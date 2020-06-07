I was asked: “Are Stocks as Safe a Bet Going Forward as They’ve Been in the Past Couple of Months?”

My observations about the Fed’s actions, and why I’m not shorting this crazy market.
For those who are saying, all that matters is liquidity, fundamentals don’t matter, don’t fight the Fed, the Fed is throwing money into the market, just ride the gravy train – is that going to be as safe a bet going forward as it has been in the past couple of months? This is what Adam Taggart at Peak Prosperity asked me in an interview. My thoughts…
Lawson’s Sip of Sunshine is a safe bet.
I am christening my new mug with a pint right now. Cheers!
The host has some strong opinions on the protests. Great response, Wolf! As always, factual and without any spin.
Dude you’ve gained weight since your RT interview several years ago. Is it due to quarantine or good living? You look healthier and younger.
Best bet is to not be greedy. Have only enough in stocks that you could take a 50% drop and not impact your quality of life. If that’s not possible then stocks are not for you.
What scares me more are the monetary rumors of digital only currency with a haircut of the dollar. If Wolf would give us his opinions on policies like that it would be appreciated.
Currently, we have lost a great deal of common sense and logic.
Going to save your life Wolf should you inherit any nasty chest infection.
Logic is when someone is choking or passed out from over indulgence, you roll them on their side to clear the breathing pathway.
In hospitals, they lay you on your back and gravity helps to keep your lungs filled.
Just a little observation.
lol, no offense Joe. Since when has the stock market represented common sense and logic, honestly now? My grandfather was not an investor, speculator or anything like that, but he lost everything (his grocery stores) in the ’29 crash, and committed suicide. How many of us have face slower deaths from stock market excesses, even unbeknownst? I have myself weathered at least 4 “downturns” that forced me into some fancy footwork including taking factory jobs so I would not lose my house. WTF?
1) Ignore the news.
2) NDX violent action during Mar 2020 bottom was longer, deeper and wilder in comparison to that of SPX.
3) Longer periods and volatility help market makers to accumulate more at the bottoms.
4) If the market popup too fast, market makers lose opportunity.
5) NDX made a new all time high, because there was more volatile in Mar.
6) Market maker use the media for stopping actions. Stopping actions are used at the tops and the bottoms
7) When there is selling in the background, good news are an excuse to send the market higher, to take out the shorts.
8) Market makers dumping, take profit, and send the market back up, Thanks the media. At the top they are testing demand. Existing demand screw up the plunge.
9) When the market is ready, market makers will send it down.
10) Volume is trending down, but volatility is up. Price swings, up and down, are longer and wider and crazier.
11) Since Jan 2018 the market misbehave.
I occasionally buy a lotto ticket at the gas station. Now that I don’t get out much, I’m thinking of opening a Robinhood account and putting in my lotto money. Going all in too, may even fund it to $20.
Very adventurous! Can you not play Lotto online?
Maybe state lottos could band together to file class action lawsuits against the Fed to bar it from giving money to the stock markets, on the basis it’s robbing them of their due revenue as they can not fairly compete against the Fed free money printing capability. Las Vegas casinos could file friend of court briefs in support if not outright join the class action. After all, it’s only fair. States should get to partake in all the free money goodies being doled out.
I made the point before, on another thread, that Las Vegas will continue to be in trouble as long as millennials gamble on the stock market. No airfare or hotel costs involved as well. Robinhood is disrupting finance, the gaming industry, airlines, and hospitality.
Robinhood… I have always wondered exactly who they were supposed to be stealing from.
Predictions are hard, particularly about the future.
So when you come to a fork in the road, take it.
Wanted: Employment in the hangman industry. Willing to travel nationwide, will provide own car and black suit. Seeking to take a long term position in the upcoming market on banker necks. Do not expect free lunch, but travel expenses would be nice if paid in metals.
When money printer goes Brrrr…rrrrr…rrr……..rr…r………, the Doctor will be going short.
The whole situation is surreal. Go long, go short, cash, stocks, bonds, gold, Euros, Yen, etc…who knows. The economy has contracted somewhere between 25 and 40%. We really don’t know how many unemployed there are because of government programs and statistics at worst, hide or deceive and at best are unable to properly compute the real numbers. And yet the market is up because banks, corporations and financial institutions have gotten something like 80% of all government emergency support. Lets not forget rising hunger and long lines at food banks ( in cars no less), riots in the streets and a plague dashing about the world. I have no idea what is going to happen, or what anything is worth today, let alone tomorrow. All I know is we all live above a giant sink hole, and I don’t want to fall into it.
Wolf, I like how you mentioned about those mild mannered criticism that FED might get to maybe taper off QE. I think the FED will listen to these criticism about as much as when I used to listen to my mom nag about something and carry on as usual. The only form of criticism they’ll listen to is either coming straight from the Don or if these protest shift and gunning straight for them, but that would require the masses to understand what kind of stuff they are doing in the background, which is not very realistic scenario. QE might slow a little bit, although $60B a week is still insane in a supposedly free capitalistic market…moment market drops couple of hundred points..here comes papa Jerome to the rescue.
The Fed will have to accommodate the issuance of 6 to 7 trillion of Treasury Bonds for the rest of the year, from one “estimate” I read. I am scared already.