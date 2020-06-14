Europe’s Fashion Industry Faces Nightmare

“People do not buy a new outfit to stay at home.” Sales at stores that have reopened languish while ecommerce is booming. McKinsey: up to a third of global fashion retailers will not survive the crisis.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
Most European brick-and-mortar clothing stores have been open for three or four weeks, yet sales continue to languish. In April, when all but the essential brick-and-mortar stores were shut, sales of clothing and accessories slumped by 50% in the UK and 67.4% in France, the home of fashion. In Spain, revenues in the sector plunged by 80.5%, according to data published by the trade association Acotex.
But even in May, when stores in most Spanish cities reopened, revenues in the sector fell 72% year over year and are down 45% year to date. Those figures include booming online sales.
“The textile and accessories trade is in a very delicate spot, requiring urgent and specific measures for the sector,” warned Acotex. In other words, government help and money. Otherwise, the trade association said, there will soon be a wave of bankruptcies and closings.
The problem is not just that people have been unable to visit their favorite clothing stores in recent months, it’s that they’re less likely to add to their wardrobe at a time of much reduced socializing, and in many cases reduced income. As Simon Wolfson, CEO of UK fashion retailer NEXT, said, “People do not buy a new outfit to stay at home.” And much of what they do buy, they now buy online.
On Wednesday, Inditex, one of the world’s largest fashion retailers with with eight brands, including Zara, and nearly 7,500 stores in 96 countries (at the end of 2019), reported a 44% plunge in revenues in its first quarter, February through April, to €3.3 billion from nearly €6 billion a year ago, and a net loss of €409 million, its first quarterly loss since going public in 2001. The company’s shares fell 9% on the week and are down 23% year to date.
But online sales have surged 95% in April and 50% in the first quarter. Inditex says it expects online sales to represent more than 25% of total sales by 2022, up from 14% at the end of 2019.
At the end of April, only 965 of Inditex’s stores were open in 27 countries, about 13% of total capacity. But in May, despite seeing “a progressive recovery in sales in the markets that have reopened stores,” total sales in local currencies (including booming online sales) were still down by 51% compared to the same month last year.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a material impact on our operations as lockdowns and restrictions have been in place in most markets,” said Inditex CEO Pablo Isla during the earnings call.
That’s bad news for landlords, which have already seen a growing rash of store closures since the lockdown, as well as an unprecedented spike in non-payment of rents. Inditex is one of the biggest retail tenants on the planet. A few days ago, it unveiled plans to close as many as 1,200 “mainly smaller” stores around the world — the equivalent of 16% of its global store portfolio. Around three hundred of the store closures will take place in the company’s native Spain.
Despite its recent struggles, Inditex has one big advantage over many of its rivals: its huge reserves of cash, which has enabled it to continue paying its staff throughout the crisis without having to put them on short-term leave. Many of its rivals have had to tap government bailout programs to keep paying their workers, meaning no more dividend payments for their shareholders, at least until the support ends.
Budget fashion chain Primark has drawn on government bailouts across Europe to pay its 68,000-strong workforce, “without which we would have been forced to make most redundant,” chief executive George Weston admitted in a statement. Inditex’s biggest rival, Sweden’s H&M Group has also had tens of thousands of employees on short-term leave throughout the world.
The Nordic giant has been struggling for a number of years. Its shares are down almost 60% from a 2015 peak. Its last quarterly report was pre-lockdowns, covering the period from December through February. But it already reported a 57% year-on-year slump in sales in March and April.
H&M has another big problem: its burgeoning inventory of unsold goods, a problem that has dogged the company for years but has worsened since the lockdowns began. By the end of April, its unsold inventory had jumped to $4.2 billion, from $3.9 billion at the end of February. For Inditex this is a somewhat lesser issue, thanks to its eclectic mix of local production, heavy rotation of products, and its successful embrace of ecommerce.
But nobody in the fashion business is ready for what is coming. Nearly 40% of businesses in the sector are expecting the impact to be “much worse” than that of the 2008 financial crisis, according to a Euromonitor International survey. McKinsey estimates that up to a third of global fashion retailers will not survive the crisis.
The fashion industry’s tightly woven $2.5 trillion supply chain is already beginning to unravel, leaving some suppliers feeling the pinch, as big clients such as the UK’s Arcadia Group cancel orders and extend payment terms. Many of these suppliers are in low-cost labor countries like Vietnam and Bangladesh, where furlough programs, emergency business loans, and central bank corporate bond buying programs are virtually unheard of.
For cash-strapped consumers in Europe, there may be bargains to be had this summer as retailers try to entice buyers back into the stores. But these discounts could cripple the already challenged finances of many retailers. How many consumers will actually take advantage of the discounts remains to be seen — with many consumers now having switched to online buying. For the legions of already struggling fashion retailers, the hit to profit margins could well the last straw. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
“Consideration may need to be given” to bailouts from taxpayers “to meet solvency or liquidity requirements,” but only “at the extreme end,” whatever that means. Read… Tsunami of “Unsustainable” Business Loans to Hit Banks, City of London Grandees Warn
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
In the states, truckers are refusing to deliver cargo to any location that the police have been defunded.
Which sets an interesting dilemma.
E-commerce has destroyed B&M stores.
Not what happens if nothing can be delivered?
Hopefully, a growth of locally designed and produced consumer items – to include fashion.
The push for automated semis will greatly increase. In the short term, anything people cannot have delivered, they will have to drive further to get.
I seriously doubt, clothing items will be made locally. I always in favour of locally made, when it’s done efficiently, but, if you have to pay a large premium to buy local, it’s probably bad for the economy (both locally and nationally).
Farm to table and processing food locally are where the future and attention should be paid to the buy local movement. Stores should usually, only be local if it’s sells locally made items or if pawn/thrift/good Will type stores. Making furniture is something that could be done locally too, but, only should be done if, done efficiently.
Trucking is one of the few supply and demand businesses left.
I’ll go when they need it. Right now they only want it. When they need it they will pay what they need to.
…and the problem is…?
yeah, I see a lot of influencers maybe going down the tubes too. that’s a shame../s
Javert Chip,
No problem unless you work there, or tax them and their employees, are a vendor to them, own their shares or bonds or lend to them, or transport things to them, or rent the property to them, design their store displays, clean and maintain their stores, etc.
A whole ecosystem depends on these brick-and-mortar retailers. This is a big shift, and I think it’s long overdue, but the transition period is painful for those named in the prior paragraph.
Roh Roohhh… (As my favorite Analyst, Scooby would say)
We have no idea at the size of the Trainwreck coming…
Thanks for giving the fashion industry the attention it deserves as a generator of trillions of dollars. Japan is also a fashion center in its own right and maybe you can include them in your next update.
Part of what’s going on is a big sustainability movement making reselling a huge part of shopping. I don’t think anyone is tracking this in a serious way, but retailers are starting to partner up with resellers. Most good quality clothing is now finding its way to more than one owner/user. Long term this will shrink many brands.
Clothing rental, especially designer high end fashions, has been around for years. I have been shopping consignment and charity shops for 25 years myself. With the exception of underwear and shoes, I am covered.
As a couture sewer, I’ve watched fine yardage (cottons from Japanese and Great Britain) double per yard ($50 – $75 per yard!); wools from Ireland and silks from Asia have tripled per yard. Couture quality interfacings, linings, zips and buttons have a lag time to reach buyer as well. Paper patterns well be collecters items as print at home flourishes.
The term fashion chain is an oxymoron. What if you go to a party and someone else is wearing the same exact outfit? Does the industry need more unique designs and smaller runs. Being fashion ignorant the only thing I understand is Hawaiian shirts. Why you would pay bucks for the right shirt and you don’t want anyone else to have one.
I agree,
I would bet, that every significantly different design has already been done. The only thing left is to rotate then in and out of fashion, mash them up slightly differently, and put something currently popular on them like a game, movie, or “celebrity”.
Good for the environment.
One part of nature (Covid 19) helping other parts of nature.
This is excellent news. We have too many things we don’t need already.
Long sweatpants and clip-on ties.
I approve,
Business up top, party down under.
“Good riddance to bad rubbish,” as they say across the pond.
Victoria Secretions (sic) thongs for 50 dollars, while the child sewing it in Haiti is paid pennies. Wage slavery around the world, to enrich a bunch of narcissists who want their name on my underwear.
I recently read that there are 7 shirts for every person on earth. Enough is enough.
Seven shirts/tops is not nearly enough, it should be twice as many.
Petunia:
It is at least twice 7 for the 2 women in my family!
But since I own fewer, maybe the men, lower the average a wee bit!
Thus allowing the women to own more than 7!
That keeps the women happy!
A major part of the problem is that quality is so poor nowadays that clothing doesnt last as long as it used to. Quantity over quality now rules the high street.
This is OK, as you can go to a consignment/charity shop and find another for $5-$10. I find excellent quality vintage clothing. As long as you are not trying to wow your friends and co-workers with a flashy label hot off the runway, you are fine.
Agreed. You don’t get better than a charity shop in a posh town
Tonymike,
The Child workers situation is a lot more complicated, than most think. Ideally, people wouldn’t have kids they couldn’t properly take care of. But, if you run a clothing factory and some 14 year old comes up and asks if there is any work, because, she and her little sibling have little to eat, are you really going to turn her away? In poor countries, they might already have finished school by 12 to 14.
Also in America, 14 year olds can work alot during summer vacation or on tobacco farms, which does cause them life long health damage. So keep all this in perspective.
Side note: Victoria Secret makes of use transgender models now and I greatly await their demise.
Ok Boomer…
Most likely there 70 shirts for every person on earth.
8-10 apparel stores in every mall, at one time.
Good riddance!
It is hard to look fashionable wearing a face mask!
Social distancing doesn’t help being fashionable either!
Fashion is all about being hip and cool. It’s about making the scene, and looking good while you’re doing it so yes, I think wearing masks is a big long term problem for the fashion industry.
My favorite is when someone pulls their mast down to have a pull off a cig!
I’m starting to see face masks matching outfits around here. I can do that too! When I wear my Houston Astros jersey I can wear my logo’d Houston Astros face mask!
I see some very fashionable face masks advertised on this site — the most recent one a few minutes ago was a glittery one called the “babe mask” or some such thing.
WES,
The trick is to not wear them, if you aren’t forced to. I’d say maybe 25% of people in my area, wear them, when not required to. Some people “don’t want to be a bandit” their words and are avoiding, anywhere that requires them to wear one. Some have said they might not ever go back to their previous stores of choice, that now require face masks. It’s a developing situation, anything could happen, alot of people throughout the country, still think CCP19 is fake.
I wear a mask to avoid facial recognition systems.
A never ending MASH 4077th retro-party. Of course bandanas make a good facsimile of a cravat outside of 6 feet. The well dressed gent usually kept back out of Derringer range in the past anyways. Store the mask under the tall hat. And hoop skirts with 3 foot radii could be effective for whomever would wear them these days. Maybe backwards is the new forward.
I always thought fashion industry is mostly female oriented business. Men also change their fashion but by decades not weeks. In US, even rich people dress in simple clothes. In conferences the two people in suits and tie are either a graduate student or vice president. I recently saw a picture of warren buffet and bill gates together. They are in plain clothes. May be 100 years before there were problems with production of raw materials, cotton, threads, clothes and the quality of dress was poor. Now, quality is still poor even with all the technology and laser designing. Take away the label and there will be no difference! The sector based on excessive meaningless consumption and fake high prices is in trouble during a recession. I am not surprised. What’s next? credit card applications are at a low?
If there is enough technological advances in production of clothing, enough new suppliers could come in to plummet prices. I am hoping for this.
If anything, quarantining has trained (or introduced) many people to shopping online. This will, of course, exacerbate the problem of brick-and-mortar retailers.
The status fashion statement of the moment is a genuine N95 Mask. It demonstrates you have some kind of money or connections to get one. Doesn’t matter if you are rocking a Gucci ensemble if you are slumming it with a checkered bandana for a mask.
Overall positive trend is that the sustainable businesses, like gardening, seeds, fruit trees, home canning, cooking, home repair, (not remodeling),
energy conservation, subdividing homes, car repair, reuse, repair, thrift shops are thriving. Gardening supplies are sold out, business up five fold.
Meanwhile, useless crap like throwaway fashion, new cars, the loans to finance them, and hopefully finance itself, is dying.
There are social pressures to wear the mask.
Reminds of the early 1950s when I was 14 and the pressures to smoke were overwhelming.
Tried it, but couldn’t handle the taste.
Now for similar social pressures I wear a mask when in the supermarket.
Silly, but on the plus side, with it on being “accosted” by the ladies has dropped noticeably.
Sigh,
It’s considered rude to “accost” these days. It might get you a kick in the shin or pepper spray…sigh
Overly expensive clothes made in China, Bangledesh, Vietnam or God knows whatever non-Western country. I went to Nordstrom’s this last Christmas to find a leather jacket. I was appalled by the cheap looking clothes sold at Nordstrom, JC Penny, Macy’s, etc. Just looks cheap. I remember when I was able to get clothes that were made well from England and Western Europe. Then, these companies want to charge you an arm and leg for all this cheap, synthetic crap. Burberry is a real rip off! They totally want you to pay an arm and leg for Asian made junk. They deserve to die.
Even their customers won’t miss fast fashion brands like H&M. What Europe shall try and preserve though is it’s own textile industry – Made in Italy/Portugal labels that provide quality above the Asian stuff. As far as I’m concerned most Italian factories can temporarily reset production from fashion clothes to safety & workwear (such as masks, ISO-compilant things, military clothing), it’s the long term effects that are more important.
Is Getty Images selling licenses?
The Fashion industry – a true NON-ESSENTIAL business
No tears, here!
I’m going to to put my grey suit on
If you will put your red dress on
I’m going to meet you at the dining table
I’m going to meet you at the dining table
-J.S. Ondara
That sent me to his videos. What an astounding voice–thx for sharing