Household Income Drops from Historic Spike, Spending Bounces off Historic Plunge But Remains Low. Income from wages and salaries remains crushed.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The $2,400 in stimulus that a couple received in April made a great down-payment for a car in May. If it was used as a down-payment, the loan itself multiplied the consumer-spending effect. Instead of spending $2,400 on other stuff, the couple might have spent $24,000 on the car, with rest of the money being borrowed. But it’s the $24,000 that counts as consumer spending in May, and the $2,400 that counted as income in April.
And so, consumer spending in May jumped by 8.2% from April, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $13.16 trillion, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis this morning, as households spent this federal money-from-the-sky. But compared to May last year, spending remained down 9.3%, after having collapsed by a historic 12.6% in April. The May bounce, as magnificent as it was, brought spending back to where it had been in March 2017 and reclaimed only about one-third of the decline since February:
Income is a federal-money-from-the-sky story that has begun to unwind in May and will unwind further in June and July unless more federal manna gets dropped on the people.
Household income in May dropped from April. April was the month when many households had received their stimulus checks – $2,400 per couple and more if they had kids. And those who’d gotten laid off started getting the extra $600 a week in federal unemployment compensation, in addition to their state unemployment compensation. For many laid-off workers, this increased their total unemployment compensation beyond their actual earnings. This combination of stimulus and the extra $600 a week had produced a record spike in household income in April. In May, income began falling back to earth.
In March, income had dropped 2.2% from February because people were getting laid off in mid-March, and the stimulus checks and unemployment checks had not arrived yet. In April, the federal money started dropping from the sky onto the people, and income soared by 10.8% from March.
In May, that federal money was still dropping from the sky, but at a reduced rate as many people had already gotten their stimulus checks, and income dropped by 4.2% from April. In dollar terms, income in May fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $19.84 trillion, from the stunning federal-money-from-the-sky record in April:
Without the stimulus manna, personal income just from wages and salaries had dropped in April by 7.6% to the lowest level since September 2017. In May, it ticked up one tiny bit from those low levels to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $8.73 trillion:
The stimulus funded many things, from food to garden supplies and bicycles. Many of these retail categories have soared in March, April, and May. A lot of it was spent online. Since vacations to distant locations were off the table, this money was mostly spent in the US, though much if it was spent on imported goods.
The stimulus money also allowed people to pay rent and make mortgage payments. The unemployment compensation, particularly the federal $600 a week, also helped households maintain or even increase spending, now that many people were making more money than they’d made while working. This is a bizarre world.
The labor market had a setback. Over 11 million gig workers on unemployment insurance. But four states, including Florida, still can’t process federal PUA claims. Read… “V-Shaped” Recovery Not Now: It Gets Worse, 30.55 Million on Unemployment. Week 14 of U.S. Labor Market Collapse
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Mortgage forbearance jumped for the first time in 3 weeks.
Another bullish sign no doubt.
Dollar is still strong so the fed will keep printing.
The Fed’s balance sheet has now declined for the second week in a row.
Lotta Fed news late in the week,
Volcker rules loosened…then bank payouts/buy backs capped, anybody at top coordinating policies?
The caps probably make some sense (albeit fairly late sense) but the Volcker loosening seems to push in other direction (maybe some regulatory tripwire was quietly set off and rather than amplify issue with public announcement/restriction, it was thought to be better to loosen reg…weird in any event)
To me, it’s pretty obvious what will happen. The Fed can’t simply print money in the future to stimulate the economy. The wealth effect isn’t working. The masses are facing a job and income crisis. The only way to remedy that is with meaningful fiscal policy that has the unwelcome side effect of consumer price inflation. This will result from high spending (stimulus) and continued low production.
This will force the Fed to raise interest rates and destroy asset values, a result that should have been foreseen from the start of this Fed policy debacle.
I think asset prices will drop hard sometime over the next year or two, and stay low for many years, but the timing of these things is hard to predict. Much of it depends on how much patience the public will have as stupid policy decisions drive them into a helpless dependent condition.
Agreed, I’ve been saying the real estate and equity bulls have been popping the champagne way too soon. We’re still in the second inning.
Cash will be king by late 2021, all of 2022.
sc7: How would gold compare with cash, in the next two years?
It will continue to appreciate vis-a-vis major currencies, as it has recently. How could it not, given that the central banks will continue to degrade those currencies in desperate efforts to prop up markets and prevent deflation?
@JLS it’s anyone’s guess.
But here’s how I think about it.
-Every fiat currency will eventually die. Maybe tomorrow, maybe 300 years from now.
-There is no limit to fiat currency units per unit of gold, so the intrinsic value gold in fiat is also unlimited.
– Physical Gold has been a financial asset for thousands of years.
– Maybe gold hits $500, maybe it stays the same, or maybe it hits $50,000. Good to be prepared to benefit no matter what happens.
– Yes it could hit $50,000 but I’m not saying it will or when it may.
– I don’t keep physical gold on my property as it’s a life/safety risk for the family. Be creative how you store it.
We are entering a deflationary period. As a rule, gold falls in value along with other assets during deflation, and increases during inflation.
You cannot spend to buy food unless converted to currency at that time.
GOLD is NOT religion to me, just a TRADE apart from some gold=ETfs (NOT GLD!) ETF and miners. Similar to OIL.
I earn the $$ which more useful in the real world by trading options on gold and miners. If one puts enough, some money & effort in learning OPTIONs as a tool in managing a portfolio, one will NOT fear BEAR.
Money will be made by going against the mkt with proper (tactical trading) hedges in the coming decade, which many are NOT trained, informed or have No inclination or guts since Fed’s put carried the day until this February! Corona is a game changer!
(Been in the mkt since ’82,retired 15 yrs ago)
@ Jdog
Re deflation -disinflation and inflation
It is the EXPECTATION of inflation is more damaging than the inflation itself, at least, initialy.
There is DIS-inflation going on sectors except in the assets in the mkt, education and housing. Many don’t believe the Fed re 2.0% inflation number.
Now look at the debt spending from the Govt since ’09! deficit over 1 trillion, National DEBT 26 T and growing. Fed’s balance sheet is nearly 7 Trillion. The expectation is that Fed continue to print digital $$ out of thin air to combat the ill effects of corona on the economy. DEbt has been used LAVISHLY as a panacea for all the financial problems public/private all over the world.
Fed has stated that ZRP will remain until 2022. The inflation boogey has arisen and the price of gold is inching up. Once breaks the resistance at 1800, next resistance at 1900!
So it is the ‘expectation’ of inflation which is prevailing in the investors mind now, hence GOLD is getting the attention!
I think gold should do well, given the US gov’t should be announcing extended fiscal stimulus shortly via unemployment extensions, cash payments, infrastructure spending, or other forms of bailouts.
I already have 5-10% gold in my portfolio, which has done well, so I am looking for other alternative strategies like holding ST foreign debt (unhedged) or foreign currency. When they announce the next installment of stimulus, the USD should drop some. I’ll also note the US already has much higher deficit spending than any other advanced nation, and I’m surprised the USD has held up so far.
Anybody have some good ideas to hedge the USD? The unhedged bond funds I’ve seen come with a 1% management expense ratio, so that absorbs all your interest income. What I’d really like is a low-cost option.
Yes.
But we can’t give any Federal money to the R states becuase they are the baddies with the mostest Covid new cases to the moon, and B states don’t want to pay for the R state bad choices choices just because R folks want to buy voters.
And we can’t give any Federal money to the B states because they are responsible for their retirement underfunding mess because B folks want to buy voters, and the R’s should have to pay for that, either.
Maybe we should give back all the Federal moneis back to the states and close the Fed govt down. But not the Federal Reserve beucase we need that to make the stocks go up for their next reporting showing we are the mostest wealthy-estist nation of all.
You will realize at some point that the decisions that matter are made by Independents.
The B vs R is a last century feature.
No, by those of us who are reality based :-).
And you will learn at some point that we, the reality based, don’t get to make the decisions. Those who pull the strings of the B vs R do.
As usual, the value of everything is set at the margin. Which is pretty funny as all the votes (of the living at least) converge on 50%.
Funny. I thought we WERE closing down the Federal Gov’t, or at least the parts that matter in fighting the virus.
To me, it’s equally plausible that in the modern economy jobs make things more expensive by increasing the number of middlemen involved. Fiscal policy will be deflationary for CPI and inflationary for asset values as people are just beginning to wrap their heads around what it means for fundamentals not to matter anymore. It means every investment is just another currency. Apple stocks are just another currency competing against gold and REITs. Value is whatever you want it to be. It seems like we may be facing a future of asset hyperinflation, and I don’t know how that’s likely to play out.
‘with meaningful fiscal policy’
Good luck!
Have you NOT noticed that the so required ‘fiscal’ policies have been replaced by MONETARY policies by Fed with insane credit creation & infusion since ’09 if not since 2000? Deficit is now over a Trillion or more and the National debt is 26 T going towards 30T.
Asset prices are slowly going down as the virus is NOT going away, earnings decline, defaults of loans of various kind on the way. Tourist industry including Cruise lines, airlines and hotels are already toast. Mass sport activity/Music festivals+, Broadway shows and big city tours are NOT coming back, any time soon! Absolutely NO fundamentals to support the stocks. Corp credit mkt is supported openly by Fed, for now!
Vaccine news are all hype and will NOT here until mid next year. too much hopium news are being aired by the financial industry! Fed cannot the virus epidemic directly, cannot produce jobs or make earnings grow.
Btw the MKT indexes are NOT reflecting the deterioration of the Economy on the ground. More investors will lose big, than in GFC ( been in the mkt since ’82)
They will print. Not raise rates.
Raising rates creates the problem of interest payments that cannot be paid therefore the defaults occur. That’s too ugly and triggers too many events. Inflation rots from the bottom… more hidden
unfortunately for the rest of the world, they have no other option than the US dollar at the moment. so we’re going to abuse that privilege. As Connolly said years ago “it’s our currency, your problem”
The only saving grace is that gold is only 100% higher than where it was in 1980, so go get some.
Bobber,
As the Fed has stated (and Wolf has reported), interest rates won’t budge from current levels for two years. The Fed will however attempt to start shrinking the balance sheet in the interim. BOE says it will attempt to follow the same blueprint.
But you’re correct that the Fed’s money laundering isn’t providing any benefit (other than to Wall Street). The Fed cannot print jobs or cash flow. $2.7 T conjured out of thin air and GDP likely hasn’t budged and unemployment remains stuck at 20%+.
Yes, fiscal stimulus is required but this Admin is clueless on how to go about this. The (Who) CARES Act tipped the scales at $2.2 T but roughly three quarters of that amount went to Wall St while the serfs got crumbs. Won’t stop the Oval Office nor Congress from proposing another round or two of “stimulus” which will do nothing for the real economy and everything for a number of bank accounts in the Cayman Islands.
Can’t wait to see how the hopium, daytraders, ever so rational market spin this one as positive. So far market is not reacting positive to it but day is still long, might end up closing higher today, if not perhaps Monday, call it a delay reaction. If the number look like this now, with no more money coming on the immediate horizon and more white collar layoffs, things are going to go off the rail the next couple of months.
“And so, consumer spending in May jumped by 8.2% from April, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $13.16 trillion, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis”
Robinhood has spent most of the heisted loot. Some over did it and didn’t consolidate their gains while chilling in the Sherwood forest.
They are over leveraged. The aristocrats have been watching from a distance, and even helping the hood at times recognizing exactly where the most stops were located, and attacking them. This was the high probability play then, but things change.
There are easier picking on the way down for now, and the hood will have to sell to satisfy margin calls.
It is about the money and probabilities; Just ask the machines.
The Sheriff of Nottingham has started to counterattack. He has given orders to aim their arrows between the eyes . No prisoners will be taken
Facebook and Google erased a combined $100 Billion of investors’ value just this morning. Need to print money faster I say.
Time to call Hasbro. Since people aren’t buying Monopoly board games like they used to, they can surely provide some of those paper money printing capacity to help out this country.
Don’t worry, there’s always Shopify.
Now that’s truly a lunatic stock if there’s one. Tesla territory. And if not that, well there’s always Draftkings. No sporting events, but hei no problem, stock price has gone up 200% plus? Every insider’s selling to the Robinhood traders. I wonder if buying stock counts as part of “spending”.
Facebook’s getting hit by multiple companies doing virtue signalling.
Google’s got a huge anti trust hurdle to overcome.
That douche David Portnoy runs a powerful fanboy cult, that surely help explain these lunatic stock popping like it was 1999.
Ah, love the smell of napalm from the market in the morning. Sweet patriotic justice
Well, even if backhanded, it is nice to see an acknowledgment that the markets do occasionally crater…a *lot* of “Fed Saves Rich” posts on this board (to the point of pointlessness, zero incremental value add) and very much crickets when markets do actually fall significantly.
I am very much of the “market is very overvalued” camp…but at least I can acknowledge when mkts move downward in correct direction.
For the more political posters, their empirical observations seem to end at the Party’s edge.
Wolf, is there a way to measure the trend in new unemployment coming from white collar versus the servant economy?
All anecdotal evidence points to a higher % of white collar layoffs moving forward, but haven’t come across data showing it yet.
If the BLS jobs data were trustworthy, there would be interesting data points in it that touch on this topic tangentially and probably provide some clues. But the BLS has been way off last month. When the June jobs data comes out, and if it looks reasonably accurate, I’ll dig into it.
other things in the consumers sky? looking at recent escalations i wonder if damp, tropical, humidity may be a player w/c19 affording some matter for it to stick to and hang in the air/environment longer. what about more arid environments? arizona/cali etc, la south to border has its june gloom fog/marine layer, sf same? Arizona maybe h2o misters in peopled areas? shade those peepers! utah? hmm… hu-mitt-ity? (soy) perhaps that warm sticky feeling we have isnt just from blaming it on the kids after all? and yes, its Friday, and time for someone to buy another round.
I’ll take another,Hit me again Jerome.
He has vaporized the blue pill, but is digitizing out a less potent illusion than in 2008. Collective consciousness not feeling it as much; the black swans are flapping the smoke screen away.
What can be done… to remedy what needs to be remedied?
Here is an oddball prescription that lets each person create and work-out their own solution. And that coincidently benefits others, too.
1. Find and read [Google or any source] at least 2 different accounts of the 1924 “Leopold and Loeb” case. Then read further as much as you want. The result will be to clear your head of a lot of extraneous distractions and collect your attention units . That is a sobering and useful effect.
2.Look-up the words “justice” and “fairness” in any reputable dictionary or two.
3. Consider how justice/fairness, effects the situation.
Change seats or shoes and fairness and justice can have opposite meanings. i,e anarchists and patriots, freedom fighters and terrorists etc…
Layman’s definition of fairness and justice in simple terms: Decision in your favor.
Wolf,
Another great article.
It would be great to know how much “Money from the sky” there is.
When will it run out? Need to know! LOL
The Fed’s plan…..
1) Debauch the currency with Keynesian policies.
2) Destroy people’s propensity to save, and mock the concept of
delayed gratification.
3) Heavily tax productive citizens and businesses.
4) Subsidize nonproductive, shiftless citizens.
5) Destroy existing culture through illegal immigration
6) Prosecute average citizens for minor crimes for profit.
7) Allow wealthy , well connected sociopaths to run governments and escape punishment for crimes committed.
So what does the landscape look like when all 7 steps of the plan have been executed?
Exactly whats going on right now
Destroy people’s propensity to save…
I agree with you TPTB are attempting to do this with the near zero/zero/negative interest rate policy. But I think it doesn’t factor in human behavior properly.
They are stealing from me the income stream my savings is supposed to be generating – it has to be replaced. For me this has meant two things.
1. I’m 70 but as yet have not started withdrawing from my IRA. If zirp had never occurred I would have started withdrawing when I turned 62.
2. I have determined that I can get by on 2/3 of my Social Security check. The remaining 1/3 is being added to my savings to help compensate for zirp.
So, i my case, zirp is having the exact opposite effect of what was intended.
Either human behavior is contrary to the goals of zirp or I’m brain damaged.
When problems mount in every direction, society has a choice to face those problems or to ignore them. The easiest path to to take is to rationalize them away or pretend they don’t exist. Create an entirely new genre of fake-believe that spends it’s entire time discussing topics that are totally irrelevant to the major problems at hand. All to to extrapolate the impossible and give the sheeple a false sense of confidence.
RR, I am 76 with a real ill 75 year old wife. We can’t quite make it on SS alone so we are pulling from our IRA’s. No pensions here. We used to be able to cover our IRA RMDs with dividends and interest generated within, but that’s not the case anymore.
So we are really feeling the effects of ZIRP. Plus, DW’s prescription costs are increasing rapidly (screw you drug companies!). We are both on Medicare with good supplemental plans and that is a blessing, but those premium costs are getting higher each year. We pay more now for medical coverage than when we were both working.
Fortunately, the bureaucrats haven’t figured out how to legally kill us yet, but they are working on making us poorer.
So sorry to hear things are tougher for you. I did not mean to imply that everyone was able to do what I’m doing. I’m a life long bachelor and in great health. It’s easy for me to tighten my belt as only I suffer the consequences.
My point about human behavior applied to your case would be this. You don’t have the luxury to do what I’m doing. But if you did, would you or wouldn’t you?
Don’t give up hope! I believe what TPTB are doing is creating a deflationary maelstrom. Prices are about to become much lower real soon. You and your wife have purchasing power in the form of your IRAs. All you have to do is survive TPTB and you’ll be able to spit on their grave.
Regarding IRA RMDs – I lucked out! This year was to be my first but TPTB upped the age to 72. Seems they don’t want me withdrawing IRA funds from the markets. I think that’s how close to the precipice I think we are… HANG IN THERE!!!
“prescription costs are increasing rapidly”
One thing to look into is the “family” of medications someone is prescribed.
It is very common for 5 or 6 chemically similar FDA approved drug alternatives to exist…but be patented over a spread of 8 to 10 years.
Unfortunately, drug companies, drug reps, and all too many Drs. work very hard at keeping the maximum number of patients on the “latest and greatest” of patent meds, while very similar off patent generic alternatives exist
Statins are a good example…but it applies to various high blood pressure meds, biotech anti inflammatories, etc.
The drug companies aren’t dummies…they know how to reverse engineer meds and develop analogue drugs…which should create more competitive price pressure than it usually does.
One smallish comfort…
The internet tends to promote a much higher level of gvt transparency, which tends to work against the long-standing operational pathologies of the past.
Unfortunately, the internet may have come around 20 years too late for the US.
Before the internet, there were really just the MSM sphincters, squeezing out a fairly uniform pro-statist narrative that saw perpetual gvt growth (regardless of pathology) as the only “enlightened” solution for almost any problem.
Florida reported almost 9,000 new COVID cases, setting a new record. Am not sure where hospital spending fits in. Some insurance plans pay less than 100%. A hospital in Homestead reached capacity days ago. In Houston they started sending adults to a children’s hospital. An Oregon hospital has enough beds, but not enough staff as some staff left to help in the city. People crossing state lines to work may not have earned enough quarters employment to collect unemployment in the new state, if they become laid off.
Another conflicting signal? Freighwaves is reporting that freight volumes have been bursting. “Large asset-based carriers have begun to rapidly reject contracted freight. This is putting upward pressure on spot rates”
Restocking wave? Customers putting purchases on credit cards?
The retail stores around here are jammed with people buying all kinds of goods. CC cards are good and with some, you can get 1.5 – 2% back.
Anticipating another lockdown, load up on products for curbside pickup maybe?
I think that’s what is going on around here right now (we are in the Houston, TX area).
Things are becoming very serious. The world can remain evil and disgusting longer than we can stay alive. A person does need to to have the discipline to walk away and prioritize their time and energy in a sustainable way or get sick and die from the constant bombardment of modern culture and technology. The mind of man or any sentient being was not designed to integrate this many perspectives this fast. It is unsustainable and for your own sanity you have to learn your limits before the violation of them desrtoys you.
There are a lot of people in for a very rude awakening in the near future.
I don’t hear a lot of bobbing head parrots chirping about the consumer being +70% of the economy. I am waiting for the “green shoots of recovery” theme to start making a delusional debut soon. I really miss Big Ben and the fond memories of “moral hazzards” and “normalizing” interest rates and “tightening” and withdrawing liquidity , as one parrot of days past on msnbc said ,”sopping it up like gravy with a biscuit ” . I literally watched , in real time, Big Ben and the Fed kill the gold rally at $1900 with them whoppers.It’s amazing what you miss from the “good old days.” My wife and I felt a little un-deserving of the $2400 we received . We don’t feel that way now. Gimme.
‘Consumers being +70% of the economy’
Apparently 50% of the that (70%) is done by top 10% with 88% of Wall St wealth( h/t Charles H Smith).
The bottom 80-90% consumption is predominantly DEBT dependent! When the showers of easy-peasy’ stops or reduced, one will get a clear picture out of the all distorted feed back by the Trillions of Money being thrown. But Fed cannot create jobs or make the earnings go up!
My guess is the reversion to mean continues in June with a drop of another 4% in personal income, and a moderation of the consumer spending increase to around 2%. With no more $1200 stimulus payments and with additional unemployment stimulus ending in July, the markets and economy are looking at a crash if no additional fiscal and monetary action is taken. With the increasing Covid numbers accelerating the dynamic, the questions are (1) how far are the markets looking ahead?, and (2) when will the Fed provide some more juice?.
Interesting experiment Wolf…trying to hit her rudder? Naval Intelligence has a flotilla assembling to track her and move in for the kill. Planning to write “10 Easy Ways to Sink the Bizmark” or just edging for a simple Distinguished Flying Cross nomination? Let’s hope she’s not just laying smoke trails for an evasive maneuvering.
Non-related ; My Wife said I spend too much time on this site.This coming from some-one who responds to the “ding” of her I-Phone as if it were a feeding cycle in a Behavorial Electrified Floor Cage for lab mice. I don’t think Wolf is shocking me to visit his site …..YET. I only have a flip phone.