What to Do with Malls? Teetering UK Mall Giant Intu Asks Investors for £1 Billion. Shares Drop to Near-Nothing

Brick & Mortar melts down on mall owners. So “repurpose” malls into housing?
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
After a weekend of fevered speculation, struggling UK mall owner Intu Properties confirmed on Monday that it plans to raise £1 billion of fresh capital to buttress its shaky finances. The company’s shares reacted in time-honored fashion, plunging 8% to a historic low of 21 pence before ending the day down just 1%. Intu’s share price is now 80% lower than it was a year ago and 95% lower than five years ago, leaving the group valued at just £306 million.
Intu owns dozens of malls in the UK, including nine of the 20 biggest ones, and a handful in Spain. It describes itself as a commercial real estate company that is “in the business of helping customers and brands flourish, whether that’s through leasing space in our prime retail and leisure destinations, commercialisation activations or online through our multichannel platform intu.co.uk.” The problem is that many of its clients — mainly large bricks-and-mortar retail chains — are not exactly flourishing; they’re either battling for survival or going out of business.
Intu is also bleeding funds. Its net rental income in the first half of 2019 slumped by around 18% year-on-year to £205 million as a result of major clients like Topshop’s owner Arcadia, Debenhams, and House of Fraser falling into administration (a form of bankruptcy), resulting in a spike in store vacancies. Its losses surged to £856 million in the first half of 2019, up from £506 million in the same period of 2018. The combined value of its assets also fell, from around £9 billion to just over £8 billion.
The company has £4.7 billion of debt on its books that it cannot service under current conditions, which is why it is asking shareholders to stump up an extra £1 billion of capital. But just how willing will investors be to inject funds worth more than three times the market value of a company whose shares have already collapsed 80% in the last year, at a time when the UK’s retail sector is in the deepest of doldrums?
The UK retail sector had a terrible time in 2019, in particular the second half. The three-month moving sales average between October and December fell 1.1% year-over-year, the biggest decline since September 2009. Many consumers, their psyches’ pummeled by the never-ending uncertainty over Brexit and their finances stretched to the outer limits of their borrowing capacity, have begun to tighten their belts, which is the last thing the UK’s brick-and-mortar retail sector needs.
In the last year alone, 14,500 stores were closed. This is having a direct impact on retail malls, as well as the investors that own them. Open-ended property funds sustained the largest withdrawals on record in 2019, with total outflows of £2.2 billion. In December, the giant UK fund manager M&G suffered a run on its £2.5 billion M&G Property Portfolio, leaving it little choice but to suspend redemptions. The “temporary” ban has not yet been lifted.
For Intu, the fallout of the UK’s bricks-and-mortar retail crisis has translated into lower occupancy, lower rents, lower revenues and ever-bigger losses. In the first nine months of 2019 it received £19 million in new rents, 40% less than during the same period of 2018. Its occupancy rate of 95% was also down on the 97% registered in September 2018. The company anticipates further declines in 2020 as the high-street crisis continues to bite.
With losses rising, shares falling and large amounts of debt soon coming due, the company has to somehow convince investors it still has a future worth investing in. To that end, it has drawn up a five-year survival strategy, based around two key pillars:
1) Repurposing its business model. Just as mall owners in the US are desperately trying to come up with creative and profitable new ways to use the vast empty spaces being left behind by closing stores, Intu is intent on transforming parts of its shopping center empire into residential real estate. The company has already applied for planning permission to turn a vacant House of Fraser store and two car parks at its Lakeside shopping center in Thurrock into 1,200 homes. It also plans to build homes, hotels, leisure parks and flexible working centers at other large out-of-town malls.
Intu insists that despite the threat posed by the seemingly unstoppable rise of online retailing, its business is evolving, not dying. Even if the overall number of stores in the UK declines, “the productivity of the remaining stores will improve, and this should be weighted towards the best retail and leisure destinations,” it says.
2) “Fixing” its balance sheet, mainly by disposing of a large chunk of its non-core UK assets (estimated value: £1.6 billion) and most, if not all, of its assets in Spain. The company has already sold its 50% stake in the Puerto Venecia center in Zaragosa for £203 million, £63 billion less than the value attributed to it in its Q3 investor presentation. It is also in the final stages of offloading its 50% stake in the Parque Principado center, in Asturias, and is looking to sell its 50% stake in the Intu Xanadu center, in Madrid, when the contract comes up for renewal later this year.
Intu should be able to raise around £600 million from the sales of its Spanish assets. It also picked up £210 million from the sale of part of its Intu Derby center in the third quarter of 2019. But time is of the essence: It has “material debt maturities” in early 2021, and it needs to “create liquidity” to deal with “upcoming refinancing activities.”
That’s where the other key plank of its balance sheet clean-up comes in: the rights issue it hopes to complete in the coming months. But for that to succeed, much will depend on its ability to win over investors that are already deeply skeptical and concerned, not only about the company’s future but the future of the entire sector in which it operates. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
But even red-hot online sales cooled off late in the year as consumers turned sour. Read... Brick-and-Mortar Melts Down in the UK, Worst Decline Since 2009, as Big Retailers Collapsed, 14,500 Stores Closed
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
“the company has to somehow convince investors it still has a future worth investing in.”
In the times before “Hope and Change destroyed contract law in the States” and crushed GM bondholders in favor of a political ally of the UAW – it is ALL how the bonds are structured and who is first in line.
Risk, the basis of what investors charge in interest to compensate for taking that risk with their money, is based on
1. being paid back over an agreed time period with interest
2. being able to get their money back in the event of a bankruptcy.
Stocks, of course, are wiped out in a bankruptcy.
“The combined value of its assets also fell, from around £9 billion to just over £8 billion.”
“The company has £4.7 billion of debt on its books that it cannot service under current conditions, which is why it is asking shareholders to stump up an extra £1 billion of capital.”
Intu’s five-year survival strategy talks about the first part – paying back the bonds over an agreed amount time period.
What what about the second part? Who is first in line? Will assets cover bonds in the event of a bankruptcy? How are they structured?
Since the idea of “risk” has been erased by the central banks, everything after your use of that word can be safely ignored. If they issue NIR bonds, they will be on to a winner and will be oversubscribed. Even if there is “risk” that it is too expensive to repurpose malls into a glut of “luxury apartments” (which most can’t afford anyway), we are now living in cloud cuckoo land where delusional spin fixes everything. Just ask the central banksters and their voodoo “economists.”
I have been watching Tanger outlet mall like a hawk. Up 3% today in down market. It tends to do well on risk off days when treasury yields drop. I think it might do ok if stock market rolls over because price to cash flow is so low.
I put a sizeable chunk in it believing if a company is making money and is going to survive you can do a discounted cash flow analysis and come up with a price. Markets go through periods when they want fantasy and not cash flow.
If Intu is lucky enough to own a lot of well located properties that can convert into residential, they will do well out of this.
They just have to convince the relevant planning authorities that they have tried everything possible to retain the commercial use of their properties but sadly and heartbreakingly they simply have no option but to convert everything into residential. Smallest possible boxes preferably so to “maximise the investment “.
I won’t be crying over their fate, no.
In the UK, I see old factories and industrial areas demolished and made way for apartment blocks.
The UK government tells the UK people that there is more employment in the UK than ever before. This is probably the massive increase in immigration over the last 12 years.
The UK government just announced that unemployment is the lowest since 1974.
So I would like to know what all these employed people are actually doing.
Yet with all this great news, how come the UK government continues to have a massive defficit for the last 25 years?
I suspect it is as follows:
A massive population of the UK is on “zero hour contracts”. That means that they are employed by a company when and if needed. The result is that they are considered in employment but are actually still living on state benefits.
Then the UK has what I call “The Self-Unemployed”. These are people that have been signing on unemployed for 6 months. They then have an interview with the government unemployment office, where they are told that if they start their own business will continue to receive full state benefits for the next 6 months but do not have the inconvienience of coming to the unemployment office every two weeks to sign on unemployed and explain how they have been doing to find a job.
after 6 months these “Self Unemployed” will be signing back on unemployed on the basis that the business was not viable.
State accounting is wrong and only looks at cashflow. That is why they have deficits. I bet the if you look at companies like Wallmart for the last 25 years that their total debt has increased every year.
They are going down. Large out of town shopping malls don’t work anymore.Out of town shopping malls footfall is pure destination shoppers and as such can’t compete with shopping areas were footfall is more due to other reasons. City core shopping malls also have the advantage that their land-value s much higher and can be used for something else.
Hi Nick,
Just to add to the news, Beales department stores chain has just appointed the administrator.
Joules profits down the pan too.
Lots of residential conversions to come from these poor B&M retailers.
They must be gutted not to have any properties in our LibDem led SW London council, here if you know right people, you knock down a 5 storey building and replace it with 15 storeys one.
Little boxes, little boxes, gimme lots of tiny boxes.
I remember in the 70’s people used to drive into gas stations and a service attendant would fill their gas tanks and take their payments. Some stations started making people fill their own tanks, but offered lower priced gasoline. Eventually everyone wanted to use the cheaper self serve gas stations.
There is a restructuring going on in retail. Retail sales are up and stores are going out of business, except online stores.
“the company has to somehow convince investors it still has a future worth investing in.”
Au contraire!
They need to incorporate in the U.S, list themselves on the NASDAQ, NY Stock Exchange, or whatever…maybe get themselves assess to the Fed’s Repo Window or fundraise and issue some junk bonds, do some stock buy backs….what am I missing, anything?
Problem solved.
Next emergency? I still available for advice…