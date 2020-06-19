I, Who Hates Shorting, Just Shorted the Entire Stock Market. Here’s Why

I’m sharing this trade for your future entertainment so you can hail me as the obliterating moron that infamously shorted the greatest rally floating weightlessly ever higher above the worst economic and corporate crisis imaginable.
I hate shorting. The risk-reward relationship is out of whack. It feels crappy. I lost a ton of money shorting the worst highfliers a little too early in late 1999. It’s just nuts to short this market that is even crazier than in late 1999. But this morning, I shared in a comment in our illustrious comment section that I’d just shorted the SPDR S&P 500 ETF [SPY]. My time frame is several months.
I’m sharing this trade so that everyone gets to ridicule me and hail me as a moron and have fun at my expense in the comments for weeks and months every time the market goes up. And I do not recommend shorting this market; it’s nuts. But here’s why I did.
The stock market had just gone through what was termed the “greatest 50-day rally in history.” The S&P 500 index had skyrocketed 47% from the intraday low on March 23 (2,192) to the close on June 8 (3,232). It was a blistering phenomenal rally. Since June 8, the market has gotten off track but not by much. It’s still a phenomenal rally. And it came during the worst economy in my lifetime.
There are now 29.2 million people on state and federal unemployment insurance. There are many more who’ve lost their work who are either ineligible for unemployment insurance or whose state hasn’t processed the claim yet, and when they’re all added up, they amount to over 20% of the labor force. This is horrible.
But stocks just kept surging even as millions of people lost their jobs each weak. The more gut-wrenching the unemployment-insurance data, the more stocks soared.
Then there is the desperate plight many companies find themselves in, and not just the airlines – Delta warned of a host of existential issues including that revenues collapsed by 90% in the second quarter – or cruise lines – Carnival just reported a revenue collapse of 85% in Q2, generating a $4.4 billion loss, and it is selling some of its ships to shed the expense of keeping them.
These companies are in sheer survival mode, and they’re raising enormous amounts of money by selling junk bonds and shares so that they have enough cash to burn to get through this crisis.
This crisis hit manufacturers whose plants were shut down. It hit retailers and sent a number of them into bankruptcy court. It crushed clinics and hospitals that specialize in elective procedures. It shut down dental offices. It sent two rental car companies into bankruptcy court – Hertz and Advantage. It has wreaked untold havoc among hotels and restaurants, from large chains to small operations. And yet, stocks kept surging.
The situation has gotten so silly in the stock market that the shares of bankrupt Hertz [HTZ] – which will likely become worthless in the restructuring as creditors will end up getting the company – were skyrocketing from something like $0.40 a share on May 26 to $6.28 intraday on June 8, which may well go down in history as the craziest moment of the crazy rally.
There were stories of a new generation of stuck-at-home day-traders driving up the shares looking for their instant get-rich-quick scheme. And those that could get out at the top made a bundle (but HTZ closed at $1.73 today).
The smart folks at Hertz and their underwriters, Jefferies LLC, saw all these sitting ducks ripe for the taking, and they came up with a heroic plan to sell up to $1 billion in new shares into this crazy market, while informing investors that those new shares would likely become worthless in the bankruptcy proceedings.
The bankruptcy judge – likely shaking head in despair – approved it. As HTZ began plunging, the size of the offering was reduced to $500 million. This would have been like a donation to the company’s creditors, who now run the show.
Hertz would have likely been able to pull off this stunt in this crazy market, but then someone at the SEC woke up and asked some questions, which put the whole escapade on hold. But you can’t blame Hertz. They need money badly, and they’re just going where the easy money is.
Even during the crazy dotcom bubble in late 1999 and early 2000, the day-trader frenzy hadn’t reached these levels. But back in 1999, the economy was strong. Now this is the worst economy of my lifetime.
This kind of frenzy has been everywhere in recent weeks. They bid up nearly everything unless it filed for bankruptcy – and even then, they bid it up, as Hertz has shown. This would have been an inexplicable rally in normal times. But these are not normal times.
These are the times of record Federal Reserve money printing. Between March 11 and June 17, the Fed printed $2.8 trillion and threw them at the markets – frontloading the whole thing by printing $2.3 trillion in the first month.
And in this manner, the otherwise inexplicable frenzy became explicable: The Fed did it. And everyone was going along for the ride. Don’t fight the Fed. Spreading $2.3 trillion around in one month and $2.8 trillion in three months – in addition to whatever other central banks globally were spreading around – was an unprecedented event. And the fireworks probably surprised even the Fed.
Credit markets that had been freezing up for junk-rated companies suddenly turned red-hot, and speculators started chasing everything, including junk bonds sold by cruise lines and airlines though their revenues had plunged 80% or 90% and though they were burning cash at a stunning rate. The Fed’s newly created money went to work, driving up stock prices.
But over the past six weeks something new was developing: While the Fed was talking about all the asset purchase programs it would establish via its new alphabet-soup of SPVs, it actually curtailed the overall level of its purchases.
Then in the week ended June 10, the Fed’s total assets of $7.1 trillion increased by less than $4 billion. And in the week ended June 17, its total assets actually fell by $74 billion (you can read my analysis of the Fed’s balance sheet here). This chart of the week-over-week change in total assets shows how the Fed frontloaded its QE in March and April, and how it then systematically backed off:
And there is another big shift in how the Fed is now approaching the crisis. It’s shifting its lending and asset purchases away from propping up financial markets toward propping up consumption by states and businesses, and ultimately spending by workers/consumers via its municipal lending facility, its PPP loan facility, and its main-street lending facility. These funds are finally flowing into consumption and not asset prices.
So the superpower that created $2.8 trillion and threw it at this market, and that everyone was riding along with, has stopped propping up asset prices.
And now the market, immensely bloated and overweight after its greatest 50-day rally ever, has to stand on its own feet, during the worst economy in my lifetime, amid some of the worst corporate earnings approaching the light of the day, while over 30 million people lost their jobs. It’s a terrible gut-wrenching scenario all around.
And so I stuck my neck out, and I’m sharing this trade for your future entertainment when it goes awry, and you get to have fun at my expense and hail me as the obliterating moron that infamously shorted the greatest stock market rally of all times as it was floating weightlessly ever higher above the worst economic and corporate crisis imaginable.
Don’t worry Wolf. I am joining you. We’ll be idiots together if this thing goes to infinity and beyond.
Already there. 3x Bear S&P 500 for a couple weeks. All in no holds barred. I’m not going to waver as I lose money in short term upticks. This market will die at the hands of the money printing Fed. They will run out of ink. Stay firm. Stock prices can only be manipulated for so long. Sorry millennials but you will learn about the very real bubble of Irrational Exuberance. Take care and be safe.
That is the worst way to short. It is ok to hold for few days, but stay for weeks and the up and downs will erase your capital. The power of percentages being more destructive on down rather than up.
I dont short, I am too scared. But also i missed the greatest bull market, so I am a fool
You’re not a fool. Just how does one make predictions about the actions of the insanity that is the market? It is not really tied to Main Street.
Way to take the Put Plunge!! I took it way too early, but am still at it. Here is my list of Puts as of today June 19. FYI: I didn’t bet the bank, but enough to sting a bit if it doesn’t work out, but party if it does. There were no shortage of companies with truly awful finances… and those were financials in the best of times. I think the market has not seen its lows yet for this recession.
Good move, Wolf.
In 1971, after “drug riots” in Seattle,
it was “lights out”; the city nearly shutdown.
Our “Woodstock”, 1969, at Alki Beach,
was a drug riot.
When kids have no future, they drug riot.
If you check the history of “drug riots”,
and compare them to the stock market,
you’ll see that it’s a leading indicator.
There’s no indication that protests and riots of late are “drug riots”, though.
Uhh Ya. That’s because drugs are legal in half the states…
I went all in on $290 puts. Hell, there wasn’t even any interest. It’s like a cheap suit you buy for your mother-in-laws funeral–you’ll never wear it again.
I don’t know about the “drug riot” thing, but I do remember the late 60’s and early 70’s. The overall sense was one of societal upheaval and I have to admit it was similar to what is happening today. It divided the country and created an atmosphere of hate between the opposing groups. It was not a good environment for business, and stock’s went through a multi year bear market. I think a lot of the enthusiasm we are seeing is naive, and investors are indulging in the kind of optimism I have not seen since the dotcoms, and we all know how that ended…
Mr. MarMar replied ( to me ):
> > When kids have no future, they drug riot.
>
> There’s no indication that protests and
> riots of late are “drug riots”, though.
Do you know any of these rioters ?
Do you know any “college-age kids” ?
I do.
Google: drugs, autonomous zone
This is myth-making of the first order.
I really hope you both make a ton of money, but wow, that’s risky. We know the Fed has no standards and Powell wants desperately to stay in Trump’s good graces. So not sure if this will pay off for you. I’d wait till after the election to short.
If I had to guess, the real reason here is to tank the stock market in addition to the economy right around October. Then let’s the fireworks happen, because that’s going to put paid to the current resident at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. You notice all of a sudden, there is talk of a second wave on C19. In reality, this is just prep work for the fireworks that is going to happen in the fall, when the real second wave will start. It’s prepping the battle field if you will.
Well, for all the political games that is going to go on, none of it will matter, certainly not the resident in that particular house. The economy is going down the toilet, and no amount of JP is going to save it.
I am on Russell 2000 short. I think they will do the 1T/1.5T/2T infrastructure spending soon. Yes, Ctrl-P GDP. If you think recession can happen? GDP dip -7%? WE CAN PRINT 2T/20T=10% GDP! Who gets those .gov contracts and revenue? I think it is those S&P/Dow companies. I am more comfortable with Russell. But I am with you Wolf. Together, we will be ridiculed. Stocks ONLY go UP on a rocket!
A bit too early IMHO, but, as was the clear instruction from JPM, not the recent JP, ”buy on the way down knowing you can hold through the bottom” is still, as far as I can tell the best buying advice for any market. With shorts of course you have to be able and have the fortitude to hold not only on the way down, but also on the bounces up on the way…
Going to be a while due to all the very extensive malarky(s) of the corrupt crony markets, but, again IMHO, we won’t be done with this crash until dow about 12K, the SNP about 1800, and I almost think the new one similar.
Good luck WR, and may the Great Spirits bless us all this weekend and always going forward in good faith
May be a little early, yes, but if so, very little.
Last time you told us about the shorts, stocks indeed fell down. The real reason could be corono, end of bull market, panic, lockdown or something else. Now, you are shorting again. The reasons i believe market is going down again this time
1. second wave or news/rumor of a possible second wave not only in the US, even in Russia, China, India and Latin America
2. “peaceful” protests (cough..cough…)
3. end of the bull markets and a correction is needed to clean up the markets
4. Record unemployment. no sigh of a ‘v’ shaped recovery. Just \________/ shaped recovery.
5. Closed stores, self-emptied stores are not opening soon
6. Even the shops/malls/restaurants who got a green-light for 50% opening are not opening because they might not be profitable
7. The foot traffic, vehicle traffic suggest a smaller than anticipated recovery.
8. Reality of the recession
9. Shoeshine boys in the streets are warning about the Robinhood traders (Kids in mom’s basement gambling on stimulus money).
10. Jupiter is doing its retrogression for one year.
One thing I notice on the streets is “Hope and confidence” is low/absent. People lost their “trust” in government, companies (your HTZ example), media and future in general. Even the FEDs attempts to give hope by economic means failed. I expect the bad times between approximately Jul 4 2020 to Jul 4 2021 (Jupiter Jupiter…)
Mkts can remain irrational longer and more than one, can remain solvent!
Fed can produce digital $ out of thin air – unlimited! He said it without batting an eye – scary!!
Watch Mr. Powell ‘s interview 50 minutes – CBS, recently.
I like the astrology angle. Btw, as you may know, this weekend is a hell of a time if you are an astrologer – New Moon, Summer Solstice, Solar Eclipse and other astrological arrangements. Tons of energy coming in. Best to be quiet and meditate. Yes, the next year could be challenging, but remember Charles Dickens in the novel ‘A Tale of Two Cities’: First sentence reads – ‘It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.’ Choose the side of the ‘reality divide’ you want to live on!
i am looking for some way to short the future. wolf picked the SnP, i would prefer a broader based ETF, something that tracks western civilization as we (think) we know it.
Do you think the market has even gotten to price in a possible (possible) blue wave in November yet?
I know early polls are suspect, and we all saw 2016, but if these are even in the right zip code, not only is Trump/Kudlow/Mnuchin and others gone, but the Senate could go blue too. Again, very early.
You have to think that means undoing TCJA (a 12-20% hit on corporate earnings), among other changes. It seems like we’re so focused on case numbers and the Fed that we haven’t even gotten to that yet.
(Well this also assumes that stocks have been trading based on earnings, which they haven’t lately anyway).
I think Trump loses in Nov and the stock market folds faster than Superman on laundry day signaling a new Great Depression. After the crash gold goes to $10,000 and silver to $200. It’s the Republicans that are in the stock market and have confidence in the economy. That goes away when Trump loses and they start buying gold by the truck loads.
definitely could be in play….their will have to be a disruption in the comex, china treasury move…..
Wolf was right in the end, patience tied to risk is helpful to rest easier
I agree….wall street and bankers got what they wanted and this is reward….August should be telling….Snp might get to 1800 if democrats win….load up on lead…..winters coming
The premiums for November puts are quite a bit expensive than those for October puts.
Was is just the Fed stats, or was their something in particular that hit you in the head this morning?
One other good reason, I think, is that the consensus about Covid-19 is looking worse. It’s looking like (1) the vaccine won’t show up until next year and (2) the economy will be suffering all through next year, potentially.
I notice stocks like Six Flags and Cedar Point are looking like they may have started back down. Those stocks and the cruise stocks had been going back up purely on virus optimism.
There has never been any realistic option of a vaccine until late next year, unless they release one which isn’t properly tested (which is not impossible). I think there is a good chance there won’t be an effective vaccine, or one which only has short term effectiveness.
I’m with you but I’m using puts instead of shorting so I can limit my losses also get more bang for my buck. Mostly 3rd qtr puts.
Cover @ 2350 SPX next Friday. See you then.
Yes, I shorted last week. Im with ya. A lot of Ca Options expired today, and there’s a lot of Puts on the books.
I looked at the premiums of SPY put options… they’re really fat.
It’s not strange. VIX is still up for the year at around 35. If I am not mistaken premiums are related to the level of the VIX.
I prefer ‘ out of the money’ positions. Very rarely in the money.
Enough # in ‘interest and open positions’ for liquidity.
Begin with less than $500. Double it if I am convinced in my analysis.
Sell at 25%+ profit and sell at 50%+ LOSS.
Discipline is the one of the key factors in option trading.
You are braver than me to short this market.
Fundamentals don’t matter anymore…until they do.
I am selling a bunch of winners and will hide in cash.
Wolf, You are very brave, fighting the Fed when they have endless fire power and will use it upon the slightest market dip. Good Luck!
But that’s the point: I’m NOT fighting the Fed. I’m with the Fed. The Fed has stopped propping up asset prices.
But how do you know they won’t start again as soon as the market goes south?
I think you are doing the right thing but there is so much craziness…
They can, and they did last time I shorted, and I clicked the “cover” button in time.
You got lucky on your first short Wolf because of the Covid, don’t forget that otherwise the Dow will be above 30k. You are misguided on the thinking the Fed is giving up on supporting asset prices. Just like you when you were forecasting the 10 year yield above 4%.
Fed is operating in illegal territory and will not go down without a fight.
But I salute your courage to short this market and go public about it. Respect.
May be for now but if the mkts tanks 5% or more, Fed to the rescue immediately! That has been the pattern so far. Can It afford that before Nov? I think NOT!
20% I think is the line before this Fed gets nervous (2018 and 2020).
Wolf,
Why not short the QQQ or other specialized index *most* over weight in the basic handful of FANGs and adjacent idiocies that are the true keystones holding this sucker (mkt) up.
A Q2 GDP hit of 20% to 25% will take everything down, so the SPY will take a mjr hit…but that’s the sort of hit that will get the Fed printing again.
But the FANGs have the most to fall and are so narrowly focused that the Fed will be ok with them taking much more massive hits before printing.
The QQQ is too focused on the big tech stocks, and they have enormous staying power. I shorted it last time, and it under-performed my SPY short.
Tongue in cheek time again….
Which is why this particular Wolf-o-lution has been approved. In fact, you should be hearing from Marketwatch, Business Insider, and CNBC shortly.
Congratulations, now you will be famous, because you are getting on with the right narrative. A little too early perhaps, but that’s ok.
Hallelujah!
Until our dear leader tweets again and Jerome heeds.
So for this to work diaper boy needs to have palpably lost authority. In other words, never mind the economic absurdity, behold a position laden with political risk!
Wolf
Instead of shorting the “SPDR S&P 500 ETF”, why didn’t you just buy the SPXU? The SPXU is a EFT that does the shorting of the S&P500. There is are no margin calls to you when the SPXU purchase goes against you if the market goes up?
Or the Bear Russell Small Cap 3X
It is 3x leveraged inverse ETS against S&P 500. deadly. for very short time -24-48 hrs only. after that there is decay.
I use mostly SH 1x and some times SDS 2x. I prefer PUT options with hedges.
Spxu and spxs are good in a ‘decidedly’ secular bear mkt but not in this surreal mkt managed directly bt Fed. ( been in the mkt since ’82)
Wolf compiles the record of what is actually happening in the financial world. He’s reality personified, knows the market is irrational, but he places a bet which depends on a rational market for its payoff.
Doesn’t make sense to me.
It makes sense to me. Perceptions move the market, so the moment everyday traders realise the money printer isn’t brrrrring it will turn (especially among the professionals who were chasing retail investors while knowing the market is overvalued).
Gravity will take over, and shorting ahead of July earnings and the $600 pw Fed stimulus ending is as good a time as any.
This is a mkt fluttering between FEAR vs FOMO. Complicated with Fed interference constantly. Now the Covid 19 , re-spiking!
Perception with positive(hopium) narrative from the Financial industry/Wall St vs the REALITY on the ground, kept at bay with insane credit infusion to keep the asset bubble up and floating as long as they can by Fed/Cbers!
With continuing volatility, this could be rolling coaster mkt with trading importunately only and NOT for the long term investing!
I shorted today as well. Shorted RCL $57 again today, KMX last night at $98, and bought some SPY puts that are now up 40%!! There is a supposed 1.3-1.5 TRILLION in pension funds dumping over the next two markets. If that’s true that will certainly exacerbate the downside. It would be nice if the FED stepped away from the markets for a couple weeks but i know they won’t… this market would probably crash 90% without FED intervention more than a week…… This whole thing has been fluffed up since march 09 and since then, stocks are so full of QE that they can never survive without it.
fyi
FED is the mkt!
Old Wall Street advice:. “Never position against the Primary Trend.”
This is the primary trend:
you are a brave man thinking that trend will continue. i wish you well. and, hopefully, being long mining stocks will work out for me, too.
Trend is in the eyes of the beholder.
Good luck, W, I think these climbing cases of Covid, which is extraordinary in some states like Florida and Arizona, is in the process of creating a perfect storm of failure for You-know-who. Plus, North Korea and the collapse of the China trade deal. When this perks into the investor hopium, kaboom, imho.
I will be astounded if you do not do well.
We have our eye on a prospective rental which will be coming up in the next year or so. The RE market will be down by then imho, and if it isn’t financed any rent is positive cash flow and better than 0% in the bank. Plus, I can do all required maintenance and live in the area to head off any surprises. Now that pot is legal in Canada, the risk of a grow op is very small, and like I said, it is a neighbourhood property and I will know the tenant.
Good luck!!!!
All depends where the RE is.
Major cities are going to lose population from those escaping the virus and unrest. And will be dumping their housing.
Outer burbs and small to middle towns will see an influx of these “refugees.”
The increase in cases in several states (FL, AZ, CA, etc) is interesting but it’s a fraction of what happened in NYC and not remotely a risk to the overall economy of those states. People are done with isolation, particularly young people. There will be a certain level of transmission for the foreseeable future and as long as we don’t run out of ICU beds, I’m not sure there is much to do about it.
It is not ICU beds you need to worry about, it is the overall capacity of the hospitals. People are becoming much too complacent about this virus, especially in areas that have not been badly impacted. Where I live you only see about 10% of people wearing masks in public, and the infection numbers are starting to ramp up at a fairly alarming rate. If this thing really takes off, as second waves sometimes do, and it overwhelms the hospitals, then people will begin dying of all kinds of causes because they cannot get adequate care. When the hospital is overwhelmed and you have even a minor heart attack they will not be able to give proper care…
Well, the crash is gonna be historical.
We just had a pretty historical crash about two months ago.
And then a pretty historical rally.
I understand what you are doing, Wolf, and I am oh so close to following suit after being an orthodox market-matching index investor for decades. Sorry to ask a basic question, but once you get your money out of the S&P 500, where do you put it? If you hold it as cash in Treasuries or a money market, do you not worry about inflation while the Fed is printing money like there’s no tomorrow? I guess it’s better to lose a few percentage points to inflation than to lose half of your value to a massive market correction. Am I thinking clearly? Help!
Tom,
“Am I thinking clearly?”
Yes. Very.
But everyone has their own strategy to deal with this environment. And there are many valid strategies.
There are inflation protected Treasury securities out there, if that’s what you’re asking… for big investors, TIPS, and for small investors I Savings Bonds (they pay a variable yield that is adjusted to CPI). You can google them. You can buy them directly from treasurydirect.gov
Thank you for this. (and thank you Tom for asking)
I’m a near financial illiterate lurking here, trying to learn. Feel free to dumb-down your posts anytime :-)
Good luck!
a good way to learn is by doing. i know people who have spent more on lottery tickets in the time frame i have been speculating in the “markets.” much like going to vegas, don’t bet what you can’t afford to lose. having skin in the game focuses your attention to a degree, you just might get lucky.
prudence is obviously being discouraged, so you might as well live on the wild side, as long as you remain, to a certain degree, prudent.
Mr. Powell has already declared the ZRP to stay until 2022!
For those with an eye to keep on Blackrock, the agent for the Govt for investing is HYT. Check it out. Yes, there is risk but Fed cannot afford, NOT support the credit mkt if it wants the EQUITY portion of the mkt ‘function smoothly’
There are numerous div paying ETFs in various sectors. All will flutter with volatility. So nibble them slowly.
“There are inflation protected Treasury securities out there”
But TIPS are mark-to-market. In a hyperinflation scenario you might have to liquidate your TIPS bonds to pay the income taxes on gains.
Gut instinct and logic say we are propping up a house of cards that maybe will fall sooner or later. Have several contingency plans….and one that can be implemented fast if worse comes to worse. Maybe we will be lucky and muddle through but maybe buy some adult diapers.
I’m looking forward to an equity and real estate crashes. The more permanent the drop in consumption of the American household becomes, the better for the environment.
So mud huts and wood fire?
Cob. It’s called cob construction. Get it right, dude!
I grew up in a house made of stone and cob. If it’s done right it’s fine to live in.
I’m saving above 70% of income, worst possible outcome in my case is dropping savings rate to about 40%.
Once you remove NIMBYs from your environment, living costs become surprisingly manageable.
I also shorted. I shorted last week though. Today is actually a record number of Options Call contracts expired. There’s also a record number of Put contracts on the books.
Shorting without hedges is dangerous in this surreal mkt, completely supported by Fed and Nothing else.
Love your content. But asset prices are not going down until interest rates rise or the USD fails as WRC. You better hope the Fed, ECB, BOJ, PBOC, and BOE go into hibernation for “several months”. Too much money in the system and no where for it to go….
Fay:
All dressed up and nowhere to go!
Yep, it’s called TINA. But who said the Fed will come in right away, at the first sign of trouble? That’s the gambit here…short and cover right before they come in…risky!
I’ve been buying options against the S&P500 since early-May ala “The DAO of Capital” strategy. I’ve got a mix of puts against SPY and, lately, RSP — equal-weight seems likely to go down the most since the big boys of the market are actually reasonably well positioned — some for 2 months and some for EOY.
And against TSLA. Love the company but shake my head in disbelief at it’s traders.
I feel bad betting against the economy but I don’t feel bad betting against the “stocks only go up” crowd.
Brian White,
You’re not “betting against the economy,” you’re betting against the nuttiness in the market.
Agree
B/c the mkt is disconnected with the Economy on the ground, since Covid-19 started!
Good luck Wolf!!!
It definitely feels like wave 3 of 3 down is coming, regardless of whatever FED is or will be doing.
And if you went in too early, we’ll cut you “stimulus checks” :-)
[I’m running late with my donation this year – but once Paypal unblocks my account, will immediately send.]
Hot points : end of June – stay home. 3rd week in August. Not a gentle week. Will Be interesting Wolf.
Hertz: ‘Please, sir, I want some more.’
The master was a fat, healthy man; but he turned very pale. He gazed in stupified astonishment on the small rebel for some seconds, and then clung for support to the copper. The assistants were paralysed with wonder; the boys with fear.
‘What!’ said the master at length, in a faint voice.
Also, the COVID pandemic is accelerating again. This is still the FIRST WAVE, not the dreaded second wave, which never really was completely suppressed, but eager politicians re-opened too soon, with too few restrictions on mass congregations of people eager to get out and have fun and socialize again.
I’m seeing waves of people coming in to get chest x-rays for all sorts of symptoms, and daily rising numbers of COVID like lung infiltrates (patchy fluffy rounded peripheral opacities). This time, it’s mostly people under 40 years old, with lots of 20 and 30 year olds. The oldsters and really sick people are doing the right thing and staying home and taking all precautions.
Many of the chest x-rays are normal, but a few return two weeks later, and voila, COVID lung infiltrates on the next chest x-ray! Yep, we know that’s what happens. You get infected, get a few minor symptoms, get a clear chest x-ray, but your lungs don’t blow up with pneumonia right away, so you keep partying and vocalizing at the local bars and spreading all that finely aerosolized COVID virus to others, and so goes the pandemic.
Expect the Tulsa rally to be the next super spreader COVID event. Expect Florida to be the next New York with overflowing COVID patients at the hospitals.
Yah yah, the youngsters don’t get as sick and die at the same rate as the oldsters and preexisting conditions people who get COVID, but seriously folks, this virus is a really NASTY bug that can attack EVERY. ORGAN. IN. YOUR. BODY, because every cell in your body has the ACE2 receptors that the virus attaches to. The long term damage to young people who have recovered from COVID is yet to be determined, but yes, there will be long term permanent damage to many young people, and a certain percentage of people with chronic post COVID abnormalities. It’s early still in this pandemic, but the medical literature already shows this to be true.
So Wolf, I think it’s a good bet that this insane market ain’t going to keep levitating for the rest of this year. Sooner or later Mr. Wile E. Coyote is going to discover that he’s run out of cliff and gravity will do the rest.
What if they call it a protest but don’t loot or burn anything?
Should be OK then…
“Expect the Tulsa rally to be the next super spreader COVID event.”
I think the Big Funeral we had in Houston a couple of weeks ago should be the “petri dish” around here. Oh wait, most of those folks in the group of 100,000 were not from Houston! Oh wait,I thought funerals were “off limits” during the lockdown.
Oh wait, what the hell do I know anyway?
The vast majority of the people who attended the George Floyd funeral were wearing masks, both outside and inside the church. You can Google the photos of the funeral and see for yourself. We now know that wearing masks is hugely important to limiting the spread of COVID. Mayor Turner of Houston has really helped set the standard in the city by wearing a mask at every one of his news conferences.
The Tulsa rally is totally “mask optional”, and since that particular segment of Americans thinks COVID is just a Fake News Media Lib Conspiracy anyway, it will be interesting to see how many people do wear masks inside the convention hall. My prediction is that very few will, due to the peer pressure, since anybody who does wear a mask will be treated like a Lib Dem spy.
> The long term damage to young people who have recovered from COVID is yet to be determined
Exactly. As a parent who had worked from home for the last 3 years, my willingness to take any risk is zero. I don’t feel the need to go out, aside from Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods, anyway.
I let the extroverts be the guinea pigs with covid-19.
Tulsa will be a super spreader event.
But the bottom line is that young people are not going to isolate longer. This is regardless of political persuasion. It is a fantasy to suggest this is even possible. So there will be ongoing transmission. It will be worse in states that locked down before they had much C19. It probably wasn’t really wise for some of those states to have locked down early because they shot their was so to speak before they had a problem.
Here in CO, we had a terrible problem, and it is drastically better now. But new cases are starting to increase slightly again. Most people are wearing masks but young people are done with it. There will be a low level of community transmission, there is literally nothing to do to stop it. But at least here, it is 10 times better than it was at peak.
Trade .. or ‘tirade’ ??
Please note Wolf, that I grok the ridiculousnes of it all. Ah, what a time to be truly woke, with regard to the financial hinkyness that only our federal gov. .. in an unholy alliance with the likes of those sithlike FedBanksters, can get way with! ‘;]
I’m doing my own to short them, by engaging in as little as possible in, well, Anything promoted by the status quo. #walkaway from it all!
> I’m doing my own to short them, by engaging in as little as possible in, well, Anything promoted by the status quo. #walkaway from it all!
Doing what? Share the tips please, ready to exit the system.
Not playing the game of ‘investment’ in the ‘markets’. For most, it’s a rigged shell-game .. or should I say, Shill-game!! I do what I can, such as grow some food, raise some bees, make, create, produce what little I can, for home consumption, to friends, and .. when the occasion arises, to the local food bank. Use, reuse, and use some more. Repair what one can, rather then toss it in a landfill .. Basically, the control of things close at hand, and within one’s means. Everything else is extraneous bullshit! Does it mean doing without, or less?? .. hell yes! But in the end, it’s worth the piece of mind of not being in the rat race put forth by our supposed betters, who only gain by our loss!
That’ll show ’em…
I have been back on the SQQQ insanity ,nibbling and biting and churning it for two weeks. I got them Nas-nasty jones crawling all over me.
Always hedge with TQQQ. I favor tech as a long play especially security robotics, internet-infra structure, e commerce and cloud.
Cannot afford to SHORT in this surreal mkt with hedges!
Wolf, you definitely keep your blog compelling! I think you’re going to rock it and do so well, that you can send us free beer mugs!
“And now the market, immensely bloated and overweight after its greatest 50-day rally ever, has to stand on its own feet,”
You still believe after all this.
Wolf
I have been in the mkt since ’82. I shorted the mkt during GFC made nice profits but I lost it all after ’09. Just John Hussman I mis read the significance of QEs and ZRP. It took a long time to realize my folly. Why? B/c I have never under gone any thing like this before. Fed had NEVER bought MBSs before. There was NEVER been suspension of Mkt to Mkt accounting standard. Price discovery NEVER got suppressed, Our good ole, genuine American Free mkt capitalism died in the March of ’09!
Now I do short but with hedges using options, ETFs (long & short) + MFunds. But dominantly Div paying ETFs of all any sort, with reasonable exp ratios.
I am already retired. I am 50% Cash. rest in widely diversified+ UNCORRELATED assets including small fraction against the mkt
This is a surreal mkt built on insane credit infusion. Now Fed is the mkt and it is trapped by design of it’s own! Like the previous 2 bubbles this one also pop, eventually! But Fed will fight it all the way. Hence shorting is NOT easy but possible with hedges. Reversion to the mean, cannot be banned for ever.
In the end it is ‘to each his/her own.
Corporate debt at record highs. Big banks along with small no longer lending. Rail traffic is nose diving still . Health care workers being laid off by the thousands every week. Auto makers on the verge of bankruptcy. The fed has juiced a market into oblivion while pulling the floor out from under it . No way any of this ends good.
I actually did the same thing. Have been dollar cost averaging deep out of the money puts ona lot of dow companies like Nike, Apple, Disney expiring July through next january. Finally went all in with the last of it today – market can no longer ignore Covid – 181,000 new cases (previous high 2 days ago 147,000) – back to above 30K new U.S. cases for first time since May 1st, with Florida, Texas. and CA around 4K each and Arizona over 3K (per capita Florida and Arizona are around where New York was near its peak in new cases). Pension fund rebalancing next couple weeks certainly won’t hurt to take some liquidity out. Good luck to you!
Wolf,
You aren’t a obliterating moron at all and I’m going to short the market as well.
I have been involved in the market since ’82 and have never seen such a mess as the markets are today, and also believe the “perfect storm” is upon us.
How can the markets be valued this way when there are 29+ million unemployed, 25k small businesses expected to go bankrupt, 24+ Trillion and going to probably 30 Trillion natl debt, and the Fed continuing to buy debt, ETFs, corporate bonds, etc, etc, and continue to, PLUS the most likely resurgence of a 2nd wave of COVID-19?
Some (Cramer) says this rally is being fueled by millions of new investors who are laid off, and because of zero commissions rates, and probably algos’s too.
The political unrest will continue and our nation will face crisis after crisis in the coming months, and I haven’t even addressed if a foreign entity crashes like Lehman and sends other markets to crash into ours.
You are standing on solid ground with your statements, markets are going to take a dive, my best guess is Aug 2020, but it’s important to be positioned ahead of time like you did.
Regards – Martok
Hmm… balance sheet almost doubled. Stocks might go down but not for long.
Commodities will be the tell.. watch gold and silver as money flows out of stocks looking for a safe haven. Certainly not the dollar
Better hedge your play with a bit of leveraged QQQ (maybe TQQQ)
You do know that you are playing against the Fed, right?
wolf so you think you are dumb? you are nothing. i blew all my funds already long ago. now i am in limbo. I can’t lose but i can’t win. It’s not that bad. I still eat ice cream sometimes. There is life after money. Don’t forget.
You might just qualify as a good write-in candidate this year! Heck, Truman was a bankrupt and Ronnie rode the rails out to get his start. Maybe the voice of the “everyman” is due back.
I get it, you’re making a point, Wolf.
But I doubt it’s a very large play or you would have covered in AH trading this evening.
I have gone long on volatility with VIXY and expect a drop. While Wolf focuses (correctly) on the financial developments, I think it is worth noting that covid 19 cases are rising very sharply in the biggest states (Florida, Texas and California). If the openings are curtailed or even reversed as is already happening in California in some jurisdictions, it will cause a panic as traders realize that coronavirus is in fact not done with us.
Please diversify with
Cash SHY
Gold GLD
Bond TLT
Stock RSP
Don’t lose money
Wolf, I think you are ballsy to do this…but this could work out well. The trick is getting out at the right time. Short term I dig your thinking, but at some point the world is going to realize that global government debt is worthless and they’ll flee to US equities; not because of fundamentals but only because the US has never cancelled it’s currency. The flight will likely bring the whole monetary system crashing down. My opinion is heavily influenced by reading Martin Armstrongs blog. I read you, Armstrong and Zerohedge (selectively) you’re the only three that make any sense. Thank you for all that you do and congrats on having gargantuan balls. I’m not so brave, but did sell my S&P 3xBull ETF at the peak not that long ago, I agree that it’s going to get a whole lot worse before it gets better. Keep up the good work.
Wolf
You know that neither frustration nor fury are good points to start an endeavour from.
Moving beyond positive alternative positions to whatever madness prevails, as you know, never ends well.
Shame on you!!
This is what I’ve been telling my friends. It’s all a bunch of little pieces of paper and they keep printing more. The asset hasn’t changed, just how many little pieces of paper backing it has. Hard assets with low to no debt is where folks probably ought to be.
Shorting the US market might replace Japan as the new widowmaker trade.
Or natural gas 3X ETFs
Best of luck Wolf. I’ve been Charlie Brown trying to kick the “honest markets” football held by Lucy — the Fed and other CBs — far too many times. Every time they pull it away at the last moment and I end up on my back. They pivot on a dime. Maybe they won’t this time…but that’s what I say to myself every single time, and every single time they grin as they yank football away — again. I wouldn’t bet a nickel that the CBs suddenly go all tough love.
Now, if you can show me markets will drop EVEN IF the CBs pivot, pry their jaws open, and shove another $3-$5 trillion down their gullets, well then let’s talk!
You’ll may see that very situation before the end of the year.
It’s great having company Wolf. I too got short. I did it the day the the employment report came out. Couldn’t resist shorting the “it’s a rocket ship” comment. I learned a long time ago that shorting individual companies sucks. Whether it’s Wayfair or Tesla it just doesn’t pay. I’m pretty sure the bear market has not gone into hibernation. Sure enough that I’m willing to bet on it. If anything, we can have a few laughs about it. Your insight is always some of my favorites.
Well, you were right first time, Wolf, so I’m not going to make fun of you. Learned my lesson.
Let’s see, if you are right again.
Good luck!
and….. FFS you tit:
The point to short the market will be psychological watershed when ‘Keep safe with Joe’ salves their pain more than ‘Be free with Donald’.
I mean, for whatever is up there’s sake, do you seriously believe the credit flooding (bar token slowings in the mainstream) is going to stop before that point?!!
I really do respect you, honestly I do, but pull it together again…
I’m a real capitalist market Wolf…I would wholeheartedly agree to short. But..the FED has put training wheels on the stock and bond markets and therefore there will be no massive sell off….just dips and fart that will give the appearance of real market price discovery…but nothing more. I hope you have risked very little of that toilet paper that the FED calls money…
Naked shorts are stupid. You might get lucky, or you could get wiped out. The easy money was going long in March. High end suburban housing is still easy money. Safer to just lever those up.
SocalJim,
I shorted a broad ETF that doesn’t move that much. This is not a “naked short” since I’m not selling options. The risks are not huge. For me to lose 100%, the S&P 500 would have to double, which is not likely over the next few months, and I can over anytime before that happens. I might cover if I’m 10%-20% in the hole. So that’s my exposure. it’s not going to wipe me out. (I’m a risk averse guy).
And I agree with you, the easy money was in March, but March is gone. Now it’s June, so what do you do now?
“Now its June, so what do you do now”
Horse. 100 internet points for anyone who gets the reference.
Well your best argument for shorting was the article previous to this – the fed has gone negative on QE.
But I am a hedgehog investor, so I refuse to use margin in any way. I don’t even buy options. For me it’s go long or stay home.
The thing I hate about shorting is you can be absolutely right and still lose everything because of irrational actors with more margin than you have.
And you could get screwed here by professional money managers who have sat out this rally and are now staring down the end of the quarter. A lot of them are going to try to make the best of a bad quarter by buying into the quarter’s biggest gainers next week just to dress their books.
Will there be more of those buyers than there are pension funds selling stock to rebalance? Will the market ‘notice’ that the fed has stopped QE? Who knows.
But why didn’t you just buy a market put instead if you don’t like shorting?
“But why didn’t you just buy a market put instead if you don’t like shorting?”
Three reasons: fat premium, strike price, and expiration date.
To lose 100% when you short the SPY, the S&P 500 would have to double, which is not likely over the next few months. But I can take a profit of 12% or 15% or 19% when it gets there.
With a put I can’t do that. The market HAS to fall below a certain point by a certain date for me to even make a dime, plus there’s the premium (and they’re very fat right now). If the market gets within a hair of the strike price, I don’t make 19% but I lose 100%.
However, I would never short TSLA, I would only buy puts to protect myself because that stock can go anywhere.
With a broad index ETF, like the SPY, that doesn’t move that much, shorting is the better and cheaper option.
Also I have the cash in my account, so there is no margin interest. And the fees are essentially nil.
I shorted the SPY from this level a couple of weeks ago. I see 2300-2400 in the weeks ahead. Good luck Wolf!
W shorts the entire market, Meanwhile:
“Daytrading Icon Portnoy Now Using Random Scrabble Letters To Pick A Stock”
I don’t play Scrabble but I have a very nice wooden chess board.
I can’t bring myself to short the market, but I am 90% sitting in short term treasuries waiting for a price that future long term sp500 returns look like it’s worth taking the risk.
I keep 10% in stocks for Fed printing insurance in case they just keep getting more extreme in policy actions.
How sad……..the fed may fail…….for the first time. Foreign central banks and others, in a time of crisis, are actually selling Treasuries.
Unfortunately if it does fail we’ll all be in it and experiencing it.
As for Wolf……he is part of what makes a market. I wish the fed understood that……..the fed thinks everyone is special and deserves to make money. They would fit right in at a current elementary or secondary school. The nonsense they teach our children has finally arrived at the adult level.
I’ll stick with…….Physical Gold…….or any hard asset.
Good Luck with da Boyz who own the Casinos, the central banks, the brokers, the regulators, the politicians, key media, tools of the state, HFT computers, 401K and pension plans, and advanced IT systems. Perhaps after elevating markets into the ether on the backs of the shorts and naive in the remarkable ramp since March 23rd, there’s a possibility the trade is aligned with a move that they now perceive to be in their own self interest. Then again, summer solstice is tomorrow… it’s summertime now. And in the words of the greatest camp counselor in the greatest summer camp movie ever, “Meatballs”, maybe all this “Just doesn’t matter!”… Whether you choose to participate, or not, your savings and capital will be transferred into their hands. For that’s the essential nature of QE and real NIRP.
Hope you win, Wolf. Reading this today in Forbes made me nauseous:
20-Year old Robinhood customer commits suicide after seeing a $730,000 negative balance
I don’t short the market. Like a commenter above, I am either long or out.
I think this short will pay off, and in a much shorter time frame than even August or September. The market, in my humble opinion, is literally insane right now, and it can’t continue at this level, and I don’t think it even matters what the Fed does with QE.
I will just point out that the SPY September 18 2020 puts striking at 160 were selling for $59 dollars today. That is a fat premium, but I actually think it is the right way to play this short. If you think the move down is coming almost immediately, the June 30 SPY puts at 274 were selling for the same $59 today.
My strategy is to not to invest in anything these days…. what’s the point (unless you blow the winnings fast…) because we all have a fairly good idea where this ends.
(Tears…)
Isn’t it all smoke and mirrors?
The FED loaded up these SPV’s to do the dirty work for them, so the public will not notice it’s actually the FED behind it. Like Blackrock buying their own and others Junk, subsidized by the FED.
Looking only at the FED sheet is dangerous. These trillions are parked somewhere to be deployd (spawned in gamers terms) when needed.
In contrast to Wolf, i closed most of the few Short positions i had, yesterday, because i believe the stock markets will be helped up until the currency dies. And i don’t dare to time that moment.
I’m long PM’s and mining stocks.
i SOLD a couple of hundred long dates in 21-22 in april/may and have been closing at the 40% mark; also i tag my puts at prices i am happy to eat them at because the tsunami of liquidity coupled with the torrid dollar devaluation to come makes them easy to bail;
also, i am rolling my gld and slv puts up; precious metals are due for two giddy-ups and that will be transferred into the etfs which are only useful for trading and not reality; you cannot pass paper to your kids;
giddy-up #1 on gold is $2000; second it hits that runs to $2200; giddy-up #1 on silver is the ratio of price between gold and silver drops to 80 in a flash as gold giddy up #1 kicks in;
this will occur either this year if election goes blue or early next year things stay the same;
then giddy-up #2 for gold and silver both occur in late 2021 or 22; similar to 2011; gold runs to 3000 and the SGR (silvergold ratio) drops to 50 or even 40 putting silver at 60-70;
rolling the GLD and SLV puts is a kind of a yeoman’s futures play with a lot less on the line
How much you do at any given time depends on your ambition and greed. There’s always plays to make at almost every point in the market: at the bottom, at the top and in the middle.
No risk, no gain.
So the ole’ Cognitive Dissonance Put.
That said, today I entered a small trade of my own to go short the Dow and long Nasdaq with leverage; mostly for entertainment purposes. I call it the ‘COVID Arbitrage’. Here’s my reasoning.
○ The Good: If markets go down then Dow losses (my gain) should out pace the Nasdaq losses
○ The Bad: If markets rise then Nasdaq gains either offset or minimize Dow gains (my loss).
○ The Ugly: If a loss in one position outpaces the gain in the other then the backup plan is to sell profits off the Up position to add more to the Down one to balance them out until there’s a reversal.
Lastly (due to beta decay) if I see a marginal profit between them, I sell both and look for a new entry point. I recognize that this strategy works best when the Dow and Nasdaq are overvalued so is not a trade to put on after markets have sold off in a big way. And that this only works in a tax deferred account without wash sale penalties.
In the event that the Dow falls back to say 22K then I instead go back to my time tested Martingale strategy and start picking up small amounts of my favorite buy-n-hold dividend ETFs to double buy as they get cheaper.
For example, if I have a total of $15K investable income, I buy $1k worth and double that for every 10% my ETF share price falls to allow for a 40% sell-off (this in addition to a Dow already being down 26% off it’s highs). I only keep the biggest / cheapest positions while selling the higher / smaller ones at break-even once markets rebound. If I’m wrong and the price falls more than the anticipated 40% + 26% discount then I simply hold and collect quarterly dividends on the ETFs at major bargain prices.
Through the years I’ve done this trade and each time lowered my cost basis and increased yield to the point where I require a bear market in stocks just to add the tiniest of positions to average down. The biggest risk is that (due to inflation) markets just keep going higher irregardless of the economy; at which point I’ll start reinvesting the dividends.