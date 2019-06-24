California Panics about Losing Businesses and People (to Texas): What the Housing Market Fears Most is Cropping Up in the Data

But Texans Say, “We’re Full.” And Californians, Buckling Under Housing Costs & Congestion, Tell Wannabe Leavers, “Just Do It”
This is now everywhere in the Media. In San Francisco, it was on Radio this morning, a whole discussion on KQED’s Forum about California and Texas, with a good dose of California-bashing, and some Texas-bashing too. The fear is that business conditions and costs of living are driving businesses and people out of California. The panic here is over this question: What can California do to stem the outflow of businesses and people to Texas? At least that’s the official panic.
And there is suddenly some reason for this panic. According the latest data from the California Employment Development Department, the labor force (people who are either working or are actively looking for work) and the number of employed people declined two months in a row, April and May, to form a fairly steep dip, even on a seasonally adjusted bases as shown in the chart:
The labor force peaked in February at 19.582 million (seasonally adjusted) and has since dropped by 103,600 people to 19.479 million, below where it had been in April 2018!
The number of employed people dropped by 104,900 over the same period to 18.65 million, to the level of September 2018.
Given that the labor force and the number of working people shrank at about the same rate, the unemployment rate remained flat in May with February at 4.2%. So this is not a case of companies massively laying off people, but a case of people leaving the state, both employed and unemployed people.
California is nearly always ranked as one of the worst places to do business, and Texas as one of the best. For example, in its 2019 rankings, Chief Executive put Texas in first place and California in dead-last 50th place.
While these types of surveys are routinely brushed off as whining by spoiled-rotten CEOs, the dip in the labor force and employment are now causing some soul-searching here.
On Friday, it was Governor Gavin Newsom who came out swinging. “Every year, the executive magazines come out and say, ‘California is the worst place to do business, No. 50 in the nation,” he told the San Francisco Chronicle. “They say the best places are Tennessee and Texas … but if it’s all about (gross domestic product), we outperform everyone.” The state “is still the envy of the world,” he said.
“Some of the CEOs have never done better in their lifetime,” he said. “They made all their money here, and then move to Arizona before their IPO.”
Also on Friday, Newsom addressed the crowd of executives at the 2019 Pacific Summit in San Francisco: “We’re not going to be the cheapest place to do business, but you knew that 50 years ago,” he said. He mentioned some of the reforms. “We’re making progress, and I hope you’ll start focusing on that rather than the 13.3% damn tax rate.”
And yet California’s population has ballooned to nearly 40 million people, and housing is insufferably expensive. The term “Housing Crisis” is in common use in many cities, and there is a continuous flow of stories in the media about people who work at any of the tech companies in Silicon Valley or San Francisco or Southern California, often as contractors, who cannot afford housing, or don’t want to blow all their income on housing, and so they’re living in cars, vans, and RVs parked in endless rows on some streets.
Other people, who live in slightly less unaffordable areas face horrible commutes. In the Bay Area, these commutes also involve chokepoints in the form of bridges. These people leave their house before 5 a.m. to beat the rush, and since everyone is doing it, that’s when the rush starts.
So, for many Californians buckling under this stress, there is a fervent wish that these people that keep talking about leaving the state should just do it, instead of wasting everyone’s time talking about it. The people that are buckling under housings costs, congestion, and commutes wouldn’t mind if a few million Californians finally packed up and moved to Texas.
About 21% of Americans live either in California (40 million) or in Texas (29 million). No other state comes close. Florida is third with a population of 21 million people (chart via Google Public Data Explorer):
Alas, I just heard from my concerned friends in Texas. And they told me to spread the word here in California that Texas is full, and that the new go-to state is now North Dakota. Pooh-poohing California has become an election strategy by certain Republican candidates in Texas with a battle cry, “Don’t California My Texas,” which is now available on T-shirts.
In San Francisco and Silicon Valley, according to EDD’s not seasonally adjusted data, the jury is still out fretting. In the counties of San Francisco, San Mateo (northern part of Silicon Valley), and Santa Clara (southern part of Silicon Valley), the labor force dropped from the peak in February by 31,100 to 2.09 million, with a very sharp drop in April, followed by an uptick in May, taking it back to August 2018 levels. The number of employed people fell by 19,000 to 2.05 million, also back to August 2018 levels.
And since the labor force plunged more quickly, with people apparently heading for Texas or maybe North Dakota, the unemployment rate dropped to 1.8% in San Francisco and San Mateo, and to 2.1% in Santa Clara Country, all of them the lowest rates in the data as far as I can see. So this is not a case of companies laying off people – no, they’re still struggling to hire – but a case of people vanishing.
In Los Angeles County – with a population of 10.1 million, over a quarter of California lives there – the plunge started late last year: From the peak in November through May, the county lost 103,000 people in its labor force and 68,700 employed people.
This shrinkage took the labor force to 5.072 million, a level first seen in June 2017 – nearly two years ago! And employment dropped to 4.873 million, a level first seen in September 2017. So here, the jury is no longer out:
Because in Los Angeles too the labor force is shrinking faster than the number of employed people, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.9%.
For now, there are still hopes that the dreadfully shrinking labor force is just a statistical quirk or a seasonal factor. This could still be the case in the Bay Area. But in Los Angeles County, the data is strong and persistent enough to indicate that there is some kind of trend at work.
And Los Angeles might be the leading edge in this trend, with the Bay Area and other population centers following behind. And that’s what California’s officials and the entire housing industry and other industries are fretting about.
But this would be just what Californians who are buckling under housing costs and congestion are praying for: That this net-outflux might pick up some speed and make some room and take some pressure off the housing market and allow prices and rents to correct.
This will be a fun discussion.
I’ll start. I’ve lived in Oklahoma City, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Chicagoland and Wisconsin. And every single place has its pros and cons. I can’t speak for CA, but having visited, yes, it is expensive. It is also beautiful and full of hard working people.
Texas is huge. There is plenty of room for sprawl. But aside from Dallas and to some degree, San Antonio, the public transportation system is terrible. Getting around in Austin is frequently an exercise in gridlock. Driving is essential when it is 100 degrees because walking means heatstroke. Better have good AC. Really nice in October though.
This is real. I’m in my late 50’s, husband and I are hanging in. But the people who are leaving are our youngish late 20’s early 30’s. Just recently spoke with and old friend, 3 of her nephews and their young families all moved to Texas. All are college educated, good jobs, but middle class jobs, ie nurses, teachers. They can’t make it in California. They can buy a house there and not have to sit in traffic for two hours. California is for old people who already got theirs ( or ours) and very poor immigrants. The young middle class are the ones that are leaving.
Texas has the best BBQ anywhere, though.
Yet another gas tax coming on July 1st. I gotta get outta here, too.
Well, it’s interesting what Texans say about Californians and vice-versa, but I think I know what both say about West Virginians.
Nothing.
Thank the lord.
I love West Virginia! Make sure nobody “discovers” it.
RD & Cat: Built my last electric mining shovel in WV!
I heard that St. Peters has to lock up WVs on weekends and holidays or they will return to WV!
My crew used to show me pictures of their state champion hound dogs!
Got to love them Hatfield & McCoy hillbillies!
LOL!!!
Moved from Kansas to Chicago last year. Had a choice……..find a new job with pay starting around $16/hour in Kansas, or make double that in Chicago.
So far, I’m loving it.
Yeah, property taxes on real estate are high. So don’t buy a house. Rental properties are higher in Chicago, but not ridiculously high.
Property taxes are offset by other expenses. Electric rates are a lot cheaper, and because it doesn’t hit 100 degrees much, you use less electricity anyway. They don’t slap property taxes on vehicles. Lots of rental properties close to anywhere you work, so no more 10-20 mile (or longer) commutes.
Chicago has tons of stuff to do, and even more within a couple hours drive. A three hour drive in Kansas gets you from Wichita to Okie City, or the southwest suburbs of KC, or some God-Forsaken armpit in BFE/Western Kansas. Travel in Kansas is measured by hours, not by miles.
Of course, you could say the same about Texas. Look up “Clusterf##k” in the dictionary, and there is a satellite view of the DFW Metroplex.
Yes North Texas is a clusterf**k. I suggest everyone stay away. /s
Oh this is fresh…..California panics…….well one way to attract business to your state is to offer higher taxes and free medical to illegals.
Invite the whole world in for free shit and let businesses pay for…..that makes total sense…..
Bu bu but I thought all those newly to be acquired undocumented sanctuarians were going to make up for the near homeless who’ve had enough of the Democrat’s intransigence !! What happened ?
I don’t believe one word being uttered from the likes of Gov. Lounge Lizard …
And San Francisco’s population does provide lots & lots of free shit…and urine
Wolf, when I attended the get together on April 30th, I was staying with a friend down in San Jose. He has a condo there and his neighbors are now “tax refugees ” in Henderson NV. The rent they are collecting on the San Jose condo more than pays for their housing expenses in NV.
Steve, the guy who rode his motorbike across the USA from PA to our WOLF FEST! Good to hear from you.
Yes, lots of people are doing that. I know a few too. But you have to be careful. The California Franchise Board, our tax collector, has figured this out too. They can get snarly if they think you’re avoiding state taxes by having a home in NV but spending too much time in CA.
Need to change the politics in Cali.
I moved to Palo Alto in the 80s when housing was affordable, congestion was manageable and working there was amazing. Today, housing is beyond reach unless you have a combined income of $500k. The congestion is insane and you will most likely work for a greed-driven CEO.
I bolted out of there 30 years later and I kick myself for not having left earlier.
Memo to Californians pondering a move out of state. Please leave that liberal BS in California. Try the center/right side of the political spectrum. You might find it invigorating.
Where I live you get to keep most of what you earn. And as an added bonus we don’t allow people to sh*t on the sidewalk.
I suppose the robot labor for McDonalds, Starbucks and such in California can’t come soon enough. Even at $15 hr, where are you going to live if not with momma or in your car? Fast food and retail could build a second story over the business to house bodies (as they are called by management).
Here in coastal SoCal, the cost of living rivals Bay Area prices. But the economy down here is nowhere near the same. It is just not the powerful innovator/wealth creator that is the Bay Area. There aren’t nearly as many high paying jobs. Consequently, the average resident is stretched thin trying to get by. With the Trump tax reform taking effect, effective tax rates for the home owning class are up by 5-7%. That’s ALL of the disposable income for all but the highest earners. This will continue to work through the economy and it won’t look pretty.
I really liked Texas when I visited my brother down there. However, I would be pretty concerned about climate change in either state to be honest. Floods or drought, drought or floods. Good fishing in Texas, good hunting, and the best music next to Bluegrass! Fewer ‘issues’ . They even have a great Hockey team. But I’ll bet all the great places are long gone taken and held by old families, especially land near water.
If you want to get ahead somewhere, you have to be in the first group to arrive, not the last or latest. There are other choices out there to be found, and the good ones aren’t being talked about. That’s been my experience.
The biomedical labor market in SoCal is tight right now. So hard to find talent.
My partner moved here from South Carolina. She says her in-laws spent $600 a month on the A/C in their house during summer month. I don’t have A/C and my heater isn’t even hooked up. I drive once a week and I am protected by Prop 13. When I went back to S.C., the area was rural and the community seemed to gather to eat breakfast at Hardee’s. It had like chicken fried steak on biscuits and gravy. Soda seemed to be the drink of choice with breakfast? Yuck! Lots of “dollar stores.” People looked out of shape and their skin was a funny yellow color. The little cities around there were DEAD; the mills left and they weren’t coming back. CAT plant had closed, but the facility was taken over by a Korean company. I went to Greenville/Spartenburg – parts looked like Socal and it had at least one Whole Foods Market and the BMW plant appeared to have attracted lots of related industries. Real estate was cheap though; very cheap! My partner said she was never really accepted back there and she tried. We drove through Texas on I-20. It looked like The Great Depression. Really dry and barren with cotton fields. We drove straight through to Midland from Columbia, SC and Midland was so depressing, I just went to bed w/o eating and had a breakfast sandwich the next morning in El Paso.I had a place in Southern WA to retire to, but the more I was there the more I realized that the weather was depressing. I could live in Reno. Peeps will continue to suck it up in Sactown and move 2 hours east to Reno, Verdi or 2.5 hours to Carson City and enjoy a better after-tax lifestyle. My buddy in Reno says that the Californians are changing the state from red to blue.
The only reason I am in socal is because I have a cushy job
I understand in general socal sucks for middle income like me and as someone who has lived in many places all around usa i believe usa has many beautiful places to offer
Inertia is what holding me back