Home Sales Plunged Most since 2008, Condos -41%. First-Ever April-May Price Drop in Normally Red-Hot Spring Selling Season

First signs of a very slow-moving mess.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Sales of existing homes (closed transactions of single-family houses, townhomes, condos, and co-ops) plunged 29% in May compared to May last year, not seasonally adjusted, to 340,000 homes, according to the National Association of Realtors. The “seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales” (SAAR) – which is generally used as the headline number – plunged 26.6% year-over-year to 3.91 million, the lowest rate of sales since the depth of the Housing Bust in October 2010 (data via YCharts):
The 26.6% year-over-year plunge in the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales was the biggest since February 2008, a sign of just how tough the real estate businesses has become (data via YCharts):
Condo and co-ops sales were hit much harder than house sales – but both were ugly:
- Sales of single-family houses plunged by 24.8% year-over-year, to 3.57 million units seasonally adjusted annual rate.
- Sales of condos and co-ops collapsed by 41.1% year-over-year to 340,000 units seasonally adjusted annual rate.
The “big move to the suburbs?”
Closed sales in May largely reflect contracts signed in March and April. So it’s a little quick to come to a conclusion as to why condo and co-op sales are collapsing like this, while house sales are only plunging.
The report – and the industry overall – points at pandemic-induced moves from multi-family buildings in big cities, such as condo towers with elevators, to houses in the suburbs, with commutes being made less arduous by work-from-home arrangements.
This would be a great trend because big cities are awfully congested, and these condos are awfully overpriced. But I’m not sure…. House sales still plunged, rather than increased, as a shift from condos to houses might imply.
And a lot of condos have been bought by investors, many of them residing in other countries. Investors’ reasons for buying a condo vary, ranging from basic capital flight and money laundering to renting the unit out, either as regular rental or as vacation rental. But finding new investors in condos in this environment has become tough.
So we will see down the road if a “move to the suburbs” is one of the permanent changes that the pandemic has initiated. The NAR in its report is in that camp:
“Relatively better performance of single-family homes in relation to multifamily condominium properties clearly suggest migration from the city centers to the suburbs.”
“After witnessing several consecutive years of urban revival, the new trend looks to be in the suburbs as more companies allow greater flexibility to work from home.”
Sales in May fell in all regions, compared to May last year:
- Northeast: -29.9%
- Midwest: -20.2%
- South: -25.1%
- West: -35.1%
Median price drops from April to May for first time ever in the data.
The NAR report didn’t mention this because it was very inconvenient. The Median price dropped from April to May.
April to May price changes reflect the spring selling season in the housing market. Big increases in the median price from April to May are the norm. Even during the worst years of the housing bust, the median price increased from April to May. It just always does no matter how bad the housing market.
The month-to-month increases from April to May tend to be big. Last year: 4.2%. But not this May. This May the median price fell 0.8% to $284,600 – the first April-to-May price decline in the data going back to 1999 (data via YCharts):
This wacko April-to-May price decline chopped the much-ballyhooed (and pooh-poohed) year-over-year price gain in April of 7.4% to just 2.3% in May.
Unsold inventory is rising.
Unsold inventory of homes that are still for sale and haven’t been pulled off the market yet has increased in May by 6.2% from April to 1.55 million homes.
While still down 18.8% from May last year – as sellers were still worried about potentially contagious people running through the homes – sales have plunged a lot more (-26.6% SAAR), so unsold homes for sale rose to 4.8 months’ supply, the highest supply since July 2016 (data via YCharts):
Clearly, the housing market is in the first moments of struggling with the economic consequences of the pandemic. Housing markets move slowly. Things don’t happen overnight. Sales take a month or two to close. Everything takes time and data always lags. And markets are very local, each with very different dynamics.
And this time around, there is an additional wrinkle: Millions of homeowners, rather than defaulting on their mortgages, with 30 million people now on unemployment rolls, have entered into forbearance agreements with their lenders, where the lender agrees to not pursue its legal rights against the homeowner for non-payments. This too is going to be a mess for people who still haven’t found a job when the forbearance agreements expire. The market hasn’t even begun to wade into this mess.
The Big Shift: Fed shifts to propping up consumption rather than asset prices, and its total assets decline. Read... Fed Ends QE, Total Assets Drop. Liquidity Injection Ends
From my brother in law who’s a broker….”Yes, we are experiencing the same thing in Santa Barbara/Montecito. Santa Barbara is about an hour to an hour and a half from Los Angeles and there are a lot of people trying to get out of LA. Homes in Santa Barbara that have been considered very over-priced and have been on the market for over 500 days have sold to Los Angeles buyers. One of our listings that has been on the market for five years with a different agent, is pending sale now with an LA area buyer.”
Paging SoCalJim?
Please don’t page him
haha I was waiting for that….I am sure when it comes to this stat, it doesn’t apply to West LA/OC & South OC/San Diego or whatever posh enclave of Southern California. We will hear many stories of how they just listed and 5 mins later sold for XX% asking price cause you know supply is still low and you know those demand, just roaring back cause everyone around here is hedge fund managers or super immune white collar workers. There will be plenty more to see here, think this movie just started and it will be a long one, 2-3 years and plenty of hindsight will validate which side of the camp is right afterall.
City living is definitely over for a while.
All those condos in Downtown SF will be in trouble soon. Imagine having to get into an elevator with people who refuse to wear a mask.
Many rich people will get dinged for sure.
Hate to say I told you so but Gold is breaking out 1758 right now
It’s simply too early tell how things will settle out in Sonoma County, people who relocate from SF to the wine country are likely to be well heeled and we may very well see a bifurcated market with nicer areas and more expensive holding value much better than lesser properties.
That’s usually the case in a downturn, but it may be more exaggerated than in past market corrections.
Once a market turns it usually takes a few years before the bottom is hit.
This time may be different, the pandemic is a wild card and as Wolf pointed out Mortgage forbearances are ending soon which could drastically affect the supply at a time demand has been hard hit.
Vancouver Island anecdote.
We are selling a single family 3 bdr rancher on Vancouver Island due to a death in the family. This is located in a smallish city (40K). The sign goes up July 1, as we are still moving stuff out and cleaning, etc.
I have been told prices are down 3% in the area.
There is no inventory these days so sales are still brisk. People do not want strangers entering homes during Covid, so that our place is empty is considered to be an advantage. RE agent average time to sell is still around 18 days. From what I gather in my research we are still attracting city folks (Vancouver and back east) moving for relocation and lifestyle change.
In our rural home area, not only is there virtually no inventory, white elephants are even selling. A shitty old hotel (which needs to be torn down imho) recently sold on auction for 100K over the last asking price. It was an online auction through Ritchie Bros. The only properties not selling are those that are over built for the location. People don’t want fancy homes here, they want property….land, and a more modest home. Last week I was approached to sell some vacant property we own. It isn’t for sale.
On Vancouver Island we have no active Covid cases and haven’t had any for awhile. Except for tourism and hospitality, the economy is doing okay. For now. We’ll see.
So the “sold for 120% over asking price” real estate bubble has finally spring a leak but only in the city, not in the suburbs!
In the burbs, all real estate agents still selling houses “over asking price”!
Better hurry because remote suburban office space, without elevators, is selling fast!
This absolutely does not reflect what I am currently seeing in San Diego county.
Inventory is as low as it has been in history, sales higher than anytime and prices also are at their highest.
May was an outlier as people were ordered to stay at home but we caught up and some all the May slack in June.
Time will tell how this evolves, but right now market is red hot with bidding wars, I know it sounds crazy but it is what I am seeing, the only thing preventing this from exploding even higher is the lack of inventory not demand.
I stopped counting new all time highs today.
Short traders just can’t help themselves venturing out in front of the tsunami of Fed’s liquidity. That’s how we get new record highs.
Jeremy Grantham says this is the “real McCoy” bubble, 4th in his career. First being Japan, then dotcom, then housing.
Says US exposure should be zero, or less than zero if you can stomach it.
2-3 years ago he predicted melt-up to sp500 3400-3700, which would constiitute classic bubble.
Also mentioned Tesla is bigger than combined German auto industry.
andy,
My short is up about 0.8% at the closing price of the SPY today (since I shorted the SPY on Friday morning, not on Friday at the close).
“So far so good,” he said, passing the 14th floor on the way down 🤣
It would be interesting if there was an easily accessible list of all currently rated B/CCC companies out there…logically that’s the population that is most likely to hit the wall first.
But, a bit surprisingly, it seems the ratings agencies do a pretty good job of policing their IP…my casual googling has not turned up much in the way of one-stop-sources.
I wonder if anybody on the board has come across publicly accessible lists of B/CCC companies.
Would another inconvenient truth (in addition to the drop in median price from April to May) be the following: when the mix of properties sold shifts from condos to houses, the effect would be to skew the median higher. So if home sales merely plunged but condo sales were obliterated, perhaps some kind of mix-adjusted median value would have fallen even more from April to May? Or is the NAR number cited single family only?
SocalJason,
Yes, that shift in mix skews the median price, especially in places were condos made up a larger share of sales.
The issue is made worse when volume drops, because it’s the weaker buyers with less resources and more worries about jobs that drop out of the housing market, which means the higher-priced homes more represent in the mix and shift up the median price of the mix.
In addition, according to the NAR report, the median price in May year-over-year:
Single-family house: +2.4%
Condo and co-op: -1.6%
This gives me a good excuse to post my favorite chart about how a “change in mix” of prices skews the median house price.
The table below shows a very simple housing market. In April 2019, 9 houses sold, with a median price of $300,000. In April 2020, the same top 7 houses sold again, each at the same price as a year ago, but the two lowest-priced houses didn’t sell. So actual house prices did not change at all. But the median price jumped because the mix changed:
If you are a home owner or business owner in a long term controlled city, you are in trouble.
Restaurants, bars, etc. closed due to COVID power mad mayors. Looting and rioting. Degraded city services. Defunded police. Streets not safe.
The tax base has been voluntarily destroyed. But pensions will be paid. Your property taxes are about to go from insane to ludicrous.
Those that can get out are gettin out. To the outer suburbs or small to mid cities with some sanity left.
There is low to no demand to buy in a big city now. It will only get worse too. Very hard to sell a house with significant price cuts.
The most truly in trouble are those who purchased expensive and/or fixer upper with all life savings homes in “gentrification” neighborhoods expecting that sweet equity.
All the comments seem like they’re still stuck on the euphoric buyers buying the real estate. I would consider them “dumb money” If people are buying houses now, they’re in for a big reality check. It’s still early and by “early” I mean that defaults aren’t even calculated yet. We’ve only been in this mess for roughly 3-4 months. Defaults take time.
I know a lot of people don’t even look at the real esate market before even buying a house. Some people just want a house to live the “american dream” so they impulse buy and make irrational decisions. My cousin just recently closed her deal for her house in Tracy, Ca. I was just like…you’ve got to be kidding me.
Just my opinion.
Some people value a house for what it provides, a roof over your head without having to deal with neighbors above and below. I value a home with the next neighbor at least one acre or more away.
Not every decision in life is timed to make an optimal profit. If your cousin can afford the home and feels secure then it might be a good decision for her.
Your opinion is a very sound one
Yea, well, those of us that looked at it rationally lost out on 100% gains.
Still crazy here. I don’t see any job loss among friends. We had hundreds of layoffs where I work and everyone has been hired by other companies.
Trillions of money from uncle FED going to companies… you still expect lower prices… a lot people are making more money than before with the new jobs.
In my little burg houses are selling before they’re even listed. Last month it was selling within days. Now from what I hear, agents aren’t even listing publicly. They send out an email to fellow agents saying I have this for sale. Bring offers. And then once an offer is accepted, the listing is put on the MLS with pending status.
There is virtually no inventory to speak of, under $500K. And if you want to buy new, it’s at least 6 and often 12+ months wait to buy something. The builders got smart after the 08 crash. No more spec houses, hence no inventory. You want a house, you get in line and in a year or so the house will be ready. Kinda like the Soviet system for getting a car.
In my little burg, houses are selling before the owners even thought about selling them. Buyers arrive with vans full of cash, and pay triple the price that homeowners would have accepted, and just rip the houses out from under the homeowners no questions asked 🤣
My house was bought by unicorns.
Really strange to most folks: In my little corner of the world (not a “burg” -no other house within a mile) I’ve lived in my house for forty three years, after deigning and building it. Timber and cattle sales have reimbursed me for it, several times over.
I’m told there’s trouble in the cities. I wouldn’t know, first hand.
As you point out, “a lot of condos have been bought by investors, many of them residing in other countries,” it’s hard to make predictions for the future. Condos and coops, (aka owned apartments,) have been a fast way to park or move money. They could snap back just as quickly. However, for the price of a small NY or SF condo, you can buy a 3BR house with a yard a few hours out of those cities. That’s why there is currently a buying frenzy in small towns throughout the U.S. (ie. Catskills.)
But what I feel is even more significant as an indicator is that U.S. home-mortgage delinquencies climbed in May to the highest level since November 2011 with more than 8% of all U.S. mortgages past due or in foreclosure. (Bloomberg, 6/21).
Here in Seattle it is a knife-catchers convention.
People coming here believe ALL the hype, or maybe they are just really desperate to leave their basement living dead-end lives and get in on the gold rush that is Amazon.
Now that it takes FIVE years to get that huge vested nugget Amazon gives you, instead of TWO, it will definitely put a damper on the idiocy that is my neighborhood, Queen Anne which is just up the hill from SODO, where a whole boat load of fools paid their WHOLE bonus to buy TOLL BROTHERS beginner townhouses, that were going for 1.4 million.
Prices got a little soft in the recent months. Now they are talking in their adverts that they are only a million bux for a glue-and-brick plastic window starter condo.
I can feel the sharp sweet slice as the knife enters your eschopagus, not mine of course.
In March I figured RE would tank with everything else, and figured anyone in the market just needs to wait 6-9 months for the bottom to fall and pick up cheap, but I am not seeing that yet for where I watch:
– I am in The OC (SoCal coastal), and things are humming along. I keep an eye on the 300 unit condo development where I had my starter condo out of curiosity/sentimentality, and they are having a “normal” spring season with a condo selling about once a week since early May after no sales during the depth of the shut-in. Sale prices about flat to what they were a year ago. I am frankly shocked that a new one keeps selling each week, then another comes onto the market, maybe RE agents are working to control inventory.
– Relative in Houston RE says things are insanely busy, with regular closings, no falloff in pricing, but note these are suburban mcmansions in planned communities, so where people are now migrating.
– I was already planning to flee CA in next couple of years, was already keeping an east side of Tahoe/Reno. If anything pricing there is going up now since my idea is not exactly unique now.
Any flight to the suburbs will not be very fast. Very few people can afford to buy a new house unless they can sell the old one for top dollar. If everyone is going to flee the cities for the burbs, who is going to buy the city RE so the escapees can afford to move. If urban real estate collapses in price due to this trend than suburban prices will have to be pushed down as well to allow people with diminished equity to buy something to live in.
I hope you’re right. The reasoning is sound, let’s hope the reality matches.
Market here in Ottawa is the hottest i have ever seen. I am not looking at condos. Single family in the suburbs and country are going for over asking and obvious bid wars. Is it an exodus out of the city combined with huge government spending?? I can’t order deck wood they are out of stock. Canadian Tire is packed. Everyone is shopping like i have never seen before. Is this the peak? Its craziness.
Aren’t Canadians getting C$1K per person stimulus until further notice? If that’s the case, the economy must be on fire.
No.
People who have lost their job have some stimulus funds for another month. It is month by month. Folks who applied for the stimulus funding and don’t qualify have to pay it back or be charged for fraud.
A friend of mine owns a mechanic business that didn’t qualify for the wage subsidy program as they took the receipts from March to assess his revenue losses, but March has always been his slowest month. He didn’t fit the stat filter so couldn’t get help paying his employees. He is still running but it is very very tough.
There has been eviction holds and rent relief in our province, but that is also ending.
Some places and sectors are booming, though. My son is in Ft Mac working full time in the Patch, and also runs an electrical business on the side. He is going flat out working twelves. And yet, others are laid off depending on their trade/career. This is all private sector work he is doing.
Market up after Wolf goes short – no price is too high, we’re still in a bull market until (a) virus spike (b) Fed loses control. Not sure which will happen 1st
His is a longer term trade, not a one day call. Same like mine.
My short, which I took Friday morning, is still up 0.8%. So don’t panic yet :-]
Is there a way to short the real estate market ?
I live in Richmond, VA. The housing market here has not been hot for the past 15 years. Most houses appreciated only 10-20% for the time period.
I am currently renting. Many people may default on their mortgage in the next 6-18 months. That could be time for me to get into the housing market. The housing downturn this time is likely to occur more quickly.
A Miami real estate guy says it is harder now to get mortgages on condos there, they want 30% down or all cash. The special assessments are also a problem, many buildings have them, and some buildings have multiple special assessments. This could increase the cost to carry the unit to as much or more than the mortgage. Plus they have a glut of units too.
Yes, that’s a huge issue. Always happens to condos.
Mr. Richter:
The last two lines of your post says it all!
What’s it gonna be like??????
In NYC, the luxury retailer Valentino is suing their landlord to get out of their long term Fifth Avenue lease. Things are starting to shift.
I saw Rodeo Drive all boarded up last week and also saw a video of the Gucci store being broken into. I can’t imagine that’s going to make prices go up in nearby Beverly Hills.
One of the fanciest condo buildings in Portland ended up inside a 4 block zone that made Portland’s version of Seattle’s CHAZ. Ours only lasted for a couple of days, but I am sure negotiating with the anarchist leaders to allow the food delivery guy past the dumpster blockade made them think twice about urban living.
Where are the stock shorters? NASDAQ 10K? YES. ok, up and up we go. Down is no longer in the dictionary for the stock market.
So housing is just gonna go to the moon… wait for it.
Let’s see.. We just had the worst world wide pandemic in 100 years, and it is threatening to have a second wave which is only beginning. We have 20% unemployment. We have record business closings, spiking delinquencies, and defaults, and nose bleed debt, and asset valuation levels. We have a collapse in the commercial real estate market. We have several segments of the economy which are decimated and will not recover for years. We have riots and civil unrest on a scale we have not had since 1968. We are in trade wars with our biggest trading partners, and the threat of war is increasing world wide. All things considered, I think now is a perfect time to purchase ridiculously priced real estate……
You bet. And as a kicker, a 70K pick up truck to haul all the appliances you will need to live in it.
Shamelessly, I hope prices drop to the point that people can’t move (viz. they can’t sell their existing homes to get the $$$ to buy elsewhere) — sort of like during the Great Recession. Why? I live in a beautiful place that, as I’ve stated before, is a place where boomers come to die. They retire here, bring in goobers of out-of-state money and have driven up real estate prices to the point that only folks from out-of-state can afford it. No locals can afford to live here. I hope the whole damn thing collapses!
(I feel better)
The boomers are a liability everywhere when they can’t go out to eat in profitable numbers in the new 50% occupancy world.
Mt,
As a native of FL who has seen many friends driven out of their homes, some after 3 or more generations in the same one, etc., by outside and ”easy” money, I empathize greatly.
And this is why we definitely need some sort of tax reduction or elimination for family homes to be stable places for our elders and our children going forward.
The property tax RAISE limits in place in various states are a good start IMO, but the ones I have seen and heard about obviously need both very careful editing and additional elements to provide a solid foundation for life, liberty, and the happiness of pursuit.