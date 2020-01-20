THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Housing Bubble 2 in San Francisco & Silicon Valley Lost its Mojo. Why?

Even as the Fed floods the market with $400 billion in four months, with stocks at record highs, and reality pooh-pooed as irrelevant. What’s different this time?
Was at an open house on the Peninsula this weekend, it was full of people from Mainland China. The house was a tear down for 1.5 million. Bet this house will sell within a week.
The trade war is off and the Chinese investors are back. This market won’t crash for a while.
I respect your optimism. I still think those buyers are dumb money. Suckers. Longest bull market in history with an asset bubble. That should say a lot.
Absolutely. I think a lot of the buyers from mainland China don’t understand that American property values can crash.
For them, it’s safe haven out of China. Maybe it’s worth it to secure American citizenship and live in a community of other people from the mainland in America. Our neighbors are recent immigrants from China and seem to be extremely rich.
It’s just stupid for anyone else. The house prices are two times rents and we’re in a massive bubble. Eventually, it will pop and take the whole world down with it, including CA house prices.
I keep hearing the elites control it all. They’ll keep printing forever. Bull. It’s never been true / the elites like to create the impression they do. But Mother Nature is in control on this ship. It will sink. It’s only a question of when.
I agree with the previous comment, open houses are still crazy. I am currently in the market which is why I visited lots of properties since last year. The buying power is still there, I swear it.
As for the IPO money, they are waiting for a better entry point IMO.
A few months ago I posted the link to a 3 bedroom house on a 8k sq ft lot for just under $5 million. Hasn’t sold in 4 months so it looks like there are still some sane people out there.
Not sure if you mind the links but I also stumbled on this gem https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/2150-Cowper-St-Palo-Alto-CA-94301/19496653_zpid/ which was bought in 2017 for $8.3 million. With 20% down that would be a monthly payment around $40k. They have been trying to rent it out since Nov 2017 starting at $20k per month and now down to $14k per month. While it has been vacant, they have spent over $130k in property tax alone. That’s the other problem with paying top dollar, you get locked into higher property taxes.
As I’ve pointed out before, even if you could buy, rents are just so much cheaper than buying. I’m in Palo Alto renting for a monthly payment 2-3 times less than my monthly payment if I bought the house with a 20% down payment. Prices have to come down a lot before I buy.
That being said, it seems like the sub $3 million houses still sell reasonably fast but I haven’t noticed if the prices are coming down.
We’ve been looking for houses this past year in Palo Alto and Los Altos. Many homes are priced 1.5x to 2.5x what they were purchased for 2-10 years ago, many homes have lingered on the market for weeks, and many that are priced >$3M just don’t sell and eventually just disappear off market. Just look at DeLeon’s (or other agents) off market listings to see the houses starting to pile up. A friend of ours who sold recently with DeLeon heard Michael Repka say that there’s a preturnatural abundance of listings coming on the market this Spring in addition to the ongoing accumulation of older listings. In addition to that, the Zillow and Redfin price trend algorithms now forecast future prices of listings lower and lower every few weeks (Zillow actually says that the prices of homes in the neighborhoods we’re exploring will decline by 6-10% in the next year!).
So, we’ve been looking but every day it feels just we should just hold out a little bit longer…just another Spring when all the new listings show up, just long enough for Zillow’s prediction for a lower price to materialize, just until after Fed raises rates again and more pressure is applied at the top end, just until the election when things might go up or down even more. Given the number of unsold houses I’m seeing, I suspect I’m not the only one running through these scenarios.