“V-Shaped” Recovery Not Now: It Gets Worse, 30.55 Million on Unemployment. Week 14 of U.S. Labor Market Collapse

Had a setback. Over 11 million gig workers on unemployment insurance. But four states, including Florida, still can’t process federal PUA claims.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
This unemployment crisis is shape-shifting, and some states are still trying to catch up with the torrent of unemployment claims, and some states still haven’t figured out how to process unemployment claims under federal programs, including Florida. And so, after three weeks of improving, the data tracking the unemployment crisis got worse.
The total number of people who continued to receive unemployment compensation in the week ended June 20 under all state and federal unemployment insurance programs combined, including gig workers, rose to 30.55 million people (not seasonally adjusted), according to Labor Department data this morning. This is up by 1.3 million people from the prior week (29.26 million), and the second-highest ever, just below the record during the week ended May 23. V-shaped recovery not now:
Even while workers in restaurants, bars, retail stores, hotels, hair salons, etc. are getting called back to work, it’s corporate jobs that are getting axed now. Layoffs at small companies happen quietly, and we rarely see them in the news. But layoffs at big companies make the news, such as Macy’s announcement today that it will lay off 3,900 staff in corporate and management areas, even as it’s bringing back store employees. This is one of the ways in which the unemployment crisis is shape-shifting.
Torrent of new state unemployment claims continues.
Not seasonally adjusted, 1.457 million initial claims under state programs were processed in the week ended June 20, up from 1.433 million initial claims a week ago. These are newly laid-off people who filed their initial unemployment claims that week. While a fraction of the 6-million range in late March, it is still more than twice the magnitude of the spikes during the prior unemployment crises in 1982 and 2009.
The number of people who continue to claim unemployment benefits after having filed their initial claim under state programs at least a week earlier are considered the “insured unemployed.” These “continued claims” under state programs fell to 17.92 million in the current week (rom 18.65 million in the prior week).
This decline in continued claims under state programs shows that more people who’d received state unemployment benefits were called back to work than people were newly laid off.
Federal programs: continued unemployment soars.
Under Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which covers gig workers, 728,120 initial claims were processed by 46 states in the week ending June 20.
Four states still have not figured out how to process these federal claims – down from six states last week. Eventually, they will figure it out, which will boost PUA claims. These four states are:
- Florida
- Georgia
- New Hampshire
- West Virginia.
In total, 11.046 million gig workers continue to receive unemployment compensation for at least one week under the PUA program, up by 1.76 million from 9.374 million a week earlier. Gig workers now account for 36% of total state and federal unemployment rolls.
Under Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which covers people who have exhausted all rights to regular state and federal unemployment compensation programs, total continued claims fell to 851,983.
But 14 states have not yet processed any claims under the PEUC program, including, Florida.
Other federal unemployment programs include those that cover federal employees (15,339 continued claims) and Newly Discharged Veterans (12,483 continued claims).
Why I use “not seasonally adjusted” data?
I switched to reporting only not-seasonally adjusted data for unemployment claims weeks ago for three reasons:
- Seasonal adjustments were not designed for a crisis of this magnitude, and the results went haywire, with far larger unemployment claims in March and April than realistic.
- The Labor Department revises seasonally adjusted data heavily the following week, and what you reported the prior week is then wrong. Not-seasonally adjusted data is not revised the following week.
- The Labor Department does not seasonally adjust unemployment claims under federal programs (PUA, PEUC, etc.). To add them to state claims, all data must be “not seasonally adjusted.”
What does all this mean?
Despite the deterioration in “continued claims” under state and federal programs, I’m still fairly confident that in sheer numbers of UI claims, the unemployment crisis bottomed out in May. But there are some complicating issues and shifts….
Seasonal factors. A small part of the damage we saw today was due to seasonal factors – meaning they’re real layoffs but they happen every year during this week in June – according to the Labor Department. Based on seasonal factors, the Labor Department “expected” an increase in initial claims of 53,913 from the prior week. The actual increase was 24,346 claims. So in the DOL’s theory, and rounded as it does, this week’s initial state claims showed a seasonally adjusted “28,000” improvement over the prior week. Be that as it may.
The shape-shifting crisis: Retail and restaurant employees, and some hotel employees, are getting called back while corporate jobs are disappearing. This trend will continue. Big companies, including airlines, have already announced layoffs for the coming months.
States and municipalities are slow in laying off people, but the process has started. Budgets are in terrible shape, and everyone is counting on a federal bailout. But layoffs or shortened work hours, or partial furloughs (such as four days a month) are now being worked on around the country. Some of them have already happened. Many of them are well-paid jobs.
Beyond the official Data Chaos: Now there are 30.55 million people officially getting paid unemployment insurance, and they remained unemployed, and they’re looking for a job, according to the DOL today.
There are many people who are eligible for unemployment insurance whose claims have not yet been processed, including by the four states that have not yet processed any PUA claims and the 14 states that have not yet processed any PEUC claims. So the total should be well over 30.55 million people.
If all claims had been processed under all programs, the total on the unemployment rolls might be over 31 million. This would amount to over 19.6% of the labor force. In other words, the unemployment rate based on those on those receiving state or federal UI would be 19.6%.
In addition, there are people who lost their work who are not eligible for any unemployment benefits. And when they’re added to the total unemployed, the unemployment rate goes over 20%.
This is far higher than the nonsense the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported for May (13.3% without error, and over 16% with error). The BLS has simply fallen off the deep end with its unemployment reporting.
“Even though we are far from seeing an end to the pandemic, home prices are on the rise. Applications for home mortgages shot up 12.7% last week, and according to recent reports from from the National Association of Realtors the pent-up demand for homes combined with historically-low interest rates and a lack of inventory means prices are expected to climb over the next few months…I’ve specialized in selling homes in this area for over 20 years, and I fully appreciate the impact that this Covid-19 situation has had on our market.”
Quote from an email I received on 6/19/20 from a realtor in Cambridge, MA. Could be true for Cambridge, not sure about the rest of “this area”.
San Diego homes in the 500-700 range lasting only days on the market with multiple offer scenarios and bidding wars.
“I’ve specialized in selling homes in this area for over 20 years, and I fully appreciate the impact that this Covid-19 situation has had on our market.”
You know, as long as you’re able to make more money what’s not to appreciate about 140k dead and 30M+ unemployed. real estate agents, please lump them in the same group as greasy used car salesman, loan officers from GFC.
“Even though we are in the middle of a pandemic, home prices are on the rise. Applications for home mortgages shot up 12.7% last week according to a survey we just made up, and according to recent reports from the people who never even saw the last bubble in real estate happening and generally lie about everything, the National Association of Realtors says pent-up demand for homes combined with historically-low interest rates( now in their second decade) and a lack of people willing to sell and go somewhere else to overpay for a roof over their heads, must mean prices for greater fools are expected to climb over the next few months…I’ve been ripping off people in this area for over 20 years by continually asking more and more for essentially older run down crap shacks that any one with an IQ over 1 would know are the largest source of malinvestment a country has ever seen , and I fully hope the impact Covid-19 has on prices only make them go no where but up and up.”
SuzeB,
“Applications for home mortgages shot up 12.7% last week,…”
That’s outdated. Yesterday (Jun 24), the MBA published its new reported, and mortgage applications fell 4%.
So the white collar job carnage is starting now. Then you have this Freaking market, so predictable. 1.5M new filed worse than expected and still trying to bounce off from negative today…Let the reality disconnect go on as long as possible.
As for housing, good luck to those people FOMO bought just now because they either don’t think the job loss will affect their high paying white collar job or they got Trust funds to burn through. Either way with so much uncertainty and we’re still barely in the first or second innings , just boggles my mind why someone will want to sign a 15 to 30 years commitment when you can’t even see the landscape 6 months out.
I also wonder how much of the work from home thing is just treading water waiting to see how things will develop. I ride my bike through acres and acres of suburban office complexes that are leased by Nike. They are all painted Nike colors , have flags and each building has a name like “just do it.” Since the the first shutdown they have all been completely empty, with only an occasional janitor or window washer. There has been no return trickle of spaced out workers. I am assuming that all these employees are working from home because Nike has not announced any layoffs. Maybe they are waiting to get todays earnings report out of the way before they start the layoffs, but it sure seems strange to me.
What? Still no funding for Crapco and Buildco to dismantle the worthless junk piles and start construction of what is needed? Will we beat these swords into plowshares, or just use the metal to make chain link fences to contain the hoards? Bad News II, coming to a theatre near you? Uncertainties are rising. Expectations do not correlate.
Just look at Worldometer. It’s coming back.
How anyone can look at that and not see before your eyes, we have the worst response and worst healthcare system, escapes me. It’s not like it’s even a close call or something. We LEAP off the screen as worst.
We should have never tried to “stop it” in the first place, what hubris.
There is no “stopping it”.
Mr. Knoss,
That’s a moronic statement. No one tried to “stop it.” The strategy has been from day one to SLOW the spread (for very obvious reasons).
I’m not sure what data is being referred to.
The US is on the high side in terms of bad medical outcomes per capita but it’s not the worst in any category in per capita terms as far as I can tell.
Sweden is an interesting case. They only did partial shutdown and public policy response. Their death rates were higher than most European countries, but not as high as the highest.
It is very difficult to analyze the data.
DOD is downsizing, most since Cold War ended, and a reference which goes back to the economy in the 1970s, post Vietnam, post impeachment, post loss of faith in government. Fed lowered rates to offset the unemployment surge. Inflation in RE and gold and gasoline. Where’s Jerry Ford?
Sadly, I think pandemic fatigue has set in and the majority of people are willing to write off 1%-5% of the population.
Florida and the three other states have never processed the claims so the unemployed could receive the additional $600 per week? What’s the deal with Florida with their vote counting and bookkeeping? Are they having continual Sun Stroke? Gargling with bleach? Sharknado?
A few years back the state govt in FL fired all their IT workers and hired H1Bs mostly from India. I guess they saved money.
This is the entire problem with the misuse of H-1B. The people who deserve the blame aren’t the ones who got the H-1Bs, they are as much victims as the people who lost their jobs. After all, at the end of their tenure, they just get kicked out for the next pool of seekers from India.
It the decision makers who thought this would be a good idea that needs to be fired.
They’re processing claims under state programs (though they may still be behind), and therefore the people getting UI under state programs would get the $600.
What they’re not processing are claims by gig workers and others that are covered under separate federal programs, but not state programs. Over one-third of all continuing claims are by gig workers, and in Florida and three other states, they’re still not getting their money.
Wolf,
For the states that haven’t figured out the Federal portion of the rules, are the unemployed going to get benefits backdated? Because doesn’t that program end in July? (I may be mixing things up here since there seem to be a few different programs)
I certainly should hope so since it would be horribly unfair otherwise.
I hope so. This whole thing is weird. How can a big state like Florida not process these PUA claims three months into the crisis?!
Its all by design. If people can’t file for unemployment then they cannot receive unemployment and this reduces costs for companies. These issues have been noted as far back as 2015.
Its 2020 and Florida is using paper forms.
Wolf,
Thanks for the weekly update. I went through the GFC in Florida and the media never talked about the millions unemployed in Florida. They only mentioned them when benefits were extended, even though, almost nobody qualified for the benefits, we didn’t. It was a truly terrible time and the worst affected were barely acknowledged. This is why I started commenting, because the news about people like me wasn’t getting out.
Petunia,
As I mentioned elsewhere here, I just don’t understand how a big state like Florida can be so lackadaisical in processing unemployment claims — especially under the federal PUA program, which Florida doesn’t even pay for. Paying the unemployed is good for the economy and local businesses and landlords and taxes. It just doesn’t make sense.
That’s in addition to the personal/family trauma that not receiving unemployment benefits can cause.
Despite Tech getting all the glory, the biggest drivers of employment growth across the U.S. since the 2008 crash has been the health care industry , partially driven by Obamacare and the higher education sector driven by government backed student loans. Both these sectors are facing huge headwinds in the Covid crisis and will certainly see growing job losses for some time to come.
These clowns are going all out to ensure this bubble will be the biggest you have ever seen in your lifetime. Volcker rule just relaxed so now banks can do more more of their funny business, things that brought us to the grind before GFC…good times, I mean what can go wrong with that? At this point, why even have the SEC? They have been toothless all these years anyway…let’s just disband SEC and disguise it as ultimate freedom for the people and in the good spirit of self regulation of wall street, cause we all know how well self regulation or “doing the right thing” works out for private companies and financial industry.
The head of SEC has been nominated to be head prosecutor of Manhattan. Can he do both jobs at once? Rhetorical question
The idea is to make sure that neither job gets done. That’s how I read it 😂
Extremely efficiently.
He won’t be recusing himself from current investigations, so he will just close them. Job done.
Look how fast Flynn’s case went away once Barr got involved.
The problem with the previous guy, he was getting the wrong half of the job done!
There’s simply too much uncertainty to be able to predict the outcome in other than general terms.
We are only a few months into this pandemic and whether or not a successful vaccine can be produced or not is up in the air.
The odds are against it, something like the ‘flu vaccine might be possible where producers make a guess about which strain will show up each fall.
However we it will take months and likely more than a year to produce sufficient quantities to make a difference.
And if Covid-19 does what the ‘flu did in 1918-1919 it’s “Katy bar the door.”
There will be huge effects on CBRE and high rise residential properties, rents are already falling substantially in Sonoma County as short term rentals turn into long term rentals and we will see a spike in foreclosures due to Job losses and business failures.
That’s pretty much going to be true across the USA.
A “V” shaped recovery is not going to happen, the question is how bad will it get?
No one CAN know at this point, it’s simply too early.
Very bad seems highly likely and horrific is not out of the question.
We do not have a functioning Federal Government and that’s not just Trump.
Of these 30 Million Unemployed (So far) most had low paid service jobs and no reserves.
Many will become homeless if our glorious and beloved leaders do not pull their lips off of their donors A$$e$ and do something about this issue very soon.
It’s an election year, there’s a pandemic on, the populace is scared and angry.
Add a few Million newly homeless to the picture and the odds of extremely serious social unrest are 100%.
Real Estate again.
Median prices down at least 25% if things go reasonably well.
How soon?
I don’t know, sooner is likelier than later, however I flat do not know.
I’ve been watching my market daily for 15 years and for the first time I do not have a good “Feel” for what’s happening.
Be lucky, stay safe
Durable goods orders surged … evidence of growth? Helicopter money got dumped on some people more than others. Stocks rallied again.
David Hall,
Here’s your “surge” in durable goods. They’re down 18% from a year ago
I figure PPP/PUA is running out of gas so closings are happening again. Very little reason to stay in business with the pandemic not over. Also shows how overrated UC’s are in terms of spending and hiring in the long run. Ditto state budgets whichs shortfalls are shrinking again as reopenings occur.
I have an honest question,.What is the definition of “Bottoming Out” ? Is it when the rate passes through a certain,value as it is approaching Zero or is it when the number of jobs lost offsets the number gained? Or, is it neither. The acceleration of gravity on a mass “bottoms out” at terminal velocity but the mass remains falling unless countered.
When the number of unemployed (for example, the number of recipients of UI) no longer increases — but when it stays flat or decreases.
Bottoming out is simply hitting the low point of the curve. It can happen at any number, after which the curve trends up.
