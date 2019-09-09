Here Are Photos of Some of the Dilapidated Equipment San Francisco Wants to Buy from Bankrupt PG&E for $2.5 billion

Californians have had it with PG&E, a convicted felon infamous for sacrificing safety, maintenance, reliability, and people to enhance “shareholder value.” But is San Francisco overpaying? Take a look.
This – the offer made on Sunday – has been kicked around in San Francisco since the catastrophic wildfire in Butte County in Northern California last year that killed 85 people, the cause of which was determined to have been PG&E’s electrical transmission lines – how they’ve not been maintained, including not removing vegetation near them. PG&E is infamous for skimping on maintenance and investment to maximize “shareholder value.” PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January, and its shares have collapsed by about 84% over the past two years, a good example of the results of maximizing “shareholder value.”
On Sunday, the City announced a plan to bid for PG&E’s “assets” in San Francisco for $2.5 billion. These “assets” are poles, power lines, transformers, and other electrical equipment, some of it under ground, some of it above ground, infamously maintained in the manner of PG&E, including this power pole and transformer a few feet from our balcony:
This pole is just an example. Note how the pole is completely rotten, how old the transformer is, and the insulators, and the wires. The pole was placed over 100 years ago, the transformer decades ago. I’ll show some additional stunning details in a moment. These types of power poles are all over San Francisco.
As you can tell from the pole, there is no competition in the power transmission business. This is the only set of wires to the building. It’s the same all across the country. Whoever owns the wires has a total monopoly. In the transmission business, there is no free market – so forget relying on the “market” to fix this issue. All the market wants from PG&E is dividends and a high share price, which translate into cost cuts, shitty maintenance, and inadequate investment.
The city of San Francisco would buy the power from power generators, including PG&E, which is also buying power from other power generators. There is actual competition among power generators with something like a real market, including market manipulation.
The $2.5 billion purchase price would be funded by a revenue bond issue. Last November, voters approved Proposition A that authorized San Francisco’s public utilities commission to issue bonds for the purpose of acquiring PG&E’s power equipment in San Francisco. “Funding secured,” as Elon Musk would say.
PG&E is headquartered in San Francisco, but it no longer has a lot of friends here. Power outages, sometimes lasting for hours, are fairly common. I have never lived in a city where they were as common as those I have experienced in San Francisco. Some of the outages are planned and come with advance notice. Others are surprise outages because of equipment failure of some sort. I have bought extra equipment to deal with them because I can’t just shut my business down. So there is no love lost.
PG&E also provides gas in San Francisco, and this would continue.
PG&E’s 30-inch gas pipeline in San Bruno, a town near San Francisco International Airport, exploded in 2010, killing eight people and incinerating the neighborhood. A federal investigation found that the pipeline, installed in 1956, had many defective welds; but as demand grew, PG&E increased the gas pressure to force more gas through the pipeline, rather than putting a modern gas pipeline into the ground. And there were numerous other shortcomings and revelations. Shareholder value had priority.
In 2017, a federal judge convicted PG&E on six criminal charges related to the gas pipeline explosion and imposed the maximum fine of $3 million, a barely audible slap on the wrist. No one went to jail, obviously, not even the regulators that had been in bed with PG&E. But it turned PG&E into a convicted felon, for whatever that’s worth.
So, where I sit, in my WOLF STREET media mogul empire, headquartered in San Francisco, electricity service cannot get a lot worse, in terms of price and reliability, but it can get a lot better. Ultimately, the City is responsible to local voters. PG&E is responsible to its bondholders and shareholders. Those are very different priorities, from my point of view.
But is San Francisco overpaying for dilapidated outdated equipment?
Here are more photos of the utility pole out front of our global corporate headquarters. There are many of these poles around. What I want to show is just how old this thing is.
There are wooden protectors still on the pole. In modern times, protectors are made of other materials, such as plastics. But these are wooden half-pipes along the pole, put over cables to protect them. There are two types of these wooden protectors on the pole, a large one for a big cable and a small one for a small cable.
These photos show further how PG&E has handled its maintenance (“what maintenance?”) and how it has invested in its equipment. This is the same pole, seen from the bottom up. Follow the red arrows to the large wooden protector half-pipes (click to enlarge):
The photo below shows the same wooden half-pipes a little further down the pole:
In the photo below, follow the red arrows to the small wooden half-pipe:
The photo blow shows the whole rickety top. Note the large wooden half-pipe along the right side of the pole:
The question here: Is San Francisco paying too much for “assets” that will then turn out to be “liabilities” instead, namely accidents waiting to happen due to PG&E’s run-down equipment and negligent maintenance? Who is going to be toast when the ancient transformer blows up that is eight feet from our balcony? And how much would the City have to pay for this toast?
Separating out San Francisco’s electric infrastructure, for a population of about 880,000, is not going to be another fatal blow for PG&E, given that it serves about 16 million customers in much of California. But it would be a blow.
There are discussions under way at the state level to split up PG&E into smaller electric utilities and selling them to the various cities. And there are discussions underway to split the gas and electric utilities.
PG&E, has long had regulators in its pocket, as numerous investigations and scandals have shown, including the investigation into the San Bruno pipeline explosion.
California also forced ratepayers to bail out PG&E after its 2001 bankruptcy via forced above-market rates, which continue to this day, while its bond holders and stockholders were made whole at the time.
Now Californians have lost patience. And dismembering PG&E is a real option. Earlier this year, San Francisco’s public utility commission, in studying the feasibility of purchasing PG&E’s electrical equipment in San Francisco, found that a municipally owned utility could provide lower electricity rates due to lower funding costs in the bond market, and because the municipal utility would be a non-profit and would not have to make Wall Street happy. It might actually focus on its customers, who are voters.
Given the mess we’ve been in with PG&E, just about anything is better than the status quo of a monopoly whose bondholders and shareholders continue to get bailed out by rate payers, and whose rate payers in turn continue to get shafted and even killed by inadequate maintenance and investment. But that $2.5 billion looks like a lot of money for this crappy infrastructure.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
So to summarize, now that the “assets” have turned into a liability through lack of private investment, they get turned over to the public sector at to fix up and then eventually re-privatize.
Things won’t get better until financial clawbacks and jailtime become the norm for regulatory capture and insider dealing.
Thanks Wolf for another spot on investigative report.
Anyone from the Mayor/City Finance office care to ‘shed light’ on the proposed theft of public funds?
ZeroBrain – Bingo!
You have hit the nail directly on the head.
So-called “assets” that are now maintenance starved liabilities.
Infrastructure is only as good as the maintenance of such.
PG&E will make one last laughing trip to the bank, having sold a complete bag-of-s**t to the tax payer. Only to buy it back with pennies on the dollar, once the antiquated, dilapidated, rotted out system is totally rebuilt compliments of the tax payer. Then turn around and charge that exact same tax payer a hefty monthly user fee!
First rule of business:
Privatize the profits and socialize the debts.
Utilities, especially electrical utilities, are the most heavily regulated industries in America.
They are allowed to operate as a monopoly, and make a profit determined by the regulatory committee, in return for these heavy regulations.
Nearly the entire electrical transmission grid THROUGH OUT America has the same exact setup.
And yet, despite all these government rules and regulations, it failed miserably in the San Francisco area. But works fairly well most other places.
How could that be? Oh – total government corruption in the State of California.
And then there are fools who think government can run the health sector the same exact way.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Natural_monopoly
Oh c’mon. This is an easy fix. Just give PG&E a bailout like we gave to Jamie Dimon and Warren Buffet’s Wells Fraudgo back in 2009. Everything is all fixed now, right?
Wolf, just paper over that pole, dude. It’ll all turn out just fine…
Politicians enjoy paying top dollar and slapping the bill on their citizens.
Canada paid almost 3 times the worth of their pipeline company and were so darn proud of it.
It wasn’t a company, it was just a project that company was given the contract to(Trans Mountain Pipeline was a project of Kinder Morgan). The icing on that cake is the Bill they put through killing any chance of completing the project.
I am assuming this is what you are referencing anyway.
Is this the same Kinder Morgan that was the successor to Enron?
sure seems like a way to transfer more money from tax/rate payers to PG&E. Who do they have dirty pictures of?
I was going to argue with WR until I saw those photos. Yikes!
Maybe the guys who are always talking about what a mess Japan is would like to weigh in.
If SF buys this stuff does it acquire a liability when it fails with possible injury/ fire?
Oh, quit complaining, just slap a coat of paint on it and they’ll be good as new. :)
LOL…..Having travelled and seen “Electrical Equipment” in many 3rd World countries there is no problem with that PGE certifed equipment. Residents of SF should be happy.
Can’t the city just seize the equipment like they would any dangerous dilapidated property?
It’s been awhile since I was an institutional investor lending and investing to public utilities but the value of the physical assets includes the right of ways so yes, the poles are in lousy shape but the right to sink the pole in that spot is worth a lot.
Of course SF will pay too much. To pay the correct value you’d have to get it assessed impartially, and PG&E can’t allow that because they’re using “book” value to support the loans they run the business on.
It’s just like trying to pay true market value for property in Spain, Italy, or Greece.
If the Romans had electric power the equipment used would look better than that today:-)
The Roman’s didn’t have to deal with public unions either.
They did have “bread and circuses” – buying votes the Roman way near the end of empire.
Which caused massive deficits and the debasement of thier currency….hey wait a second…
Hi Wolf, almost sounds like you’ve constructed the last straw in the winning argument for you, wife, and business, to move OUT of the Bay Area !!! Lower taxes, no poop on the sidewalks, no druggies sleeping in the doorways, no power outages, more for your Real Estate dollar, and a generally safer environment. Ahh, but can you live with a different view ? Hope to see you here soon ! Best, Lars
The only things of any real value in those pictures are the transformers and the copper wire connecting the poles. Not sure if they are buying the copper wire as well as the poles. The copper wire has only scrap value based on the total weight. And depending on the age of the transformers they also may only have scrap copper value. The ceramic insulators might have value if companies re-use them, they are more expensive than you’d think. But the poles? The company should be paying someone to put them in a landfill or burn them as the creosote seems to be mostly evaporated into the atmosphere by now. If everything else is in this shape San Francisco shouldn’t be paying more than scrap value for the copper.
Those transformers shown are antiquated junk. I had to buy a new one two years ago for a house service we installed. It cost $1500 for a brand spanking new one …hung on the pole by the Utility. Bought my own pole for $500, certified, and installed it with a backhoe including guy anchor. This saved me $500. Think 2K for a DIY. By the time each service is replaced by the City contractor, to the building, including replacing each dilapitated pole and transformer plus disposal, I would imagine a price at $5,000 minimum/per. But here’s the cruncher, the poles are in sidewalks in cities so you have to dig/jack them out and pour a new chunk of sidewalk every time. Plus, the need for flaggers during installation, traffic tie-ups, and security after pour until the concrete dries so kids don’t ride their bikes through or write “F*** You” in the fresh concrete….what are we at now, 10K per pole?
Engineering and Planning skim ahead of time? Ouch.
Public utilities, like BC Hydro, have an ongoing maint program for pole replacement. Even rural poles are not anything like the ones shown in the article. Can you imagine what it feels like working for an outfit like PG&E? Pride begins with Management, and distributes down all the way to the customer. If everything is provided for profit, for shareholder profits and management bonusses, the first priority is to go cheap on operations. However, sooner or later bills have to be paid, utility poles replaced, upgrades completed, etc. Why turn every obvious cost into a debt crisis? This is privatised utilities in action.
Old Engineer, hey, don’t be so pessimistic ;-) Maybe the city wants to buy those old ceramic insulators because they know they can get more for them at an antique market.
Old Eng,
Service lines are aluminum due to weight considerations. Creosote poles are considered to be hazardous material in most jurisdictions and have to be disposed as such. They cannot be burned. Old transformers may still contain PCBs. When I think of PG&E I always think of Erin Brokovich…the movie.
“According to the EPA, even though it regulates creosote, PCP and CCA, preservative-treated wood is not hazardous waste if it is disposed of in its originally intended state. This means that as long as the utility pole remains an intact pole, disposing of the pole by throwing it into a landfill does not violate EPA requirements. Be aware that many states and local governments do not agree, however, because the chemicals are known to leach into soil. Therefore, many maintain stricter guidelines. For example, while the EPA states that creosote treated wood is appropriately disposed of by ordinary trash collection or burial, San Joaquin County in California does not allow the disposing of creosote treated telephone poles anywhere other than special landfills designed for hazardous materials.
Incinerating or Mulching is not acceptable.
The EPA agrees, however, that altering preservative-treated wood, for example, by burning or chopping it up, releases toxins from the preservatives into the environment. Therefore, disposing utility poles by incineration or mulching must be done in an approved facility capable of appropriately containing the chemicals, according to the EPA, as well as state and local laws.
https://legalbeagle.com/6825513-epa-telephone-pole-disposal-regulations.html
Typical of asking pricing.. San Fran should pay about 1/3 to 1/2..
It is sad what the politicians and financial wizards have done to a once great company. In the 1980’s, PG&E was one of the best run and most progressive companies in California. Since then politicians have legislated it into mediocrity by preventing them from performing maintenance and upgrading their infrastructure. All in the effort to provide lip service to their constituents around reducing costs. Additionally, the politicians forced PG&E to invest in ill conceived investments in solar and other “alternative” projects which would never have a payback. Let’s not forget that the politicians also allowed the ever greedy financial wizards to gut the company financially in order to grease their PACs pocketbooks. All at the constituents’ expense.
California has with it deserves:
1) Massive homeless population
2) Rampant healthcare problems
3) Archaic water/power/sewage infrastructure
4) K-12 education in taters (it was one of the best now ranked 50th)
5) Housing that is no longer attainable by the middle class
6) Shrinking residency of US citizens
7) Massive influx of illegal aliens who are used and treated like slaves
I probably missed a few items. I’m just glad I left when I did.
No one goes there anymore, it’s too crowded. -Yogi Berra.
Overcrowding by illegals counts too.
Oh, and by the way, scrap value is not necessarily the same as book value.
Shocking. Does this mean that PG&E might turn out to have a Negative Net Worth???
I am shocked. Shocked.
For 25 years I lived in Salem Oregon where the Western half ( where I lived) was served by an Electric Coop that was 100% owned by the customers. When I sold my house and went in close out the power account because I was moving out of town they gave me a check for $3500, which was my share of the ownership of the system. The service was great and the infrastructure was top notch. Puc’s and utilitys coops are superior to investor owned utilities in my experience.
Wolf – be careful what you wish for. In most states municipally-owned utilities are governed by a local board or city council. Utility rates and service policies are always set by these local entities.
Not sure how it’s done in Cali. But if it’s as described above, the city council will rubber-stamp its own request for higher rates.
We can fire the city council (Board of Supervisors and the mayor). There are elections, after all. But we cannot do anything about PG&E.
Theoretically, yes.
But I have never seen a place where voters are complete sheep like they are in SF. They find the ‘D’ (or lately, the most left ‘D’) in the list, pull the lever, and find the candidate that will spend the most money on them, whether or not they have any solutions.
You read what goes on in these Board of Supervisors meetings and just shake your head and wonder where fiction ends….then you go home and turn on the TV, and Donald Trump is the president tweeting about weather maps, and you just pour a drink.
When is the last time San Francisco elected a Republican for anything? At least 30 years? Considering what a lousy job the city does keeping the streets clean, be careful what you wish for.
Hey, wait a minute… we did elect a Republican governor not too long ago, and that turned into a fiasco :-]
You can also serve on the regulatory committees for municipal monopolies.
I have known quite a few “average joes” who have done just that.
It is a yuuuuge time commitment for not that much money. But you do get on TV every once in a awhile.
All of the folks I knew that served on these committees hated the utilities and approved rates increases very sparingly like it was their money. And made utilities take money from any percieved surplus. And mandated how much to be spent on maintenance and executive salaries.
A very adversarial relationship.
Which was probably missing in San Francisco.
Just wait until those old transformers and capacitors in the system start leaking PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls) all over the place and someone will have to pay big bucks to do heavily regulated cleanups! Releases and management of PCBs items is regulated under the federal Toxic Substance Control Act (TSCA).
I don’t recall what the PCB cleanup level used to be but 10 parts per billion rings a bell.
Must keep quiet. Must keep quiet.
Great subject, wish I could make lots of comments.
Exactly! They are taking over a massive toxic waste site with 880,000 people exposed. Wow, what a bargain and they get to pay $2.5B for the rights to it.
Maybe this is what the politicians had planned all along. Give them super strong marijuana, let em all smoke it for a couple of years and now they will not even realize all the graft involved with paying $2.5B for a toxic waste site that covers the entire city. They can take their millions and move out to paradise. Oh well, that was the plan anyway.
I’m surprised those poles survived the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake…
Capitalism is AWESOME!
Wolf:
PG&E is a joke. That said, SF’s city budget for this fiscal year is $12.2 billion; for a city of 875k people. If you’re looking for fiscal and/or spending prudence, you’re in the wrong place. The Chinatown subway soap opera alone is all you need to know how SF is the ultimate witch’s brew of public sector corruption, cronyism, terrible short-sighted decisions, NIMBYism and overall incompetence.
As bad as PG&E is, I can’t picture any scenario where I could utter the phrase, “man the City of SF could manage this better”. The City of SF exists first and foremost for the employees of the City of SF; if there’s anything left after they are done, it goes to the bevy of insider non-profits ‘tackling’ the homeless crisis (which is itself a giant black hole of accountability) – after that, it gets allocated to actually fixing potholes, infrastructure, or something like this.
“Ultimately, the City is responsible to local voters.”
Direct democracy was created with good intentions, but has gone completely haywire. How many voters actually read the 300-page booklet that contained Prop A, or can figure out the time value of a bond to fund this spending, or care whether property taxes will go up (as a sizable amount of the city is renters)?
It’s how a first-world city ends up with third world infrastructure, dystopian scenes daily on the streets, and yet spends its time banning paper straws and sugary beverages.
PG&E has a new CEO and 10 new board. Probably a lot more competent than whomever the SF Board of Supervisors would put in place to run their Muni utility.
Given the political leanings of SF’s politicians and voters I doubt you would see much improvement. Delinquent accounts would likely soar as no SF politician is going to turn off the gas or power to a ‘voter’. People have a ‘right’ to heat and light so rates would have to be subsidized for the ‘poor’ which in San Francisco would likely mean anyone earning under $100,000 per year. Assuming SF acquires PG&E’s labor force they will also assume their pension obligations and I just be more the workers are near retirement age already.
Wolf, thanks for an excellent eye-witness report. The question neither you nor anyone else answered is: why does the City of SF want these assets in the first place? And if they’re as dilapidated as they appear to be, is the real motivation something other than power distribution?
There are several municipal utilities in So CA, chief among them are City of LA’s DWP and Anaheim. Their rates are somewhat lower than SCE’s, but DWP has been a slush fund used by LA to pay for all manner of projects that have nothing to do with electricity.
I also wonder if this is about being able to control 5G distribution, which I’d imagine will be a big issue in SF as it has been here in OC and elsewhere in So CA.
HB Guy,
In terms of antennas for mobile phones (current generation and I assume future 5G), they’re on street lights and on roofs, not utility poles.
There are some good reasons for this utility to be municipally owned. This includes local control, more updated equipment, more efforts at undergrounding wires and equipment, better service, and lower rates – the last two I mentioned in the article.
Some commenters here — and I cannot quite shake off the concerns either — are wondering how well SF will manage this utility, given SF’s legendary history in such things. But I think the status quo is terrible, and any change might be a change for the better.
Wolf, maybe next time include pictures of crumbling infrastructure and dilapidated equipment from across the US in all 50 states (of which I suspect PLENTY exist), so as to minimize the CA bashing. Of course, CA being the darling of the right to hate, I know that is laughably unrealistic.
Orrrrrrrrr……. is this yet another attempt at reducing the population in CA thereby making our living experience more pleasurable? Because if that’s the case….
YES poop and needles and homeless illegals living with free housing, free food, free iphones EVERYWHERE!!!
I remember dealing with PG&E on some of their buildings & sites back 80’s and 90’s. Maintenance money was always in short supply. They sort of followed the rules that some casinos and hotels go by – i.e don’t spend maintenance money, until a crisis occurs and you have to.
I agree with Wolf about being skeptical that the city is overpaying. I trust SF more than PG&E but not much.
It is an unfair and inaccurate assessment of the deal by providing a few photos. Every long term going concern operation will have infrastructure at different phases of useful life, both physical and economical. What the state of california is buys is not simply pole and wire, but existing right of way that doesn’t need to be acquired on an individual basis and existing paying customers that provide cash flow. If there’s cash flow it’s much easier to conduct a maintenance plan to upgrade crumbling infrastructure. However, whether the price paid is reasonable or not is impossible to tell from a few photos. The more important question to ask is whether the government should be in control of such assets and/or in business of providing power, which they have no experience or expertise. It is much better for the power provider to go under, sold at auction at a lower cost basis, which will provide the necessary multiple to attract private investment to upgrade infrastructure. Instead, CA residents subsidize an inefficiently run operation, which by mere acquisition will require additional expenditures from taxpayers to bring it up to date. Where’s the value added? None. It seems like a subsidy sponsored by SF and CA taxpayers.
It’s not old, nor is it not maintained, it is “rustic “.
Sounds like PG&E already has tons of regulation that isn’t working. Maybe that’s the problem. Making money for the shareholders is another way of saying they’re trying to be efficient which isn’t possible with a bunch of environmental wackos to deal with. How efficient is the city of San Francisco going to be? You think they’re going to do better just because of votes? Politicians routinely screw the electorate and get away with it. Did votes keep Illinois from nearly bankrupting the pension fund? Nope. Just like they’re not keeping Obama/Trump from bankrupting the country. The political machine does what it wants. Now you think the solution is to give them more power ( literally)??
Maybe PG&E could have maintained their facilities better if they hadn’t spent tons on lawyers fighting the envirowackos and tons of other red tape that makes it difficult for any business on the left coast. Once the city govt owns it how much oversight or accountability do you think they’re going to have? Governments don’t have profit and loss statements they only have budgets. If PG&E goes to the city it will become just one more boondoggle like education, public pensions or the oil company in Mexico. Just more favors handed out to political insiders while the cost of electricity continues to skyrocket. They will then tell the mind-numbed voters of San Fran we don’t have enough money and we need to raise your bill even more. And in the end there will still be problems but nobody to hold accountable.
If the power is out in San Francisco then they deserve it! Electricity and gas are the evil of our time if you listen to every dem presidential hopeful. Maybe it’s time these leftist hypocrites practice what they preach and quit using it. Sorry you won’t be able to charge your Tesla but you’ve made your own bed.
Remember when the Obamacare exchange first opened and how it took weeks to process just a few million people? Meanwhile that same Christmas season, Amazon was processing millions of orders a day without any issue. Yeah, the government will take care of things! Capitalist make a profit by figuring out what people value and offering it at the best possible price. Socialist just steal from and impoverish the masses to “provide what’s best for them”. If you want to fix PG&E, let it operate the best it can without a thousand mandates and a hundred lawsuits to deal with every time it wants to build a new powerline.
Yeah, let’s get the government to own and run the utility. Great idea.