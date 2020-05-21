Median Home Price Does Classic Head-Fake as Home Sales Plunge and Condo Sales Collapse

Turmoil in the housing market and its impact on the “median price.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Across the US, despite record low mortgage rates, sales of “existing homes” – closed transactions of previously owned single-family houses, townhouses, condos, and co-ops – plunged 17.8% in April from March, after having already plunged 8.5% in March from February, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.33 million homes, last seen in September 2011 (also 4.33 million). The last time sales were lower was in July 2010. This knocked April’s sales volume down by 25% from pre-Covid February (data via YCharts):
Compared to April 2019, homes sales dropped 17.2%, according to the National Association of Realtors today. It was the sharpest year-over-year drop since August 2010, during the Housing Bust (data via YCharts):
But condo sales were hit much harder than house sales – and that’s crucial for the discussion of the median-price head-fake in a moment:
- Sales of single-family houses dropped by 15.5% year-over-year, to 3.94 million units seasonally adjusted annual rate.
- But sales of condos collapsed by 31.6% year-over-year to 390,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate.
The “Change in Mix” causes the median price to do a head-fake.
“Changes in the composition of sales can distort median price data,” the NAR cautions in its footnote #3.
This is not normally a huge issue unless the market goes into turmoil when sales volume plunges and the bottom is falling out of the low end, because tens of millions of people have lost their jobs, and lending standards have tightened up for riskier mortgages, which is now.
We’re seeing evidence in the NAR report that the bottom is falling out at the lower end: the 31.4% collapse in condo sales. We’ll get to that in a moment.
First, the median price jumped 7.4% to $286,800, which would be astonishing, given the turmoil in the market and the unemployment crisis, but this being a median price, it’s not astonishing; it’s expected:
The median price is the price in the middle, where half the homes sell for more and half the homes sell for less. The median price metric can be distorted by the price-mix of the homes that have sold, as the NAR points out in its footnote #3.
When sales at the lower half of the spectrum plunge while the upper half is hanging on better, then this changes the price-mix of homes that have sold, with a relatively smaller number of lower-priced homes in the mix, and a relatively larger number of higher-priced homes in the mix. This change in mix pushes up the median price of all homes sold, though actual prices of individual homes may have gone into other directions.
How a “change in mix” skews the median price:
The table below shows a very simple housing market. In April 2019, 9 houses sold, with a median price of $300,000. In April 2020, the same top 7 houses sold again, each at the same price as a year ago, but the two lowest-priced houses didn’t sell. So actual house prices did not change at all. But the median price jumped because the mix changed:
That a median price index can be heavily skewed by changes in the mix is its primary disadvantage. That’s why the Case-Shiller Home Price Index uses “sales pairs,” comparing prices of the same home over time, multiplied by thousands of homes in each market. The Case-Shiller index essentially delineates how the price of the same home changes over time. It is not impacted by mix.
But the Case-Shiller Index is a three-month rolling average released with a one-month lag. The last data set, released on April 28, was the average of sales prices that were entered into public records in December, January, and February – useless for the Covid-19 market.
So we’re stuck with the median price index for now. But we need to understand that changes in mix skew the median price away from actual changes in home prices.
And this is what happened in April.
Condo sales plunged 31.6% year-over-year, more than twice the decline of house sales (-15.5%). Condos generally are somewhat lower-priced than houses. The fact that condo sales plunged more than twice as much as house sales shows two things: One, the mix changed, resulting in a larger share of houses in the mix and a smaller share of condos; and two, it indicates that the lower half of the price scale is seeing relatively larger volume declines – both houses and condos – than the higher end.
This dynamic makes intuitive sense: Volume plunged as tens of millions of people have lost their jobs and are out of the housing market, and those that still have jobs but are not at the top of the income scale and have perhaps lower credit scores and need riskier mortgages to buy a home, well, they have problems getting approved for a mortgage because now riskier mortgages have become harder to come by, and because lenders are getting more skittish about lending on condos, which are perceived as riskier.
So when there is a drastic drop in volume accompanied by a drastic change in the price-mix of what sells, the median price is not a reliable indicator of how actual prices changed.
Some condos don’t qualify for FHA mortgages because the building or community has too many defaults, or bad financials. I’ve seen this stated in some listings, where they tell you the unit doesn’t qualify for financing, cash only.
just got burned for 1400 dollars plus lots of stress condo purchase fell through bad for us
That’s interesting. I thought that couldn’t be done anymore, as it sounds like red lining. If it’s cash only for a place with huge defaults, it better be worth cash price.
The so called “plunge” in sales has mostly to do with the very low levels of homes listed for sale, unavailable for purchase not a glut on the market.
No, it has mostly to do with there not being buyers. Months supply jumped to 4.1 months, from 3.4 months in March and 3.0 months in February.
Wolf,
I wonder if a volume-weighted median sales price metric of some sort would help reduce distortions.
I think that I’ve seen volume weighted price metrics in the context of stocks.
The bottom line problem seems to be that demand evaporates a few months before price capitulates. Volume data helps highlight this dynamic.
Gotta love how Wolf breaks it down so we can decipher what’s really going on counter to what msm is trying to sell to the masses. If I strictly believe in talking head on various network or worse yet Lawrence Yun, I probably just eat up what Zillow or RE association is telling us and buy into the most 3-4% drop in price by next year at most and how there’s just so much pend up demand once we get our V shape recover, people will lining up to buy houses.
I think I still have a few of those NAR bumper stickers in storage. You know, the ones that read “Now Is A Good Time To Buy A Home”. Left over from 1986 when I first got my license.
Roddy:
My favorite bumper sticker is of 1982 vintage seen in Sydney, Australia.
Eat Kangaroo Meat! 50,000 Americans Can’t Be Wrong!
In reference to Jack-In-The-Box meat scandal.
After that I referred to them for a while as Yak-In-the-Box.
“Data released May 12 from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) shows that house prices increased in the first quarter of 2020 despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The NAR’s quarterly report on metro home prices shows that the median single-family home price increased year over year in 96% of U.S. markets in the first quarter of 2020, versus 94% in the first quarter of 2019.”
96% is a big number. Many of the US markets do not have many condos.
I think it would still make sense that the low end got hit more than the high end. Most job losses are at the lower end after all.
The real change will happen during the recovery though. When jobs start coming back, it won’t happen evenly. We’re likely to see a significant number of people moving into some areas and out of others based on how that shapes up.
If big tech companies keep a strong shift towards telecommuting, areas like San Francisco could easily weaken as workers move further out. Even 200 miles isn’t a bad commute if it’s only once a week.
Is this typically a lagging indicator for home values? Supply/Demand
I just did some numbers. Turns out that 10 single family homes are sold for every condo. So, the median is not being affected much by the change in sales mix … the condos are only 9% of the sales … they can not impact the median that much.
Also, the report mentions first time buyer activity rose slightly from 1 year ago. First time buyers are concentrated at the bottom end of the market. That also throws cold water on the median being distorted by the bottom end falling out.
What we have here is prices rising in a slowdown because supply is falling fast.
A few weeks ago the Zillow said my house went up 4k from previous 30 days. Today it says up almost 6k past 30 days. At this rate I’d make more money if we keep the economy closed forever. The internets are smart. I think Zillow is owned by the Fed and everyone there is drinking coolaid.
As I pointed out in the article, condos are a sign that the lower half is where sales are falling the most — not just condos but houses too. I have seen this in other data, including in the North Bay data I posted a while ago.
“first time buyer activity”
Define “activity” – that can mean anything from actual buys to bowel movements.
I’ll assume that if they were actual buys/purchases…the NAR would label them so.
“Activity” has the scent of BS wafting about it. It could mean website browsing…
A friend of mine who lives in the North Bay just sold his house at a price above the asking price
Just a thought but could be FOMO if it’s anything like the stock market. Times like this you will always get people that think it’s bargain time. Especially for housing with lower interest rate being an extra incentives. FOMO is defintely one factor in the stock market, read something about 800k new accounts created with likes of Wealthfront and Robinhood during this crisis from retail investors. All piling in now in hopes of stock bargain. Also i wonder about some of these peoplw buying houses now, i guess the very thought of potentially losing their well paying white collar job is not a concern, might not happen in a month or two but if this drags out you have to think what’s the long term implication..
So many things are changing, none of these numbers can be used to project the future.
Some things to consider:
FHA minimum credit score is now 620 vs 585.
Most conventional loans now require 20% down.
Jumbo loans are virtually non-existent. Wells Fargo requires $250,000 in LIQUID deposits.
However, as Wolf always says: “All real estate is local.”
Here in the Dallas area showings are shooting through the roof now that lockdown is over.
Even during lockdown vacant houses were selling. And now we are back to multiple offer scenarios (4 and 5 in 3 days on my most recent 2 houses earlier this month).
Note, these are in good, updated shape, but in the “affordable” price range here.
At the same time, in the same working class neighborhoods, there are lines of 20-40 cars every day at the churches and food banks. And no surprise, most of them are late model vehicles much nicer than what I drive.
Yes, 40% of the people making less than $40,000 are out of work. Even though that goes a lot further here The ripple effect is going to be huge.
It seems like lots of people have gone Covid cabin crazy and are trying to return to normal. Restaurants are packed because the 25% occupancy rule is not being enforced.
Am I being too paranoid or are too many people living in a dream world?
I agree, it’s hard to know with so much going on. Will say this: The Fed has injected trillions to benefit the rich. That has to go somewhere. It’s going into stocks. I’ve long said there will be no real estate crash unless we have a stock crash. We had a stock crash, except its basically already over because the Fed gave it trillions at wrap speed to reinflate the everything bubble prices. So maybe that means no real estate crash?
Well, individual public companies are still going BK so the Fed Firewall is not being applied universally.
Wait until those AirBnb investors can’t make their mortgage payment. There’s going to be a lot of repo’ed condos for sale in downtown/uptown Dallas.
Wolf,
Thank you for your useful information.
After 2008, with a big student loans, low pay work ( if you could find one after graduation), and rising house prices, most of us where thinking that maybe in the next crisis will be another opportunity to catch the train and buy a home. I am so sorry to say that maybe we should just keep dreaming. Because seems like the house prices are not coming down. Or maybe I am wrong.
I am not sure about the statistics, but on my cycle of friends, and friends of friends, everyone born in 80s wish that they could afford to buy a home. I can say that since the last crisis ( 2008 housing bubble), Millennial are still running after the train that they missed it.
With all this struggles, and at the same time seeing the baby-boomers
that are living the american dream, owning a payed off huge size houses and still complaining about the pensions, are making me think that we really are poor generation.
My user name (Educated but poor Millennial) says a lot about our struggles.
I definitely understand this,
As Max Kaiser said “paraphrasing”, most millennials are going to get their homes as the boomers and older die off or have to unload their homes at a discount as they move into retirement homes.
Sorry millennial, why don’t you pull yourself up by the bootstraps like boomer will tell you? cause in their view, you are either too lazy or not smart enough to make it big. How dare you of dream of owning a home? That’s entitled mentality but it sure is different when boomer can buy a house back in the days when income to house price ratio is actually reasonable.
I feel for the millennial generation, even though I am not one myself, I can imagine being in a generation where you’re screw twice, first from great recession and now this and all while being the scapegoat and everyone’s favorite punching bag generation. Is there lazy and entitled among millenials? Of course there is but so do every generation, looking at my boomer parents, I see plenty of entitlement right there. Look at who is in charge of this country now, talk about entitlement…
Don’t get too down about it if you can help yourself. I’m an older millennial (right on the dividing line) so I think I’m better off than the younger millennials, but I too missed the good or at least sensible time to buy a house. I don’t fault anyone else for my not buying earlier. I have similar feelings and frustrations. I have no idea where this is going. I do think the young millennials are really getting screwed though.
The growing divide between haves and have nots in this country is getting disturbing. And I’m not deluding myself as I know I’m one of the haves regardless of not being a homeowner.
I have very recent front line experience in the Bay Area. Nice homes that are priced and marketed correctly are flying off the market. There are still bidding wars, I know I lost one.
The rich are doing better than ever;
-only- the poor are suffering.
It’s silly to blame it on a virus,
completely ignoring bad habits.
Virus or not, obese geezers weren’t
going to live long anyways.
Our youth are suffering too;
half of them are unwanted,
unneeded, “nonessential”, lost.
Hence the low fertility rate;
women are having fewer kids.
The bluer the state, the worse it is;
people are voting with their feet.
Europe is worse off than America.
Really? Another generation of “why us?”. Feelings hurt or are you pissed off enough yet? Those “boomers” often work hard to get that stuff and protect children and grandchildren, all to drop dead before they can enjoy much retirement. Some of those jobs gave rise to health issues. And many of them saw the road coming at us with worry, and a concern that younger generations were walking into a trap ever so willingly. What’s it gonna be..sit back and take it, or get up and fight? None of this mess was not known, but now it’s becoming clear.
What I have yet to see is the long term follow on effect of the Fed recently creating more money on house prices.
At some point this increase in money supply will be reflected in each dollar being worth less. It will then take more devalued dollars to buy the same depreciating house.
Could it end up being a race between falling house prices and a falling dollar?
If for example, house prices fall 10% but the dollar falls 20% in value, then housing prices in nominal prices could increase 10%.
In this case, the possibility of attaining home ownership for many will remain forever elusive.
WES
I agree. people talk all the time about deflation. With this much additional money in the system, I don’t see how deflation can ever occur.
No surprise…………if you were a seller would you want sick people going thru your home to view it……..if you were a buyer would you want to go thru all the meetings required to move……new carpets, appliances, closing, looking at homes all exposes you.
Only the young, someone that needs to buy or the wealthy are in the market.
The big ticket homes will stay healthy……most of those folks can work from home or have wealth that is not dependent on the economy……its the poor folks that work at JC Penny, Nordstrom etc that are losing their jobs and have lost their ability to purchase homes. No job…..no loan. As the unemployment rate goes up the home market will stall……but as it declines the home market will lead the recovery.
I suspect this will be one of the first areas to recover…….with interest rates near 3 or lower.
The real key is that with the fed and government now in a position which requires them to monetize the debt……inflation is a sure thing……so……for the average Joe a home is one of their best plays…….its just a matter of time until the vaccine hits and the monetary fix hits the market. Savers be damned. The US is still 30 trillion or so from monetary loss of control so they will print print print until homes are sold.
Let’s see – sales for existing Homes are plunging while the median price for same is rising.
Where I live the home builders are all busy, actually very busy. There’s no spec building here.
Drive around the neighborhoods and you’ll see one, maybe two, homes for sale. No one wants to sell. If you want a home you’ll end up at the new home subdivisions. Lenders have definitely tightened up on underwriting criteria. High FICO required, 20% down, etc. They keep selling the new houses. Existing homes not so much. I’m confused…
Great article Wolf, it seems to have brought the House pumpers out of the woodwork spinning their yarns.
What are mortgage application numbers looking like? I saw an article that said May was 98% of applications last year so far month to date.