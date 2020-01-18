Brick-and-Mortar Melts Down in the UK, Worst Decline Since 2009, as Big Retailers Collapsed, 14,500 Stores Closed

But even red-hot online sales cooled off late in the year as consumers turned sour.
By Wolf Richter and Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
Consumers in the UK, generally a hardy bunch when it comes to borrowing and shopping, were not in a shopping mood before the holidays. Retail sales in December at non-food brick-and-mortar stores – ranging from specialty stores to department stores – fell 1.6% compared to December last year, seasonally adjusted, according to the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS). The less volatile three-month moving average fell 1.1% year-over-year, the biggest decline since September 2009, when consumers were trying to clamber out of the Financial Crisis:
The decline in December caused the non-food brick-and-mortar index to drop to its lowest level since June 2018. And it’s down 3.2% since its peak in July 2019, an indication of just how fast retail sales have deteriorated in the second half of the year:
Even sales at food stores fell 1.7% year-over-year in December. But gasoline sales rose 4.7%, on higher fuel prices.
Even red-hot online sales cooled off in the second half.
Online sales – including sales by the online divisions of brick-and-mortar retailers – had skyrocketed 18.4% in the seven months from December 2018 through July 2019, to a huge all-time record, but have since fallen off, in another sign of retail weakness in the second half, reducing the 12-month growth from December 2018 through December 2019 to “just” 13.3%:
Online sales in the UK now account for 19% of total retail sales. The biggest gains were in the household goods sector whose online sales surged 23% year-over-year in December. This rapid shift to online retail poses a major threat to the viability of many brick-and-mortar stores that have failed in building a vibrant and large online business.
All combined, including online sales, fuel sales, and grocery sales, total retail sales have fallen 1.6% from the peak in July 2019 – due to the weakness in the second half – but eked out a year-over-year gain of 1.5%.
Why this sudden slow-down in retail sales in the second half?
The British Retail Consortium — which focuses on brick-and-mortar stores and doesn’t cover big online retailers, such as Amazon — hammered the uncertainty surrounding Brexit:
“2019 was the worst year on record and the first year to show an overall decline in [brick-and-mortar] retail sales. This was also reflected in the CVAs, shop closures and job losses that the industry suffered in 2019. Twice the UK faced the prospect of a no deal Brexit, as well as political instability that concluded in a December General Election – further weakening demand for the festive period.”
“We’ve had the perfect storm in recent years,” says Martin Newman, a former multichannel operator for Ted Baker, Harrods and Burberry. “The political uncertainty has fueled a fall in consumer confidence and a subsequent tightening of belts.”
And lots of bankrupt companies. The highest profile collapses in 2019 included Thomas Cook, the world’s oldest travel agent that collapsed in late September, leaving 600,000 travelers stranded abroad. It was placed into compulsory liquidation, resulting in an estimated 6,500 job losses in the UK alone.
The brick-and-mortar meltdown.
Some of the biggest retailers that collapsed include:
- Debenhams, the department store that has graced British high streets for over 200 years and which was put through a “pre-packaged” administration in April. Around 4,000 members of staff were laid off. The store continues to trade after its creditors took control of the business, but is struggling to reinvent itself and just revealed plans for 19 more store closures this month.
- Bonmarche, the woman’s fashion chain that called in administrators in October, resulting in 2,900 lost jobs. It also continues to trade in administration, but its future, like Debenhams’ (and so many other chains), remains uncertain.
- Mothercare, Clintons, Links of London, and many other retailers fell into administration in 2019.
A total of 117,000 retail jobs were lost and 14,500 stores were closed in 2019 as a result of brick-and-mortar retail companies hitting the wall or simply cutting costs in a desperate bid to stay afloat, according to a report published by the Centre for Retail Research. The report identifies four main causes of the malaise:
- The high costs of running retail outlets, including rents and high labor costs.
- Low profitability resulting from anemic sales growth, high costs, squeezed margins and ruthless price competition.
- The rapid growth of online competition, with most growth achieved at the expense of brick-and-mortar retailers.
- Lack of preparation: low investment in stores and inadequate forward planning to anticipate the challenges of the future.
British consumers and their cherished credit cards.
Credit card balances have multiplied by a factor of four in seven years, from the post-Financial Crisis low of £55 billion in 2012 to £225 billion in November 2019. UK households, among the most solvent a generation ago, are now among the most indebted. Retailers and economists cherish that.
But the appetite for fresh debt appears to be fading, partly due to weaker confidence and the weakening retail environment late last year, but also because many consumers have already reached the outer limits of their borrowing capacity. In November, credit card balances fell on a monthly basis for the first time since July 2013, according to the Bank of England. But due to the online spending-and-borrowing spree in early 2019, credit card balances in November were still up 5.6% year-over-year.
Not even the “bankruptcy” word hanging over super-troubled Italian infrastructure giants Atlantia and Autostrade, whose bridge collapsed last year, can get their bonds to reflect any kind of serious risk. Read… Nutty Bond Wonderland in Europe Just Reached New Heights of Madness
I was surprised to see about 6 Amazon sprinter type vans parked in a lot in Asheboro, NC. Unless it’s a pilot program the Amazon fleet has come to one of the more rural counties in NC.
Amazon have opened a small warehouse in Holyoke, MA and dozens of the Amazon navy blue vans enter and exit daily.
Asheboro , is that close to Cary ? I’ve got a friend from HS there
How to keep the party going…?
Record debt, zero interest rates, lowering of lending standards, massive immigration….what is left?
London real estate has been declining in price for the last few years too.
Overpriced and now with Brexit hanging over everyone’s heads like the grim reaper No surprise there
Wolf,
Off topic a bit but still worrisome. This goes back to your articles on the fed and the repo market. Secured overnight financial rates being implimented with the repurchase agreements in the repo market by 2021. They seem higher than the libor rates. I do not see the fed stopping with liquidity in this market because of this, am I wrong? And didn’t the fed say they would stop the 60 billion a month of short term treasuries by April? Would appreciate your thoughts on this. Thanks.
John,
From what I can see, and these are just early indications, the Fed’s balance sheet growth has already slowed from the nutty pace late last year. Repos have come down (less demand). It’s still unwinding its MBS at about $20 billion a month. On the other side, it’s adding T-Bills of about $60 billion a month … but some of them might be replacing maturing Treasury securities. I should know more with the balance sheet that covers Jan 31.
The Brits have spent more than they earned for 9 straight quarters beginning in 2016.
That kind of spending is not sustainable and we are probably seeing the beginning of recession now as a result…..
You know it’s natural for all of us to want something for nothing. Who goes want stocks to go up, and bond prices to go up and government to have plenty of money to spend. There is only one group whose job is to bring discipline to the party and that’s the Fed. If they don’t do it, nobody will.
But I always thought it was the FEDS job to bring more wealth and riches to the already wealthy and rich You know George Carlin’s big club that we all ain’t members of
You know it’s natural for all of us to want something for nothing.
Not all. Some prefer a sense of accomplishment and the satisfactions of earned merits. Only toffs hunger for charity more than the destitute.
Many retailers are interchangeable corporate parts and will not be missed much, even by their investors. Many others are special, and their passing will be mourned, like others before them. It will be some time before Harrod’s and Swaine Adeney Brigg close their doors, but by then there will be little left to hope for anyway.
Boomers who like shopping at stores are old
and have all they need. Millennials have no time and are too often
paid poorly so online they go.Store rents need to go way down
so the B&M’S can compete and entice the young ones to visit.
I’m a Boomer and I hate shopping at stores with the exception of IKEA because they have Swedish meatballs there
Do you mean Greta ?
I’m a boomer and the biggest difference for me between BM and online shopping is that I spend more at BM because I can easily browse the entire store. Even if I go into a store to buy one item, I will still look at other things and usually buy something else.
Online shopping doesn’t lend itself to browsing, you just look for what you need and purchase those items. Online makes it easy to ignore the rest of the store. I think this change in shopping patterns is another reason sales are declining.
Stagnated wages, record debt levels, bank illiquidity? We have to be coming to a head soon here. I understand that job market is good, but where exactly is the breaking point in all of this? There’s no way that we look back in 20 years and say “Hmm, I guess the population can run on a deficit up to their eyeballs and live perfectly, ignorant, happy lives!”. We might be at enlightenment point in terms economics where we can analyze just how immune the service economy can be before even it is affected by these developments. I am curious, but concerned.
Job market good? Uh, is it? 100 million gave up looking and most of the new jobs are low pay and/or part time but hey I hate to nitpick
When the 100 million give looking for work, that lowers the unemployment rate. That’s how it’s done now.
Hypocrisy defined: The head of the IMF cries crocodile tears over “wealth inequality” and calls on raising taxes on the rich. Not a peep, of course, about the true cause of wealth equality: central banks serving as the oligarchy’s chief instrument of plunder against the 99%.
Another thing to add to the general cheerfulness about life is that the main stream banks are now readying themselves to apply exorbitant interest rates on the hitherto near zero rates for overdrafts on current and savings accounts.
We just received letters from Barclay Bank saying the overdrafts on our two savings accounts will from 20th February be charged at 37.5% apr. Santander is quoted as introducing >40% overdraft rate.
Never mind slow Christmas sales.
It seems that debt enforcement is finally starting. Whoever cannot clear his debt sheets is about to loose his assets.
Just in time for the recession What a coincidence NOT
Do they also send Vito around to bust your kneecaps if you don’t make a payment?
That beats fixed overdraft fees, as they’re being applied in the US: $11.58 overdraft, $25 fee.
And banks got caught manipulating the timing of the overdrafts. If you write 5 checks, three for $10, one for $20 and one for $500, in total $550, and you have $520 in the bank, the bank would process the $500 check and the $20 check first, which brings your balance down to $0; then it would process each of the three $10 checks, each triggering an overdraft fee of $25 for a total of $75 in fees. It could have processed the small checks first, and then the $500 check, triggering only $25 in fees.
There are now rules against this in place, but still.
Here is my advice to follow: DO NOT EVER OVERDRAW YOUR ACCOUNT. This is a huge profit center for banks. Just say no.
I follow fashionistas around the world and they seem to be cutting back a bit in the UK. One of them actually admitted to buying a Coach bag, which in her circle would be the BBB of handbags, barely a status symbol. According to her, prices of high end luxury items are still better in the UK than in the Euro zone.
I was unfamiliar with Links of London but heard one of the fashionistas comment that the company was profitable but taken to bankruptcy only because the parent company went bust. She thought it was a great loss to the fashion world, but got great deals on the going out of business sale.
As for me, I had planned to buy a Xmas item from a long established UK brand but didn’t because of the exchange rate. The price shot up since the summer, so I had to pass for now.
From what I hear Australian retail is just as bad and getting worse.
B&M retail on Warsaw’s high street called Nowy Swiat has been getting decimated the last couple years Lots of high end retail closing and pubs and restaurants opening in their place I make a trip every summer and the changes are very obvious Evidently the Poles are shopping online a lot more as well
Related news: Bose is closing all its retail stores.
I was going to say that’s a shame—because they have terrific products—but I think I’ve bought all of my Bose speakers at Best Buy. The stand-alone stores probably added some cachet to the items, but as I remember the Bose stores used a lot of real estate to showcase a few products. The closings are probably a smart move.
Bose stuff are overpriced luxury items. They need the added cachet.
ps Bose stuff is overpriced but very, very nice. Still want one of those cd players even though they are completely useless
As is Papyrus.
Dontcha just love how whenever bad news comes out of the UK, whether it be collapsing auto sales or a retail implosion, Brexit is blamed.
Does the average person, whose car is 10 years old, with repair bills mounting think, ‘I really need a new vehicle because I am tired of these bills. Oh hang on, maybe not, Brexit is making me feel uncertain about the future so I’d prefer to continue paying these crazy repair bills and keep this old jalopy’
I suppose it makes people feel better than telling them the truths.
Recall in the 70’s how the UK was headed into Third World status. The place was going to pieces and then Maggie arrived (and North Sea Oil came online…)
Truth 1. North Sea Oil production has collapsed.
Truth 2. UK has propped up its economy in recent years with gargantuan debt at all levels.
Truth 3. The consumer in the UK is drowning in debt. They WANT to buy more ‘stuff’ but the math no longer works. The cards are maxed. Salaries are stagnant.
Brexit has virtually ZERO impact. One might even wonder if Brexit is kept on simmer (let’s face it the EU is NOT letting the UK out) to be used as a scapegoat.
This sucker is rolling over now. The dam is busting. 2020 will be an interesting year. Will the UK be the straw that breaks the Central Bankers’ backs?
In the UK an unbelievable high percentage of new cars are leased. Nobody buys a new car. If you assume business etc leases for 100% than max 20% of the private market is bought.
You sound like Maggie was a good thing. North Sea oil came along and Maggie gave away all the state property. That makes for a good party but it is not good policy and the hangover is destroying the country.
Brexit is the excuse to call in the none performing loans to retail. That is the impact so Brexit is causing the British B&M meltdown now but otherwise it would have happen soon anyway.
Also the EU is absolutely letting the UK out but it is pointing out that the world outside the union is cold and if the UK wants to stay partly in she sound follow EU rules.
In the USA we’re destroying brick&mortar with one hand while ringing the register with the tech like AMZN that’s replacing them. China they’re doing the same. A net positive maybe? The stock market thinks so.
But you want to know where the obliteration will occur? The UK, EU, etc. Places where there is only death and destruction. Their obsolete companies and economies run over by big American and Chinese tech. Their brightest minds leave for high paying jobs and H1B visas so UK/EU can never catch up.
For hundreds of years the UK/EU colonized the world. But soon it is they who will be modern day colonized by the new East India Trading Company we call FANG stocks. You think the world is going to hell in a handbasket? I say it’ll start and be worst in the UK/EU.
A,
A wee bit strong and out there, isn’t it? I am referring to, “But you want to know where the obliteration will occur? The UK, EU, etc. Places where there is only death and destruction. Their obsolete companies and economies run over by big American and Chinese tech. Their brightest minds leave for high paying jobs and H1B visas so UK/EU can never catch up.”
Death and destruction….obsolete companies, brightest minds leaving all visa(ed) up for the US. hmm.
Okay here are a few:
“New figures for Boeing’s sales in 2019 show an unprecedented plunge from 893 airplanes ordered in 2018 to just 54.
In 2019 rival Airbus sold 768 airplanes.”
” Nokia sold naming rights to HMD, and in 2016 the new company, also based in Finland, bought Nokia’s old feature-phone division from Microsoft for $350 million.”
Sure, there are some individual basket cases like Greece, and Italy, but:
“In the EU-28, the government debt-to-GDP ratio declined from 82.1 % at the end of 2017 to 80.4 % at the end of 2018. ”
“In the third quarter of 2019, the U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio was 105%. That’s the $22.719 trillion U.S. debt as of September 30, 2019”
I remember about 17 years ago I was attending a presentation by a British Historian. It was just after the Iraq war started. He was drawing comparisons of the past British Empire to that of the current US Empire. He referenced the decline after the Falkland War, the decline after WW2, and stated the US would start decline in the very near future; has started decline. This was in 2003. I paraphrase his answer after I asked if the war was about WMDs or oil. : “Oil obviously,” he said. “The USA has reached its apex and is in decline, afraid and angry about it, and doing so not very gracefully I might add. Hence, these unending wars. China is in ascendency and will be the dominant world power in our life time. My advice to the US is relax, you’ll get over it. Life goes on. We had our crack at World domination and when it was over we have done just fine. The US will too.”
Brexit is an unknown, but thinking about it Brexit seems very doable. The process has started. What will the US do to reset and reunite; pull in the same direction. I read somewhere that the USA has only been united twice in its history; immediately after Pearl Harbour and immediately after 911. It might be hard to grasp, but everyone is not lined up for a US visa or work permit. Honest.
“Death and destruction….obsolete companies, brightest minds leaving”
There are lots and lots of fine places to live in the world, trust me.
Ah, the real problem is deftly shown to be too little debt. Consumers need to borrow more, not less, lol.
Wages are stagnant in the entire first world, and in America health care inflation easily sucks up any gains.
So we stagnate in real life.
The stock market doesn’t matter for 90% of America, real estate for 40%, and devil is taking down the hindmost.
That failure of society to work for the majority of Americans is increasing disconnect and discontent.
So either a new deal, or decline.
I wonder if we are close to “peak consumerism”. Maybe the frugality of “delayed gratification” is coming back into fashion as it was after the great depression. Back then, using debt to fund frivolous purchases might have been enough grounds to have one committed for insanity. I have never had a loan in my life: I refuse to pay over double for what an item actually costs. Somehow, I have always managed. Dr. Phil: ” If you knew how little anyone actually thinks about you, you would be surprised”. Thus I have never felt any need for “aspirational” crap to try to impress phantoms of my own mind. The emerging emergencies of this world might finally be educating the newer generations as to what is of actual real importance as opposed to what is just marketing spin. The quintessential example of this type of marketing evil is “fast fashion”… this type of lunacy has to stop: notice how many female clothing chains are biting the dust.
Wolf, I have never heard it detailed short and sweet (like you do) about Brexit. Who stands to lose more, the Britts or EU? Penalties to the Britts are the worst fears?
I used to cover Brexit a little and got worn out. I’m glad Brits got to decide. There are also big issues, though they can be dealt with.
From a business point of view, these years of uncertainty are the worst. They are impossible to deal with. Businesses with international supply chains or sales or both need to know what the border/trade situation is going to be in three months. But they have not known that for three years. This is really tough. And I think there is a toll to pay. From a business point of view, it would have been far better to get it done and over with fairly quickly and get some certainty.
B&M melt down continues in the Netherlands. This was the worst year after the real bad year of 2013/2014 when most private equite owned retail in the Netherlands went to that mall in the Sky.Hudson bay closed shop the Netherlands, a few clothes chains closed their doors and a lot of mom & pop’s are closing when their rent contract runs out. 9% of stores are now empty.
Retail property might be converted housing. Restaurants had so much competition many failed. McDonalds is still there. Starbucks is hiring.
Australia had a huge property bubble. Australian housing prices fell for a time. Now they have been rising. Apartment buildings started during the boom are being completed. Rents fell in some areas.
Today I bought a 5’ X 7’ rug from Home Depot online. They had much variety to choose from; a well stocked online emporium. I save on shipping by agreeing to pick it up at the store free. They do not have to hold excess inventory for long in the store.
I believe that part of the decline in December sales is that the holiday spending has been brought forward a huge amount. 20 years ago stores (in the USA) waited until after Thanksgiving before pushing anything for Christmas. Black Friday was the start of the season (if the stores even had such a sale). But now its Christmas stuff in the stores before Halloween, and in some cases at the same time back to school sales used to run. January was always the slow month for retail; the month for inventories, taxes, etc. If Christmas shopping is completed the first half of November there’s nothing left to prop up end of year sales figures. Which actually works well for retail store owners who can let the holiday hires go and not have to pay them over the actual holidays.
A few explanations for fall in retails sales in the UK.
Food:
Thanks to Aldi and Lidl selling below the major supermarkets ( Tesco, Sainsbury, even Aldi and Morrisons) and expanding rapidly, the major supermarkets have been forced to reduce their prices.
Non Food:
The truth of the matter is more and more consumers are buying online as generally cheaper than the shops and actually better return/refund rights.
Credit cards and available credit is now exhausted for consumers because new credit card terms have been issued, credit limits lowered due to government legislation and interest rates increased by the banks.