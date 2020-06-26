Mall Giant Intu Collapses Into Bankruptcy

A zombie well before the pandemic, the UK company had racked up huge debts to finance rapid growth in a sector that had started shrinking some time ago.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
Intu Properties, which owns 17 malls in the UK, including nine of the 20 biggest, and partially owns three in Spain, has fallen into administration, a form of bankruptcy under UK law, after talks with its myriad creditors collapsed on Friday afternoon. Worth £13 billion at its peak over a decade ago, Intu is Britain’s biggest corporate casualty of the virus crisis so far, though its problems predated Covid’s arrival. Its demise leaves 132,000 jobs, both at the company and in the thousands of stores it hosts at its malls, on the line, as well as some £4.5 billion of debt.
Intu had until 11:59 p.m. Friday night to convince seven of its lenders to accept yet more covenant waivers on £600 million of loans. But those lenders refused to be swayed. They knew that Intu, which had only managed to collect 10% of its second-quarter rents by the due date, according to sources cited by The London Evening Standard, would never be able to repay the debt it owed.
This year alone, the company had £190 million of debt maturing and £93 million of swaps payable, compared to £168 million of cash and £129 million of other available funding facilities. Things would get particularly hairy thereafter, with £920 million of debt coming due in 2021, followed by £780 million in 2022, £1.03 billion in 2023 and £670 million in 2024.
Mid-morning Friday, Intu reported that “insufficient alignment and agreement [had] been achieved on such terms.” Hours later, it announced it had appointed three administrators at KPMG.
Before that, the company’s shares nose-dived in a near-perfect straight line from almost worthless (four pence a piece) to nearly totally worthless (just over one pence a piece). In early afternoon, the Financial Conduct Authority decided to suspend the listing the shares. Shortly after, the London Stock Exchange suspended the trading of those shares, at which point the company’s market value was just £24 million.
“The significance of Intu’s collapse “cannot be understated,” said Richard Lim, chief executive of Retail Economics. The coronavirus lockdown is speeding up a trend towards buying more consumer goods online, he said. “It’s going to be a really, really tough challenge. There’s no getting away from the fact we have too much retail space.”
And many of the occupants of that retail space are no longer paying their rents. Commercial landlords in the UK received just 18% of what they were owed by their last quarterly rent collection date (June 24), according to data collected by Re-Leased, the cloud-based commercial property management platform. That’s even lower than the 24% collected by the March quarterly rent day, laying bare the growing pains being felt by commercial real estate tenants, particularly the non-essential retailers that were forced to close between March 23 and June 15.
Their loss has been e-commerce’s gain. After years of gradual incremental growth, online spending surged to new highs during lockdown. By May, online sales accounted for 33.4% of retail spending in the UK (unlike US retail figures, this measure does not include motor vehicles and pharmaceutical products), compared with 19.6% in April, according to the Office for National Statistics.
“In many ways, the pandemic is an accelerator, and will really have forced change that would have taken five years or more to happen now,” retail analyst Mr Hyman told BBC News.
The UK’s brick-and-mortar retail meltdown was already well under way before Covid’s arrival, as a toxic cocktail of factors — high rents, low profitability, online competition, low consumer confidence and spending power, among others — took its toll on both the high street and the mall. A total of 117,000 retail jobs were lost and 14,500 stores were closed in 2019 alone as a result of brick-and-mortar retail companies hitting the wall or simply cutting costs in a desperate bid to stay afloat, according to a report published by the Centre for Retail Research.
The impact of wave after wave of store closures on the financial health of Intu — which had racked up huge debts to finance rapid growth in a sector that had started shrinking some time ago — was too much to bear. In 2019, it registered losses of £2 billion as many of its tenants either shut stores or ceased trading altogether. The value of its property assets had fallen 33% in little over two years. Its only chance of staving off bankruptcy was to raise new funds. It needed at least £1.3 billion.
It had only two ways of raising that much money: One, selling off its most valuable UK properties, but demand for malls was not exactly strong. In 2019, shopping center transactions hit their lowest level since 1993. Or two, raising fresh capital from investors. But this was an impossible task, given its shares had already collapsed to almost zero and the sector it was in — brick-and-mortar retail — was in the deepest depression and had the bleakest prognoses.
Now, the company is in administration. Its 2,500 employees, some of whom were furloughed during the lockdown, face a deeply uncertain future, So, too, do the 130,000 people who work in the thousands of shops housed in Intu’s malls. Intu insists that the underlying group operating companies remain unaffected and all shopping centers will continue to trade. But those decisions will no longer be up to Intu.
The new owners of Intu’s assets are Intu’s creditors — mainly its banks — and they will want KPMG to sell off those assets as quickly as possible. And in a market that has essentially stopped moving, that can only mean one thing: bargain basement prices of those properties, which will further depress asset values in the sector. And that is the last thing other large retail property owners such as Hammerson and Landsec, which face similar problems to Intu — including non-paying tenants, plunging asset values and rising losses — need right now. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
Owner of a small cafe that specializes in fine cakes and sandwiches tells me: “We’ll be lucky if we get half the normal number in July and August.” It’s now “all about damage control.” Read… Barcelona’s Epic Tourism Boom Is Over, Now the Crisis Begins: My Walk to the Beach
Can’t recall when I’ve been to a mall the last time, but I hope people will find a way to utilize those enormous spaces well. I assume most Intu properties would make great Amazon warehouses.
The only way malls will return is if the service level is at the level of the Japanese.
In the rest of the world, the customer is king is just a slogan. In Japan they breath and live that philosophy.
Exactly. People are willing to shop at places where they can get excellent advice and a great experience that takes into account that people can go to Amazon. Malls in Asia are like that, and they are doing well.
Agreed. The only thing physical stores can beat their online competitors at is customer service and they can’t even manage do that. In fact customer service in stores is the at the lowest level i have ever seen. They deserve to go under.
Malls will only revive if they can deliver the goods we want, faster than the internet. And that’s only if we are willing get off our a$$es to go pick them up!
Someone will buy the malls cheap and turn into housing developments.
See Vallco Park in Cupertino, right next to Apple.
True in the long term. But new developments will be competing with a large supply of foreclosed housing over the next few years. So society may be faced with an ugly if not dystopian quandary: large homeless encampments, placed there by government directives, in the parking lots just outside empty malls – malls with, after minor modifications (and a governmental willingness to ignore certain safety codes), the ability to provide shelter, bathing facilities, government/health services, food courts, access to bus routes and, I’m sure, free WiFi internet access. Hell, some of the parking lots might make nice community gardens if our government really takes an interest. The WiFi (with a 30″ screen at the end of each bunk bed, earbuds and perhaps a streaming service tossed in) will be an important societal tranquilizer. At least this seems to be the case judging from the coping evidence of the past 4 months. Seattle should try this now, exchanging a dead mall for the return of the “autonomous zone” to allow the protesters to form their own caliphate as a test area. And, this being a national test site, Seattle would be smart to pay for some Hollywood producers to come in and get the optics just right. Lots of options.
Given the US has 23 sq ft of B&M retail space per capita, and the UK has only 5, I’m a little surprised UK retail is also crashing in the face of e-commerce (yea, Covid pushed UK B&M over the edge, but they were already standing on the edge).
This probably means US B&M retail has a whole lot further to fall.
One thing the US Covid lock-down has taught me (and I’m somewhere between B&M retail agnostic to hostile) is American culture is conditioned to “go out”. However, many current venues (B&M shopping, movie theaters, et al) are just plain gross (how anyone survives eating the unadulterated crap at mall food courts is a mystery). The door is certainly wide open for new concepts.