What to Do with $13-Bn Airport Project Steeped in Corruption & Cost Overruns? Reality Check for Mexico’s President-Elect

A classic lose-lose scenario for taxpayers that’s making the world’s richest even richer.
By Don Quijones, Spain, UK, & Mexico, editor at WOLF STREET.
Mexico’s President Elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) doesn’t take office until December, but he’s already got a multi-billion dollar dilemma on his hands: what to do with the country’s largest infrastructure project, already steeped in scandals and corruption, which, if completed, will become one of the world’s biggest (and most costly) airports? Last month AMLO announced that his government would either finish the hub or expand a military base north of the capital, depending on the results of a a review by engineering experts and a public consultation due in October.
On Wednesday, a top engineering association threw their support behind the completion of the $13 billion airport project. Ascension Medina Nieves, president of Mexico’s college of civil engineers (CICM), told a news conference that on the basis of the available information, the only “feasible, viable and reliable solution” was to continue with the new airport.
The CICM does not have the final word on the airport — that will seemingly belong to the people of Mexico, who will vote in a referendum on the matter next month — but its backing is a step in favor of the hub, now in its fourth year of construction. During the presidential campaign AMLO pledged to put an end to the scandal-plagued project, arousing fits of apoplexy among Mexico’s business elite, many of whom stand to rake in large sums of money from the project — no one more so than Mexico’s richest man, Carlos Slim.
Grupo Carso, one of Slim’s many construction companies, is deeply involved in the building project, which is allegedly around 30% finished and at least $4 billion over budget, with construction costs having soared from €9 billion to €13 billion. Three big contracts, allegedly worth 94 billion pesos ($5 billion), are in the hands of consortia led by Grupo Carso or other firms owned by Slim and his family.
Other large Mexican companies participating in the project include ICA, Prodemex, GIA, and Grupo Hermes, which is owned by Carlos Hank, a billionaire banker with cozy ties to Mexico’s outgoing government. Two other major participants are the Spanish infrastructure giants Acciona and FCC, the latter of which is also majority-owned by Carlos Slim.
Given how much money the project could generate in years to come for some of Mexico’s biggest companies and international banks, as well as how much has already been plowed into it, Mexico’s business elite and their political minders will fight tooth-and-nail to ensure that AMLO does nothing to upset the apple cart. But one thing they’re not willing to do is actually put up their own money for the project.
Before making the decision to consult the Mexican public on whether to go ahead with the project, AMLO proposed privatizing it lock, stock and barrel. But none of the investors or companies involved were interested in taking it off the public’s hands, for one obvious reason: the project’s sky-high operational and maintenance costs.
A large part of the problem is that the new airport is being built on a site that was home to a very large lake, most of which was drained before work began. But the ground still has high water content and low resistance to stress. As the Mexican newspaper Proceso reported last year, this will inevitably result in very juicy contracts just to keep the land upon which the airport is built fit for purpose.
The government’s current total budget for project maintenance, on a 50-year timeline, is 569 billion Mexican pesos ($29 billion), according to the Mexican daily El Universal. That’s over double the current construction costs.
A mind-watering 70% of the contracts involved, some of which have a duration of 50 years (with the option of extending them to 100 years), were awarded without tender, in direct contravention of the Mexican government’s own anti-corruption laws. The deep opacity also extends to the government’s financing arrangements with international banks and the issuance of green bonds, says Hernandez Soriano, head of the congressional committee set up to oversee the project.
As long as Mexican taxpayers are on the tab for those crippling maintenance costs, everything is just fine and dandy. Or at least was, until a new government was voted in that appears to be unwilling to write a blank check for a project whose total costs could reach the stratosphere and for which there’s virtually zero oversight of how the funds are being spent.
Vast sums of public money vanish everyday in Mexico. In the latest corruption scandal 2.76 billion pesos ($140 million) of funds donated by members of the public and businesses to the victims of last year’s earthquake disappeared into thin air. As such, the idea of leaving taxpayers on the tab for untold billions of dollars for a vanity project his predecessor launched under the worst possible terms and conditions (for the government) is not exactly an enticing prospect for Mexico’s incoming president.
But the alternative of cancelling the airport project also comes with huge risks attached. The government could end up having to pay out billions of dollars in damages to investors and contractors. Then there’s the long-term damage it could do to Mexico’s standing among global investors. The ratings agency Moody’s has already cautioned that cancelling the project would have negative credit repercussions, not only for Mexico City’s current airport but the entire national sector.
Plus, AMLO’s proposal to expand the Santa Lucia military base could cause serious air traffic problems, experts have warned. In other words, if AMLO follows through on his instincts and cancels the project, not only will Mexico be back to square one, with an inadequate inner-city airport serving its capital; it will be billions of dollars worse off and with nothing to show for it, apart from a huge building site on top of an empty lake. It’s a classic lose-lose scenario, with a multi-billion dollar price tag attached, which is probably why AMLO decided to let the people decide. By Don Quijones.
Mexico is not a functional country. It’s current state consists of regional local governments/mafia associations, with the central government kept in place untouched to give the illusion of control. The two pretty much work independently. Federal government projects and construction works are full of corruption obviously…place is a disaster. How it will ever change other than a revolution I have no clue…
See my comment below… you don’t need to be in a non functioning country for this to happen. The airport under construction in Berlin (scheduled to open in 2011, now 2021… maybe) is just as big a boondoggle.
That’s not the point. There will always be corruption everywhere, but at least in some countries, things get done despite corruption, whereas in Mexico, it’s the same crap again and again.
AMLO needs to echo Don Draper i.e. “change the conversation”. Instead of just saying go/no go on the airport, he needs to link it to higher taxes on the wealthy, etc.
But then again, Mexico is what it is i.e. it will ALWAYS be a shitty country. Good for vacation and nothing else.
Not even so great for vacation anymore with the recent murders in Cancun and Cabo My sister used to go every year for two weeks but I think she’s reconsidering this year
You need not be in a developing country for this to happen to the capital city’s airport. See the fiasco known as “Berlin Brandenburg Airport”.
This corruption is child’s play compared to the California bullet train to nowhere which is already at $77B and rising. I’m shocked Dianne Feinstein’s husband has a $1B contract with the “project”. If/when completed it will still be cheaper and faster to fly on Southwest within CA…heckuva job CA voters!!
Maybe a “wise latina” can fix it…
As an aside:
It boggles the mind how someone who is so rich only wants more and more on the backs of his people. But I should know better.
After the $2 an hour NAFTA article re the salaries the people in the auto industry make, the only way to make money seems to be the drug trade.
I know two engineers in Mexico one graduated 1st in her class, who work as potters because they make more $$$. He is fairly well known and one pot sells for thousands. She helps and teaches poor children.
Is there any wonder why we have an immigration problem? We are Mexico’s relief valve so they do not have a revolution. And who uses the drugs? The people in the US.
Our policies seemed not to have worked so well for our neighbor.
Our policies haven’t worked very well for us either. A very high percentage of our murder rate involves drug dealers fighting over turf. The only thing the drug laws have accomplished is to create a profit margin for the drug dealers.
To answer your question about why the wealthy keep screwing the public, I think it is that in their lives no one says no to them. So, after a while they develop a sense of entitlement. They don’t steal from need, but rather because they enjoy getting away with it.
I like China’s solution, just shoot everyone who’s corrupt–problem solved. Just wish it was legal in the U.S.
The only problem is that the person doing the shooting is probably more corrupt than the person being shot.