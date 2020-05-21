Week 9 of the Collapse of the U.S. Labor Market: Still Getting Worse at a Gut-Wrenching Pace

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) for gig workers doubles initial claims under state programs. Here are the “Insured Unemployment Rates” for each of the 50 states & DC.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The moment the unemployment crisis stops getting worse and bottoms out would signal the beginning of a recovery of the job market. But instead, it’s still getting worse at a gut-wrenching pace.
In the week ended May 16, state unemployment offices processed 2.438 million “initial claims” for unemployment insurance under state programs, bringing the total number of initial claims over the past nine reporting weeks since mid-March to a mind-bending 38.6 million (seasonally adjusted). The claims reported by the US Department of Labor this morning were over three times the magnitude of the prior weekly records during the unemployment crises in 1982 and 2009.
But it’s even worse: 4.4 million initial claims with PUA.
These “initial claims” exclude the gig workers, self-employed, and contract workers who are now eligible to receive unemployment insurance under the special and temporary federal program in the stimulus package, called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
In the week ended May 16, an additional 2.23 million people (not seasonally adjusted) filed initial claims under the PUA program, up from the 850,000 that had filed the week ended May 9, and the 1 million that had filed in the week ended May 2. So in total, when regular initial claims (not seasonally adjusted) and PUA initial claims are combined for the week ended May 16, the total of initial claims (not seasonally adjusted) more than doubles to 4.4 million.
The number of “Insured Unemployed” spikes after last week’s calm.
Laid-off workers who filed an “initial claim” for Unemployment Insurance (UI) and state programs and who are still looking for a job a week later are added to the “insured unemployment.” The number of these “continued claims” spiked by 2.525 million to 25.07 million, having weeks ago blown past the pre-Covid-19 record of 6.63 million in May of 2009:
Last week’s “insured unemployed” were heavily revised down today to 22.55 million (seasonally adjusted), just 171,000 above the prior week. And given the enormous magnitude, the revised totals for last week and the prior week look nearly flat in the chart below. However, today’s spike delayed any hopes that the bottom of the unemployment crisis was in:
And it’s even worse… with the PUA: 27.3 million.
These “insured unemployed” are those in the regular state UI programs and do not include the PUA claims. Including all types of claims, not seasonally adjusted, the total uninsured unemployed combined surged to 27.3 million.
The 28 states with the most “initial claims.”
California is back in first place, after having dropped to third place last week behind Georgia and Florida. During the early phases of this crisis, California’s weekly initial claims exceeded 1 million. These are the regular initial claims and do not include PUA claims:
|Top 28 States, Initial Claims in the week ended May 16
|1
|California
|246,115
|2
|New York
|226,521
|3
|Florida
|223,927
|4
|Georgia
|176,548
|5
|Washington
|145,228
|6
|Texas
|134,381
|7
|Illinois
|72,816
|8
|Pennsylvania
|64,078
|9
|Michigan
|54,460
|10
|Kentucky
|47,036
|11
|Ohio
|46,594
|12
|North Carolina
|45,974
|13
|Virginia
|45,788
|14
|New Jersey
|41,323
|15
|Massachusetts
|38,328
|16
|Maryland
|34,304
|17
|Arizona
|32,295
|18
|Minnesota
|31,529
|19
|Wisconsin
|31,314
|20
|Indiana
|30,311
|21
|South Carolina
|29,446
|22
|Louisiana
|28,843
|23
|Tennessee
|28,692
|24
|Missouri
|26,029
|25
|Connecticut
|26,013
|26
|Alabama
|24,528
|27
|Oklahoma
|23,880
|28
|Oregon
|22,281
The “Insured Unemployment Rate” per state
The national “insured unemployment rate” for the week ended May 9, also released today, jumped to 17.2%, from 15.5% in the prior week. For comparison, the record in the pre-Covid-19 era was 7.0% in May 1975.
The “insured unemployment rate” for each state, also released today, lags one week behind the national average. The table below shows the “insured unemployment rate” for each of the 50 states and Washington DC in the week ended May 2. There are 38 states plus Washington DC now with a double-digit “insured unemployment rate”; three states sport a rate above 20%:
|Insured Unemployment Rate by state, week ended May 2
|1
|Nevada
|23.5%
|2
|Michigan
|22.6%
|3
|Washington
|22.1%
|4
|Rhode Island
|19.9%
|5
|New York
|19.6%
|6
|Connecticut
|19.3%
|7
|Mississippi
|18.8%
|8
|Vermont
|18.8%
|9
|Georgia
|18.5%
|10
|New Hampshire
|18.0%
|11
|Pennsylvania
|18.0%
|12
|Hawaii
|17.8%
|13
|New Jersey
|17.8%
|14
|Louisiana
|17.2%
|15
|Alaska
|16.5%
|16
|California
|16.4%
|17
|Oregon
|16.2%
|18
|Massachusetts
|16.1%
|19
|West Virginia
|16.1%
|20
|Minnesota
|15.0%
|21
|Maine
|14.5%
|22
|North Carolina
|14.1%
|23
|Ohio
|14.0%
|24
|Kentucky
|13.4%
|25
|Montana
|12.9%
|26
|South Carolina
|12.9%
|27
|Illinois
|12.8%
|28
|New Mexico
|12.6%
|29
|Iowa
|12.4%
|30
|Florida
|12.1%
|31
|Oklahoma
|11.4%
|32
|Delaware
|11.3%
|33
|District of Columbia
|11.3%
|34
|Alabama
|11.2%
|35
|Wisconsin
|11.0%
|36
|Tennessee
|10.5%
|37
|Virginia
|10.5%
|38
|Arkansas
|10.2%
|39
|Maryland
|10.0%
|40
|Colorado
|9.8%
|41
|Texas
|9.6%
|42
|Missouri
|9.5%
|43
|Indiana
|9.4%
|44
|Idaho
|8.9%
|45
|North Dakota
|8.7%
|46
|Kansas
|8.6%
|47
|Arizona
|7.9%
|48
|Nebraska
|7.1%
|49
|Wyoming
|6.6%
|50
|Utah
|6.2%
|51
|South Dakota
|5.6%
“Insured unemployment” are is different from the unemployed in the jobs report.
In today’s report, the number of “insured unemployed” under all programs, including PUA, of 27.3 million is the number of people with continuing Unemployment Insurance.
By contrast, the number of unemployed in the monthly jobs report is derived from household surveys and does not reflect UI. The household surveys that were collected in mid-April became part of the jobs report released on May 8. For that period in mid-April, the number of unemployed surged to 23.1 million. But not all of the people who are out of a job and are looking for work, as identified by the household survey, receive UI benefits. So the household surveys, when they catch up, should show an even higher number of unemployed than the 27.3 million of “insured unemployment” reported today.
Ecommerce sales spiked to record. But mall stores got hung out to dry. Walmart’s ecommerce sales, though still woefully behind, shot up 74%. Read… During the Last Financial Crisis, Even Ecommerce Sales Plunged. Not This Time
Last week the rate was 27.7% in California. This week its 16.4%. That’s really some volatility there.
Hopefully as some states return to work, the numbers will come down. But there’s no way they fall as fast as they rose.
Yes, as I pointed out last week when I reported the 27.7%. This near-real-time data jumps around a bit.
Like a bad joke that never ends, the market actually try to shoot up again this morning. It’s still a long day but wouldn’t bet that it won’t close up again almost weeks after weeks on the day when these massive numbers get released. If this trend doesn’t significantly slow down or reverse, we’re looking at 40M next week. That’s a heck a lot more than the entire population of most of the countries in the world, yet we have a complete broken government that are still fixated on making sure the elites will eat first before everyone else as if another round of $1200 is gonna save the majority in need from this nightmare. What a pathetic joke.
Amen. The massive, public corruption is most evident in the bankster-owned, “Federal” Reserve printing trillions to gift more funds to its banksters.
Our key debt to GDP rate is now way over that of prior, failed economies. Our federal liabilities exceed $200 trillion, not even counting state and local liabilities, which will require federal bail outs. We are now in Zimbabwe-type economics with politically-connected parasites dividing public assets among themselves.
To clarify, recklessly run, failed economies in admittedly corrupt countries (e.g., In Latin America) still are better run than the banksters are running our country: they do not have enormous, hidden liabilities as we do in the US, so economists are opining as to their debt to GDP ratios being unsustainable WITHOUT having to count any hidden liabilities. Our hidden liabilities of over $200 trillion far exceed our disclosed debts, not even counting the future, foreseeable trillion in liabilities from future bailouts to be gifted to the banksters from their “Federal” Reserve due to their $211 trillion in derivatives gambling.
Phoenix, no clue where you’re getting 40M LOL. Did you read the graphs?
The market is, theoretically, pricing in the future value of all cash flows from each stock. With interest rates low, much of the future value is way out there – 10-30 years from now. The stock market can and will revive long before the jobs market, as long as the stock market sees the longer term turning out ok.
To make sure everyone eats, we need the UE benefits to continue and then the jobs to come back. Dead companies don’t hire, so maybe it’s not all bad that they aren’t getting zeroed by the market. (Not that I don’t wish quite a few would be reborn as better entities…)
Please read what I wrote
If this trend doesn’t significantly slow down or reverse, we’re looking at 40M next week.
I said 40M possible next week, 38.6M so far from report released today, another 2M next week based on current trend there’s your 40M, not that difficult to add up the numbers.
Wisdom Seeker, pretty simple math to conclude we’ll be at 40M unemployed next week. Were at 38.6M right now, we had 2.4M this week, pretty safe to assume they’ll be 2M claims next week. 38.6M + 2M = 40.6M :)
Dead companies deserved to be zeroed by the market, especially those in the levered debt – stock buyback game. Competent competitors will take their place and hire.
It’s worse than that. Nobody is talking about the psychology of
“ recovery “. As long as they force a demand driven system on us there is little chance demand will recover at all in the short run. Those who are not broke will curtail spending in fear of becoming broke. With Trump “ leading “ the country we might as well all eat cake.
And here in Oregon they still haven’t finished processing the backlog of initial applications either. My girlfriend has waited on hold for hours at a time to no avail…
Thanks for this clear and concise summary, with graphic demonstration of the very basic nature of the so called ”Un – employee – ment” industry in USA;
what a fooking shame for every/each/all public servants, elected or appointed in the last 50 years or so, eh?
IMHO, WE the PEEONS must insist on a Constitutional Amendment ASAP,,,,, ASAP as in BEFORE THE NEXT ELECTIOON
( combination of election and either cartoon or bufoon, take your choice) that will mandate a lot of things to advance the welfare of all of the peoples of USA, including, of course the oligarchy who must be either pooping their pants, or something similar about the approaching ”flash point(s).”
FIRST,,, and perhaps the only one needed by the election,,, is that anytime a chart like this comes into play, not one dime shall go to ”companies” until 100% of WE the PEEONS are assured of enough $$ to feed our children, clearly NOT the case today., and, if you want to be really clear on the subject, NOT the case going back many centuries,,,
Sorry for getting a bit long winded Wolf, but,,,
You don’t have enough cash to feed your children? Really?
That’s okay. Wall St will eat them…
Not if, I can manage to eat those on Wall Street first. I imagine it’s good eating.
So mr. Roberts, it seems as though you’ve found a taste for Viperous reptiles .. no doubt, an acquired one!
Actually, most of ’em don’t. They have e-credits which will ultimately allow a little Napolean to decide how many children, what they can select, when they can eat, and what they will think. And of course, where and what kind of job if and when it is permitted. Intermittent lockdowns are possible depending upon board unanimity.
2 hit _hit?
@VintageVVNet
you say you want to be “assured of enough $$ to feed our children”
If you are looking for a govt to feed you, then why even bother with a Constitution? Why not just have a king or a committee in charge of everything? Would be a lot simpler.
And why stop at food? Why not have the govt also provide clothing, medical care, safety, housing, transportation, spending cash, moral teachings and entertainment for the whole family? Then you could just relax all day knowing everything is taken care of.
Why not own and control the means of production and reorder society to serve the needs of those who create all wealth, the Working Class ?
ok Stuart you are asking me to replace the current wannabe tyrants in power with a new tyrant (you) who will own everything and decide who gets what.
How is it in my interest to support any tyrant?
What I was hoping was coming across from what I wrote above, though maybe not so clear to those not considering these charts in the context of the trillions and trillions of taxpayer money going to the ”companies”,,, was that family welfare should come first, not last.
As to your question of why stop at food,,, clearly, all of the items you list are available on the taxpayer’s dime already for every ”company”,,, including from ”sole proprietor” to the largest and most complex form of ”corporate company.”
The point is, IF we are going to subsidize every company, we should subsidize families first… I hope that is clear enough?
And, to be more clear, I am from the old school that says people should be taken care of by family first, and then church,,, as was the case in my childhood in the 1940-50s era before all these fancy financial shenanigans stole so much from the ”real” economy, etc.
Although I have benefited (when totally blinded temporarily) from the ‘nanny state’ welfare industry, it was one of the worst and most painful experiences of my life so far, and nothing I would wish on anyone.
We The People can help that process along by refusing to pay ALLl rents, debts, leases, fees, fines, registrations and taxes. Period.
I want to see the Federal Reserve create enough trillions to hand directly to the people to allow working Americans without work to be able to pay their debts.
Borderline rebellion. Talk the talk, but walk the walk? Brick and bat in hand. Otherwise, ain’t got the guts, y’all lose your butts. Big choice to make, and they’re watchin’.
S&P to 3500!
Supposedly retail is leading the charge. That’s actually not a good thing. Retail generally gets slaughtered in the end.
I was out yesterday at a local mall which has about 50% occupancy. Almost all the stores still there were open. A few people were out and about but not many.
Went into my favorite store there and bought something at over 80% off. It’s a chain store with a website, I’m hoping that the demise of other retailers allows them to survive, but I’m not confident.
Right now, I expect only the big box like stores like Wal-Mart, Target, Menards, Lowes, Costco, and Sams club to survive and thrive for most things. Clothes and groceries could have some more variety of stores. For clothes, there will be alot less stores than right now and a few big ones might arrive or grow to aquire the bulk of clothes transactions. I’m guessing something between a kohls and a TJ Maxx, but, exclusively clothes and accessories. There could be a handful of specialty clothes stores like sports, wedding, or the like, but very few brand specific stores.
There’s the possibility that most cities will have a single huge clothes stores, bigger then current department stores with great variety and little other clothing stores.
There’s also the possibility that Wal-Mart or Target could make a somewhat bigger store and account for a greater percentage of clothes transactions.
I’m thinking of the typical under 100,000 people American city though. The big cities might maintain a greater amount of stores, but, there will still be a bloodbath, because, of how uncompetitive, most are.
Wolf, Illinois is classifying Uber drivers (and presumably other gig workers) in regular unemployment, not PUA. If other states have been doing this as well, than hopefully the PUA numbers will be very small.
Wolf,
Many thanks for keeping score.
One question: If the regular continuing claims are combined with the PUA continuing claims, where does that put the insured unemployment rate? Does the Labor Department not calculate this?
Still no bottom in sight for unemployment. Vast majority of those who’ve gotten axed in service industries. Beginning Oct 1, we can expect a flood of unemployment claims from the manufacturing sector as the PPP grant restrictions end on Sep 30.
The thing is, PUA is being kept separate from the state UI. So you can do your own math and get close. But the monthly unemployment rate by the BLS, when it finally catches up, includes them all.
HRO1,
Don’t forget that “small business”- under 500 employed, PPP grant restrictions, and reasons to keep employees on payroll, end on July 1st.
Add your Oct 1st, to that, then the expiration of unemployment benefits, then the possibly of the virus and lockdowns returning and it’s going to be an ugly winter of discontent.
Add to that the virtual elections, with all manner of software hacking, by both sides, and the legitimacy of authority will be the only thing being taxed.
Go long guillotines.
Everyone is making the same mistake … they are trying to use the 2008 recession as a playbook to this recession. They are two different animals. 2008 was a deflationary recession because the financial crisis evolved into a credit crunch since bank balance sheets were impaired. This time we have an inflationary recession because the supply of many things has falling faster than demand. This time, no credit crunch. Sure, there are layoffs. However, today existing home sales for April were reported at record price, up 7.5% YoY. At the same time sales dropped nearly 20%. We have rising prices on falling sales. Yesterday, Redfin reported bidding wars are occurring on 2/3rds of metro Boston housing. Food prices are headed up. Part shortages and COVID work standards will slash the supply of new cars as well as so many other goods. The list goes on and on. In the meantime, unemployment is rising. Stocks are rising for a few reasons, one of which they provide an inflation hedge. So, accept it for what it is … an inflationary recession … and enjoy the ride. If you play the deflationary recession playbook, you will lose.
Socaljim, you can lose a lot of money in stocks while the economy is shrinking and consumer prices are rising.
Historically, only after inflation is vanquished by the Fed raising interest rates and after stocks have already cratered do stocks catch up with the generally rising price level. Yes, stocks are an inflation hedge in the long run, I agree, as corporation revenues and earnings are in nominal dollars.
I’m talking generally. What’s happening to our markets now is likely just a bear market rally.. but who knows?
Spot on SoCalJim.
Retail used car supply is at 41 days. This number is lower than at any time in 2019. Very similar to housing. Demand may be down, but supply is down even more. Hence, prices increase. Econ 101 stuff.
Anyone hoping for a 2008/9 type fire sale on cars or houses is going to be very disappointed.
Just Some Random Guy,
No, you don’t even SEE much of the used vehicle supply because it’s not on dealer lots. It’s still owned by rental car companies and leasing companies and is parked wherever there is room to park, waiting to go through the auction. This is pent-up supply.
Similar dynamics are happening now in commercial and residential real estate. It’s often called the “shadow inventory.”
Retail used car days supply is not a number I would bank on. Why? Auctions are closed. What limited sales were occurring served to reduce the day’s supply. Since there were few replacements coming in, sales could diminish dramatically and the day’s supply would still be low.
The hidden inventory (those stuffed into auction lots and those parked at stadiums, airports, and anywhere else there’s a flat piece of land) isn’t showing in the day’s supply number because the retail day’s supply numbers reflect only inventory at dealerships and dealerships are conserving cash by not buying inventory because they don’t know what direction the values are going to go. Day’s supply can be manipulated…. it always has been and always will.
Car biz 101.
It’s not just that. The scale and speed of change blows away comparisons too.
There is has been a great deal published about life in the U.S between 1929 and 1932, or so. Look at it – there’s your comparison with 2020, so far.
RD
I do get that, same for other arts of the world. That said, from a simple google search, even, the unemployment rate climb was considerably slower from 1929 onwards. It took from 1929 to 1932 for the unemployment rate to rise to over 23% ( from 3.2% in 1929, I believe)
It took between the onset of difficulties in 1929 to 1931 before the unemployment rate rose to 15.9%.
The US unemployment rate has gone from, as reported above, around 3.5 % to 17.2% at least, in around 3 months. and, it looks like it isn’t done yet with more substantial climb possible in a few months, not years, timeframe.
It’s that diffrerence in speed and scale that mekes it difficult, for me at least to compare the two.
I do respect your point, however.
If you can see my meaning beyond the dreadful typing.
You keep insisting the market in California is doing fine, but out here, we just don’t see it. All we see in a homeless population which has become a national embarrassment and a long stream of working/middle class people who can’t wait to get out. So who’s buying?
I don’t trust Zillow or Redfin anymore because they have an incentive to drive up listing prices to shore up their own book. Which is exactly what I think they are doing.
Agree with you about Zillow doing their best to drive apparent pricing up Petunia. Thinking they are trying to cya, eh.
They have raised their estimated sale price on our tiny 1950 cottage by another $18K in just the last couple of weeks, after a nearby brand new house sold for the equivalent price per square foot.
While it might be true that the dirt/land value went up a bit prior to this virus event due to new housing in the hood, it is certainly not going up since then, and is likely dropping fast, as I am seeing more and more for sale signs on the local streets, no new houses started since early February, and a pending sale down the street fail due to buyers not able to obtain financing under the new rules.
They’re bidding in Boston, perhaps, because the professional class is still working, practically unaffected financially.
The overall sales are down because new, younger, poorer buyers aren’t buying?
The statistics you mention might be pointing to a very divided economy, where there are pockets of inflation, where professionals buy. And everywhere else, excepting food, prices are like oil prices. Down because demand has crashed.
?
“The statistics you mention might be pointing to a very divided economy, where there are pockets of inflation, where professionals buy. And everywhere else, excepting food, prices are like oil prices. Down because demand has crashed.”
I do think this is possible … very possible.
Jim:
Deflation vas Inflation: I think all depends on whether the old credit will get destroyed. Jdog posted a number of very good comments on that a while ago. I tend to agree with him – there are limits to where they could create new credit – you just can’t push on the string forever.
I’m on the good side of this divide, fortunately.
But I’m worried. I think it’s bad for a country to create policies that tend toward what has been the norm in Latin America, a chasm between the poor and well-to-do.
It’s not just the lack of justice.
Sigh. I can’t help but think of Rome impoverishing their peasantry by farming out taxation and encouraging the private tax authorities — who were the most wealthy in the provinces — to be rapacious. Eventually, the people who were needed for the army in an emergency didn’t show up or couldn’t show up because they couldn’t outfit themselves with a sword or a horse.
Even before that happens, the mobile talent moves on. Right now, the U.S. gets the best talent of the world. They come and they stay, enriching us all. That could change, although our great universities will slow the process down.
Possible and even probable Jim, as was clearly the case in the last crash, when almost all RE took a significant hit, then some was right back to the high point in a couple of years, other areas still not back up to the highs of 06-08.
And I too, blessed to be in ”relatively” safe financial position, am hoping we can work it all out to make the ”fruits of our labor” go more fairly to those who earn it, rather than the financial wise guys who prey on the working folks.
This is definitely like the 70s recession. Money moving into tangible assets. It took a decade to work out the political solution, which was deficit spending on unnecessary military hardware. MMT is a variation on a theme. Any whiff of rising interest rates, smells like naplam in the morning.
There’s plenty of deflation. Bank stocks are performing badly, and spreads are stretched, which suggests that credit issues are in play too. The Fed has a bandaid on that wound at the moment but there’s no way you avoid credit issues with people unable and refusing to make the usual monthly payments.
As for housing – change in median price often reflects sales mix rather than underlying same-unit price changes. Wake me up when a Case-Shiller type number shows actual price increases.
If there were outright shortages of homes driving up prices, then months’ of supply wouldn’t be steady, but it is: 4.1 months. Good news is that supply and demand dropped in tandem, so supply isn’t crushing demand right now.
Last time housing took 4 years to bottom up
It is too early to say anything about the housing
But with millions of people unemployed it is difficult to fathom how home prices won’t go down
I am seeing softening prices in San Diego Diego although not much
Sellers are still expecting the March prices but the whole world changed in last 2 months
Itd take a year or so atleast for the price discovery to work out
Maybe people in general or just Murica tend to have really short memory and patience. It’s hard to believe we have only been in lockdown mode 2 months at most and some states even shorter than that and the perception is as if we’re been locked down for 2 years. With such short patience and attention span, that’s why I find it hard to believe when people keep saying the market is sooo forward thinking and looking at 2021, 2022..etc. With RE it will take even longer to play out and so many pros out there already calling bottom or uptrend in less than 2 months, there’s a lot to play out over the next 6 months to years..
Mostly people with vested interests on both the sides are calling their shots.
People who are realtors or have real estates are saying that there won’t be impact to home prices etc etc
People who are waiting to buy are saying that real estate would go down
But we all need to do an objective analysis which is difficult even for me.
If the common joe are not spending money because of job loss, economic uncertainty etc then the so called professionals/white collar jobs are also not safe. they may a domino to fall later but fall they would.
its’a all intertwined economy.
Phoenix_Ikki.
I wonder if the effects will show in January-March 2021 as furlough schemes have ended and families have held on to have a christmas where they are before they throw in the towel..
Grim, but I wonder if that may be the way things unwind.
Underpinning that is the observation that this current situation is moving fast and at such a scale that it may bottom out more quickly than in previous downturns.
“There’s no way you avoid credit issues with people unable and refusing to make the usual monthly payments.”
Smart people are running credit card debt limits as high as they can to stock up on essentials, like food, spare parts, withdrawing cash, etc. The higher the debt on credit cards, the more willing banks will be to compromise when people refuse to pay, and the more likely the lobbying will be in D.C. to bail out humans, rather than financial corporations.
Today a chump is defined as someone who spends down their limited cash to pay bills, and keeps their credit rating high and owes nothing to corporate America.
They will be those starving next winter, with their credit cut off, but a higher credit score to proudly tell their hungry children about.
An idiot is someone who pays 18% on a credit card.
Balony Tony,
Call us chump if you wish, but those of us who have seen this kind of thing over and over and over know that sooner or later, the rulers will have your assets or something in the way of the first three letters of that word… No debt, no overhang, no hangover!!!
And besides that, some of us who have tried doing exactly what you suggest have ended up sorry as hell as the ”bad money” caught up and kicked our assets to the curb.
There used to be a common saying something like, ”ya can run, but ya can’t hide” and I will only add ya can’t hide your ”assets” either,,,
Tony
Psychologically, I suspect that such debt will now be hanging lower over their heads than that.
We will have deflation ( and not inflation) because the value of assets is plunging so quickly that the small changes in the price of goods due to supply constraint is irrelevant. So when a shopping mall that had a Nordstroms, a Macys and Pennys and was valued at $200 million loses all those anchors plus most of its brick and mortar tenants and drops to a bare land value of $10 million than that is deflation in action. Or a condo on Maui once had a value of $2 million but now can’t be rented on Air BnB and no one can go there without being in a 14 day quarantine, and if they get through the quarantine they can’t sit on the beach ( or they will be roughed up by the locals) drops to a value of $500,000 than that is deflation in action.
I was watching a utube video about real estate prices in New Orleans, a city I sometimes visit. Three real estate brokers were trying to convince a mortgage guy, from up north, that the city is a super hot market.
According to NOLA.com 30% of the water customers are not paying and 40% of the electricity customers are not paying as well. Not the stats of a super hot real estate market.
Give it up. Boston is literally a Ghost Town right now. Restaurants shutting left and right. Tons of students not returning. Just walk outside. This isn’t rocket science.
Real Estate going forward is a scary thought IMO.
Cambridge University hsa just announced that they will deliver all, ALL, lectures by videolink next academic year.
So how many will justifiably argue that they shouldn’t be required to rent student accomodation?
Now Cambridge and Oxford are not poor by any means, but many university and the areas around them will not be able to wear less students on campus spending, spending,spending.
How many second rank universities will be able to manage without the icome from foreign students?
SocalJim,
Existing home sales COLLAPSED, as reported today. As you know, because you’re a smart guy, when volume collapses at the lower third, the median price shifts up because the number of lower priced units in the mix plunged.
Median price is heavily skewed by changes in the mix. I should devote an entire article to this median-price-mix phenomenon because this is becoming an issue.
That happened during the last housing bust too — twice. At first the median price was still rising due to the mix change as the bottom third was falling out of the mix. Two or three years later, the forced selling at the bottom third increased volume at the bottom third, and the this change in the mix pushed down the median price more than actual home prices.
This is one of the differences between median price housing data and the Case Shiller data which uses “sales pairs” instead of the median prices for that very reason. However, the CS lags so far behind that it is useless currently.
Honestly , median price does not make sense in skewed market. The only thing which matters is case shiller but it lags quite a lot
2008 was a speed bump, 2020 is a concrete abutment.
There is no such thing as a inflationary recession, the statement is an oxymoron.
You are attempting to judge the outcome of what will be a minimum 2 year recessionary period by a 2 month time period which has been artificially spiked by the largest infusion of cash in history.
Even given the gigantic cash infusion, the numbers of “hardship cases” has spiked and the real effect has not even begun to be seen.
A conservative estimate would be a least a 40% retracement in both real estate and the stock market. Commercial real estate will be hit even worse. We are never returning to where we were prior to the virus, because where we were was not sustainable, and that is the new reality..
Wolf,
Thank you for the full 50, each state has a unique and interesting story to tell.
MI for example…with that level of unemployment, and assuming that new car prices are not re-posted lower (due to labor costs falling greatly due to availability), then you really have to wonder if America will survive its economic distortions, having fatally tried to evade the self-correcting mechanisms of a free market.
I know that a lot of US production is outside of MI and its rigid labor supply rules…but that said, if cars “can’t” be made more cheaply when nearly 25% are unemployed and inexpensive labor should be in superabundance…then the US has fatally placed its faith in doomed, fictive “gvt stability” rather than the dynamic adjustments that lead to true productive progress.
It is only the (dying) faith in an ever more debauched dollar that keeps this whole deluded circus stumbling on towards its next debacle.
The issue with the Michigan car makers is that they have continually for almost 50 years now. Sacrifice the smaller “physically smaller cars” less profitable end of the car market, in favor of the larger more expensive car market. This lasts until there is a crisis and then they demand a bailout. In the 70’s they wanted their competition banned. In ’08 they wanted money. They will be asking for more money soon. Every time this happens, they are in a worse position and make up a smaller percent of car sales in America and abroad.
This is on top of other things they have done like requiring all pickup trucks to be made in America. Ban/sabotage domestic competition Tucker and Telsa. Conspire to eliminate pubic transportation. Make cars designed to fail and expensive to fix.
If their marketshare drops any further, the next time they ask for a bailout, everybody might just laugh.
It’s time to start using money to create new winners instead of propping up losers.
Renault set up the budget Dacia brand several years ago.
They are a common sight in France now. New, simple small 4×4 (by US standards) for $23,000.
2 wheel driver version with air con, less than $16000. Not quick or sophisticated, admittedly.
Don’t, though, break down as often several other makes that will remain nameless.
You can see the appeal.
Just out of interest, are the bottom 8 ( South dakota, wyoming etc) slow in processing claims or are they states with higher proportion of agricultural jobs that have not yet suffered big cuts?
Those states either didn’t close or were very quick to re-open. Weird how states that allow people to work, have low unemployment, huh?
Just Some Random Guy,
Yeah, a state could have just gone on as if nothing had happened and sacrifice tens of thousands of people, or in a big state, hundreds of thousands of people, so that your stocks could continue to go up. As you said in the past, you live in a village far from anywhere and work at home. So you feel protected and you get to rant on about how other people’s lives don’t matter.
“Yeah, a state could have just gone on as if nothing had happened and sacrifice tens of thousands of people, or in a big state, hundreds of thousands of people, so that your stocks could continue to go up.”
I thought this is the MO on how the elites and majority of the people in this government operates. Let’s call spade a spade, majority in charge are more than willing to sacrifice the “others” for their wealth and power without as much a remorse as stepping on an ant and give about just as much care about it too.
Couple that with a pretty big portion of our population that protest for things that ultimately victimize them in the name of freedom or liberty. What’s silly is that these people think they are protecting liberty or freedom by protesting stay at home or wearing masks in public, meanwhile completely ignorant or silent on things that are truly eroding our freedom and liberty like NSA spying, Freedom acts..etc.
Tim, another possibility is that they have lower population density and thus a lot of built-in social distancing … so they didn’t need to shut much down in the first place. Probably more political resistance to shutdowns in some places too.
There’s other chat on the internet about PUA being a fat-finger, 1 million extra. Massachusetts I think. Anyway, don’t trust that data, not as bad as it looks.
Also the seasonal adjustment model is being applied wrongly for continuing claims, causing claims inflation by maybe 9%.
Still bad, but not getting worse.
Note at the 27.3 million with PUA is NOT seasonally adjusted.
In America you either have enough political connections to get free FED money or you’re roadkill.
Soon enough it’ll be just 400 billionaire families and 300 million debt-serfs.
Last I checked it was 12 govwernment supervisors to 1 worker…
I guess they’ll increase a lot more now.
You don’t here of government workers being laid off.
Oh silly me, they are processing the forms and enforcing the new social distancing laws.
400 city employees laid off in my city of 85,000.
If this experience doesn’t generate class consciousness among working Americans, I don’t know what will. And if doesn’t, these folks are going to become a sort of permanent peasantry.
Well, I’ve always thought that the hooded sweatshirt, baseball cap and baggy pants was in fact a kind of peasant costume for the 21st century.
Terribly clever getting the masses to adopt it.
Oh, and now sleeve tattoos, that seals the deal.
Where is my pitchfork ?
Sorry the mass population has been conditioned so long to not resist for the greater goods (but very good at bitching about things that don’t matter in a systemic way) or to be completely willfully ignorant to what’s causing their miserable. The one that care enough to be angry just end up redirecting all the energy to the boogeyman. I don’t have much faith in counting on our population to fight back. Other countries, perhaps there’s hope..in Murica, we’re too busy watching Tiger King than to actually read up on what Neoliberalism has done to us in the last 40 years.
Government interference in the labor market ensures the unemployment numbers will only get worst.
Politically this is by design. It is all about regaining power.
We all know what kind of chart a dead cat bounce makes.
But what kind of chart does tossing a live cat by the tail, up against the ceiling make?
We know cats always land on their feet.
Does a live cat going upwards, land on it’s feet when it hits the ceiling?
Does a live cat bounce when it hits the ceiling?
Inquiring minds want to know!
The solution here is to keep most of those cars off the market. If they extend and pretend the decay value will be less impactful when they sell into the market. USG could buy these cars and call them a “deferred asset.” The real problem arises when after the crisis people are driving less.
Sure, the government could do many things so long as you don’t mind being in a 99% tax bracket…..
Yeah sure, high unemployment. Got it. I just can’t understand why the DOW is down 80 points on the news. Why aren’t stocks soaring? Oh, it’s Memorial Day coming up, so the ramp up in the market will be into the close today or early tomorrow morning.
“I’m a big champion of competitive markets. These aren’t market economics. This isn’t capitalism. This is just an oligarchy feeding off the rest of the society, and it’s as bloodless, uncaring and dangerous as the coronavirus. It’s killing our country” –@DavidCayJ
I find it amusing that the others articles I saw about this seemed to emphasize how the unemployment claims number is coming down. They somehow overlook the fact that 9 weeks later it’s still greater than 3x the worst ever on record before the pandemic.
I really didn’t think that hope could stretch this far.
Exactly – Numbers reported per-week are coming down, sure, but the volume under the curve is still shocking.
Lots of would be, should be, could be in the early phases of studying any event. Could be Fed flooding aft compartments to hold the bow up and slow the leaks over forward holds. Could be large parts of 2nd and 3rd class are in the water, while some steerage are still behind lock gates. Lights on, batteries charged, but engines sputtering to run pumps. Price of life vests going up among remaining passengers. Some of the wealthy throwing all their goods into the lifeboats to try to obtain a space. Those already in the boats are exchanging places in the hopes of picking up a few of the baubles falling to the floor. Lots of free hands capable of rowing if their were any oars, but this ain’t no Greek history. Boilermakers, stokers, and engineers all involve training and experience. The officers know they must stay ’til the end when the captain says “Abandon ship, boys!”. Just a could be..grab a deck chair or retire to the saloon wearing your finest. Show’s on.
I am in Canada, and we are starting to “open up”. Unfortunately, once stores and business’s open up, they see how little real business they actually have. Layoffs are already taking place, because the fantasy of V-shape while at home, meets the reality of no customers and no money to pay for anything once you get to what was once called a workplace. Just got off the phone with a friend of mine who got her notice, and now has to start looking around (husband working part time, two young kids and she is/was the main bread winner). Its not a V-shaped recovery, its a twisted L, for Big Lie. But, hey, maybe the Dow will hit 40,000 by year end…..
It’s not just the economic disruption of people who don’t feel secure or have zero income.
People will remember a friend or friend of a friend who died and be reluctant to fly, go to the mall, go out to dinner, etc. etc. We have relatives of close friends but no closer than that.
I expect my family will go to the beach before the year is out (I could be wrong!) but I doubt we’ll be dining in much in the next six months. We are certainly not flying or booking a cruise.
People have memories and that alone will slow the recovery.
(Honestly, I’m almost certain we’ll get to the beach. The issue is deciding the hotel or condo is not an issue for the kiddos. We’ve already been in a local creek and a river a little bit out of town. Outside, we’ll do, but we don’t spend a lot of money doing that.)
And the constant threat of reclosing everything again and again.
Is it wonder businesses are permentally bailing and closing?
Not to mention additional laws and restrictions on top of the massive current laws and regulations.
Said to my wife yesterday that the happiest I have been was way back in the early 1980s when we had freedom before governments decided for us.
It is about the same time we lost common sense.
@Joe early 80’s are you kidding? Early 80’s you had a huge federal govt, the federal reserve existed, social security, medicare and numerous welfare programs were very strong programs. Farmers and small business were getting crushed by OSHA. Minimum wages were decreed. The Fedgov flagrantly violated the interstate commerce clause, the FDA and DEA were regulating what people put in their bodies (without any constitutional amendment to allow it), Reagan the fake fighter conservative and massive deficit spender who presided over it all was about to tax self employed (the smallest businesses) with payroll taxes and much more.
You call that common sense?
That was when Canada lagged behind the US by about 10 years.
Still could work and support a family quite comfortably.
Nobody cared if you walked across a neighbor’s lawn.
Free fruit and blue berries and fish.
IMO RT, the last time we had more common sense than not was the 1950s era when even kids could work selling or delivering newspapers, mowing lawns, etc., with no ”busy bodies” rushing to defend them from themselves.
I made more ‘real’ money, ( as adjusted even by the BLS inflation calculator which we all know is BS,) per hour as a contractor/gig worker then than any time since, with the short term exception of the emergency and ”shut down” work I did in the eighties and nineties.
Glad to see at least one other person confirm the ray gun bit… what a charlatan, from being a rat fink, to finalizing and formalizing the ”trickle down” screwing of the working people…
Just before seeing this, I was saying, ”the only thing ray gun ever said worth repeating was, ‘the scariest words in the American language are, ‘I’m from the guv mint and I’m here to help you.)))
Our company whacked 1/3 of our contractors 3 weeks ago. We have plans to whack another 3rd in 6 months, followed by the rest 12 months later.
Another friend keeps sending me his resume but currently has a job. I am guessing because they already know there entire satellite office is being closed but he won’t say specifically.
What is going on behind closed doors in corporate America is completely disconnected from what the market has priced in. Covid cure or not this is in motion now and nothing is going to stop it. Brace yourself.
Many legs up based on printed and dispersed $ has to eventually be reflected in the market levels. How it has not already baffles me, but it will at some point.
1) The unemployment rate is down because more small businesses got
ppp loans. Their workers are officially employed.
2) After 90 days the ppp loans will be deleted from bank assets.
3) After 90 days the unemployment rate will rise when millions of those workers will no longer get be artificially employed.
4) When people on the food lines scream “America is hungry”, both parties will bribe voters with trillions to the fill hungry tummies.
5) This chimera will last until Nov.
I cannot reconcile the fact that 50million+ of our citizens are without jobs and the stock market has discounted them to the degree it has. Something happening here. And what it is ain’t exactly clear.Ring a bell?
In Zimbabe during the worst of the inflation, (10,000 %), and the consequent collapse of society the stock market soared, after all when your cant save, you cant spend fast enough, and capital controls mean you can’t get your money out and it is turning into toilet paper in your hands the only place left open was stocks.
“and capital controls mean you can’t get your money out”
This part is key.
The US doesn’t have capital controls (yet…just like we didn’t used to have QE money printing or the Fed authorized to backstop private companies) but we do have the somewhat misbegotten belief that the US is the “cleanest dirty shirt”…and that hugely props up the USD.
But you look at accumulated debt load and real asset base growth, there are multiple better bets around than the US.
Once that becomes a more general consensus, the US is going to self-liquidate.
The virus will not go away, it’s going to be part of the Human condition just as the common cold is.
Laurie Garrett’s BEST case case scenario is that we will have both successful treatments and a widely available vaccine in 3 years.
That’s the best case.
In the meantime we have what’s technically known as a “Shitload” of newly unemployed Americans who are going to hit the wall financially by early October.
A significant percentage of them will become homeless and millions have already lost their health insurance.
October is the beginning of ‘flu season and cold weather…Homeless, no health insurance, hungry, scared and in the middle of a pandemic.
In an election year.