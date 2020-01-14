32 Misinformation Schemes & Other Tactics Used by Wall Street, Corporate America & the Media, as Pointed Out Hilariously by WOLF STREET Commenters

Selected from so many Nits to Pick.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
This is a collection of 32 tactics, instances, misnomers, immortal fake propaganda, and even wrong-doing cropping up ceaselessly on Wall Street, in the media, in press releases, in earnings reports, and in the broader nexus between Wall Street and the media. All of them were pointed out by WOLF STREET commenters. I put them together and grouped some of them, and added some explanations in a few cases even when not needed. In no particular order:
#1: “The moronic statements regarding ‘money on the sidelines.’”
“That ‘money on the sidelines’ thing drives me nuts. I sit around wondering how captured financial commentators must be to even entertain such concepts on such a regular basis.”
“Money on the sidelines is immortal. It has been cited all my investing life, and it will still be cited long after I’m gone, to be passed proudly from generation to generation, no matter how often it gets debunked.”
“I found a coin on the sidewalk once. It must be the infamous sidelines money. Just a million coins more, and I will have enough to go on vacation.”
#2: “The claptrap surrounding earnings beats – after earnings targets have been quietly but drastically reduced.”
#3: “Forward earnings projections” to rationalize high stock prices. Everyone is doing it, even the Fed. Forward earnings projections are part of the great body of American fiction and get slashed as earnings-report dates get nearer so that the much-lowered projections can then be “beat” (see #2 above). This produces the absurd situation where forward P/E ratios are always far lower (currently 18.4 according to FactSet) than the actual P/E ratios (currently 24.6, highest since the Financial Crisis).
#4: “The revolving door between government and Wall Street – ‘the swamp.’” Drain it already.
#5: “The revolting door between government and Wall Street” – that would be one of Wolf’s infamous typos.
#6: “Exclusion of negative earnings from P/E calculations of broad indices.” The Russell 2000 does this. There are a large number of loss-making companies in the index. Excluding their negative earnings distorts earnings measures of the Russell 2000, such as the P/E ratio of the index. With losses included, the P/E ratio of the Russell 2000 would be about four times higher than the officially quoted P/E ratio without losses. It’s not a secret: FTSE Russell and iShares disclose that losses are excluded; but it’s the fake P/E ratio without losses that is being quoted all the time to rationalize high stock prices.
#7. “Bogus ‘Chinese Walls’ and other internal conflicts of interest.”
#8. “Arms-length Agreements” to describe veiled self-dealing.” Also see #7 above.
#9. “Mark-to-Fantasy accounting standards.” A common situation when an asset is valued on the balance sheet based on whatever (including wishful thinking) instead of market price because the market price would be too inconvenient.
#10. “‘Non-GAAP’ accounting metrics.” This might be fake income with all the bad stuff removed, producing a “non-GAAP” profit vs. a GAAP loss, a common feature in earnings reports by Corporate America. Or it might be homemade metrics that everyone has to pay attention to, while ignoring the GAAP accounting metrics.
In the same non-GAAP vein: “Use of EBITDA and subtracting all ‘nonrecurring items’” – which turn out to recur regularly.
#11: “GAAP accounting metrics…” ha, we knew that.
#12: “Debt-financed share buybacks” – a form of equity stripping.
#13: “Positive coverage of ‘share buy backs,’ ostensibly to enrich share ‘owners,’ but really to enrich share sellers and to recycle management stock options through the corporate treasury?”
In the same vein: “Mopping up overgenerous stock options by looting the treasury with share buybacks, described as “Returning Shareholder Value,” while never paying a dividend.”
#14: “Leveraged buyouts with asset-stripping.” This was a favorite in brick-and-mortar retail some years ago, leading to a massive pileup of bankruptcies by major retailers, such as Toys “R” Us.
#15: “Banging the Close.” This can occur in all markets, including cryptos. Here is a definition for the futures market, where it is illegal: “A manipulative or disruptive trading practice whereby a trader buys or sells a large number of futures contracts during the closing period of a futures contract (that is, the period during which the futures settlement price is determined) in order to benefit an even larger position in an option, swap, or other derivative that is cash settled based on the futures settlement price on that day.”
#16: “Citizens’ United”: The US Supreme Court case on campaign finance, Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, as explained by SCOTUSblog: “Political spending is a form of protected speech under the First Amendment, and the government may not keep corporations or unions from spending money to support or denounce individual candidates in elections. While corporations or unions may not give money directly to campaigns, they may seek to persuade the voting public through other means, including ads, especially where these ads were not broadcast.”
#17: “Gimmicks to mask stock-compensation expenses.” Also see #13 above.
#18: “Cost-of-Business fines to punish corporate wrongdoing, rather than punitive damages plus jail time for responsible individuals.” This includes fining a company like Facebook what looks like a large amount for serious wrong-doing, but that represents only a fraction of its quarterly profit and just becomes part of the cost of doing business.
#19: “Perfectly Legal tax-avoidance schemes.”
#20: “Quarter-End Window Dressing.”
#21: “Pump-and-Dump” – which is a feature, not a bug in some of the reporting.
#22: “Front-Running and stop-loss harvesting from peeking at orders.”
#23: “Narrative Fraud (hyping fake news).”
#24: “The media conveniently forget to disclose the financial interests of guest speakers in their financial columns and misinformation shows. I wouldn’t put it past the MIC ‘swamp’ to purposely misinform the POTUS, as well. Rid us of the swamp already!”
#25: “Goodwill.” But wait… this is GAAP accounting. See #11 above.
#26: “High-frequency trading which evaporates whenever the market needs genuine liquidity.”
#27: “Wagging the Dog – manipulating markets via fake or incorrect headlines to trigger reactions from speed-reading algorithms.”
#28: “Wagging the Dog 2 – manipulating primary securities prices in liquid markets via small-scale trades in illiquid derivatives markets.”
#29: “Opinion presented as fact, especially on the front page rather than editorial pages.”
#30: “Machine-generated formulaic articles which aren’t labeled as such.” But wait… they’re so cheap and nearly instant to generate, and machines (trading algos) love reading machine-generated articles! No humans needed.
#31: “The mindset in which ‘If 2 sources say the same thing it must be published as if true,’ especially when the 2 sources are colluding behind-the-scenes.
#32: “The savings glut.” Yeah, that’ll be the day.
My patience has been exhausted. Read… The Wall Street Journal (and Other Media) Should Stop Lying About Repos
Wolf – great list!
I was particularly interested to see your #8. “Arms-length Agreements” to describe veiled self-dealing.”, and #14: “Leveraged buyouts with asset-stripping.”. These items are at the foundation of how modern Private Equity firms make money. A Private Equity firm is simultaneously an investor-owner of a private company, and a seller of vendor services to it, and a supervisor of its management. This allows them to stand on both sides of many potentially valuable transactions by this private company.
So technically a Private Equity firm can influence or authorize the payment of an extraordinarily high dividend in their capacity as management, which is then paid to themselves in their capacity as investor-owners.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-08-14/ancestry-com-owners-aim-to-extract-900-million-payout-with-loan
Or as management they can influence or authorize the sale of valuable company assets to a private equity related entity (asset stripping) at very attractive or below market prices. Or as management they can influence or authorize the payment of extraordinarily high fees to themselves, as compensation for services of considerably less or nonexistent economic value.
https://www.ft.com/content/06438914-9926-11e9-8cfb-30c211dcd229
Or as vendors they can submit an inflated invoice to the private company, and then influence or authorize its payment to themselves in their capacity as company management. Or as management they can influence or authorize the sale-leaseback of company real estate to themselves which gives them both a below market price asset, and a creditor position in the event of this companies bankruptcy. Or as management they can influence or authorize heavy company borrowing in order to pay for all the above, but only this private company is responsible for the repayment of these debts.
In this way a Private Equity firm can siphon away the valuable assets of a private company, leaving its employees and creditors to contend with the liabilities that remain. Since Private Equity firms will only invest in private companies, which are not required to report their financial actives to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), this means details of these conflicted activities require less disclosure and can be hidden from the public eye.
Wolf, what about the biggest scheme of them all, ‘index investing’.
Excellent list – would be a great basis for a book on modern corporate finance.
Consider including all the insanity of QE (still going on) and TARP. To big to fail banks…because we would have had “tanks in the street.”
There is one very big lie beyond Wall Street. The SUSTAINABILITY of DEBT.
In 2019 the Treasury issued the most bills, notes, and bonds ever. In other words our debt has never been so high.
Whether this debt trajectory can be sustained is doubtful (in my opinion). But the challenge is how to present the numbers in the way the most people can understand them.
We already know that we have a lot of OUTSTANDING debt ($17 Trillion) and there’s no reason to beat a dead horse so I’m not talking about that. I want to talk about is what we are doing to maintain (or increase) that debt. Sort of discussing where do we go from here?
To understand how we got here, we need to remember what we did during the last 2008-09 crisis. We had multiple bouts of QE where we issued a tremendous amount of bills, notes, and bonds. In 2008 we had a 53% increase in T bill issuance. In 2009 we had a 138% increase in Note issuance and 117% increase of bond issuance. Total issuance increased by 47% and 30% in 2008 and 2009, respectively.
From 2010 to 2016, we managed to keep our issuance rather steady and below the 2009 issuance per year. Unfortunately, as soon as the new administration came in, we saw massive increases of new issuances. 2018 and 2019 grew 20% and 25% YoY, respectively. Because these numbers are compared to a high base already, 20-25% yearly increases look quite unsustainable.
To make my point clearer, one only has to look at 2019’s T bill numbers. We issued 9,135.474B (a 26% increase from 2018) but used 9,058.603B of that to retire old debt. We raised only 76.871B in CASH, or a measly 0.8% of what we issued! Essentially all the T bill issuance is used to pay off maturing T bills. If you don’t call this a debt trap, then I don’t know what is. 76% of our total issues in 2019 are in T bills.
You can say then why don’t we shift our borrowings to longer Notes and Bonds?
Well 22% of our issuance are already in Notes and another 2% are in bonds. Currently there is a 3.4:1 ratio of Bills to Notes. Kicking the can down the road 2 to 10 years is not a great panacea either. While we raise more than 25% new money in Notes, a good part of that will be <1 year to maturity each year because of time decay. Today's long term debt is tomorrow's short term nightmare.
Even if we succeed transforming more Bills (short term) to Notes (longer term), we still need to answer the question, who will buy this debt, or why will anyone buy duration?
In 2019 Foreigners (Indirect bidders) bought about 56% on Notes and Bonds. But locals only bought about 27.6% (down from 32.5% in 2018) because the rest of the 9.9% was bought by the Fed SOMA. That's no telling if Primary Dealers sold these as secondary market sales to Foreigners.
Why do you think the locals will buy any more that what they bought in 2019? Seems to me, an issuance increase of Notes and Bonds will have to be bid from the Fed or Foreigners. With the Chinese pissed off at us, then the Fed is left as the only chance.
Correct. It seems either fed will have to buy that debt or yield got to go up.
Since September, Fed balance sheet has grown nearly by the same amount of US Federal debt growth.
This house of cards is going to be one for the ages……just hope I’am buried before it all ends. My kids deserve it…..along with their trips to Maui.
I liked Lisa Hooker’s notion of “negative unemployment”. When enough people have 2-3 different jobs it will be quite possible to calculate it, and thus we have another zero bound that can be crossed in addition to interest. The LH threshold is my proposed name, but I’m far from being an economist, so will check to my betters on that.
Us plebes will be taught to refer to them as “the many over employed” and will accept +n values being assigned to them for employment calculations.
This further obfuscation opens many new PR opportunities for many agendas.
Perhaps a new statistic for the BLS: U7
U7 – Total OVERemployed with 2 or more jobs, plus all persons marginally attached to the labor force (no regular job), plus total employed part time for economic reasons (job=money=economic reason), as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all persons marginally (whatever that means) attached to the labor force.
Wonder what John Williams will do with that one.
I have always enjoyed the comments by your readers, they are interesting and informative.
I like #25 – Goodwill. It makes the point that even GAAP accounting does not give you a clue what a company has actually earned. If a company can say they believe their brand has become more valuable and book an increase in value of the brand as profit they are basically pulling earnings numbers out of Frosty’s magic hat. Would it be asking too much just to have companies tell us how much money they earned and base PE off of that value?
Corporate accounting has basically become useless as a tool for determining valuation – but be sure to do your “due diligence”.
When the stupid money is making money and the smart money is losing their shirt (a first in U.S. stock market history) something is very wrong in the U.S. stock market. The stupid public money which is always wrong they just havn’t lost everything yet in this gigantic ponzi scheme.
One more: Anglo Saxon Capitalism: you have ALL those means of tracking CAPITAL, but NOT ONE required line item on the income statement shows straight payroll LABOR at the firm (direct and indirect). Millions of pages of 10-Ks, no LABOR breakout!
Fiduciary standard will fix everything. Financial advisors must already adhere to this standard and they never do anything wrong, right?
My favorite is “sharing economy,” previously known as “renting.”
Runner up is “gig economy,” previously known as “part time job.”
On-call serfdom. It’ll make Americans competitive with Bangladeshis.
stock market is crushing it, my net worth has skyrocketed. Praise Trump, praise the markets. Pessimists are always poorer. You can come up with 1000 reasons why things are misstated won’t matter.
Yes consensual hallucination is lot of fun, while it lasts.
As a small contributor to this big list, I really appreciate how you synthesized it and united the themes (e.g., distinguishing GAAP and non-GAAP as BOTH unreliable sources of information!). What do you call “goodwill” when everybody finally gets pissed off about all the “bad decisions” that got us to where we are now?
“Immortality!”
– cas127
Funny how companies never seem to book Badwill against earnings. I guess nobodies trademarks ever lose value.
As near as I can tell corporate profits are basically whatever they want to say they are. As long as the Fed is willing to provide cheap funding in the bond market, profits are not longer necessary – just fund operations with bond sales and keep pretending everything is awesome.
I use to borrow a fair bit of money for my snack bracket.
It went something like this.Borrowed a bit. Then a bit more.
Then a lot. Then just a bit.It was that last little bit that
caused problems cause suddenly the bank starts paying attention.
Countries and companies do the same thing.It when we
all start paying attention that they get into trouble.With countries
it get reflected in the value of their currency and companies
like GE in their stock price.For instance with GE I sold when i
heard how underfunded their pension plan was.This why
they all try to hide their true situations.
“It when we all start paying attention that they get into trouble.”
Yep…all it takes is a few rounds of QE and 20 years of near ZIRP to get people asking if their life savings are nothing more than the Monopoly money of their fiat overlords in DC.
Constitution? What Constitution?
I feel like a lot of these complaints can be addressed by the fact that this is not a bug, it’s a feature. We’ve seen this before (albeit not exactly in this manner) with the Gilded Age, and we know how it ends. History doesn’t repeat, but it certainly rhymes. I just hope we learn something from this…or that there’s anyone left to learn afterwards.
JG,
Hell, I’ll happily take gilding, over a politician’s paper promises.
Thanks Wolf made day today. Can’t wait till earnings!
DOES IT REALLY MATTERS?
The indexes keep shooting up as long as the investors believe in the omnipotence of Fed!
Are they wrong, so far? NO!
People do worship the Fed, but that has nothing to do with religious belief and everything to do with money.
This comment is useless without the accompanying link to the article which explains it. That article was about how the Fed blessed Wall St. with six trillion in six weeks. You, by way of comparison, got nothing.
The article was total BS and garbage because these people are clueless about how repos work, and that’s fine with me. But I don’t allow my site to be abused for promos to this type of garbage.
“Pro Forma” earnings were the issue twenty years ago. The classification of recurring expenses as non-recurring. By 2000 analysts thought the S&P was 20% overvalued based on Pro Forma. The first event to levitate markets was the additional volume gained through electronic trading. If you ever mailed a stock certificate you know. Then the obsolescence of physical “market markers”, who set the bid and ask, and put up their own liquidity when a crash occurred. Now algos provide “liquidity”, and Fed helps. The second catalyst to modern monetary insanity was the Iraq war. That war provided more deficit spending than all of Reagan’s Cold War deficits. The cost to kill a terrorist is roughly 12M each. The financial crisis parallels the ME wars, including the final act, which is taking the war/financial crisis, “off balance sheet.” The financial system can employ the same accounting practices, or mal-practices that it did in that war, a process by which government creates monetary resources to fight a war that cannot be won, has no mission, or objective, and no terminus, completely befits the working of a financial system. The real question is why are they printing all this money? Investors tend to swoon over large nominal gains, regardless of their underlying worth. The biggest nonplussed response to a term is “rehypothecate”, we all know how it works, it’s like, really, so what.
REPO ADDICTION CONTINUES! ( the NOT QE !)
‘Just days after we reported that yet another disturbance appears to be brewing below the calm surface of the repo market again, we got another indication just how strong the market’s addition to the Fed’s easy repo money has become, when moments ago the Fed announced that its latest 2-week term repo operation was also the most oversubscribed since December 16, as $34.3BN in securities ($27.65BN in TSYs, $15.5BN in MBS) were submitted for today’s $35 billion operation, as dealers continue to scramble to the Fed for liquidity which they are no longer using for “regulatory” year-end purposes (since it is no longer year-end obviously), but are instead using it to pump markets directly.’
zh
sunny129,
This cherry-picked stuff about “another disturbance” really gets old. So today the overnight repo was undersubscribed by $73 billion, when the Fed offered $120 billion this morning, and only $47B were taken.
AND yesterday’s overnight repo of $60 billion unwound this morning. So in terms overnight repos: +$47B – $60B = -$13B (drain of $13 billion)
Also, today an $8B repo from Dec 30 unwound. (drain of $8 billion)
This brings today’s tally to -$13B -$8B + $34B = +13B compared to yesterday (net add for today of $13B).
On Jan 16, another 14-day repo will unwind.
It looks like MBS submitted accepted seldom fills on the 14 day REPO. It also seems as though MBS is higher as a percent of the total, which is definitely not as ‘cashlike’ as t-bills. One the hand they offload MBS from their balance sheet, then they take it in trade in REPO, when the market breaks they don’t have to make the (QE) swap?
GAAP has enough holes to drive a 100x earnings multiple through so when a company needs “non-GAAP” methods to look good then you know you’re dealing with boarderline fraud.
Also, Citizens United making it officially legal that a billionaire has a billion times more free speech than the common man will be the end of our democracy. The only question is how long we delay until the ultimate authoritarian end.
Back at the lycée we were told the election of Pope Symmachus (d.514) caused a serious schism because, well, Symmachus had bought the elections in too open fashion: while all contemporary sources agree on this point but don’t give many details, one cleric wrote Symmachus distributed 400 solidi (large gold coins) among popular and influential Romans, who in turn proceeded to influence the Roman people who at the time elected the Pope.
While I am sure there were earlier occurences of this (Roman clientelism was far more direct, meaning directly paying the voter to support one candidate over another), this happened over one and a half millenium ago. Nothing has changed bar the physical form of money and how information is disseminated.
“Use of EBITDA and subtracting all ‘nonrecurring items’” – which turn out to recur regularly.”
Dunkin Donuts has done this for several years uninterrupted.
Not to forget WeWork, Uber, Lyft, ShakeShack, etc., that concoct metrics like “contribution margin” or “operating profit margin” – excluding standard operating costs like rent, stock compensation and marketing – to compute “profits” that, in turn, determine performance bonuses.
WeWork’s “Community-Adjusted EBITDA” is my all-time favorite.
Non GAAP doesnt have the same ring to it as generally unacceptable accounting principles.
We humans are creatures of acceptance and use non-acceptance to weed out unwanted traits to develop our species best traits.
Please someone tell me how the current system of barter and wealth distribution is getting past human discernment and discrimination. How are some allowed to distinguish themselves from others and live distinctly? Owning the media channels helps with the programming.
The connotation of discern is one of perceptive recognition of non-obvious underlying truth; the connotation of discriminate (since the 1860s) is quite the oposite, being more of an unjust imposition of difference where none is deserved.
Distinguish and distinct are from the Latin: dis-, meaning lack of, apart, or oposite; stinguere, meaning to prick; and the -ish ending that tagged on to many English words coming from the Old French which is (as far as I can tell) meaningless. The denotation is thus to prick apart, an intentional and nontrivial separation. The connotation is sometimes simply that things are not interchangeable (distinct, indistinguishable, etc.) and sometimes the object of particular favor (distinction, distinguished, etc.).
‘Synergies’ – Job cuts
Here’s one:
If you go the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and ask their CPI calculator to tell how much it will cost you today to buy what you paid $100 for a year ago, they will tell you:
$102.09.
So, with wages coming in at near zero growth in 2019 that means we only got about 1-2% poorer this year.
My personal favorite:
“Unlocking Shareholder Value,” by loading up the company with debt and driving it to bankruptcy.
yells at cloud
Good article. It’s a keeper.
There’s lots of these kinds of lists out and about, and it’s about time WR put together one to post here.
Collect them all!
Wall St. is like the weather. Everybody complains but nobody does anything about it.