Coronavirus Slams Airbnb, Airlines, Hotels, Casinos, San Francisco, Other Hot Spots

It’s not only Chinese tourists, business travelers, and property buyers who’re not showing up, but also travelers from all over the world who’ve gotten second thoughts about sitting on a plane.
By Wolf Richter.
Starting Saturday, February 15th, there won’t be any flights between San Francisco and mainland China, until at least through the end of March, down from 90 roundtrip flights a week. In 2019, over half a million Chinese tourists, business travelers, and people coming to buy houses and condos as investment properties visited San Francisco.
There have been local reports that foot traffic at San Francisco Airport eateries has dropped by 50%. Due to the cancelled flights, the airport itself is missing out on landing fees.
And air fares have plunged. Which is good for people who still fly. But not for the airlines. My wife had made reservations in mid-January to fly from San Francisco to Japan in March. At the time, ticket prices were on up there, and there had been no good deals available. A few days ago, she checked again, and flights that had had little availability suddenly had lots of availability.
These are flights from San Francisco SFO to Tokyo Narita or Tokyo Haneda. They have nothing to do with China. They don’t go anywhere near China. But apparently, there had been cancellations, and not enough new tickets had been sold. And for the flight she has booked, current ticket prices have plunged by half. So she did some checking and found out what people who still want to travel to Japan are doing: they’re cancelling their old ticket and pay the cancellation fee, and then they’re booking a new flight, perhaps at a more convenient time and with better connections, now that prices have come down hard.
Think about this scenario for a moment: Airlines face a shutdown of travel to and from China. And on their non-China routes to Asia, they’re facing cancellations of tickets they already sold, as tourists and business travelers are choosing to stay home. And they’re facing a plunge in new ticket sales. To fill those seats, they do what airlines do: they cut fares. And then those fare cuts trigger a new wave of cancellations of the high-fare tickets they’d sold earlier, and these people are rebooking at the current low fares. This is called revenue evaporation.
Last year, visitors from China spent $1.3 billion in the three Bay Area counties of San Francisco County, San Mateo County, which is the northern part of Silicon Valley, and Marin County, which is just north of the Golden Gate Bridge.
In the fall semester of 2019, there were over 4,000 foreign students from China at four local universities, UC Berkeley, University of San Francisco, San Francisco State University, and Santa Clara University.
All this is getting shut down or has already been shut down. San Francisco isn’t the only place. The same is happening in other major travel destinations in the US, and outside the US, such as Paris, Barcelona, and even Tokyo and Kyoto, which Chinese tourists suddenly discovered in very large numbers a few years ago.
And it’s not only mainland-Chinese tourists, business travelers, and people coming to buy houses and condos as investment properties. It’s people from all over the world who’ve gotten second thoughts about getting on a plane and sitting next to a person who has been infected with the coronavirus.
So let me tell you what this actually looks like. We live in the touristy part of San Francisco, between the section of Lombard Street that is called the “crookedest street in the world,” and Fisherman’s Wharf. Even on the beautiful warm sunny afternoons we’ve been having recently, which would normally bring huge crowds to Fisherman’s Wharf and masses balling up at the top and at the bottom of Crooked Street, well, there were some people, but the masses are gone.
The mainland Chinese are gone. But also, some other international tourists are gone as apparently many have chosen to wait it out at home, rather than get on a plane.
San Francisco is also a big destination and departure point for cruise ships. So who wants to be on a cruise after several cruise ships in Asia turned into pariah-ships that weren’t allowed to dock, or whose passengers weren’t allowed to disembark due to a coronavirus outbreak on board, which turns a cruise vacation into a total nightmare.
Royal Caribbean Cruises said on Thursday that it had canceled 18 cruises in Southeast Asia. Carnival Cruise Line said earlier that it already canceled some cruises in Asia and might cancel all remaining cruises in Asia through the end of April.
And who is going to buy the houses and condos that the investors in China had planned on buying, but who now cannot even come and look at?
In 2018, 163 million people from mainland China made international trips. That would be about half the US population! They spent $130 billion overseas, according to the China Tourism Academy. And this has suddenly stopped.
At least 14 countries, including the US, have limited or banned flights from mainland China. Other countries have imposed quarantine requirements on travelers from China. China itself has banned all outbound group tourism.
The number of trips Chinese tourists have taken over the Chinese New Year holidays has collapsed by 73% this year, from last year, according to the Ministry of Transport in China.
An industry group for south-east Asian tourism said that 90-100% of trips by mainland Chinese to Thailand have been cancelled. Hong Kong has essentially shut down tourism from China, imposing a 14-day quarantine on anyone from mainland China.
Macau, the gambling mecca for mainland Chinese, experienced a near-80% year-over-year plunge in total visits over the Chinese New Year holidays, according to government data. Casinos were shut down for two weeks, and gambling revenues for the rest of the month of February are expected to collapse to near-nothing.
Airbnb has experienced an 80% plunge in business in China, a person close to the company told the Wall Street Journal. China is an important factor in the growth story that Airbnb is trying to weave for its IPO this year. And the coronavirus might derail that IPO this year, the person said. But it’s not just bookings in China: it’s also bookings by Chinese travelers in other countries. Those Airbnb hosts in those countries are now confronted with cancellations.
In Singapore, Chinese tourists account for about 20% of all tourists, and they’re not showing up. But as in many places, it’s not just Chinese tourists that are not showing up, it’s frazzled tourists from other countries too, and Singapore is seeing a decline of about 30% of tourist arrivals from all countries, the CEO of the Singapore Tourism Board told Bloomberg TV. And those arrivals could plunge further if the situation persists.
Numerous global conferences have been cancelled around the world for fear of spreading the virus at the conference, including the world’s biggest mobile trade fair, the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, which had been scheduled to take place later this month, after dozens of global tech giants, telecom equipment makers, and telecom carriers pulled out due to contagion fears.
Last year, the Mobile World Congress had attracted 110,000 people from nearly 200 countries, including many from China. They’re now busy cancelling their flight reservations and lodgings, including on Airbnb. These business travelers were expected to spend money liberally on their expense accounts, including in fancy eating and drinking establishments. But now they’re not coming.
And this is what I’m seeing in San Francisco too: It’s not only the tourist and business travelers and property buyers from China that have suddenly evaporated; it’s that many tourists and business travelers from other countries have also cancelled, in fear of sitting next to an infected person on the plane or whatever.
When you drive around San Francisco or the Bay Area in general, the commuter arteries where tourists rarely travel are as horribly congested as ever, and the local weekend traffic is as bad as ever. But in the tourist areas, there is now a sort of a relaxed calm, with people leisurely circulating, enjoying the nice weather and the absence of massive crowds.
And where we live, it has gotten a little more laid-back for locals. If you’re not in the tourist trade, this is a welcome thing.
I heard the same thing about Kyoto, Japan, which in recent years had become overrun with Chinese mass-tourism, on top of having already been overrun with tourism from around the world. Kyoto is a spiritual place in the soul of the Japanese. But it had been impossible to get the spiritual side in recent years. All they got were huge, huge crowds. Now the people that are not making their living off those crowds, they’re reflecting on this sense of having returned to something like semi-serenity where there are still crowds, but not as relentlessly huge.
But for everyone in the travel and tourist industry, from airlines and airports, to restaurants, hotels, Airbnb hosts, event organizers, and to the cities’ revenue departments, which extract money from travelers at every twist and turn, this sudden disappearance of tourists and business travelers and potential property buyers already has major consequences.
If it persists for more than just a few weeks, if it drags out, as is likely, for months and perhaps for much of the year, for many enterprises in the travel and tourist industry – and we’re talking travel and tourist industry outside China – this kind of revenue evaporation will have catastrophic consequences.
People are stressed out,
wondering about their kids’ futures;
it’s weakening their immune systems.
True that,,, and i will add, totally anecdotally to be sure, that road and tourist traffic in Tampa Bay area appears to be somewhat afflicted,,, though not to the same level as SF Bay area, yet.
Nobody at local local FCA dealer yesterday except a few at the service section,, Lowes mostly empty,, almost all the places that are usually way too crowded at this time of year, top of the ”season” here, way down…
Red swan event?
I would imagine that the airlines that fly pacific routes will be looking at the 737 max planes that they have on order with Boeing and the ticket sales evaporation and thinking that the Max problems are a perfect excuse to back out of their Boeing orders without the usual financial penalties.
if I may, a bit off topic (ok a bunch) but woke to an article in the la crimes this am, beginning 20/21 free tuition for undergrads at usc w/ family income under 80k, this after announcing increases just last month. maybe after some debate.. they see the real possibility of the end of tax payers financing their fuckery. perhaps baby gets some new shoes after all wolf?
According to the article, the ownership of a home is excluded in calculating this “benefit.” If you’re a millionaire quit your job and buy a multi million dollar home, have your child go to college for free, sell home, then retire and brag about how smart you are on Wolfstreet.
Weren’t California colleges tuition free back when the Boomers were in school?
A less crowded SFO and faster drive up the 101, short sellers finally getting a break, why did we not think of this virus thing a long time ago? Black swan meet Everything bubble.
Wolf, let’s meet up in Kyoto. I’ll be there in March too. We can have a beer and bask in the tourist free serenity…and possible Coronavirus.
My wife’s going solo. I gotta work. I don’t get vacations :-]
Funny, last time my wife went without me for the same reason. Honestly, I’m on the fence about the whole trip at the moment, but we’ll see what transpires in Japan in the next couple of weeks.
GO!!! This might be the best opportunity to see Kyoto without getting run over by crowds.
Just make sure your trip doesn’t coincide with Golden Week (end of April and early May). This is when everyone in Japan goes to Kyoto :-]
Stressed out? More like freaked out!
I had the pleasure of sharing a table every night with a retired Dentist from Kyoto on board the Diamond Princess that was in quarantine in Yokohama from 2/3-2/19. I’m in quarantine @ Travisairforce base in CA for another 14 days ! I can confirm everything Wolf said about the onsught of Chinese & other tourists in Kyoto!
This cov-19 virus is no joke!
We were just informed yesterday that the CDC requires all evacuees to have both a throat swab & a nasal swab, wait 3 days for the test results before anyone will be released. We have our temperatures monitored 2 X a day!
I think the markets have not yet accurately priced in the amount of disruption that will occur worldwide at least through March if not longer because who knows if we’re getting accurate numbers out of China even though the CDC has a team over there now?
James:. Thanks for the update! Hope all goes well for you!
While this virus is being described as less lethal than SARS, it is most lethal among older people but not so much for young children. I wonder how this affects the psychology of the epidemic. Most of the real wealth in the world lives with the 50+ crowd. When the rich people are fearful, I’m guessing that governmental responses will be influenced in a way that’s different than responses to typical outbreaks. Don’t know where I’m going with this, but I’m curious to see how things play out.
On another note, as a viral immunologist, I am interested in the Covid-19 pathogenesis. The selective lethality in older persons is probably indicative of the importance for T cells to fight this virus. Successful vaccination of the 50+ crowd will be challenging. I think that the best approach will be herd immunity through vaccination of the entire population to limit overall transmission. My two cents for the day.
Vaccine two months to a year and a half depending on which scare story you read. Anyway, considering that flu is a normal and expected annual event resulting in tens of thousands of deaths over all age groups, with mass voluntary inoculation based on forecasted strain variant, the draconian measures taken by the government seem … extreme.
Is it a flu sort of virus, or something else, as has been suggested by some of the more strident stories?
Anyway, rich people fearful shouldn’t taint the official response – the money goes to the next generation and they’re the ones that spend. Cynicism works both ways.
I have zero doubt that much of the publicity is tied to the money that can be made from this scare; as it always is with news about medical problems and solutions. In this case you can add political leverage to the mix.
Even with relatively local problems like Ebola it was all about the money IMHO, and not about what would be the best way (for the locals or the world at large) to prevent, diagnose, treat etc.
We can’t vaccinate against everything and we don’t need to. People have survived without vaccines for 99,99% of our history and probably to the benefit of our gene pool (just look at the huge amount of viruses in our genome …). We just need to use some common sense and avoid the most stupid recent practices related to big city living, livestock farming etc.
This isn’t a flu virus. That is, it’s not an influenza. Corona viruses are single stranded RNA viruses – structurally and evolutionarily distinct from influenza. Notably, this means that it will likely be more easily controlled by vaccination (two reasons: lack of cycle through bird/swine intermediates and lack of a segmented genome). In short, it’s probably middle of the road in vaccine difficulty. I think that something could work within a few months but deployment will take a little longer. Probably one year before wide availability.
I’ve read vaccine is 1-3 years away. In any case…not any time soon.
If you’ve read about previous attempts to make vaccines for similar coronaviruses you might have noted they were deemed unsuitable due to mild side effects like causing lung failure and sensitizing the patient to future infection of similar strains. Additionally, if you’ve been following this closely at all, you’ll also note that this strain is mutating so quickly vaccines are unlikely to perform their intended role.
Here in Florida, Carnival has ads on TV for $285 cruises. God help Disney if a visitor at their park turns up infected.
Here in Tampa Bay area similar, as i noted above a few minutes ago.. but, as a long time analyst of various types of challenges, born and raised in SWFL, but long time SF Bay Resident,,,, it appears to me that it is only a matter of when COVID 19 shows up here in FL,,, and God help us all when it does; mainly due to the continuing presence here of so many many folks who have come here to ”get away” from their birth communities elsewhere in USA,, start over,,, etc., and still bring all their prejudice and, what are we calling it these days,,, something else,, but it still exists here in large measure and will result in absolute non compliance with any reasonable measures to contain this, or for that matter, any virus, etc.
What do three or four commas in a row mean, grammatically? I am puzzled.
Zantetsu:. It means a pause or break.
This is not really an official way to imply pauses or break in thoughts or sentences. This more reflects the writer’s personal writing style than anything official!
It could also be something as simple as where the comma and period symbols are located on the screen keyboard! The comma might be more convenient to tap than the period!
The problem with the English language is there are really no rules! The English language is rather flexible! This kind of gives everyone using English, a license to murder the language!
And when there are so called official English language rules, they are immediately broken or murdered!
The real problem with the English language and it’s lack of structure can be traced back to all the people who invaded and occupied England!
So English in the end, is a collection of the worst features of all of these languages rolled into one!
Back at the beginning of the GFC they had this kind of pricing as well. I figured out with the room and meals alone it was a bargain, cheaper than a home rental. You can live cheaply on a cruise ship for this money, if it doesn’t kill you.
Disney has weathered measles outbreaks at their parks, this too will be a blip.
The CoV scare hasn’t reached Netherlands yet; our CDC says no quarantine required for released Dutch Westerdam passengers – just in time to participate in the national carnival madness ;(
I look forward to a big decline in tourist activity because it has started to disrupt my little city in the last few years, and our government is deaf to the many complaints from ordinary citizens. We aren’t close to any airport so it’s nothing like Amsterdam or San Francisco, and Chinese or Japanese tourists are still a small minority. But ever bigger cruiseships are a problem for sure. You can’t run a city just by attracting loads of tourists who walk around in the city center in massive queues for a few hours, cause all kinds of costs and trouble and spend very little money (because apart from the beach and some sightseeing, there really isn’t anything to do over here). Only a privileged few players benefit massively and all the other locals get to enjoy the downside.
A summer with some relaxed calm for the locals would be great. Even better if this starts to hurt the countless B&B’s, AirBNB rentals and foreign equity locusts who have totally destroyed our housing market. If this continues for a bit longer it will wreak havoc in my part of the country that has gambled everything on tourism in the last few years, and destroyed almost all remaining nature for building speculator properties. But if this happens I will be cheering because I think you should never put all your eggs in one basket. And if a certain activity requires huge sacrifices from almost everyone, everyone should benefit too and not just a few RE and tourism tycoons.
You could move inland, maybe to Fargo or whatever is the Dutch equivalent. (How do you do that little sarcasm punctuation?)
As I’m reading your depressing comment about a small town overrun by zombie cruiseline tourists, an ad pops up in the adjoining column for senior cruises to Alaska. This continuous feed of content-related ads provides a sort of surrealist meta commentary on content in Wolfstreet.
If this scare pops our tourism bubble it could become a nice area again, no need to move then :) I’m going to see what happens, maybe the coming two week EU vacation period provides a first glimpse of what to expect this summer.
There is some discussion in politics about allowing owners of “vacation homes” (often speculator properties) to rent them out as official residence to locals all year. If the tourists stay away that will be a good incentive to change the rules and cure the local housing problems. The amount of speculator properties is many times bigger than the local housing shortage. If the bubble pops I doubt these properties will automatically go up 10% or so every year even if they are never used, so owners will have to find another way to extract value.
I guess our tourist problem is becoming quite common in Europe though, many historic cities are overrun by tourists and authorities usually are deaf to complaints from the locals and only start acting when it is WAY too late.
Are they already advertising cruises to destinations that the CoV virus doesn’t like? ;(
In Portugal we’ve the same housing problem due to tourist flooding. Many unemployed from the last crisis found in AirBnb the solution for their problems. Many are leveraged with very thin margins. If (when) this tourism bubble pops many portuguese families will found themseves in a pool full of sharks. Eitherway, portuguese government and municipalities already opened the hunting season to airbnb owners, with all sort of new taxes.
But, I think this tourism floading is the result of the democratisation of traveling, due to airbnb, low cost airlines, etc. In Portugal, these days, someone with the minimum salary can afford to have a yearly trip to any european city. We can’t take that away from them…
What is keeping Carnival stock price afloat?
The 4% dividend and the fact that investors have Moronavirus.
Moronavirus!!!!
Hahahahahahaha … made my day.
Why didn’t I think of this?
Some Chinese eateries down 70% in Vancouver BC (areas of high Chinese population like Richmond). Other type stores admit to being down 45%.
My friends just laugh when I ask if they are traveling anywhere by air, and these are folks that like to travel. The answer is typically, “Wellllll, we were thinking about _________, but we’ll just wait and see for awhile.”
And now there are the jokes. When an issue becomes a punchline there is a big problem. People I know just came back from Thailand a few weeks ago. They were asked to self-quarantine, and did for awhile, but I noticed the husband was out and about before the two weeks were up.
I absolutely loathe air travel and going through customs, (everything about it) so it is only idle curiosity that I follow these stats. Our big late summer planned trip is to the middle of nowhere for grayling and char fishing; visiting where I once worked and lived. No crowds. No worries, mate. I think they call it, a staycation.
Paulo:. Char fishing likely means some where up north!
Sounds like black fly and mosquito country!
I grew up in northern Labrador/Quebec so know about them nasty winged critters!
Beijing just reportedly went on “Wuhan level lockdown”, which is more severe in terms of anyone being able to go outside. Clearly cases and deaths are going under-reported, as the 40 furnaces just sent to Wuhan are working overtime just to catch up. Even if fatality rate is only 2%, that’s 20 times worse than the flu which is 0.1%. At some point China needs to come clean on the real number of cases, as the world is being impacted by this more and more everyday. It could be another 60 days or longer before people can really go back to factories.
Can Walmart last that long without its China sourced goods ? Can Americans live with shortages in key goods ? What about the world ? If this doesn’t cause American company CEO’s to re-think their sourcing diversity (or rather lack thereof), then nothing will. Trump was spot on to force companies to seriously re-consider their trade relations with China. Thats a true leader. He took it on the chin bigtime for the tariffs with economists whacking him over the knoggin repeatedly saying they never work. Yes, tariffs may have been short term painful, but not nearly as devastating as losing your goods sourcing completely for weeks or months on end. This COVID-19 debacle goes way beyond the tourism industry. A whole lot of firms are going to go belly up, and not just in China, with ‘just-in-time’ cash flow being the only thing previously that kept them afloat. JIT in both goods and cash flow, goes to JTL. (Just too late). Especially with the gargantuan levels of debt corporately and world wide.
I think this will be the pinprick that deflates the Higher Education Bubble. Chinese students paying full price at private colleges or out of state tuition at state schools are the marginal consumers that keep much of the college/university system afloat. Small private colleges ,outside of the top tier, are under much stress lately, as we have seen two in ,Oregon alone ,announce their closing recently . If this drags on and the Chinese students don’t make it back from New Years break, or don’t enroll for next semester or next year it will be a financial smack-down that will take down a good chunk of the college system.
In the UK, Cambridge University has built -and is building – thousands of housing units to accommodate Chinese students, often graduates with families.
A bubble I would be delighted to see pop, it’s all hideous…..
Yes … GLOBALISM is in its Death rows … Thanks God !
And .. as noted when i visited San Francisco 12 years ago :
Jack London has left that City …long ..long time ago
Went to a nice Korean restaurant here in Cairo last week….they had a sign on the door in Chinese saying….No Chinese welcome. Yikes.
This virus is bringing out the worst in people, and it’s just getting started.
next week sign on Chinese restaurants: No Koreans welcome.
;(
WR: since you are going that way and speak the language (no doubt with help from wife) you might consider doing a few interviews for a piece I would tentatively title: ‘The Plague Ship: How Japan trapped thousands and turned a dozen infections into over 500.’
There have been many suggestions of exaggeration and hyperbole about this disease but the news from this Princess cruise ship is beyond fiction. I let out an audible ‘holy sh&t’ this AM reading the Globe and Mail. A top Japanese epidemiologist came aboard as a volunteer and was horrified. He says it was as bad or worse than Africa and he was more scared on ship than when working with Ebola. He talked to one female staff who said she thought she was infected but was still working, moving about the ship. ‘Do you want to infect everyone?’ he asked staff.
I’ve seen a photo of the doomed carrier Lexington after the order to abandon ship with hundreds of sailors jumping from the flight deck maybe 5 ? stories into the ocean. The caption: ‘Crew abandons ship for the relative safety of the ocean’
Best thing you could have done on that ship: over the side.
Predictions: there will be a book about this and there are big problems ahead for the Japanese govt. They took a manageable situation and turned it into a disaster.
even worse: there might be a Hollywood movie about it, with lots of wrong sponsoring :(
It sounds like you are describing Fukushima
Now that you mention it, any tourist/athlete health problems after the Tokyo Olympics can now be attributed to lingering Cov and not to radiation or contaminated food, so blame China. CoV offers easy solutions for so many current problems ;(
BTW, would be funny if this virus accidentally pricks the Everything Bubble. The first big financial mania, Tulip Mania, was also pricked by a virus, although most people never heard about that detail ;)
What was the alternative to quarantine on board? We are talking about 3700 people. Imagine if the Japanese government decided to requisition the largest hotels in Tokyo instead. Then you’d have a contaminated cruise ship AND Tokyo’s biggest hotels on lockdown. I’m sure that would have been popular.
Besides, from the beginning, I’ve suspected the Japanese government, if not the WHO and CDC, wanted the chance to get some ‘uncontaminated’ data on the incubation times and transmission rates of this virus, and what better place to do it than a isolated population on a cruise ship.
Agree with both points. I suspect other countries are also trying to get their “samples” by fiddling with the protocols.
The Japanese government could have taken better care of the potentially uninfected passengers, but that’s easy to say in hindsight. There is very little experience with such problems and maybe most patients were already infected by the time authorities realized they can be infected without showing symptoms or positive diagnostic test. We still don’t understand very well how the virus spreads, even a docked cruise ship isn’t 100% quarantine
A cruise ship is a kind of catch-22. One of the reasons they are popular is that they represent little private enterprise zones free from the interference and regulations of actual countries. So they can employee cheap labor ( and thus offer good service) etc. But when problems happen aboard you can’t be guaranteed the support and attention of the government in whatever location you are docked. You can’t have your cake and eat it too.
When you enter national waters you become subject to the laws of that country. A cruise ship is not a sovereign state or embassy.
Related trivia: the book Fatal Voyage by William Deverell relates the true story of a murder on a cruise ship. There was controversy about which country would have the trial based on where the ship was at the time of the murder.
The decisions re the Princess docked at Yokohama were not made by the ship’s crew, they were made by the Japanese.
Re: what else could Japan do, take everyone to hotels? I’ll go with the Japanese doctor: they could have done better. A first- world country of over 100 million can find hospital space for 3700 people but when this began it only needed to find space for a few dozen. A ship’s crew are not medical personnel. Even if the passengers were taken to several sports stadiums or military bases you would not have a stewardess who thought she was infected delivering food etc.
Nick Kelly, the key words you are leaving out is ‘ unknown biohazard’. Sure 3700 people with broken arms, noravirus or e-coli can be moved to domestic hospitals for treatment but that wasn’t the problem.
Putting 3700 potentially infectious patients in hospitals for 14 days is expensive. Let’s say $5,000 per day per person and that is probably understating it. To Japan’s credit it did take those known to be infected off the ship and put them in hospital.
Do the math and ask yourself why should Japan pay some $20 million per day for 14 days or more to solve Carnivals problem and put its own population and medical personnel at greater risk?
The point made by that Japanese expert -he has himself taken down his original video but has given a longer press conference – is that the ship was being managed by bureaucrats and disaster management people, not doctors experienced within that infectious disease specialism – hence, as to be expected, the unsafe mess on board.
What are your sources, nick? Do you have any or are you just going to quote doomsdayers and tinfoil hat wearers?
I gave the source: The Globe and Mail newspaper.
Might be fake news although the comment above yours from Xabier seems to have heard it from somewhere. Guess we’ll see.
Zantetsu:. I have also read some of the details of how the quarantine was carried out on the Diamond Princess.
Ship staff were never quarantined! They continued to quarter and work together plus delivered food/services.
Non balcony people were allowed to wonder the ship’s decks every day. Then there is the issue of common air conditioning system.
Then there was the issue of the Japanese not being able to test more than a 100 people per day on the ship!
I seriously doubt any medical doctor would consider such a system quarantining!
It is high tourist season in SW Florida. The roads have more traffic with northerners down here for the winter. Some are from the states, others are from Canada and a few are from Europe. It is warmer than usual. In April many will drive and fly back north. The WHO is optimistic about recent Chinese virus statistics. Korea has quarantined 2.5 million. Japan is suffering a downturn.
To me, the way people are reacting to this new unknown virus is perfectly rational.
Since most people don’t trust their own government, never mind some one else’s government, they know that when it gets serious, governments have to lie!
Same goes to the main stream media! Can’t trust them to tell the truth either!
So naturally, people are doing what is in their own best interests, until they know more about this new unknown.
Hey Nick,
I was on the Diamond Princess & am now in quarantine it the USA.
I lived inTokyo for 10 yr’s, married to a Zjapanese for 40 yr’s & I don’t blame the Japanese foe what happened in Yokohama.
Do you know that it was actually the “Coronavirus team” @ the US embassy in Tokyo & the CDC & the US dept of Health & Human Reasoures that has put the first waves of evacuees health at GREATER risk on the chartered flight back to the US than before?
I discovered that there were people who were on the flight who were from the PRC , 65 miles SE of Beijing! All cruise passengers were led to believe that ONLY passengers WHO HAD BEEN TESTED
& we’re NEGATIVE would be on that plane bsvk to the US.
FURTHERMORE, 2 out of 4 portapotties in the charted cargo plane were “out of order.” Big mess.
And the passengers spent 6 hours on buses with other passengers BEFORE they could get off & get on the plane which took 11 hours! That’s 17 hours+ of exposure to 14 passengers were were only put in”isolation” 6.5 hours AFTER the plane took off!
The CDC & Dept. of Health & Human Services really misled the passengers on the Diamond
Princess!
Check out the reporting from BBC & NYT.
