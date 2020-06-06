Crude Steel Production: China Blows the Doors off Rest of the World During Pandemic After Already Huge Surge in 2019

Never let a good crisis go to waste. US production, 4th in the world, plunged 32% in April. India’s production, normally in 2nd place, collapsed 64%.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Global production of crude steel – ingots, semi-finished products (billets, blooms, slabs), and liquid steel for castings – dropped 13% in April compared to April last year, to 137 million metric tonnes (Mt), according to the World Steel Association. While China’s production, at 85 Mt, was flat with a year ago, production by the rest of the world (without China) plunged 27% to 52.1 Mt.
India’s production, normally the second largest in the world, collapsed 64% in April. US production, in fourth place, plunged 32%. China’s crude steel producers – many of them state-owned – are doing in this pandemic what they did during the Global Financial Crisis: They catapulted their global dominance to the next level. In April, they produced 62% of the world’s crude steel:
In the year 2019, crude steel production rose 3.0% to a record 1,869 Mt, having soared 51% over the past decade, and 150% since 1996, according to data from the World Steel Association’s 2020 report, released this week.
During this period, there have been only three episodes when annual crude steel production declined: the Asian Financial Crisis in 1998 (-2.7%); the Global Financial Crisis in 2009 (-7.8%); and in 2015 (-3.0%), when China, under pressure from skidding steel prices, made a short-lived effort to get money-losing overproduction at its steel makers under control:
China’s steel giants, supported and often owned by various government entities, kept on producing crude steel during and after the Financial Crisis, even when there wasn’t enough global demand, causing prices to fall.
China’s market share dipped in 2008, during the Beijing Olympics, as some of the biggest steel producers and polluters were shut down to clear the air for global audiences. But then during the Global Financial Crisis, China just kept producing, and its market share of global crude steel production soared from 38% in 2008 to 46.6% in 2009.
In 2017, China outproduced for the first time the rest of the world combined. In 2018, it advanced its lead.
In 2019, China’s production surged 8.3%, while production in the rest of the world fell 2.3%. This pushed China’s market share to 53.3% for the year (and by April 2020, on a monthly basis, its share soared to 62%):
In 2001, China’s market share surpassed for the first time the market share of NAFTA (the US, Mexico, and Canada), and then look what happened:
Among the top 20 producing countries, only three increased their share since 2017:
- India, in second place. While its market share in 2019 dipped to 5.9%, after the jump in 2018, it was still higher than it had been in 2017 (5.8%). India had moved into second place in 2018, surpassing Japan.
- Iran, in 10th place, whose share rose from 1.2% in 2017 to 1.4% in 2019.
- Vietnam, in 14th place, whose share rose from 0.78% in 2017 to 1.1% in 2019.
All other major producers, including top producers Japan, the US, Russia, South Korea, and Germany, lost market share in 2019 and 2018.
China’s production of crude steel is 9 times the production in India, 10 times the production in Japan, and 11 times the production in the US. Marked in red: The US is in fourth place (87.8 Mt), Mexico in 15th place (18.5 Mt), and Canada in 18th place (12.9 Mt):
The 15 largest crude steel companies in the world in 2019
Eight of the 15 companies that produced the largest quantity of crude steel in 2019 are Chinese companies. Six of them are owned or controlled by government entities in China. The one US steelmaker on this list, Nucor, fell from 12th place in 2018 to 14th place in 2019.
There have been numerous international mergers in recent years, and production under one company can take place in various countries where the merged companies are located:
- ArcelorMittal (97.3 Mt). Includes shares in AM/NS India and China Oriental. In 2006, India’s giant Mittal Steel acquired French giant Arcelor. Registered in Luxembourg as a mailbox company, it is run from India.
- China Baowu Steel Group (95.5 Mt, up from 67.4 Mt in 2018); includes the tonnage of Maanshan Steel and Chongqing Steel – owned by the government of China.
- Nippon Steel Corporation (51.7 Mt); formerly Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation. Includes tonnage Sanyo Special Steel, Ovako AB, and shares in AM/NS India and USIMINAS – Japan.
- Hesteel Group, formerly HBIS Group (46.6 Mt) – owned by the government of Hebei Province, China. Includes Serbia Iron & Steel d.o.o. Beograd and MAKSTIL A.D. in Macedonia
- POSCO (43.1 Mt) – South Korea.
- Shagang Group China (41.1 Mt) – privately owned, China.
- Anshan Iron and Steel Group, or Ansteel Group (39.2 Mt) – owned by the government of China.
- Jianlong Group (31.2 Mt) – privately owned, China
- Tata Steel Group (30.1 Mt) – India.
- Shougang Group (29.3 Mt) – owned by the government of Beijing, China.
- Shandong Steel (27.6 Mt) – owned by the government of Shandong province, China.
- JFE Holdings (27.3 Mt) – Formed in 2002, in merger of NKK Corporation and Kawasaki Steel, Japan.
- Valin Group (24.3 Mt) – controlled by the Chinese state, with a minority of shares publicly traded
- Nucor Corporation (23.1 Mt) – North Carolina, USA
- Hyundai Steel Company (21.6 Mt) – South Korea
But it’s not like China is dumping crude steel on the global market.
China uses most of the crude steel it produces at its factories that convert it into finished steel products that are then either exported or used in China’s construction industry, including pipelines, and in its manufacturing industry to make components, motor vehicles, washing machines, towers of suspension bridges, etc., some of which are then exported as well (the tower of the new San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge and many steel components were made in China).
In terms of crude steel exports from China, the quantities amount to only about 5% of its total crude steel production. But at 48.3 Mt of net exports (exports minus imports), China is the largest crude steel net-exporter, ahead of Japan (26.7 Mt), Russia (22.7 Mt), and the Ukraine (14.0 Mt). The US is the largest net importer (imports minus exports) of crude steel (19.8 Mt) ahead of Thailand (15.1 Mt), and the EU (12.4 Mt).
“The recovery is expected to be slow and uneven. It has not started quite yet based on the weak heavy-truck orders in May.” Read... This is What US Heavy-Truck Manufacturers Face After a 19-Month Order Collapse to Historic Lows
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Apologies for going off topic so quickly, but can someone explain the exact transmission mechanism of liquidity created through quantitative easing into higher equity prices? I understand the Fed purchases debt securities from primary dealers, but most explanations simply go on to say that primary dealers hold the proceeds as excess reserves. Someone must take those excess reserves and purchase stocks, obviously not the primary dealers. So how is this newly created money finding its way into the stock market?
Among many ways: excess liquidity enables hedge funds to leverage up purchases.
Excess liquidity also reduces borrowing costs, which encourages companies to buy back their own stock.
And the most important: excess liquidity = lower interest rates = much less attractive bond performance vs. stock performance (and risk).
It isn’t
It’s sentiment driven blathering. Monday is going down though. Maybe destroying out all of Friday’s gains. Thanks Delta.
You have to remember, this is not a usual created recession. Traders and hedge funds hope there is no recession, so they refuse to trade as one, thus you get retail.liquidity burst. Even that, markets are even getting too frothy and the bulls began pulling out and volume crashed late in the day. Delta’s permanent closing of 11 hubs shows, yes Lucy there is a recession.
One of the 11 towns is New Bern NC which is not a hub. They had a few flights to charlotte daily. I imagine they have never made money on it.
So what does it all mean? China producing most of the steel in the world?
They are buying less from everyone else?
I guess that’s a smart thing, being self-sufficient.
Considering how much steel they use, they have little choice, though they flattened the curve over the last 5 years.
The U.S. Is pretty self sufficient as well with Canada being it’s home grown ally.
Prime Minister will tax it into oblivion with carbon taxes and just allow cheap, poor quality China steel flow in.
Nope. China steel doesn’t have the quality and is useless for many forms of manufacturing. Carbon taxes would probably cause even less interest in it.
You have to remember, steel is a low labor automated business nowadays
@Bobby Dents
But the cost still matters to a lot of people. Even if the track record is not good. The bay bridge between SF and Oakland has a lot of critical steel components from China. I recall that at least some of it had serious issues. We of course don’t hear about it any more after four or five years, but back then when we had to spend more money to fix the problem, it was a major news item.
I’d love to see what happens when someone slaps a carbon tax on steel, especially given the content of that steel, but doing so will invite carbon tax going the other way. May be not on steel, but I’m sure most countries have some exports to China.
Nothing wrong with a carbon tax as it is recirculated into the economy. Canada can smelt everything it needs with excess hydro renewable clean electricity which is the point of it all.
As for being a home grown ally to the US, that went away with the steel and aluminum tariffs.
This period on our history has everyone scrambling to look after their own interests thanks to protectionism. As for Chinese steel and fabrication, buyer beware. Local example Victoria BC Johnson Street bridge fixes.
MCH,
In Vancouver, BC, Canada, they had the same problem and had to wait 8 months for another beam to be made and shipped. But it was okay, the citizens had to cover the delays and cost overruns.
Too many incidents of this where they went ahead and incorporated it into the structure.
Maybe we shouldn’t use the same term to define China steel and say, German steel. If you’re producing cheap junk for Walmart, China’s steel is sufficient. Maybe some have heard of bridge failers in China due to, gosh, the steel sure looked like good steel. Does anyone want to visit the 101th story in a Shanghai hurricane? The Chinese in a lot of cases just cut too many corners.
You are absolutely right, they have no integrity. Its the Dolla, Dolla how much you give me & i give you cheap (cheat)….
Not good to do business with them. They will knif you in the bank sheet.
The USA has undergone a deliberate de-industrialization in the last forty years. Infrastructure is approaching Third World status in many parts of the country. Why has this happened ? Millions of jobs would be created if infrastructure was to be rebuilt. Steel production would soar. The depression would end. The economy would turn from “ financialization “, an obscenity, to the real world where many social problems would fix themselves and a world of hurt would lift from backs of the Working Class. The Ruling Class did this to us and needs to be put in their place. They have done enough damage.
As pointed out in the article, China uses the steel for a myriad of purposes. My question is does China also use the steel to build empty/ghost cities that have been publicized over the last several years and, IF SO, what has/is becoming of these ghost cities and, are there consequences for building these ghost cities?
> China uses most of the crude steel it produces at its factories …
Really? A decent chunk of it isn’t just sitting in idle because even internal demand for building it in china has fallen (less ghost projects)? Got any numbers on this that can differentiate stockpiling vs actual end usage?
Wolf,
Why don’t you have a section on the website for media appearances? I watched you on the PeakProsperity piece last night and it was informative for me. Folks here would have had no idea you were there if PP wasn’t on their list of places they frequent. Just a thought…
Once upon a time we were told that China’s fate is to toil away 24/7 to make stuff for our consumption. Without our consumption China is dead . We were bestowing purpose on the hapless . The Chinese are wily, shrewd and lie about everything including the time of day if asked. Steel production is another lie. Even if they could make that much the commie goverment would dump it in the ocean if they could not dump it on the West. We all know how the Chinese went to Congress and strong armed that August Body to move the US manufacturing base to China and hand over our secrets . How could Congress comprehend where a 51% sponsorship would lead ? Our Captains of Industry were on their hands and knees begging Congress not to force them to manufacture in China. The Captains of Industry said it would shatter the American Middle Class and create a great disruptive transfer of wealth. It would cause income disparity and will lead to rioting and grief . Alas,the great Captains lost. Congress ordered it to be written and let it be done.
Well, let’s not get lost in that fairy tale . Fact is that only 4% of China’s GDP is imported to the US. That 4% ends up multiplied many times over in our Finacialized Service Economy before it is consumed. Where is the rest of GDP (96%) being consumed ?Pundits like Andrew Chaing and other neo-cons make claims the other 96% is a commie illusion, a fraud. Their narrative is that China is in permanent collapse and will be gone . The neo-con never give details on what China Gone looks like but want you to focus in stead on the narrative Of China Bad . When the neo-con is pressed on details of China’s Perpetual Economic Collapse they pivot to how intolerable China’s authoritarian centralized communist goverment is and call you a pinko commie sympathizer. We do the same in the case of Russia. Perhaps both Russia and China are making Steel because it builds things,useful things. What have we built lately?
Do you think that China is making more fighter planes, rockets, missiles, warships, submarines, and other weapons?
And all of it aging with poor quality replacements.