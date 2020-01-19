Where the Heck is “Kitten Lopez?”

Kitten Lopez is of course not her real name.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
She has been posting comments on WOLF STREET for years. Many of them were powerful, visceral, iconic laments, but also expressions of exuberance, sometimes switching back and forth in the same paragraph, and dripping with humor.
Kitten Lopez designed the “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line” WOLF STREET beer mug. People who came to the WOLF STREET meetup in San Francisco last April have met her. And I posted some of her illustrations in the comments, including this:
So who is Kitten Lopez and what happened to her?
She came out in real name, as the explosive writer and artist she is: Erika Lopez. She is the author of six books, including, “FLAMING IGUANAS: An Illustrated All-Girl Road Novel Thing,” published in 1997 by Simon & Schuster. The illustrations in the book are her own. Here is her author page on Amazon and her story as per Wikipedia (thank God I’m not on Wikipedia!).
And now she has posted an essay on her site, ErikaLopez.com. It’s a hilarious, acidic dive into Hollywood and human nature far beyond Hollywood. It’s full of surprising politically-incorrect-in-every-direction twists and turns.
In person, she comes across as the sweetest creature out there. Put a keyboard in front of her, and she explodes. This is the intro to her essay:
(In the late 1990s I was summoned to the Miramax offices in Manhattan regarding film rights for my novel, “Flaming Iguanas,” and was later in talks about an unpublished book project with the Weinstein Book Publishing Company, but I’ve never done business with the Weinsteins nor have I met either Weinstein. / I’m writing this simply because someone should.)
And what comes next in her essay, titled in the politically-most-incorrect-manner possible, In Defense of Harvey Weinstein, isn’t really about Weinstein. Instead, it’s one wild ride through human nature, the power of money, corporate power, aging, “Hollywood Princess Feminists,” women and men, famous people in and not in Hollywood, about “we regular schmucks,” and it’s deeply personal in her mix of anguish, exuberance, and humor. Are you ready — and sufficiently fortified — for that wild ride through human nature?
It’s nice to know that in these times of political correctness run amok, free thinkers unafraid to speak their minds or tell it like it is still walk among us. Your endorsement of her work carries weight, Wolf. I’ll have to check out her books.
Her comments were too long, too narrow, and u gave her…
aaargh! you got here first! pinwheel of death jacked me up quite awhile./ but yes… at home i say Wolf is like Norman Lear making Mary Tyler Moore and i’m not the Rhoda spinoff, i’m the CARLTON THE DOORMAN spin off.
coooool…. i just TOTALLY aged myself. i like getting older. but yeah. Wolf hypnotized me to start my own thing. NOW i get the long column because i had to find something to make it just ONE. (and that was after 2 weeks of LIVE editing down, online)
Actually, it was Grant Tinker who was the producer of the Mary Tyler Moore Show and her husband at that time. Norman Lear produced All In The Family, The Jeffersons, Maude, and Good Times, which have had a revival thanks to ABC’S “Live In Front of a Studio Audience” remakes.
you’re RIGHT! i realized that just ten minutes ago! so funny. as a kid they all merged together.
Before i read the story above i wanna try and post FIRST for the first time EVER and say:
You needed a bigger space to fill with all your passions, no tiny home for you, glad to see you back.
i’ve come back to get you, Miss Petunia; we’re playing Twilight Zone’s “Kick the Can” episode, Petunia. / go re-watch that….
x
Superb writing in the article “In Defense of Harvey Weinstein”
Almost as good as:
“Many of these startups are founded or funded by people with an internet or technology background whore”
I can see why you find it so awesome.
:-)
I couldn’t follow this at all.
then you’re hella lucky.
I appreciate Wolf supporting a WS commentator. Your certainly do not see this on other sites. For me, this illustrates WS as a bit of a family, and like many families it is sometimes dysfunctional, sometimes a little wrong, but usually cohesive and well mannered. :-)
I wager a guess, based on the quality of what I have read here over the years, that I would be absolutely amazed at some of you Streeters out there in reader land. Compare this to Zerohedge where a quick read is akin to watching a Jerry Springer show with your cousin, that you sleep with, when your________ isn’t available. (Fill in the blank for 10 pts)
Class act.
I’m glad you also see what Wolf’s done here. i tell him this all the time and he thinks i’m buttering biscuits when i’m NOT. / that’s why i’ve gotta help pass this on.
… how it works and all. you know this well, Mr Paulo.
x
Yeah, well, my real name isn’t Unamused. At my age it’s just easier to remember.
Are you ready — and sufficiently fortified — for that wild ride through human nature?
I’m going to need some time to prepare. Please stand by.
The frank truth is liberating.
The phrase about showing up in yoga pants and being indignant about men reacting.
This idea paired with the BS sanctimony of those who’d feign they’d never trade a transient part of themselves for “a leg up” or shot at the big prize is the unvarnished.
Thx mrs. Lopez & Wolf; I May well be in the market for a mug
Thank you Wolf!
Kitten is a wonder. Pure writing talent, uninhibited – rare.
And honest emotions, unhidden.
Just read your Weinstein essay, kitten – so glad you got going again!
You promised us you would and sure enough …
xxxxxx….!!!!
The Weinstein essay is superb.
Here’s a plug for another writer, Scott Galloway. His WeWTF article went viral and was the beginning of the end of Wework’s IPO.
https://www.profgalloway.com/wewtf
Plenty of more where that came from on his site.
