflation because it eats away at the value of their interest, fixed rents on land, and dividends. But that’s not how Americans get rich and stay rich. They do so via speculation. Therefore, they love asset inflation.
As a rule, money does not last more than three generations in America.
Money has lasted in my family – Franco Spanish – since 1100. Yes, you read correctly.
Actually, since c 600 AD, but that was based on force, not commerce, so I don’t really count it.
From that perspective, the US is a plaything and fantasy of mere adolescents in terms of real civilisation.
I say this just to give you a sense of historical perspective, not to boast, because ‘wealth’ is mere dirt.
I myself only value what I make with my hands, not the rather ignoble game of speculation and manipulation which is what you all get so excited about.
Direct your thoughts to God,because that is all that matters in the end: a pure heart and a love of the best in your fellow men.
No one will ever remember you for being rich: but those who knew you will recall your goodness and decency if that is how you have lived.
@Cynic
Thank you for your sharing comment.
Since you come from generational wealth, please tell us what role if any, physical gold plays in preserving that wealth through the ages.
And yes, God bless, directing our attention towards the Almighty carries us through eternity.
Great comment, Mr Levy. Interesting.
Van,
Post of the f’ing decade right there. Touche ~!~
Since 1% of San Franciscans already live on the street just where does this all end? Just who does benefit from not having enough housing for so many people?
Are we all waiting for the Great Depression/Recession/Civil War 2.0 to hit before we deal with this?
On the more immediately practical side, would ending the effectively free money for Rentier Class and taxing or restricting empty housing help?
Down the drain goes American Dream
Data seems to agree with Case – Shiller. Since 2000, LA home prices has gone up more than any other area in the country.
And Boston will repeat that for the next 10 years.
Between 1970 and 1980 we had huge demographics. Afterward they were reasonable until the last decade, with boomers now aging out of prime buying time. Not 100% sure on the housing bump between 1970 and 1980 (besides demographics), but much of the remainder of the increase is explained with a long term chart of US mortgage rates.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/MORTGAGE30US
A Shiller housing price to median household income ratio historical chart shows a bubble. Over the decades home prices have kept up with inflation. More recently real estate outperformed govt. bonds, inflation and gold bars. It was rising at double digit rates for years. The average size of a new home built in the US has been increasing. Benjamin Franklin observed a house with two chimneys burns more fuel than a house with one. He recommended cost control, thrift and diligence as a way to wealth. A big house will bring more property taxes, insurance expense, utility expense, maintenance and repairs. It might not bring a better job or pay raise. Home owners got heart disease and cancer same as renters.
Seems like something happened in 1971 ,what was his name? Nixon, lets print our way to prosperity top move.
A home’s median value……but what is a home? In 1960 the average size home was 1300 sq ft. Now 2700 Sq ft. Air conditioning, granite counter tops, covered patio, fencing, three car garages, jet tubs, dual head showers, heated floors, sound systems,under cabinet lighting, third bathrooms, fireplaces, pantries, decorated driveways etc etc were all much rarer than today. So adjusted….not much change……sorry……but true…….unless someone can provide this old man some other reason. Always willing to learn.
Thanks for this post Wolf. I’ve forwarded it to several friends who are struggling to buy that first house. It doesn’t help them buy the house, bu5 it helps them understand the insanity of it all…