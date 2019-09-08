THE WOLF STREET REPORT: What to Do About the Student-Loan Fiasco?

The University-Corporate-Financial Complex is going to squeal.
OK, I’m going to wade into this debate. And I’m going to do it with my boots on (11 minutes).
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Be sure to wear hip boots!
What you say is true. I ask why is it that if you build a ladder, the government cares how safe it is, yet allows an unregulated market regarding college offerings? If it is backed by taxpayers, there should be strings attached.
I would go with what you propose going forward. With existing debt, two things come to mind. If liquidity needs to be injected into the market in the future, it needs to be done with helicopter money to the masses. Those who owe college debts would have their portion applied to their college debt. Also, if needed be, existing obligations should be spread over 15-20 years.
The textbook issue has been a longstanding one, and it has gotten worse. You now have to ave a license key to your digital copy. It’s not like you can go to a used bookstore, and buy an edition that has a few more pictures than the previous edition.
But it must be said that these adults need a swift kick. Credit cards were offered all over campus when I went decades ago. The stupid took them and ran up the debt. I was under no illusion as a college student without a full time job (only worked part time during the semester and full time in between) that I could afford to eat out often. Yesterday, I grabbed some food near a major campus. The eateries were packed with young college students. Mist be nice to feel entitled.
Well, you said you were going to wade in with your boots on, and indeed you did. I expect this thread to be very active & long for a few days.
I’ve previously been told that forgiveness of student debt is “social justice” (not to be confused with political vote-buying).
That’s an interesting opinion in light of every student loan requires an explicit contractural promise to pay back the taxpayer. Social justice my ass; this attitude is pure entitlement & self-centered greed.
So, what about the bailouts that the big WS firms get? What % of GDP is that?
The bailouts they paid back with interest? This is such a tired argument. That saved the economy from cratering, which would impact everyone. And they paid.it.back.
Forgiveness is permanently forgiving debts predominantly middle and upper middle class people willingly signed on to.
The two aren’t remotely comparable, but it doesn’t stop the “Wall St vs Main St” narrative.
What about the plunge protection team stepping in day after day after day to buy shares of failing companies?
Is every single one of these companies TBTF? I don’t think so.
If you want to talk about saving the economy from cratering did you ever consider the fact that that every student who has been jacked for ridiculous amounts of tuition and is saddled with this debt will NOT buy a home – will NOT buy a car – will NOT go on a vacation etc?
Do you not think that this situation also has the potential to crater the economy?
Obviously not….
@Rat Fink,
Can you show me concrete evidence, not speculation or conspiracy theories, that the fed is buying shares of companies en masse?
It has been discussed many times, student loans will be a slow drag on the economy, but they will not cause a crater and are nowhere close to the magnitude of the housing bubble. Don’t forget, that money went somewhere. It may be highly-paid admins, evil textbook companies or whatever, but that money is fueling consumption elsewhere in the economy. Forgiveness is just double-dipping at the expense of the federal deficit.
The median student loan debt is something like $34k, while the median lifetime earnings difference for a college grad is several orders of magnitude higher. Sure, there are outliers, but overall, most should not have trouble paying it off. I have no care if people don’t get to go on vacations…
I’m all for making education more accessible, but once again, blanket forgiveness is neither the answer nor a necessity.
And a smack in the face to anyone responsible enough to work through college and accrue no debts, or pay off their debts.
Appalling. But not surprising.
Wow, both of you are steeped in your own entitlements when you take a second to look at it with the perspective that the rest of the developed world looks at it. And the amount of proudly displayed schadenfreude that others need to suffer to get the good life is astonishing.
The rest of our civilized world see education as a public good, that each citizen has a fundamental right to pursue, not only for personal financial stability, but as a means to having the most educated electorate possible. So you know, they don’t go voting for a demagogue or something.
So instead of seeing the value in an educated citizenry, you’re advocating for keeping a predatory loan system that the federal government has been underwriting for years. The rest of the developed world literally sees this civil issue as if the fire department showed up to your burning house and offered you a payday loan before extinguishing the fire. Sure there’s some moral hazard with this system all around. The firefighters could eventually extort the victims and spend the money on the finest cashmere and silk lined suits, and the resident could opt for burning open candles all the time, even when not home, but again that’s why the rest of the world sees this as a public good that should be nationalized. Then there’s some credible reason why the administration and financilization of these institutions needs to be made transparent and responsive. Something you’ve never been allowed to consider if you’ve gotten used to the Koch brother’s deregulation koolaid.
But it’s fine, you can believe whatever ideology you want, without considering the alternatives or practicing criticality. You can even pretend that a student debt payment program won’t have any provisions for back pay to those who did “responsibly” cowtow to the loan sharks. Because I guess that wouldn’t be justice.
It’s like the experiment where they spray the whole group of monkeys with water each time one of them tries to climb up to get some bananas. They eventually become cultured to the point that they punish each other instead of getting sprayed with water. And slowly you can even remove the original monkeys that witnessed the banana-water spray causality, and the monkeys will still go on punishing each other, so that none of them get the bananas, even though the bananas are now free to get.
You want to help out, that’s great. Please do it with your own money though. My money had nothing to do with it – so please leave it out of this. Moreover I need it badly to feed my own family.
If you can recover bailout money, more power to you.
Paying back a loan you signed on for is cowtowing? Here I thought that was called being a responsible adult and sticking to my word.
How much bailout money are you holding out for someone else to pay your loans?
No one is arguing that public education shouldn’t be more accessible (in my case I agree with moving it toward free), but making the current system free will just further advantage those well off enough to go. We need to rethink how we educate for the future, which may mean 2 year programs for a lot of tracks, not 4 year degrees.
@davie “you’re advocating for keeping a predatory loan system that the federal government has been underwriting for years”.
You put your finger on a key issue. The private lenders were actually underwriting the risk of the loans. They had accounting standards. That all changed. Student loan stat’s are the results.
The most expensive education is a bad education. The most expensive education is a free education. Visit a few public K-12 schools and take a peek.
Bigger Smack in the face for anyone who went straight to work from High School and worked their way up, and anyone who went to a trade school and accrued almost no debt – Acting responsibly… once again, the responsible people are punished, and the irresponsible ones get a reward!
Exactly I certainly is
Let the universities and Wall Street fail.
Very frustrating problem. These institutions need to be forced to trim fat… This summer featured a lot of drama when the governor suggested the state university system take a 40% haircut in state funding, about 20% overall. Rather than sit down and talk the university system president utilized university assets and personnel to whip the public into a frenzy, suggesting that to cut the university budget would destroy everything good in this state…
I’m a tiny minority: a university affiliate that believes the cuts are necessary. 56% of the system’s budget is payroll, but just a quarter of that is spent on actual faculty. I worked 4 years as a student laborer in campus facility services, and I can tell you only a small fraction of that other 40% is going towards maintenance personnel and student workers… 5-8% at best. The rest? Administrators.
About once a year someone in the offices near the campus chancellor would retire, precipitating a work order to move offices as the ladies working there jostled to work closer to the big man. In one case a woman spent the whole day sanding and staining her bookcase as we moved her things…
The bloat is unreal. I advocated then and now for a serious restructuring NOW. This level of waste can’t go on forever, and waiting until a serious curtailing of federal financial aid happens risks the whole institution.
The president did finally sit down with the governor to talk, a month and a half later. The result? A negotiation to a 20%(10%) reduction over 3 years, a huge level of unneccessary stress for most of the state, and the loss of a good number of faculty who smartly decided that if the problem was as dire as the university administrators and their “not university affiliated” advocacy group’s internet and radio advertisements made it out to be, they’d be better off finding work elsewhere.
What a disgrace.
Truly a disgrace indeed….saw this myself – see my comment below. Brings to mind what someone (can’t remember who) said about cutting waste in gov’t and institutions such as colleges:
“site unseen, cut the budget in half…then site unseen cut it in half again…it is at that point that you then go in and look for waste”. Exactly !!!
Only a depression will wake us up at this point !
It truly angers me as the son of immigrant parents who sacrificed much and who even answered the call to serve as part of the invasion force at Omaha Beach (WWII) which my dad managed to survive somehow…why, because it simply spits in the face of all these heroes who sacrificed all so that we could have a life. The current behaviors will lead to a depression as I believe that such events are sociological and behavioral in nature but manifest themselves financially….truly the consequences of mass behavior. We will stay tuned.
I retired in 2016 from a 30 year career as a college professor. June of 2016 was indeed one of the happiest days of my life as I no longer needed to witness on a daily basis all the waste, non sense and misguided expectations from both administrators and many students alike. Truly nauseating ! (not to mention all the left wing B/S)
How true the line from the old Ghost Busters movie that went something like this – if memory serves me right – after blowing up the lab at the university…
Actor 1: Oh my God, they are going to fire us!
Actor 2: don’t worry, we will get a job.
Actor 1: do you mean out there in the real world?
Actor 2: yes, of course.
Actor 1: I don’t know….I hear they expect results out there !!!
Truer words were never spoken !!! I saw this first hand – repeatedly !!! Of course they don’t want the gravy train to end. I am looking forward to seeing many colleges going into BK and even closing…the likes of (from memory) Burlington College as mismanaged by the wife of Bernie Sanders. Really beyond words.
Well, Trinacria now that you’ve retired on a fat pension you can throw stones at the waste, non-sense & misguided expectations indulged in by your old college.
Of course, you wouldn’t have considered doing so whilst employed; college might have gone broke and you wouldn’t want that while still on the payroll.
Really beyond words.
Gold, If Trinacria did the job well, then doesn’t deserve that quip and certainly didn’t create this mess. We are all served well by examining what our role has been in this mess. Being a witness is not a crime. Ad hominem attacks don’t help anything.
Could not agree more, Wolf. Glad someone is saying this.
Great comments on Wolf’s Student Loans.
I graduated from Oregon State in 1967 with no loans but paid out of state tuition
for every year since my original residence was Boise, ID. Now Oregon State gives in instate tuition for illegals !!! Really ?
Next I happily served in US Army (we had too), then to grad school with student loans which I paid off as fast as possible.
My majors Engineering/Intl Business – lots of great jobs!
Perfect time to get a student loan then simply wait for it to be forgiven, if they don’t just give it back.
Quick buck…a la American
But if they do forgive loans they can never offer loan again, the industrial complex collapses.
I think better than forgiveness would be just to restore individual bankruptcy protection to the borrowers and, going forward, require that universities co-sign all new federal loans in the event of default. That would (a) remove the incentive universities now have to mislead kids (and these are mostly teenagers) about the consequences of borrowing, (b) force universities to trim their bloated administrative budgets in order to survive, and (c) help people with truly un-payable debt, but at the cost of ruined credit for a number of years.
Exactly right. Include in that legislature a resolution that forbids garnishment of social security checks. I think Wolf pointed to some of your ideas in his fabulous and (for an 11 minute piece) very comprehensive report. His insightful understanding of all the elements of this financialization scheme is why we all turn to this site on a daily basis.
On one level it is almost impossible to separate the wheat from the chaff when it comes to who used what funds for what purpose so that the principal of fair play is a slippery slope on this issue.
On another level the private institution scam universities (and there are many) should be cut off of funds immediately and students who got baked in these scams should receive forgiveness in cases where it is proven that promises of job placement were outright fabrications.
From the justice perspective, these students were obvious victims who, in most cases, cannot possibly find employment that would enable them to pay these debts. Their so-called degrees are virtually worthless in the open market
Goldman has offered 8 cents per dollar for these debts subject to the govt financing a network of ‘secure residential campuses’ where defaulters will reside.
Didn’t Charles Dickens write several books about these “secure residential campuses?” They sound familiar.
It’s been so long, and unfortunately, I didn’t do much of the required reading when I was in University. I was too busy going to music festivals, buying designer jeans, and upgrading my iphone on the taxpayer’s dime.
There’s the macro issue of student loans”morality” and the macro issue of choking a generation of americans.
The Japanification coming to America isn’t just about ZIRP; it’s also the Lost Decade or Lost Generation.
Got Popcorn?
“If the government REALLY wants to do something about the soaring cost of education, and that’s the real problem here, it’s to reduce the amount that students can borrow”.
YES. That would be a solution! That’s also how we know we can write it off as the action that will be taken. So my question is: what government action is likely? Do you think blanket forgiveness would piss off enough taxpayers that it doesn’t come to pass?
Also, Obama’s loan “forgiveness” (100% loan discharge/taxpayer-flogging) exists for a number of preferred groups, especially those who received “Perkins Loans” – a program that has been terminated under Trump. Those groups are as follows:
–Teachers
–Nurses
–Public sector employees (changed under Trump to 15 or 30 years for undergraduate and graduate debt respectively)
–Police, firefighters, first responders
https://www.loanforgiveness.org/forgiveness/obama-student-loan-forgiveness
Talk about buying votes! F*ck.
Like Trincria above, I was a University Professor for over 20 years. In my case I moved from working in Research Institutes directly to University Professor. The transition was startling: from an intensive, challenging, hard-working environment into a paid retirement home for the educated. The pay wasn’t bad but tiny in comparison to the senior administrators; generally a self-serving clique of poor academics who could not cope with research but paid each other handsomely to do little or no work.
I too am now am happily retired. One unseen benefit of University academia is that the move from work to retirement is barely noticeable.
“…the move from work to retirement is barely noticeable….”
Exactly. And that’s another reason why many kids leave college ignorant & virtually unemployable.
You must be so proud….
I only taught post-docs at research level: no”teaching” per se. I was commenting about the system and especially the appalling bureaucracy. Both greedy and useless.
Many academics in lower positions are quite dedicated to their students but receive no encouragement.
But the work ethic at Universities does not even approach that of dedicated Research Institutes, at least in medical research.
ps Gold is just..gold
You seem to be lacking in a sense of humour, or to be an aggrieved, failed student. I suspect the latter.
One small nitpick – Andrew Yang did in fact declare that he would cut federal funding of student loan programs and universities. He said there’s a lot of administrative fat and they’re just going to have to make it work with less money. But he won’t get the nomination.
Student loans are money printing wearing a wig and fake mustache.
Wolf, you are selective in your application of the fairness argument. Agree with the notion that the mistake was and is of the gov allowing this predatory practice in the first place and for so long and even underwriting it. Why does the gov make mistakes tho? Are those honest mistakes? Or the result of corruption, influence buying and policy-buying rackets? Once the damage is done the fairness argument can be selectively applied by any party for any purpose. How about correcting the unfairness of exorbitant cost inflation of higher ed? Can one honestly make the argument that college is a luxury expense and a choice rather than some sort of necessity like housing with which generations can be blackmailed effectively? If you’re argument hinges on a narrow and selective view of fairness then maybe this just means that the issue is more complicated than that and you need to think again. Also disagree with the vote buying claim, which reveals a particular mindset and, more charitably, assumptions about human phyche and behavior, which is invariably unfounded. I for one have been educated in multiple countries in Europe free of charge, even got paid through PhD etc. and am appalled by the notion that 1) education is costly and 2) students should be paying for it and am an avid supporter of the elimination of tuition, of private edu institutions altogether and of the elimination of debts. Let’s not forget that the gov also has the power to correct a wrong by clawing the spoils back. Let those who have been benefiting front this disastrous and unconscionable scheme lose their shirt.
Indeed.
Your PHD have been a waste of European’s tax payer money.
Tertiary Education is a privilege Not a Right. and the majority of the end product ( graduates) don’t contribute zilch to the common good. So No, not everyone needs a tertiary education to become a proper productive person who enhances society at large.
Your European view is what is killing Europe now . First Economically, then ultimately politically.
I very much agree that not everyone needs a tertiary education to become productive nor to enhance society at large. This is obvious as stated. I would caution from using productivity as a measure of anything other than productivity tho. The rest I profoundly disagree with.
Arguments designed to divide the populace along narrow interests serve to facilitate their continued shafting by repeatedly rigging the system.
I strongly disagree with the transactional framing of education as a form of service and personal consumption for the benefit of higher earning positions. That is not what education is about and whatever you are thinking of in that context isn’t education. Education is how society perpetuates itself and grows through generations and how humanity can a- and con-spire to lift the awareness of each individual as well as of the collective.
Would anyone rather live in a society of uneducated or less educated people?
If not, should all not be asked to contribute to the education of all? Ideally a whole lot more than currently done.
And then we haven’t even touched on the folly of valuing human accomplishment in terms of economic metrics. Of conflating learning with earning. I get that this is an economics blog, but is this even an economic issue?
I’d argue that a big part of the problem _is_ that education is being framed and addressed as an economic issue. There is this overhang now from past mistakes. So let’s unwind that. But going forward I oppose thinking about this from a point of view of economics.
While at it, let us first discuss the discipline of economics as a field of study – or is it – before invoking it to debate other things. Plenty of opportunities here for juicy grants!
“Would anyone rather live in a society of uneducated or less educated people?”
I am on the floor! Yup you’ve floored me!
So you think a tertiary education is what makes a society more ( educated)?!
Look!
the world around us is strewn with” highly educated “ people with fancy pieces of paper that tells everyone else that they’ve graduated from such and such University, and who are clueless of real life !
By the same token there are multitudes of people with barely high school degree and run corporations, and manage businesses and people and keep them employed!!!
So No again, you haven’t convinced me!
and remember that life is the real educator Not a piece of paper!
This is why the West is losing the skills and the knowledge of building things , because everyone wants to be employed as a manager at the outset of their employment life! What a joke
Jack beat me to it!
regarding: “Would anyone rather live in a society of uneducated or less educated people”?
Confession: I am a carpenter/pilot/welder/fish techician etc etc etc who is presently spending about 30 hours per week working on an Advanced Amateur Radio ticket (Ham) at age 64. This mindset is called “Lifelong learning” and has dick all to do with “Edumacation”. Oh yeah, I also have a couple of degrees including an MA on top of trade certs. Without a doubt….and I say this with all due respect, the least educated people I have ever run into were at University. A paper degree means absoultely nothing in the real world. Nothing, except when it aligns with a degree granting university and poitical system that works as racket.
My aged Father-in-law (God bless him) is from working class Manchester England. Born in a Council Flat, literally hearthside…just prior to WW2, he obtained grade 7 before the War broke out. And that was that. He became a printer…by trade, and emigrated out to Canada in the ’50s. For the rest of his life he felt the distinct stigma of the educated money class on his back, from the swagger stick “Officer” in the R Navy (while doing his compulsary service) to the sound of his own voice with its Manchester roots; an accent that forever labeled him as ‘uneducated’, un-monied, unconnected, and somehow lesser in the scheme of things.
This same man, throughout his life, taught himself many things; to read Egyptian Hierogliphics, play the shakuhachi (Japanese flute), became an accomplished painter, and still sculpts in stone at age 89, (failing heart and all). Grade 7, working class tradesman, and uneducated.
The only reason why universities have not yet been officially downgraded to obsolete in this marvelous age of free and easily obtainable information is the fact that they control degree certifications and poitical influence. It’s a freakin’ racket, pure a simple….a class racket with a stamped seal paper accent to denote who and what you are.
I live rural, and when new arrivals move in ‘putting on airs’ they are greeted politely by residents but not really acknowledged or accepted unless they are capable of actually doing something other than name dropping ‘what they used to do’, or where they went to school. It’s like they don’t exist, much like it is for the worker past invited to pick up his pay at the kitchen door. (Which is what happened to me, once).
The great melting pot? Hah. It’s as class ridden as any other society, and why my tax dollars should be skimmed to support this racket is beyond me? Oh yeah, I paid for my post secondary education out of savings…no bank of mom and dad, and no student loans. Why should I pay for someone else’s schooing beyond high school?
Thanks for the rant. regards
Ron Paul a Mises Acolyte said the Fed should just take it on its balance sheet. Just like the bank bailouts. No inflation stays in the other economy. We had a GI bill and provided education and training to 16 million men and women. For every dollar spent there was 10 returned. We could easily offer this for students. Many countries have subsidies or free education.Like in Germany, right Wolf. The CB is not fiscally constrained and the treasury is artificially constrained. We could fund productive things like education and health care , infrastructure and more. Richard Werner a German economist who coined the phrase QE says as long as money created by commercial banks is for production then you won’t have inflation. Unfortunately most money created by commercial banks is for speculation already owned assets like stocks and RE.
“Ron Paul a Mises Acolyte said the Fed should just take it on its balance sheet. Just like the bank bailouts.”
Barry where did you see this?!
You’ll need to provide a link or you’re putting words in the Man’s mouth!!
And that is what Mr twitterati refers to as ( FAKE NEWS) . so be honest when reporting on someone else’s views next time.
Student loan defaults (270 days past due) are about 11% of student loans and rising. I suppose they may qualify for subprime auto loans. Am not sure if they qualify for subprime mortgages after the 2007-2012 crash.
Parents who cosigned student loans for their children have been retiring in debt.
I recall a story I read about 40 years ago. A PhD philosophy grad had finally found work. He was a day laborer shoveling snow at the New England Patriots football stadium. He should have become an electrician or a physician’s assistant.
I do not believe Elizabeth Warren can come up with the funds to forgive hundreds of billions of dollars of student debts. If she does, it might make people want to stay in college for the rest of their lives with free room and board only to see all that debt cancelled.
The states used to subsidize state universities and make entrance requirements competitive to allow only the higher achieving students in. People did not want their state taxes to go up, so there are fewer subsidies today.
The majority of defaulters went to for-profit schools or did not finish their education.
Of those that graduated from accredited institutions, the default rates are markedly lower.
Public perception has all but solved the for profit issue. I’d like to see schools held accountable for drop-outs. Often times a little intervention from the school could help keep that person on track, but they currently have very little incentive to do so.
Here in the Midwest, I would prefer forgiving auto leases on domestic BUILT vehicles.. Hard working people would benefit and not the meddlesome world improvers. Won’t need tariffs and used cars would cost at most a song. Wake me when this is adopted!
Country is broken. People now argue that car loans should be paid off by their neighbors while other people scream that student loans should be paid-off by others. Lets just punish the prudent. If this is the greatest country on earth, we are in deep doo doo. The USA is dysfunctional
I believe it was 60 minutes that run a piece years ago about sharks buying small federally accredited colleges to fleece the student loan program. It spread to all colleges and years later, you guessed it, Congress hasn’t done anything to stop it. Just like healthcare, when the government gets involved, politicians friends get rich.
All the discussions and comments on this topic are pathetic. If you assume the $1.6T debt is a problem, the first thing you have to do is stop giving any new loans.
Wolf is right about one thing: add the UIC group to the MIC and the HIC and the BIC of the blended corporate/government crony capitalist government we currently have.
“Can you show me concrete evidence, not speculation or conspiracy theories, that the fed is buying shares of companies en masse?”
The criminal privately owned Fed is NEVER AUDITED . How do you plan to determine “concrete evidence” of the corrupt manipulation, when they are above audit ?
Why do you think they refuse to be audited ?
Wolf, you don’t blame politicians for appealing to our lowest and most base instincts? When someone gets elected via nonsense, they also govern that way.
“What the statesman is most anxious to produce is a certain moral character in his fellow citizens, namely a disposition to virtue and the performance of virtuous actions.” Aristotle
This is a circular and self-reinforcing process. Admittedly, Aristotle has been out of fashion and the result is obviously another circular and self-reinforcing process commonly referred to as a “race to the bottom.”
Tell me, how are we going to compete in a world where other nations like China have free education? How are we going to make our exports as inexpensive as theirs?