During the Last Financial Crisis, Even Ecommerce Sales Plunged. Not This Time

Ecommerce Spiked to Record. Mall Stores Got Hung Out to Dry. Walmart’s Online Sales, Still Woefully Behind, Shot Up 74%
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Walmart US ecommerce sales set the tone. Being the largest grocery seller in the US, it didn’t have to close its stores. Nevertheless, its ecommerce sales soared 74% in the first quarter, compared to Q1 a year ago, Walmart reported today. This would be an increase of $3.2 billion from a year ago to $7.5 billion. But Walmart US had fallen woefully behind during the early years of ecommerce; while it is now rapidly catching up, its ecommerce sales in Q1 were still only 8.5% of its Walmart US sales.
By contrast, in 2019, Nordstrom’s online sales already accounted for over one-third of its total sales, and Macy’s online sales accounted for 26% of its total sales. They both will report a surge in online sales in Q1.
But Walmart’s 74% surge in Q1 (up from prior increases in the 30% to 40% range) includes “strong results” for its online grocery business. This is a sign that consumers are beginning to see the possibilities of shopping for groceries online, whether the order is being delivered to the home or picked up at the store.
The Commerce Department today reported ecommerce sales (along with revised retail sales) for the first quarter (January through March). But the calendar quarter doesn’t line up with the Q1 reporting periods by retailers (February through April). And the shifts due to the pandemic fell into the last few weeks of the calendar quarter, when overall retail sales began to plunge.
Nevertheless, ecommerce sales in Q1 – and this includes the ecommerce sales of brick-and-mortar retailers such as Walmart, Home Depot, and Macy’s – jumped 14.5% from the first quarter last year, to a record $160.3 billion (seasonally adjusted).
Note the drop in ecommerce sales during the Financial Crisis, producing the only three quarters of year-over-year declines in the recorded history of ecommerce (bottoming out at -7.7% in Q4 2008). In this crisis, the opposite is happening:
Retail sales without ecommerce were nearly flat (+0.6%) in Q1, dragged down by the shifts due to the pandemic that began toward the end of the quarter. On a month-to-month basis, seasonally adjusted, January retail sales were fairly strong; February retail sales edged down already; March retail sales dropped 8.3%; and April retail sales plunged 16%. So the biggest part of the drop fell outside of Q1, as did the biggest part of the blistering shift to ecommerce that Walmart and other retailers are reporting.
Retail sales include sales at gas stations, auto dealers, and grocery and beverage stores. These categories account for 55% of brick-and-mortar retail sales. So far, they have largely been able to resist ecommerce – though that’s changing for used vehicle dealers and supermarkets, which face increasing online competition, including from Walmart’s online grocery sales.
It’s the remaining 45% of brick-and-mortar sales that are getting crushed – largely retailers that populate shopping malls and strip shopping centers. Let’s call them “mall stores”: They include these categories, with sample bankrupt chains in parentheses:
- Department stores (JCPenney, Neiman Marcus, Sears Holdings, Bon-Ton Stores, Barney’s);
- Toy stores (Toys ‘R’ Us);
- Hardware and hobby (Orchard Supply Hardware);
- Book stores (Borders, B. Dalton, Waldenbooks);
- Video stores (Blockbuster); record stores (Tower Records);
- Jewelry and accessory stores (Claire Stores);
- Sporting goods stores (Sports Authority);
- Clothing and fashion stores (J.Crew, A’Gaci, Avenue, Limited Stores, Pacific Sunwear, Aeropostale);
- Home furnishing stores (Pier 1 Imports)
- Electronics and appliance stores (Circuit City, CompUSA);
- Shoe stores (Payless Shoe Source).
Combined sales at these “mall stores” had peaked in Q4 2007 at $164 billion, fell during the Financial Crisis, then spend years trying to climb back to the 2007 level, but never quite made it. Since 2015, sales at these mall stores has trended lower as the bankruptcies and liquidations fell on top of each other. Then in Q1 2020, sales plunged 11% from the prior quarter and 11.6% from a year ago, to $137 billion, the lowest level this century, even as ecommerce surged:
Before the pandemic began scrambling up retail sales, eMarkerter estimated the market share of the top 10 US ecommerce sellers as a percent of total ecommerce sales this way (as of February 28):
- Amazon: 38.7%
- Walmart: 5.3%
- eBay: 4.7%
- Apple: 3.7%
- Home Depot: 1.7%
- Wayfair: 1.5%
- Best Buy: 1.3%
- Target: 1.2%
- Costco: 1.2%
- Macy’s 1.1%
Target had made its way into the lineup for the first time. Walmart over the years has worked itself into second place, surpassing eBay and Apple. And Macy’s which had been closer to the middle of the list, has fallen to the bottom of the list. Retailers that use the Amazon platform as third-party vendors count as Amazon retail sales. The combined market share of the top ten amounts to 72% of ecommerce sales. The remaining 28% is carved up by myriad other retailers.
The Commerce Department’s retail and ecommerce sales exclude travel services and tickets of all kinds (they’re not considered “retail” but services). So the plunge in sales of airline tickets and tickets to entertainment or sports events or movie theaters is not included in the data.
The second quarter will fully display the shifts and effects of the pandemic on retail sales. We know already that sales at the “mall stores” will plunge further even as some are now gradually re-opening, while others are tangled up in bankruptcy proceedings. And from what retailers have said so far, their ecommerce sales will soar. These dynamics will completely change the above ecommerce-vs-mall-stores chart.
Given how habit-forming ecommerce has been over the past 20 years among consumers, it will be interesting to see if brick-and-mortar retailers can unwind the pandemic-produced market-share gains of ecommerce; or if, as I suspect, many of these gains are permanent, with most consumers content to keep going that way, which would leave brick-and-mortar stores and the properties they occupy in an untenable situation a lot sooner than anyone expected.
For mall REITs, the disaster came in two phases: first, the brick-and-mortar meltdown, then Covid-19. Read… Shares of Mall REITs Jumped 12% Today, But Have Collapsed So Far It’s a Barely Visible Blip
Depending on how you measure it, my retail shopping (excluding grocery, cars, gasoline) is probably:
o 99%+ e-commerce measured by transaction count
o 93%% e-commerce measured by dollar amount
(Easy for me to track; I spend about $60k/yr on a single credit card dedicated to “retail”).
I recently bought a computer at an Apple store in Orlando’s Millennial Mall. The entire mall (not the Apple store) experience was hideous. My worst mistake was eating in the “food court’ while waiting for systems & files to be ported from the old to the new computer.
Even I don’t expect (or necessarily want) “mall retailing” to disappear. Some clever retailer will create a demand (call it entertainment, exigency or fascination) for people to periodically visit stores to see & touch the new goodies.
Your article indicates retailing is now 53%/47% e-commerce + mall retailing; I’d expect this to move 90%/10% over the next 3-5 years.
I think what’ll happen is that malls will slowly adapt themselves to the world of e-commerce, either that or they die.
The reality is that there is still a place for malls, just not the whole 250 stores that’s tucked away in them. But the real competition for malls aren’t e-commerce, it would be the big box stores. Mainly because both have space that need to be used.
Right now, the big box stores has started to figure out that they can become a combination of show room and warehouse. One good example of this is Best Buy. Bought my last large kitchen appliance from there, went in, looked around, talked to the sales guy, looked on Amazon, went back, and picked out the inventory I wanted, and got it delivered to my house.
The bigger challenge for malls is whether they can overcome the social distancing enough to survive as they adapt to their newer format. I see them as possible places where you can get “experiences.” Just not shopping.
The good side of these numbers: Despite Bezos’s need to own the entire universe, he hasn’t managed to hold an absolute monopoly.
Walmart started from behind with no history of phone or mail orders, and now claims a larger part of the market than any of the old mail order stores.
This parallels the first decade of the auto industry. Ford appeared to have a total monopoly until GM and Chrysler came in and matched it with different methods of marketing.
1) When the malls will open sales will rise. The 2009 low will be tested from below. After a test or two, mall sales will plunge.
2) Ecommerce will keep flying uphill, probably exceed the 2007 mall stores sales, like an Olympic diver, before making a splash in the pool.
3) A recession, when it come, will suppress both mall stores and the 20Y ecommerce retail sales.
4) U cannot extrapolate a bubble at peak level, on recession cusp.
When UBI is finally passed, we will be able to extend the bubble.
And who knows what else the Fed can cook up.
They may not want to extend the bubble. Loaded up with Fed cash, they can purchase remaining good assets and rentier their way to Neo Feudal heaven.
The landlords will take the UBI. Prices will adjust to take all the new money and people will be right back to where they are now.
I think there will be a period of adjustment, and once people have adjusted, they can always increase the UBI.
There’s nothing that says that UBI will always have to be at XXX.
Now now. When the UBI is passed and everything is automated to the point average people are useless. They will give you free drugs….think of it like hospice care.
The UBI will definitely be confiscated for any and all conceivable reasons, from taxes, fees, fines, debts, everything and anything. It’s just another pool of money for the vultures to feed off. The clue will be whether they protect it or not.
Got news for you. Recession is already here upon us. Only question is whether it should start with a D or not when described historically. The societal cognitive dissonance about the meaning of current events is frightful, but it starts at the top with the Delusion in Chief.
All true, the problem is not many people, and certainly not our leaders want to admit to this. Because they are all too busy figuring out how to triangulate the situation and come out on top.
But as the old saying goes, when my neighbor loses his job, it’s a recession, and when I lose my job, it’s a depression. Right now, for about 25% of the country, it’s a depression For our leaders, they want to pretend all is well, and for our media, they want to pretend it’s a recession. After all, the function about being the bearer of bad news is both recession and depression proof, but they need to garner enough empathy to keep the eyeballs.
Q2-Q4 numbers will be more interesting I think. I think there’s lagging effect on the massive job loss and the fact that majority of these job loss are not yet on the high paying white collar sector that can so far work from home. If these people start experiencing unemployment in large numbers then I think all bets are off.
Just a small observation, being a watch guy myself, if you see how prices are faring right now for brands like Rolex, Patek..etc. that bubble hasn’t burst yet so there’s still some high income demand driving up prices and I am sure a lot of these people have no problem buying stuff online and shift their income from not going out as much to disposable products.
The watch bubble won’t last, you can’t tell if someone is wearing a fake Rolex on Zoom.
Maybe you can. Ask them the time.
A fake Rolex tells the correct time. A real Rolex rarely does.
A lot of these white collar jobs working from home wont have jobs if the consumers are not spending money. It is always large number of small spenders than small number of rich people which matters most.
If corporations see that working from home is doing the job, how many many of these (pricey white-collar) jobs can be outsourced to perhaps India and the Philippines?
Just ordered some groceries on line for home delivery. Went to Safeway.com and set up an account.
>
> The Web site was so screwed up that I wonder how a nationwide grocery chain like Safeway could set up such a screwed up Web site. It looked like it was designed by a 6th grade elementary school kid in his 1st course on Web design and HTML.
>
> First I did a search for “Water” and got a list of sodas and other carbonated beverages I didn’t want. I had to scroll down 5 screens to find the first bottled water that I wanted. Then I had to go 7 more screens to get the next one of the same brand. It took over 1 hour to put together my first order. After thinking it over I decided to cancel the order, but when I went back into Safeway.com and signed in it would not let me cancel the order.
>
> The items delivered were not the ones I wanted and were overpriced by 40% over the price you could get if you went into the store to pick it up. When I looked over the delivery receipt there were extra charges that were added which I couldn’t even figure out what they were, in addition to the delivery charge and tax
>
> This was the first and last time I will ever order anything from this Web site.
I feel like I can estimate the long term value of four stocks fairly closely and have invested in all four at one time or another. 1) a retail REIT 2. An on-line pharmacy 3. Buffet’s company and 4. A regulated utility.
To me the on-line pharmacy popped to be the least attractively priced of the four after the virus hit. It has come down to just about what I would consider fair value recently, but is still down to 3rd in the way I value things, just ahead of the utility. Of course if you are doing long term valuations it’s all about what number you use for growth and you better not mess that up too much.
Ok. What we’ve learned so far:
> Don’t shop in a bacterially infected closed market.
> Don’t go whalefishing in a raging NorEaster.
> Don’t sell the back-up generator that powers everything.
> Do get a good watch because time seems to matter still.
> Maybe keep a coffee can and shovel, tools, and seeds.
After Home Depot Sunday will never shop like this again. Bought the wrong thing and had to return it. Traffic jams. Long lines to get in, only store exit half a mile away from where I parked.
I do a lot of shopping but avoid Amazon. My fav is Target, ebay and other.. If I can I’d for sure avoid avoid Amazon.
I like to go to costco and do in person shopping as well
I try to live my life normally, be more cautious and take necessary actions to keep myself healthy.
Yes, I haven’t bought through Amazon either for a few years and I see no need to help them rule the world. I’m not crazy about Walmart, but at least one can return items to a store that was bought online.
But then, does the quarterly report show that Walmart is showing a profit yet from Ecommerce? If not now, when? My last order online was a measly $75 and it arrived via four different carriers (two FedEx same day). This is the efficiency of the future? No wonder Walmart is not profiting from Ecommerce, they are just trying to keep up.
A spike in purchasing is what you would expect. Everyone who belittled preppers in the past, instantly became one when the TP shortage hit and they finally understood.
Now that people are fairly well stocked, the panic is subsiding, and you can expect the next set of numbers to come out will reflect the reality that most people have no money…..
Is everyone just so busy with time at such a premium that they shop online? I understand the convenience IF indeed you DO have a busy life or a disability or is this one more “I’m so cool I shop online and pay a premium” keeping up appearances/with the Jones situations?
Like high end cell phones, the latest fashions, on line shopping is just another way for people with no money to spend more than they should.
America Consumerism 101. Long live the know it all debt slaves…Idiots.
I’ll continue to live a life of being wise, make less and enjoy far more leisure time than most can ever imagine…
I have a question concerning E-commerce sales. During the height of the Covid-19 crazyness/lockdowns I downloaded both the Walmart and Kroger apps. Using them I ordered groceries online and paid for them using my credit card. I then drove to the store where the expendable …..er, essential employee loaded them into my trunk. Since I used the Walmart/Kroger app to order my groceries does this count as an E-commerce sale? Prior to Covid-19 I always walked in and did my shopping which I assume counts as a B&M sale.
Ecommerce sales is defined where the order was originated … so if you enter an order via an app, it’s ecommerce. It doesn’t matter how the merchandise gets inside your house — whether someone brings it or whether you picked it up at a pickup location, locker, or store.