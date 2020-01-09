Fed Drains $45 Billion from Repo Market, back to Oct Level. T-Bill Purchases Continue. Assets Shrink by Most Since QT

The week after the year-end Repo Chaos didn’t happen.
The feared chaos in the repo market over the year-end period didn’t materialize as the Fed had flooded the market with cash via repo operations and purchases of T-bills (Treasury securities with maturities of one year or less). This kept repo rates glued to the bottom of the Fed’s target range for the federal funds rate at just over 1.5%. But it sure took a big flood of liquidity to douse that potential chaos – $410 billion between September and January 1 – and now some of that liquidity got drained.
As of the evening of January 8, the Fed had drained $45 billion in liquidity from the repo market, according to the Fed’s weekly balance sheet released this afternoon, bringing the total repo balance down from $256 billion on January 1, to $211 billion on January 8. This was by far the biggest weekly drop in total repo balances since September. It knocked repo balances down below where they’d first been at the end of October:
From September 2019, when the repo market blew out, through January 1, the Fed engaged in a series of repo market interventions. Under these repurchase agreements, the Fed buys securities (mostly Treasuries) with a commitment to sell them back on a set date and at a set price. The repo takes securities off the counterparties’ hands and puts cash into their hands, which adds liquidity to the market. At maturity, the repo unwinds, the transaction reverses, and that liquidity is drained from the market. Overnight repos unwind the next day. Term repos unwind, for example, in 7 days or 14 days. This repo activity is a constant in-and-out.
Over the same period from September through January 1, the Fed had also increased its holdings of Treasury securities by $233 billion, including about $169 billion in T-bills. However, over the same period, it continued to shed $80 billion in Mortgage Backed Securities (MBS).
So, on net, the Fed had doused the money market as of January 1 with about $410 billion in liquidity. With its repo operations between January 1 through January 8, it mopped up $45 billion of this liquidity.
But wait… the Fed mopped up liquidity with one hand via the repo market; but with the other hand, it doused its crybaby cronies on Wall Street with more liquidity by purchasing T-bills: over the past 7 days, it increased its holdings of Treasury securities by $19 billion:
Over the past seven days, there has been no change in the Fed’s MBS account. This will come later in the month.
And the Fed’s total assets on its balance sheet as of the evening of January 8, given the $45 billion drop in repos and the $19 billion increase in Treasury Securities, fell by $24 billion.
This decline is so minuscule that you have to put it under a microscope to see it among $4.15 trillion in assets on the balance sheet, but it’s the biggest week-to-week decline since July 2019, when the Fed was still engaged in Quantitative Tightening:
Obviously, there is no telling what the Fed will do if something changes. But as of now, various Fed heads have fanned out across the land to pat each other publicly on the back about how well the repo crisis has been resolved – meaning that the Fed feels like it has this now under control and that it can back off with its efforts.
It wouldn’t surprise me if the Fed continues to gingerly drain liquidity out of the money market as it backs away from repo activities and slows down its T-bill purchases as per its announcement that it would do so when excess reserves reach some “ample” level of magic, even as the Fed continues to roll off its MBS at a rate of $20 billion a month.
Something funny’s happening in NIRP land: long-term yields are rising, negative yields are turning positive, and investors are getting punished for having handed their brains to central banks. Read... How Much Money Have Folks Already Lost Who Bought that Negative-Yielding 30-Year German Government Bond last August?
This money must be leaking into Tesla stock.
Who benefited?
Banks, Wall Street houses and the ultra rich.
And why the “wealth gap” is the widest in history.
The stock traders riding this market have no respect for the FED, (Stocktwit). This was a crisis when Fed opened 100B line in Sept, what’s their reason now? Not-QE QE is a joke, and the FED has done something no one wants to see, throw their credibility under the bus. I can almost see why they are doing it, and the FED report on policy is good criticism, so the worse things get the more the FED feeds the stock speculators?? Tomorrow is jobs report, and general feeling is makes no difference, they are going to take this market higher. When banks take out a 100B a day and roll it over, it is not a one day loan. Hello Congress this is taxpayer money. When over night contracts bust you pick up the bill. Meanwhile traders buy calls. Double down. Thanks Jerome
Wrong.
As of 1/9/20
Overnight=48.8 billion
Term repo=33.3 billion
POMO= 1.5 billion
Term/POMO cumulative =429.3 billion
TOTAL= 478.1 billion
Hank,
I didn’t bother to check your numbers. But you chose a different day, Jan 9. Even if you’re right on Jan 9, you will be wrong on Jan 10. This data changes daily. So my data is as of the Jan 8 balance sheet. The Fed’s balance sheets are fixed points in time. My next data set will be as of the Jan 15 balance sheet.
Fed driven Liquidity is INCREASING! That’s why the S&P and others are going bonkers.
Between mid-September (when the so-called repo problem started) to the end of December:
Treasuries held by the Fed increased about $223 billion while MBS decreased -75 billion. 52% of the treasury increase was less than a year while 48% were longer term (about $106B). The decay rate of longer term treasuries down to one year or less to maturity is about $350 – $425B. That is the amount maturing each year, But since the Fed bought T bills, the amount maturing 2020 jumped about $117B.
Excess Reserves went up more than $221 billion and the Treasury TGA account increased by more than $132 billion. Repo added more than $225 billion to the balance sheet.
In short, the amount of new money was $225B for Repo, $117B T Bills, and $106B Notes and Bonds = $448B. Subtract the reduction of MBS -$75B. So net increase est $373B.
Thank you Santa. PS. I don’t fight the Fed so I bought S&P all the way up and won on my trades. This was simple.
Futures are up (as usual) so I’m guessing that tiny blip down on the balance sheet has already reversed and moved higher. No balance sheet bubble equals no stock market bubble, Powell knows this and he knows Trump knows it and he does not dare poke that bear again. Balance sheet will continue to rip higher and the market will continue to rip higher from here all the way to $ => 0.
Of course Powell knows he is hastening the ruin of the dollar and with it the economy but he lacks the courage to care. My bet is placed on debasement, my bet is placed on hard assets.
Since the Repo crisis started in September 2019, I have yet to see a proper explanation for why this happened.
The best explanation I have read is that this was a deliberately created crisis by the deep state to try and cause a recession.
Remember Mr. Dudley back in August calling upon his staff at the NY Fed to create a recession to prevent the President from being re-elected? That was one strange statement from an ex-NY Fed head.
Well either the NY Fed staff deliberately overlooked something or they conspired with crybaby Wall Street’s bankers to suddenly create a crisis.
If you think that is strange, then consider earlier the media talking about a looming recession. Yes they did try to wish a recession into being.
The point of the repo liquidity added by the Fed appears to have been to keep short term interests under control, i.e., low, consistent with the other short term rates the Fed controls. Wolf’s article today regarding negative interest rates (“How Much Money Have Folks Already Lost Who Bought that Negative-Yielding 30-Year German Government Bond last August?”) and the consequences of holding same in the event of rising interest rates permits the inference that at the first sign of rising short term rates in the US there will be a massive dump of the $US13-17 trillion in neg yielding bonds now outstanding and even bigger rush into US markets from neg-interest land.