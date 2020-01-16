Tesla, Hit by Sagging US Sales, Goes Full-China with Design Center, Loans & Factory

This move to China makes sense for a niche automaker struggling mightily in the US. But headwinds in China are even stronger than in the US.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Tesla doesn’t disclose deliveries in the US, unlike other automakers. It only discloses global deliveries. We have to look at other data to see how Tesla is doing in the US; and in the US, deliveries have been plunging in recent months. In California, by far Tesla’s largest market in the US, registrations of new Teslas in the fourth quarter plunged by 46.5% to just 13,584 vehicles, from 25,402 vehicles in the same period in 2018. Model 3 registrations plunged by about half to 10,694 vehicles.
This is based on DMV registration data, compiled by automotive registration-data provider Dominion Cross-Sell, cited by Reuters.
The reason commonly mentioned for the plunge in sales in the US in recent months is the phase-out of the $7,500 federal tax credit in 2019 for Tesla’s vehicles. In Q1 2019, the federal tax credit fell to $3,750; in Q3, it fell to $1,875. And as of January 1, this year, it’s gone completely, though some state incentives are still available. In response, Tesla cut prices and came out with cheaper versions of its models, but to no avail.
The other and more troubling theory is that most people who had always wanted a Tesla and had waited for years in the deposit-line to get their Tesla, now have their Tesla, and the “pent-up” demand has been filled, and Tesla would have to get down and dirty and sell cars the hard way.
Instead of trying to slug it out in the declining US market, where its market share is just 1.3%, and watch its unsold vehicle inventory pile up, Tesla then chose to ship its US production to other countries. Makes sense. But soon those markets will be saturated too by the pricy niche-vehicles, and then the issue is how to go forward?
So Tesla decided to seek salvation in China in a big way, like GM had already done over decade ago.
Step 1: Built and Funded in China.
Tesla built its “Gigafactory” in Shanghai. Like all buildings in China, the factory sits on land that belongs to the state and is leased from the state. The factory was funded mostly by loans from a consortium of Chinese state-owned lenders. The last package of loans totaled $1.63 billion, according to Tesla’s filing with the SEC in late December.
The funds may be drawn in Chinese yuan or in US dollars. The package comes in two parts:
- A term loan of RMB 9.0 billion ($1.3 billion), secured by the factory, its equipment, and the lease. Of that amount, RMB 3.5 billion was used to pay off a prior bridge-loan from those lenders.
- An unsecured working capital line of credit of RMB 2.25 billion ($330 million) to fund production at the factory.
Step 2: “Designed in China”
Now Tesla plans to open a design and research center in China to design “Chinese-style” vehicles, according to a recruitment notice that was posted on Tesla’s official WeChat account on Wednesday and reported by Reuters. According to the notice, Tesla wants to recruit designers and other staff for the design and research center. The deadline for submitting applications is February 1.
The note said:
In order to achieve a shift of “Made in China” to “Designed in China,” Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk has proposed a very cool thing — set up a design and research center in China.
Tesla has not announced the location of the design and research center, nor when it expects it to open its doors.
Tesla’s market share in China, the largest market in the world, is essentially 0%. The Model 3 is a car, as in “sedan,” not an SUV, and cars have gotten tangled up in Carmageddon, even in China.
In the US, “car” (sedan) sales have collapsed by 40% from their recent peak in 2014, as consumers switched to SUVs, compact SUVs, and trucks, whose sales have soared. The idea for the Model 3 – a smaller less expensive version of the Model S – was hatched before the Financial Crisis. But now this is what the Model 3 is up against in the US – with the Model 3 being part of the red line:
Similar patterns are playing out around the globe, including in China. Tesla is countering this trend with hopes that its future compact SUV, the Model Y, when it will be finally available for sale, will have better luck than its immensely ill-timed – at least five years too late – Model 3.
In China, there is another thing: When the idea of the Shanghai factory was hatched, China was still piling huge incentives on EVs, and the EV market was booming. But China has now curtailed the incentives, and suddenly, beginning in July last year, the boom in EV sales fizzled.
And in China, there are hundreds of EV makers. Every global brand is now building EVs in China for the Chinese market, from the top luxury brands on down. For the first time ever, Tesla will face real competition in form of a full range of models of EVs that have been mass-produced by global automakers.
In addition, passenger-vehicle sales in China fell nearly 10% in 2019, the second year in row of declines, as the market, that had been booming for three decades, is retrenching.
On the positive side of the ledger: In China, luxury still sells, and the luxury brands had growing sales in 2019. But they too are now all coming out with EVs, not just cars but a broad range of SUVs and compact SUVs, and these automakers know how to get down and dirty and slug it out in a touch market. So Tesla’s shift to China might not be quite the entry into automotive nirvana.
“Challenging environment with weakened consumer demand”: This nosedive in a vast industry, affecting consumers and manufacturing, is happening even as GDP officially booms at 6%? Read… China’s Consumers Slam Automakers, Sales Drop Hard, 2nd Year. GM Sales Plunge. Ford Sales Collapse. But Luxury is Hot
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Let’s see…Increase fed balance sheet. Squeeze shorts. And thus, real numbers no longer seem to matter.
Producing Tesla shares is much more profitable than producing cars.
I live in the East Bay where Tesla’s are all over the place and charging stations are present in some malls.
I have friends who own and love them. I have other friends who had to wait for months before getting their car repaired.
The stock is priced beyond the stratosphere ;I am positive that the stock will trade considerably lower within the next year. The only problem is borrowing the stock
Tesla has the second largest market cap. Toyota being the first, Vw now third.
Not bad for a company that is only predicted to produce 600k cars this year.
VW by comparison produces 11million a year.
If Tesla doubles production every year it would take another 5years to reach VW volumes.
We live in interesting times
It is obvious that the EV subsidies goose the sales. Good luck to the $TSLA bulls.
I’m not sure how the Tesla’s of the world will fair in the ESG movement. Nobody talks about the waste they leave behind when the battery has to go to the land fill.
That is because they don’t go to the landfill. At least Tesla recycles theirs. Most of all of them will be recycled.
The Model Y (CUV based on Model 3) is due in a few months in the US so most are waiting for it. Either way, Tesla is selling every car they can make. Whether her or abroad so this is not a good metric to look at it.
Still overvalued by any metric. But how is that different than anything else in the market?
Just wondering what you think overall about Tesla. I was listening to the short argument and it’s convincing.
But what if Tesla’s market cap is so high because they aren’t a traditional car manufacturer. I was reading that Tesla collects all real life driving data and there is probably lots of value there.
What if Tesla is at the center of a paradigm shift?
It seems to me that Tesla could design a platform that could be licensed and manufactured by Tesla. Then OEMs can customize the exterior and interior to what they like.
Foxconn already does this for laptops and cellphones, and electric cars could easily go this route with their simplicity and if manufacturing can be mostly automated.
I wouldn’t buy Tesla stock, but I wouldn’t short it either.
Mike,
What I think about the stock? If Tesla is ever able to make an annual net profit of $1 billion (not make $1 billion in one quarter, then lose $1 billion in the next), at that point its market cap should be around $10-15 billion. Today, being far from that $1 billion in annual profits, its market cap is over $90 billion. So that’s the magnitude of the extent to which I think the stock is overpriced.
Tesla is a minuscule automaker and a solar-panel maker. These are very tough industries. The auto industry is brutally mature. Every car you sell comes at the expense of someone else who wasn’t able to sell a car. So it’s real battle. And Tesla is smacking into this issue. See its declining US sales. The other automakers are going to eat Tesla’s lunch, from both sides, from the high end and from the lower end.
Traditional ICE market is mature, EV’s are not a mature market. Tesla choose was to sell the cars in the Dutch market and not the American market. A wise decision IMHO
What happens to Tesla is a speculation, not an investment. If you must short, keep it small so you can stick with the short for a long time. It will drop big at some point, but it could be years. Better advice is to watch and don’t get suckered in by this massively manipulated stock. It’s a playground for HFT traders and other scammers.
If a short stays for a long time, it should NOT be called “short”. I am confusing two things here but the speculative nature of putting on short position should stay speculative, AKA short term. Any long term bet on Telsla is to bet the ENTIRE car industry goes from petro fuel to Electrical and Telsla need to be at least No. 2 market share to justify its market cap being No.2 in the entire car industry.
Can’t wait for Elon Musk to smoke dope, stick up his middle finger at China’s government and call Chairman Xi a pedophile. Will Musk get a free pass like in US courts?
Tweet: Musk announces he has bought off the Chinese judge… funding secured!!!
Sarcastic Comment duped… see below
In Toronto, the easiest way to get a private parking pad in your front yard is to “say” you want to buy a Tesla.
This allows you to pave/cement over some existing rain absorbing grass and divert more rain water into Toronto’s sewer system.
All to save the environment!
Can’t wait for Elon Musk to smoke dope, stick up his middle digit at China’s government and call Chairman Xi a p?dophile. Will Musk get a free pass like in US courts?
Tweet: Musk announces he has bought off the Chinese judge… funding secured!!!
/sarc
Some people like Tesla as a status symbol. The autonomous driving features are ahead of their time. There are You Tube videos of Tesla drivers asleep behind the wheel while moving in traffic. Safety is important. Our lives depend on it.
I was one who thought Amazon was not a good investment when it was negative cash flow years ago. Someone I did not know well told me to buy Facebook the year of its IPO. I did not even know what it was back then, much less buy it. Eventually I found some stock to hold onto that keeps my kitchen stocked with food and gas in my tank
Step 3. Subprime loans to anyone in China who can fog a mirror. Loans then guaranteed by the Chinese government.
Does Musk know the Chinese government has been know to shoot and execute CEOs?
From the article it looks like Tesla is pretty much just giving it all away just to participate in China.
Regardless, if it is perceived as an American company sales growth will not be a problem, or hard to address. There’s that little problem of ‘ill will’ from Tariffs, a trade war, and name calling. Maybe in a few generations things might smooth over, but why wouldn’t the Chinese reverse engineer and produce their own, kind of like how Apple did with the Blackberry phone?
Right now Tesla still has the best tech in the business (having had its R&D subsidized by investors for years) but it’s irrelevant because the price of batteries are still at a point where EVs can’t crack the mainstream vehicle market.
Tesla’s (or more accurately Tesla’s valuation) problem is that by the time battery packs drop enough in price such that EVs can become mainstream most of the other car makers will be on their second-generation clean-sheet EV platforms and Tesla will no longer have the technological advantage it possesses today. That day is still probably 5-7 years away but it will arrive eventually.
Hey Wolf: A little off topic…are you still comfortable being short this market? I took a small short position around the same time you did. I’m wondering if your outlook has changed – thanks
Easily worth between 100 to 10,000X sales ;) TSLA is like no other.