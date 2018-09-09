Crypto-Mania Collapse Update: $638 Billion Gone

Of the seven biggest, six have plunged by 78% to 92%.

Cryptocurrencies and tokens are multiplying like rabbits: There are now 1,926 listed on CoinMarketCap.com, 500 more than early 2018. And even as the number of cryptos continues to swell, each crypto constantly creates new units through “mining.” This dilution and hyperinflation is worse than with all but the worst fiat currencies, such as the Venezuelan bolivar.

Cryptos are “decentralized.” That was one of the major selling points in whitepapers full of intelligent-sounding gobbledygook and other propaganda promoted in myriad ways, including by an army of crypto trolls and celebrities paid by the tweet. Because cryptos are decentralized, everyone can create their own, and all kinds of outfits are mining new units of existing cryptos. It’s really just a big joke. But people are losing large amounts usually expressed in their hated fiat currency. The pain is real. And the numbers are big.

At the peak on January 7, total market cap was $704 billion, per CoinMarketCap at the time.

But new cryptos arrive all the time, and cryptos are also multiplying themselves via the mining process. CoinMarketCap figures the market cap going backwards, based on today’s existing cryptos to arrive at a theoretical market cap at a date in the past, as if all those new cryptos and tokens had already existed on that day in the past. And by this measure, the theoretical market cap for January 7 was $830 billion.

Based on this measure, the aggregate market cap has plunged 77%, from $830 billion to $192 billion in eight months. $638 billion vanished or transferred to those who sold in time from those who didn’t.

The good thing for the US economy is that much of this market cap destruction has hit people around the globe, and people in the US got whacked by only a portion of it.

On December 11, I asked: “Peak Bitcoin Media-Mania Yet? In Ten Practically Funny Pictures, because the MSM was fanning with all its might the bitcoin mania. Looking back, my screenshots of front pages are amusing. Those were heady times! But I missed my target. I was six days early. The bitcoin peak wasn’t until December 17.

Of the top seven cryptos by today’s market cap, six have collapsed by between 78% and 92% from their respective peaks. Several of them are where they were a year ago or 15 months ago. Of the top seven, only Bitcoin plunged less than 78%.

Bitcoin is down 68% from its peak, and is back where it was on October 31, 2017 (all charts via CoinMarketCap.com, red and blue marks mine):

Ethereum collapsed 86% from its peak and is back where it was over 15 months ago, on May 29, 2017:

Ripple XRP has collapsed by 92% from its peak on January 4, 2018, and is back where it had been over 15 months ago. That 1,1140% spike didn’t last long. It boggles my mind why not everyone sold during and after that spike. And why did anyone buy? What were they thinking? That this would continue? Note how nearly impossible it is now to unload a major position because volume (grey columns in the chart) has died down, and trying to dump a load is going to cause the price to collapse further.

Bitcoin Cash was going to be the new thingy. It was split off from Bitcoin in August 2017. Over the two days from November 11 to 12, it quadrupled, a phenomenon I observed with a lot of headshaking, to $2,448. By December 20, it shot to $4,300. Now it has collapsed 89% from the peak to $469, below the price where it had started out ($556).

EOS is another late-comer. It kicked off in July 2017 with what became the biggest ICO at the time. It did a beautiful double spike peaking at $21.45 on April 28. In the four months since then, it has collapsed 78% and is back where it had been on December 7:

Stellar shot up in six weeks from about 3 cents to 86 cents by January 3, 2018, and has since collapsed 78% to 19 cents:

Litecoin peaked on December 18, 2017, at $353 and has now plunged 85%. Its founder admitted on December 20 that he’d wisely dumped his entire stake, using the full force of the first-mover advantage. True Believers were left holding the bag:

Of the nearly 2,000 cryptos, there are many that have become worthless and trading volume in them has died down. Even among the larger ones, there are plenty that have plunged 90% or more. In other words, most of that wealth has already vanished or was transferred to sellers who took that hated fiat money and laughed all the way to the hated bank. What remains is a mop-up operation that may drag out for a while, kept alive by some exciting but fleeting moments of hope.

Back to fiat money. Read…  The Fed’s QE Unwind Hits $250 Billion  
 

  1. Frederick
    Sep 9, 2018 at 12:14 am

    I’m just glad that I stayed away from buying into this Ponzi scheme The hype was pretty heavy when they were running up and lots of snake oil salesmen were pushing their merits online everywhere Didn’t like what I was seeing

    • Joan of Arc
      Sep 9, 2018 at 4:46 am

      This article could have been called “The Death of Cryptos” except that Bitcoin can fall a lot further, like down another 99%.

      • Álvaro
        Sep 9, 2018 at 3:05 pm

        I think all cryptos will eventually fade into oblivion, meaning its price could actually drop to $0.00

    • sierra7
      Sep 9, 2018 at 10:36 am

      Way back in the day, the SF Examiner Sunday edition had a neat few pages of comics. The front page always featured “Maggie and Jiggs”. Above the comic strip itself, in bold type was printed this phrase every edition: “What Fools These Mortals Be”!
      Yes, indeed. “What Fools These Mortals Be!”
      (W. Randolph Hearst did have a sense of humor after all!)

  2. hidflect
    Sep 9, 2018 at 12:48 am

    I hear IOTA has a chance long term. Not that I’m ever going to buy…

  3. Mike Earussi
    Sep 9, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Stupid is as stupid does.

    There’s a sucker born every minute.

    Never give a sucker an even break.

    Never underestimate the power of human stupidity.

    Anyone care to add to this list? (it’s really hard not to laugh).

    • Quack
      Sep 9, 2018 at 3:06 am

      Laugh the one who laugh last :)

    • raxadian
      Sep 9, 2018 at 6:45 am

      This time it will be different!

      Susane researched it.

      X is the future of Y!

      You have to get into this, is easy money!

      Everytime I think I have seen the limits of human stupidity, someone breaks the previous record.

      • sierra7
        Sep 9, 2018 at 10:38 am

        “In God We Trust”
        For everything else you better be “packing”!

        • raxadian
          Sep 9, 2018 at 12:03 pm

          Death and Taxes have something in common, you can only avoid them for so long.

          If everyone is running somewhere and there is no danger chasing after them, take the time to wonder if running makes sence in the situation.

          In God we Trust, but you aren’t God.

          If you think something is fishy it is because the fish are slaping you with their fins.

          There is always a bigger idiot and is likely to be yourself.

    • Tom
      Sep 9, 2018 at 7:27 am

      To paraphrase Albert : Two things are infinite ; Human stupidity and the universe. He wasn’t sure about the universe.

      • raxadian
        Sep 9, 2018 at 12:06 pm

        Current theory is that the universe is not infinite but is expanding. So we could say two things are always growing, the universe and human stupidity, but the difference is that universe might someday stop growing.

    • Drater
      Sep 9, 2018 at 9:37 am

      …at least you can cuddle with your Beanie Baby

    • Michael Fiorillo
      Sep 9, 2018 at 9:52 am

      The human capacity for self-delusion is infinite.

    • Peter Starr
      Sep 9, 2018 at 11:17 am

      “No one ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American public”

      H.L. Mencken

    • elysianfield
      Sep 9, 2018 at 11:27 am

      “Anyone care to add to this list?”

      “…I am shocked…SHOCKED!”

  4. MC01
    Sep 9, 2018 at 1:09 am

    I have a question: besides the easily recognizable true believers who did a lot of promotional work for free, not unlike any self-respecting cult, who paid for all the celebrities who shilled cryptocurrencies? Who paid for the suspiciously favorable pieces in the media? Who paid for the professional trolls who were everywhere promoting Litecoin, Ripple and far more obscure “tokens”?

    I honestly doubt all these people accepted cryptocurrencies as a payment for their services: somebody gave them US dollars, euro, British pounds and the like. Which may be much despised but, differently from cryptocurrencies, cannot be “mined”: they have to come from somewhere.

    • Paul
      Sep 9, 2018 at 7:20 am

      My understanding, and I believe it, was that Bitcoin in particular gained attention by repetitive trading amongst large, early holders of it to demonstrate significant trading volumes and a rapidly escalating price.

      That was particularly true in the early days when the price was escalating from $500 towards $2,000.

      By the time it got to $2,000, it had developed a life of its own, with hype pulling in more investors, raising the price, which in turn increased the hype.

      Anything with price momentum will attract momentum traders, and they are probably the majority.

      It can be anything, tulips, the internet, silver, etc.

      Reply
    • Wolf Richter
      Sep 9, 2018 at 10:27 am

      MCO1,

      It’s a murky world. The SEC is now cracking down on these celebrity promos of ICOs paid for by the entity behind the ICO. This sheds some light on it:

      https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-06-26/crypto-influencers-pump-up-markets-with-105-000-a-pop-tweets

      • MC01
        Sep 9, 2018 at 10:56 am

        Thank you very much for the article, very informative. :-D

        To be honest I don’t feel John McAfee is worth $105,000/tweet, but I feel he may be talked down to considerably less than that.

  5. maurice waldman
    Sep 9, 2018 at 1:14 am

    Yet the Dollar has collapsed even more to 97.5 % of its original value.
    That is a bigger ponzi. ONE BITCOIN IS STILL worth ONE BITCOIN

    • Timthetiny
      Sep 9, 2018 at 2:41 am

      Nonsensical rambling.

    • Harvey Cotton
      Sep 9, 2018 at 3:43 am

      97.5% of its original value since when? The creation of the Fed? Let’s see what Bitcoin’s value will be in 2123. My guess will be 0 fill in the fiat currency.

      • Mel
        Sep 9, 2018 at 6:54 am

        Collapsed to 97.5% of its original value? If inflation runs around 2%, that would be since the middle of 2017, roughly.

        • Javert Chip
          Sep 9, 2018 at 4:35 pm

          LOL & nicely played.

    • Dick
      Sep 9, 2018 at 8:20 am

      And 1 dollar is still.1 dollar? What’s your point?

    • RepubAnon
      Sep 9, 2018 at 9:46 am

      My snark alarm just went off… :-)

    • Wolf Richter
      Sep 9, 2018 at 10:31 am

      maurice waldman,

      Yeah, since 1913… that’s 106 years. Cryptos can do that in 106 days! So why wait 106 years? Get it over with quickly. Plus, you don’t even earn any yield off your cryptos to compensate you for the loss of purchasing power.

      I always laugh when I read these comparisons. They show how twisted the crypto promos are.

      • Austin
        Sep 9, 2018 at 10:58 am

        You think bitcoin can pop back to $20000 if the etc gets approved? (Trying to cash out my crypto stupidity)

        • Frederick
          Sep 9, 2018 at 11:46 am

          Possibly but than it’s possible that pigs can grow wings and fly too

    • Memento mori
      Sep 9, 2018 at 10:54 am

      How has the dollar collapsed 97.5% ?
      Could you please elaborate as your statement is confusing. Yes, one dollar bought more in 1913 but workers made maybe $200 per year in salary compared with $50k nowadays? I would say that we have much better living standards and higher purchasing power nowadays and that is what matters, all depends how you define value I guess.

      • Frederick
        Sep 9, 2018 at 11:48 am

        Momento mori Much better living standards or just more standard of living drawn from the future through huge debt I wonder which

      • Mark
        Sep 9, 2018 at 12:03 pm

        Generally agree, whining about 2% inflation is silly, and we are infinitely richer today than in 1913. A dollar may have been worth more in 1913, but workers made nominally much less.

        Also, even the wealthiest person in the world in 1913 couldn’t buy an iPhone, a flat screen TV, a cross country flight, a reliable safe car, antibiotics, etc. Now nearly everyone in the rich world can.

        And as you’re not putting “fiat” US dollars in a shoebox for decades, 2%/year inflation is NOT a problem. A simple index fund portfolio has far, far outpaced inflation since 1913. My bet is it will continue to do so long into the future.

  6. John Taylor
    Sep 9, 2018 at 1:49 am

    The “market cap” measurement of an entity’s value in dollars based on the number of shares times the value of the latest tiny transaction never made sense, especially for illiquid securities.

    The $638 billion gone was never there in the first place. Someone makes a mistake of buying an illiquid asset like one of the many cryptos with a market order, and a crazy spike gets formed.

    Add to that the fact that these unregulated cryptos are ripe for pump-and-dump schemes, and the crazy valuations shouldn’t shock anyone.

    These gyrations have about as much meaning to as the pictures flying by on an a slot machine.

  7. TWolfe
    Sep 9, 2018 at 2:19 am

    I see crypto as just another commodity to speculate on – and one of the more comparatively viable & honest one’s at that. Essentially anything that can’t be counterfeited at will by a government (including paper Gold & Silver) attracts my attention, but what I don’t see reflected in articles like this one are the merits of crypto such as…

    – Borderless
    – Liquid
    – Universally recognized and exchangeable into local currency
    – Impossible to confiscate without consent (if you hold it yourself offline)
    – Can be used as a currency or at point of sale (granted not well adopted)
    – The buyer chooses whether he/she wants transparency or privacy
    – And one aspect that few attach importance to is that you don’t have to be an adult, hold a bank account, or hold any type of citizenship to own crypto.

    Can anyone recommend any non-crypto currency asset in existence that
    holds most of the attributes above, and which cannot be counterfeited or have it’s price artificially dictated by governments, institutions or individuals? And can you honestly say that these attributes will be of any less value going forward as governments inflate currencies, increasingly restrict capital flows, and easily manipulate physical commodities?

    Do I believe crypto is money or has intrinsic value? No, but neither does Amazon stock have either of those attributes; nor is a share of it any more tangible than a Bitcoin. In fact there was no shortage of detractors calling for the online book seller to go bankrupt when it’s share price hit $5.60. But the few that saw value in it during a bear market reaped the reward for the risk they took.

    *That said, I’m not bullish yet on crypto. The bottom certainly does not look to be in for Bitcoin and especially Alt coins, so even my initial entry point for BTC starts at $5888 and purchases double only with every $200 it falls.

    • Kent
      Sep 9, 2018 at 7:04 am

      The US dollar has all of those attributes except 4. And I do not believe any of the cryptos really have 3, 4 or 5.

      And I would much rather have my government deciding when and how to inflate my currency rather than some programmer in Pakistan. But the beauty if this is to each his own.

    • Crysangle
      Sep 9, 2018 at 10:27 am

      I don’t see it as to speculate on, it has that option though, as well as to attempt to store wealth . I see it more as a private transfer system, for now to be used out of and back into fiat, maybe as an alternative to know, maybe to explore or trial its possibilities . As ownership during transfer time need only be short, slow variations in valuation ( even those above except crashes) mean little to one of its base uses . People will use crypto where it is not feasible to use normal banking etc. As crypto has not the market depth of fiat, its value will be volatile and open to fads and speculation. It may settle, take off again reasonably, go volatile again, go out of use even ( I don’t think so completely) . Too many parameters to make a solid guess. I don’t own crypto, but I have nothing in particular against it, and appreciate its potential as well as some of the ideals that go with it, those who are happy enough with fiat are not going to rate crypto too highly, will see it as something of an experiment. So I don’t write it off, I don’t know its future either as that will depend a lot on other circumstance in the world.

      • Javert Chip
        Sep 9, 2018 at 4:40 pm

        Crysangle

        I’m an old retired CFO. I read what you wrote 3 times, and consider it “elder abuse”.

    • Michael Fiorillo
      Sep 9, 2018 at 10:57 am

      Yes, Bitcoin is borderless, but so is the US dollar, which is far more widely accepted.

      But it’s not liquid by any real world, common sense definition.

      As for convertibility into other currencies, the dollar remains superior.

      Bitcoin can easily be rendered worthless, if not actually confiscated, by State actions outlawing their ownership, transactions using them or conversions into the sovereign currency.

      It may theoretically have the potential for widespread use in exchange, but in reality is not used in any meaningful way.

      It’s far more traceable and less anonymous than those touting it admit, and law enforcement already has tools to trace transactions and identify wallet holders.

      As for non-adult/ non-citizen ownership of Bitcoin, that’s an arguable and relatively minor point.

      Perhaps some day there will be widespread uses for Bitcoin (or whatever might supplant it) and the blockchain. For that to happen, there will also need to be huge reductions in the economically/thermodynamically insane energy use required to maintain mining and accounting in the system.

      Proof of Bitcoin/blockchain’s fundamental unviability is the ratio of energy consumption to its actual, quantitative economic use and utility. If the reports of the current and projected energy costs of running the blockchain system are even remotely correct, then it would have to count as one of the greatest malinvestments ever.

      Ninety- nine percent or more of these digital coins/tokens may go poof, but the energy used to “create” them is a real, material thing, with real material impacts on the world. That so much energy production has gone to such economically sterile and null endeavors borders on the criminally insane.

    • Austin
      Sep 9, 2018 at 11:03 am

      Might want to hold off. Bought crypto and I’m bleeding bad. (I didn’t even get it at the peak, bought it 60% off and I’m still down hard). I’m just looking for a rally I can sell into, not even sure ill for it to hit $20000 again (if ever)

      • Frederick
        Sep 9, 2018 at 11:50 am

        That’s too bad but I know the feeling I bought silver at 34 dollars so I’m down more than 60 percent Diversification is the trick which thankfully I’ve done so I won’t starve

        • Austin
          Sep 9, 2018 at 4:21 pm

          but at least you know your silver will always retain some of it’s value. I bought crypto know it was going to collapse eventually, however I was just looking buy the dip and sell it off relvitly soon. (A speculative trade). Several months later I’m still here, stuck in this mess

  8. Davebee
    Sep 9, 2018 at 2:34 am

    Just a short note for Wolf: Wolf isn’t your RT pal Max Keiser a True Believer in this near criminal Crypto c*%p? (He’s always pushing them while attending C seminars on air)
    So, why do you keep appearing on the MK show? Surely if you think Crypto’s are the road to perdition for the rest of us you should stay off Max’s soap box and never darken his pixels ever again?

    • Wolf Richter
      Sep 9, 2018 at 10:46 am

      That’s easy to answer: Every now and then, Stacy sends me an email and asks if I’m available for an interview with Max. I say yes, and we set the time. And then we do the interview. I’ve been interviewed on all kinds of radio shows, podcasts, etc. NPR even. Most of the time, I have no idea what all else these shows get into. Max has his shtick. Above all, he is wild and funny. His show is a mix of entertainment, humor, and analysis. Take it seriously at your own risk.

      Obviously, we don’t see eye-to-eye on many things, including cryptos. I’ve been poohpoohing the entire crypto space for a long time. It was a very unpopular and lonely position to be in while everyone in the media was promoting it and gushing about it, and people thought they were making tons of money betting on these things.

      I’ve had the government inquire indirectly (via a trusted third party) what my relationship with RT is because they’re monitoring RT. I’m not sure if this was a form of intimidation or just an inquiry. For now, I’m still agreeing to be on Max’s show, and I’m enjoying it.

      • elysianfield
        Sep 9, 2018 at 11:37 am

        Mr. Richter,
        Does Max have any influence with RT? Considering RT’s demographic, I would like to see the shows closed captioned…with my poor hearing, I would find Keiser much more entertaining if I could read (and understand) what he was saying…instead of guessing.

        • Wolf Richter
          Sep 9, 2018 at 11:48 am

          I don’t know what his relationship with RT is. His show is just one of many shows on RT.

          Maybe you can inquire directly with RT about this. This is a valid point. If they want to increase their audience, a good way of doing it would be via captions.

        • Adam
          Sep 9, 2018 at 2:07 pm

  9. JeremiahJosey
    Sep 9, 2018 at 3:39 am

    Looks great. Very solid support building on these products. Looking forward to the next big wave. Blockchain is now being used in permissioned fintech (world bank 79m) and crossing over into real world applications. Then the fintech will have something to connect to. Then valuations will have substance. Great times to come.

  10. L Lavery
    Sep 9, 2018 at 4:23 am

    Trying to measure the value of bitcoin using its market cap is like trying to measure the distance of a rainbow by bouncing light off it.

    • Joan of Arc
      Sep 9, 2018 at 4:42 am

      I think measuring the distance of a rainbow by bouncing light off it is just as doable as getting to one end of the rainbow and finding a pot of gold. I have never tried the light experiment but failed getting to the end of a rainbow before it disappeared.

  11. Ron Acker
    Sep 9, 2018 at 6:24 am

    Thanks, Wolf, I love your reporting. At the end of last year I sold all of my modest stake in Bitcoin,
    my Ether, and Lite Coin. The hysteria just seemed to be too good to be true. I reported my profits and paid my capital gains taxes. With my profits I was able to buy a Calligaris dining room table, six leather covered chairs and an Australian Aboriginal rug.

    • Austin
      Sep 9, 2018 at 11:06 am

      And as soon as you sold…. I rushed in as a bad holder. You never think you’ll get caught up in a buble until $8000 of your money evaporates in to thin air. You were an early mover, good for you

  12. Will
    Sep 9, 2018 at 6:27 am

    What’s really affecting the market is fake and exaggerated news from apparent journalists like you all… And the banks sweating in there boots buying up small amounts and selling off in large amounts to try to put off the average investor… Holdl and don’t listen to the hype and bull is my advice

    • Wolf Richter
      Sep 9, 2018 at 10:54 am

      Hilarious! Thanks for a good laugh! But also a little sad.

    • Austin
      Sep 9, 2018 at 11:08 am

      My missing $8000 would argue with that. No crypto hyping will fill the empty hole in my wallet. Snakeoils man

      • elysianfield
        Sep 9, 2018 at 11:41 am

        Austin,
        Your loot was spent on liquor and loose women…we frittered away the rest….

        • Frederick
          Sep 9, 2018 at 11:53 am

          Well at least it didn’t go to waste

    • RepubAnon
      Sep 9, 2018 at 3:15 pm

      I didn’t listen to the “hype and bull” – which is why I didn’t buy any cryptocurrency. The world runs on barter – and currencies only exist to make it easier to exchange things of value. (Remember all the “barter tokens” that got issued in the 1980s when bartering was the hot thing?)

      Cryptocoins, like currencies and a commodities, only have value if they can be exchanged for something. If someone can make an inexpensive artificial diamond that can’t be distinguished from a naturally-occurring one, diamonds lose value. It’s the classic Tulip Craze problem – except that with a tulip, you can at least get flowers. Cryptocoins are just ones and zeros.

    • Javert Chip
      Sep 9, 2018 at 4:52 pm

      Will

      You can string one of those brass crypto things on a ribbon (color of your choice) and wear as a participation medal.

      Everybody will immediately know how cool you are.

  13. David Rabinovitz
    Sep 9, 2018 at 6:30 am

    The losses are not that big. Someone I know acquired Bitcoins in a transaction at under $100 per coin. When BC reached $342 or so he gifted me a wallet with $5 of value to encourage me to spend it to see how BC works. I wasn’t sufficiently interested and let it sit. At the peak the wallet was worth $300. It is not worth probably $100. I did not lose $200 when the value plunged. I’m still ahead of the game. Those losses are only real if everybody bought in at the peak.

    • Frederick
      Sep 9, 2018 at 7:25 am

      Not really It’s NOT so good for someone who bought in at say 10k is it ? The peak was 19,700

  14. plunge
    Sep 9, 2018 at 6:57 am

    Has anyone considered that this plunge in crypto is being engineered ?. Where there is money to be made anything is possible, remember that Australian mining share that was 25p and went to about £40.00 (and many were buying) on a rumour that it had discovered a rich vain, another rumour started that it was a false rumour, panic ensured, people started to sell, price went down to about 3p, turned out the first rumour was true!, the share eventually went to about £126.00. Someone made a lot of money!.

    Reply
    • Wolf Richter
      Sep 9, 2018 at 10:56 am

      We know for sure that the surge was engineered.

  15. Dave P
    Sep 9, 2018 at 7:46 am

    Crypto’s are a reflection on our society. The reflection is very unflattering.

  16. Sadie
    Sep 9, 2018 at 8:44 am

    When some of the crypto currencies started trading on the futures market the short positions may have been very profitable for some. Maybe one of the founders sold at the top and also took a short position? Of course it was converted into $ while laughing all the way to the bank.

  17. Jon
    Sep 9, 2018 at 9:09 am

    Most people are still up huge on Bitcoin as they bought from $1-$1000.

    • LessonIsNeverTry
      Sep 9, 2018 at 10:04 am

      Considering the trading volume during the mania versus the $1-$1000 phase, your statement is almost certainly untrue.

      Reply
      • Crysangle
        Sep 9, 2018 at 10:36 am

        In theory net=0 , all that will have happened is some will have gained, some lost… that aside from actual benefit of using it over say fiat (not measurable) minus service costs. So the question is just if the numerical profits from value trading are heavily skewed to very few people, or if the losses/profits are quite evenly spread across users giving an overall sentiment that its use is acceptable.

    • Frederick
      Sep 9, 2018 at 10:56 am

      Jon that’s VERY hard to believe as normally the vast majority of the suckers / sheep get drawn in during mania period or while it is soaring and getting a lot of attention Historically speaking that’s the case anyway

  18. RD Blakeslee
    Sep 9, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Does anybody remember Bill Mauldin’s “Stars and Stripes” Cartoon caption: “Give me the Good Old Terra Firma”?

    The cartoon showed a high -flying airplane and a couple doughbys slogging through the mud.

    Fair allegory for crypto discussions, I think.

    • Duke De Guise
      Sep 9, 2018 at 2:31 pm

      And the firma the terra, the betta!

  19. a reader
    Sep 9, 2018 at 10:52 am

    A question to the “finance historians” amongst the readership: what classes of assets ever recovered after a 70-80% plunge in their prices?

    This may give a data point as to whether this drop is terminal to the cryptos as the speculative investment.

    And if it is, what other asset classes will the freed up money flow?

  20. viny1l
    Sep 9, 2018 at 11:33 am

    Money that never existed ‘disappeared’.

    Does anyone think all the shares of stock could be sold for the ‘market price’? No, if it was all for sale, there would not be enough liquidity to buy it at anything like the current trading price.

  21. Ambrose Bierce
    Sep 9, 2018 at 11:44 am

    How much would you pay to spend money any way you please? If the price of Bitcoin stabilizes will it gain in popularity? Bitcoin has caused people to apply the rules of the illusionary currency they already have with this new currency. There ain’t much difference, the technological improvement is minor but significant. At this point in time it is outside government regulation, and history tells us that never lasts long. So in ten years we will all be spending Federal Reserve Bitcoins, and meanwhile we refuse to accept it, or perhaps we know that government will steal the thunder, but that didn’t happen with the internet. Finally I have read reports from brokerage houses talking about long term development of crypto. But the blog is a nest of reactionary opinions.

    • Wolf Richter
      Sep 9, 2018 at 11:54 am

      No major central bank is considering a bitcoin-like crypto (and no, Venezuela is not a major central bank). They’re all very clear about it. What a few smaller central banks are studying is a “digital” currency denominated in and pegged to the country’s current currency. So just a purely digital version of the current currency.

      The Fed isn’t even studying a digital currency. It said the current payment system is already digital and works fine.

  22. Kenny Logouts
    Sep 9, 2018 at 11:50 am

    I’m still up about 5,000%

    Oh noes!

    I bought mine to spend and I continue to do so. I bought bulk to make life easier.
    I’ve not cashed any out yet, just bought stuff.

    Only retards who bought the hype lost out.

    Those who bought on fundamentals and potential years earlier are doing fine.

    The same is happening with older cars right now.

    The hype train and the idea you’ll lose out is causing prices to spike.

    Speculators turn something useful (a car, or a crypto currency) into a hype train gamble.

    Bitcoin is fundamentally good and if bought as a currency to spend it’s useful.
    Trying to “make” money is a risk as always.

  23. hotairmail
    Sep 9, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    Crypto currencies are less like currencies and more like tulip bulbs….perfectly useless in and of themselves and they multiply from season to season.

  24. rj
    Sep 9, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Funny that.CME top ticked it.

  25. Bill
    Sep 9, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Forget cryptos, I have some lovely tulip for sale.the next BIG thing.

  26. MASTER OF UNIVERSE
    Sep 9, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Goldman Sachs loaned their imprimatur to the whole BitCoin fiasco just a few months ago. Bottom line is that BitCoin is not going to disappear after it hits bottom and is snapped up by the Central Banks on the final dip. And once they own the lion’s share of crypto they will then get into trading it BIG time.

    BitCoin has a secret inventor that seems to be indistinguishable from the NSA when one takes a real close looksee.

    Like they said in the BIG Short…..’it’s just a gully’.

