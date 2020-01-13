China’s Consumers Slam Automakers, Sales Drop Hard, 2nd Year. GM Sales Plunge. Ford Sales Collapse. But Luxury is Hot

“Challenging environment with weakened consumer demand”: This nosedive in a vast industry, affecting consumers and manufacturing, is happening even as GDP officially booms at 6%?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
China’s market for new passenger vehicles, the largest in the world, turned into a mess in 2018, the first annual decline in the data going back about three decades, and then got messier. In December, passenger vehicle sales declined for the 18th month on a year-over-year basis, amid production cuts, layoffs, and plant closings. Particularly hard-hit were US automakers General Motors – second largest foreign brand in China – and Ford, which is just falling apart in China.
Sales of new passenger vehicles – this excludes commercial vehicles such as buses and commercial trucks – dropped 9.6% in 2019, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) this morning. Note the huge surge in sales during the Financial Crisis, when the Chinese government threw enormous subsidies at retail customers. But not this time:
The CAAM, after consistently underestimating the decline for the past two years, said that it expects a 2% decline in total vehicle sales, which include commercial trucks and buses and which had been doing better than passenger vehicles. This would be the third year in a row of declines.
“We have moved away from the high-speed development stage. We have to accept the reality of low-speed development,” CAAM official Shi Jianhua told reporters.
Sales of passenger vehicles fell below 21.5 million units in 2019, but this still blows away US auto sales that have ticked down to 17.1 million units in 2019. China’s sales are now just above where they’d been in 2015. Over the two years, the decline amounted to about 13%:
Electrified-vehicle sales plunge in H2 after subsidies are cut further.
Back in 2018, the shining star amid the overall decline in vehicle sales that year was the category of “new energy vehicles” (NEV), which include battery EVs, plug-in hybrids, and hydrogen powered vehicles. In 2018, sales, powered by big subsidies had soared 62%.
NEV sales in 2019, after a strong first half, plunged later in the year as subsidies were cut, including a 27.4% year-over-year plunge in December, the CAAM said. And for the year overall, NEV sales fell 4% to about 1.2 million units. Because NEV sales fell more slowly than overall sales, their share of total passenger vehicle sales still rose to 5.9%.
Most of the NEVs are battery EVs; their sales ticked down 1.2% to about 972,000 units. Plug-in hybrid sales dropped 15% to 232,000; and hydrogen-powered vehicles amounted to less than a rounding error.
Ford got re-crushed in China.
Ford reported this morning that its sales in China plunged another 26.1% in 2019 from a year earlier to 567,854 vehicles, after a stunning 37% plunge in 2018. This was Ford’s third year in a row of sales declines. From its peak in 2016, with sales of nearly 1.3 million vehicles, and despite numerous turnaround strategies and promises of new products and whatnot, Ford’s China sales have now collapsed by 56% over the three-year period:
“2019 was a challenging year for the Chinese automotive market and for Ford in China,” Ford said in the announcement. Ford’s “value segment,” it said, was particularly impacted.
This time too, Ford recounted its rehash that it would “put more efforts into strengthening our product lineup with more customer-centric products and customer experiences to mitigate the external pressure.”
And it expects that “the pressure from the external environment and downward trend of the industry volume will continue in 2020.” In this respect, Ford appears to be in agreement with other automakers and with the CAAM: 2020 is going to be tough.
Here are some delectable morsels:
- Sales of imported vehicles plunged 32.7% to 10,861 units and now account for less than 2% of what Ford sells in China. Everything else is manufactured in China in joint ventures with Chinese partners.
- National Distribution & Services Division sales collapsed by 39.2% in 2019 to 253,499 units. These are largely the vehicles in Ford’s “value segment.”
- Lincoln sales dropped 15.7% to 46,629 vehicles.
- Jiangling Motors sales dropped 10.4% for the year to 236,222 vehicles
General Motors got battered.
GM isn’t quite a horrible shape in China as Ford is – but that doesn’t say much. It reported last week that its sales in China through its joint ventures plunged 15.1% in 2019, to 3.093 million vehicles, the second year in a row of brutal declines. Since its peak in 2017 of 4.04 million units, sales have plunged by 23.4%:
Despite the harsh declines, GM’s sales in China still exceed its US sales (2.89 million vehicles in 2019), and China remains GM’s largest market. But the comparison isn’t straightforward: In the US, the whole kit and caboodle is its own, and the US remains its most profitable market. But in China, GM manufactures and sells through joint-ventures with Chinese partners, including SAIC Motor, a state-owned enterprise and the largest automaker in China. The joint venture with SAIC manufactures Buicks, Chevrolets, and Cadillacs.
In its announcement last week, GM said that it also expects the “market downturn” to continue in 2020, that it anticipates “ongoing headwinds in our China business,” and pointed out the “challenging environment with weakened consumer demand.”
But luxury still sells. Consumers with plenty of money are still splurging, it seems. And GM’s luxury brand Cadillac was the standout in its report, with sales rising 3.9% in 2019 to a record 213,717 vehicles.
The Top Two Japanese Automakers Bucked the Trend.
Toyota and Honda both booked significant sales gains and market share gains in 2019, and luxury was hot, but the rest of the Japanese automakers weren’t so hot:
- Toyota Motor sales rose about 9% in 2019, to 1.62 million vehicles, with sales of Toyota-branded vehicles rising 8.4% to 1.42 million and sales of luxury-brand Lexus soaring 25% to 200,000 units.
- Honda sales – Honda and Acura combined – rose 8.5% to 1.55 million vehicles.
- Nissan did not disclose sales of its luxury brand Infiniti, but said that sales of Nissan-branded vehicles remained flat at 1.55 million units.
- Mazda sales fell 16% to 228,000 units
- Mitsubishi sales fell 7.6% to 133,000 units.
German luxury bands also booked gains.
Mercedes-Benz sales rose 6.2% to 693,443 vehicles in 2019, and became the #1 luxury brand in China. It said that more than three-quarters of the passenger vehicles its sells in China are built in China by its joint venture with BAIC Motor.
BMW sales grew 13% to 691,000 vehicles. A big hit was its redesigned crossover, the X3, built by its joint venture with Brilliance China Automotive, with sales exceeding 120,000 units.
Audi sales rose 4.1% to 690,100 units, but it wasn’t enough, and it fell off its perch as China’s #1 luxury brand that it had sat on through 2018. It’s now #3.
Audi’s parent Volkswagen Group remains the largest foreign automaker in China, but has not yet reported total sales for December and 2019.
These auto sales don’t portray a growing consumer economy. Luxury is doing well. But the numbers are small, and overall sales are now down for the second year in a row, by a combined 13%, in a market that could only grow before.
China’s auto industry weighs more heavily in China than the US auto industry in the US: The vast majority of vehicles that are sold in China are made in China. And the global component industry has resettled in China. China’s economy is still smaller than the US economy, but its auto industry is far larger. And this nose-dive in this vast industry that affects consumers and manufacturing is happening as GDP is officially booming at a rate of 6%? Something is amiss.
In the US auto market, it has been 20 years of stagnation interrupted by the collapse during the Financial Crisis and subsequent recovery. Read… US New Car & Truck Sales in 2019 Fell Below Year 2000 Level, 3rd Year in a Row Below 2016 Peak
Makes me wonder if China and Japan are colluding on the electronic components. I always suspected the Toyota accelerator problem was a circuit board made in China, and Toyota was not forthcoming. Not sure who or how global anti-trust suits are brought but we live in a wild west of deregulation.
Spoiler alert: supranational corporations don’t have to abide by local laws. They can simply move any objectionable action to a new, more amenable locale. Doesn’t usually apply to cars but you know what I’m saying/.
With such great prospects I am sure the Chinese market will be the salvation of Tesla. All hail Elon and his business genius.
Tesla has bet big in China I think. Coming online at perhaps not the best time?
He’s picked up 10 Billion dollars on the stock price rise in the last couple of months just by falling on his face presenting the CyberTruck, proving nothing matters.
Selling 40,000 dollar cars in a 15,000 dollar collapsing market where the government buys a lot of the vehicles is no problem, and besides, China may continue subsidies. And a lot of buyers were p’d off when they ordered last year because the price was going up, but the price went down instead. And maybe the government can buy Teslas instead of the cheap local EVs.
And maybe you never have to make money, and maybe we know nothing, because Tesla’s worth more than Ford and GM together, who make money and pay good dividends.
China let Tesla open a factory without partnering with a Chinese company. Why is that? Remember last year when Tesla offered all of his company’s patents to the world and nobody wanted them? No Chinese company wants to go into business with Tesla because they have no new ideas to copy. It’s 20 year old Li-Ion battery technology (supplied by Panasonic) and 100 year old electric motor technology, all wrapped in a Mazda look-alike body. I live in Qingdao and follow the EV market closely. A couple of years ago, the trendy set were driving a few Teslas. I would see one or maybe two a day in my travels around this city of 3 million. The fad is over. Now I see less than one a day. However, if I stand on any busy street I see several Chinese EVs a MINUTE. The New Energy Vehicles have a distinctive green and white license plate now. The rich trendoids are now sporting the BYD Tang SUV or even the new Hong Qi SUV EV . Also popular are Jaguar, Bentley, and Alfa Romeo ICE SUVs. Tesla had its 15 minutes of fame. I don’t think the Model 3 can even begin to compete with all the affordable Chinese EVs.
First off, Tesla open sourced stuff that don’t really matter. That’s why nobody “wanted them”
The secret sauce is in the software parts that Tesla did not open sourced.
Make no mistake, China welcomed Tesla in open arms because there ARE still things to learn from it. Whether Chinese consumers will line up to buy the car is another story.
Luxury market, in which Tesla sells, is still growing.
I wonder if the T-fords, Beetle & 500 is dying. The market for people who buy their first car, which has to be a new, very cheap one because there are not enough second-hand cars to supply the demand. If that is the case than it is not that bad.
It’s those damn scooters! Blame it on e-scooters! They art crashing the global auto market! Dang!
Seriously, I wonder how much micromobility and ride sharing is contributing to this trend.
I’m still in love with my 69 Impala. Thing is so long that when I line up with other cars at a light my drivers seat is even with the rear seat of most cars. It’s environmentally friendly too considering that I’m not leasing a new plastic shoe shaped mediamobile every year.
Otis:
HaHa…… had to laugh. Impala was a classic back then. The SS 396 was hard to beat. I’m driving an ‘88 Volvo 240 with 455k mi now and love it. Gets 27 mpg freeway, which is still a lot better than these guzzling F250s etc that costa lotta!
I have reliable transportation and no debts. And I’m way past the age of trying to impress anyone.
Indeed…no point trying to spend money we don’t have to buy stuff we don’t need to try and impress people we don’t even like …
Yeh, no debts here either.
“new plastic shoe shaped mediamobile”
Spot on.
My big block Cutlass was heaven on the highway, but Hell in the city where I constantly had to avoid killing overcaffeinated morons in nimble, fast-stopping plastic shoe cars. Bought a Prius. Love it. I just wish gas prices would go up so I can feel more smug! $2.79/g just doesn’t do anything for one’s self esteem!
So everything is flying off the shelf in China except cars?
I understand from a logical perspective it is difficult to increase the scope of the article to include additional data points.
My point is that if cars sales are declining, sales of everything else is likely declining as well.
Thanks for what you do Wolf!
car sales really aren’t a good indicator of the overall economy anymore because the rise of taxi apps (ok just one, Didi) has completely changed the market. don’t have any concrete data to hand but whenever and wherever I go outside in Guangzhou and open the app it seems there are dozens of plush cars waiting to drive me around within a minute or two of my location – the convenience is extraordinary. why bother to buy a car, and tax, insure, maintain and park it, when you can get a heavily subsidised ride and driver – if you live in any urban area in China it doesn’t make sense (unless you want the car as a status symbol rather than mode of transportation, in which case you’ll probably start driving for Didi to help with the repayments – this ready supply of status-chasing suckers is a big factor in keeping prices down and quality of service up)
Don’t forget, divers for ride-share companies are HUGE car buyers. They wear out their vehicles in a very short time. And then they have to buy another one.
I thought that occupationally imprisoned rise share drivers provided thier own vehicles.
well sure. but they also mean that ten other people don’t need to buy one :)
“unless you want the car as a status symbol rather than mode of transportation”
Right. Those seeking status symbol would go for the Model S or X, if they haven’t already. After the initial craze, will there be many consumers who want the Model 3?
I lived in Asia and also China for some recent 11 years. The dont want the US old technology and old fashined cars. Same in Europe they dont like them anymore. Grat years of 1960 – 80 are over. Give them to the Cibans, the need to change their car park…?! They buy the German cars now, and they have already copied them as lot of them are manufactured in China. They make Merchedes, BMW, Audi, VW, etc. BTW did you know that they also assemble and distribute the iPhone out of the largest iPhone factory in the world from Zhengzhou, Henan Province, the little city there with 11 mil citizens. Where I lived. Large Mercedes and BMW factories too there.
I want that old car “technology..’
You put tariffs on goods and demonize the country, and guess what, the buyers stop buying. Why would Chinese folks buy anything American they don’t absolutely have to. This is a logical result of poor economic policy.
I am hoping Canada buys Huawei 5G, simply to send a message at the very least. We’ll see if Trudeau and ministers have the stones?
MEANWHILE, Tesla closed at almost $525 per share today, making it a $94B company, the second largest car company in the world. A systematically loss-making company, with a negligible share of a rapidly shrinking industry facing headwinds.
If this isn’t one of the most epic bubble markets in history, I don’t know what is. If Tesla goes bankrupt, which is hardly impossible, it will wipe out almost $100B of shareholder value and some similarly large amount of creditor value.
I see capital destruction as an unsaid monetary policy.
Otis,
“i see capital destruction as an unsaid monetary policy.”
Keynesians hate private saving the way the Commies hated the kulaks – both exist to be liquidated.
ZIRP will destroy the economy to damn well save it…with the feature-not-bug that it hands DC more corrupt power by providing pseudo intellectual cover for printing and spending.
If Charles MacKay were still alive, he would be adding another chapter to
“Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds”.
I thought that too, but all you have to do is read the news every day!
There’s Greta and the Children’s Crusade, end of the world mania, bubbles galore; in other words, nothing’s changed.
Wolf,
I thought this was an anecdote worth reporting.
My dad bought a used GM car a few weeks ago from a dealership in Ontario, Canada.
He wrote the dealership a cheque. But the experienced salesman took a long time to figure out how to complete the sale.
This means that almost everybody is financing, doesn’t it?!
I bought a car a couple of weeks ago in the U.S. and the dealer told me 75% are financing, some upto 84 months. He also asked me why I wanted to pay cash when I could earn 26% a year in the FED-boosted stock market.
He had a point.
IdahoPotato,
Not paying interest (by paying cash) is guaranteed zero-risk tax-free income. So if the interest rate on that car loan would be 4%, and you’re paying cash, you have the equivalent of a 4% income stream that is risk-free and tax free, guaranteed for the duration of the loan. That’s hard to beat in the fixed income world :-]
But the salesman who sold me the car is a day trader and made 28% last year. And his mom made even more. Didn’t want to rain on his parade. ;-)
Yep, it’s a cost of capital equation.
I can remember a dealer telling me basically the same thing when I paid in cash…just before the dot com bubble popped.
Pete in Toronto,
Yes (including leasing). And dealers HATE cash deals. Lots of times, they make more money on financing the car and selling what we used to call fluff-and-buffs than on selling the actual car.
Can’t buy a 69 eithout cash.
Damn scooters and Uber!
I had a dealer complain that I needed to fill our a form for the IRS because I gave them a certified check for a car. I told them no way, because it was a check from the bank and they handle the IRS stuff. They said, well, it is cash to us…. sigh.
Back in the day, I was in college and bought a “newer” pickup from a Used Car lot and told them I would finance and worked them down on the price as far as I could. They took a crap ton off the price and the interest rate was super high (this was 1982). I filled out all the paperwork and made sure there was no early prepayment penalty – drove her home and then paid off the loan in 2 weeks. I did have to pay some Loan Doc fee ($150 or something), but I KNOW the cash price would have been $500 or more higher if I would have paid cash that day.
Pete,
85 pct of new auto buyers finance.
And the makers have long since responded by jacking up entry level prices (“thanks” to easy, low monthly pmts made possible by ZIRP – and whose risk is laid off to yield starved suckers made possible by ZIRP…)
Ditto the dealerships – you can’t have F&I f*ckery pokery to goose profits, without the F.
On July 20, 2008, Beijing implemented a temporary road space rationing policy, odd-even rationing policy, by allowing cars that have an even last number of their license plates to be able to drive on roads in one day while the cars that have an odd last number of their license plates could go on the road the next day….
also if you have “green” car — car with battery, you can drive every day…
China has put off ending EV subsidies. Fuel operating costs for electric vehicles (EV) are lower than for gasoline fueled vehicles. Diesel truck engines spewed toxic byproducts.
I read reports of improving battery technology for cars and power grids.
Australia recorded its hottest year ever in 2019. We need ways to store renewable electricity.
Of course they love EV. They have the resources ( COAL ).
Looks like China caught on fast to American cars while Toyota and Honda sales rose. Improve your quality GM and Ford. Why keep cutting corners? I need a 150k free warranty before I get suckered again.
I believe China is now having “the best” public transportation in the world especially in the urban and surroundings of the urban. For example, China has lots of networks of high-speed trains power by magnetic fields where the train has no wheels sliding and grinding on steel rails as being used in most parts of the world. China also has very extensive networks of subway and other mass transit systems perhaps Monorail and Light Rail Transit (LRT). Also, lots of people in China are now using ride-sharing similar to Uber in North America and Grab in many Asian countries. That is probably why the sell of American automobiles in China has been plunged.
In addition with the on-going trade war between America and China which has been started by American, why would Chinese in China want to buy American automobiles anyway? The only few reasons that they are still buying American automobiles in China in lesser quantities may be because they partly owned by Chinese automobile corporations, buying status symbol brand such as Cadillac, and cheaper prices of American automobiles comparing to Japanese and German automobiles.
They don’t have a lot of maglev lines, but it is true that they invest alot in public transport
“trade ear which has been started by American”
China manipulated its FX value for over 25 yrs (to prevent trade balancing) for over 20 yrs before DC managed even to say f*cking boo once.
The trade war was started decades ago…by China.
China now has over 35,000 km of high speed rail…. USA has zero. Economic Growth in Asia/africa averages around 6%…. USA is 3% or less. Follow the growth.
I went to Asia for the first in my life over the holidays. Taiwan and Thailand.
I noticed there are different models for Toyota of cars seen in the US. Instead of the Toyota 4Runner people in rural Thailand drive Toyota “Fortuner”…is Toyota doing well because they have a stripped down off brand cheaper model they sell for cheap or there?
I found it very interesting. These people didn’t have a lot of money so it seems paying $45k USD for a brand new 4Runner wasn’t a reality…are they buying similar looking “Fortuner” models for much cheaper?
If you drive in China (which I don’t), you will notice that the free parking on the street is all taken. Finding a spot is a huge deal every night. Some people have a small folding electric scooter to get them home after they finally find a spot for the night. There is paid parking, but it probably won’t be near your home. I bought my home here in Qingdao in 2009. The parking spaces in the underground parking garage came up for sale. They were $22,000 US in 2010. I passed on the deal. I could take a taxi every day for 15 years for that money. Now they are over $50,000 US and they are all sold.
I think the market got saturated, that’s why sales are down. A lot of people buy cars and seldom drive them. Status, I guess. The public transportation here is very good. I can take a bus, subway, or Didi (Uber) anywhere cheap. I don’t know of any maglev trains in China except for the short line that connects the airport in Shanghai with the city. The high speed trains that run between cities are a very extensive network.
The big upcoming trend in cars are the rental plazas where you rent an EV with a phone app like ZipCar in NYC. One hour, one day, when you are done, return it to the plaza where you got it. The rental places are everywhere now, in residential areas, gas stations, hotels, train stations, etc. I don’t see any mention of them in the American media. The average car in China, America, or Europe is idle about 23 hours a day. This new approach is cheaper for the consumer and solves the problem of where to park or charge an EV.
Good news for the automobile insurance companiets. A lot less accidents.