Plot Thickens on End of QE & Start of Shedding Assets

Fed leads in trimming its balance sheet; Bank of England governor publishes the reasoning for central banks to shed assets – before raising interest rates. A big shift!
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Fed has been cutting back for weeks on its asset purchases, and on its last weekly balance sheet, its total assets actually fell by $74 billion. Now Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey published a piece on Bloomberg Opinion today in which he wrote that these massive central-bank balance sheets – he was talking in global terms – “mustn’t become a permanent feature.”
“As economies recover, it’s likely that some of the exceptional monetary stimulus will need to be withdrawn,” he said. And this shedding of part of the bonds that had been purchased would happen before the central bank raises interest rates, he said.
This is the opposite of how the Fed did it last time: It started raising rates in December 2015 and started shedding Treasury securities and MBS in October 2017.
This time, the Fed front-loaded $2.8 trillion in QE and has already started shedding some of it even as FOMC members don’t see interest rate hikes through 2022. This is a big shift, of reducing the balance sheet first, and then raising rates.
In Bailey’s piece, there was no word of negative interest rates or yield curve control. What he is saying is that the balance sheet became the primary tool for adding stimulus and will become the primary tool for withdrawing stimulus, as interest rates remain near-zero.
And he is saying that the BOE’s balance sheet isn’t going to stay this massive for long and that it will undo some of the accommodation as the economy figures out where the new normal is.
The Fed is leading. The BOE is publishing the reasoning for other central banks to do the same.
Bailey started out doing the same thing that Fed chair Jerome Powell has been doing for weeks: patting central banks on the back for the massive money-printing binge that was designed from get-go to make sure asset holders wouldn’t have any skin in the crisis, that they’d get bailed out lock, stock, and barrel. Bailey emphasized how important it is for central banks to act independently and freely to bail out whoever they want to.
Central banks have “made big decisions and implemented them rapidly in the face of an unparalleled crisis, coordinating with governments to maximize policy effectiveness,” he wrote. “This capacity to act must be reinforced and not mistakenly called into question.”
Yup, don’t even think about reining in central banks. And suddenly he pulls the rug out from under any hopes for QE infinity.
“But the financial system mustn’t become reliant on these extraordinary levels of reserves,” he said.
Asset purchases of all types – such as the Fed’s buying Treasury securities, MBS, corporate bonds, junk bonds, and the like – end up in a huge pile of assets on the Fed’s balance sheet, and they also engender a huge of pile of “reserves,” which is cash that the banks have put on deposit at the central bank, and that the central bank carries as a liability.
For the Fed, “excess reserves” have surged during QE-1, QE-2, and QE-3. Then they began to unwind through mid-2019. This includes the period during which the Fed began shedding assets. During the repo market bailout starting in mid-September 2019, these reserves rose again – and that was one of the stated solutions to the repo market issues. When the repo market bailout ended on January 1, 2020, reserves flattened. Then in mid-March, the Fed unleashed the money-printer’s fury, and reserves skyrocketed:
These reserves held at the central bank, that resulted during the asset-buying binge, “are the ultimate liquid assets,” Bailey wrote.
“But the role of central bank reserves shouldn’t always be taken for granted,” he said.
“Rather than having to keep relying on central bank support for all aspects of the financial system, we need a robust assessment of the latter’s weaknesses,” he said. “The role of money market funds, and the risks to financial markets that they posed at the height of the disorder, is one area to examine.”
“Finally, the current scale of central bank reserves mustn’t become a permanent feature,” he said.
“As economies recover, it’s likely that some of the exceptional monetary stimulus will need to be withdrawn, including by reducing reserves,” he said.
But there are limits as to how far the balance sheet could be trimmed. “This wouldn’t take us back to the very low levels of reserves before the financial crisis, which sometimes failed to recognize the role they play in ensuring the stability of the financial system.”
Central-bank balance sheets need to be trimmed down because “elevated balance sheets could limit the room for maneuver in future emergencies,” he said.
And the big shift: Reduce the balance sheet first, before raising interest rates – which is the opposite of what the Fed did last time. Now, according Bailey, the BOE at least would do it in the opposite direction:
“When the time comes to withdraw monetary stimulus, in my opinion it may be better to consider adjusting the level of reserves first without waiting to raise interest rates on a sustained basis,” he said.
And the fact that he didn’t even mention negative interest rates indicates that the BOE is not seriously weighing them, after the Fed has already taken them off the table.
The Fed shifts to propping up consumption rather than asset prices, and its total assets decline. Read... Fed Ends QE, Total Assets Drop. Liquidity Injection Ends
The Fed is worse than me when it comes to budget. Zero discipline.
Like I posted previously…if…IF the Fed insists on making the stocks go up, better it should just buy stocks and be done with it, rather than stinking up the whole world wide darn economy and pervasive redistributuib of wealth in every corner with ZIRP and QE.
The intermediary transactional costs of making the stocks go up with QE & ZIRP are phenomenal and QE and ZIRP carry with then highly socially destructive affects. The transactional costs of buying stocks are minimal. The Fed should just buy the darn stocks and end the charade.
Much better: let the equities and real estate market collapse. The environment needs American households to stop consuming like drunken sailors ASAP. Nothing is more effective than a massive double crash to achieve this. We will all benefit from a livable planet.
Siberia is burning as we speak, it’s almost game over without a double massive crash that forces Americans’ consumption levels down to South American levels. There’s no other way.
But if you don’t throw the the banks a bone with the transaction fees, how could they survive? They would have to offer 24% revolving credit instead of 22.99%.
Fed shouldn’t be buying stocks either. What needs to happen is all mega holders need to call their hand. Who is solvent, who is not solvent and who can become solvent is the question. Those not solvent need to be declared bankrupt and the company goes into receivership on behalf of the bond holders. The bond holders should have a chance to reorganize the company with different diectors and executives. Those who can become solvent need to enter into high dose mediation between their bond holders and creditors to come up with a plan to get the company back on track. If bond holders dont meet the goals of the mediation agreement, they are declared bankrupt. If creditors breach, monetary offset on the debt.
All of this financial manipulation eventually leads to civil unreset and war because the imbalances affect every day life, every moment of every day. We have been seeing this play out in real time over the last 20 years, not to mention 2020, the year of years.
When you say negative rates are off the table, do you mean for the “foreseeable” future? I find these things off the table until they become suddenly on the table.
When rates eventually rise what happens to their massive treasury holdings, lose value on the longer dated issues?
Looks like the fed, with coordination from the other important cbs, are trying to find a sweet spot with regards to how much excess liquidity is in the system. Might expect to see weeks of shedding accompanied with weeks of expanding over the next year.
Its hard to tell which way it goes with central banks effectively conering markets across the globe.
Pretty much what you say. These central bankers are the ultimate headfakers or should we say liars? Its been that way as long as I can remember. Look, the sky is falling, so ordinary folks tighten the belt, while the insiders buy everything in sight. Like those same insiders telling you that SS is broke, and you’ll have to manage without, but they can come up with 3 trillion to save the rich.
John…….you nailed it pal.
Wolf, let me save you some trouble with my updated Hawk-O-Meter, which I call the Talk-o-Meter, a BASIC program to predict Fed action.
1 If stock_market does not equal ‘tanking’ then talk
2 Else If stock_market equals ‘tanking’ then print
3 Goto 1
For an example of the ‘talk’ outcome, see this post. For an example of the ‘print’ outcome, well, we all know what that looks like.
Raise interest rates? I’ll believe it when I see it. How Can the Federal government possibly handle higher interest rates on their debt “out the wazoo”? I think he’s blowing smoke.
“As economies recover” since when ? What standard or specification reflects “recover”. Bernanke basically said the same thing after 2009. He trotted out the Big Lie in front of the whole world nearly a decade ago that this was all just temporary and the Fed would be withdrawing liquidity and “normalizing interest rates”. Jerome tried and failed and then reversed course.Only a fool would now believe the BOE or the Fed can “normalize” interest and withdraw liquidity , no matter the sequence .Do the simple Math , their Debt Machines have done their damage.The BOE and the Fed are doing a check to see how many suckers and fools that will believe a past fairy tale. They are trying to buy time. The Fed and BOE have ruined their respective countries economies.Their respective governments have aided and abetted the fraud.The Fed and the BOE are going to be wounded by deflation first ,then die on the sword of inflation .This matter is quickly slipping out of their control. It will be taken to the streets.
AS long there is ‘confidence’ in fiat of Sterling and Us dollar’ the SHOW of EXTEND & PRETEND’ will go on. Rhetoric is the entertain for the masses!
Remember jawboning technique!?
Gold and Gold miners are inching up, every day!
They will raise rates
…. to defend the currency.
But when you need to resort to such measures, it’s pretty much the end.
Mr. Powell has already declared NO RATE increase until 2022. No need to defend the currency. The US $ is the least dirty shirt sought after everywhere in the world. US Treasury bond is the largest with liquidity unlike other bond mkts!
Who wants YUAN or the Ruble?
Even if the China sells it’s treasury tomorrow, it will be mopped by the rest of the Countries where Trillions are in NIRP!
“Finally, the current scale of central bank reserves mustn’t become a permanent feature,”
They have been talking ‘the same, again & again’ since 2013 and NOTHING has changed! Fed is trapped by it’s own design.
I just watch the chart on BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT), HYG and LQD. Actions speak louder than words!
LQD is just a dollar below it’s 52 week high!
Fed just CANNOT afford to abandon the Corp credit mkt at this point and to the end of year or till GDP goes positive territory!
If the Corp credit mkt cracks, there goes the Equity mkt!
When you are facing the Long Emergency …. you do whatever it takes.
I am not expecting a withdrawal of stimulus. Ever.