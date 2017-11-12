“Bitcoin Cash” Quadruples in 2 Days. Bitcoin Crashes by $35 Bn

Peak Crypto Craziness?
I’m writing this Saturday night, Pacific Time, and cryptos never rest. By Sunday morning, “Bitcoin Cash” might have soared another $1,000 or crashed by $1,000; and bitcoin might have soared or crashed by another $1,500. Neither would surprise me, the way these things are going. One thing for sure, you’re not watching grass grow.
Bitcoin Cash, which was split from bitcoin in August, began surging from $630 on Thursday mid-day Pacific Time. Within 24 hours, it jumped 50% (or by $320) to $950. It then lost steam. But in the wee hours of Saturday morning, it fired up again and soared another $450 to $1,400 by late morning. It then fell off, but Saturday night, it returned to form and spiked to $2,448 at the moment, nearly quadrupling in two days. Here is what the move looks like in US dollars in a seven-day chart (via WorldCoinIndex):
Its market valuation jumped by $30 billion over the two days, from $10.6 billion to $41 billion. I mean why even bother with the stock market.
Bitcoin went the opposite way. It plunged from a peak of $7,771 on November 8 mid-morning to $5,519 at this moment, losing $2,252 or 29% in three days. It’s now back where it first had been in late October. Its market valuation plunged by $35 billion from $127 billion to $92 billion. $35 billion is starting to add up, so to speak (via WorldCoinIndex):
Bitcoin ran into an entanglement on November 8, when developers called off a planned software upgrade, SegWit2x. The upgrade was supposed to have improved transactions speeds. This was blamed for the plunge that started on Wednesday.
Then the fun focused on Bitcoin Cash. By Friday, as Bitcoin Cash had soared 50% while bitcoin was crashing, it was blamed on traders that were switching from chasing after bitcoin to chasing after Bitcoin Cash.
At the time, Joshua Raymond, a director at the foreign-exchange and CFD broker XTB, told Business Insider:
“The delay to Segwit2x has damaged confidence amongst bitcoin investors concerning the much-needed resolution to speed up bitcoin’s slow processing speed.
“Everyone was hoping the Segwit2x would address this but unfortunately, the delay due to a lack of consensus on the mechanics has affected confidence. Confidence on transaction speed in Bitcoin has deteriorated significantly in recent months. As Bitcoin Cash enjoys much faster transaction speeds, we have started to see a recycling of positions out of Bitcoin into Bitcoin Cash as a consequence.”
Just don’t call cryptos an investment or asset or asset class or currency. While they could be used as currency, in reality, these kinds of violent moves make their use as currency way too risky and nonsensical. What’s left?
The blockchain technology, which underpins these cryptos, is free and open source. Currently a lot of smart brains are trying to figure out how to put the technology to work in all kinds of industries. Some of them will likely succeed. I’m looking forward to the moment when there is a way of transferring money around the world that is universal, convenient, cheap, fast, not subject to violent fluctuations, and 100% reliable. But that moment isn’t here yet, and neither bitcoin nor Bitcoin Cash will have anything to do with it.
Instead of being usable currencies, cryptos – CoinMarketCap lists nearly 1,300 of them, with many of them already worthless – are a form of online betting based on a new technology, and they’re subject to different dynamics than classic online betting, but not regulated or forbidden by governments, unlike classic online betting.
These dynamics include artificial scarcity and artificial demand. Everything is just a game. If the Big Money – hedge funds, for example – jumps in, this stuff soars. If the Big Money tries to take profits and convert those massive, lightning-fast gains into dollars, euros, yen, yuan, or whatever, it crashes. That’s it. But it sure is entertaining.
The thing with artificial demand is that it can completely dry up without notice and never return, and then the value can go to zero, a journey many cryptos have already undertaken. But like all forms of betting, it can be fun and very lucrative for as long as ceaseless hype continues to create this artificial demand.
On a side note: These moves tonight are so nuts that I have to change the numbers dramatically every few minutes as I’m working on this article. But I think it’s time for a good beer, to let these things go their crazy way.
It amazes me the big guns have the stomach for this crypto craps, given the amounts of money involved. Or is it just peanuts and just looks big to us crumb crunchers out Main Street America?
Nobody I know has $7,000 laying around to buy 1 (one!) Bitcoin. The price alone bars mere mortals playing. And maybe that’s why it’s so successful? Small club + lots of leverage = move big things.
Just wanted to note here, you can buy a fraction of a bitcoin as far as I know. It is nearly infinitely divisible. I could be wrong, but that’s my understanding which means you could bet 5 bucks on the horse race if you so desired, which I believe a large number of regular folks around the works with access to a con wallet are doing.
The is a fundmental feature of all crypto currency. You can trade fractions of coins. This is necessary given that most cryptos have a hard lifetime cap buily in on the amount of whole coins minable.
I was not surprised when Bitcoin (BTC) doubled since the last fork that created BTC Cash. Essentially the BTC owners had double the number of coins and were selling BTC Cash to buy more BTC. If you think about it BTC can just keep forking in the future which would provide more currency to buy itself. Thus BTC, and the forks, provide a way to keep the price going up forever.
These dates are not exactly correct but in the past 3 months BTC has tripled the amount of crypto’s that can be used to buy BTC.
So let me put down some estimated numbers
July 31st there roughly
15 million BTC
August 1st (BTC fork creates new Bitcoin Cash)
15 million BTC
15 million Bitcoin Cash (out of thin air)
October 25th (BTC fork creates new Bitcoin Gold)
15.5 million BTC
15.5 million Bitcoin Cash (out of thin air)
15.5 million Bitcoin Gold (out of thin air)
November 10th (Bitcoin Cash fork creates Zcash )
16 million BTC
16 million Bitcoin Cash (out of thin air)
16 million Bitcoin Zcash (out of thin air)
16 million Bitcoin Gold (out of thin air)
Thus in just 3 months, BTC tripled the number of BTC variant cryptos to from 16 million to 64 million. They are printing faster than a Central Bank ever did.
At this rate of forking , there will probably be 1 billion BTC and BTC variants in 4 years.
So with this information…how will BTC or any of these variants be excepted as a currency or store of value when they can fork and create double the amount of coins for an owner.
Actually, I am not sure how the Government will not step in if people start using BTC to purchase things in stores….etc. Talk about seeing inflation kick in if cryptos are allowed to buy cars, houses, etc.
Great point. If bitcoin becomes a medium of exchange, its value will increase and USD will decrease as people shift from USD to bitcoin.
The governments will of course shut this down, claiming it harms the general population, which holds USD. The government could do this without serious resistance. Nobody wants a massive wealth transfer from savers of USD to early adopters of bitcoin (greedy speculators).
I am sure, the central bankers must be studying this technology. They actually have to buy some select securities for their printed fiat, which seems like too much work.
They’re studying it alright……and what no one is talking about is the fact that the block chain technology will one day be used against the people to scrutinize and keep track every single financial transaction.
I’ll take the time tested method of cash and anonymity, over the block chain any day of the week. I’m not at all interested in seeing all assets and property digitized.
Bit coin isn’t bought. It’s mined
Yip the more things change the more they stay the same.
The digital area is making inequality much worse
It’s the new tulip mania. We all know where THAT one ended …..
We know nothing of the sort.
This show is obviously being run by Wall Street sleaze balls and banksters for the usual reasons. It will be interesting to see how much these sharks will fleece the ordinary fools. I’ll throw a party when crypto currencies scam crashes and the sharks laugh all the way to the bank.
Crypto currency is a good concept, but this is obviously a scam, and perhaps run by the banksters to damage the concept of crypto currencies and scare the world so that only their fiat currencies are valued.
Looking at volumes by country it’s apparent Bitcoin has a very interesting story.
There are a number of early adoptees among which the US, the UK, Sweden and Switzerland are the most prominent. These countries have been trading large volumes of Bitcoin since it was conceived and keep on doing so.
Some countries have been trading Bitcoin on and off since its inception, generally in a pattern of massive spikes in volume followed by long dry spells. Iran and Japan are the most prominent here.
Then we have those that have been riding the bubble.
The recent crazy bubble started out on the Pacific Rim: with The Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia all starting to trade very large volumes pretty much out of the blue in 2016.
Intriguingly enough China didn’t join in until February 2017, but when she did it was a classic case of “Après moi, le déluge”. The money China has poured into Bitcoin and its offspring is simply unbelievable, but it doesn’t explain the recent crazy valuations.
What explains them is looking at “other countries”, those which had a literal handful of Bitcoin users until valuations took off like a Soyuz rocket this year. Volumes in Denmark and Hungary increased ten times literally overnight in June and quadrupled in India over the same time frame. Nigeria and Tanzania went from pretty much zero to large volumes in a matter of days.
Sure, none of these countries has the financial firepower China has, not even India, but put them all together and the sums of money involved become amazing.
There’s nobody running this thing: it’s part traders looking for a market where central banks haven’t destroyed volatility yet, part people looking for a safe place to park their money and a large number of latecomers merely hoping to make money quickly and disappear into the night like bandits.
Crypto mania = Tulip mania. ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tulip_mania )
Simple.
As other posters have pointed out, the amounts of money involved in this foolishness preclude ordinary mortals from participating. So, who is making these trades ? The question isn’t academic either. As the amounts increase, so does the likelihood of a blow up. The nearest comparison would be a car fishtailing on an icy road. Unfortunately the results could be the same.
Are we setting ourselves up for a parade of sleazy bankers coming to Congress to plead for a bailout because they’ve put the system itself at risk ? Again ? I know, I know, “no one could have seen this coming.”
Its a car on ice.
Its int fishtailing.
Its overloaded with teenagers, they are all under the influence of drugs, and they are doing high speed doughnuts.
What could possibly go wrong.????????
As Robert Moriarty from 321 points out…….at the end of the day Bitcoin will end up worth less than a beanie baby.
A far more prudent investment right now would be to plunk down some cash on a shale oil stock that’s highly leveraged to wti/brent and wait for Israel and the Saudis to escalate the situation with Iran.
Ethereum was hacked out of $30M and wallet holders were locked out of $300M. This is following the same pattern Bitcoin established from its inception. The “investors” keep getting scammed out of their money at different points, but nobody can find the coins in the public ledger, really! Crypto currencies are a scam at this point in their evolution. IMO they exist in order to condition “investors” to the idea of no recourse, where they can take your money with impunity.
This is the kind of info that should be in the article, or a follow up article, (hint!)
And the point about ‘no recourse’ – this is showing up everywhere – investment system as a protection racket, there is no alternative investment system! The pension system is that way, funds go right to Wall st. Individual has little or no say in the matter.
Maybe the sums are massive because bots are trading bits of bitcoins in micro seconds up and down to make money on the volitility
“Crypto investors”?
“Investors” is a misnomer. To be truthful, the correct term is ‘speculator’.
Bitcoin is nothing more nor less, than a de facto digital currency and thus yet another fictitious form of wealth, with a computer system as its counter party.
If you believe in crptos enough to store your wealth there, then I have some very desirable sea side property in Arizona, that I know you would very much like to purchase. (sarc.)
Update: I’m just sitting here and drinking my morning coffee (WS is on Eastern Time, but I’m on Pacific Time). While I was away from the desk…
Bitcoin Cash crashed by $1,000 in eight hours and is now $1,445. Easy come, easy go.
Bitcoin rose about $600 and is now at $6,179.
Throw another dollar on the fire!
More blockchain shinanigans to add to the stinking pile.
http://www.incakolanews.blogspot.ca/2017/11/more-on-upcoming-scam-called-global.html
Easy come, easy go. Wolf I love your insouciance. Anything that fluctuates that sharply WILL end up in a ditch. I just don’t want to be their insurance policy.
Yikes cryptos gone wild ! If you didn’t want to buy an actual bitcoin buy a derivative . Probably more liquid . Yes my friends another financial product added to the mix. Lets see how the algos move the needle on this.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-10-31/bitcoin-growing-up-as-futures-open-floodgates-to-wall-street
“Our [sic] risk-free forever-surging stocks are too tame?
Emphatically, “Yes!” “Crypto-currencies” are more of a “scheme” than a “market.” I cannot, however, reserve this contempt for the current speculative bubble in cryptos. With the heavy hand of government/oligarchical interference in markets these days, everything seems more like a scheme than a free market.