Powered by Restaurants, Bars & Retailers, Jobs Bounce Off Bottom. Some Industries & Governments Continue to Shed Jobs

The 20 industries with biggest job losses & the 20 with the biggest gains. The unemployment rate would have been 16% if people had responded to the survey correctly, said the BLS; that would be 25.3 million unemployed. Abysmal.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The total number of jobs rose by 2.5 million in May from April, to 132.9 million jobs, following the April collapse of 20.7 million jobs and the March plunge of 1.4 million jobs. Over the past three months – the period spanning the collapse of the US labor market – employers reported shedding 19.6 million jobs.
In May, the gain was a composite of diverging trends – job gains in some parts of the private sector and further job losses in other parts of the private sector and steep job losses in government:
- The private sector added 3.1 million jobs, which whittled down total job losses since March to 18.2 million. Over half of those private-sector job gains occurred at restaurants, bars, and retailers (1.74 million combined)
- Governments at all levels shed 585,000 jobs in May, which increased total government job losses over the past three months to 1.57 million. In May, local governments shed 487,000 jobs; state governments shed 84,000 jobs; and the federal government shed 14,000 jobs.
- Hotels, air transportation, management, oil-and-gas extraction, and computer systems design shed a combined 252,900 jobs.
This is based on the surveys of employers (“establishment surveys”), released as part of the jobs report this morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The reference period on the survey extended through May 12th. Given the issues with the pandemic, the BLS noted that people were counted as “employed” if they were paid by their employer for any part of the pay period through the 12th, “even if they were not actually at their jobs.”
Below is a table of the 20 industries with the biggest job gains in May, topped by restaurants and bars which reopened in some places, construction sites where work resumed, and healthcare services providers as dentists and others resumed treating their patients.
The table is followed by a table of the 20 industries with the biggest job losses in May, topped by governments.
|Industries with the biggest job gains in May, in thousands of persons
|Jobs Apr 2020
|Jobs May 2020
|Job gains
|1
|Food services and drinking places
|6,251.3
|7,621.9
|1,370.6
|2
|Construction
|6,579.0
|7,043.0
|464.0
|3
|Health care and social assistance
|18,494.7
|18,885.4
|390.7
|4
|Retail trade
|13,300.8
|13,668.6
|367.8
|5
|Manufacturing
|11,482.0
|11,707.0
|225.0
|6
|Personal and laundry services
|689.9
|872.2
|182.3
|7
|Repair and maintenance
|1,136.1
|1,213.3
|77.2
|8
|Services to buildings and dwellings
|1,908.5
|1,976.9
|68.4
|9
|Employment services
|2,642.1
|2,683.4
|41.3
|10
|Educational services
|3,323.4
|3,356.8
|33.4
|11
|Amusements, gambling, and recreation
|757.9
|784.3
|26.4
|12
|Real estate and rental and leasing
|2,123.0
|2,147.1
|24.1
|13
|Wholesale trade
|5,539.7
|5,561.1
|21.4
|14
|Other professional and technical services
|676.1
|696.8
|20.7
|15
|Accounting and bookkeeping services
|972.1
|985.3
|13.2
|16
|Membership associations and organizations
|2,751.9
|2,764.6
|12.7
|17
|Couriers and messengers
|853.6
|865.7
|12.1
|18
|Transit and ground passenger transportation
|319.1
|329.2
|10.1
|19
|Other support services
|287.2
|296.3
|9.1
|20
|Warehousing and storage
|1,126.1
|1,134.6
|8.5
Industries with the biggest job losses. In the table below, note that the job losses at in the accommodation sector and at airlines were proportionately large, with job cuts in May amounting to about 12% of total jobs in April:
|Industries with the biggest job losses in May, in thousands of persons
|Jobs Apr 2020
|Jobs May 2020
|Job losses
|1
|Government
|21,765.0
|21,180.0
|-585.0
|2
|Accommodation
|1,178.5
|1,030.3
|-148.2
|3
|Air transportation
|433.5
|383.2
|-50.3
|4
|Management of companies and enterprises
|2,353.8
|2,332.0
|-21.8
|5
|Mining & Oil Extraction
|602.2
|582.3
|-19.9
|6
|Computer systems design and related services
|2,170.8
|2,158.1
|-12.7
|7
|Motion picture and sound recording industries
|226.1
|215.4
|-10.7
|8
|Telecommunications
|695.5
|687.7
|-7.8
|9
|Broadcasting, except Internet
|246.2
|240.3
|-5.9
|10
|Travel arrangement and reservation services
|174.7
|169.3
|-5.4
|11
|Performing arts and spectator sports
|270.4
|265.6
|-4.8
|12
|Publishing industries, except Internet
|746.7
|742.0
|-4.7
|13
|Other information services
|357.8
|353.1
|-4.7
|14
|Investigation and security services
|890.2
|885.7
|-4.5
|15
|Museums, historical sites, and similar
|126.4
|122.3
|-4.1
|16
|Data processing, hosting and related services
|343.4
|339.8
|-3.6
|17
|Facilities support services
|153.3
|151.0
|-2.3
|18
|Rail transportation
|155.3
|153.2
|-2.1
|19
|Advertising and related services
|449.9
|448.4
|-1.5
|20
|Truck transportation
|1,432.8
|1,431.6
|-1.2
In addition to the “establishment” data, based on employer surveys, the BLS reported the results from the surveys sent to 60,000 households to see what the employment situation looks like from their perspective, which picks up the total number of employed, including gig workers, part-time workers, the unemployed, labor force, and the like.
The number of people with jobs, according to the household surveys, rose by 3.8 million people in May, from April, which includes gig workers and part-time workers. This rise came after the 22.4-million plunge in April and the 3.0-million plunge in March. All combined, over the past three months, the number of employed people has plunged by 21.5 million.
This brought the total number of employed people, including gig workers and part-time workers, according to the household surveys, to 137.2 million, the lowest since October 2002. April had been the lowest since July 1999:
The number of unemployed people, according to the household surveys, fell by 2.1 million, after having spiked by 15.9 million in April and by 1.4 million in March. This brought the number of unemployed people to 21.0 million.
The unemployment rate, according the household surveys, fell to 13.3%, the second highest in the history of the data going back to 1948, after the record set in April (14.7%).
But there are actually 25.3 million unemployed, says the BLS
The unemployment rate would have been higher by “about 3 percentage points,” (so about 16.0%), if the surveys had been responded to correctly, according to a note by the BLS concerning the reporting chaos during the pandemic. This would raise the number of unemployed to 25.3 million (instead of 20.5 million), not seasonally adjusted:
As was the case in March and April, household survey interviewers were instructed to classify employed persons absent from work due to coronavirus-related business closures as unemployed on temporary layoff. However, it is apparent that not all such workers were so classified.
If the workers who were recorded as employed but absent from work due to “other reasons” (over and above the number absent for other reasons in a typical May) had been classified as unemployed on temporary layoff, the overall unemployment rate would have been about 3 percentage points higher than reported (on a not seasonally adjusted basis).
Which professions got hit the hardest in terms of unemployment rate? People in the services industries, including restaurants, retail, nail salons, barbers and hair salons, many healthcare providers, etc., that were shut down. The unemployment rate varies drastically by occupation, from 23.6% in services (includes retail and restaurants) to 5.1% in management, though all major occupations got hit during the pandemic:
|Unemployment rate by occupation
|May 2019
|May 2020
|Service occupations, includes restaurants, retail
|4.0%
|23.6%
|Transportation and material moving occupations
|4.9%
|18.3%
|Sales and related occupations
|3.6%
|16.2%
|Construction and extraction occupations
|3.7%
|15.2%
|Production occupations
|3.1%
|15.2%
|Office and administrative support occupations
|4.0%
|11.8%
|Installation, maintenance, and repair occupations
|3.0%
|11.0%
|Farming, fishing, and forestry occupations
|6.6%
|8.3%
|Professional and related occupations
|1.8%
|7.7%
|Management, business, and financial operations
|1.5%
|5.1%
The Employment-Population Ratio rose to 52.8% in May, the second-lowest rate in the history of the data going back to 1948, after the collapse in April (to 51.3%). This ratio is the percentage of people who have jobs compared to the overall working-age population (16 years and older). It includes full-time, part-time, and gig workers:
So it’s good to see that the catastrophic collapse of the US labor market has bounced off what hopefully was a bottom, as some people – particularly those working in restaurants, bars, and retailers but also in many businesses – have returned to work, while continued job losses occur at other operations and hit other people. The overall job market remains in an abysmal condition, though slightly less abysmal, and has a long road to full recovery ahead.
Counting furloughed workers as unemployed, was stupid. The key is finding structural job loss. These BLS reports are beyond poorly calculated.
I was told that structural losses calculated the u-3 at 4.4% in May, up from 3.8% in April. Makes sense.
Another thing people forget is that PPP probably required bringing furloughed workers back faster, before reopening. This will eat recovery gains that were expected into the summer though.
Good call. I am expecting job losses to resume this fall, most likely September.
I suppose, counting furloughed workers as now employed is also stupid. It will be interesting to see over the next weeks exactly how many more “stupid” things come out of the figures…. It will be interesting… lol
Don’t agree. It’s hard to parse data between permanently laid off and furloughed. Not counting them as unemployed in the first place would have helped.
I know plenty of executive level consultants who’ve had their billable hours SLASHED. They aren’t laid off, workload is the same….only hours are cut by 40%. They either take it or leave it.
Billable hours are one of the biggest lies in employment statistics.
It’s interesting to see government jobs falling off. Is somebody actually worried about a budget somewhere?
https://www.taxpolicycenter.org/briefing-book/how-do-state-and-local-sales-taxes-work
They say that states get 35% of their revenue from sales tax while local governments get 11%.
You know that sales taxes have plunged in many mid and major cities. I’d say that’s a definite “yes”.
Sooner or later, they run out of other people’s money.
Sooner or later, inventing money out of nothing, makes money nothing.
Ask Venezuela.
Or dozens of other historical examples of nations ruined along with their currencies.
Venezuela will tell you the problems it has is not money printing, but illegal seizure of its assets, oil, bank accounts, gold by the US as well as illegal economic emgargoes & attempted illegal overthrow of it’s government. That is the cause of Venezuela’s problems.
Exactly that, and thank you for supplying a factual and reality-based counterpoint.
Well said!
Their problems started with nationalizing the oil companies and tossing the capable workers and putting in party stooges. They’ve made a total mess out of that industry. Socialists always quote myriad reasons why it wasn’t their socialist policies that brought ruin.
@ed c
Kicking out American oil companies was the reason they are in this mess. If they didn’t do that they would not have been ruined. If you “steal” from the maffia than you should expect that they burn down your house. Stealing as defined by the maffia. Normal people would call it defending your rights.
Venezuela? Its economy is going badly because the US has an economic blockade around the country. It is doing surprisingly well* for a country that can’t sell its oil and whose money in foreign banks has been stolen
*) Well in the sense that a sit down restaurant doing 20% of normal gross is doing well
Venezuela destroyed its economy long before any of the US policies that you mentioned.
Sure, making sure you can’t sell your oil, making sure you can’t pump up your oil, making sure you can’t import food, making sure you can’t trade, making sure you can’t watch tv have no influence. Strangely Venezuela was doing alright (for an oil exporter) before 2017 but they crashed after US embargoed them.
The first category is already unbelievable. Gain of 1 million plus in restaurant related employment. Seriously? That’s more than 20% gain. Open Table reported that reservations were down 85% compared to 100%. So with social distancing requirements within restaurants, you need more people?
Makes total sense.
Well at least Trump supporters can’t accuse the BLS of trying to decide the election the other way.
Of course they will; the accusations may not be credible, but why should that stop them from trying to milk a news cycle for their benefit?
That probably says more about OpenTable than the restaurant biz.
With takeout and other options, plenty of people are getting restaurant food. And with the restaurants totally empty I expect reservations aren’t a big deal.
I wonder about the number of jobs and livelihoods permanently lost due to the last few days in the USA …
Realist,
We won’t know for a while. There is a huge amount of chaos in the reporting on the labor market right now. This thing collapsed so fast and in so many ways that the systems in place failed to capture it properly. When you look at the underlying data that they did capture, it’s all over the place. Eventually, the dust will settle, and we’ll get a better feel for the longer-term implications.
Meanwhile the stock market will reach infinity and beyond.
Nothing is permanent; this too shall pass. There’s plenty of demand and plenty of supply, it’s just all been displaced and needs to reconnect in new ways and at new price points.
Consider restaurants: people will always crave great food they don’t have to cook themselves. If they can’t sit down and eat in-restaurant, they’ll find another way to do it. Whoever figures out how to supply that demand will earn their spending.
That employment population ratio looks a bit tricky. Is average age rising as well? I would have presumed that the ratio went higher right until GFC. The demographics are probably skewed. I presume hispanics have a higher ratio. Many retired white people still work part time, and blacks have legacy unemployment issues. Where are the DINKS?
All valid questions…but tend to be somewhat marginal.
Each 1% in ratio, represents about 2.5 million people.
So large pct moves are going to swamp most of the factors you mention.
In general, the 25 to 54 (prime working age) cohort has seldom if ever reached the highs of the late 90’s E2P cohort. Google the Fed’s FRED system.
Overall, the US labor mkt has been poor for the last 20 yrs…crawling out of multiple impact craters (repeatedly) is not growth.
Kind of an important point to be miss by the market today and this week but then no bad news matter, this runaway bull is going places, up up up we go…
Will be interesting to see when 2nd CV19 wave hit if the job market will take additional hit and market will just shrug it off.
“The industries with biggest job losses & gains. The unemployment rate would have been 16% if people had responded to the survey correctly, said the BLS; that would be 25.3 million unemployed. Abysmal.”
The real job loss was about 300000 as a prelim, before BEA revision. Companies are losing money. When the market crashes, I will laugh.
The virus is ravaging Brazil. We can expect a second wave in N. America in autumn.
I also think a huge 2nd wave is approaching the US. My question is, will as many people accept being told to stay home again? I don’t think they will next time. Mitigation efforts are already succumbing to personal freedom.
I agree with you, we are not even completely done with 1st wave and here we are, some and maybe majority think worst is mostly behind us. If 2nd wave does not, I wonder if it will just be ignore, more death will just be contribute to the all for the greater goods economically mentality. Timing is important as well if bad 2nd wave is around sept and Oct, then you can bet this administration will downplay the whole thibg and fug data and talking points until after Nov.
Guess market is really taking the whole market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent to heart over the next 6 months
Paulo,
It may be more a function of continuous lockdown for multiple months, with frequent self-contradictions from national and international “expert” organizations.
More focused lockdowns, with fewer “expert” fck ups will probably aid compliance.
Your statement – “The industries with biggest job losses & gains. The unemployment rate would have been 16% if people had responded to the survey correctly, said the BLS”
BLS statement – “As was the case in March and April, household survey interviewers were instructed to classify employed persons absent from work due to coronavirus-related business closures as unemployed on temporary layoff. However, it is apparent that not all such workers were so classified.”
Note that the BLS identified ‘interviewers’ as the source of the problem and not ‘interviewees’. So were the survey respondents considered the interviewers? Seems backwards to me…
LifeSupportSystem4aVote,
The way I see it is that the interviewers did a lousy job explaining to respondents what this question means and how to respond to it, and the respondents then misunderstood the question and responded based on this misunderstanding, and therefore didn’t respond correctly.
Some states/cities have absolutely and voluntarily destroyed their own tax base.
States can’t print money.
Either massive cuts or beg for bailout.
“Governments at all levels shed 585,000 jobs in May, which increased total government job losses over the past three months to 1.57 million. In May, local governments shed 487,000 jobs; state governments shed 84,000 jobs; and the federal government shed 14,000 jobs.”
It’s only going to get worse.. wait till the June numbers come out. The schools here are shedding people because the state budget is in chaos (going month to month does not align with town yearly budgets).
I feel so gutted! I’ve been following Wolf’s advice to sell and stay out of the market and all we see is a huge rebound and record highs!
Wolf, you provide terrible advice!
Jenny,
I don’t provide “advice.” I cover economic and business fundamentals. Like it or not.
But I did tell ALL my readers in late December that I shorted the market, and I told everyone on March 12 that I covered my short and went long:
https://wolfstreet.com/2020/03/12/stocks-crashed-i-covered-my-short-positions-spy-qqq-because-nothing-goes-to-heck-in-a-straight-line-out-of-spite-bought-some-crap-for-a-bear-market-bounce/
That’s the only time I ever shared a trade — and even that wasn’t advice, just sharing something.
If you want someone to tell you what to buy and when to buy it, this is not what I do. You’re in the wrong place.
Hi Wolf, my question to you is if/when will you short the market? :-)
Frank,
Someone else asked me this earlier, here, and I replied to it earlier at 3:40 pm time stamp — it’s below somewhere.
Honestly if this is not a sarcasm on Wolf then I must step in and say that Wolf provides any advice!
Wolf is doing an excellent job on covering the financial and economical landscape but he has no control over the madness going around.
Personally, I feel Wolf got lucky with his short position and good that he came out at the right time.
No one should take anyone’s advice as the market is very irrational.
I’d just end it with this: I’ts gonna be interesting
Is this sarcasm? Seriously….
Wolf never gave that advice, he wrote a column that told what he was doing. No one had an obligation to follow him. For all you know, Wolf could’ve been a charlatan and you’d follow him off a cliff. (Hint, he isn’t… a charlatan that is)
Wolf also told when he closed up his shorts. To try to blame him for your decisions is just the height of irresponsibility. And I’ll say it, STUPIDITY.
So… Jenny, your comments are sarcastic, right?
I turned to this site for further clarification on the numbers and, of course, I found it. Thank you. So the individual who occupies the WH and who I regret voting for is taking a victory lap over fudged numbers. When will this sickness end?
Both sides are lying without shame at this point, just brazening it out to BS that sliver of the audience too witless to go to the internet and think for themselves.
It is Mental Defective Kabuki on both sides.
Everything’s back to normal. Stocks hitting all time highs, buy backs rising, more wealth concentrated into few hands and corporations.
Mission accomplished. Next 12 yrs/and or next recession/crisis:
ZIRP and ginormous QE practically written into the Constitution, practically forever until a meteor strikes Earth. Perhaps the Fed will forever keep a toe-hold in ETF just in case anyone doubts it’s true mission. Yesterday’s emergency measures are today’s new normal…just like 12 years ago.
The Little People will celebrate in the streets, being allowed back to their lower paying jobs. Those sucking in more concentrated wealth via Fed & bailouts will hail the extraordinary success of their own awesomeness, and look down up the cheering blebs with confidence in the knowledge that they truly are exceptional.
You are exactly correct. You can start by thanking Congress.
Donald, Bernie, Nancy and Jerome, et al. all agree in one very important area …. the more the stimulus the better the outcome.
Borrow, print and spend whatever it takes is the prevailing mindset. So invest accordingly my friends because the road between the mighty dollar and Venezuela is longer than most people here realise.
The masses are increasingly restless though, I reckon, timbers. I suspect there’s a steadily creeping lack of acceptance of going back to the same shitty job(s) for less real pay in order to afford living in an even more cramped, closet-like unit than your predecessor, whilst owing more decades of your life’s efforts in servitude to your financiers for the benefit of that utility. All whilst palaces and yachts get ever more impressive.
The government data will be back at 4% un-employment rate in no time. The Government just needs to know how many jobs will be gone for good. Once that pesky variable is in the hopper the grinding will start and it won’t take long to spit out 4% .
The folks over on Zerohedge had an interesting snippet of information as to who had been “creating” the jobs in the latest BLS report.
Apparently there are around 200,000+ dentists in the USA.. During the period covered by the BLS report, the 200,000+ dentists set to and created 245,000 dentist office jobs. This enlightened job creation scheme at a time when most dentist surgeries were closed seems somewhat improbable, but if expanded over the next couple of weeks would solve the current unemployment crisis in time for the November elections.
I totally believe that. At this point, I’ll believe anything. Nothing is too absurd in today’s world.
If these government job losses are for real and not furloughed, you have it a lot different there than here: Nanaimo, BC, Canada.
I’ve never even heard of anyone in any of the three levels of govt losing their job as a result of layoffs due to budgets, slowdowns, anything.
You must be young.
Job cuts are standard procedure in US states and municipalities when they run out of money.
I lost a Gov’t job in CA due to Prop 13 (at least that was the excuse) way back when when I was a college student working 2 part time gigs.
I got RIF’d when in the Military (which is, of course, a Federal job).
I could easily cut State jobs in some places I’ve lived. Local Govt’s also seem excessively staffed, as these numbers imply. Among the most bloated works programs I’ve known are the school administrative staffs.
Now that everything is back to normal does the Fed want its three trillion back? That way it have it ready for the next wave. Or will it just do another 3 T?
Delta’s announcement sucked wind from the market at the end. You could see it. they were trying to blow off, but you can’t have these types of permanent investment cuts and layoffs saying everything is peachy. Gonna be a red day Monday.
The Fed has also been trying to force the market down and I suspect a fairly nice MBS sell this week.
When will Wolf short the market this time?
Maybe never. I hate shorting, as I said many times. Or maybe when the Fed stops printing money, maybe, maybe, because that would be too juicy to pass up. Can you imagine, this market, this overextended, without the Fed’s printing press to prop it up :-]
But not happening yet.
If that’s the case, then why are many financial institutions doing crash projects to handle negative interest rates? Trust me, it’s happening.
That was before the recent BLS numbers came, today!
Mkt cap to GDP ratio is over 160% today.
Guess, NOTHING matters when Fed’s put keep extended and the BLS comes out with numbers inconsistent with reality.
The surreal BULL mkt of my life time continues and amazes me ( Been in the mkt since ’82) I am already deep into my retirement, cannot afford to chase this UNREAL mkt with absolutely no fundamentals. Look how many famous ‘money managers of legends’ sitting this one out!
It is too good to be true but only obvious retrospectively!
Supposedly it’s retail money that’s driving the surge. Lots of small option trades here and there. Professionals tend to buy big.
We all know what retail money means. Dumb money. Or most of them are. I bet it’s like the bitcoin run up the last time around. That too was driven by retail money. Everyone’s now slapping each other’s backs thinking they are geniuses. These Robin Hood traders might not be able to handle the comeuppance.
Any changes in U6? And I wouldn’t want to be near financials come the 2Q reporting period.
HBIV,
Why not? Q2 GDP will be negative, which along with the negative Q1 will put US into recession territory per the definitions. But it ain’t matter, the stocks will still rally!
Looks pretty much like what you would expect. Most of the gains coming from restaurants and stores reopening. I expect in a few months you will see a considerable piece of those gains go away as bankruptcies begin to take their toll on the businesses that cannot survive the new normal……
1) Young adult protesters and rioters will cont their activities in a stubborn repetitions. They will never let go until “Real Change” is coming. Millions of frail & older people will be infected, because their lives don’t matter so much. Job losses will resume before election. Poverty doesn’t CAUSE protests ==> Losing control does.
2) Employment numbers will go higher, either in a long slog up, or in a dead cat bounce.
3) There are long lines in the take out windows. They are not built for America is back to their restaurants and their junk food. Additional employees will be hired to handle the pressure and the debris.
4) Black market workers matter. There are about 10M – 20M black market workers. Add their number to the work force and u get a total of : 180M to 190M workers. Assuming most of them have been laid off, add 15M to the official number, or about 35M workers are out of jobs.
5) That number is deflationary. They will do whatever it takes.
6) PPP in repetitions. Rd #2 and rd #3 are coming. They will delay firing, and keep infected businesses on life support and ventilators. Illusion will blind expert economists.