I was asked: “Are Stocks as Safe a Bet Going Forward as They’ve Been in the Past Couple of Months?”

My observations about the Fed’s actions, and why I’m not shorting this crazy market.



For those who are saying, all that matters is liquidity, fundamentals don’t matter, don’t fight the Fed, the Fed is throwing money into the market, just ride the gravy train – is that going to be as safe a bet going forward as it has been in the past couple of months? This is what Adam Taggart at Peak Prosperity asked me in an interview. My thoughts…

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.







