After Blowing $43 Bn on Share-Buybacks in 6 Years, Boeing Scrambles to Borrow $10 Bn, on Top of a $9.5 Bn Credit Line in Oct, to Fund its 737 MAX Fiasco

Having become a master of financial engineering instead of aircraft engineering.
The first thing to know about Boeing’s mad scramble to line up “$10 billion or more” in new funding via a loan from a consortium of banks, on top of the $9.5 billion credit-line it obtained in October last year – efforts to somehow get through its cash-flow nightmare caused by the 737 MAX fiasco – is that the company blew, wasted, and incinerated $43.4 billion to buy back its own shares since June 2013, having become a master of financial engineering instead of aircraft engineering.
If Boeing had focused on its business – such as designing a new plane instead of doctoring an ancient design to save money and time – and if it hadn’t blown $43 billion on share-buybacks but had invested this money in a new design, those two crashes wouldn’t have occurred, and it wouldn’t have to beg for cash now. The chart below shows the cumulative share-buybacks in billions of dollars since Q1 2009. In Q2 2019, it belatedly halted the share buybacks (share buyback data from YCharts):
As is always the case with share buybacks, the idea is to buy high in order to drive shares even higher. This is what you learn on the first day of Financial Engineering 101. So Boeing stopped buying back its shares in Q1 2009 when its shares had plunged into the $35-range, at which point they were a good deal, and then recommenced share-buybacks in Q2 2013 when its shares had already risen to the $100-range.
The second thing to know about Boeing’s mad scramble to borrow another $10 billion is that it already has a huge amount of debt and other liabilities, and that its total liabilities ($136 billion) exceed its total assets ($132 billion) by about $4 billion as of September 2019, meaning that it has negative net equity, that the share buybacks have destroyed its equity, which is what share buybacks do to the balance sheet.
It also means that every dime in “cash” and “cash equivalent” listed on the balance sheet is borrowed. And this is about to get a whole lot worse. In October 2019, Boeing had already obtained a new credit line of $9.5 billion, which about doubled the size of its existing credit line. Credit lines serve as liquidity backup.
And now Boeing is scrambling to pile “$10 billion or more” in new loans on top of it.
This huge amount of cash is needed to fund the cash drain resulting from the fallout of two 737 MAX crashes, the global grounding of the planes now in its 11th month, the inability to deliver the 400 or so already built planes, the current halt in production, the squealing suppliers that have now started layoffs, the settlements with its airline customers over the grounded planes, the settlements and litigation with the families of the victims of the two crashes, the costs of dealing global regulatory issues, the collapsing sales of that plane, the scandal of Boeing’s culture revealed by corporate emails oozing to the surface, and the costs of re-engineering the software of the plane to make the plane safe to fly, amid doubts that this can even be done.
Putting a priority on financial engineering over actual engineering can get very expensive.
Now Boeing is getting closer to a deal with a group of banks, led by Citibank, for new loans of “$10 billion or more,” CNBC reported this morning, citing “people familiar with the matter.” The banks have already agreed to $6 billion of the funding so far, and Boeing is talking to other lenders to obtain more. Commitments are due by the end of this week.
The loans will have a maturity of two years and will have a delayed-draw structure that would allow Boeing to access the funds at a later time, Bloomberg reported this morning.
On January 13, Moody’s finally started stirring in bed, after sleeping through the first 10 months of all this, and announced that it would put Boeing’s debt ratings “on review for downgrade,” fearing “a more costly and protracted recovery for Boeing to restore confidence with its various market constituents, and an ensuing period of heightened operational and financial risk.”
And the upheaval among Boeing’s largest customers is growing.
Speaking today at the Airline Economics aviation finance conference in Dublin, Steven Udvar-Hazy, executive chairman of aircraft leasing company Air Lease, which has 150 of these cursed planes on order, said, according to Reuters, that his company “asked Boeing to get rid of that word MAX. I think that word MAX should go down in the history books as a bad name for an aircraft.”
“The MAX brand is damaged,” he said.
At the same conference, Aengus Kelly, CEO of aircraft leasing company AerCap, which has 100 Boeing 737 MAX planes on order, exhorted owners of these planes to not panic-dump them by leasing them at low rates or sell them cheaply, according to Reuters:
“Discipline and keeping a cool head is vital because if people panic and lease the airplane or sell the airplane at knock-down rates for an extended period of time, it will be harder for the residual value of that asset to recover.” A plunging residual value could be deadly for aircraft lessors. And he exhorted his colleagues to “be absolutely disciplined when it comes to placing the aircraft.”
I wonder how much damage you could cause if you organized a global debt strike…
Sorry, ignore me. Just fantasizing about nationalizing the Fed and ending the financiers’ reign of terror.
“organized a global debt strike…”
Fed would just print more in the name of “stability”.
Fiat money means any gvt can easily convert their debt ruin into your inflation ruin.
But government is smarter than us and here to save us.
What they did at Boeing was they pinched a penny (1 cent) and lost 10 billion dollars and counting. To save on a hundred dollar software update that they made an optional charge to the airlines instead of throwing it in for free on a hundred million dollar sale price for one 737 Max, and then telling the airlines their pilots didn’t need more training on the 737 Max…they destroyed the company.
Penny wise and pound foolish.
They may have destroyed the company, but Muilenberg walked away with $63 million.
Apparently Boeing was about to launch another aircraft model that did not require a pilot.
It was going to be mostly computer controlled and self driving (like a Tesla….) however it did require a human to oversee the operation.
Airlines were being pitched as follows ‘prior to take-off you just have the flight attendants make an announcement asking if there are any experienced gamers or digger operators on the flight. If not then you ask for someone who knows the basics of operating a laptop. Then you upgrade them to the cockpit and they sit there and monitor the self driving system. This will save you literally millions per year in salaries’
I am told by someone who works in the C-Suite at Boeing that this initiative has been put on hold — indefinitely.
They think you can just eliminate the work “MAX” and everything will be OK?
They better think that one through. If they remove the ability of people to track the cursed aircraft, people like me won’t fly any 737s at all. Airlines that fly the good 737s should be fighting the rebranding. There’s no reason to taint all 737s.
Yeah, I thought the same thing: just change the name, and that’ll fix all problems.
Remember something like: no one ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the public. People just want cheap fares, they don’t even know what plane they are flying in.
I’m sure re-labeling will work. “Oh no, this isn’t a 736 MAX, it’s safe.”
… or they will just stop drinking/ordering Pepsi Max
That was Vonnegut. He said something like no one ever went broke underestimating the vulgarity of the American people.
I mean overestimating
I searched it. Vonnegut was actually paraphrasing Menchin.
It worked for Donny Osmond when he released his Soldier of Love hit single.
It worked for ValuJet -sorry AirTran…
I was thinking the same thing, although ValuJet didn’t change its name. It bought Airtran and moved all the corporate weasels under that brand name. IIRC ValuJet (or maybe JetBlue?) was going to be called Taxi but JPM threatened to pull funding if they did.
Names have power, as Erwin Hoffman pointed out in his book Stigma. Illegal aliens are now undocumented immigrants. Heaven help you if you use words like “retarded” or “handicapped”. Insurance companies demean doctors by calling them “providers”. I have seen signs in hospitals that refer to patients as “customers”. What do the last two letters of NAACP stand for? Would you refer to an African-American as a colored person now? How about the United Negro College Fund? When is the last time you called a black person a Negro?
When Columbia/HCA had it’s huge Medicare fraud scandal they changed the name to HCA. I believe in their home town they’re called TriStar.
Shakespeare asked if a rose by any other name would smell as sweet. I don’t know about roses, but obviously corporate turds think they smell better with a name change.
Well, it kinda worked for Windscale, Sellafield and now THORP (The Great White Elephant of Nuclear Power).
Every time a leak to the environment from that plant becomes public knowledge, the name will change.
Tote up more billions in long-term capital destruction to the corrupt ideology of Jack Welch and his GE MBA spreadsheet-jockeys, and the myopic Wall Street creeps who enable them in the name of short-term greed.
Agree. This share holder is very disappointed in the BOD choice of a new leader.
I’m leary of anyone from GE. The 737 Max program launch was approved by McNerney who came from GE. So now they turn to another GE business guy to fix it? Unbelievable….
Boeing stock is going to end up like GE stock.
It is insanity…
$43 billion in stock buybacks.
Boeing could have designed three entirely new airframes, from the bottom up and fully tested, and be set for the next two generations with an awesome product line with that kind of money.
Instead, they cut corners on a 40 year old design.
All to pump their stock price.
They need to go bankrupt.
The past 10 years of executives need 100% clawback of every bonus and stock option.
Then they need to go to jail.
And only engineers in charge from now on.
“Putting a priority on financial engineering over actual engineering can get very expensive.”
Its just like the “investment banks” rolling the dice each year, pulling out as much money as they can at the end of the year in “bonuses”.
Then, one year, things blow up and they get a government bailout.
Stock buy backs and large partner capital draws should disqualify those entities from any government assistance. IMO.
Some credit to the namers of the plane. It is MAXed out to its limit … and beond.
The 787 has cost Boeing about $35 billion so far, give or take a billion, but many of the technologies piooneered in it had to be developed almost from scratch and some of them have been reused (for example in the 747-8). A completely new narrowbody using similar technologies would have cost them in the $12-15 billion range, but it’s something they could have sold for 30 years with relatively cheap upgrades (re-engining the A320 cost Airbus about €1.5 billion).
In fact Boeing had just that kind of aircraft in the works (codenamed Yellowstone 1) but Boeing executives panicked when they learned Airbus was re-engining the A320 and hence devised a solution nobody really wanted because it felt like the copy of an already far from optimal solution: to get the most out of the present generation of narrowbody engines such as the LEAP-1 both Airbus and Boeing would have needed to either heavily redesign their products or design a completely new aircraft. In particular both aircraft would have benefitted from a completely new wing to increase fuel and maintenance savings, but wing are expensive and time-consuming to design, and even more so to integrate into dated designs.
Please note that at the time everybody knew Airbus was stretched thin: the complete A350 redesign (XWB) was swallowing resources Airbus could barely afford. Even if the Yellowstone 1 had been two/three years late the fuel and maintenance savings alone would have had airlines lined up in front of Boeing’s doors.
Jack Walsh and his chums have much to answer for here, especially to future shareholders: Airbus has already started to design the A320 successor (finally I may add) and Boeing’s response has been slow and clumsy. All they could come up with was buying Embraer’s civil aircraft division: I really hope these idiots’ don’t think they can just “stretch” the E-Jet and call it a 737 replacement.
I heard Larry Kudlow say the Boeing mess will cost us 1/4 point on our GDP in the first quarter. The fact they already know this is not good for Boeing going forward. I see another bailout/takeover coming.
P,
“see another bailout/takeover coming.”
Considering how very few major defense contractors there are – and how they mainline dope/campaign donations to DC,
they are too-DC-to-fail.
This used to be a country with a future once, not so very long ago.
Govt contracts are no longer awarded on good design, performance, or reputation. They are awarded to the lowest bidder. As long as you are the cheapest, you don’t even have to perform. I’m not kidding.
Lowest bidder. Is that code for highest campaign contributor?
I beg to differ. I guarantee $100 per toilet seat wasn’t the lowest bid.
We now have the worst of both worlds: highest cost producer (thanks to corruption and cost+ contracts), with lowest quality results: ladies and gentlemen, I present the F35, the program that will bankrupt not one, not two, but *three* branches of the military all by itself.
Lowest bidder is how we ended up with $500 hammers.
I have some experience in that. The stuff and services that ‘you and I get’ is indeed lowest bidder, because we don’t deserve better on account on the ‘what have you done for me lately’-rule.
Military contracts, exempt from procurement rules and public scrutiny, following the ‘WHYDFML’ are never ever the lowest bidder.
For those there are millions invested in trials and pre-qualifications in nice locations where vendors can ply the contract evaluation teams with ‘incentives’.
That the selected product doesn’t conform to requirements (or even work) is an added bonus because then the chosen contractor can extract millions extra in change requests and rework over the lifetime of the contract, which can even be extended to ‘solve the issues’.
The F-35 project represents the pinnacle of Defence Procurement Skills. It will be surpassed. Because no consequences other than meaningless numbers in Zurich accounts will be given to those responsible.
Oh – and –
These special skills are leaking into civilian life too and becoming ‘commoditised’. SKANSKA have acquired some ‘good moves’ lately, with f.ex. Nya Karolinska Sjukhuset going from a budgeted 16 Billion SEK to 61 Billion and once it is ‘done’ a.k.a. the money is finally shut off, there will be no staff there because they are sacked to pay for it all!
Different version of ‘Bread & Circuses’ but that’s what it is.
PS –
We should be happy that they are building weapons that don’t work, in wartime one builds weapons that does work! Those rip-off procurements are a sign of Peace :)
So some bad engineering by a couple of people will be the reason for QE 5
It was actually a systemic problem. They broke *several* rules of engineering, such as “Don’t design single points of failure into a safety critical system”. They didn’t even use both of the angle of attack sensors to actually determine the true angle of attack. It’s also a terrible idea to design a system (MCAS) that seizes control of the aircraft from the pilots.
https://www.engineeringforhumans.com/systems-engineering/737-max-a-failure-of-systems-engineering/
I could go on, but it’s not just one or two klutzes who made one or two mistakes, it’s an entire company that forgot what it means to be an engineering firm.
MAX and stock buybacks should be outlawed!
Outlaw buybacks and the market will fall at least 50 pct – retail investors have seen too much sh*t in their time – and are too close to retirement – to provide price support at PEs of 25 plus.
Don’t worry, if the market tanks and people lose their retirement savings, the government will bail out the big banks again.
/sarc
The Boeing stock price continues to ride fairly high, trading at 10x the 2009 lows (i.e., 1000% gain). I guess the whole experience reinforces the thought that Boeing is too big to fail and has a guaranteed income stream, no matter how faulty their aircraft is.
My late dad worked at Boeing from the late sixties to mid eighties. He has at least one patent that i know of. Dad worked on the 727,757,767 and also designed an actuator which operates a gravel deflector plate/shield on the nose gear of the 737-100/200 gravel runway landers.
He was an old fashioned german slide rule guy. I think he’s turning in his grave .
He’d be happy to know those gravel landers are still used, chiefly in Canada because there are no real alternatives: the Antonov and Ilyushin that regularly fly overhead here are not really built for Western tastes.
have JP Morgan lend it to Boeing .2 over the Repo rate…
and then have JP go get it from the Fed.
A lock.
Same old story over and over again…….Joe starts a business in his garage……builds it up, his son John runs with it and makes it a multinational, grandson runs it and makes it dominate, then for whatever reason no kids or kids that are not interested………the professional management takes over…….at first with several family members on the board its OK……they get old and the stock is diversified pursuant to financial advisers (who want to trade and create fees) so the financial management better known as thieves take over…..never building any reserves……issue millions and billions of options they say they need to make themselves do a job paying 100 million per year and giving a few to all employees so they keep their mouths shut…….letting labor take whatever since they will be gone before the music starts…….buying stock to drive up the value of the stock and more importantly the options…….bail out……..company goes down the drain…….hahahahahaha. Government stuck with paying the pensions and unemployment….welfare and reeducation.
Executives should have to sign an agreement that if the company has a major issue within twenty years of their time they are personally liable.
In the army if a problem surfaces within a unit of men the commander is responsible no matter what it is…..his career is over. So few problems are found due to commanders spending whatever time and energy it takes to make it work right.
Fred:. Your theory is known by the expression of “ashes to ashes in 3 generations”!
It seems unlikely that the 737 MAX will ever be as safe as other planes, it’s inherent instability is too great. Possibly with a lot more training.
It came out late this week that the 777-X, their new long distance plane, may have the same inherent instabilities, they took a similar upgrade approach as on 737 MAX.
Rubbish.
Once fixed it will be one of the safest planes in the sky due to the high level of scrutiny it is getting.
Truth is, the airlines need the economy this plane offers.
Remember, several 727s crashed shortly after they were introduced and it became a very successful aircraft in time. Looks like this one will be similar.
I’m more concerned about the new CEO’s ability to fix Boeings other programs like the tanker.
I wonder if it’s like trying to fly a bucking bronco?
I can picture the pilot and co-pilot crashing about in the cockpit trying to hold onto the throttle fighting to steer it while flicking levers and pushing buttons.
More tiller Scotty — MORE TILLER!!! Reduce speed, no no – more speed she’s stalling, now she’s climbing too steeply!!! Reboot that new software!!! I can’t my hands are full. Call the purser to help.
Ka-dunk.
I have devised a solution to the Boeing funding problem:
1). Fed creates a special Repo Desk for Boeing. It will be called The Boeing Repo Window.
2). The Fed will provede complete and total unlimited Repo Credit on the condition the Repo Credit use is only for: A: Stock Buy Backs. B: CEO Bonuses and Stock Options. C: Management Bonuses and Stock Options. D: Additional mandatory requirements of wage and benefit reductions, and employee layoffs, to be implemented immediately.
Because this time really IS different…
The Fed has discovered a way to print money that mostly only goes to the rich, thus sterilizing inflation….and so allowing it to pursue such policy for much, much longer time than previously experineced….because….THIS TIME REALLY IS DIFFERENT.
It must be nice to have a gilded central bank window you can get 0% loans from no matter how many people you kill in plane crashes.
Not for us middle class people, though.
it’s not the 737 max that Boeing only problem. They are also almost ten years behind on the replacement for the usaf Kc 135 refueling plane. the military higher ups have grown tired of the delays and have threatened Boeing
Financial and equipment Engineering is as old as the books.
I once worked for a multinational multi billion dollar engineering company.
The CFO told us :
(a) wars are great – we get to sell the same equipment for than once to the same customer.
(b) don’t ever think we are in business as an engineering company – we don’t make much money out of the equipment itself. It’s the setting up finance, share of interest rates, extortionate maintenance rates, lease back and share of operating profit we make the real money.
Year of discussion? 1973
Seriously, Boeing’s income statement requires a PhD to understand all the actuarial assumptions. It’s a joke.
It is not hard to see how a financial engineering firm can quickly forget how to engineer!
Correct.
If old fashioned engineering companies hadn’t turned into marketing and financial engineering companies years ago I doubt whether they would be still in existence – German Luxury car market as an example.
In the old days the engineers would design a product, perfect it and then go to the marketing department and tell them to sell it.
Now the marketing department go to the engineers and tell them to design something by a set date. Product is released to market ready or not.
PS. You should write “no pun intended” after the word “fallout”!
Boeing’s government/military contracts. Is there any way those sources can keep Boeing afloat? I foresee the creeping carnage spreading right through Boeing’s supplier chain to accelerate and turn out to be too big to prevail. Watch out below, Chicken Little, you just might be right this time!
Excellent article and some illuminating comments, especially from KSFO. However, there are a few points left out. The pride of past generations of Pacific NW Boeing employees was discounted as Boeing also played one assembly location against others, all in an effort to break the Machinist Union. From Wiki:
“In 2011, the National Labor Relations Board filed a federal complaint against Boeing stating that the company broke the law retaliating against Boeing workers in Washington for exercising the right to strike. South Carolina’s low unionisation rates, the lowest in the country at 2.7%, were stated by Boeing management as a reason to transfer production to there.[8]
Since then, Boeing has continued to challenge the rights of unions to organise at the plant,[9] [10] and is alleged to have fired workers for their attempts to unionise”
A profitable manufacturing enterprise is never enough for the money grubbing bonus class (called senior management), they have to grind out ever more. And when this wasn’t enough, they played loose with both the design and certification process knowing full well their design was unsafe before releasing the aircraft onto the flying public (and their families).
And then, going even beyond union busting and share manipulation/buybacks, they enlisted the US Govt to impose 300% (292%) tariffs against the 737 main competitor, namely, Bombardier’s Class C. Bombardier spiked the lawsuit by selling 50.1% to Airbus, where much of the aircraft would be assembled in Alabama while the lawsuits were pending and continued Boeing manipulation would restrict sales. (The C Series is also still produced and assembled in Canada.) Bombardier Class C is now called the Airbus 220, and customers seem a tad more pleased than the buyers of the 737 Max.
In the end, the International Trade Commission struck down the biased and protective tariffs.
From a CBC article:
“Delta Air Lines said it was pleased with the ruling and called the Boeing complaint an “attempt to deny U.S. airlines and the U.S. travelling public” access to the Bombardier C Series.”
Boeing forgot it was in the plane building business, and acted like it was in Private Equity firm with government connections and clout. Apparently, the new 777 has some of the same problems as the Max. You know a company is in trouble when it takes tariffs to help it survive. It’s something both Boeing and Wisconsin dairy have in common. And…US steel, aluminum, wine, auto manufacturing…..
regards
I have had the pleasure of flying the C-series (A220) on several occasions, direct service on Delta between Seattle and Houston, the plane was quiet, comfortable and thoroughly modern with large windows and comfortable coach seating. Boeing’s attempt to have this plane program derailed was a disgrace, really a sad chapter. The shocker is Air Canada is still a Boeing customer, I guess there is a really long line outside the Airbus sales office these days.
These 400 parked planes were to bring in about $135 million EACH to Boeing? Either Boeing has to fully convince the world these planes will be safe and problem fixed (good luck with that anytime soon) or the value will drop to scrap. There is no in-between. I’m glad I don’t have to fly anymore.
Convert the Maxs to freighters, give the two men crew ejection seats, and like fighter jocks they can eject, when and if needed.
No passenger’s lifes are endangered. Snark?
Boeing reportedly dropped the price down to $22 million an aircraft, for Southwest – I think. No way those max’s are selling for $135 million.
How can an airplane you are not allowed to fly be worth more than $0?
Scrap value lol Let’s da boys go to work with pliers and a blowtorch
The total number of grounded 737MAX at last count (18 december 2019) stood at 717, including both delivered an undelivered aircraft.
Aircraft are rarely, if ever, sold for full price but both airlines and manufacturers tend to keep the real unit cost close to their chest: that’s another way to help inflate share price. Stock market jockeys love aspirational full prices.
Ryanair has already stated they are “ready” to order more 737MAX over the existing order for 175 but they are bidding their time. Why? Because they are grabbing Boeing by the ankles and shaking them for pennies, not just with the aircraft themselves but with contracts for parts and training. And that’s on top of the penalties Boeing is already negotiating with customers such as American Airlines and Turkish Airlines.
When all is said and done Boeing will be lucky to break even on these large MAX orders placed post-groundings. Very lucky.
Jeopardy two part question
What do BA and some of the great retailers have in common.
Part 2
How do they differ?
Both had chief executives who did not realize that the barrel of the gun of stock buybacks was pointing back at themselves
BA is a major defense contractor whose management fudged the books to hide their incompetency,while some of the great retailers were just incompetent
The perfect example of buying back stocks in an overvalued company, will eventually be exposed by its weaknesses. The emperor wears no clothes.
We can blame cuts to government programs as a partial cause for Boeing cash flow problems, in more ways than one.
One reason Boeing is having a cash flow crunch, is because America has a Small Government. We’ve spent to many years cutting government that works for us to the bone, and so many government workers and regulators, we don’t have anyone to handle inspections for Boeing is a timeframe to help Boeing:
“Some Wall Street analysts believe Boeing can deliver 25 of the stored airplanes a month. Analysts typically gain some guidance from Boeing’s Investor Relations office before publishing a note. However, a person with direct knowledge of the plans says the FAA has only 10 inspectors, who will work Monday-Friday from 8am to 4pm. LNA has one report that the FAA now has arranged for 50 inspectors, but the person with direct knowledge can’t confirm this.
The planes each will have to go through detailed inspection after months of storage. Test flights by Boeing and the customer are routine. Squawks identified have to be resolved and, if necessary, an additional test flight performed. The entire process, called flow, normally takes about eight days, LNA is told. With the FAA assuming control on its own workday/weekday schedule and with only 10 inspectors, the flow could increase to 13-14 days per airplane.
“It will take well into 2022 to clear the inventory,” LNA is told. “The process will really be slow. Boeing’s reputation with the FAA is damaged.”
To be fair to Boeing, they didn’t do a cleansheet design because their customers didn’t want it. Southwest’s entire business strategy revolves around their pilots having the flexibility to fly any plane they have, thereby minimizing training costs. Which is why they only buy 737s. Reportedly, Southwest told them in no uncertain terms that they wouldn’t buy a cleansheet design as it would break that commonality in type rating and pilot training.
Even in the current MAX contract, Boeing agreed to pay Southwest a penalty if the FAA ended up mandating simulator training for 737 pilots to qualify to fly the MAX.
Of course Boeing should have had the integrity to tell their customers the truth: that the 737 design was stretched to the limit and stretching it further would increase risks and drawn a line in the sand.
But there’s plenty of blame to go around to all those pearl-clutching airlines who were very aware of the 737 design limits but pushed Boeing to do another stretch anyway in the pursuit of cost efficiencies.
Not quite – Boeing didn’t have an answer for the A320 Neo, so when US carriers started ordering it, they rolled out a band-aid.
Boeing didn’t want to lose a sale. Plain and simple. Fits right in with the financial engineering culture.
Call me old fashioned, but I blame the regulators for not doing their job, and Americans who don’t support vigorous government regulation and full and generous government funding to achieve that safety. Oh, and the CEO should be in jail right now awaiting his trial for manslaughter like other non VIP Americans are.
I happen to agree with you. FAA regulators have been asleep for decades, outsourcing most of the task of certifying a new aircraft to the manufacturers themselves. They should have seen the 787 as a warning: if you’ll recall, the entire global fleet was grounded within a year of EIS because of faulty batteries that were catching fire. Fortunately, they weren’t critical batteries, there was no crash or lives lost, and the batteries were switched out for an older, safer (albeit heavier) design. That was God warning Boeing and the FAA. They never heeded it. And now we’re at the MAX mess…
With that said, there is also evidence that Boeing hid critical information and perhaps outright lied to the FAA about certain things. (I recall initial reports saying that the FAA allowed the certification because Boeing said the MCAS software was only allowed to change the pitch by X degrees, but in reality, they had programmed it to allow a much higher change, or something like that. They never notified the FAA of the change to the software. This wasn’t a bug. It was a deliberate design change that was never communicated to the regulator).
Southwest is in bad shape. They will have to start flying other aircraft types as the MAX is the end of the 737 family.
Even now Boing is talking of only a re written software fix of Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) + possibly multiple sensors instead of a single sensor for activating MCAS.
Boieng not addressing vital un airworthy physical design engineering issues!
Atleast Why can not Boeing spend their money to train all 737 pilots of all 737 Max purchaser airlines at Boeing HQ at Boeing expenses ? (before re launch)
No sir it will cost a lost of money.
They are rather willing to drop the price of sitting unsold inventory. So many airlines went with max only fleet or many max aircrafts & incurring millions of $ in cut schedules & temp leasing of aircrafts from other firms. Those pending loss claims have been accounted for ?
That’s all they can do. The 737 is such an outdated design, if you actually start making physical changes to the plane, you’ll end up with a rat’s nest of cascading problems. It’s like an old car held together by duct tape. Take one piece off and the whole thing can fall apart.
When (not if) they decide to throw in the towel and decide to address the design deficiencies that made the MCAS software necessary in the first place, they’ll start with a cleansheet design, because that will be far cheaper than compensating for all the deficiencies of the 737 design.
boeing could ditch the low earth orbit pony rides and recycling ventures, toss the complementary design software that came w/the program/mers package, and design aircraft that doesn’t require a fix of any kind to make the first statement true. now that the faa has publically taken charge of the approval process, should they allow the plane to fly/crash again, what would the statement read like? like to hear about any approval/testing process for remote programming allowed, a la that new Chinese car co.
Boeing has “belatedly halted the share buybacks”. Turn those machines back on, Mortimer!!!!!!
Boeing thought that they covered all the bases when they designed the MAX 8. Software making critical flight control decisions in the cockpit? Yes, really.
Captain Sully spoke out about planes that want “kill you“ when referencing the SAS flight 751 incident. Just like Sully and Skiles, the SAS pilots were able to land their MD-81 in a field, and all on board survived. An “in flight” control system that was totally unknown by SAS piloting crew called Auto Thrust Restoration (ATR) kept overriding the pilots manual inputs causing damage to both engines causing them to flame out and disintegrate.
In its effort to save money and automate flying, Boeing designed yet another flight control system wresting evermore control from human pilots and turning said control over to an imperfect machine for critical decision making. This will be why driverless cars won’t scale up considerably.
I have a better idea.
Instead of borrowing more money, just call the Fed and ask them to print off 10 billion — no make that 20 billion as it’s not worth getting out of bed for less than 20.
The Fed will pass that along at 0% interest with no repayment requirement (cuz the Fed doesn’t want Boeing to collapse…) so essentially it would be a gift.
I got this idea from the WeWork fiasco. When faced with huge loss of face, and possible implosion of their main fund, because WeWork was running out of cash to throw on the massive bonfire, Softbank gave Adam a billion + dollars to cede control and ride off into the sunset.
I am confident that a similar strategy would work for Boeing if they just rang up the Fed and explained the big picture.
Phone Number: 1-202-452-3000.
Or since Boeing is in such dire straits, here’s Toll Free option : 1-888-851-1920.
I’ll send the bill for my consulting fee shortly.
Oh, and removing the word MAX – is not going to solve the problem. Most people will avoid buying tickets on that aircraft now, no matter what the name.
Imagine if they do get this thing off the ground again – and there is another crash. Heaven forbid.
Yep. Just print. Wait till the tax payer is no longer needed. Things get interesting, then.
Dear Jack (Welch),
Thank you for the blessings that your management style has bestowed upon the great corporations of America. The latest one to fall victim to your proteges is now apparent to all. Jimmy McNerny has done a great job in his effort to fell two companies in a roll, I think in this effort, he has even managed to surpass your immediate successor, Jeffy Immelt.
In all seriousness, may be Boeing need to split itself up again, after all, the defense business is more crucial to the country than the commercial airlines business. Right now, it is nothing but a drain on resources, and thanks to the mismanagement of McNerny, Boeing might no longer have what it takes to right itself.
If Calhoun has any guts, his first step is to cut the dividends, the second step is to cut the salary of himself and the board down to $1, the third step is to beg the unions to help management make sure Boeing doesn’t go down in flames. Then he better hope the Feds will bail him out with enough defense contracts to keep Boeing afloat, cause it’ll be 5 to 10 years before the next new commercial airplane comes out of the company. Hopefully it’ll be a clean sheet, and not the 787-11.
The buybacks are warping the markets and wagging the dog.this increases systematic risk. Apple alone at $18 billion in buybacks a quarter spends $300million every trading day. This is about five times the budget of nasa. AAPL is regularly 10-12 percent of the weighting of QQQ.
Apple trades around 1 in 20 trades every day based on current volume.
I mean they buy 1 in 20 trades that take place on any given day by dividing average volume in dollars by $300 million.
Boeing is a huge component of the Dow and doing the same thing. Wagging the dog.
I searched it. At $22b the nasa buget is around three times the expenditures of AAPL currently buying its own shares.
They are running a bucket shop.
I think I’m dyslexic, Kill me. APPL is bUyInG over three times the budget of NASA in value of its own shares every trading day, not the NASA budget being 3x the expenditures of AAPL. There, I fixed it. Goodnight.
So the stock price went from 35 to 338? I thought this would sell off months ago. I would guess some in the company can’t sell yet. I still don’t get why the stock price is still up here. What’s wrong with profits?
Eli from Montzi might not like the buy back chart. The chart expose the whole market contamination.
Boeing is going the same way as Comet (UK) in the 1950s. Comet was the world’s no.1 commercial airplane maker at the time. Poor design caused crashes, which in turn damaged the brand, and the company went bust in the 1960s. Boeing will be overtaken by Airbus (EU) and Comac (China) by the 2030s. If it’s Boeing, I ain’t going.
AAPL buy 1 in 20. Somebody big must be selling, taking profit. AAPL price in mid 2009 = 175 : 7 = 25. 7 for the split.
BA 43B in buyback for 6Y. Buying from whom.
Mostly from market makers, to keep share afloat, or move price higher.