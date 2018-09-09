Implosion of China’s P2P Lending Boom Hits Consumer Spending

First sign: auto sales suddenly plunged.
The Chinese government legalized peer-to-peer lending platforms in 2015. P2P sites attract money from individual investors – mostly savers – by offering them extraordinarily high yields. They lend this money at high interest rates to borrowers who have trouble getting loans elsewhere – classic subprime. By the end of 2017, there were over 8,000 P2P platforms, according to the People’s Bank of China, with over 50 million registered users. By the end of June, in a little over two years, the industry had gone from zero to $190 billion in outstanding loans.
That was the peak. But the fun didn’t last long. Borrowers defaulted on their loans or just absconded with the money, and the platforms began collapsing. In May this year, regulators stepped in. By the end of July, 4,740 P2P lenders had collapsed or where shut down.
Left holding the bag were millions of investors – mostly these savers who’d tried to make a better return on their savings in this newfangled risk-free manner. Suddenly, regulators told them that they should be prepared to lose their entire investments in these products.
The situation continued to follow the Chinese script. The savers started protesting in the streets. “P2P refugees,” as they called themselves, headed for Beijing Financial Street, where the People’s Bank of China has one of its buildings, and where most regulatory agencies are located. They were met by a large contingent of police.
Social unrest and display of public anger that might get out of hand being the greatest fear of the Chinese government, it was time for a bailout – particularly after the government-ballyhooed stock market collapsed for the second time in 2015 and remains collapsed to this day.
At the end of August, China Cinda Asset Management, one of China’s four big state-owned bad-debt managers, confirmed a previously rumored meeting with the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and said it would “proactively” help the government deal with the P2P fiasco.
Cinda and the other three big asset management companies – China Huarong, Great Wall, and China Orient – were established by the government in 1999, with funds from the PBOC, to buy a huge load of bad loans from the big four banks following the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis. These asset managers were supposed to liquidate these assets and then cease to exist, but now they’re bigger than ever and have become conglomerates, stuffed with distressed assets and scandal-tainted companies.
“P2P risks are a social issue of great concern in China,” Chen Yanqing, assistant to the Cinda’s president, told reporters, according to the South China Morning Post. “As a professional company managing bad debt, we will proactively take part in tackling relevant risks and help the government address the issue,” he said, adding, “The regulators wanted to draw on our past experience about addressing bad debt risks.”
Cinda’s chairman, Zhang Ziai, said Cinda would use “investment banking thinking” in dealing with this bad debt, such as restructuring, liquidation, and debt-for-equity swaps.
Whatever happens to the savers whose money disappeared is one side of the P2P-implosion. The other side: Consumers who borrowed via the P2P system and spent this money. Suddenly these doors are closed. And this has now shown up in a plunge in auto sales that has totally surprised the industry.
Investment bank Stanford C. Bernstein, cited by the Automotive News China, estimated that P2P loans in 2017 had contributed about 9% to total new-vehicle sales.
Shanghai-based Shenwanhongyuan Securities, also cited by Automotive News China, estimated that P2P lenders had contributed about 10% to 15% to new-vehicle sales.
Whatever the exact percentages, P2P loans had become in important driver in new-vehicle sales. But the sudden implosion of the industry and the government crackdown have brought this lending activity to a near-halt – and these often-young borrowers might not be able to borrow elsewhere.
This might explain the sudden drop of auto sales in July.
In May, new vehicle sales still surged 7.9% from a year ago. Through the first five months of the year, sales were up 5.1%. But in June, the year-over-year sales increase eased to 2.3%. And in July, sales actually fell 5.3% year-over-year.
The July sales decline was driven by an inexplicable 8% drop in the previously hot demand for crossovers and SUVs.
August sales numbers will come out shortly and should shed more light on the impact of the collapse of P2P lending.
That 5.3% decline in July was a big, sudden, and unexpected swing from the 7.9% surge in May. The industry, which is still struggling to explain it, has come up with all kinds of explanations. But Automotive News China managing editor Yang Jian writes:
The sharp cutback in lending provides a more convincing explanation for the sudden softening of new-car demand in China than other factors typically cited by analysts, such as a slowdown in economic growth and the escalating trade war with the U.S.
In the second quarter, China’s GDP growth slowed to 6.7% from 6.8% in the first quarter. On July 6, the Trump administration imposed an additional tariff of 25% on Chinese goods worth $50 billion. It’s true both factors might have affected China’s new-vehicle sales to some extent, but not so soon and so dramatically as Beijing’s crackdown on P2P lending platforms.
The sudden flood of loosey-goosey lending by P2P platforms to consumers, particularly to young consumers with subprime-type credit records, that commenced in 2015 and suddenly ground to a halt this year wasn’t only spent on new vehicles. It was spent on all kinds of consumer goods. With that source of risky debt drying up, the spending that had been funded by this debt is taking the hit. And savers who’re losing their life savings on their P2P investments are probably not encouraged by their losses to spend even more.
On July 6th tariffs on car imports from the US into China were increased by 25pp. To my knowledge a lot of SUVs are build in the US and shipped to China (e.g. by Daimler, BMW and the US makers). Daimler issued a profit warning because of it while other makers increased prices. This sounds to me like a better explanation of a sudden drop in (very expensive) SUV sales than missing credit for subprime customers. After all the market in China is along way from SUVs for everybody mania like the market in the US.
Mark,
Given the 25% tariff that has always existed in China on imported vehicles, very few vehicles are imported into China (in relationship to the size of this market of 27 million new-vehicle sales a year). All global manufacturers have plants (joint ventures) in China and build China-specific models.
In May, China slashed the 25% tariff to 15% (effective July 1) as part of its negotiations with the US. So that should have boosted July sales. And imports actually surged in July. But sales overall fell.
The current increase in tariffs only affects vehicles imported from the US to China, not those imported from Japan, Korea, Germany, etc. and came during July and clearly did not impact July imports negatively since imports surged.
After reading the links you provided I stand corrected since SUV sells actually began their slowdown in June, before the tariff increase. Also the import numbers cited by Nikkei seem too low to affect overall market trends even in specific segments (1.6million total, 150.000imports in July, given the year to date number of 13.3million a slow month).
That the tariff changes would not be negative for overall imports is obvious, which is the reason I singled out SUV imports from the US. But while the US-China trade maybe significant for some car companies, as shown by the profit warnings, it looks too small to affect market trends.
Thank you for providing additional information.
Who do you think gets the worse citizen score – the P2P lenders who lost and marched in protest, or the individuals who ditched on the loans?
P2P lending is a risky business whichever the country you are in. In regulated countries like the UK, P2P lending has been going on for a while. It is regulated but it is not covered by the deposit guarantee that bank deposits enjoy. It is covered under the savings scheme with a small amount of your interest being covered in case of defaults. I wonder how many investors know this considering that the bulk of these investors are ordinary savers who were looking for better saving rates than those paid by saving accounts. With short term rates increasing, banks launching more attractive term deposits and notice accounts with better interest rates, I believe the days of P2P are numbered. It is likely that the borrowers using the P2P platforms will increasingly be sub-prime borrowers.
The tarriffs are an excellent scapegoat for some of the ills that would happened in China anyway. I expect that it will next be used as an excuse for a contraction in the real estate markets.
Given the degree of related corruptions that goes on, is it any wonder why people with any means are desperate to get their money out of the country using everything from foreign real estate to cryptos. Because even if half of the value is lost, it would be better than losing everything.
The Chinese government/big business (hard to tell where one ends and the other begins) are already abusing the “tariffs” justification in the same way their British colleagues are abusing “Brexit”. It would be funny if so many supposedly intelligent people didn’t buy into it.
Residential real estate in China will most likely not be afflicted by the P2P implosion, chiefly because banks (chiefly small, local ones we’ve never heard about) keep the land rats rolling into cash. It’s basically the most important pillar of the Chinese and, by extension, worldwide economy, and it’s scary to think over 75% of the units delivered yearly are not meant for human habitation but as “investments”.
Regarding capital flight… the present favored route by Chinese nationals seems to be overinvoicing when buying commodities from abroad. A recent investigation by Chinese authorities found 80% or a similar silly amount of transactions from teapot refineries in Shandong showed clear signs of overinvoicing and have sworn to crack down on it. Somebody is going to jail unless he/she can fast-talk really well or bribe the right persons. “Hit one to educate a hundred”.
Given overinvoicing seems to be the sole reason for many, many otherwise incomprehensible commodity purchases by private Chinese companies abroad, if Chinese authorities were to make good of their threats we can expect choppy seas in commodity markets ahead.
– If this plunge in car sales continues then at some point chinese steel producers will be hurt as well.
– People said that chinese demand (for e.g. cars) would continue for ever. I never believed that.
– The decline in car sales also could be (partially) due to saturation of the car market(s). If I (in my capacity as a consumer ) have bought a car (used or new) then I won’t need a car for the next coming years. Then the demand will only come from buying a car when the old one has worn out.
“P2P risks are a social issue of great concern in China. . . “
Wait- what about all the promised prosperity for all Chinese people from the New Silk Road (One Belt One Road) initiative? Isn’t this centrally planned initiative supposed link up every nation in the eastern hemisphere and lift them all out of debt?
This is a good will that the lenders defaulted and the P2P platform collapsed. However the most of the P2P platforms are state-owned or state-related as advertised at the begining, this is the reason why the people had confident to put all their saving to these platforms.
The conspiracy was many state-related companies near bankrupted and if the P2P platform shutted down and the people’s money would became these companies money. Sacrifed the people and save the country.
Wolf –
Thank you for another illuminating post.
“Wolf Street” is a daily stop for me on the internet – because of informative articles like this one (including the fact that China has already reduced their tariffs on US car imports to 15% – did not know that).
I suppose the answer to the following is obvious but I do not know: Do P2P platforms fall into the category of “Shadow Banking” systems? If so can the effect of them in a country’s Shadow Banking system ever truly be measured or even quantitatively known?
Dave Griffy,
Yes, P2P is part of “shadow banking” (all non-bank lending).
In China, many local and provincial governments, along with companies, also have borrowed through complex opaque structures in order to hide their actual debts. This is a vast problem that by a huge margin exceeds the problems of P2P. The central government is grappling with this right now — but it even doesn’t know the extent of the problem that it calls the “hidden debt.” It is now trying to make these entities disclose how much debt they actually have.
P2P lending, in China and the US, is nothing but loan sharking enabled throught the Internet. It’s a good thing that it all collapsed.
Peer to peer lending? How desperate or blind can people be? And bailing out something that should never have happened anyway makes the Govt just as stupid.
