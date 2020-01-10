The Wall Street Journal (and Other Media) Should Stop Lying About Repos

My patience has been exhausted.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
On January 9, the Wall Street Journal ran an article about the Fed’s repo operations with this headline: “Fed Adds $83.1 Billion in Short-term Money to Markets.” This is what the headline looks like:
The article then said that the New York Fed “added $83.1 billion in temporary liquidity to financial markets Thursday….” And: “The liquidity came in two parts. There was an overnight repurchase agreement, or repo, that totaled $48.8 billion, and a $34.3 billion 14-day repo intervention.”
It said that this $83.1 billion that the Fed “added” on Thursday was up from $46.6 billion it had “added” on Wednesday (so $129.7 billion in two days???).
The WSJ and other media have published similar articles with similar headlines before. It’s part of a larger pattern.
But this WSJ headline & article are a lie about repos.
Neither in the headline nor anywhere in the body of the article does it explain that repos are in-and-out transactions. The headline and the text of the article only mention the “in,” but willfully ignore the “out.”
Here is the “in” of a repurchase agreement: The Fed buys securities (mostly Treasury securities and some agency mortgage-backed securities) in exchange for cash. This adds liquidity to the market.
Here is the “out” of a repurchase agreement: Every repo matures on a set date when the counterparties are obligated to buy the securities back from the Fed at a set price. At this point, the repo unwinds, and it drains liquidity from the market.
All repos are by definition in-and-out transactions. When a repo matures, the net goes back to zero (except for a tiny interest payment).
The Fed’s repos fall into two categories: “overnight” repos that mature the next business day; and “term” repos that mature on a specified date further in the future, such as 14 days.
Every business day, the previous day’s “overnight” repo matures. In a week without holidays, five overnight repos mature. Each time one of these repos matures, the original transaction unwinds, the Fed sells the securities back to the counterparties, and takes back in the cash it handed out, and this drains liquidity from the money market.
Every week, two or three term repos mature and unwind on the same principle, and drain liquidity from the market.
The WSJ’s headline and article willfully ignore this “out” part of the repo. The headline and article describe only the “in” part of the repos, the new repos – and not the repos that unwind at the same time.
Liquidity: the net of new repos minus matured repos.
The WSJ’s article was about the repos on January 9. This is what happened on January 9:
- Fed added liquidity: +$48.83 billion new overnight repos (undersubscribed, of $120 billion offered by the Fed).
- Fed added liquidity: +$34.3 billion new 14-day term repos (slightly undersubscribed of $35 billion offered).
- Fed drained liquidity: -$46.6 billion overnight repos of January 8 unwound.
So on net, on January 9, the Fed added $36.5 billion, not $83.1 billion.
But repos are a daily in-and-out flow, that variously adds or drains liquidity. So for example, here is what happened the day before and the day after January 9:
On January 8, on net the Fed drained $46.1 billion:
- Fed drained liquidity: -$63.9 billion overnight repos from January 7 unwound.
- Fed drained liquidity: -$28.8 billion 15-day term repos from December 23 unwound.
- Fed added liquidity: +$46.6 billion new overnight repos (undersubscribed).
On January 10, on net the Fed drained $8 billion:
- Fed drained liquidity: -$48.83 billion overnight repos from January 9 unwound
- Fed added liquidity: +$40.8 billion new overnight repos (undersubscribed).
- There were no term repos.
Looking at the liquidity flows of those three days:
On January 8, the Fed drained $45.2 billion; on January 9, it added $36.5 billion; and today on January 10, it drained $8 billion. So, on net over those three days, the Fed drained $16.7 billion via its repo operations from the money market.
But there is no mention of these outflows of repos in the WSJ’s article. It only describes the inflows. The WSJ collectively and its reporters are smart. They know this – or at least the editors that pay attention know this. And so this is a willful misrepresentation of a very import factor in the market.
I suspect that this is an effort to manipulate readers and therefore the markets into thinking that the Fed is constantly and endlessly adding tens of billions of dollars in liquidity to the repo market every day, even as it may be draining liquidity from the repo market, and that these articles are designed to create shock-and-awe stockmarket hype.
But my patience with this type of article has been exhausted. I’m a subscriber of the WSJ, whose reporting I generally respect (and trust), and whose reporting I have cited many times. But this type of article is very unbecoming of the WSJ and throws serious doubt on the wisdom of my decision to subscribe.
Why? The question I have not seen answered is who actually makes money off of a repo? Does the government make money on these transactions or the banks? How much money? Where do the profits go? Nothing is free.
The borrower makes money in that they get very cheap funding (1.5%) that they can invest, for example in MBS, with a higher yield, and earn the spread. This is risky. But hey, no problem. Those risk-takers are making the most money, unless the repo market blows out, and then these risk-takers might blow up, which is what I think the Fed was afraid of and triggered the Fed’s intervention.
Here is more on one of those risk-takers borrowing in the repo market, AGNC, a publicly traded mortgage REIT:
https://wolfstreet.com/2019/11/06/whats-behind-the-feds-bailout-of-the-repo-market/
Wolf:
How long this ‘game’ go on? Is there any limitation from factors, beyond Fed can control? I keep scratching my head, everyday!
how long?
full faith & credit, same as always, as long as uncle-scam can hold the nuclear gun to the worlds head, look at nations that tried to sell their oil in form other than USD
Well in this particular case of welfare for the rich, the answer is indefinitely, as long as no one stops the fed from doing it. I wish I could borrow money for ~0% and buy higher yielding securities risk free courtesy of my fed buddies. I’d gladly borrow a $billion if they let me!
Sunny, in my mind, the limitation is the following. If Elon Musk, Uber, Netflix, all these money losing zombie companies hired everybody, and the good business like Apple and Google have to pay more to hire employees, this is the event of “labor eat into capital”. Then the “capitalist” will suffer profit shrink and march to Washington and tell Jay Powell to turn off the liquidity and let these zombies die to release labors out.
Rhodium, I will front run you to borrow overnight at 0% and buy 30 year treasury at 2%, and roll the overnight everyday at the FED.
There, that’s it. This is where the income equality happens. We are losers because we are NOT FED friends, the club that has access to the repo, FED funds market.
By the way, the “labor eat into capital” event is where FED truly watch. The FED can fuck all inflation numbers beyond recognition, and they won’t give a damn. But they do watch wage inflation like a faithful dog for the masters.
Nothing is free. Correct.
Fed Repo uses the market value of your collateral gov’t security PLUS a haircut of one percent (according to their book).
Then you pay 1.55% interest on the loan value.
This ain’t a free lunch.
Of course, they could try borrowing elsewhere.
One weak (!) defense of the WSJ: Their headline did say “Temporary” addition, implying withdrawal.
Woops! “Temporary” occurred in the body of the story – “Short Term” was in the headline.
“short-term” is what all these repos are = 1 day to 30 days.
To remove this “bias”, just compare h.4.1 on Sept 19, 2019 and January 02, 2020. It will show one the difference between the start of repo till the end of the year.
Simply compare #2. Maturity Distribution of Securities, Loans, and Selected Other Assets and Liabilities for each date. The difference is what transpired. One can see the gross effects of repo, T Bills, and T Bonds. In addition you see the increase in excess reserves (~222B) and Treasury TGA Account (~132B). That was the goal. The Fed always said they wanted a high level or reserves (so they didn’t need to fine tune it). A high TGA balance is obvious.
Super revealing, beats the NY Times or Bloomberg.
Wolf,
Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google combined market cap is quarter of the US GDP. Hussman will be livid to find out.
Andy – You’re right and that IS terrifying!
Back in the 1950s when the S&P500 data starts, total S&P500 market cap to GDP was only about 40%. Even with low interest rates. Same was true in the 70s and early 80s as well albeit with higher rates.
Now just 4 companies are worth 20-25% of GDP?
Forget the S&P500m just call it the S&P5!
Irrespective of What Fed ‘deposit and later withdraw’ in the repo mkt ( shell game!?) the it’s balance sheet has grown back up by ‘ the panic-printing of $410 billion between September 1, 2019 and January 1, 2020 as the Fed’s assets zoomed from $3.760 trillion to $4.173 trillion in a mere 17 weeks.
derived from chart from the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED).
August 28, 2019: $3.760 trillion
December 25, 2019: $4.165 trillion
January 1, 2020: $4.173 trillion
January 9, 2020: $4.149 trillion
h/t Charles Hugo smith-oftwominds com
No matter what, This has big impact on the available liquidity and further impetus in risk-on trading
Don’t you get it!
Any headlines constantly blaring that Fed added to LIQUIDITY today so much(X) will boost the investors confidence re the ‘liquidity’ situation and equities got bid up! You and I know there was also with drawl(Y) but matters little!
This is Wall St favorite game. WSJ is their crony!
Why the surprise?
The media are not in the business of informing the public, they are in the business of selling ads. Of course we would be better served if media reps would ask intelligent questions at Fed pressers.
The media should come out and ask the Fed to inform the public prior to expanding the balance sheet so not only the primary dealers know what is going on. The Fed makes its purchases through the primary dealers so they know exactly when the Fed is initiating QE, they get this information before the general public and they trade with this inside information.
Mr Wolf’s article yesterday, pointing out the stall in the Fed balance sheet, got me thinking today and I liquidated my stock positions. The only week the market dipped in the last 17 weeks was when the Fed momentarily paused their balance sheet expansion, if they pause again the market will collapse, this correlation is well established.
One thing puzzles me: if the Fed stops buying Treasuries, who will fund government deficits that look to be nearing $1.5 trillion/year? Deficit spending is adding about 7% to GDP/year, if the government balanced the budget the U.S. would spiral into a depression. If the Fed stopped funding the shortfall interest rates would balloon and interest on the debt could not be sustained. How can the Fed stop funding the government now? It seems to me they painted themselves into a corner, inflate of die. I don’t see how they can possibly stop QE but I can well imagine they may try once again if only for a short time.
To an outside observer the Fed seem both ignorant and cowardly, what if outside observations are correct? What have they done? What will become of us now that we are left no escape? Is it simply too late?
It’s not a hard choice for the fed. Monetize debt, act like they will unwind, repeat.
They will never unwind because there is not enough liquidity in the market for them to exit their position.
BTFD
follow up to my comment:
In essence WSJ giving investors of ‘ everything is hunky dory’ and let the mkt bubble bubble up more!
When did WSJ put a headlines to say ‘Time to SELL”??
I read it to know the view from MSM!
It’s been over a decade since the Fed did Repos as a routine operation.
How many of today’s news writers (or even editors) remember that far back?
Time for retraining?
But still, one would think that usually the WSJ (of all media) would get this sort of New York / Finance story mostly right. It’s in their backyard.
So is it more pernicious than that? The media ARE paid by their advertisers (and other more hidden sponsors), many of whom WANT to create popular fads and misleading narratives. Lots of ways of exploiting popular delusions for financial or political profit!
So when you see the media all lined up to shill the same dodgy story, you have to ask “why”?
In this case, who wants to promote the “Fed is pumping in liquidity” narrative?
Thanks Wolf, I finally get the repo thing.
During the FC I remember Libor went real high making it the indicator of
“nobody trusts nobody because they all lie about the value of their assets”…more like TOO much lying of large size is going on.
Make any system as complex as our current financial system is, and continues to get, and the opportunity to cheat and lie one’s way to riches
(or just riding their tailcoats) increases to the point I doubt anyone can grasp the full thing. Certainly proves why the Nobel family despise the so-called Nobel prize for Economics
The term “moral hazard” is far too weak…..the WSJ,Barrons, etc? They just sell words ideas to the wannabe insiders….maybe it’s even a status symbol to be seen bringing one to an office where all this stupid crap goes on.
I’m glad I chose to make my living with my brains and my hands.
Oh yeah, I researched your example of a repo user…N whatever….formed in 2008….with only 56 people moving all that money….plus derivative action. Even researched some of their director bios, (ex-Lehman REIT mgr, etc) and how they are pleasing investors with a 10.8% dividend (Good dividend stock according to M Fool)….blah blah blee.
The fact this sort of “honest work” and req’d education even exists is beyond even my ability to scream and swear. Hell, how many of these financial “chop shops” exist?
Drug dealers are better human beings…..but neither know that, it seems.
Wolf, how much total money has the Federal Reserve put into the REPO market from September 17 to January 10? I have read that 6 to 7 Trillion has been pumped into repos.
How much has been taken out since September 17?
Why was this necessary if there is no ongoing financial crisis?
Why is the Fed extending repo funding into late April (claiming it is due to “tax payments sharply reducing reserve levels”)?
Taxes come due every April, why is this April any different?
How low are the reserve levels at the six Mega-banks, and are any or all of them actually insolvent?
Is this Repo bailout just a ploy to drive up the stock market and make Trump look good? Is the Fed doing partisan political actions instead of “national good” actions?
I know MY answers to some of these questions, but I would you to give us YOUR take on this largely under-reported Repo market bailout.
Thanks
James,
You’re a victim of the very lies that I just exposed in my article above. So please, I implore you, read my article above carefully. It explains how repos work. These repos are NOT additive. They constantly unwind and go to zero, to be replaced by new repos.
Total repos on the Fed’s balance sheet as of Jan 8 were $211 billion. This “6 to 7 trillion” you cite is total garbage nonsense that keeps circulating around out there. Here are the latest numbers, and I implore you to read this article too:
https://wolfstreet.com/2020/01/09/fed-drains-45-billion-from-repo-market-back-to-oct-level-t-bill-purchases-continue-balance-sheet-shrinks-by-most-since-qt/
Or to give a silly example: it’s like every morning I go to an ATM, withdraw all of the money in checking account ($1000) and redeposit it back at the branch in the afternoon.
In a year, I have “deposited” $260,000 (260 business days +/- fees/interest) but that would be meaningless as I didn’t count the withdrawals and my account balance would still only show ~ $1,000
phathalo,
Thanks. Great example! Why didn’t I think of it :-]
I will steal that from you in the future, because this question always comes up.
@Wolf – With pleasure.
@James,
While the Fed has been through $5,726.23 billion in Repo, most of that have expired and is gone from the market. Each week only 200-250 billion remain active. Compare this to about $1-1.5 trillion a day in the whole repo market at this isn’t as big you think it is.
And, none of the six mega banks are insolvent. After Dodd-Frank, Basel3, LCR, G-SIB, blah-blah, etc., the big US banks are a lot stronger today.
Ponder this, the last 5 weeks leading to the Sept 16 debacle, had a week to week big decrease of bank reserves while an increase of the Treasury TGA account of similar size. Do you have 5 weeks of tax payments from Aug-Sept? Nah. But how do you think dealers pay for the treasuries they buy at auctions???? Time to think.
Maybe the intended audience of this WS Journal Fed Repo reporting is Mr 409K Man.
He’s not smart.
He doesn’t pay attention.
Maybe the next WS Journal headline will read:
Mr President,The Fed Is Doing Exactly What You Told Them To Do.
@timbers, that’s what I thought about as well.
It’s most likely just lazy journalism but if we pretend it was done on purpose, that would be the most likely guess.
Ha-Ha…..I can see him now at a rally claiming he had to negotiate with them for a long time, many tough hours on the phone, but they finally saw he was right, as usual.
Provided nothing financial goes to heck soon.
So what’s causing the very fast increase in Fed Balance sheet?
Since October, all those activities are net adds?
It’s organic.
Or as Joe Pantoliano says to Med Tilly in Bound after he shots dead his boss’ son:
“It’s allllllllllllll part of the business”
It’s the stock market (stoopid). [Sorry not meant to be you.]
From September 2018 to September 2019, the S&P was essentially flat.
Then the September 16th day of infamy.
The S&P was up like 10% after the “repo problem”.
This is way bizzare.
This is my question as well. I get the Repo in and out. But what does the balance sheet growth represent?? Is there a pathway from the expansion of the balance sheet to the stock market??
The Fed is caught in a Big lie, and now the media is trying to spin a yarn to cover a lie that they don’t understand.
We needed a Paul Volcker, but instead we got the bernanke. Now we are screwed
It wasn’t hard to see this at the time as Volcker had been the first ‘name’ economist to endorse Obama, which at the time was a big deal in ‘Clinton World’. Everyone expected his appointment as Treasury Secretary and a painful re-set and honest correction. Instead we got Geithner who was Rubin’s tennis partner and the boys were back in town. And that’s being nice. If you want to be accurate Geithner was the lap dog at the NY Fed who missed the melt down and then, as a reward for the Treasury gig, did his absolute best to protect the trading houses CEOs. A Goldman cheerleader. The appointment of Volcker would have been seen as a necessary cleaning house – exactly what was needed and what did not happen. As a result we’ve been patching the system with QE this and QE that ever since (along with this repo leakage now). And those folks – in large part the Rubin/Clinton alumni (who, don’t forget, gave us the repeal of the Glass–Steagall Act) – who had inside knowledge of where we planned to patch next made a lot of money when they would have otherwise become bankruptcy experts. Can you imagine the collective exhale when Volcker was thrown under the bus? Obama was probably an eager quick student in all this but not going after the trading houses worked out well for him.
Would the machines running on algorithms simply react to stories stating the inflows or would they be going off factual data submitted by the Fed and trade based on knowing the whole story without bias?
A better way to measure repo.
Repo comes in two flavors. Overnight and Term.
It is easy to measure term since they usually last throughout the week – maybe 14 or more days.
Overnight is difficult to measure since the only one that survives the Wednesday h.4.1 reporting is the one started Wednesday and expires the next day Thursday. ALL OTHER DAYS expire.
So the better measure is to average all the 5 day OVERNIGHT repos instead and add the average to the term repos that are still active.
You will get a better picture.
I key in repos and reverse repo twice a day. I also key in the T Bill purchases and examine larger purchases buy vs issue dates. That way I can understand better what is going on. Then weekly, I key in the h.4.1 numbers and the DTCC GFC Repo in a spreadsheet. You get a better view of the liquidity situation.
Finally I key in all Treasury Auctions and compute my own stats. I don’t listen to pundits, I get the numbers myself and use what I learned in my grad degree (RPI) to analyze what I see. You will get junk if you rely on mass media.
Prof. Schiller politely calls this Narrative Economics. A kinder way to call BS.
One BS’er (Shiller) is calling BS on another
Benjamin Graham proposed smoothing 10yrs worth of earnings… and did so decades before Shiller. Graham paid taxes, Yale dodges taxes
BREAKING >> “Tsunami of Fed liquidity propelling markets to record highs”
BREAKING >> Stock indices fell despite perceived “Tsunami of Fed liquidity”
Haha.
That’s the way.
Wolf,
Don’t give yourself a heart attack. The WSJ has always been a creature of the industry. Do you really expect them to say that in a normal repo market most of these bonds would be worth %&#*.
Exactly!
What is their interest in properly educating the investors, all the wall st wants to keep buying and stay invested ‘for the long term’ (wink,wink!)
WSJ goes along with that song!
Maybe the jargon has shifted over time? Decades ago (when I discovered the essays of Gerry Goodman (The Money Game, etc.) and tried to learn about finance, “liquidity” wasn’t a synonym for money. It meant a supply of money ready to do deals; easy, active times for doing business. If I am remembering right, then, the FED did supply $83bn of liquidity that day.
I fully accept Wolf’s point that it would be wrong and silly to believe that this liquidity (the old-fashioned kind) could accumulate on top of the $48bn used on the day before, and so on When did the meaning of “liquidity” shift so that people could possibly think that?
The shift happened on the same day they replaced “profitability” with “risk.”
Jargon? Similarly, analysts and copy writers confuse liquidity with solvency. Somehow a high percentage of businesses having a temporary liquidity problem seem to go bankrupt quickly, except bankruptcy isn’t that any more, it’s restructuring. Anyway, all the preceding is intended to restrain panic, but the recent deluge of lurid repo-reports, including one from a ‘renowned expert’ who predicted total financial collapse by New Years seem to wish to induce panic, even describing it as QE4 to support an imploding financial system.
Something may be up, but perhaps not as bad as all that, and the business of the ‘news’ is to worry people in order to get attention.
I’m a fan,
So would you kindly comment on what your trend analysis has uncovered?
Whats the “Running Net” liquidity being provided on a weekly basis?
Wolf’s point is well-taken but I would be curious to see what the market reaction would be if the Fed, without announcement and randomly, stop providing new liquidity for a few days then restart, rinse repeat?
Of course, this is anathema to their goal but I would posit it would uncover some reality and perhaps price discovery on what I’m guessing are over valued debt.
So, Iamafan, I’m a fan, could you divulge?
I commented on this on a previous article. I will summarize.
From Sept 19 to end of the year 2019 the Fed Balance Sheet ADDED (in millions):
Treasuries (+) 223,107
Short Term (<1 yr)* 116,732 *takes to account decay of LT bonds
Long Term 106,377
MBS decrease (-)75,757
Add:
Repo 242,326
My Comment: Unless they can increase holdings of T-bills or bonds, they are stuck helping repo for a long while. For comfort, the Fed has to increase the level of bank reserves. They were 1,394,122 (mil) on Sept. Now they are higher 1,615,846 (end of Dec). Think higher.
Wolf, you can store this on the shelf with other WSJ misinformation and abuse.
I don’t know which I hate worse – the claptrap surrounding earnings beats (after earnings targets have been quietly but drastically reduced), the moronic statements regarding “money on the sidelines”, the use of forward earnings projections, the exclusion of loss-making companies from the P/E of a broad index, nothing but positive hype in earnings calls, exclusion of small investors from earnings calls, exclusive meetings with public companies providing large investment firms inside, information, investment firm meetings with central bankers (again, allowing them inside information about central bank policy), the revolving door between government and Wall Street, incompetence of debt rating agencies, B.O.D. accountability, ridiculous executive comp packages, too big to fail issues caused by lax antitrust policy, …etc…. I could go on and on.
I’m surprised the working public has any savings, given all the snakes and vultures on Wall Street and puppets in government.
+100 for an excellent!
Sometime you should “go on and on”, because the youth need to know so they don’t get bank-robbed.
A few more:
Bogus “Chinese Walls” and other internal conflicts of interest.
Debt-financed LBOs, share buybacks, and asset-stripping.
Gimmicks to mask stock-compensation expenses.
Non-GAAP accounting metrics.
Mark-to-Fantasy accounting standards.
Citizens’ United
Cost-of-Business fines rather than punitive damages plus jail time for responsible individuals.
Perfectly Legal tax-avoidance schemes.
Banging the Close
Quarter-End Window Dressing
Pump-and-Dump
Front-Running and stop-loss harvesting from peeking at orders.
Narrative Fraud (hyping fake news)
Maybe when my kids make it to college and I have some free time again, I’ll give it a try. Not too many more years!
EVERYONE…. please add your favorites to this list. Maybe I will publish this list — contributed by readers and commenters. This is just too good to let pass. Thanks.
mmm.. I heard Jim Cramer is still operational
-‘Arms-length Agreements’ to describe veiled self-dealing.
-Mopping up overgenerous options by looting the Treasury with share buy backs, described as ‘Returning Shareholder Value’, while never paying a dividend.
Nothing to add except “citizens united” should always be in caps…..at least until congressional seats are part the upcoming treasury auctions list.
Print media conveniently forgets to disclose the financial interests of guest speakers in their financial columns and misinformation shows. I wouldn’t put it past the MIC “swamp” to purposely misinform the POTUS, as well.
Rid us of the swamp already!
A few more nits to pick from the finance-media nexus:
High-frequency trading which evaporates whenever the market needs genuine liquidity
Wagging the Dog – manipulating markets via fake or incorrect headlines to trigger reactions from speed-reading algorithms
Wagging the Dog 2 – manipulating primary securities prices in liquid markets via small-scale trades in illiquid derivatives markets
Opinion presented as fact, especially on the front page rather than editorial pages.
“News” articles which present only one side of a situation.
Machine-generated formulaic articles which aren’t labeled as such.
The mindset in which “If 2 sources say the same thing it must be published as if true”. (Especially when the 2 sources are colluding behind-the-scenes.)
Hyping the same wrong-as-a-stopped-clock shills for decades.
Positive coverage of “Share buy backs”, ostensibly to enrich share “owners”, but really to enrich share sellers and to recycle management share options through corporate treasury?
Have you seen where newspaper sales and subscriptions (physical and online) have gone in a decade? The public isn’t buying it anymore, quite literally.
But these misleading pieces have a far more subtle and pernicious goal than corralling retail investors into buying questionable financial products or building some sort of alternate reality like in Tlön, Uqbar, Orbis Tertius.
All trading firms nowadays use software programs that are designed to trawl the internet for any scrap of information that can be used to gain an advantage, no matter how minuscule, when trading financial products of all kinds. Articles from the WSJ, Financial Times, Bloomberg and other big name media are obviously highly valuable, so these trawling programs immediately give them top priority the instant they are published. It takes far less than a second to scan an article such as that quoted by Wolf, see the Fed is injecting $83 billions in liquidity in the markets and send the processed data to the High Frequency Trading servers.
Now, the scary thing is apart from a few huge players such as JPMorgan and Mitsubishi Shoji which can afford custom-built programs from the ground up (these babies are very very expensive) pretty much every trading firm on the planet uses the same pieces of software, perhaps with some degree of customization. This means all these programs react in exactly the same fashion when they hit a piece of news such as the WSJ article. Suddenly the crazy behavior of Boeing stocks (still worth $330 apiece) doesn’t sound so crazy: it doesn’t take much to have trading firms march to whatever tune you want.
Bobber,
You picked some really good ones. “Money on the sidelines” is one of my favorites. And it’s immortal. It has been cited all my investing life, and it will still be cited long after I’m gone, to be passed proudly from generation to generation, no matter how often it gets debunked :-]
The only good thing about the “money on the sidelines” talk is that most financial professionals probably aren’t intentionally lying when they say it. Most of them simply haven’t questioned the logic behind it because they are, ironically, financially unsophisticated.
I follow a select group of about 5-10 financial commentators, including you Wolf. The rest of them haven’t proven they have the capability to offer a logical and/or unbiased opinion.
Bobber – Love to know who the other 4-9 are on your list? It’s gotten a lot harder for me to find the good ones in the past 4-5 years.
Wolf,
You’ve probably heard of them.
I follow John Hussman and Lacy Hunt (for excellent historical and statistical analysis, and macroeconomic commentary), David Stockman (fiscal and budget matters, political considerations, macroeconomic commentary), Lance Roberts (general investment commentary), Ray Dalio, and some lesser knowns.
ZeroHedge, Peak Prosperity, and Epsilon Theory are some other websites I visit from time to time.
Also, I find the Peter Schiff Show to be entertaining, showing zero reverence for central bankers, politicians, and Wall Street.
Some of these people have businesses and talk their book from time to time, but they always have some unique insights to share.
Bobber, thanks for that list! I agree with most.
Historically, the S&P 500 only falls when
the president is a lame-duck, à la 2008.
Every technological advance creates a bubble.
In 1930, electricity created the bubble;
in 2000, it was the Internet.
Today, it’s gig workers, and they’re being
outlawed per “California AB5” because
“government unions” (Democrats) can’t compete.
In Seattle, minimum wage hikes are killing businesses,
including my own.
That ‘money on the sidelines’ thing drives me nuts. I sit around wondering how captured financial commentators must be to even entertain such concepts on such a regular basis…
Sorry, I meant to address the last comment to Wisdom Seeker.
I also forgot to mention that I read Wolf Street & comments more than anything else, as there is a lot of specialized experience and intelligence here.
Closing repo positions may not mean closing out the positions bought with that money.
Consider the below mechanism where by the ‘out of repo’ part of the equation does not require the borrower of repo money to sell the stock they bought with it.
You can buy your stock with repo money then use the stock as collateral to get another non-repo loan., to pay off the repo loan.
You thus get your bond collateral back when the repo loan closes and now have your stock subsidized by an outside non-fed lender. You can then use the bond collateral again to get another Fed repo loan. Wash- rinse- repeat.
We are not in a crisis mode so getting loans backed by stock should be pretty easy. It’s my assumption that the whole repo-crisis was a sham from day one, and that there is no actual money shortage. Could be massive leverage can be applied this way so long as the Fed keeps making the money available. And Fed officials are just gushing with comments making that clear.
Just a guess!
Can you demo this scenario with numbers?
Please show how you’ll get enough money to pay the Fed back plus interest.
My understanding is that repo’s are used (by borrowers) mostly for funding shortfalls, i.e. positions are already open but need funding.
I also heard from some that repo’s are used by lenders to cover their short positions and in this case it’s the borrowers who are in the stronger position (at least the ones holding sought-after securities)
So AGNC was being squashed, someone(s) realized this and the stock was being sold off as a result then the FED instituted a rescue and voila the stock recovers, all behind the curtain and in the interest of insiders?
I believe I have this correct and I see what looks like a miraculous recovery… Just trying to comprehend….
I would say, “Someone like AGNC” — some mortgage REIT or hedge fund with access to the repo market.
Yes, or some specific sector(s) were affected. Mortgage REIT’s as a whole were hit pretty hard and rebounded spectacularly recently, so someone knew. Probably WSJ was aware.
I think the market came bouncing back because the Fed wasn’t going to cause another 2008 by refusing to liquify the financial plumbing of short term repos. Do we really want a repeat of 2008 where everyone can’t get credit and businesses and jobs collapse just so we have a cheaper stock market/asset prices? What are we rooting for here?
“Do we really want a repeat of 2008 where everyone can’t get credit and businesses and jobs collapse just so we have a cheaper stock market/asset prices? What are we rooting for here?”
Just need to be prepared for when the FED does pull the punch bowl away, it could get ugly? Meanwhile, gamblers (insiders in the know?) reap the rewards, free and fair markets indeed (be damned?).
“Do we really want a repeat of 2008 where everyone can’t get credit and businesses and jobs collapse just so we have a cheaper stock market/asset prices? What are we rooting for here?”
Yes, let the stock market fail, sorry about your retirement but then again you shouldn’t have been so trusting of the same people who screwed the steel workers out of their pensions in the late 70’s and early 80’s. If banks fail, nationalize them, recoup anyone who has 200,000 in that bank but nothing above. We’ll level the playing field and reduce inequality very quickly. The cycle of needs to restart from the beginning, it’ll get back to where we are now but that won’t be for some time.
Can you elaborate on the “connection” of repo and C&I or Credit Card or Mortgage loans?
Aren’t these separate punch bowls?
We are rooting for a redistribution of power. Less at the top, more at the middle and the bottom.
Trent, you know that won’t be allowed at any cost. Quite the opposite.
Yes Bring it please asap
I stopped reading the propaganda mill – I mean the Wall St Jerk – years ago.
Add to that the ‘Economist’. rah Rah blah blah.
The Economist is double-evil because it’s not just propaganda and opinion-masquerading-as-fact, but it’s so bloody longwindedly and forgettably unreadable. I suspect even the market-moving algos can’t parse it intelligibly!
One has to look at who owns The Economist, The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News.
From The Economist’s website on its ownership: “The ‘A’ special shares are held by individual shareholders including the Cadbury, Layton, Rothschild, Schroder and other family interests as well as a number of staff and former staff.”
Since its founding in 1843, The Economist has been controlled by the Rothschild cartel.
bloomberg.com has a catchy tagline: “Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world.”
At least with Bloomberg’s ownership we pretty much know where we stand. Michael Bloomberg was mayor of NYC, he has a monopoly on thousands of trading terminals that sit on the trading desks Wall Street’s elite investment banks and yes, his terminals are at the helm of the one and only Wizard of Oz, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Mr. Bloomberg is a down-to-earth hard working guy. He’s worth a bit over $50 billion, and if you would so kindly vote for him, he would like to be the next President of the United States. Heck, just a couple days ago he was chatting it up with some soybean farmers in southern Minnesota, what’s not to like about that, eh?
Murdoch media lies about everything and invents their own fantasy world where the 400 billionaire families are demigods and mere mortals must worship them and tithe tax cuts, 0% interest rates, and FED bailouts to them via conservative politicians. Avoid this trash like the plague.
Exactly.
I noticed WSJ started going bonkers after Murdoch bought it in 2007. It took a while for Murdoch to root out the last of the really good editors and reporters, but today, the once proud Wall Street Journal has turned into the same far-right political and economic propaganda machine as Murdoch’s other prize possession, Faux Notnews. Dressed up in more polite business lingo, but the same Murdoch BS designed to fool the masses and perpetuate global plutocracy.
Yep, Wolf, time to cancel your subscription
Mass media and IT services have been consolidated and are monolithic, and retail is being consolidated online, as instruments of mass control. The time is coming when you will only know what they tell you, you will only be able to buy what they want to sell you, and they will know everything about you. They will engineer and optimise your exploitation, or discard you if you are not sufficiently useful. It is already happening, and it is deliberate. They have the will, and they have the means, to establish and enforce technological totalitarianism.
The truth will not set you free, because you will never know the truth. This article proves that the window is closing.
You will be assimilated. Resistance is futile.
In a nutshell, yep! They’re among the bought and paid for, towing the line.
WSJ(Pay to play) – Extends their gratitude’s specifically toward career politicians, no?
ws urinal.. ‘yellow journalism’.
In case you have not noticed, there is a new phenomenon not yet unmasked in mass media.
I call it the new 4 and 8 week T Bill SOMA Add-on. Nowadays rollovers are not just in Treasury Notes and Bonds. Even short term T bills are rollover-ed.
This is the 4th week we have had massive Fed SOMA purchases in the 4 and 8 week auctions (more than 2 billion each) per week. It was $4B last Dec 12th.
How’s that even possible, why?
Because part of the $60b/month T bill purchases were much shorter than 6 month or 1 year T bills and they began maturing. Since the Fed intended to rollover T bill purchases, you saw it just happen.
Watch Apr-May 2020 when the bulk of the bill purchases begin to mature.
Not Conspiracy Theory.
Last 6-Jun-19, the 4 week auction had a test; a small 2,666,700 SOMA purchase by the Fed. The 8-week amount was 2,333,300. We dismissed this a only a small value EXERCISE.
Then silence.
On 12-Sep-19, the Fed increased the purchase by ten times the amount. This was the week of the repo conundrum!!!!
What’s the significance? Don’t you think the Fed was preparing for this ($60B a month T bill purchase with ROLLOVER) since June?
Got to watch closer.
The key point is the Federal Reserve is using it’s power to create money from thin air to prevent market forces raising interest rates.
The US is no longer a free economy, it’s a centrally controlled economy.
I outperformed the markets for years coming out of college…… Then, like most, was told that anyone who wanted to be financially astute read the Journal….so I read the Journal religiously and lost money for a decade…….
I stopped reading 20 years ago and have had my best years…….
I have a timing service that is one of the best that I’ve learned to trust over the past 60 years…….so I relax and leave all the numbers to the experts.
Everything in the Journal is reflected in the market long before any of us read it. The timing service has gotten me out before almost all corrections with insignificant losses compared to being in for all the long runs.
I understand the Fed only accepts treasuries and Fannie/Freddie mortgage bonds as repo collateral. How does that help banks that are repoing some dodgy AGNC collateral? They cannot post the AGNC collateral at the Fed or have they found a way to do that?
Core earning .Just give me GAAP please
Non Gaap accounting metrics is my vote. Thanks again, what a crew!
1) The $4T repo market provide funds, for limited time, to the shadow banks and foreign entities that need US $ to swap debt.
2) The shadow banks provide liquidity and decide how much % rates
to charge. They make money on car loans, C/C debt, mortgages… 3) The repo market is a lever that lift the global debt.
4) Since the shadow banks provide fake, useless collateral the repo
market will freeze one day.
5) When that will happen the Fed will be the buyer of UST.
6) Fed assets will easily exceed $7.5T, so the gov can :
— Feed hundreds of millions of unemployed people.
— Treat their growing health problems.
— Provide shelte. — Merge with energy cos, whales eating guppies, to provide gas and oil
for your cars, electricity & heat for your house, otherwise ==> no extraction when prices will plunge.
So I guess repos are no big deal?
Repos are a $200-billion deal. So that’s pretty big.
Don’t forget that the Fed is also buying T-Bills, and we’re talking about another $200+ billion — for a total of $400+ billion in just four months so far. So yes, it’s a big deal.
The reasons why this is being done are also a big deal, including the fact that the real reasons have not been disclosed yet. Who was the Fed bailing out? All we can do is speculate at this point. So this is a big deal on many levels.
That’s exactly the problem. When the Fed repos, the whole reported amount is being loaned. All that loaned money is available.
How is this compared with the other repo when long and short positions are netted but all we hear are the huge nominal amounts which could really net close to zero.
Maybe this 200-400b from the Fed can support a lot more repo than we hear and think.
This is why I suspect it’s happening: JP Morgan and the other big banks know that the financial system is gonna seize again due to the conditions created by “free money for everyone.” They don’t want to be left holding the bag when it happens, so they’ve left the repo market, leaving the “lender of last resort” to step in. This only delays the inevitable. The “reset” is in the works.
There’s something that’s bugging me.
The Fed repo isn’t netted, meaning you borrow the whole amount.
GFC repo is netted meaning your position for each general class is settled after netting your repo and reverse repo amounts. Therefore, the value exchanging hands in the end of the day is smaller.
So how much more powerful is the Fed repo?
I guess you take the money from the Fed repo and go use it in the other repo markets.
Maybe there’s a Zoltan Posar kind of guy here who can provide more information and explain how this works.
Most of what main stream produces is blatantly agenda driven and …
.fake as a result.
No more. The worst is the NYTimes. Just opinion. No more news. And 3$?
Nonsense. I cut the MSM cord completely.
1) The Fed is nothing in the repo market.
2) The big banks provide liquidity to the repo market.
3) The problem in the repo market is fake collateral.
4) When the market will freeze, adding liquidity by the Fed
will not unfreeze this market. Liquidity will not solve the problem
of untrusted collateral.
Lets break down what could make collateral “fake”?
1) Could it be rehypothication involved?
2) Could it be the USD (fx) swaps funding “IG” collateral with junk as collateral for those transactions?
3) Could it be that the collateral in 2) is subjected to 1)?
4) Could it be that the collateral involved in these transactions went into default?
5) Could it be that prolonged pomo by FRBNY sucks available “pristine” (UST/ABS) collateral out of the market thus exacerbating 1-4?
“this type of article is very unbecoming of the WSJ and throws serious doubt on the wisdom of my decision to subscribe.”
When the Murdochs bought-out the WSJ years ago, the usefulness of the paper went into the shitter. It’s a tool for manipulation now, like all Murdoch enterprises.
It’s payback to the Repubs for changing media-company rules years ago to allow media consolidation.
Why did the Repubs do this favor for Murdoch? That’s another story, but goes back to Australia’s involvement in VietNam and Murdoch papers being instrumental in over-throwing the PM who wanted out of that quagmire…
1) There are other repo markets : Europe have a repo market, China too.
2) Fake collateral all over the world.
3) When and where the problems will start nobody know.