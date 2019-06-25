The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America: First Year-Over-Year Drops Since Housing Bust 1

New York, San Francisco condo prices fall year-over-year. Seattle house prices flat year-over-year. After earlier declines, Denver, Boston hit new highs. Miami, Phoenix, Las Vegas try to regain nutty peaks of Housing Bubble 1.
Seasonal price spikes are cropping up in many of the most splendid housing bubbles in America, but in some metros they were not nearly large enough and prices fell compared to the same month last year, the first such declines since Housing Bust 1, and in others, they produced new all-time highs, and in others got them closer to the crazy highs of Housing Bubble 1.
New York Condo Prices:
In the New York City metro, condo prices dropped 0.8% in April from March, according to the CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index released this morning. This drop pushed the index down 1.8% from the peak in October 2018, and a tad (0.7%) below where it had been in April 2018, the first year-over-year decline since the end of Housing Bust 1. The index is now below where it had first been in January 2018:
The Core-Logic Case-Shiller Home Price Index is a rolling three-month average; today’s release represents closings that were entered into public records in February, March, and April.
San Francisco Bay Area Condo Prices
Condo prices in the five-county San Francisco Bay Area – the counties of San Francisco, San Mateo (northern part of Silicon Valley), Alameda and Contra Costa (East Bay), and Marin (North Bay) – jumped 1.5% in April from March, according to the Case-Shiller index. But it wasn’t enough to beat the seasonal surge last year, and compared to April 2018, the index declined 0.7%. This was the second month in a row of year-over-year declines – the first such event since April 2012 at the end of Housing Bust 1:
San Francisco Bay Area House Prices
The Case-Shiller index for single-family house prices in the five-county San Francisco Bay Area jumped 1.6% in April from March. But it wasn’t enough and further eroded the year-over-year price gains, which are now down to just 1.8% compared to April 2018. The index remains below its peak of July 2018:
The Case Shiller index was set at 100 for January 2000; a value of 200 indicates that prices have doubled since January 2000. Every housing market on this list of the most splendid housing bubbles in America has an index value somewhere in its history of over 200, either during Housing Bubble 1 or during Housing Bubble 2, the minimum requirement for this list.
Seattle House Prices:
Prices of single-family houses in the Seattle metro rose 1.1% in April from March. But it wasn’t enough to keep up with the seasonal spring surge last year. This left the index flat with April 2018, the first year-over-year flat-reading since the end of Housing Bust 1 in April 2012. The index is down 2.8% from the peak in June 2018:
Los Angeles House Prices:
House prices in the Los Angeles metro rose 1.0% in April from March, thus beating by a tiny fraction the old record of August 2018, according to the Case-Shiller index. This moved the index up 1.5% from April 2018:
San Diego House Prices:
House prices in the San Diego metro ticked up 0.5% in April from March, less than the seasonal jump a year ago, which eroded the year-over-year gain further, now down to just 0.8% compared to April 2018. The index remained down a smidgen from its peak in July last year:
Portland House Prices:
The Case Shiller index for house prices in the Portland metro rose 1.1% in April from March, in line with the seasonal jump last year, leaving the year-over-year gain at 2.6%, but it allowed the index to barely squeak past its record of July 2018 to a new record by the thinnest of margins — and has the chart shows, has been essentially flat since July last year:
Boston House Prices:
After declining three months in a row from their November peak, house prices in the Boston metro started rising again in March, in line with seasonal moves. In April, the Case Shiller index jumped 1.9% from March to a new high, for a year-over-year gain of 3.9%:
Denver House Prices:
House prices in the Denver metro rose 0.8% in April from March, but the seasonal gain was smaller than last year, and the year-over-year gain of the Case Shiller index was whittled down to 3.8%, the smallest gain since May 2012:
Miami House Prices:
House prices in the Miami metro in April ticked up a smidgen from March but remained a smidgen below February, creating a three-month flat spot that has now whittled the year-over-year gain down to 3.7%. This leaves the index 13.4% below the nutty peak of Housing Bubble 1:
Tampa House Prices:
House prices in Tampa rose 0.7% in April from March and are up 5.6% year-over-year, but remain down 10% from their mind-bendingly nutty peak during Housing Bubble 1:
Phoenix House Prices:
The Case Shiller index for the Phoenix metro rose 0.8% in April from March, for a year-over-year again of 6.0%, leaving the index 17.7% from its crazy peak during Housing Bubble 1:
Las Vegas House Prices:
House prices in the Las Vegas metro rose 0.6% in April from March, for a 7.1% year-over-year gain, but that was down from February’s 9.7% and March’s 8.2% year-over-year gain. The index has been essentially flat since October last year:
Washington DC:
The Case Shiller index for the Washington D.C. metro rose 0.9% in April from March, but this gain was less than the seasonal gain last year, and the year-over-year gain was whittled down to 2.6%. The index remains 9.6% below its nutty peak of Housing Bubble 1:
The Case Shiller Index, a measure of house price inflation
The Case-Shiller methodology is based on “sales pairs”: It compares the sales price of a house in the current month to the last transaction of the same house years ago, thus tracking price changes of the same house over time. When the price of a house doubles, it’s not because the house grew to be twice its former size, but because it takes twice as many dollars to buy the same house. So the index tracks the purchasing power of the dollar with regards to the same house, which makes it an effective measure of house-price inflation.
California labor force and employment drop as people and businesses bail out. Texans Say, “We’re Full.” And Californians, Buckling Under Housing Costs & Congestion, Tell Wannabe Leavers, “Just Do It.” Read... California Panics about Losing Businesses and People (to Texas): What the Housing Market Fears Most is Cropping Up in the Data
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I heard of “Price Reduced” signs in Menlo Park and Palo Alto. Don’t ever recall that happening.
Yup, reduced from Outrageously Overpriced to Ridiculously Overpriced.
Another Boomer hotbed, Orlando also saw its first YoY price decrease since the Great Recession.
The days of “normal” workers retiring to Florida after 20 years on, then collecting a pension for life are kinda over…
Once again, Los Angeles keeps it’s crown as the metro area with the greatest home price appreciation in the US … as measured by Core Logic. Los Angeles is north of 280, which is higher than any other metro. When you take in the fact that LA county has more than 10 million people, one can only imagine how high the number would be if you removed the distant desert areas from LA county. Those 2M+ Manhattan Beach tear downs were under 750K just 6 short years ago.
And, as I have been telling you for a while, Boston is hot hot hot. Finally Case Shiller is showing that.
With today’s low low mortgage rates, thing are going to get better from here.
Low rates today and things are going get better…….
30 year fix rate is higher than 2013.
Price is wayyyy higher than 2013.
Income better than 2013? I guess so, but NOT inflated as much as house prices.
Can house price rise even further? Sure. But this for sure is NOT 2013 any more.
Oh, please read the title. First y-o-y drop.
Most of these house price charts (especially the West Coast Ones) look like an endurance athlete that has been juiced with steroids and adrenaline. Their performance keeps climbing as the doses increase little by little over time. Then they hit the peak of what their body can take and they jitter up and down at a kind of performance plateau until their heart gives out and they slump in to a coma or death. We are right now at the performance plateau part of the curve with housing prices.
I arrived in Florida in 2012. There seemed to be “For Sale” signs on every block. A Cape Coral condo was sold in a short sale for $50k.
They said wealthy Latin Americans invested in Miami ocean view property. There may have been money laundering. The place as a Cuban American influence. The median income family has difficulties buying property there. Recently there was an article about wealthy Brazilians skipping Miami to buy properties in Portugal.
I read about wealthy Chinese driving up the cost of real estate in Australia, Hong Kong, Vancouver, Toronto and the West Coast USA.
I know a couple, in south FL, who only recently managed to unload the two condos they owned when they married 10 years ago. The losses were $30K and $50K. It took them 10 years to save enough to get a bigger place and 10 years to build enough equity to get out. The place they bought over a year ago was sold to them by a guy who took a $150K loss to unload his place.
The GFC is still playing out in the places that took the biggest hits, but you only hear about it, if you know the victims.
Just like for Canadian cities the US housing market is flat, it’s no going up in any appreciable way nor is it going down, for the most part. For example, for LA the index went up a measily 1.8%. That is not an expansion of the house bubble in this city. Looking at these charts for the last few years that is a marked slowdown. But don’t worry housing bulls, Powell will drive interest rates down to zero.